SSC CGL Study Material 2019-20: Get Previous Year Paper/Mock Test/Practice Papers/Important Questions with Answers

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam is going to be held in online mode from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 for various posts under different government organizations. SSC CGL 2019-20 Admit Card will be released on the 2nd week of the February 2020. So, the candidates have to buck up their speed of SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Preparation. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt the exam online. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, we have created and compiled mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

SSC CGL Tier-I Section Mock Tests Mock tests with Answers Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE English Language & Comprehension Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE General Awareness & General Knowledge Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all of the four sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Held On (Date) Section-wise 2016 Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers with Answers and Solutions September 09, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 07, 2016



Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 04, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 03, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 02, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 01, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 31, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 29, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 28, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD

SSC CGL 2019-20 Important Questions

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the SSC CGL Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.