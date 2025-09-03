[Official] ] SSC CGL Dates 2025 OUT: Check New Tier 1 Exam Schedule

The SSC CGL exam date 2025 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its website. SSC has released the new exam date for tier 1 on its website on ssc.gov.in. Candidates keen on qualifying the SSC CGL exam should check out the exam date for the exam so that they can have a strategy to qualify the exam.
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the new SSC CGL tier 1 exam date on its website, ssc.gov.in. The new exam date is from 12th to 26th September 2025. The exam date for each individual will be available on the candidate's admit card that shall be released few days before the exam date.
Candidates who fill our the recently released SSC CGL application form 2025 will be eligible to appear for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam.The exam will be held in multiple shifts in online mode only.
Later on, the candidates who qualify the CGL tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL exam dates are important for the candidates as it gives them an edge to prepare strategically for the exam. The important dates associated with SSC CGL exam have been shared in this post.
SSC CGL New Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
The Staff Selection Commission has released the new SSC CGL exam date 2025. As per the notice released on 3rd September, the exam shall be held from 12th to 26th September 2025. Check the official notice below.
SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date for Tier 1 and Tier 2
The SSC CGL exam date for tier 1 and tier 2 exam has been released by SSC. The exam will begin on 12th September and end on 26th September 2025. The following table has the list of important dates related to SSC CGL Exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC CGL Notification 2025 Release Date
|
9th June 2025
|
Apply Online Date
|
9th June 2025
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
4th July 2025
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date
|
12th to 26th September 2025
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
|
December 2025
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: When will SSC CGL City Slip 205 be released?
The SSC will issue the SSC CGL exam city slip 2025 on its website 7 to 8 days before the exam date. The city slip will let the candidates know where the exam city is. In this way, they will be able to plan their commute.
What is SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
The candidates who will qualify SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be held in December 2025. The exact dates will be announced by the Commission later by the officials.
