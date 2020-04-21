SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 23rd January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 23rd January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 in online mode across the country. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in Tier-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 23rd January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 23rd January 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q. 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Sparrow : Chirp : : Cat : ?

Options:

1) Hiss

2) Mew

3) Caw

4) Grunt

Answer: Mew

Q. 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

IJKL: PQRS : : EFGH : ?

Options:

1) LONM

2) LOPQ

3) LMNO

4) LMOR

Answer: LMNO

Q. 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

RST:QPO:: MNO:: ?

Options:

1) YZA

2) GHI

3) BAC

4) LKJ

Answer: LKJ

Q. 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

6 : 48 : : 8 : ?

Options:

1) 65

2) 80

3) 70

4) 85

Answer: 80

Q. 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) White

2) Yellow

3) Violet

4) Red

Answer: White

Q. 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) CEF

2) GIJ

3) LNO

4) STW

Answer: STW

Q. 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 21

2) 27

3) 28

4) 30

Answer: 28

Q. 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 10

2) 14

3) 28

4) 25

Answer: 25

Q. 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

L, Q, X, G, R, ?

Options:

1) G

2) F

3) E

4) S

Answer: E

Q. 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

ELFA, GLHA, ILJA, ?, MLNA

Options:

1) OLPA

2) KLMA

3) LLMA

4) KLLA

Answer: KLLA

Q. 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

15, 26, 48, 81, 125, ?

Options:

1) 160

2) 150

3) 170

4) 180

Answer: 180

Q. 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

9, 17, 44, 108, 233, ?

Options:

1) 449

2) 442

3) 439

4) 469

Answer: 449

Q. 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Library is a place where one may ﬁnd any answer to his/her question.

(II) Books in any form whether physical or electronic are advantageous for resolving any kind of query.

Conclusion:

(I) Every question has an answer and one can ﬁnd it in a book.

(II) Books give all related information pertaining to the title they have.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Conclusion I and II both follow

Q. 14 - Six girls are sitting in a row facing north. Garima is between Reena and Amita, Amita is on the immediate left of Pooja and Arpita is to the left of Rekha. Who is at the extreme left end?

Options:

1) Reena

2) Arpita

3) Amita

4) Cannot be determined

Answer: Cannot be determined

Q. 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Motives

ii. Meaning

iii. Medieval

iv. Maritime

v. Manufacture

Options:

1) iii, i, ii, v, iv

2) i, iii, iv, v, ii

3) iii, ii, i, iv, v

4) v, iv, ii, iii, i

Answer: v, iv, ii, iii, i

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q. 16 - In a certain code language, "LIAR" is written as "5782" and "RANGE" is written as "28641". How is "ARRANGE" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 8288641

2) 8222641

3) 8228641

4) 8228614

Answer: 8228641

Q. 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

14 20 16 2 2 ? 3 6 5 4 4 3

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 18 - If "–" stands for division, "+" stands for multiplication, "÷" stands for subtraction and "×" stands for addition, which of the following equations is correct?

Options:

1) 8 + 6 – 3 ÷ 4 × 6 = 16

2) 14 – 2 + 6 ÷ 5 × 2 = 32

3) 12 + 3 – 3 ÷ 5 × 2 = 4

4) 16 – 4 + 4 ÷ 2 × 6 = 20

Answer: 16 – 4 + 4 ÷ 2 × 6 = 20

Candidate Answer: 16 – 4 + 4 ÷ 2 × 6 = 20

Q. 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

gh_i_hi_ig_ii_ _

Options:

1) igihii

2) ighiii

3) igihhi

4) igihih

Answer: igihii

Q. 20 - Aryan is facing west. He turns right and walks 20 m, then he turns left and walks 10 m. From there he walks 7 m to the north and then 10 m towards the west. In which direction is he from his original position?

Options:

1) North-east

2) North-west

3) South-east

4) South-west

Answer: North-west

Q. 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘R’ can be represented by 11, 34 etc. and ‘E’ can be represented by 76, 98 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘COVER’.

Options:

1) 21, 24, 96, 66, 02

2) 40, 12, 95, 85, 43

3) 03, 33, 89, 59, 11

4) 01, 33, 65, 76, 34

Answer: 03, 33, 89, 59, 11

Q. 22 - Introducing a man, a woman says, "His son's mother is the only daughter of my mother". How is the man related to the woman?

Options:

1) Nephew

2) Maternal uncle

3) Husband

4) Father

Answer: Husband

Q. 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 3

Q. 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Environment, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Weather

Options:

Answer: 1

Q. 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 4

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 26 - Moti Masjid is situated in which of these World Heritage Sites?

Options:

1) Humayun's Tomb

2) Mahabodhi Temple Complex

3) Qutub Minar

4) Red Fort Complex

Answer: Red Fort Complex

Q. 27 - Kailash Satyarthi won Nobel Prize for?

Options:

1) Literature

2) Physics

3) Peace

4) Economic Studies

Answer: Peace

Q. 28 - Which of the following is the largest part of the human brain?

Options:

1) Ribs

2) Cerebrum

3) Pons

4) Thalamus

Answer: Cerebrum

Q. 29 - The auxiliary buds...............

Options:

1) grow endogenously from the pericycle

2) arise endogenously from the main growing point

3) is an embryonic shoot located in the axil of a leaf

4) arise exogenously from the epidermis

Answer: is an embryonic shoot located in the axil of a leaf

Q. 30 - Which of the following is a viral disease?

Options:

1) Polio

2) Tetanus

3) Leprosy

4) Plague

Answer: Polio

Q. 31 - The Chemical formula of Ammonium dichromate is ...............

Options:

1) (NHF 4 ) 2 Cr 2 O 7

2) (NH 4 )CrO 3

3) (NH 4 )Cr2O 3

4) (NH 4 ) 2 Cr 2 O 3

Answer: (NHF 4 ) 2 Cr 2 O 7

Q. 32 - The residual attractive or repulsive forces between molecules or atomic groups that do not arise from a covalent bond, or ionic bonds is called ...............

Options:

1) Neutral Bond

2) Non Polar Bond

3) Electro Valence bond

4) Van der Walls bond

Answer: Van der Walls bond

Q. 33 - Two versions of the Internet Protocol (IP) are in use

Options:

1) IP Version 4 & IP Version 6

2) IP Version 2 & IP Version 3

3) IP Version 4 & IP Version 8

4) IP Version 2 & IP Version 4

Answer: IP Version 4 & IP Version 6

Q. 34 - The Indian musical instrument ‘Samvadini’ is which type?

Options:

1) String

2) Wind

3) Percussion

4) Impact

Answer: Wind

Q. 35 - Calculate the accounting proﬁts for a ﬁrm, if its economic proﬁts for the year are Rs 60 crores, total implicit costs are Rs 18.5 crores and total explicit costs are Rs 35 crores

Options:

1) Rs 113.5 crores

2) Rs 43.5 crores

3) Rs 76.5 crores

4) Rs 78.5 crores

Answer: Rs 78.5 crores

Q. 36 - If tea companies start using mechanised tea leave pickers

Options:

1) more people would want to work as tea leave pickers

2) unemployment of tea leave pickers will decrease

3) more tea will be produced per acre

4) then wages for manual tea leave pickers will fall

Answer: then wages for manual tea leave pickers will fall

Q. 37 - Ozone is represented as...............

Options:

1) O 3

2) H 2 O 2

3) Cl 2 O

4) N 2 O

Answer: O 3

Q. 38 - Which organisms can help to carry out Vermicomposting?

Options:

1) Nitrifying Bacteria

2) Earthworms

3) Algae

4) Fungus

Answer: Earthworms

Q. 39 - The SLR is determined by the RBI. SLR stands for

Options:

1) States Leverage Return

2) Savings Lease Rate

3) Statutory Liquidity Ratio

4) Safe Legal Range

Answer: Statutory Liquidity Ratio

Q. 40 - Which planet has the maximum number of satellites?

Options:

1) Jupiter

2) Earth

3) Neptune

4) Saturn

Answer: Jupiter

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q. 41 - What is the capital of Norway?

Options:

1) Buenos Aires

2) Rome

3) Ottawa

4) Oslo

Answer: Oslo

Q. 42 - Which country was a part of the Axis Powers during World War 2?

Options:

1) Yugoslavia

2) Poland

3) Belgium

4) Hungary

Answer: Hungary

Q. 43 - Who was the trusted General of the Mughal emperor Akbar?

Options:

1) Raja Todar Mal

2) Man Singh I

3) Birbal

4) Tansen

Answer: Man Singh I

Q. 44 - Who Invented Neon Lamp?

Options:

1) Vint Cerf

2) David Chaum

3) Georges Claude

4) Josephine Cochrane

Answer: Georges Claude

Q. 45 - Instrument for measuring time is called...............

Options:

1) Diagometer

2) Anemometer

3) Durometer

4) Chronometer

Answer: Chronometer

Q. 46 - If the radius of the earth decreases and its mass remains the same, then the value of "acceleration due to gravity" will ...............

Options:

1) decrease

2) increase

3) remain the same

4) become zero

Answer: increase

Q. 47 - The number of parliamentary seats (Rajya Sabha) of Uttar Pradesh is

Options:

1) 12

2) 16

3) 18

4) 31

Answer: 31

Q. 48 - Article 222 of the Indian Constitution "Transfer of a Judge from one High Court to another" deals with?

Options:

1) the directive principles of state policy

2) the Union Government

3) the State Government

4) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Answer: the State Government

Q. 49 - Inderjeet Singh is related to ...............

Options:

1) Shot put

2) Hockey

3) Lawn Tennis

4) Swimming

Answer: Shot put

Q. 50 - Who is the author of "It's All in the Planets"?

Options:

1) Preeti Shenoy

2) Ravinder Singh

3) Keshav Aneel

4) Durjoy Datta

Answer: Preeti Shenoy

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q. 51 - Point P is the midpoint of segment AB. Co-ordinates of P are (5,-4) and A are (7,0). What will be the co-ordinates of point B?

Options:

1) (3, -8)

2) (-3, -8)

3) (3, 8)

4) (-3, 8)

Answer: (3, -8)

Q. 52 - What is the value of 299996 x 300004?

Options:

1) 89999999984

2) 89999699984

3) 89999999884

4) 89999999974

Answer: 89999999984

Q. 53 - The mean of marks secured by 35 students in division A of class X is 65, 45 students of division B is 61 and that of 70 students of division C is 59. What is the mean of marks of the students of three divisions of Class X?

Options:

1) 60.3

2) 59.6

3) 61

4) 62.4

Answer: 61

Q. 54 - If 5(4 - x) - 4 > 5x -2 > 2x - 6, then the value of x is

Options:

1) -2

2) 2

3) -1

4) 3

Answer: -1

Q. 55 - Slope of the side DA of the rectangle ABCD is 5/3. What is the slope of the side AB?

Options:

1) 3/5

2) -5/3

3) 5/3

4) -3/5

Answer: -3/5

Q. 56 - If cos -225° = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 1/2

2) √3/2

3) -2/√3

4) -1/√2

Answer: -1/√2

Q. 57 - If 2x - 3 = 3x - 5, then the numerical value of (x - 3)2 is

Options:

1) 5

2) 1

3) -1

4) -5

Answer: 1

Q. 58 - ΔABC is right angled at B. BD is the altitude. AD is 18 cm and DC is 50 cm. Find length of BD?

Options:

1) 30 cm

2) 25 cm

3) 35 cm

4) 15 cm

Answer: 30 cm

Q. 59 - There is 40% increase in an amount in 10 years at simple interest. What will be the compound interest of Rs 25000 after 2 years at the same rate?

Options:

1) Rs 4080

2) Rs 5100

3) Rs 3060

4) Rs 2040

Answer: Rs 2040

Q. 60 - If √(1 + cot2A)/cotA = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) sinA

2) cosecA

3) secA

4) cosA

Answer: secA

Q. 61 - What is the value of (cosecA - cotA) / (secA + tanA)?

Options:

1) (secA + tanA)/(cosecA - cotA)

2) √[(secA - tanA)/(cosecA + cotA)]

3) (secA - tanA)/(cosecA + cotA)

4) √[(secA + tanA)/(cosecA - cotA)]

Answer: (secA - tanA)/(cosecA + cotA)

Q. 62 - An engineering student has to secure 45% marks to pass. He gets 54 and fails by 36 marks. Find the maximum marks.

Options:

1) 200 marks

2) 225 marks

3) 250 marks

4) 275 marks

Answer: 200 marks

Q. 63 - When a discount of 25% is given on a box of popcorn, the proﬁt is 25%. If the discount is 10%, then the proﬁt is

Options:

1) 35 percent

2) 50 percent

3) 20 percent

4) 65 percent

Answer: 50 percent

Q. 64 - A cylindrical vessel of height 9 cm and radius 7 cm is completely ﬁlled with sand. When this sand is poured out it forms a right circular cone of radius 10 cm what will be the height of this cone?

Options:

1) 26.46 cm

2) 39.69 cm

3) 13.23 cm

4) 52.92 cm

Answer: 13.23 cm

Q. 65 - Munni can bake 70 cakes in 7 hours, Munni and Guddi together can bake 90 cakes in 6 hours. How many cakes Guddi can bake in 10 hours?

Options:

1) 100

2) 50

3) 125

4) 25

Answer: 50

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q. 66 - In a rectangle...............

Options:

1) Diagonals are perpendicular to each other

2) Diagonals are not equal

3) Diagonals bisect each other

4) Diagonals bisect opposite angles

Answer: Diagonals bisect each other

Q. 67 - The bus fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 25:29. Find the increase in the fare, if the original fare is Rs. 625

Options:

1) Rs 725

2) Rs 145

3) Rs 290

4) Rs 100

Answer: Rs 100

Q. 68 - If x - y = -6 and x + y = 16, then x2 - y2 is?

Options:

1) 96

2) -96

3) 22

4) -22

Answer: -96

Q. 69 - Three consecutive natural numbers are such that the square of the greatest is greater than the product of the other two by 16. The smallest of these numbers is

Options:

1) 5

2) 6

3) 7

4) 4

Answer: 4

Q. 70 - Daily local train ticket costs Rs 60 and Monthly Pass costs Rs 1566. If I buy the Monthly Pass and travel for 29 days in a month than I save?

Options:

1) 10 percent

2) 14 percent

3) 15 percent

4) 12 percent

Answer: 10 percent

Q. 71 - A missile travels at 1206 km/h. How many metres does it travel in one second?

Options:

1) 355 metres

2) 318 metres

3) 302 metres

4) 335 metres

Answer: 335 metres

Q. 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Quantity of Stock Average Cost (Rs.) Mobile Phones 61 18000 Cameras 42 11000 TVs 26 47000 Refrigerators 96 49000 ACs 84 23000

What is the value of the total stock (in lakh Rupess)?

Options:

1) 94.18

2) 941.8

3) 148

4) 309

Answer: 94.18

Q. 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Ratio: Import/Export 2011 0.8 2012 0.7 2013 0.8 2014 1.4 2015 0.9

If the imports in 2012 was Rs. 600 crores and the total exports in the years 2012 and 2013 together was Rs. 2800 Crores, then the imports in 2013 was?

Options:

1) 1554

2) 1943

3) 857

4) 2429

Answer: 1554

Q. 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Measured on Birthday Height of the child (in cms) 4 100 5 110 6 120 7 125 8 135 9 140 10 150 11 155 12 165 13 175 14 185 15 190 16 200

What was the increase in the height of the child from the 8th Birthday to the 16th Birthday?

Options:

1) 70 cms

2) 75 cms

3) 60 cms

4) 65 cms

Answer: 65 cms

Q. 75 - Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Deep Sleep 15 Dreaming 25 Light sleep 15 Extremely light sleep 30 Awake 15

Between 10pm to 6am, a fitness band records the following data. How long was the user Dreaming or was in Extremely light sleep?

Options:

1) 4.4 hours

2) 3 hours

3) 2.9 hours

4) 4 hours

Answer: 4.4 hours

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Rupa said to the driver, "Can you take me to the doctor now?"

Options:

1) Rupa asked the driver if he could take her to the doctor then.

2) Rupa asked the driver that if he could take her to the doctor than.

3) Rupa asked the driver that if he would take her to the doctor at once.

4) Rupa asked the driver that if he can take her to the doctor than at once.

Answer: Rupa asked the driver if he could take her to the doctor then.

Q. 77 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

"If I can see you(A)/I am sure you would(B)/be looking beautiful,"Naina said.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q. 78 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He is now very old, yet grandfather still is the ..............head of my extended family.

Options:

1) absolute

2) complete

3) overall

4) undisputed

Answer: undisputed

Q. 79 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

barking up the wrong tree

Options:

1) One should ignore those who keep harassing them

2) To say something wrong to a person who has always been kind to you

3) Scolding a thick skinned person will cause no improvement

4) To be pursuing a misguided line of course of action

Answer: To be pursuing a misguided line of course of action

Q. 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Back to the drawing board

Options:

1) To solve a problem one has to go back to the root cause

2) An inventive person will ﬁnd fresh ways to solve a problem

3) An idea has been unsuccessful and that a new one must be devised

4) An artist is always happy if he gets a chance to go back to painting

Answer: An idea has been unsuccessful and that a new one must be devised

Q. 81 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) bulfrog

2) assemble

3) paraket

4) colandeer

Answer: assemble

Q. 82 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to pilfer or steal (something, especially an item of small value) in a casual way.

Options:

1) to loot

2) to ﬁlch

3) to rip off

4) to plunder

Answer: to ﬁlch

Q. 83 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

At the same ..............the bell struck and school was dismissed.

Options:

1) occasion

2) jiffy

3) moment

4) period

Answer: moment

Q. 84 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

This means that for

P-making a signiﬁcant dent

Q-have to grow at a faster rate

R-in poverty, rural incomes

Options:

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) QPR

4) RPQ

Answer: PRQ

Q. 85 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

To have succumbed to their

P-blackmail was not an instance of

Q-making pragmatic political

R-concessions; it was one of capitulation

Options:

1) QRP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QPR

Answer: PQR

Q. 86 - Select the antonym of

conception

Options:

1) clue

2) cognition

3) fact

4) notion

Answer: fact

Q. 87 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

People in some rural areas don't get water to drink, (besides) many people in urban areas have water even for their pools.

Options:

1) and

2) whereas

3) where

4) no improvement

Answer: whereas

Q. 88 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Ajay told the manager that he would not mind (standing and eat) the lunch.

Options:

1) standing and eating

2) stand and eating

3) to stand and eat

4) no improvement

Answer: standing and eating

Q. 89 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I've been trying(A)/to catch you as(B)/ you left college.(C) No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q. 90 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) reverent

2) tumberils

3) grambled

4) sitation

Answer: reverent

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 91 - Select the synonym of

to reiterate

Options:

1) to hark

2) to drawl

3) to halt

4) to recur

Answer: to recur

Q. 92 - Select the synonym of

hypnotist

Options:

1) rookie

2) novice

3) conjurer

4) amateur

Answer: conjurer

Q. 93 - Select the antonym of

to expunge

Options:

1) to gut

2) to omit

3) to zap

4) to insert

Answer: to insert

Q. 94 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

An achievement or something desired fail to be attained by someone

Options:

1) to elude

2) to eschew

3) to shirk

4) to devoid

Answer: to elude

Q. 95 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The flood destroyed the whole town.

Options:

1) The whole town was destroyed by the flood.

2) The whole town had been destroyed by the flood.

3) The whole town has been destroyed by the flood.

4) The whole town has had been destroyed by the flood.

Answer: The whole town was destroyed by the flood.

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

..............some respects, this is unsurprising. Many of these laws do not have an ..............political flavour. The rule against admitting.............. evidence, for instance, is a result of simple good sense and a keen awareness of human .............., independent of the relationship between the ruler and the ruled. The same ..............for the laws of property and contract.

Q. 96 - ..............some respects

Options:

1) Into

2) About

3) In

4) On

Answer: In

Q. 97 - Many of these laws do not have an ..............political flavour.

Options:

1) overtly

2) adequately

3) averagely

4) abundantly

Answer: overtly

Q. 98 - The rule against admitting ..............evidence

Options:

1) gossip

2) rumour

3) scandal

4) hearsay

Answer: hearsay

Q. 99 - a keen awareness of human ..............,

Options:

1) biology

2) nature

3) personality

4) quality

Answer: nature

Q. 100 - The same ..............for the laws of property and contract.

Options:

1) comes

2) goes

3) pushes

4) pulls

Answer: goes

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips