SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 3rd July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

Q1. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

FORTIFY

1. secure

2. neglect

3. loosen

4. harm

Answer: secure

Q2. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

OPAQUE

1. dull

2. frosty

3. hazy

4. clear

Answer: clear

Q3. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The launch of the small electric car will depend to the willingness of buyers to pay more for it.

1. of buyers to pay more for it

2. small electric car will

3. The launch of the

4. depend to the willingness

Answer: depend to the willingness

Q4. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. board

2. bliss

3. Better

4. behaive

Answer: behaive

Q5. Select the correct passive form of the given sentence.

The merchant took out the dead parrot from the cage.

1. The dead parrot is taken out from the cage by the merchant.

2. The dead parrot was taken out from the cage by the merchant.

3. The dead parrot was taking out from the cage by the merchant.

4. The dead parrot took out from the cage by the merchant.

Answer: The dead parrot was taken out from the cage by the merchant.

Q6. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

ENTHRALL

1. repel

2. disgust

3. mesmerize

4. free

Answer: mesmerize

Q7. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

Four corners of the earth

1. from the very beginning

2. from all parts of the world

3. from beginning to end

4. from morning till night

Answer: from all parts of the world

Q8. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

She has been writing this novel for a year but she did not finish it yet.

1. has not finished it

2. had not finished it

3. No improvement

4. has not finish it

Answer: has not finished it

Q9. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

Adali Khal is such a ______ village in Garhwal that hardly any tourist can reach there.

1. dreaming

2. remote

3. lost

4. lonesome

Answer: remote

Q10. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

The crux of the matter

1. the lesser issue

2. the interesting thing

3. the unknown point

4. the critical point

Answer: the critical point

Q11. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. inequality

2. influence

3. independence

4. inefficent

Answer: inefficent

Q12. Select the word which me the same as the group of words given

a rabbit's dwelling.

1. lair

2. burrow

3. Sty

4. den

Answer: burrow

Q13. Select the word which me the same as the group of words given.

A sound that cannot be heard

1. inevitable

2. incomprehensible

3. inaudible

4. illegible

Answer: inaudible

Q14. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

DENOUNCE

1. vilify

2. applaud

3. blame

4. criticise

Answer: applaud

Q15. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The promoters of Med Hospitals has agreed to sell their business to Pal Hospitals.

1. to Pal Hospitals

2. The promoters of

3. to sell their business

4. Med Hospitals has agreed

Answer: Med Hospitals has agreed

Q16. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. But after a while they all began to blur in our memories.

B. When we arrived in Bangkok, we took a tour of the city's famous Buddhist temples.

C. However there was one temple, the Temple of Golden Buddha, which left an indelible impression in our hearts and minds.

D. We visited numerous temples that day.

1. BACD

2. DCBA

3. ADBC

4. BDAC

Answer: BDAC

Q17. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

She was ______ to have worked with some renowned scientists of the world.

1. fortunate

2. favourable

3. affluent

4. charmed

Answer: fortunate

Q18. Select the correct indirect form of the given sentence.

Bhola said to his mother, "Why is this charcoal so black?"

1. Bhola asked his mother why that charcoal was so black.

2. Bhola told his mother why that charcoal was so black.

3. Bhola asked his mother why was that charcoal so black.

4. Bhola asked his mother why this charcoal is so black.

Answer: Bhola asked his mother why that charcoal was so black.

Q19. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. There was an old apple tree in the centre of a village.

B. The adults also sat in the shade and discussed important things.

C. They remembered that they too had played around the tree when they were young.

D. Children loved to play around the tree and pick delicious apples.

1. ADBC

2. CBAD

3. DCAB

4. ACBD

Answer: ADBC

Q20. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

They dissuaded me of visiting the War Memorial but I really wanted to see it.

1. to visiting

2. of visit

3. from visiting

4. No improvement

Answer: from visiting

Direction 21 to 25: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

China is the largest producer of pork, but it (1) ______ a big problem at the moment. There is an epidemic (2) ______ is killing its pigs. The virus was first (3) ______ in August last year, but one million pigs have died by now. It is a (4) ______ virus and when a pig catches it, it dies. China thinks that one third of (5) ______ pigs are going to die by the end of this year.

Q21. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 1.

1. face

2. Faced

3. was facing

4. is facing

Answer: is facing

Q22. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 2.

1. who

2. what

3. which

4. whom

Answer: which

Q23. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 3.

1. discovered

2. searched

3. learned

4. invented

Answer: discovered

Q24. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 4.

1. deadly

2. violent

3. bloody

4. cruel

Answer: deadly

Q25. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 5.

1. theirs

2. his

3. its

4. hers

Answer: its

Q26. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

1. Driving

2. Parasailing

3. Surfing

4. Swimming

Answer: Driving

Q27. Three statements are given, followed by three conclusions numbered I, II and III. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follow (s) from the statements.

Statements:

Some tractors are boats.

All cups are boats.

All jars are tractors.

Conclusions:

I. Some tractors are cups.

II. No jar is boat.

III. Some cups are jars.

1. Only conclusions II and III follow.

2. None of the conclusions follows.

3. Only conclusions I and II follow.

4. Only conclusions I and III follow.

Answer: None of the conclusions follows.

Q28. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Year : June

1. Week : Thursday

2. April : Month

3. Week : Calendar

4. Year : Century

Answer: Week : Thursday

Q29. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(11, 13, 17)

1. (31, 37, 43)

2. (5, 7, 9)

3. (29, 31, 41)

4. (19, 23, 29)

Answer: (19, 23, 29)

Q30. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(11, 13, 288)

1. (3, 5, 31)

2. (13, 17, 415)

3. (7, 11, 162)

4. (19, 23, 828)

Answer: (7, 11, 162)

Q31. In a code language, LOGITECH is written as CFCEBAYD. How will INFORMATION be written as in that language?

1. EEBFIDWBEFE

2. EBEDIFBWFEE

3. EBEFDIWBEFE

4. EEBFIDBWFEE

Answer: EEBFIDWBEFE

Q32. How many triangles are present in the following figure?

1. 24

2. 30

3. 26

4. 28

Answer: 28

Q33. Painter' is related to 'Paintbrush' in the same way as 'Farmer' is related to '_______'.

1. Harvest

2. Plough

3. Colour

4. Crops

Answer: Plough

Q34. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the gaps of the given letter series will complete the series.

a_b_aad_ca_dbc_adb_a

1. dbcaca

2. dcabac

3. dcbaac

4. dcabca

Answer: dcbaac

Q35. Two different position of the same dice are shown. Which number will be at the top if 2 is at the bottom ?

1. 4

2. 1

3. 6

4. 3

Answer: 6

Q36. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

3, 14, 29, 38, 51, 58, 69, ?

1. 47

2. 37

3. 74

4. 73

Answer: 74

Q37. Select the option that is related to the third number in the same way as the second number is related to the first number.

68 : 100 :: 45 : _____

1. 114

2. 141

3. 14

4. 41

Answer: 41

Q38. Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

28 - 42 ÷ 2 + 276 × 23 = -44

1. × and ÷

2. + and –

3. + and ÷

4. × and +

Answer: × and ÷

Q39. Select the figure that will come next to the following figure series.

Q40. Twenty teams take part in a football tournament. Each team has to play every other team. How many games would be played in the tournament?

1. 170

2. 190

3. 180

4. 195

Answer: 190

Q41. Arrange the following words in the order as they would appear in English dictionary.

1. Denote

2. Destiny

3. Diagonal

4. Demand

5. Density

1. 4, 1, 2, 5, 3

2. 4, 3, 2, 1, 5

3. 4, 1, 5, 2, 3

4. 3, 5, 1, 4, 2

Answer: 4, 1, 5, 2, 3

Q42. Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q43. Select the option that is related to the third letter-cluster in the same way as the second letter-cluster is related to the first letter-cluster.

MARK : FHMP :: LOAN : ______

1. EVVS

2. SVEV

3. EVSV

4. SVVE

Answer: EVVS

Q44. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. OKL

2. EZV

3. UPF

4. AVZ

Answer: OKL

Q45. If FINGER is coded as 15232112239 and MARKET is coded as 14192916252, then how will MILTON be coded as?

1. 21223239525

2. 22122353295

3. 22213235295

4. 2222213355

Answer: 22213235295

Q46. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrate the relationship between the following series

Lecturers, Singers, Men

Q47. There are two Married couples in a family. % has two children. A is wife of @, who is brother of #. F is daughter of %. U is sister of S, who is son of @. T is son of #, who is a male.

How is A is related to %?

1. Sister

2. Sister in law

3. Brother in law

4. Brother

Answer: Sister in law

Q48. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 2421

2. 5472

3. 7261

4. 4842

Answer: 7261

Q49. Select the options in which the given figure is embedded.

Q50. A paper is folded and cut as shown in the following figures. How will it appears when unfolded?

Q51. A circle circumscribes a rectangle whose sides are in the ratio 4 : 3. If the perimeter of the rectangle is 56 cm, then what is the area of the circle ?

1. 90 π

2. 70 π

3. 96 π

4. 100 π

Answer: 100 π

Q52. The given bar graph presents Different Type of Vehicles exported by a company in 2016 and 2017.

The export of which type of vehicles in 2017 is approximately 18.3% more than the export of same type of vehicles in 2016?

1. B

2. E

3. D

4. C

Answer: C

Q53. In ▲ ABC, BD ⊥AC. E is a point on BC such that ∠BEA = x°. If ∠EAC = 38° and ∠EBD = 40°, then the value of x is:

1. 88°

2. 68°

3. 72°

4. 78°

Answer: 88°

Q54. A sum of Rs. 10000 amounts of Rs. 11664 in 2 year at a certain rate percent per annum, when the interest is compounded yearly. What will be the simple interest on the same sum for 27/5 year at same rate?

1. 4320

2. 4160

3. 3840

4. 4040

Answer: 4320

Q55. O is the centre of a circle to which PAX and PBY are tangents from a point P at points A and B. Q is a point on the circle, such that ∠QAX = 49° and ∠QBY = 62°. What is the measure of ∠AQB ?

1. 59°

2. 67°

3. 69°

4. 71°

Answer: 69°

Q56. Pipes A and B can fill a tank in 8 hrs and 12 hrs, whereas pipe C can empty the tank in 6 hrs. A and B are opened for 3 hrs and then closed and C is opened intantly. C will empty the tank in:

1. 9/2 hrs

2. 15/4 hrs

3. 9/4 hrs

4. 7/2 hrs

Answer: 15/4 hrs

Q57. Eight year ago, the ratio of ages of A and B was 9 : 10. The ratio of their ages 4 years from now will be 12 : 13. What is the age of C, if his ages is 6 year more than that of A?

1. 56

2. 50

3. 48

4. 42

Answer: 50

Q58. If ( sinΘ -cosecΘ)(cosΘ - secΘ)/tan2Θ - sin2Θ = r3, then r =

1. cosec Θ sec Θ

2. tan Θ

3. cot Θ

4. sin Θ cos Θ

Answer: cot Θ

Q59. A vendor bought 40 dozen of fruits for Rs. 2400. Out of these, 30 fruits were rotten and thrown away. At what rate per dozen should he sell the remaining fruits to make a profit of 25% ?

1. 84

2. 80

3. 90

4. 72

Answer: 80

Q60. If x + y + z = 2, xy + yz + zx = -11, then the value of x3 + y3 + z3 - 3xyz is:

1. 152

2. 74

3. 70

4. 72

Answer: 74

Q61. The given bar graph presents Different Type of Vehicles exported by a company in 2016 and 2017.

What is the ratio of the total number of Vehicles of Type D and E exported by the company in 2016 to that of vehicles of type C and E exported in 2017 ?

1. 4 : 5

2. 23 : 20

3. 13 : 23

4. 4 : 5

Answer: 20 : 23

Q62. If 24√3x3 + 5√5y3 = (2√3x + √5y) x (Ax2 + Bxy + Cy2), then what is the value of (A2 - B2 + C2) ?

1. 110

2. 103

3. 109

4. 108

Answer: 109

Q63. A 360 m long train running at a uniform speed, crosses a platform in 55 sec and a man standing on the platform in 24 sec. What is the length of the platform?

1. 445

2. 410

3. 465

4. 480

Answer: 465

Q64. An article is marked at a price which is 1.2 times its cost price. After allowing a certain discount on the discount on the marked price, the profit reduces to 10%. The discount percent is:

1. 26/3

2. 10

3. 9

4. 25/3

Answer: 25/3

Q65. In ▲ABC, D and E are the point on sides AC and AB, respectively such that ∠ADE = ∠B. If AE = 8 cm, CD = 3 cm, DE = 6 cm and BC = 9 cm, then AD is equal to:

1. 10 cm

2. 9 cm

3. 8 cm

4. 7.5 cm

Answer: 9 cm

Q66. If an eleven-digit number 5y5888406x6 is divisible by 72, then what is the value of (9x - 2y), for the least value of x ?

1. 3

2. 7

3. 5

4. 4

Answer: 3

Q67. The given bar graph presents Different Type of Vehicles exported by a company in 2016 and 2017.

The total number of Vehicles of type C and E exported by the company in 2017 is what percentage more than the total number of vehicles of type A, B and C exported in 2016?

1. 4.9

2. 4.5

3. 5.4

4. 4.1

Answer: 4.5

Q68. Sudha spends 80% of her income. When her income is increased by 30%, she increase her expenditure by 25%. Her savings are:

1. Decreased by 50%

2. Increased by 30%

3. Increased by 50%

4. Decreased by 30%

Answer: Increased by 50%

Q69. PQRS is a cyclic quadilateral. If ∠P is four times ∠R and ∠S is three times ∠Q, then the sum of ∠Q and ∠R is :

1. 73°

2. 81°

3. 86°

4. 77°

Answer: 81°

Q70. The average weight of the students in a group was 75.4 kg. Later on, four students having weight, 72.9 kg, 73.8 kg, 79.5 kg, 87.4 kg joined the group. As a result, the average weight of all the student in the group increased by 0.24 kg. What was the number of student in the group initially?

1. 46

2. 50

3. 36

4. 48

Answer: 46

Q71. The given bar graph presents Different Type of Vehicles exported by a company in 2016 and 2017.

The average number of all types of vehicles exported by the company in 2016 is what percent less than the number of type B vehicles exported in 2017 ?

1. 15

2. 18

3. 16

4. 12

Answer: 16

Q72. The simplified value of 3 x 2 ÷ 3 of 2 x 3 ÷ (5 + 5 x 5 ÷ 5 of 5 - 5 ÷ 10 of 1/5) is:

1. 2/3

2. 6/7

3. 17/5

4. 30/59

Answer: 6/7

Q73. If sinΘ sec2Θ = 2/3, 0°<Θ<90°, then the value of (tan2Θ + cos2Θ) is:

1. 11/12

2. 13/12

3. 5/4

4. 7/6

Answer: 13/12

Q74. If x is real, and x4 - 5x2 -1 = 0, then the value of (x6 + 3x2 + 3/x2 - 1/x6 + 1) is:

1. 116

2. 110

3. 96

4. 126

Answer: 126

Q75. If cotΘ = √6, then the value of cosec2Θ + sec2Θ / cosec2Θ - sec2Θ is:

1.48/35

2. 43/36

3. 7/5

4. 49/36

Answer: 7/5

Q76. In which state is Sasthamcotta Lake located?

1. Tamil Nadu

2. Karnataka

3. Telangana

4. Kerala

Answer: Kerala

Q77. In which year was the State Financial Corporation Act passed? The Act provides for the establishment of state financial corporations.

1. 1983

2. 1951

3. 1972

4. 1947

Answer: 1951

Q78. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who is a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, is associated with which of the following instruments?

1. Flute

2. Santoor

3. Viloin

4. Tabla

Answer: Santoor

Q79. Who is the Asian cricketer named as the first non-British president of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)?

1. Mahela Jayawardene

2. Sunil Gavaskar

3. Wasim Akram

4. Kumar Sangakkara

Answer: Kumar Sangakkara

Q80. In the new 2019 Narendra Modi cabinet, which portfolio is assigned to Smriti Irani?

1. Ministry of Women and Child Development

2. Ministry of Human Resource Development

3. Ministry of Law and Justice

4. Ministry of External Affairs

Answer: Ministry of Women and Child Development

Q81. In the context of Cloud Computing, what is the full form of PaaS?

1. Platform as a Service

2. Performance as a Service

3. Payment as a Service

4. Protocol as a Service

Answer: Platform as a Service

Q82. Which of the following is NOT one of the tools of Robotics Process Automation?

1. Automation Anywhere

2. Ui Path

3. PowerCenter

4. Blue Prism

Answer: Power Center

Q83. Dolomite is an ore of which of the following metals?

1. Calcium

2. Strontium

3. Potassium

4. Aluminium

Answer: Calcium

Q84. In January 2019, which panel was setup by the RBI to suggest measures to strengthen the safety of the digital payments ecosystem in India?

1. Sudha Murthy Panel

2. Nandan Nilekani Panel

3. Raghuram Rajan Panel

4. Urjit Patel Panel

Answer: Nandan Nilekani Panel

Q85. In which year was the Central Board of Revenue Act in India promulgated?

1. 1973

2. 1963

3. 1953

4. 1983

Answer: 1963

Q86. The quote “Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas” belongs to which of the following freedom fighters

1. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

2. Lala Lajpat Rai

3. Bhagat Singh

4. Subhash Chandra Bose

Answer: Bhagat Singh

Q87. Indira Sagar Dam which is a concrete gravity dam is located in which of the following states of India?

1. Maharashtra

2. Chattisgarh

3. Madhya Pradesh

4. Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q88. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared 3rd June as ______________.

1. World Bicycle Day

2. World Motorcycle Day

3. World Automobile Day

4. World Water Trport Day

Answer: World Bicycle Day

Q89. Which popular Indian band of the 90s released their first album 'Boondein' with Mohit Chauhan as the lead?

1. Pentagram

2. Lost Stories

3. Silk Route

4. 13AD

Answer: Silk Route

Q90. For which specific reason is Pingali Venkayya remembered even today?

1. He helped in the annexation of Hyderabad

2. He helped in the annexation of Goa

3. He composed the music for the National Anthem

4. He designed the Indian National Flag

Answer: He designed the Indian National Flag

Q91. Which of the following banks was founded by Muttaiya Chidambaram Chettiar Muthiah Chidambaram Chettiar in Chennai in 1937?

1. Canara Bank

2. Dhanlaxmi Bank

3. Syndicate Bank

4. Indian Overseas Bank

Answer: Indian Overseas Bank

Q92. Reliance Infrastructure has bagged a Rs 648 crore contract from the Airport Authority of India to build a new airport at which of the following locations of Gujarat?

1. Keshod

2. Hirasar

3. Ambaji

4. Veraval

Answer: Hirasar

Q93. In which year the Indian cricket team won the ODI World Cup for men for the second time?

1. 2007

2. 2011

3. 2015

4. 2003

Answer: 2011

Q94. The world body governing of which sport has introduced a new game format called ''Triples"?

1. Badminton

2. Table tennis

3. Tennis

4. Squash

Answer: Badminton

Q95. When pressure is applied to a fluid, the pressure change is trmitted to every part of the fluid without any loss. Which of the following laws explains this phenomenon?

1. Avogadro's Law

2. Pascal's Law

3. Hooke's Law

4. Bernoulli's Law

Answer: Pascal's Law

Q96. Who among the following has been appointed as the Ethics Officer of the Indian cricket board in March 2019?

1. Suresh Babu

2. Milind Kharat

3. Dinesh Kumar Verma

4. D.K.Jain

Answer: D.K.Jain

Q97. The terms systolic and diastolic are used in the context of_________

1. Finding blood vessels

2. Counting blood platelets

3. Detecting problems in eye sight

4. Measuring blood pressure

Answer: Measuring blood pressure

Q98. The distributory of which river takes the name 'Padma' in Bangladesh?

1. Jhelum

2. Indus

3. Brahmaputra

4. Ganga

Answer: Ganga

Q99. The Valley of Flowers National Park is located in _______.

1. Himachal Pradesh

2. Meghalaya

3. Uttarakhand

4. Jammu & Kashmir

Answer: Uttarakhand

Q100. Which committee was appointed to give a detailed report on the Non Performing Assets of public sector banks?

1. Pannir Selvam Committee

2. Mandal Committee

3. Malegam Committee

4. Srikrishna Committee

Answer: Pannir Selvam Committee

