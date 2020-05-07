SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 9th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 9th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across the country. Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 9th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 9th January 2017 Question Paper:
General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 Questions of 2 marks each
Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
Pernicious : Lethal : : Indict : ?
Options:
1) Insolent
2) Impudent
3) Spoil
4) Accuse
Answer: Accuse
Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
FG : UT : : HI : ?
Options:
1) HI
2) GH
3) SR
4) ED
Answer: SR
Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
? : LM : : QR : WX
Options:
1) CD
2) EF
3) FG
4) TU
Answer: FG
Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
4 : 44 : : ? : 77
Options:
1) 3
2) 6
3) 7
4) 5
Answer: 7
Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) Zenith
2) Culminating point
3) Peak
4) Nadir
Answer: Nadir
Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) TP
2) DH
3) WS
4) RN
Answer: DH
Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 431
2) 936
3) 871
4) 652
Answer: 652
Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 5210
2) 7214
3) 9218
4) 7426
Answer: 7426
Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, ?
Options:
1) Uttar Pradesh
2) Jammu Kashmir
3) Tamil Nadu
4) Assam
Answer: Uttar Pradesh
Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
200, 100, 50, 25, 12.5, 6.25, ?
Options:
1) 2.125
2) 3.025
3) 3.125
4) 2.025
Answer: 3.125
Q: 11 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.
Statements:
(I) a R b
(II) b R a
Conclusion:
(I) This relation is symmetric.
(II) This is a relation.
Options:
1) Conclusion I follows
2) Conclusion II follows
3) Neither I nor II follows
4) Both I and II follows
Answer: Conclusion II follows
Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
?, ONM, GFE, XWV
Options:
1) TUV
2) VUT
3) GHI
4) PQR
Answer: VUT
Q: 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
RS, ? , BC, GH
Options:
1) WX
2) XY
3) UV
4) GE
Answer: WX
Q: 14 - Farhan travels 4 km in the north-east direction and then turns towards the south-east to travel another 3 km. How far is he now from his original position?
Options:
1) 4 km
2) 6 km
3) 7 km
4) 5 km
Answer: 5 km.
Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.
i. Arise
ii. Abysmal
iii. Agility
iv. Accrue
Options:
1) ii, i, iv, iii
2) iii, iv, ii, i
3) ii, iv, i, iii
4) ii, iv, iii, i
Answer: ii, iv, iii, i
Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "LOYALTY" is written as "MPZBMUZ". How is "PROCLAIM" written in that code language?
Options:
1) QSPDDBJN
2) QSPDBMJN
3) QSPDMBJN
4) QPSDMBJN
Answer: QSPDMBJN
Q: 17 – In the following Question, select the missing number from the given series.
256
289
484
6
5
6
96
85
?
Options:
1) 124
2) 132
3) 120
4) 125
Answer: 132
Q: 18 - If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M" denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then 8 V 10 M 96 L 6 S 9 = ?
Options:
1) 140
2) 142
3) 134
4) 144
Answer: 142
Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?
_qr_srq_p_rs_r_p
Options:
1) pqrsss
2) qprsss
3) pspqsq
4) pspqqq
Answer: pspqsq
Q: 20 - A man is facing east. He turns 60 degrees in the anticlockwise direction and then again turns another 120 degrees in the same direction. Which direction is he facing now?
Options:
1) East
2) North-west
3) South-east
4) West
Answer: West
Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 67 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GRAIN’.
Options:
1) 99, 33, 76, 88, 76
2) 23, 24, 76, 75, 89
3) 23, 66, 69, 11, 21
4) 99, 20, 89, 11, 44
Answer: 23, 66, 69, 11, 21
Q: 22 - Introducing a woman, Anjali says, "She is the wife of my daughter's only brother". How is the girl related to Anjali?
Options:
1) Niece
2) Daughter-in-law
3) Sister
4) Cousin
Answer: Daughter-in-law
Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?
Answer: 2
Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.
Computer hardware, Monitor, Keyboard, Operating system
Answer: 1
Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.
Answer: 1
Q: 26 - Which of the following language is used to access data from a database?
Options:
1) ASP.Net
2) Java
3) SQL
4) C++
Answer: SQL
Q: 27 - Electric tram was invented by?
Options:
1) Fyodor Pirotsky
2) Arthur Pitney
3) Fritz Pfleumer
4) Stephen Perry
Answer: Fyodor Pirotsky
Q: 28 - Which of the following is a symptom of haemophilia?
Options:
1) Night Blindness
2) No clotting of Blood
3) Rickets
4) Loss of haemoglobin
Answer: No clotting of Blood
Q: 29 - The process of pollination by birds is also known as
Options:
1) Hydrophily
2) Entomophily
3) Embryophily
4) Ornithophily
Answer: Ornithophily
Q: 30 - Spiders belong to the phylum
Options:
1) Mollusca
2) Annelida
3) Cnidaria
4) Arthropoda
Answer: Arthropoda
Q: 31 - Which among the following has the maximum density?
Options:
1) Water
2) Ice
3) Ethylene
4) Acetone
Answer: Water
Q: 32 - What happens in an oxidation reaction?
Options:
1) Protons are lost.
2) Electrons are lost
3) Neutrons are lost.
4) Electrons are gained.
Answer: Electrons are lost
Q: 33 - Nalanda Mahavihara site is in
Options:
1) Rajasthan
2) Assam
3) Bihar
4) Gujarat
Answer: Bihar
Q: 34 - The Desert Festival is held in _____.
Options:
1) Barmer
2) Jaisalmer
3) Sahara
4) Thar
Answer: Jaisalmer
Q: 35 - In 2015 the nominal rate of interest in country was 6%, and the inflation rate then was 1.5%. So real rate of interest in 2015 was
Options:
1) 7.50%
2) 4.50%
3) 4%
4) 0.25%
Answer: 4.50%
Q: 36 - The goods which people consume more, when their price rises are called _______.
Options:
1) Essential goods
2) Capital goods
3) Veblen goods
4) Giffen goods
Answer: Giffen goods
Q: 37 - Who coined the term "Ecology"?
Options:
1) Ernst Haeckel
2) G. Evelyn Hutchinson
3) Hugo de Vries
4) Robert Brown
Answer: Ernst Haeckel
Q: 38 - Banana freckle is a plant disease. It is caused by a
Options:
1) Virus
2) Fungus
3) Bacteria
4) Insect
Answer: Fungus
Q: 39 - Pablo Picasso was from _____.
Options:
1) India
2) UK
3) Spain
4) Italy
Answer: Spain
Q: 40 - Which of the following Indian chilly is considered one of the hottest in the world?
Options:
1) Bhut Jolokia
2) Bhut Mahabora
3) Lal Chitin
4) Lal Shamak
Answer: Bhut Jolokia
Q: 41 - Name the hottest planet.
Options:
1) Mercury
2) Venus
3) Neptune
4) Mars
Answer: Venus
Q: 42 - Who killed Mahatma Gandhi?
Options:
1) Nathuram Godse
2) James Russell
3) Sucha Singh Bassi
4) Kunder Mehta
Answer: Nathuram Godse
Q: 43 - What was the capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's kingdom?
Options:
1) Patna
2) Fatehpur Sikri
3) Islamabad
4) Lahore
Answer: Lahore
Q: 44 - __________ is the 2016 Oscar Winner for Best Actor.
Options:
1) Leonardo DiCaprio
2) Bryan Cranston
3) Matt Damon
4) Michael Fassbender
Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio
Q: 45 - Who discovered theory of relativity?
Options:
1) Isaac Newton
2) Albert Einstein
3) Niel Bohr
4) Michael Faraday
Answer: Albert Einstein
Q: 46 - Which device is used to measure the depth of ocean?
Options:
1) Lexometer
2) Nanometer
3) Fathometer
4) Hydrometer
Answer: Fathometer
Q: 47 - The movement Objections Resolution to guide the deliberations of the Assembly was started by
Options:
1) Jawaharlal Nehru
2) Kiran Desai
3) K Natwar Singh
4) K.M. Munshi
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
Q: 48 - Rajya Sabha member has tenure of ______ years.
Options:
1) 8
2) 6
3) 4
4) 2
Answer: 6
Q: 49 - Limba Ram is associated with which Sport?
Options:
1) Javelin Thrower
2) Archery
3) Cricket
4) Badminton
Answer: Archery
Q: 50 - Who wrote the book 'Glimpses of World History'?
Options:
1) Shashi Tharoor
2) Mahatma Gandhi
3) Nirad C Chaudhuri
4) Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
Q: 51 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 16% per annum is Rs 320. What is the value of given sum (in Rs)?
Options:
1) 25000
2) 50000
3) 37500
4) 12500
Answer: 12500
Q: 52 - Of the 5 numbers whose average is 76, the first is 3/7 times the sum of other 4. The first number is
Options:
1) 171
2) 114
3) 76
4) 228
Answer: 114
Q: 53 - What is the equation of the line passing through the point (2,-3) and making an angle of -45°with the positive X-axis?
Options:
1) x - y = -5
2) x - y = -1
3) x + y = -5
4) x + y = -1
Answer: x + y = -1
Q: 54 - If 2(3x-2) < 6-3x and 6x + 2(6-x) > 2x-2, then x can take which of the following values?
Options:
1) -8
2) 5
3) 8
4) -5
Answer: -5
Q: 55 - If (36 - 16x) - (4x - 8) = 4, then the value of x is
Options:
1) 4
2) 2
3) 6
4) 3
Answer: 2
Q: 56 - Marked price of an item is Rs 400. On purchase of 1 item discount is 6% and on purchase of 4 items discount is 24%. Rachita buys 5 items, what is the effective discount?
Options:
1) 34 percent
2) 20.4 percent
3) 12.8 percent
4) 23.25 percent
Answer: 20.4 percent
Q: 57 - In a triangle the length of the side opposite the angle which measures 60° is 6√3 cm. What is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 90°?
Options:
1) 12√3 cm
2) 6 cm
3) 12 cm
4) 3√3 cm
Answer: 12 cm
Q: 58 - What is the value of cot210°?
Options:
1) 1/√3
2) -1/√3
3) √3
4) -√3
Answer: √3
Q: 59 - 199994 x 200006 = ?
Options:
1) 39999799964
2) 39999999864
3) 39999999954
4) 39999999964
Answer: 39999999964
Q: 60 - A missile travels at 1260 km/h. How many metres does it travel in one second?
Options:
1) 322 metres
2) 369 metres
3) 384 metres
4) 350 metres
Answer: 350 metres
Q: 61 - If cotA + cotB = x, then value of x is
Options:
1) (cotAcotB + 1)/(cotB - cotA)
2) (cotAcotB + 1)/(cotB + cotA)
3) (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB + cotA)
4) (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB - cotA)
Answer: (cotAcotB - 1)/(cotB + cotA)
Q: 62 - A shopkeeper, sold almonds at the rate Rs 1250 per kg and bears a loss of 7%. Now if he decides to sell it at Rs 1375 per kg, what will be the result?
Options:
1) 4.6 percent gain
2) 2.3 percent loss
3) 2.3 percent gain
4) 4.6 percent loss
Answer: 2.3 percent gain
Q: 63 - If the volume of a cylinder is 3850 cubic cm and height is 25 cm, what is its radius? (Take π = 22/7)
Options:
1) 7 cms
2) 14 cms.
3) 3.5 cms.
4) 10.5 cms
Answer: 7 cms
Q: 64 - If tan2A - sin2A = x, then value of x is
Options:
1) tan2A sin2A
2) cot2A cosec2A
3) tanA sinA
4) cotA cosecA
Answer: tan2A sin2A
Q: 65 - Madhur works 2 times faster than Sagar. If Sagar can complete a job alone in 18 days, then in how many days can they together finish the job?
Options:
1) 5 days
2) 2 days
3) 6 days
4) 4 days
Answer: 6 days
Q: 66 - The bus fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 11:18. What would be the increase in the fare, if the original fare is Rs 550?
Options:
1) Rs 350
2) Rs 900
3) Rs 180
4) Rs 360
Answer: Rs 350
Q: 67 - Dodecahedron has 30 edges. How many vertices does it have?
Options:
1) 12
2) 16
3) 20
4) 10
Answer: 20
Q: 68 - If xy = 22 and x2 + y2 = 100, then what will be the value of (x + y)?
Options:
1) 12
2) 144
3) 72
4) 6
Answer: 12
Q: 69 - Which of the following equations has equal roots?
Options:
1) x2 - 13x + 22 = 0
2) x2 - 7x + 10 = 0
3) x2 - 2x + 26 = 0
4) 4x2 + 8x + 4 = 0
Answer: 4x2 + 8x + 4 = 0
Q: 70 - The point P(5,-2) divides the segment joining the points (x,0) and (0,y) in the ratio 2:5. What is the value of x and y?
Options:
1) x = -7; y = 7
2) x = 3; y = -3
3) x = 7; y = -7
4) x = -3; y = 3
Answer: x = 7; y = -7
Q: 71 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 20 marks more than the other and his marks were 55% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are
Options:
1) 92 and 72
2) 83 and 63
3) 110 and 90
4) 64 and 44
Answer: 110 and 90
Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Number of employees
|
Annual Salary (in Lakhs)
|
Bonus as percent of annual salary
|
Manager
|
3
|
54
|
60%
|
Executive
|
6
|
16
|
20%
|
Trainee
|
1
|
2
|
20%
What is the average bonus (in Rupess)?
Options:
1) 1168000
2) 11680000
3) 240000
4) 360000
Answer: 1168000
Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
Company A
|
1000
|
2000
|
3000
|
3000
|
2000
|
Company B
|
2000
|
1000
|
4000
|
1000
|
2000
|
Company C
|
3000
|
5000
|
5000
|
4000
|
3000
For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)
Options:
1) 2011 & 2013
2) 2012 & 2014
3) 2011 & 2012
4) 2014 & 2015
Answer: 2012 & 2014
Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Year
|
Profit or (-Loss) in Rs. Crore
|
2011
|
-10
|
2012
|
-20
|
2013
|
-5
|
2014
|
20
|
2015
|
25
What was the total profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?
Options:
1) Loss of Rs 10 crores
2) Profit of Rs 20 crores
3) Profit of Rs 10 crores
4) Loss of Rs 20 crores
Answer: Profit of Rs 10 crores
Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
India's exports in 2015
|
Value in millions US$
|
Jewellery
|
500
|
Software
|
825
|
Cotton
|
550
|
Steel
|
850
|
Electronics
|
750
Software was what percent of total exports?
Options:
1) 26.24 percent
2) 28.74 percent
3) 21.24 percent
4) 23.74 percent
Answer: 23.74 percent
Q: 76 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.
His exact date of birth is not known
P-but it is believed that he was born in
Q- late May and later on he decided to celebrate May 29 as his birthday,
R- as this was the date he climbed Everest
Options:
1) PRQ
2) PQR
3) QRP
4) RPQ
Answer: PQR
Q: 77 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.
Today, less privileged white
P- Americans are considered to be
Q- and pathologists predominates
R- in crisis, and the language of sociologists
Options:
1) PRQ
2) QPR
3) RPQ
4) QRP
Answer: PRQ
Q: 78 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.
Vicky said, "I clean my teeth daily."
Options:
1) Vicky said he cleans his teeth daily.
2) Vicky says he cleans his teeth daily.
3) Vicky said that he cleaned his teeth daily.
4) Vicky said that he used to clean his teeth daily.
Answer: Vicky said that he cleaned his teeth daily.
Q: 79 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
Nobody gets __________ with a pretentious smug.
Options:
1) along
2) up
3) about
4) through
Answer: along
Q: 80 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.
As the financial situation worsened we realized that we were heading (toward) a disaster.
Options:
1) along
2) into
3) for
4) no improvement
Answer: for
Q: 81 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.
After today's terrible test I am sure that my teacher's opinion (about) me will change for the worse.
Options:
1) for
2) of
3) in
4) no improvement
Answer: no improvement
Q: 82 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
Actions speak louder than words
Options:
1) Achievers are better than those who talk big
2) No action can compensate for saying bad words
3) A pen is mightier than a sword
4) What someone does mean more than what they say they will do
Answer: What someone does mean more than what they say they will do
Q: 83 - Select the antonym of
coalesce
Options:
1) separate
2) adhere
3) cleave
4) amalgamate
Answer: separate
Q: 84 - Select the antonym of
loiter
Options:
1) lag
2) hasten
3) amble
4) loll
Answer: hasten
Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.
The outer layer of the cerebrum (part of the brain), composed of folded grey matter, plays an important role in the consciousness.
Options:
1) victor
2) cortex
3) scrub
4) capered
Answer: cortex
Q: 86 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'
I was taken by surprise (A)/when I came(B)/face to face with my school friend.(C)/No error(D)
Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: D
Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.
A hot spring in which water intermittently boils, pushing a tall column of water and steam into the air.
Options:
1) geyser
2) smite
3) brew
4) pitted
Answer: geyser
Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) sylabus
2) encroach
3) coalesse
4) adhetion
Answer: encroach
Q: 89 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) sargeons
2) divorsee
3) depicted
4) parlancee
Answer: depicted
Q: 90 - Select the synonym of
gregarious
Options:
1) introvert
2) melancholy
3) affable
4) pensive
Answer: affable
Q: 91 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.
The factory complex houses a shop-floor(A)/and 10 cubicles for the staff in an area(B)/of about thousand squares meters.(C)/No error(D)
Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: C
Q: 92 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
Even if two horses may look ____________, they may not be of the same age.
Options:
1) comparable
2) alike
3) on par
4) only same
Answer: alike
Q: 93 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.
Do you intimidate your younger brothers?
Options:
1) Were your younger brothers being intimidated by you?
2) Are your younger brothers intimidated by you?
3) Have your younger brothers being intimidated by you?
4) Are your younger brothers being intimidated by you?
Answer: Are your younger brothers intimidated by you?
Q: 94 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
A blessing in disguise
Options:
1) A misfortune that eventually has good results
2) A person who has changed so much that he is now unrecognisable
3) A prayer asking for God's favour
4) A bad person hiding his face behind a mask
Answer: A misfortune that eventually has good results
Q: 95 - Select the synonym of
reassert
Options:
1) renounce
2) acknowledge
3) disbelief
4) conceal
Answer: acknowledge
Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.
Once again, a _____________ monsoon so vital to India's economic fortunes has left some states in shambles. From Assam to Karnataka, heavy rainfall in a ____________ has created paralysing floods that have taken a _______________, wiped out crops and destroyed hard-earned assets. When the waters ___________, a familiar cycle of assessment of damage by Central teams, preparation of loss estimates and expensive ____________ work such as repairs of river embankments, will follow.
Q: 96 - a _____________ monsoon so vital to India's economic fortunes
Options:
1) rapid
2) huge
3) thunder
4) vigorous
Answer: vigorous
Q: 97 - heavy rainfall in a ____________
Options:
1) short span of time
2) very quickly
3) short moments
4) fraction of a second
Answer: short span of time
Q: 98 - floods that have taken a _______________
Options:
1) many deaths
2) dangerous turn
3) heavy toll of life
4) big cost in terms of life
Answer: heavy toll of life
Q: 99 - When the waters ___________
Options:
1) rush back
2) recede
3) flow away
4) ebb
Answer: recede
Q: 100 - expensive ____________ work such as repairs of river embankments, will follow.
Options:
1) rejuvenation
2) reclamation
3) renovation
4) restoration
Answer: restoration
