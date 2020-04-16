SSC 2020 Postponed Exam Dates: Important Notification Released for SSC CHSL Tier-1, SSC JE Paper-1 & Other Exams

SSC held a special meeting on 15th April 2020 to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic and its effect on the upcoming exam scheduled to be conducted. Commission has notified regarding the already postponed exams like SSC CHSL Tier-1 and SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam. It has also provided information for the upcoming scheduled exams like SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019 and SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Exams. Let’s look at the details of official notification released by SSC for the postponed and upcoming exams:

In a recent notification, UPSC stated that “In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown.

The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations.”

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted).

The dates of the SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test will also be decided after 3rd May 2020 and after considering the UFM Rejected Cases. The commission will set up Committee to review 4560 Unfair Means Rule (UFM) Cases of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam

