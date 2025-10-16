SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Which is the Only Country with Three Capitals? Know Here!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 16, 2025, 17:41 IST

Do you know Which country has Three Capitals? The three capitals of this country serve as the different branches of government for balance and unity. Learn more about the country with 3 capitals here.

Which country has Three Capitals?

Key Points

  • The country with 3 capitals is South Africa.
  • The three capitals of South Africa are Pretoria, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.
  • South Africa has 3 capitals to balance political power and three branches of the government.

Which country has Three Capitals? The three capitals of this country serve as the different branches of government for balance and unity. The country with three capitals is South Africa. It stands out as the only country in the world with three distinct capital cities, each fulfilling a unique governmental role. 

As of the latest data from the South African government, this arrangement symbolizes political balance and unity in a diverse nation with 12 official languages and multiple cultures. Rather than centralizing power in a single city, South Africa disperses its government functions across its capitals. Read on to learn more about the country with 3 capitals and the reason behind it.

Which is the Only Country with Three Capitals?

South Africa is unique globally in hosting three capitals, each representing a branch of its government for political and regional balance. This tripartite capital system dates back to the creation of the Union of South Africa in 1910, designed to balance the influence of different regions and communities.

Capital

Role

Location

Unique Provincial Fact

Pretoria

Executive/Administrative

Gauteng Province

The province is home to the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage site that has yielded the most hominin fossils in the world.

Cape Town

Legislative

Western Cape Province

The province is the sole home of the Cape Floral Kingdom (Fynbos), one of the world's most diverse yet smallest plant kingdoms.

Bloemfontein

Judicial

Free State Province

It is known as the "breadbasket of South Africa," producing a large percentage of the country's grain, and is the world's fifth-largest gold producer.

Pretoria

Pretoria serves as the administrative and executive capital, housing the President's office and Cabinet. It is the seat of government administration and foreign embassies, located in Gauteng Province.

Cape Town

Cape Town is the legislative capital where the national Parliament convenes. This city is historically significant and a major cultural and tourist hub in the Western Cape Province.

Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein acts as the judicial capital, home to the Supreme Court of Appeal. It is located in the Free State Province and plays a crucial role in South Africa's legal system.

Did you Know U.S. Passport Rank Fell to 12th Place in 2025?

Why does South Africa have 3 capitals?

The tripartite capital system was established to prevent dominance by any one region or city. It arose after the British won the Second Boer War, uniting four colonies into the Union of South Africa in 1910. 

South Africa with 3 capitals arrangement reflects South Africa's diversity and complex history, promoting national unity. Dividing capitals aligns with the three branches of government: executive, legislative, and judicial.

Why is Johannesburg not the capital of South Africa?

Johannesburg is the largest city and economic hub but not a capital. It developed as a mining city following gold discovery in 1886. The administrative functions of South Africa are centered in Pretoria, not Johannesburg, for historical and political reasons.Johannesburg hosts the country's highest court but is not a seat of government.

Conclusion

South Africa's unique three-capital system that balances governance across regions, ensuring national unity through Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein. Although not the capital of South Africa, Johannesburg is the largest city and the economic center of the country.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Content Writer

    FAQs

    • Is Johannesburg a capital of South Africa?
      +
      No, Johannesburg is the economic center but not a capital of South Africa.
    • Why does South Africa have three capitals?
      +
      South Africa has 3 capitals to balance political power among diverse regions and prevent dominance by any single city.
    • Which country has three capitals?
      +
      South Africa is the only country with three capitals for different government branches.

