SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 9th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Pernicious : Lethal : : Indict : ?

Options:

1) Insolent

2) Impudent

3) Spoil

4) Accuse

Answer: Accuse

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

FG : UT : : HI : ?

Options:

1) HI

2) GH

3) SR

4) ED

Answer: SR

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

? : LM : : QR : WX

Options:

1) CD

2) EF

3) FG

4) TU

Answer: FG

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

4 : 44 : : ? : 77

Options:

1) 3

2) 6

3) 7

4) 5

Answer: 7

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Zenith

2) Culminating point

3) Peak

4) Nadir

Answer: Nadir

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) TP

2) DH

3) WS

4) RN

Answer: DH

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 431

2) 936

3) 871

4) 652

Answer: 652

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 5210

2) 7214

3) 9218

4) 7426

Answer: 7426

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, ?

Options:

1) Uttar Pradesh

2) Jammu Kashmir

3) Tamil Nadu

4) Assam

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

200, 100, 50, 25, 12.5, 6.25, ?

Options:

1) 2.125

2) 3.025

3) 3.125

4) 2.025

Answer: 3.125

Q: 11 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) a R b

(II) b R a

Conclusion:

(I) This relation is symmetric.

(II) This is a relation.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Conclusion II follows

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

?, ONM, GFE, XWV

Options:

1) TUV

2) VUT

3) GHI

4) PQR

Answer: VUT

Q: 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

RS, ? , BC, GH

Options:

1) WX

2) XY

3) UV

4) GE

Answer: WX

Q: 14 - Farhan travels 4 km in the north-east direction and then turns towards the south-east to travel another 3 km. How far is he now from his original position?

Options:

1) 4 km

2) 6 km

3) 7 km

4) 5 km

Answer: 5 km.

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Arise

ii. Abysmal

iii. Agility

iv. Accrue

Options:

1) ii, i, iv, iii

2) iii, iv, ii, i

3) ii, iv, i, iii

4) ii, iv, iii, i

Answer: ii, iv, iii, i

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "LOYALTY" is written as "MPZBMUZ". How is "PROCLAIM" written in that code language?

Options:

1) QSPDDBJN

2) QSPDBMJN

3) QSPDMBJN

4) QPSDMBJN

Answer: QSPDMBJN

Q: 17 – In the following Question, select the missing number from the given series.

256 289 484 6 5 6 96 85 ?

Options:

1) 124

2) 132

3) 120

4) 125

Answer: 132

Q: 18 - If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M" denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then 8 V 10 M 96 L 6 S 9 = ?

Options:

1) 140

2) 142

3) 134

4) 144

Answer: 142

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

_qr_srq_p_rs_r_p

Options:

1) pqrsss

2) qprsss

3) pspqsq

4) pspqqq

Answer: pspqsq

Q: 20 - A man is facing east. He turns 60 degrees in the anticlockwise direction and then again turns another 120 degrees in the same direction. Which direction is he facing now?

Options:

1) East

2) North-west

3) South-east

4) West

Answer: West

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 67 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GRAIN’.

Options:

1) 99, 33, 76, 88, 76

2) 23, 24, 76, 75, 89

3) 23, 66, 69, 11, 21

4) 99, 20, 89, 11, 44

Answer: 23, 66, 69, 11, 21

Q: 22 - Introducing a woman, Anjali says, "She is the wife of my daughter's only brother". How is the girl related to Anjali?

Options:

1) Niece

2) Daughter-in-law

3) Sister

4) Cousin

Answer: Daughter-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 2

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Computer hardware, Monitor, Keyboard, Operating system

Answer: 1

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 1

Q: 26 - Which of the following language is used to access data from a database?

Options:

1) ASP.Net

2) Java

3) SQL

4) C++

Answer: SQL

Q: 27 - Electric tram was invented by?

Options:

1) Fyodor Pirotsky

2) Arthur Pitney

3) Fritz Pfleumer

4) Stephen Perry

Answer: Fyodor Pirotsky

Q: 28 - Which of the following is a symptom of haemophilia?

Options:

1) Night Blindness

2) No clotting of Blood

3) Rickets

4) Loss of haemoglobin

Answer: No clotting of Blood

Q: 29 - The process of pollination by birds is also known as

Options:

1) Hydrophily

2) Entomophily

3) Embryophily

4) Ornithophily

Answer: Ornithophily

Q: 30 - Spiders belong to the phylum

Options:

1) Mollusca

2) Annelida

3) Cnidaria

4) Arthropoda

Answer: Arthropoda

Q: 31 - Which among the following has the maximum density?

Options:

1) Water

2) Ice

3) Ethylene

4) Acetone

Answer: Water

Q: 32 - What happens in an oxidation reaction?

Options:

1) Protons are lost.

2) Electrons are lost

3) Neutrons are lost.

4) Electrons are gained.

Answer: Electrons are lost

Q: 33 - Nalanda Mahavihara site is in

Options:

1) Rajasthan

2) Assam

3) Bihar

4) Gujarat

Answer: Bihar

Q: 34 - The Desert Festival is held in _____.

Options:

1) Barmer

2) Jaisalmer

3) Sahara

4) Thar

Answer: Jaisalmer

Q: 35 - In 2015 the nominal rate of interest in country was 6%, and the inflation rate then was 1.5%. So real rate of interest in 2015 was

Options:

1) 7.50%

2) 4.50%

3) 4%

4) 0.25%

Answer: 4.50%

Q: 36 - The goods which people consume more, when their price rises are called _______.

Options:

1) Essential goods

2) Capital goods

3) Veblen goods

4) Giffen goods

Answer: Giffen goods

Q: 37 - Who coined the term "Ecology"?

Options:

1) Ernst Haeckel

2) G. Evelyn Hutchinson

3) Hugo de Vries

4) Robert Brown

Answer: Ernst Haeckel

Q: 38 - Banana freckle is a plant disease. It is caused by a

Options:

1) Virus

2) Fungus

3) Bacteria

4) Insect

Answer: Fungus

Q: 39 - Pablo Picasso was from _____.

Options:

1) India

2) UK

3) Spain

4) Italy

Answer: Spain

Q: 40 - Which of the following Indian chilly is considered one of the hottest in the world?

Options:

1) Bhut Jolokia

2) Bhut Mahabora

3) Lal Chitin

4) Lal Shamak

Answer: Bhut Jolokia

Q: 41 - Name the hottest planet.

Options:

1) Mercury

2) Venus

3) Neptune

4) Mars

Answer: Venus

Q: 42 - Who killed Mahatma Gandhi?

Options:

1) Nathuram Godse

2) James Russell

3) Sucha Singh Bassi

4) Kunder Mehta

Answer: Nathuram Godse

Q: 43 - What was the capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's kingdom?

Options:

1) Patna

2) Fatehpur Sikri

3) Islamabad

4) Lahore

Answer: Lahore

Q: 44 - __________ is the 2016 Oscar Winner for Best Actor.

Options:

1) Leonardo DiCaprio

2) Bryan Cranston

3) Matt Damon

4) Michael Fassbender

Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio

Q: 45 - Who discovered theory of relativity?

Options:

1) Isaac Newton

2) Albert Einstein

3) Niel Bohr

4) Michael Faraday

Answer: Albert Einstein

Q: 46 - Which device is used to measure the depth of ocean?

Options:

1) Lexometer

2) Nanometer

3) Fathometer

4) Hydrometer

Answer: Fathometer

Q: 47 - The movement Objections Resolution to guide the deliberations of the Assembly was started by

Options:

1) Jawaharlal Nehru

2) Kiran Desai

3) K Natwar Singh

4) K.M. Munshi

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Q: 48 - Rajya Sabha member has tenure of ______ years.

Options:

1) 8

2) 6

3) 4

4) 2

Answer: 6

Q: 49 - Limba Ram is associated with which Sport?

Options:

1) Javelin Thrower

2) Archery

3) Cricket

4) Badminton

Answer: Archery

Q: 50 - Who wrote the book 'Glimpses of World History'?

Options:

1) Shashi Tharoor

2) Mahatma Gandhi

3) Nirad C Chaudhuri

4) Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Q: 51 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 16% per annum is Rs 320. What is the value of given sum (in Rs)?

Options:

1) 25000

2) 50000

3) 37500

4) 12500

Answer: 12500

Q: 52 - Of the 5 numbers whose average is 76, the first is 3/7 times the sum of other 4. The first number is

Options:

1) 171

2) 114

3) 76

4) 228

Answer: 114

Q: 53 - What is the equation of the line passing through the point (2,-3) and making an angle of -45°with the positive X-axis?

Options:

1) x - y = -5

2) x - y = -1

3) x + y = -5

4) x + y = -1

Answer: x + y = -1

Q: 54 - If 2(3x-2) < 6-3x and 6x + 2(6-x) > 2x-2, then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) -8

2) 5

3) 8

4) -5

Answer: -5

Q: 55 - If (36 - 16x) - (4x - 8) = 4, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 4

2) 2

3) 6

4) 3

Answer: 2

Q: 56 - Marked price of an item is Rs 400. On purchase of 1 item discount is 6% and on purchase of 4 items discount is 24%. Rachita buys 5 items, what is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 34 percent

2) 20.4 percent

3) 12.8 percent

4) 23.25 percent

Answer: 20.4 percent

Q: 57 - In a triangle the length of the side opposite the angle which measures 60° is 6√3 cm. What is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 90°?

Options:

1) 12√3 cm

2) 6 cm

3) 12 cm

4) 3√3 cm

Answer: 12 cm

Q: 58 - What is the value of cot210°?

Options:

1) 1/√3

2) -1/√3

3) √3

4) -√3

Answer: √3

Q: 59 - 199994 x 200006 = ?

Options:

1) 39999799964

2) 39999999864

3) 39999999954

4) 39999999964

Answer: 39999999964

Q: 60 - A missile travels at 1260 km/h. How many metres does it travel in one second?

Options:

1) 322 metres

2) 369 metres

3) 384 metres

4) 350 metres

Answer: 350 metres

Q: 61 - If cotA + cotB = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) (cotAcotB + 1)/(cotB - cotA)

2) (cotAcotB + 1)/(cotB + cotA)

3) (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB + cotA)

4) (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB - cotA)

Answer: (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB + cotA)

Q: 62 - A shopkeeper, sold almonds at the rate Rs 1250 per kg and bears a loss of 7%. Now if he decides to sell it at Rs 1375 per kg, what will be the result?

Options:

1) 4.6 percent gain

2) 2.3 percent loss

3) 2.3 percent gain

4) 4.6 percent loss

Answer: 2.3 percent gain

Q: 63 - If the volume of a cylinder is 3850 cubic cm and height is 25 cm, what is its radius? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 7 cms

2) 14 cms.

3) 3.5 cms.

4) 10.5 cms

Answer: 7 cms

Q: 64 - If tan2A - sin2A = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) tan2A sin2A

2) cot2A cosec2A

3) tanA sinA

4) cotA cosecA

Answer: tan2A sin2A

Q: 65 - Madhur works 2 times faster than Sagar. If Sagar can complete a job alone in 18 days, then in how many days can they together finish the job?

Options:

1) 5 days

2) 2 days

3) 6 days

4) 4 days

Answer: 6 days

Q: 66 - The bus fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 11:18. What would be the increase in the fare, if the original fare is Rs 550?

Options:

1) Rs 350

2) Rs 900

3) Rs 180

4) Rs 360

Answer: Rs 350

Q: 67 - Dodecahedron has 30 edges. How many vertices does it have?

Options:

1) 12

2) 16

3) 20

4) 10

Answer: 20

Q: 68 - If xy = 22 and x2 + y2 = 100, then what will be the value of (x + y)?

Options:

1) 12

2) 144

3) 72

4) 6

Answer: 12

Q: 69 - Which of the following equations has equal roots?

Options:

1) x2 - 13x + 22 = 0

2) x2 - 7x + 10 = 0

3) x2 - 2x + 26 = 0

4) 4x2 + 8x + 4 = 0

Answer: 4x2 + 8x + 4 = 0

Q: 70 - The point P(5,-2) divides the segment joining the points (x,0) and (0,y) in the ratio 2:5. What is the value of x and y?

Options:

1) x = -7; y = 7

2) x = 3; y = -3

3) x = 7; y = -7

4) x = -3; y = 3

Answer: x = 7; y = -7

Q: 71 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 20 marks more than the other and his marks were 55% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are

Options:

1) 92 and 72

2) 83 and 63

3) 110 and 90

4) 64 and 44

Answer: 110 and 90

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Number of employees Annual Salary (in Lakhs) Bonus as percent of annual salary Manager 3 54 60% Executive 6 16 20% Trainee 1 2 20%

What is the average bonus (in Rupess)?

Options:

1) 1168000

2) 11680000

3) 240000

4) 360000

Answer: 1168000

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company A 1000 2000 3000 3000 2000 Company B 2000 1000 4000 1000 2000 Company C 3000 5000 5000 4000 3000

For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)

Options:

1) 2011 & 2013

2) 2012 & 2014

3) 2011 & 2012

4) 2014 & 2015

Answer: 2012 & 2014

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Profit or (-Loss) in Rs. Crore 2011 -10 2012 -20 2013 -5 2014 20 2015 25

What was the total profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?

Options:

1) Loss of Rs 10 crores

2) Profit of Rs 20 crores

3) Profit of Rs 10 crores

4) Loss of Rs 20 crores

Answer: Profit of Rs 10 crores

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

India's exports in 2015 Value in millions US$ Jewellery 500 Software 825 Cotton 550 Steel 850 Electronics 750

Software was what percent of total exports?

Options:

1) 26.24 percent

2) 28.74 percent

3) 21.24 percent

4) 23.74 percent

Answer: 23.74 percent

Q: 76 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

His exact date of birth is not known

P-but it is believed that he was born in

Q- late May and later on he decided to celebrate May 29 as his birthday,

R- as this was the date he climbed Everest

Options:

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) QRP

4) RPQ

Answer: PQR

Q: 77 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Today, less privileged white

P- Americans are considered to be

Q- and pathologists predominates

R- in crisis, and the language of sociologists

Options:

1) PRQ

2) QPR

3) RPQ

4) QRP

Answer: PRQ

Q: 78 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Vicky said, "I clean my teeth daily."

Options:

1) Vicky said he cleans his teeth daily.

2) Vicky says he cleans his teeth daily.

3) Vicky said that he cleaned his teeth daily.

4) Vicky said that he used to clean his teeth daily.

Answer: Vicky said that he cleaned his teeth daily.

Q: 79 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Nobody gets __________ with a pretentious smug.

Options:

1) along

2) up

3) about

4) through

Answer: along

Q: 80 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

As the financial situation worsened we realized that we were heading (toward) a disaster.

Options:

1) along

2) into

3) for

4) no improvement

Answer: for

Q: 81 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

After today's terrible test I am sure that my teacher's opinion (about) me will change for the worse.

Options:

1) for

2) of

3) in

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 82 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Actions speak louder than words

Options:

1) Achievers are better than those who talk big

2) No action can compensate for saying bad words

3) A pen is mightier than a sword

4) What someone does mean more than what they say they will do

Answer: What someone does mean more than what they say they will do

Q: 83 - Select the antonym of

coalesce

Options:

1) separate

2) adhere

3) cleave

4) amalgamate

Answer: separate

Q: 84 - Select the antonym of

loiter

Options:

1) lag

2) hasten

3) amble

4) loll

Answer: hasten

Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

The outer layer of the cerebrum (part of the brain), composed of folded grey matter, plays an important role in the consciousness.

Options:

1) victor

2) cortex

3) scrub

4) capered

Answer: cortex

Q: 86 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'

I was taken by surprise (A)/when I came(B)/face to face with my school friend.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A hot spring in which water intermittently boils, pushing a tall column of water and steam into the air.

Options:

1) geyser

2) smite

3) brew

4) pitted

Answer: geyser

Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) sylabus

2) encroach

3) coalesse

4) adhetion

Answer: encroach

Q: 89 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) sargeons

2) divorsee

3) depicted

4) parlancee

Answer: depicted

Q: 90 - Select the synonym of

gregarious

Options:

1) introvert

2) melancholy

3) affable

4) pensive

Answer: affable

Q: 91 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The factory complex houses a shop-floor(A)/and 10 cubicles for the staff in an area(B)/of about thousand squares meters.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 92 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Even if two horses may look ____________, they may not be of the same age.

Options:

1) comparable

2) alike

3) on par

4) only same

Answer: alike

Q: 93 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Do you intimidate your younger brothers?

Options:

1) Were your younger brothers being intimidated by you?

2) Are your younger brothers intimidated by you?

3) Have your younger brothers being intimidated by you?

4) Are your younger brothers being intimidated by you?

Answer: Are your younger brothers intimidated by you?

Q: 94 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A blessing in disguise

Options:

1) A misfortune that eventually has good results

2) A person who has changed so much that he is now unrecognisable

3) A prayer asking for God's favour

4) A bad person hiding his face behind a mask

Answer: A misfortune that eventually has good results

Q: 95 - Select the synonym of

reassert

Options:

1) renounce

2) acknowledge

3) disbelief

4) conceal

Answer: acknowledge

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Once again, a _____________ monsoon so vital to India's economic fortunes has left some states in shambles. From Assam to Karnataka, heavy rainfall in a ____________ has created paralysing floods that have taken a _______________, wiped out crops and destroyed hard-earned assets. When the waters ___________, a familiar cycle of assessment of damage by Central teams, preparation of loss estimates and expensive ____________ work such as repairs of river embankments, will follow.



Q: 96 - a _____________ monsoon so vital to India's economic fortunes

Options:

1) rapid

2) huge

3) thunder

4) vigorous

Answer: vigorous

Q: 97 - heavy rainfall in a ____________

Options:

1) short span of time

2) very quickly

3) short moments

4) fraction of a second

Answer: short span of time

Q: 98 - floods that have taken a _______________

Options:

1) many deaths

2) dangerous turn

3) heavy toll of life

4) big cost in terms of life

Answer: heavy toll of life

Q: 99 - When the waters ___________

Options:

1) rush back

2) recede

3) flow away

4) ebb

Answer: recede

Q: 100 - expensive ____________ work such as repairs of river embankments, will follow.

Options:

1) rejuvenation

2) reclamation

3) renovation

4) restoration

Answer: restoration

