SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 17th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Land of the Rising Sun : Japan : : The Land of the Thunder Dragon : ?

Options:

1) Bhutan

2) Pakistan

3) India

4) Sri Lanka

Answer: Bhutan

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. CD : PQ : : GH : ?

Options:

1) RS

2) TU

3) UV

4) WX

Answer: TU

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. EF : JA : : NO : ?

Options:

1) TI

2) RK

3) SJ

4) HU

Answer: SJ

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

17 : 493 : : ? : 551

Options:

1) 13

2) 21

3) 19

4) 23

Answer: 19

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

1) Bismillah Khan

2) C. V. Raman

3) Homi Jehangir Bhabha

4) Vikram Sarabhai

Answer: Bismillah Khan

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) VR

2) LH

3) SW

4) FB

Answer: SW

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 863

2) 785

3) 791

4) 647

Answer: 785

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 3284

2) 4058

3) 2137

4) 2363

Answer: 2363

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Mesopotamian civilization, Egyptian civilization, ? , Chinese civilization

Options:

1) Greek civilization

2) Roman civilization

3) Persian civilization

4) Indus valley civilization

Answer: Indus valley civilization

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. TUW, ZAC, FGI, LMO, ?

Options:

1) PQS

2) RSU

3) QRT

4) UVX

Answer: RSU

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. NO, QR, UV, ZA, ?

Options:

1) EF

2) DE

3) FG

4) GH

Answer: FG

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

7, 13, 21, 31, 43, 57, ?

Options:

1) 73

2) 83

3) 78

4) 63

Answer: 73

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) All fans are cups.

(II) All cups are pillows.

Conclusion:

(I) All fans are pillows.

(II) All pillows are fans.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Conclusion I follows

Q: 14 - If 5th January 2011 was a Thursday, then what day of the week was it on 1st January 2013?

Options:

1) Thursday

2) Wednesday

3) Tuesday

4) Monday

Answer: Wednesday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Next

ii. Noisy

iii. Neutral iv. Neither

Options:

1) iii, iv, i, ii

2) i, iv, iii, ii

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) iv, iii, i, ii

Answer: iv, iii, i, ii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "TERMITE" is written as "UDSLJSF". How is "MINISTER" written in that code language?

Options:

1) NHOHSTFQ

2) NHHOTSFQ

3) NHOHTSFQ

4) NHOHTSQF

Answer: NHOHTSFQ

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

T R H D M W 48 62 ?

Options:

1) 70

2) 62

3) 64

4) 68

Answer: 62

Q: 18 - If "A" denotes "added to", "B" denotes "divided by", "C" denotes "multiplied by" and "D" denotes "subtracted from", then

87 B 3 C 4 A 4 D 50 = ?

Options:

1) 65

2) 75

3) 70

4) 80

Answer: 70

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it ?

M_Q_C_M_Q_CM

Options:

1) QCMCQ

2) CQMCQ

3) CQCMQ

4) CQMQC

Answer: CQMCQ

Q: 20 - A girl is standing facing towards the south. She turns 135 degree in the anticlockwise direction and then again takes a 180 degree turn in the anticlockwise direction. Which direction is she facing now ?

Options:

1) South-west

2) South

3) South-east

4) West

Answer: South-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘WATER’.

Options:

1) 34, 65, 13, 85, 44

2) 10, 76, 31, 86, 11

3) 22, 99, 40, 95, 30

4) 02, 58, 89, 69, 75

Answer: 22, 99, 40, 95, 30

Q: 22 - Preeti is the daughter of Rajesh and Amit is the son of Ankita. Rajesh is the only son of Rajan. Ankita is the daughter-in-law of Rajan. How is Preeti related to Amit ?

Options:

1) Sister

2) Mother

3) Cousin

4) Aunt

Answer: Sister

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figures?

Answer: 2

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. College, University, Students

Options:

Answer: 4

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate hot it will appear when opened.

Answer: 3

Q: 26 - Which of these monuments enshrines the tomb containing the relics of St. Francis Xavier?

Options:

1) Basilica of Bom Jesus

2) Se Cathedral

3) Monte Hill

4) St. Alex Church

Answer: Basilica of Bom Jesus

Q: 27 - Name the ﬁrst Indian to get Nobel prize in economics.

Options:

1) Amartya Sen

2) C V Raman

3) Mihir Sen

4) Arun Shourie

Answer: Amartya Sen

Q: 28 - Which compound is used in Anti-malarial drug?

Options:

1) Aspirin

2) Neosporin

3) Chloroquin

4) Antacid

Answer: Chloroquin

Q: 29 - Which of these is not a macronutrient for Plants?

Options:

1) Nitrogen

2) Phosphorus

3) Potassium

4) Chlorine

Answer: Chlorine

Q: 30 - Name the respiratory organs of insects

Options:

1) Skin

2) Body Surface

3) Gills

4) Tracheae

Answer: Tracheae

Q: 31 - Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Platinum

2) Carbon

3) Cobalt

4) Krypton

Answer: Krypton

Q: 32 - Which among the following compounds has the best hydrogen bond?

Options:

1) HI

2) HCl

3) HF

4) HBr

Answer: HF

Q: 33 - A set of instructions executed directly by a computer's central processing unit is ...............

Options:

1) Command Language

2) Machine Language

3) Markup Language

4) Style Sheet Language

Answer: Machine Language

Q: 34 - Khasi tribes live in ...............

Options:

1) Meghalaya

2) Assam

3) Rajasthan

4) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Meghalaya

Q: 35 - In 2015, the real rate of interest in a country was 6% and the inﬂation rate then was 3%. So the nominal rate of interest in 2015 was

Options:

1) 3%

2) 6%

3) 9%

4) 12%

Answer: 9%

Q: 36 - In perfect competition a ﬁrm maximizes proﬁt by ...............

Options:

1) setting price such that price is equal to or greater than its marginal costs

2) setting output such that price equals average total costs

3) setting output such that price equals marginal costs

4) setting price so that it is greater than marginal cost

Answer: setting output such that price equals marginal costs

Q: 37 - Ozone hole is caused by chemicals like ...............

Options:

1) Nitrogen Oxide

2) Hydrogen Sulphide

3) Chloro Fluoro Carbon

4) Carbon Monoxide

Answer: Chloro Fluoro Carbon

Q: 38 - The poisonous gas accidentally released in Bhopal Gas Tragedy is

Options:

1) Methane

2) Nitrous Oxide

3) Methyl Isocyanate

4) Cyanogen

Answer: Methyl Isocyanate

Q: 39 - Which country has the most coal reserves?

Options:

1) Russia

2) India

3) China

4) USA

Answer: USA

Q: 40 - Venus is the ..............planet from the Sun.

Options:

1) 2nd

2) 4th

3) 6th

4) 8th

Answer: 2nd

Q: 41 - What is the capital of Australia?

Options:

1) Copenhagen

2) Canberra

3) Athens

4) Helsinki

Answer: Canberra

Q: 42 - Ashoka was an emperor of the ..............Dynasty.

Options:

1) Mughal

2) Chola

3) Maurya

4) Gupta

Answer: Maurya

Q: 43 - Which Mughal emperor imprisoned his father and executed his brother?

Options:

1) Babur

2) Humayun

3) Aurangzeb

4) Shah Alam II

Answer: Aurangzeb

Q: 44 - Piano was invented by ...............

Options:

1) John Barber

2) Sir Henry Cole

3) Josephine Cochrane

4) Bartolomeo Cristofori

Answer: Bartolomeo Cristofori

Q: 45 - What is the viscosity of an ideal ﬂuid?

Options:

1) Equal to its mass

2) Equal to its weight

3) Zero

4) One

Answer: Zero

Q: 46 - The SI unit of intensity of sound is ...............

Options:

1) watt per square meter

2) joule per square meter

3) newton per square meter

4) tesla per square meter

Answer: watt per square meter

Q: 47 - Indian Constitution has how many Schedules?

Options:

1) 4

2) 8

3) 12

4) 16

Answer: 8

Q: 48 - Who was the ﬁrst Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha?

Options:

1) G. V. Mavalankar

2) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

3) M. Ananthasayanam Ayyangar

4) Dr P V Cherian

Answer: M. Ananthasayanam Ayyangar

Q: 49 - Martin Crowe was a cricketer of which country?

Options:

1) Australia

2) New Zealand

3) England

4) South Africa

Answer: New Zealand

Q: 50 - Who wrote the book "Untouchable"?

Options:

1) Premchand

2) Sarojini Naidu

3) K Natwar Singh

4) Mulk Raj Anand

Answer: Mulk Raj Anand

Q: 51 - The bus fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 1:2. Find the increase in the fare, if the original fare is Rs. 175.

Options:

1) Rs 350

2) Rs 70

3) Rs 140

4) Rs 175

Answer: Rs 175

Q: 52 - On dividing a number by 47, we get 75 as quotient and 18 as remainder. What is the number?

Options:

1) 3507

2) 3543

3) 3489

4) 3561

Answer: 3543

Q: 53 - The sum of 2xy(3x + 4y - 5z) and 5yz(2x - 3y) is

1) 6x2y - 8xy2 + 15y2z

2) 6x2y + 8xy2 - 15y2z

3) 6x2y + 8xy2 - 15y2z - 20xyz

4) 6x2y - 8xy2 + 15y2z + 20xyz

Answer: 6x2y + 8xy2 - 15y2z

Q: 54 - The length, breadth and height of a cuboid are 10 cm, 6 cm and 4 cm respectively. What is the total surface area?

Options:

1) 248 sq cms

2) 496 sq cms

3) 124 sq cms

4) 372 sq cms

Answer: 248 sq cms

Q: 55 - One internal angle of a rhombus of side 12 cm is 120°. What is the length of its longer diagonal?

Options:

1) 6√3 cm

2) 12√2 cm

3) 6√2 cm

4) 12√3 cm

Answer: 12√3 cm

Q: 56 - There is 40% increase in an amount in 5 years at simple interest. What will be the compound interest of Rs. 25000 after 3 years at the same rate?

Options:

1) Rs 6492.8

2) Rs 12985.6

3) Rs 16232

4) Rs 9739.2

Answer: Rs 6492.8

Q: 57 - Suresh goes on a trip on his motor-cycle and rides for 410 kms. If he rides for 5 hours at a speed of 50 km/hr, ﬁnd at what speed he travels for the remaining 4 hours of the journey?

Options:

1) 47 km/hr

2) 40 km/hr

3) 56 km/hr

4) 48 km/hr

Answer: 40 km/hr

Q: 58 - If the radius of a circle is increased by 25%, its area increases by:

Options:

1) 50 percent

2) 25 percent

3) 28.125 percent

4) 56.25 percent

Answer: 56.25 percent

Q: 59 - A shopkeeper, sold cashew nuts at the rate Rs 1,260 a kg and bears a loss of 8%. Now if he decides to sell it at Rs 1,386 per kg, what will be the result?

Options:

1) 1.2 percent gain

2) 2.4 percent gain

3) 1.2 percent loss

4) 2.4 percent loss

Answer: 1.2 percent gain

Q: 60 - If (1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA) = x, then x is

Options:

1) (cosecA - cotA)2

2) secA - tanA

3) (secA - tanA)2

4) cosecA - cotA

Answer: (secA - tanA)2

Q: 61 - An angle is thrice its complementary angle. What is the measure of the angle?

Options:

1) 22.5°

2) 135°

3) 45°

4) 67.5°

Answer: 67.5°

Q: 62 - What is the length of the side of an equilateral triangle, if its area is 36√3 sq cm?

Options:

1) 6 cm

2) 24 cm

3) 12 cm

4) 18 cm

Answer: 12 cm

Q: 63 - If cosπ/4c - tanπ/4c = x, then x is

Options:

1) (√3+4)/2√3

2) (2√2-1)/2

3) (1-√2)/√2

4) 5/√3

Answer: (1-√2)/√2

Q: 64 - If tanA = x, then x is

Options:

1) √(cosec2A + 1)

2) √(sec2A + 1)

3) √(cosec2A - 1)

4) √(sec2A - 1)

Answer: √(sec2A - 1)

Q: 65 - If the shopkeeper sells an item at Rs 1250 which is marked as Rs 1500, then what is the discount he is offering?

Options:

1) 20 percent

2) 16.67 percent

3) 25 percent

4) 10 percent

Answer: 16.67 percent

Q: 66 - The slopes of two lines are 1 and √3. What is the angle between these two lines?

Options:

1) 15°

2) 30°

3) 45°

4) 60°

Answer: 15°

Q: 67 - Parimal has done 1/4th of a job in 10 days, Salim completes the rest of the job in 20 days. In how many days can they together do the job?

Options:

1) 8 days

2) 24 days

3) 12 days

4) 16 days

Answer: 16 days

Q: 68 - If 4x -7 < x - 2 and 5x +2/3 ≥ 3x + 1; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 2

2) -1

3) -2

4) 1

Answer: 1

Q: 69 - The sum of the ages of brother and sister at present is 21. Five years ago the product of their ages was 28. What is the age of the brother and the sister?

Options:

1) 9, 12

2) 6, 15

3) 7, 14

4) 8, 13

Answer: 9, 12

Q: 70 - The solution set of 4x - 3y = 47 and 3x + y = 32 is

Options:

1) {(15, 3)}

2) {(4, 12)}

3) {(11, -1)}

4) {(12, 3)}

Answer: {(11, -1)}

Q: 71 - In a class of 55 students there are 34 girls. The average weight of these girls is 51 Kg and average weight of the full class is 55.2 kgs. What is the average weight of the boys of the class?

Options:

1) 62

2) 59.4

3) 56.8

4) 60

Answer: 62

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Number of Employees Annual Salary (in Lakhs) Bonus as Percent of Annual Salary Manager 3 54 40% Executive 5 12 30% Trainee 5 2 20%

What is the average Bonus (in Rupees)?

Options:

1) 848000

2) 226667

3) 256000

4) 652308

Answer: 652308

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company A 1000 4000 5000 5000 5000 Company B 3000 5000 2000 5000 3000 Company C 1000 4000 4000 1000 1000

For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)

Options:

1) 2011 & 2013

2) 2013 & 2014

3) 2011 & 2012

4) 2014 & 2015

Answer: 2013 & 2014

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Profit or (-Loss) in Rs. Crore 2011 25 2012 -20 2013 20 2014 10 2015 10

What was the total Profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?

Options:

1) Proﬁt of Rs 45 crores

2) Proﬁt of Rs 55 crores

3) Loss of Rs 45 crores

4) Loss of Rs 55 crores

Answer: Proﬁt of Rs 45 crores

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

India's exports in 2015 Value in million US$ Jewellery 600 Software 675 Cotton 800 Steel 775 Electronics 525

Software was what percent of total exports?

Options:

1) 20 percent

2) 22.5 percent

3) 25 percent

4) 17.5 percent

Answer: 20 percent

Q: 76 - Select the antonym of

to spurn

Options:

1) to accept

2) to ﬂout

3) to scorn

4) to rebuff

Answer: to accept

Q: 77 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.:

"I'm off to the games. Where are you going?" Options:

1) He said he would be off to the games and wanted to know where I was going.

2) He said he was going off to the games and wanted to know where I was planning to go.

3) He said he is going off to the games and asked me where I was planning to go.

4) He said that he was off to the games and wanted to know where I was going.

Answer: He said that he was off to the games and wanted to know where I was going.

Q: 78 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Familiarity breeds contempt

Options:

1) close association with someone leads to a loss of respect for them

2) if you do an undesirable thing daily then it becomes acceptable

3) too many people living closely will eventually cause bitterness

4) routine has to be broken to bring excitement to life

Answer: close association with someone leads to a loss of respect for them

Q: 79 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

a symbol that serves as an emblem of a group of people

Options:

1) obelisk

2) minaret

3) mast

4) totem

Answer: totem

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Don't put all your eggs in one basket

1) avoid risky ventures if you want to be successful in life

2) don't risk everything on the success of one venture

3) one should try multiple things, at least one will succeed

4) those who are blessed with more children are happier

Answer: don't risk everything on the success of one venture

Q: 81 - Select the antonym of

to conceive

Options:

1) to reckon

2) to neglect

3) to apprehend

4) to perceive

Answer: to neglect

Q: 82 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The criminal was released on ..............for a few days so that he could spend time with his ailing mother. Options:

1) parole

2) guarantee

3) grant

4) mercy

Answer: parole

Q: 83 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

We don't need our computers to be inﬁnitely fast, just a whole lot (faster than) they are today. Options:

1) as fast as

2) faster then

3) more faster than

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 84 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Their judgment can be

P-easily swayed by false

Q-propaganda, as is being done

R-right now across the country

Options:

1) QRP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PQR

Q: 85 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) adhision

2) fundango

3) canabis

4) closeted

Answer: closeted

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

rendezvous

Options:

1) tryst

2) dispersal

3) rift

4) split

Answer: tryst

Q: 87 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

I read the story in one night.

1) The story had been read by me in one night.

2) The story has been read by me in one night.

3) In one night the story has been read by me.

4) The story was read by me in one night.

Answer: The story was read by me in one night.

Q: 88 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. The teacher did not ask (any questions to Rinky).

Options:

1) any questions of Rinky

2) to Rinky any questions

3) Rinky any questions

4) no improvement

Answer: Rinky any questions

Q: 89 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) dievorce

2) carapase

3) usefully

4) shuﬂes

Answer: usefully

Q: 90 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Being occupied with(A)/work, father had no(B)/time to see us(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The employee had become ..............to both the manager's praise as well as reprimand. Options:

1) hardened

2) indifferent

3) hostile

4) immune

Answer: indifferent

Q: 92 - Select the synonym of

defuse

Options:

1) irritate

2) alleviate

3) agitate

4) incite

Answer: alleviate

Q: 93 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Although no convincing

P-arguments were made against

Q-was commotion in the House

R-the amendment, there

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) QPR

Answer: PRQ

Q: 94 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Visitors to the zoo(A)/are amused by the monkeys(B)/play in the cages.(C)/No error(D)

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 95 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to leave a place suddenly or secretly. Options:

1) scarce

2) ligger

3) decamp

4) loiter

Answer: decamp

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Equally disappointing is the court's .............. , one-paragraph dismissal of the claim that criminal ..............creates a chilling effect upon speech. Such proclamations are easy ..............from the high, secure, and insulated bench of the Supreme Court. It is journalists and newspapers, ﬁghting hundreds of ..............cases in court, ..............have to deal with the very real consequences.

Q: 96 - Equally disappointing is the court's ..............,

Options:

1) cursory

2) shortened

3) tiny

4) slight

Answer: cursory

Q: 97 - criminal ..............creates a chilling effect upon speech

Options:

1) defamating

2) defamation

3) defamate

4) defamations

Answer: defamation

Q: 98 - Such proclamations are easy ..............from the high

Options:

1) making

2) made

3) for making

4) to make

Answer: to make

Q: 99 - It is journalists and newspapers, ﬁghting hundreds of ..............cases in court

Options:

1) imaginary

2) frivolous

3) unintellgible

4) ordinary

Answer: frivolous

Q: 100 - ..............have to deal with the very real consequences.

Options:

1) whom

2) which

3) who

4) those

Answer: who

