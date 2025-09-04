SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Tier 1 Exam City Slip

The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 has been released officially on 3rd September 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have filled out the application form can begin to download SSC CGL city intimation slip online to know their allotted exam city and exam date. With the help of the SSC CGL tier 1 city intimation slip, candidates can plan their travel well in advance. In this post you will find the direct link to download the SSC CGL city intimation slip using their login credentials.
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Out
This year, over 27.92 lakh candidates have applied for SSC CGL 2025 exam tier 1. Through this exam, a total of 14582 Group B and C vacancies shall be filled up. The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 has been released on 3rd September 2025. The exam shall be conducted from 12th to 26th September 2025. Candidates need to use their User Name (Registration Number), and Password to be able to download the city slip.
SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Link
Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2025 Exam can click on the direct link given below to check their exam city, shift timing and scheduled exam date. The SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slip can also be downloaded by logging into the official website ssc.gov.in.
Click for SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Slip [Link Active]
SSC CGL Exam City Intimation 2025 Date
Candidates will be selected for the SSC CGL post through tier 1 and tier 2 exams. Candidates should take a note that the SSC CGL city slip is only used to know the exam city name and exam date for ease of commute. The SSC CGL admit card will have the details regarding the complete exam centre and this is to be carried to the exam hall. The following table has the important details related to the SSC CGL exam city slip.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Exam City Intimation Slip
|
3rd September 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
2 to 3 days before exam date
|
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025
|
12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th September 2025
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Schedule
The Staff Selection Commission is releasing the SSC CGL city slip day wise. At present, the city slip for the exam scheduled for 12th September has been released on 3rd September 2025. Check the complete schedule below in the table.
|
Exam Date
|
City Intimation Status
|
12th September 2025
|
3rd September 2025 (Released)
|
13th September 2025
|
4th September 2025
|
14th September 2025
|
5th September 2025
|
15th September 2025
|
6th September 2025
|
16th September 2025
|
7th September 2025
|
17th September 2025
|
8th September 2025
|
18th September 2025
|
9th September 2025
|
19th September 2025
|
10th September 2025
|
20th September 2025
|
11th September 2025
|
21st September 2025
|
12th September 2025
|
22nd September 2025
|
13th September 2025
|
23rd September 2025
|
14th September 2025
|
24th September 2025
|
15th September 2025
|
25th September 2025
|
16th September 2025
|
26th September 2025
|
17th September 2025
How to Check City Intimation for SSC CGL?
The candidates can check the SSC CGL city intimation by following the given steps:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Open your web browser and go to the new official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Choose the Exam
On the homepage, select Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination, 2025.
Step 3: Click on Exam City Link
Find and click on the Check City Intimation option. A Login/Register button will appear on the right side of the page.
Step 4: Enter Login Details
Provide your Username (Registration Number) and Password in the login section.
Step 5: Fill Captcha Code
Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the Login button.
Step 6: View Exam City Details
Once you have logged in, your allotted exam city and date will be shown on the screen.
What Details are Mentioned on SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025?
The SSC CGL Exam City Intimation Slips has the following information. Candidates must cross-check all details carefully.
- Name of the Candidate
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Exam City Name
- Scheduled Date of Exam
- Shift Timing
- Reporting Instructions