SSC CGL 2019-20 Mock Test-1 General Intelligence & Reasoning with Answers

If practiced well, General intelligence and Reasoning can become one of the highest scoring sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. For your practice, we have designed mock papers which will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

We have covered the following two major categories of General Intelligence & Reasoning Section in this mock test:

1. Verbal Reasoning

2. Non-Verbal Reasoning



So, let’s start the practice with the 1st General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 20 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their solutions given latter in this article.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test-1

1. Merchant' is related to 'Trade' in the same way as 'Doctor' is related to:

(a) Medicine

(b) Prescription

(c) Healing

(d) Examination

2. 'Fish’ is related to 'Pisciculture' in the same way as 'Bees' is related to:

(a) Horticulture

(b) Apiculture

(c) Sericulture

(d) Viticulture

3. Out of the four options given below, three are of a kind while one does not belong to the group. Choose the one which is unlike the others.

(a) Circle : arc

(b) TV : Screen

(c) Book : Cover

(d) Laptop : Charger

4. What will come in place of the question mark in the following number series?

114 11510713470?

(a) 140

(b) 35

(c) 195

(d) 150

5. In a certain code, WORKABLE is written as VOYZPILD, how will BLUNDERS be written in same code?

(a) CMVOEST

(b) TSEOVMC

(c) YOFMWVIH

(d) HIVWMFOY

6. Statements: All purses are mobile. All mobile are phones. Some mobile are rings. No ring is purse.

Which Conclusion is right?

(a) Some purse is ring.

(b) No mobile is ring.

(c) Some phones are purse.

(d) All rings are mobile.

7. D, the son-in-law of B, is the brother-in-law of A who is the brother of C. How is A related to B?

(a) Brother

(b) Son

(c) Father

(d) None of these

8. There are seven persons A, B, C, D, E, F and G sitting in a line facing west. E is to the immediate right of G. B is at one of the extreme ends and has E as his neighbour. G is between E and F. C is sitting second from the south end. Who is sitting at the southern end?

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) E

9. A man starts walking towards Northeast diagonally from the left corner of a square plot and turns right after reaching the center of the plot. After some distance he again turns right and continues walking. Which direction is he facing now?

(a) East

(b) West

(c) South

(d) North

Direction (10 - 12): Study the following arrangement of the English alphabet and answer the questions given below.

U Q N K L D I M Y V B X P Z E O W T C F S J R H A G

10. Which letter is tenth to the right of the letter which is exactly the middle letter between U and W?

(a) W

(b) T

(c) S

(d) None of these

11. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way based on their position in the above arrangement and hence form a group. Which one does not belong to that group?

(a) YIB

(b) VXM

(c) SCR

(d) LNI

12. Amit is cleverer than Rohan. Sudeep is cleverer than Amit, but not more than Harshit. Garima is the cleverest of them all. If they are arranged in ascending order of cleverness, then who among the following will hold the middle position?

(a) Amit

(b) Rohan

(c) Sudeep

(d) Harshit

13. If P means 'add to', V means 'multiply by', M means 'subtract from' and L means 'divide by' then

30 L 2 P 3 V 6 M 5 = ?

(a) 18

(b) 28

(c) 31

(d) 103

14. Arrange the following words in a meaningful order

1. Tamil Nadu

2. Universe

3. Madurai

4. World

5. India

(a) 3, 1, 4, 5, 2

(b) 1, 3, 5, 4, 2

(c) 3, 1, 5, 4, 2

(d) 3, 1, 2, 4, 5

15. Arrange the following words in a meaningful order

1. Rain

2. Monsoon

3. Rescue

4. Flood

5. Shelter

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

(b) 1, 2, 4, 5, 3,

(c) 2, 1, 4, 3, 5,

(d) 4, 1, 2, 3, 5,

16. In a certain coded language BAT is coded as 2012, BALL is coded as 121212. What will be the coded of BOWLER?

(a) 1851223152

(b) 1815221352

(c) 95323152

(d) 185223152

17. Select the missing number from the given responses.

(a) 45

(b) 60

(c) 70

(d) None of these

18. Find the missing figure:

(a) 184

(b) 198

(c) 196

(d) 192

19. A statement is given in the following question and it is followed by its four alternatives in which one alternative either support of refute the statement. Find out the alternative from each question.

Statement: Stitch in time, saves nine.

Conclusion:

I. The person who is punctual, always has some spare time.

II. One should always plan a time-schedule for work.

(a) I only

(b) II only

(c) Both I and II

(d) Neither I nor II



20. Out of the five given figures, four are similar in a certain way. One figure is not like the other four. Find out the figure which does not belong to the group, i.e., which does not share the common features/ characteristics with other four figures:

21. Choose the alternative which closely resembles the mirror image of the given figure:

22. Which image fits in the answer figure?

23. Which answer figure will replace the question mark?

24. In the following example, find the one which resembles the pattern formed when the transparent sheet, carrying a design is folded along the dotted line along the direction shown by the arrow.

25. Choose the box that is similar to the box formed from the given sheet of paper (X).

(a) a and d only

(b) c and d only

(c) a and b only

(d) b and c only

General Intelligence and Reasoning Mock Test-1: Answers with Solutions

1. Answer (d)

Explanation: - A doctor “examines” a patient, whereas a merchant “trades” goods.

2. Answer (b)

Explanation: - Fish farming is called Pisciculture, Bee Farming is called Apiculture.

3. Answer (d)

Explanation: - Second one is the part of the first one, except laptop: charger.

4. Answer (c)

Explanation: 114 115 107 134 70 ?

+13 –23 +33 –43 +53

Hence, question mark (?) will be replaced by 195.

5. Answer (d)

Explanation: WORKABLE => DLIPZYOV (opposite letters in the table below) => VOYZPILD (reversing the order)

BLUNDERS => YOFMWVIH (opposite letters) => HIVWMFOY (reversing the order)

6. Answer (c)

Explanation:

7. Answer (d)

Explanation: D is the brother-in-law of A, who is brother of C. C is wife of D. D is the son-in-law of B. B Can either father or mother of A.

8. Answer (a)

Explanation: The arrangement is A C D F G E B.

9. Answer (c)

Explanation:

10. Answer (d)

Explanation: There are 15 letters between U and W in the given series. So, the middle letter is the eighth letter to the right of U, which is Y. Clearly, the tenth letter to the right of Y is C.

11. Answer (b)

Explanation: In all other alternatives except (b), the second letter is two steps behind the first letter, while the third letter is four steps ahead of the second letter, in the given arrangement.

12. Answer (b)

Explanation: Cleverness in ascending order: Rohan <Amit<Sudeep<Harshit<Garima.

13. Answer (b)

Explanation: Using Correct Symbols, We have:

Given expression = 30 / 2 + 3 x 6 - 5 = 15 + 18 - 5 = 28

14. Answer (c)

Explanation: Correct answer is option c)

15. Answer (c)

Explanation: Correct answer is option c)

16. Answer (a)

Explanation: The position of each alphabet in the word is written but in the reverse order. Like the position of alphabets in the word BOWLER is 2, 15, 23, 12, 5, 18. So, the code is 1851223152.

17. Answer (b)

Explanation: In the first box, (2 × 4 × 1 = 8) similarly in the second and third box. The number in place of question mark will be (6 × -2 × -5 = 60)

18. Answer (a)

Explanation: (12 - 8) ×(12 +8 ) = 80

Similarly for 3rd term = (25 +21) × (25 -21) = 184

19. Answer (c)

Explanation: Correct answer is option c)

20. Answer (a)

Explanation: All other figures can be rotated into each other. (In each figurer except (a), the middle element is obtained by rotating the outer element through 90o Clock wise and the inner element is obtained by rotating the middle element through 90o clock wise).

21. Answer (b)

Explanation: Correct answer is option b)

22. Answer (c)

Explanation: Correct answer is option c)

23. Answer (e)

Explanation: The figure rotates through 180o and the head of the arrow attached to the main figure, gets inverted.

24. Answer (a)

Explanation: After folding the paper we will get option (a) as an answer.

25. Answer (a)

Explanation: Correct answer is option b)

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Analogy 2 Classification 1 Series completion 1 Coding-Decoding 1 Syllogism 1 Blood-Relations 1 Puzzle Test 1 Direction Sense Test 1 Alphabet Test 2 Ranking 1 Mathematical Operations 1 Logic Sequence of Words 2 Arithmetical Reasoning 1 Inserting the Missing Characters 2 Logic Deduction 1 Total 25

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to moderate level and a good score would lie between 20 to 23 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – General Intelligence and Reasoning Mock Test.

