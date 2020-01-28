SSC CGL 2019-20 Mock Test-1 General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) with Answers

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC CGL Exam and constitutes 25% of the total score in Tier-I Exam. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section. For your practice, we have designed mock papers which will test your general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India.

We have covered the following four major categories of GA and GK Section in this mock test:

1. Static GK – History, Geography, Economy and Polity

2. General Science – Biology, Chemistry and Physics

3. Current Affairs – Recent Developments

4. Miscellaneous – Other topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

So, let’s start the practice with the 1st GA and GK Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their solutions given latter in this article.

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test-1

1. Which country recently lifted the ban on female drivers?

a) Saudi Arabia

b) Israel

c) Syria

d) Denmark

2. When is the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed every year?

a) 23 June

b) 24 June

c) 25 June

d) 26 June

3. What is the definition of sex ratio?

a) Number of deaths per 1,000 live births of children

b) Number of women per 1000 men

c) Number of women per 100000 men

d) Number of men per 1000 women

4. Which committee was constituted by the Union Government to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country?

a) K S Mehta committee

b) E Sreedharan committee

c) Sushil Mehta committee

d) Baba Kalyani committee

5. What is the type of Indian economy?

a) Socialist

b) Communist

c) Capitalist

d) Mixed

6. Who was the author of the Book 'Planned Economy of India'?

a) M. Visvesvaraya

b) Dada Bhai Nairobi

c) Bhim Rao Ambedkar

d) Jawaharlal Nehru

7. In Human beings the process of digestion of food begins in:

a) Stomach

b) Food Pipe

c) Mouth

d) Small Intestine

8. Who was elected as President of Turkey in the presidential election in 2018?

a) Abdullah Gul

b) Tughut ojal

c) Recep Tayyip Erdogan

d) Muharrem Ince

9. Which of the following organism have parasitic mode of nutrition?

a) Penicillium

b) Plasmodium

c) Paramecium

d) Parrot

10. Name the first enzyme that mix with food in the digestive tract?

a) Pepsin

b) Trypsin

c) Amylase

d) None of the above

11. Which of the following is a constitutional body?

a) National Development Council

b) NITI Aayog

c) Finance Commission

d) None of the above

12. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

a) First Five Year Plan: 1951-56

b) Third Five Year Plan: 1961-66

c) Seventh Five Year Plan:1980-85

d) Tenth Five Year Plan: 2002-07

13. Which of the following statement is true about ionic compounds?

1. Ionic compounds conduct electricity when dissolved in water.

2. Ionic compounds are not soluble in water.

3. Ionic compounds are crystalline solids.

Correct options are:

a) Both 1 and 3

b) Both 1 and 2

c) Both 2 and 3

d) All the three

14. What was the theme of the 2018 National Statistics Day?

a) Statistics on Trees & Climate Change

b) Quality Assurance in Official Statistics

c) Administrative Statistics

d) Agri-Food Statistics

15. The solution of one of the following compounds will conduct electricity. This compound is:

a) CCl 4

b) HCl

c) CaCl 2

d) CH 3 Cl

16. What is an ionic bond?

a) Ionic bond is formed by sharing of electrons between two atoms.

b) It is a bond formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

c) Both A and B are correct

d) None of the above

17. Which mission of NASA brought first human to moon?

a) Apollo program

b) Gemini Program

c) Mercury Program

d) None of the above

18. Consider the following

1. It was the first India’s Civil Disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

2. It was protest against the injustice meted out to tenant farmers in Champaran district of Bihar.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct about Champaran Satyagraha?

a) Only I

b) Only II

c) Both I and II

d) Neither I nor II

19. Which one of the following is the Hangprinter which turns room in to a 3D-Printer?

a) Rip Rap Printer

b) Open-Source Prototype

c) Spring cleaning printer

d) No such printer available

20. The "tinkathiya" system refers to as______.

a) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plant three out of every twenty parts of their land.

b) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plant three out of every parts of their land.

c) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plant three out of every Kattha of their land.

d) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plants three crops on the every parts of their land.

21. The "panchkathiya" system refers to as _____.

a) Champaran tenant was bound by law to cultivate five kattha Indigo out of every 20 kathaa (Bigha) of land.

b) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plant five out of every parts of their land.

c) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plant three out of every Kattha of their land.

d) Champaran tenant was bound by law to plants three crops on the every parts of their land.

22. Consider the following statements and select the correct answer from the code given below:

Assertion (A): All rivers originating from the Himalayas are perennial.

Reason (R): Himalayas receive much of their precipitation from South-Western monsoon.

Code:

a) Both (A) and (B) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

b) Both (A) and (B) are true, and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

d) (A) is the false, but (R) is true.

23. Consider the following statements and select the correct answer from the code given below:

Assertion (A): Himalaya is a mountain range located in Asia, segregating the Tibetan Plateau from the Indian subcontinent.

Reason (R): The Himalayan mountain range broadly includes the Hindu Kush, the Karakoram and other small mountain ranges that branch out from the Pamir Knot.

Code:

a) Both (A) and (B) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

b) Both (A) and (B) are true, and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

d) (A) is the false, but (R) is true.

24. Name the first Spacecraft to visit the Solar System?

a) Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11

b) Ranger 1 and Ranger 2

c) Surveyor 6 and Surveyor 7

d) Viking 1 and Viking 2

25. Which of the following term is correctly used for the flat plain along the sub-Himalayan region in North India?

a) Tarai

b) Doon

c) Khadar

d) Bhabar

Know the Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test-1: Answers with Solutions

1. Answer: a)

Explanation: In a first, women across Saudi Arabia were legally allowed to drive for the first time since 1957 on June 24, 2018, thus, ending the world’s last ban on female drivers which was seen as a symbol of women’s repression in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.

2. Answer: d)

Explanation: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed across the globe on June 26, 2018 with an aim to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society. The theme of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018 was "Listen First - Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe".

3. Answer: b)

Explanation: The sex ratio means the number of females per 1000 males. According to the 2011 census, India's sex ratio is 943 females per 1,000 males. The highest sex ratio in the whole India is in Kerala.

4. Answer: b)

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of setting up of a committee to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country. The committee will be headed by E Sreedharan, who is also known as the ‘Metro Man’.

5. Answer: d)

Explanation: The planners of Indian Economy adopted the concept of mixed economy. A mixed economy consists of private and public sectors.

6. Answer: a)

Explanation: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, was Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He received India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.He wrote a book "Planned Economy for India" in 1934.

7. Answer: c)

Explanation: Digestion of food starts as soon as we put food in our mouth. The mouth cavity contains teeth, tongue and salivary glands. The teeth cut the food into small pieces, chew and grind it. The teeth help in physical digestion. The salivary glands help in chemical digestion by secreting enzymes.

8. Answer: c)

Explanation: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was declared winner of landmark presidential election held on June 24, 2018. With 99% of votes counted, Erdogan had won a 52.54% share of the national vote, while the opposition CHP party’s candidate, Muharrem Ince, was on 30.68%.

9. Answer: b)

Explanation: In parasitic nutrition organism derives its food from the body of another living organism called host without killing it. Parasitic mode of nutrition is observed in several fungi, bacteria, few plants like Cucuta and some animals like Plasmodium and round worms. Plasmodium causes malarial disease.

10. Answer: c)

Explanation: The salivary glands present in mouth secrete salivary amylase enzyme which digests the starch present in food into sugar. Digestion of starch or carbohydrate starts in mouth itself. Therefore, amylase is the first enzyme that helps in the process of digestion.

11. Answer: c)

Explanation: Except Finance Commission; none of the body is a constitutional body because others all bodies are established after an act of the Parliament.

12. Answer: c)

Explanation: Seventh Five Year Plan was launched during the period of 1985 to 1990.This plan was started by Rajiv Gandhi government when Dr. Manmohan Singh was Deputy Chairman of planning commission.

13. Answer: a)

Explanation: Ionic compounds conduct electricity when dissolved in water or melted. They are soluble in water and are also crystalline solids.

14. Answer: b)

Explanation: The “Statistics Day” is celebrated every year on June 29 at the National level in India to create public awareness about the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation. The 2018 theme is “Quality Assurance in Official Statistics” aims to underscore the importance of compliance with essential parameters of quality in statistical systems and products.

15. Answer: c)

Explanation: CaCl 2 form ionic bond and so will conduct electricity.

16. Answer: b)

Explanation: Ionic bond is formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

17. Answer: a)

Explanation: Apollo program is NASA mission which brought first human to moon.

18. Answer: c)

Explanation: Champaran Satyagraha was the first India’s Civil Disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the injustice meted out to tenant farmers in Champaran district of Bihar. Hence, C is the correct option.

19. Answer: b)

Explanation: Open-Source Prototype is the Hangprinter which turns room in to a 3D-Printer.

20. Answer: a)

Explanation: Tinkathia was the system under which the native peasants of Champaran (Bihar) were forced to cultivate three kathaa Indigo out of every 20 kathaa (Bigha) of land. A Bigha is a popular land holding in Bihar and it is little less than an Acre. Hence, A is the correct option.

21. Answer: a)

Explanation: The Panchkathia was the system under which the native peasants of Champaran (Bihar) were forced to cultivate five kattha Indigo out of every 20 kattha (Bigha) of land. A Bigha is a popular land holding in Bihar and it is little less than an Acre. Hence, A is the correct option.

22. Answer: b)

Explanation: The Rivers that originate from the Himalayas are very long. These rivers are perennial as they derive their water from rainfall as well as snow melt. (A) and (R) both are true but (R) does not explain the (A) correctly.

23. Answer: a)

Explanation: The Himalayan mountain range is a mountain range located in Asia, segregating the Tibetan Plateau from the Indian subcontinent. The Himalayan mountain range broadly includes the Hindu Kush, the Karakoram and other small mountain ranges that branch out from the Pamir Knot. Himalayan rivers are famous all over the world for their scenic beauties and tourist attractions located on their banks. Hence, A is the correct option.

24. Answer: a)

Explanation: Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11 is the first Spacecraft to visit the Solar System.

25. Answer: d)

Explanation: Bhabar is the region south of the Lower Himalayas and the Shivalik Hills. It is the alluvial apron of sediments washed down from the Shivaliks along the northern edge of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. Hence, D is the correct option.

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Topics Number of Questions History 3 Geography 3 Economy 3 Polity 2 Biology 3 Chemistry 3 Physics 3 Current Affairs 3 Miscellaneous 2 Total 25

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to moderate level and a good score would lie between 20 to 23 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test.