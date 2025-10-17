Key Points
- Aayushi Bansal secured All India Rank 07 in 2024
- She secured AIR 07 in her third attempt
- Aayushi has previously cleared the exam in both her attempts by securing AIR 113 and 97 in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
UPSC Topper Aayushi Bansal: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the CSE once in a year to recruit the eligible candidates for Group A and B services. UPSC CSE is considered to be one of the toughest examination in the country. It requires dedicated preparation and hard work along with perseverance and discipline to clear the exam. Aspirants must devote their time diligently in order to qualify the exam. One of such aspirants is Aayushi Bansal who not just secured 7th rank in her third attempt, but has also qualified the exam in her previous two attempts in 2022 and 2023 by securing AIR 113 and 97 respectively. Her zeal to secure a higher rank led her to prepare more strategically and her hard work also paid off well. Let’s explore her UPSC journey while also exploring her family and educational background.
Who is Aayushi Bansal?
Aayushi Bansal hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Her parents worked at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As per some media reports, they have been her greatest support throughout her journey. She lost her father at the very tender age of 10. Since then her mother worked and supported her throughout her studies and preparation for UPSC.
UPSC AIR 7 Aayushi Bansal Education
Aayushi completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, New Delhi. Then she went on to pursue her engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. She graduated in Electrical Engineering. After that she started working at Mckinsey & Company. She left her high paying job to pursue her dream of serving the nation by clearing India’s toughest exam- UPSC CSE.
Aayushi Bansal UPSC Topper AIR 7 UPSC Attempts
Aayushi has tried thrice to secure a rank that can get her the service of her choice. It was not an easy path. She tried thrice before finally clearing UPSC CSE 2024 with AIR 07. She has also cleared the exam in her previous attempts too but with lower ranks than in 2024. Her rank shows that with consistent effort and dedication, it is possible to clear the exam even thrice.
Aayushi Bansal UPSC Marksheet
Aayushi secured an All India Rank (AIR) 07 in UPSC CSE 2024. The UPSC releases the final marks list along with the final results which consists of the marks obtained in Mains, Interview and final marks.
|
Name
|
Rank
|
Mains Marks
|
Interview
|
Final Marks
|
Aayushi Bansal
|
07
|
821
|
210
|
1031
Read: Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh whose Marksheet went Viral: Meet the Woman who Cleared UPSC in 1st Attempt
Meet Uttarakhand’s Geetika Tamta: Quit Social Media to Clear UPSC and Become IFS
Aayushi Bansal AIR 07 Optional Subject
Aayushi gave her third attempt with Sociology as an optional subject. She smartly chose the subject and blended it with her technical expertise to clear the exam.
Aayushi Bansal UPSC Topper 2024 Preparation Strategy
From various sources like interviews and write-ups about Aayushi, here are some of the points compiled about her preparation strategy.
-
Iterative improvement: She reviewed her Mains answer copies and analyzed them for improvements.
-
Optional-focused practice: Practising regularly for her optional subject (Sociology) by including more content and examples through regular updations.
-
Test-series: Aayushi has enrolled herself in various test series to practice more and more questions which ultimately leads to better time management.
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation