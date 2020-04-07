 SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 7th February 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper-7th February 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam has been officially postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 7th February 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 7th February 2017 Question Paper:

Q.1- Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Scientist : Laboratory : : Astronomer : ?

Options:

1) Garage

2) Battlefield

3) Observatory

4) Hospital

Answer: Observatory

Q.2- Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

CGK : DHL : : UYC : ?

Options:

1) VZD

2) WZD

3) WZA

4) VAE

Answer: VZD

Q.3- Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

BCD : DEG : : FIJ : ?

Options:

1) HKN

2) JLN

3) FGH

4) KLN

Answer: JLN

Q.4- Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

56 : 72 : : 90 : ?

Options:

1) 96

2) 97

3) 100

4) 110

Answer: 110

Q.5- Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Square

2) Rectangle

3) Rhombus

4) Polygon

Answer: Polygon

Q.6- Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) WYA

2) MNO

3) ACE

4) EGI

Answer: MNO

Q.7- Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 243

2) 264

3) 333

4) 405

Answer: 264

Q.8- Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 369

2) 257

3) 346

4) 628

Answer: 346

Q.9- A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Red, Orange, Yellow, ?

Options:

1) Green

2) Violet

3) Indigo

4) Blue

Answer: Green

Q.10- A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

CM, EK, GI, ?

Options:

1) IK

2) IG

3) LM

4) PS

Answer: IG

Q.11- A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.



FGH, NOP, VWX, ?

Options:

1) FGH

2) DEF

3) EFG

4) FGH

Answer: DEF

Q.12- A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

4, 9, 25, 64, 169, ?

Options:

1) 441

2) 225

3) 289

4) 256

Answer: 441

Q.13- In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.



Statement:

(I) The DRDO has tested the Smart Anti Airfield Weapon from an Indian Air Force aircraft.

(II) The lightweight high-precision guided bomb is one of the world class weapons systems.



Conclusions:

(I) DRDO Chairman Dr. S. Christopher congratulated the DRDO and the IAF teams for the successful mission.

(II) The test was carried out by IAF's Aircraft and System Testing Establishment.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q.14- Sanjeev scored the highest marks in the class. Rahul scored more than Nirbhay but lesser than Sameer. Arpit scored more than Rahul. Who got the 4th Rank out of the five

Options:

1) Sameer

2) Nirbhay

3) Rahul

4) Arpit

Answer: Rahul

Q.15- Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Forehead

ii. Forensic

iii. Forest

iv. Foremost

Options:

1) i, iv, ii, iii

2) iii, ii, iv, i

3) i, ii, iii, iv

4) i, iv, iii, ii

Answer: i, iv, ii, iii

Q.16- In a certain code language, "SELDOM" is written as "NPEMFT". Howis "SACRIFICE" written in that code language?

Options:

1) FDJGJDSBT

2) FDJGJSDBT

3) FDJSJGTBD

4) FGDJGDSBT

Answer: FDJGJSDBT

Q.17- In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

17 24 16 8 ? 11 81 100 25

Options:

1) 1

2) 16

3) 14

4) 20

Answer: 14

Q.18- If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M"denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then

343 L 7 S 6 V 94 M 11 =?

Options:

1) 189

2) 200

3) 211

4) 305

Answer: 211

Q.19- In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

r_pr_p_q_r_p

Options:

1) qrppq

2) qqrpq

3) qrprp

4) qrppr

Answer: qqrpq

Q.20- A man moves 24 metres in south direction and turns 90 degrees anticlockwise and moves another 7 metres and takes a right turn and moves 3 metres and then moves 3 metres in the north direction. Find the distance between his initial and his final position.

Options:

1) 25 m

2) 30 m

3) 27 m

4) 35 m

Answer: 25 m

Q.21- A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘C’ can be represented by 02, 14 etc. and ‘G’ can be represented by 85, 96 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘MODEST’.

Options:

1) 78, 43, 86, 01, 77, 89

2) 89, 42, 97, 01, 66, 23

3) 56, 31, 76, 23, 66, 23

4) 67, 13, 86, 34, 77 ,33

Answer: 67, 13, 86, 34, 77, 33

Q.22- Nisha's father's brother-in-law is the brother of Neha. How is Nisha related to Neha?

Options:

1) Sister

2) Niece

3) Mother

4) Mother in law

Answer: Niece

Q.23- If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q.24- Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.



Mathematics, Arithmetic, Algebra

Options:

Q.25- A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q.26- If price of an article decreases from Rs 100 to Rs 80, when quantity demanded increases from Q1 units to 4600 units, and if point elasticity of demand is -0.75 find Q1?

Options:

1) 5000 units

2) 4000 units

3) 3000 units

4) 2000 units

Answer: 4000 units

Q.27- The oldest rock-cut architecture is found in ________________.

Options:

1) Rajasthan

2) Bihar

3) Karnataka

4) Mizoram

Answer: Bihar

Q.28- Which drug is used as an Anti-Biotic?

Options:

1) Metformin

2) Ranitidine

3) Azithromycin

4) Ibuprofen

Answer: Azithromycin

Q.29- Tamarindus indica is the scientific name of ________.

Options:

1) Neem

2) Pineapple

3) Tamarind

4) Chiku

Answer: Tamarind

Q.30- In eukaryotic cells synthesis of RNA takes place in the _______________.

Options:

1) mitochondria

2) centrioles

3) ribosomes

4) nucleus

Answer: nucleus

Q.31- The modern periodic table consists of 18 groups and 7 periods. What is the atomic number of the element placed in the 2nd group and the 4th period?

Options:

1) 20

2) 22

3) 18

4) 10

Answer: 20

Q.32- Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Zinc

2) Titanium

3) Sulphur

4) Fluorine

Answer: Fluorine

Q.33- In Computers, what does ALU stand for?

Options:

1) Advanced Logic Unit

2) Accelerated Logic Unit

3) Arithmetic Logic Unit

4) Asymmetric Logic Unit

Answer: Arithmetic Logic Unit

Q.34- In which Indian Religion, there are 24 Tirthankaras?

Options:

1) Jainism

2) Buddhism

3) Hinduism

4) Sikhism

Answer: Jainism

Q.35- Inflation exists when

Options:

1) there is general increase in the prices over time.

2) there are periodic decreases in the price level.

3) there are continuous increases in the output level over time.

4) there is rise in the purchasing value of money.

Answer: there is general increase in the prices over time.

Q.36- Which of the following is a greenhouse gas or a gas which can deplete the ozone layer?

Options:

1) BBr3

2) NH3

3) CH2N2

4) CCl2F2

Answer: CCl2F2

Q.37- _______________ is caused by parasites of the Plasmodium genus.

Options:

1) Dysentery

2) Malaria

3) Chickenpox

) Herpes

Answer: Malaria

Q.38- Which of these is not an Indian Food?

Options:

1) Tiramisu

2) Imarti

3) Phirni

4) Payasam

Answer: Tiramisu

Q.39- Which of these rivers do not flow through Punjab?

Options:

1) Sutlej

2) Ravi

3) Jhelum

4) Ganga

Answer: Ganga

Q.40- The Tropic of ____________ passes almost halfway through India.

Options:

1) Capricorn

2) Cancer

3) Equator

4) Prime Meridian

Answer: Cancer

Q.41- Which Mughal Emperor fought the battle of Panipat in 1526?

Options:

1) Babur

2) Humayun

3) Akbar

4) Aurangzeb

Answer: Babur

Q.42- The Peacock Throne was a famous jewelled throne that was the seat of the ________ emperors of India.

Options:

1) Maurya

2) Gupta

3) Mughal

4) Maratha

Answer: Mughal

Q.43- Who invented Aerosol can?

Options:

1) Erik Rotheim

2) Erik Mathew

3) Erik Tim

4) Eric Flayer

Answer: Erik Rotheim

Q.44- A transformer can do all of the following except

Options:

1) step-up a/c voltage

2) step-up a/c current

3) step-up a/c power

4) step-down a/c voltage

Answer: step-up a/c power

Q.45- What is the unit of the physical quantity "Magnetic field strength"?

Options:

1) joule per meter

2) newton per meter

3) kelvin per meter

4) ampere per meter

Answer: ampere per meter

Q.46- Which of these countries is not a permanent member of United Nations Security Council?

Options:

1) China

2) India

3) United States

4) France

Answer: India

Q.47- Right to education in our country is a _________right.

Options:

1) Political

2) Fundamental

3) Social

4) Legal

Answer: Fundamental

Q.48- Indian Super League is associated with which sport?

Options:

1) Horse Race

2) Football

3) Cycling

4) Golf

Answer: Football

Q.49- Who is the author of "The Hungry Tide"?

Options:

1) Amitav Ghosh

2) Mitali Meelan

3) Ravinder Singh

4) Sudha Murty

Answer: Amitav Ghosh

Q.50- For the movie "Taare Zameen Par", Aamir Khan won the Filmfare Award for

Options:

1) Best Director

2) Best Debut Director

3) Best Art Direction

4) Best Screenplay

Answer: Best Director

Q.51- What is the value of (91 + 92 + 93 + ……… +140) ?

Options:

1) 5775

2) 11550

3) 17325

4) 23100

Answer: 5775

Q.52- The average revenues of 9 consecutive years of a company is Rs 80 lakhs. If the average of first 5 years is Rs 75 lakhs and that of last 5 years is Rs 87 lakhs, find the revenue for the 5thyear.

Options:

1) Rs 90 lakhs

2) Rs 92 lakhs

3) Rs 88 lakhs

4) Rs 86 lakhs

Answer: Rs 90 lakhs

Q.53- If cosec -4π/3 = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √2

2) 2/√3

3) -√2

4) -1/√3

Answer: 2/√3

Q.54- In an army selection process, the ratio of selected to unselected was 3:1. If 60 less had applied and 30 less selected, the ratio of selected to unselected would have been 5:1. How many candidates had applied for the process?

Options:

1) 240

2) 480

3) 120

4) 720

Answer: 240

Q.55- If cot(A/2) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √[(1 + cosA) /(1 - cosA) ]

2) cosecA - cotA

3) √[(1 - cosA) /2]

4) √[(1 + cosA) /2]

Answer: √[(1 + cosA) /(1 - cosA) ]

Q.56- If (1 - cosA) /(1 + cosA) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) (cotA + cosecA) 2

2) (cotA - cosecA) 2

3) cotA - cosecA

4) cotA + cosecA

Answer: (cotA - cosecA) 2

Q.57- Manjeet can do a work in 18 hours. If he is joined by Jaya who is 100% more efficient, in what time will they together finish the work?

Options:

1) 6 hours

2) 3 hours

3) 12 hours

4) 24 hours

Answer: 6 hours

Q.58- Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 30 and 36 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 3 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B is

Options:

1) 648 km

2) 810 km.

3) 432 km

4) 540 km

Answer: 540 km

Q.59- A trader had 12 quintals of wheat. He sold a part of it at 13% profit and the rest at 23% profit, so that he made a total profit of 17 %. How much wheat did he sell at 23% profit?

Options:

1) 720 kg

2) 240 kg

3) 480 kg

4) 960 kg

Answer: 480 kg

Q.60- A student multiplied a number by 6/13 instead of 13/6. What is the percentage error in the calculation?

Options:

1) 369.44 percent

2) 39.35 percent

3) 184.72 percent

4) 78.7 percent

Answer: 78.7 percent

Q.61- Simple interest on a certain sum of money for 3 years at 14% per annum is half the compound interest on Rs. 10000 for 2 years at 10% per annum. The sum placed on simple interest is

Options:

1) Rs 5000

2) Rs 1250

3) Rs 2000

4) Rs 2500

Answer: Rs 2500

Q.62- If the shopkeeper sells an item at Rs 1000 which is marked as Rs 1250, then what is the discount he is offering?

Options:

1) 25 percent

2) 33.3 percent

3) 250 percent

4) 20 percent

Answer: 20 percent

Q.63- If a cylinder of radius 7 cm and height 9 cm is melted and constructed into a cone of the same radius, what will be the height of this cone?

Options:

1) 54 cm

2) 9 cm

3) 27 cm.

4) 13.5 cm

Answer: 27 cm

Q.64- Points P and Q lie on side AB and AC of triangle ABC respectively such that segment PQ is parallel to side BC. If the ratio of AP:PB is 2:5, and area of Δ APQ is 4 sq cm, what is the area of trapezium PQCB?

Options:

1) 49 sq cm

2) 45 sq cm

3) 25 sq cm

4) 21 sq cm

Answer: 45 sq cm

Q.65- Find equation of the perpendicular bisector of segment joining the points (2,-6) and (4,0) ?

Options:

1) x + 3y = 6

2) x + 3y = -6

3) x - 3y = -6

4) x - 3y = 6

Answer: x + 3y = -6

Q.66- What is the measure of an interior angle of a regular dodecagon?

Options:

1) 120°

2) 140°

3) 150°

4) 144°

Answer: 150°

Q.67- The diameter of a circle is 28 cm find its area?

Options:

1) 616 sq cm

2) 308 sq cm

3) 154 sq cm

4) 77 sq cm

Answer: 616 sq cm

Q.68- Coefficient of x in (x + 8) (6 - 3x) is

Options:

1) 18

2) 30

3) -18

4) -30

Answer: -18

Q.69- If x + y = 10 and x2+ y2= 68, then find xy

Options:

1) 21

2) 24

3) 25

4) 16

Answer: 16

Q.70- The sum of the digits of a 2-digit number is 17. If we add 9 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. Find the number.

Options:

1) 89

2) 98

3) 78

4) 87

Answer: 89

Q.71- If 5x + 4(1 - x) > 3x -4 > 5x/3 - x/3; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 2

2) 1

3) 3

4) -2

Answer: 3

Q.72– Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Number of employees Annual Salary (in Lakhs) Bonus as percent of annual salary Manager 3 36 50% Executive 4 12 30% Trainee 3 4 10%

What is the average bonus (in rupees)?

Options:

1) 6960000

2) 173333

3) 220000

4) 696000

Answer: 696000

Q.73- Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company A 2000 2000 5000 2000 1000 Company B 2000 3000 1000 5000 2000 Company C 3000 2000 5000 3000 3000

For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three Companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)

Options:

1) 2011 & 2013

2) 2013 & 2015

3) 2011 & 2012

4) 2014 & 2015

Answer: 2011 & 2012

Q.74- Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Profit or (-Loss) in Rs Crore 2011 10 2012 10 2013 25 2014 15 2015 5

What was the total Profit or Loss of the company in last 5 years?

Options:

1) Loss of Rs 65 crores

2) Profit of Rs 75 crores

3) Profit of Rs 65 crores

4) Loss of Rs 75 crores

Answer: Profit of Rs 65 crores

Q.75- Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

India’s exports in 2015 Value in million US$ Jewellery 825 Software 750 Cotton 875 Steel 875 Electronics 975

Jewellery was what percent of total exports?

Options:

1) 21.69 percent

2) 19.19 percent

3) 24.19 percent

4) 16.69 percent

Answer: 19.19 percent

Q.76- In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Courteousness and refinement of manner.

Options:

1) plaudit

2) adulation

3) urbanity

4) profanity

Answer: urbanity

Q.77- In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to have an axe to grind

Options:

1) sharpening your skills in anticipation of future challenges

2) to have a private reason for doing something

3) preparing for a fight

4) getting ready for work or a new project

Answer: to have a private reason for doing something

Q.78- Select the synonym of precedent

Options:

1) contingent

2) criterion

3) arbitrary

4) fortuitous

Answer: criterion

Q.79- In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Jayesh has sent the email.

Options:

1) The email has had been sent by Jayesh.

2) The email has been sent by Jayesh.

3) The email was sent by Jayesh.

4) The email was send by Jayesh.

Answer: The email has been sent by Jayesh.

Q.80- In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Anil says, "I am glad to be here this morning"

Options:

1) Anil says he is glad to be there that morning.

2) Anil says that he is glad to be there that morning.

3) Anil was saying that he was glad to be there this morning.

4) Anil says that he was glad to be here this morning.

Answer: Anil says that he is glad to be there that morning.

Q.81- In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Either you're a mind reader or it's a __________________ that you called me just as I was keying your phone number.

Options:

1) coincidence

2) correlation

3) union

4) happening

Answer: coincidence

Q.82- In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

great minds think alike

Options:

1) it is said when two people have the same opinion

2) it is said when clever people think rationally

3) since there is only one truth , the great philosophers have reached on similar conclusions

4) scientists and philosophers easily become friends

Answer: it is said when two people have the same opinion

Q.83- Select the antonym of

to rake

Options:

1) to harrow

2) to scatter

3) to scour

4) to enfilade

Answer: to scatter

Q.84- Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

When I(go) to Paris, I shall visit the Eiffel Tower.

Options:

1) shall go

2) will be going

3) have to go

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q.85- Select the synonym of

digression

Options:

1) meandering

2) candid

3) categorical

4) unequivocal

Answer: meandering

Q.86- In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Excusing yourself before standing to leave is part of proper table ____________.

Options:

1) usage

2) etiquette

3) dignity

4) habit

Answer: etiquette

Q.87- Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) deriesion

2) apalled

3) civilian

4) sacluded

Answer: civilian

Q.88- Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Please pass me that (scissors) .

Options:

1) scissor

2) pair of scissor

3) pair of scissors

4) no improvement

Answer: pair of scissors

Q.89- Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Do people take

P-rejection of every candidate?

Q-the trouble to go and

R-vote only to register their

Options:

1) RQP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q.90- Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) alackrity

2) refileing

3) bufoons

4) condense

Answer: condense

Q.91- In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Involving immoral or dishonourable actions and motives

Options:

1) redoubt

2) scrupulous

3) immaculate

4) sordid

Answer: sordid

Q.92- Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The reference

P-is simultaneously a matter

Q-to the size of a vulnerable community

R-of legal as well as political and ethical perspective

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q.93- In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

To the whale, its(A) /tail is the sole(B) /mean of propulsion.(C) /No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q.94- In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

There was a fine line(A) /between being frugal(B) /and being a miser.(C) /No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q.95- Select the antonym of

to contend

Options:

1) to comply

2) to oppugn

3) to grapple

4) to vie

Answer: to comply

Direction 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.



Fraternity, then, was meant to complement civil rights, _______________ to destroy them. The _____________________ framers did not use this symbolic term for a court to come along 66 years _________________, and ______________________ it for the purposes of subordinating individual rights to some mythic notion of community harmony, entirely submerging the individual _______________ the society.

Q.96- _______________ to destroy them.

Options:

1) neither

2) nor

3) no

4) not

Answer: not

Q.97- The _____________________ framers did not use this symbolic term

Options:

1) Constitutions'

2) Constitution's

3) Constitutions

4) Constitution

Answer: Constitution's

Q.98- a court to come along 66 years _________________,

Options:

1) late

2) lately

3) later

4) latest

Answer: later

Q.99- and ______________________ it for the purposes of subordinating individual rights

Options:

1) appropriate

2) appropriately

3) appropriating

4) appropriated

Answer: appropriate

Q.100- entirely submerging the individual _______________ the society.

Options:

1) on

2) onto

3) upon

4) within

Answer: within

