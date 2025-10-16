Which is the Only Country with Three Capitals? Know Here!

Which country has Three Capitals? The three capitals of this country serve as the different branches of government for balance and unity. The country with three capitals is South Africa. It stands out as the only country in the world with three distinct capital cities, each fulfilling a unique governmental role.

As of the latest data from the South African government, this arrangement symbolizes political balance and unity in a diverse nation with 12 official languages and multiple cultures. Rather than centralizing power in a single city, South Africa disperses its government functions across its capitals. Read on to learn more about the country with 3 capitals and the reason behind it.

Which is the Only Country with Three Capitals?

South Africa is unique globally in hosting three capitals, each representing a branch of its government for political and regional balance. This tripartite capital system dates back to the creation of the Union of South Africa in 1910, designed to balance the influence of different regions and communities.