UPSC Topper Aayushi Bansal: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the CSE once in a year to recruit the eligible candidates for Group A and B services. UPSC CSE is considered to be one of the toughest examination in the country. It requires dedicated preparation and hard work along with perseverance and discipline to clear the exam. Aspirants must devote their time diligently in order to qualify the exam. One of such aspirants is Aayushi Bansal who not just secured 7th rank in her third attempt, but has also qualified the exam in her previous two attempts in 2022 and 2023 by securing AIR 113 and 97 respectively. Her zeal to secure a higher rank led her to prepare more strategically and her hard work also paid off well. Let’s explore her UPSC journey while also exploring her family and educational background.

Who is Aayushi Bansal?

Aayushi Bansal hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Her parents worked at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As per some media reports, they have been her greatest support throughout her journey. She lost her father at the very tender age of 10. Since then her mother worked and supported her throughout her studies and preparation for UPSC.

UPSC AIR 7 Aayushi Bansal Education

Aayushi completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, New Delhi. Then she went on to pursue her engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. She graduated in Electrical Engineering. After that she started working at Mckinsey & Company. She left her high paying job to pursue her dream of serving the nation by clearing India’s toughest exam- UPSC CSE.

Aayushi Bansal UPSC Topper AIR 7 UPSC Attempts

Aayushi has tried thrice to secure a rank that can get her the service of her choice. It was not an easy path. She tried thrice before finally clearing UPSC CSE 2024 with AIR 07. She has also cleared the exam in her previous attempts too but with lower ranks than in 2024. Her rank shows that with consistent effort and dedication, it is possible to clear the exam even thrice.