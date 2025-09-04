NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Tier 1 Exam City Slip

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
12 Sep 2025To26 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 has been released officially on 3rd September 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have filled out the application form can begin to download SSC CGL city intimation slip online to know their allotted exam city and exam date. With the help of the SSC CGL tier 1 city intimation slip, candidates can plan their travel well in advance. In this post you will find the direct link to download the SSC CGL city intimation slip using their login credentials.  

download the ssc cgl exam city slip 2025 for tier 1

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Out

This year, over 27.92 lakh candidates have applied for SSC CGL 2025 exam tier 1. Through this exam, a total of 14582 Group B and C vacancies shall be filled up. The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 has been released on 3rd September 2025. The exam shall be conducted from 12th to 26th September 2025. Candidates need to use their User Name (Registration Number), and Password to be able to download the city slip. 

SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Link

Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2025 Exam can click on the direct link given below to check their exam city, shift timing and scheduled exam date. The SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slip can also be downloaded by logging into the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click for SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Slip [Link Active]

SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Date 

Candidates will be selected for the SSC CGL post through tier 1 and tier 2 exams. Candidates should take a note that the SSC CGL city slip is only used to know the exam city name and exam date for ease of commute. The SSC CGL admit card will have the details regarding the complete exam centre and this is to be carried to the exam hall. The following table has the important details related to the SSC CGL exam city slip. 

Events

Dates

Exam City Intimation Slip

3rd September 2025

Admit Card Release Date

2 to 3 days before exam date

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025

12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th September 2025

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission is releasing the SSC CGL city slip day wise. At present, the city slip for the exam scheduled for 12th September has been released on 3rd September 2025. Check the complete schedule below in the table. 

Exam Date

City Intimation Status

12th September 2025

3rd September 2025 (Released)

13th September 2025

4th September 2025

14th September 2025

5th September 2025

15th September 2025

6th September 2025

16th September 2025

7th September 2025

17th September 2025

8th September 2025

18th September 2025

9th September 2025

19th September 2025

10th September 2025

20th September 2025

11th September 2025

21st September 2025

12th September 2025

22nd September 2025

13th September 2025

23rd September 2025

14th September 2025

24th September 2025

15th September 2025

25th September 2025

16th September 2025

26th September 2025

17th September 2025

How to Check City Intimation for SSC CGL? 

The candidates can check the SSC CGL city intimation by following the given steps: 

Step 1: Visit the Official Website
 Open your web browser and go to the new official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the Exam
 On the homepage, select Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination, 2025.

Step 3: Click on Exam City Link
 Find and click on the Check City Intimation option. A Login/Register button will appear on the right side of the page.

Step 4: Enter Login Details
 Provide your Username (Registration Number) and Password in the login section.

Step 5: Fill Captcha Code
 Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the Login button.

Step 6: View Exam City Details
 Once you have logged in, your allotted exam city and date will be shown on the screen. 

What Details are Mentioned on SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025?

The SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slips has the following information. Candidates must cross-check all details carefully. 

  • Name of the Candidate
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Exam City Name
  • Scheduled Date of Exam
  • Shift Timing
  • Reporting Instructions

