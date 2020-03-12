SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 10th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 17th to 28th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 10th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 10th March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Her behaviour (1)/ around him (2)/ was a little oddly. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The more energy we give to a particular thought (1)/, the greater is its power to attract its corresponding circumstance into (2)/ their physical world through the law of attraction.

(3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I am tired ______ this, Chandler.

Options:

1) with

2) over

3) of

4) for

Answer: of

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The main use of friendship is that it ______ man to express his feelings and emotions.

Options:

1) enables

2) capables

3) stables

4) ables

Answer: enables

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Unruly

Options:

1) Cooperative

2) Disobedient

3) Compliant

4) Yielding

Answer: Disobedient

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Ennui

Options:

1) Continuation

2) Boredom

3) Anger

4) Strange

Answer: Boredom

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Temporal

Options:

1) Material

2) Fleshly

3) Earthly

4) Spiritual

Answer: Spiritual

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Capacious

Options:

1) Cramped

2) Broad

3) Comfortable

4) Generous

Answer: Cramped

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

In order to tone up

P : it should be

Q : the physical education programme,

R : reoriented and implemented

Options:

1) PQR

2) PRQ

3) RQP

4) QPR

Answer: QPR

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

My sister will write an application.

Options:

1) An application would be wrote by my sister.

2) An application will be wrote by my sister.

3) An application will be written by my sister.

4) An application would written by my sister.

Answer: An application will be written by my sister.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Rita said, “Alas! I am undone.”

Options:

1) Rita said that she was undone.

2) Rita told me that she was undone.

3) Rita exclaimed sadly that she was undone.

4) Rita said that alas, she was undone.

Answer: Rita exclaimed sadly that she was undone.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Mellnia

2) Millennia

3) Milleinia

4) Meillenia

Answer: Millennia

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

One who has witnessed a debate ______ argument between two men _____________ strong intellectually, one of whom is a trained logician and the other lacking this advantage, will never forget the impression produced _________ him by the unequal struggle. The conflict is like that of a ____________ wrestler, untrained in the little tricks and turns of the science, in the various principles of applying force in a certain way at a certain time, at a certain place, with a __________ and experienced wrestler.

Q. 13 - witnessed a debate ______ argument between

Options:

1) of

2) or

3) but

4) so

Answer: or

Q. 14 - two men _____________ strong intellectually,

Options:

1) equal

2) equality

3) equals

4) equally

Answer: equally

Q. 15 - impression produced _________ him by the unequal

Options:

1) up

2) upon

3) into

4) in

Answer: upon

Q. 16 - like that of a ____________ wrestler, untrained

Options:

1) powerful

2) power

3) powerfully

4) powering

Answer: powerful

Q. 17 - certain place, with a __________ and experienced wrestler

Options:

1) trained

2) train

3) training

4) trains

Answer: trained

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be on the air

Options:

1) Broadcast over the radio or on TV.

2) Float like a bird.

3) To pass bodily gases.

4) Be very arrogant.

Answer: Broadcast over the radio or on TV.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A diamond in the rough

Options:

1) Someone or something with potential or talent but lacking training or polish:

2) A person who dresses shabbily

3) A diamond will shine out even when it is not polished.

4) A person of character will shine through even in tough times.

Answer: Someone or something with potential or talent but lacking training or polish:

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

An opinion or conclusion formed on the basis of incomplete information

Options:

1) Proof

2) Conjecture

3) Clincher

4) Averment

Answer: Conjecture

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Protection or exemption from something, especially an obligation or penalty

Options:

1) Castigation

2) Immunity

3) Penance

4) Ostracism

Answer: Immunity

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

I (has been) fortunate to travel with interesting co-passengers.

Options:

1) have been

2) have being

3) has being

4) no improvement

Answer: have been

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

A bed sheet hung on the doorway sufficed till the doors (is finally installed).

Options:

1) was finally installed

2) were finally installed

3) were finally install

4) no improvement

Answer: were finally installed

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Everyone around

A-stood as a misfit among them

B-me turned out to be

C-an early-riser and I

Options:

1) BAC

2) ACB

3) ABC

4) CBA

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) declination

2) declenation

3) declinasion

4) declenasion

Answer: declination

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Truck : Vehicle : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Car : Road

2) Road : Stones

3) Scooter : Tyre

4) Green : Colour

Answer: Green : Colour=

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

446 : 443 : : 552 : ?

Options:

1) 445

2) 549

3) 543

4) 551

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

HER : SVI : : MET : ?

Options:

1) AVT

2) RKG

3) NVG

4) LVA

Answer: NVG

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Patient – Doctor

2) Criminals – Police

3) Student – Teacher

4) Animal – Bird

Answer: Animal – Bird

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives .

Options:

1) 10 – 14

2) 14 – 18

3) 12 – 16

4) 16 – 24

Answer: 16 – 24

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) CDFI

2) RSUX

3) JKMP

4) FGJM

Answer: FGJM

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Jumbo Jet

2. Juggling

3. Justice

4. Jewel

5. Jealous

Options:

1) 54213

2) 23415

3) 12345

4) 42315

Answer: 54213

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

5, 9, 13, 17, 21, ?

Options:

1) 32

2) 26

3) 25

4) 29

Answer: 25

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

XJ, WL, VN, UP, ?

Options:

1) TU

2) TR

3) ST

4) SU

Answer: TR

Q. 35 - In a row of boys, Rahul’s position from the right end is 39th and Pankaj’s position from the left end is 53rd. After interchanging their position, Rahul’s position becomes 64th from the right end. How many boys are there in the row?

Options:

1) 118

2) 117

3) 116

4) 120

Answer: 116

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Ranking

Options:

1) Ink

2) Rain

3) King

4) Acting

Answer: Acting

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “PRANK” is written as “RUESQ”. How is “RATES” written in that code language?

Options:

1) XDTYF

2) ZFTDX

3) FDXTZ

4) TDXJY

Answer: TDXJY

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents '+', '+' represents 'x', 'x' represents '÷' and '÷' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

Options:

1) 43

2) 9

3) 30

4) 8

Answer: 8

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

Options:

1) + and x

2) + and ÷

3) - and +

4) ÷ and x

Answer: + and x

Q. 40 - If 4!4 = 4, 14!2 = 8 and 10!18 = 14, then find the value of 2!6 = ?

Options:

1) 4

2) 8

3) 18

4) 12

Answer: 4

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

BAAAAAA, AAAAAAB, ABAAAAA, AAAAABA, AABAAAA, _______________.

Options:

1) ABAAABA

2) AAAABAA

3) BAAAAAA

4) AAAAABA

Answer: AAAABAA

Q. 42 - A river connects two towns A and B. It flows 37 miles South from town A, then it turns West and flows 23 miles, then it turns North and flows 40 miles, then it turns to its right and flows 23 miles to reach town B. Where is town A with respect to town B?

Options:

1) 3 miles South

2) 13 miles South

3) 3 miles North

4) 13 miles North

Answer: 3 miles South

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All mobiles are phones

Statement II: All phones are devices

Conclusion I: Some phones are devices

Conclusion II: No devices are phones

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion I follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Engineers, circle represents Art critics, triangle represents Comedians and square represents Asians. Which set of letters represents Asians who are both Art critics as well as Engineers?

Options:

1) ECB

2) AB

3) B

4) BH

Answer: B

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

PEN, MBK, JYH, GVE,

Options:

1) ESB

2) DRC

3) DSB

4) ERC

Answer: DSB

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

101, 97, 93, 89, ?, 81

Options:

1) 85

2) 84

3) 83

4) 86

Answer: 85

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (2, 22, 222)

2) (3, 33, 333)

3) (1, 11, 111)

4) (4, 44, 4444)

Answer: (4, 44, 4444)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘A’ can be represented by 31, 23 etc and ‘P’ can be represented by 86, 97 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘KILT’.

Options:

1) 33,86,33,78

2) 14,58,22,56

3) 30,42,32,77

4) 21,79,42,97

Answer: 30,42,32,77

Q. 51 - Find the number that is as much greater than 49 as is less than 95.

Options:

1) 23

2) 55

3) 72

4) 76

Answer: 72

Q. 52 - Tanzeem spent 1/5 of his salary on his friends, 1/10 of his salary on accommodation and 1/4 of his salary on savings. If he has Rs. 1800 left in his wallet, then find his total expenditure on accommodation and savings.

Options:

1) Rs. 1,200

2) Rs. 1,400

3) Rs. 1,600

4) Rs. 1,800

Answer: Rs. 1,400

Q. 53 – What is the value of (2 – 2z + z2) (2 + 2z – z2), when z + 2/z = 2?

Options:

1) 0

2) 2

3) 4

4) 8

Answer: 0

Options:

1) 4

2) 5

3) 20

4) 25

Answer: 5

Q. 55 - The point at which the perpendicular bisectors of the sides of a triangle intersect is known as _____________________.



Options:

1) circum-centre

2) orthocenter

3) centroid

4) in-center

Answer: circum-centre

Q. 56 - The radius of the circle circumscribing the three vertices of an equilateral triangle is 12 cm. Determine the height (in cm) of the equilateral triangle.

Options:

1) 12

2) 14

3) 18

4) 20

Answer: 18

Q. 57 - If P = 350 and Q = 600, then P is how much percentage less than Q?

Options:

1) 41.66

2) 58.33

3) 71.42

4) 35.33

Answer: 41.66

Q. 58 - The ratio of two numbers is 5 : 4. If the sum of both the numbers is 180, then what is the smaller number among both the numbers?

Options:

1) 100

2) 80

3) 60

4) 75

Answer: 80

Q. 59 - P started a business by the investing Rs 35000 and Q joined him after one year with an amount of Rs 21000. After two years from the starting of the business, they earned profit of Rs 26000. What will be the P’s share (in Rs) in the profit?

Options:

1) 15000

2) 18000

3) 20000

4) 16000

Answer: 20000

Q. 60 - If 31x + 31y = 403, then what is the average of x and y?

Options:

1) 3.5

2) 5

3) 6.5

4) 13

Answer: 6.5

Q. 61 - A sum of Rs 7500 is divided into two parts. The simple interest on first part at the rate of 12% per annum is equal to the simple interest on second part at the rate of 18%. What is the interest (in Rs) on each part for one year?

Options:

1) 600

2) 360

3) 480

4) 540

Answer: 540

Q. 62 - Selling price of a calculator is Rs 13924 and profit percentage is 18%. If selling price is Rs 10266, then what will be the loss percentage?

Options:

1) 17.2

2) 13

3) 14.9

4) 11

Answer: 13

Q. 63 - Rohit wants to earn 21% profit on a belt after offering 45% discount. By how much percentage more should he mark the price of his article above the cost price?

Options:

1) 75.45

2) 120

3) 66

4) 102.5

Answer: 120

Options:

1) 22

2) 21

3) 28

4) 19

Answer: 22

Q. 65 - Two taps P and Q can fill a tank in 24 hours and 18 hours respectively. If the two taps are opened at 11 a.m., then at what time (in p.m.) should the tap P be closed to completely fill the tank at exactly 2 a.m.?

Options:

1) 5

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 66 - If Anuj walks at the speed of 4 km/hr, then he reaches his school 6 minutes late but if he walks at the speed of 5 km/hr, then he reaches 6 minutes before the scheduled time. What is the distance (in km) of his school from his house?

Options:

1) 4

2) 3

3) 6

4) 3.5

Answer: 4

Directions 67 to 70: With distinction in the given year from a certain university. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – In which year were number of students who passed with distinction were lesser than those who passed in the previous year?

Options:

1) 2012

2) 2014

3) 2015

4) 2013

Answer: 2013

Q. 68 - What was the difference in the number of students who passed with distinction between the years 2017 and 2014?

Options:

1) 6000

2) 5000

3) 4000

4) 3000

Answer: 3000

Q. 69 - Number of students who passed with distinction in 2012 were greater than that in 2011 by ________.

Options:

1) 350%

2) 100%

3) 200%

4) 250%

Answer: 250%

Q. 70 - If students who pass with distinction are given a certificate, what is the number of certificates awarded in the last three years?

Options:

1) 16500

2) 15500

3) 14500

4) 13500

Answer: 15500

Q. 71 - The length and breadth of a rectangle are 24 cm and 7 cm respectively. What must be the length of its diagonal (in cm)?

Options:

1) 50

2) 25

3) 28

4) 56

Answer: 25

Q. 72 - Find the circumference (in cm) of a circle of radius 10.5 cm.

Options:

1) 84

2) 35

3) 70

4) 66

Answer: 66

Q. 73 - Find the total surface area (in cm⊃2;) of a right circular cylinder of diameter 42 cm and height 14 cm.

Options:

1) 4488

2) 4250

3) 4010

4) 4620

Answer: 4620

Q. 74 - What is the value of (2 - sin30°) ?

Options:

1) 3/2

2) 3/√2

3) 2-√3

4) (2√3-√6)/2√2

Answer: 3/2

Q. 75 - ∆PQR is right angled at Q. If cosP = 5/13, then what is the value of cosecR ?

Options:

1) 13/5

2) 5/12

3) 5/13

4) 13/12

Answer: 13/5

Q. 76 - The existence of a parallel economy (black money) ___________.

Options:

1) makes economy more competitive

2) makes the monetary policies less effective

3) ensures a better distribution of income and wealth

4) ensures increasing productive investment

Answer: makes the monetary policies less effective

Q. 77 - ‘Garibi Hatao’ (removal of poverty) and ‘Growth with Justice’ were the main objectives of ___________.

Options:

1) Plan Holiday

2) Fourth Five Year Plan

3) Rolling Plan

4) Fifth Five Year Plan

Answer: Fifth Five Year Plan

Q. 78 - "Dhamek Stupa" is located at which of the following places?

Options:

1) Bodh Gaya

2) Sarnath

3) Sanchi

4) Kaushambi

Answer: Sarnath

Q. 79 - How long the Non-cooperation Movement was conducted?

Options:

1) April 1920 to February 1922

2) September 1920 to April 1922

3) June 1920 to December 1922

4) December 1920 to June 1922

Answer: September 1920 to April 1922

Q. 80 - The Equator does NOT pass through which of the following countries?

Options:

1) Kenya

2) Mexico

3) Indonesia

4) Brazil

Answer: Mexico

Q. 81 - The boundary of which of the following state/country does NOT touch with Arunachal Pradesh?

Options:

1) Assam

2) Nagaland

3) Bhutan

4) Manipur

Answer: Manipur

Q. 82 - ​​​​Achchhan Maharaj is associated with which of the following fields?

Options:

1) Instrumental music

2) Dance

3) Painting

4) Writing

Answer: Dance

Q. 83 - In December 2017 Which country has signed an agreement with Sudan to build a nuclear power plant in the nation?

Options:

1) China

2) Pakistan

3) Russia

4) India

Answer: Russia

Q. 84 - Which university has been ranked at the top in the Swachhta Ranking 2017 released by the Union Government?

Options:

1) Banaras Hindu University

2) Hyderabad University

3) O.P. Jindal University

4) Madurai University

Answer: O.P. Jindal University

Q. 85 - The area of Nepal is approximately _________ square kilometres.

Options:

1) 115187

2) 128540

3) 135789

4) 147181

Answer: 147181

Q. 86 - Which among the following has lowest electron affinity?

Options:

1) Fluorine

2) Chlorine

3) Bromine

4) Argon

Answer: Argon

Q. 87 - Which of the following statement(s) about acids is/are CORRECT?

I. They change the color of red litmus to blue.

II. They change the color of blue litmus to red.

III. They have pH value less than 7.

Options:

1) Only I and III

2) Only II and III

3) Only I

4) Only II

Answer: Only II and III

Q. 88 - Comptroller and Auditor General of India submits the audit reports to _______.

Options:

1) President of India

2) Prime Minister of India

3) Finance Minister of India

4) Home Minister of India

Answer: President of India

Q. 89 - Anti-defection law was passed in which Constitutional Amendment Act?

Options:

1) 41st Constitutional Amendment Act

2) 46th Constitutional Amendment Act

3) 48th Constitutional Amendment Act

4) 52th Constitutional Amendment Act

Answer: 52th Constitutional Amendment Act

Q. 90 - Why do the plant closes stomata when it does NOT need carbon dioxide for photosynthesis?

Options:

1) To store carbon dioxide

2) To prevent water loss

3) To release stored oxygen

4) No option is correct.

Answer: To prevent water loss

Q. 91 - Alveoli are balloon like structures within the ______.

Options:

1) lungs

2) kidney

3) liver

4) heart

Answer: lungs

Q. 92 - The SAMPADA (Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing Development of Agro-processing Clusters) scheme has been renamed to ‘PMKSY’. What does ‘K’ stand for in ‘PMKSY’?

Options:

1) Kisan

2) Kritrim

3) Kaushal

4) Kalyaan

Answer: Kisan

Q. 93 - Which is the second country in the world after France to construct a photovoltaic highway?

Options:

1) China

2) Japan

3) Germany

4) Canada

Answer: China

Q. 94 - As per a report released by RBI in August 2017, approximately how much percent of the demonetised currency returned to the central Bank?

Options:

1) 99

2) 90

3) 85

4) 80

Answer: 99

Q.95 - On 19 September 2017, Law Ministry approved Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2017. It will allow FIU, the premier technical snoop wing under the Finance Ministry, to file an application for declaration of fugitive economic offender. What does ‘I’ stand for in ‘FIU’?

Options:

1) Intellectual

2) Intelligence

3) Instruction

4) Introduction

Answer: Intelligence

Q. 96 - What is the power rating (in W) of a bulb if a current of 0.3 A passes through on application of 240 V of potential difference across its terminals?

Options:

1) 800

2) 36

3) 400

4) 72

Answer: 72

Q. 97 - In the equation of motion v = u + at, u represents _________________.

Options:

1) initial velocity

2) final velocity

3) kinetic energy

4) potential energy

Answer: initial velocity

Q. 98 - A cyclone is known by different names in different parts of the world. It is called a ‘________________’ in Japan and Philippines .

Options:

1) funnel

2) whirlpool

3) twister

4) typhoon

Answer: typhoon

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) Julio Granda won the 2017 World Senior Chess Championship.

B) Tan Zhongyi won the 2017 World Junior Chess Championship.

C) Russia hosted the Golf 2017 Players Championship.

Options:

1) Only A

2) Only C

3) Both B and C

4) None of these

Answer: Only A

Q. 100 - To delete columns or rows we can use the delete option under the ______________ in Microsoft Word.

Options:

1) Menu

2) Standard toolbar

3) Table Menu

4) Drawing toolbar

Answer: Table Menu

