SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 16th March 2018 Questions with Answers Key

Q: 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

All the (1)/ furnitures also (2)/ burn down by the fire. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q: 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Le Duc Tho, chosen for the 1973 Peace Prize for his (1)/ act in the Paris Peace Accords, declined, stating (2)/ that there was no actual peace in Vietnam. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The movie was an ______ watch.

1) Interesting

2) Intuitive

3) Interactive

4) Incentive

Answer: Interesting

Q: 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

We do not create enough space in our lives for the inspiration to ______ in.

1) flow

2) fly

3) swim

4) walk

Answer: flow

Q: 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Defile

1) Corrupt

2) Hallow

3) Sanctify

4) Honour

Answer: Corrupt

Q: 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Cruddy

1) Creamy

2) Dirty

3) Spotless

4) Greedy

Answer: Dirty

Q: 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Digress

1) Stray

2) Stay

3) Deviate

4) Drift

Answer: Stay

Q: 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Haggard

1) Fresh

2) Weak

3) Pale

4) Tire

Answer: Fresh

Q: 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Tarapur agreement guaranteed supplies of

P : Tarapur reactors for entire life

Q : enriched uranium fuel from

R : the US for running the

1) PRQ

2) QRP

3) RQP

4) PQR

Answer: QRP

Q: 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

Viraat threw the stone.

1) The stone got threw by Viraat.

2) The stone is thrown by Viraat.

3) The stone thrown by Viraat.

4) The stone was thrown by Viraat.

Answer: The stone was thrown by Viraat.

Q: 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

“You have all done very badly!” remarked the mother.

1) The mother asked if they have done badly.

2) The mother remarked that they have did it badly.

3) The mother said that they had done badly.

4) The mother remarked that they had all done very badly.

Answer: The mother remarked that they had all done very badly.

Q: 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Referred

2) Raferred

3) Refferred

4) Raeferred

Answer: Referred

Direction 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

We often feel, in such an environment, that our social sphere _____________ around us. We can see, in quantitative values — the number of likes, re-posts, shares — the interest garnered by anything created by us. This makes social interaction slightly more ___________, when we start to think of it in number terms. It becomes easier to see it in visual terms, rather ________ emotive cues. And _____________ that happens we are motivated to reveal only those parts of ____________ that we know will trigger a considerable quantitative response.

Q: 13 - social sphere _____________ around us.

1) revolves

2) revolve

3) revolving

4) revolution

Answer: revolves

Q: 14 - slightly more ___________, when we start

1) clinically

2) clinics

3) clinic

4) clinical

Answer: clinical

Q: 15 - in visual terms, rather ________ emotive cues

1) then

2) that

3) than

4) which

Answer: than

Q: 16 - And _____________ that happens we are motivated

1) why

2) where

3) whom

4) when

Answer: when

Q: 17 - those parts of ____________ that we know

1) our

2) we

3) ourselves

4) us

Answer: ourselves

Q: 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be under no illusions

1) Not be duped by a cheater.

2) Get out of a magic spell.

3) Don’t have the habit of daydreaming.

4) Be fully aware of the true state of affairs.

Answer: Be fully aware of the true state of affairs.

Q: 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Level playing field

1) A game played where the weaker side is given an advantage to make it a fair fight.

2) A situation in which everyone has a fair and equal chance of succeeding.

3) A game where you progress level by level.

4) A game which appears unfair but is actually fair.

Answer: A situation in which everyone has a fair and equal chance of succeeding.

Q: 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Characterized by severe self-discipline and abstention from all forms of indulgence, typically for religious reasons

1) Hedonistic

2) Decadent

3) Effete

4) Ascetic

Answer: Ascetic

Q: 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

The right to vote in political elections

1) Suffrage

2) Fetter

3) Tether

4) Coerce

Answer: Suffrage

Q: 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

With all this my mind wandered back to my brother who (had gone) to play basketball.

1) have gone

2) have going

3) had went

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

We lost our self-confidence and pride when the marks (were read) out in class.

1) is read

2) was read

3) were reading

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Children now prefer

A-online gaming in the air-conditioned

B-rooms of their homes to

C-sweating it out on the playground

1) CBA

2) ABC

3) CAB

4) BCA

Answer: ABC

Q: 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) hibarnate

2) hibernat

3) hibernate

4) hibarnat

Answer: hibernate

Q: 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Flag : Nation : : ? : ?

1) Consumer : Clothes

2) Danger : Red

3) Uniform : School

4) Go : Green

Answer: Uniform : School

Q: 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

9 : 81 : : 8 : ?

1) 64

2) 36

3) 81

4) 45

Answer: 64

Q: 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

KMO : PRT : : LNP : ?

1) QSU

2) RTV

3) QTV

4) RSU

Answer: QSU

Q: 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) Trouser – Garment

2) Ostrich – Bird

3) Table – Furniture

4) Stationery – Pen

Answer: Stationery – Pen

Q: 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) 11 – 16

2) 23 – 28

3) 21 – 26

4) 14 – 16

Answer: 14 – 16

Q: 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) GHJM

2) PQSV

3) MNPR

4) STVY

Answer: MNPR

Q: 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Scarecrow

2. Scenery

3. Satisfied

4. Shallow

5. Spelling

1) 42315

2) 31245

3) 12435

4) 23451

Answer: 31245

Q: 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

11, 14, 19, 22, 27, ?

1) 32

2) 31

3) 30

4) 33

Answer: 30

Q: 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

SH, QJ, OL, ?, KP

1) MN

2) LM

3) MP

4) ST

Answer: MN

Q: 35 - Among four cars, weight of T1 is twice the weight of T2. Weight of T3 is half of the weight of T2. T4 is 25 kg heavier than T2, but 25 kg lighter than T1. What is the difference (in kg) between the weight of T4 and T3?

1) 30

2) 50

3) 25

4) 35

Answer: 50

Q: 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Elephant

1) Hand

2) Leap

3) Ant

4) Pent

Answer: Hand

Q: 37 - In a certain code language, “LAND” is written as “33” and “TURN” is written as “75”. How is “MALE” written in that code language?

1) 33

2) 35

3) 37

4) 40

Answer: 33

Q: 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents '+', '+' represents 'x', 'x' represents '÷' and '÷' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

7 ÷ 10 - 15 + 6 x 18 = ?

1) 1

2) 43

3) 49

4) 2

Answer: 2

Q: 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

3 + 4 - 25 ÷ 2 x 12 = 41

1) ÷ and -

2) + and ÷

3) x and -

4) - and +

Answer: x and -

Q: 40 - If 20&60 = 8, 40&80 = 12 and 10&20 = 3, then find the value of 20&50 = ?

1) 18

2) 7

3) 10

4) 17

Answer: 7

Q: 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

XXXXXXx, XXXXXxX, XXXXxXX, XXXxXXX, XXxXXXX, _______________.

1) xXXXXXX

2) XXXXXXx

3) XxXXXXX

4) XXXXXxX

Answer: XxXXXXX

Q: 42 - X and Y are two children playing a game. They start from the same point. X walks 11 m North, then turns to his right and walks 21 m. At the same time, Y walks 11 m East, then turns South and walks 5 m, then turns to his left and walks 10 m. Where is Y now with respect to the position of X?

1) 6 m South

2) 16 m North

3) 16 m South

4) 6 m North

Answer: 16 m South

Q: 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: Some clouds are fog

Statement II: All clouds are mist

Conclusion I: Some fog are mist

Conclusion II: All mist are fog

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion I follows

Q: 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Psychologists, circle represents Curators, triangle represents Comedians and square represents Indians. Which set of letters represents Indians who are both Curators as well as Psychologists?

1) GH

2) IG

3) IGH

4) G

Answer: G

Q: 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

HVG, FTE, DRC, ?, ZNY

1) CQB

2) AOZ

3) HRB

4) BPA

Answer: BPA

Q: 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

107, 104, 100, 95, ?, 82

1) 87

2) 89

3) 85

4) 83

Answer: 89

Q: 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (14, 29, 30)

2) (17, 35, 36)

3) (15, 32, 33)

4) (21, 43, 44)

Answer: (15, 32, 33)

Q: 48 – If mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q: 50 – A Word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The coloumn and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘I’ can be represented by 30, 42 etc and ‘W’ can be represented by 87, 96 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘MATH’.

1) 14,43,98,22

2) 42,66,34,87

3) 22,79,44,85

4) 33,76,42,95

Answer: 14,43,98,22

Q: 51 - Find the remainder, when (37+57+78+75+179) is divided by 17.

1) 1

2) 2

3) 5

4) 7

Answer: 1

Q: 52 - If (1 / 2.315) = 0.4319, find the value of (1 / 0.0002315).

1) 4319

2) 2315

3) 431.9

4) 231.5

Answer: 4319

Q: 53 – What is the value of ‘x’ in 2√3X - 5√27x + √108x = - 21?

1) 0.33

2) 1

3) 3

4) 9

Answer: 3

Q: 54 – what is the simplified form of √64/288?

1) √2/3

2) 1/2

3) 2/√3

4) 3/√3

Answer: √2/3

Q: 55 - In a triangle, one of the angles is three times the smallest and another is two times the smallest angle. Calculate the smallest angle.

1) 60°

2) 30°

3) 90°

4) 45°

Answer: 30°

Q: 56 - If in-radius of an equilateral triangle is 3 cm. Calculate the perimeter (in m) of the equilateral triangle.

1) 6√3

2) 3√3

3) 12√3

4) 18√3

Answer: 18√3

Q: 57 - If A is 40% less than B, then B is how much percentage more than A?

1) 72.33

2) 60

3) 40

4) 66.66

Answer: 66.66

Q: 58 - The ratio of two numbers is 5 : 9 and their difference is 44. What will be the smaller number among both the numbers?

1) 50

2) 65

3) 55

4) 70

Answer: 55

Q: 59 - In a mixture of 45 litres, the ratio of liquid A and liquid B is 7 : 2. If 11 litres of liquid B is added to the mixture, then what will be the ratio of liquid A and liquid B in the new mixture?

1) 7 : 4

2) 8 : 5

3) 6 : 5

4) 5 : 3

Answer: 5 : 3

Q: 60 - If the population of a town increases by 25% in the first year and increases by 36% in the second year, then what is the average rate (in percentage) of increase in the population?

1) 26

2) 30.5

3) 31.66

4) 35

Answer: 35

Q: 61 - A sum of Rs 10000 becomes Rs 14641 when invested at compound interest at the yearly interest rate of 20% per annum. If the compounding is done half yearly, then for how many years was the sum invested?

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 62 - A person sells wheat at a profit of 30%. If he reduces its selling price by Rs 60, then he suffers a loss of 10%. What was the initial selling price (in Rs) of the wheat?

1) 195

2) 210

3) 180

4) 130

Answer: 195

Q: 63 - If two successive discounts of 30% and 10% are given, then what will be the ratio of marked price to selling price?

1) 50 : 21

2) 25 : 9

3) 100 : 63

4) 25 : 21

Answer: 100 : 63

Q: 64 – What will be the value of that smallest positive integer N, such that √294N is an integer?

1) 2

2) 4

3) 6

4) 8

Answer: 6

Q: 65 - U, V and W together can make a chair in 20 minutes. U and V together can make it in 25 minutes. How much time will (in minutes) W alone take to make the chair?

1) 100

2) 90

3) 60

4) 120

Answer: 100

Q: 66 - Two trains are moving in opposite directions with the same speed. If the length of each train is 144 metres and they cross each other in 9 seconds, then what is the speed (in km/hr) of each train?

1) 53

2) 57.6

3) 60.4

4) 64.8

Answer: 57.6

Directions 67 to 70: The bar graph shows average marks scored in a 100 marks History exam by students of 7 divisions of standard X. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q: 67 – Which division scored the second lowest marks?

1) C

2) F

3) D

4) B

Answer: B

Q: 68 - What is the ratio of average marks scored by Division D to Division G?

1) 5 : 6

2) 15 : 11

3) 11 : 15

4) 6 : 5

Answer: 6 : 5

Q: 69 - Marks of division F were greater than that of Division C by _________

1) 125%

2) 50%

3) 55.5%

4) 44.4%

Answer: 125%

Q: 70 - If all students of Division C lost 10 marks each for cheating in the test then their new average marks would decrease by how much?

1) 25%

2) 10%

3) 20%

4) 15%

Answer: 25%

Q: 71 - If the length of one side and the diagonal of a rectangle are 10 cm and 26 cm respectively, then find its perimeter (in cm).

1) 136

2) 31

3) 68

4) 62

Answer: 68

Q: 72 - The circumference of a circle is 66 cm. Find its radius (in cm).

1) 21

2) 10.5

3) 4.5

4) 9

Answer: 10.5

Q: 73 - Find the curved surface area (in cm2) of a right circular cylinder of diameter 14 cm and height 8 cm.

1) 308

2) 352

3) 327

4) 371

Answer: 352

Q: 74 - ∆DEF is right angled at E. If m∠F = 45°, then find the value of (tanD - √3/2).

1) -√3/2

2) -1/2√3

3) (2-√3)/2

4) (3√3-1)/3

Answer: (2-√3)/2

Q: 75 - ∆UVW is right angled at V. If cosU = 8/17, then what is the value of sinW ?

1) 15/17

2) 17/8

3) 8/17

4) 17/15

Answer: 8/17

Q: 76 - The term "Smart Money" broadly refers to ___________.

1) Foreign currency

2) Internet banking

3) U.S. Dollars

4) Travellers’ cheques

Answer: Internet banking

Q: 77 - Economic Survey is published by ___________.

1) Governments of India

2) Indian Statistical Institute

3) Ministry of Finance

4) Planning Commission

Answer: Ministry of Finance

Q: 78 - The famous Kosijura Case of Bengal happened in whose reign?

1) Warren Hastings

2) Lord Cornwallis

3) John Shore

4) Wellesley

Answer: Warren Hastings

Q: 79 - Which of the following movement is related to the Teenkathiya system?

1) Tebhaga Movement

2) Kheda Satyagraha

3) Champaran Satyagraha

4) Bardoli Satyagraha

Answer: Champaran Satyagraha

Q: 80 - Where is located the most active volcano in the world?

1) Around the Atlantic Ocean

2) Around the Pacific Ocean

3) Around the Indian Ocean

4) Around the Arctic Ocean

Answer: Around the Pacific Ocean

Q: 81 - Which of the following range is known as 'Sahyadri'?

1) Satpura

2) Western Ghats

3) Eastern Ghats

4) Aravali

Answer: Western Ghats

Q: 82 - Which one of the pairs of folk-dance and state is NOT matched?

1) Jhumar - Haryana

2) Tamasha - Maharashtra

3) Kajri - Uttar Pradesh

4) Baul - West Bengal

Answer: Jhumar - Haryana

Q: 83 - How many agreements have been signed by India and Israel in July 2017?

1) 5

2) 7

3) 9

4) 11

Answer: 7

Q: 84 - Which film won the Oscar Awards 2017 for the best picture category?

1) La La Land

2) The Sales Man

3) Manchester by the sea

4) Moon Light

Answer: Moon Light

Q: 85 - “Golden Land” is a popular sobriquet of which of the following country?

1) China

2) Bhutan

3) Myanmar

4) Sri Lanka

Answer: Myanmar

Q: 86 - An atom can achieve octet by ______.

I. sharing electron

II. gaining electron

III. losing electron

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: All I, II and III

Q: 87 - Saturated carbon compounds can form which types of chain structures?

I. Straight chain

II. Branched chain

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Neither I nor II

4) Both I and II

Answer: Both I and II

Q: 88 - The constitution of India refers to the budget as the ______.

1) Annual Financial Statement

2) Money Bill

3) Finance Bill

4) Annual Money Statement

Answer: Annual Financial Statement

Q: 89 - Under which Article of Indian Constitution an emergency can be declared on the grounds of war, or external aggression or armed rebellion?

1) Article 348

2) Article 352

3) Article 356

4) Article 360

Answer: Article 352

Q: 90 - Some amount of plasma, proteins and blood cells escape through the pores present in the walls of capillaries into the intercellular spaces in the tissue and form ______.

1) heparin

2) lymph

3) platelet

4) protein

Answer: lymph

Q: 91 - Which of the following is NOT a feature found in almost every cell?

1) Cell wall

2) Plasma membrane

3) Nucleus

4) Cytoplasm

Answer: Cell wall

Q: 92 - In October 2017, the biggest ever highway project was launched in India. It aims to develop approximately how many kilometers of roads by year 2022?

1) 65000

2) 83000

3) 1,00,000

4) 50000

Answer: 83000

Q: 93 - Which country has developed world’s first artificial intelligence politician named SAM?

1) Britain

2) New Zealand

3) Saudi Arabia

4) Israel

Answer: New Zealand

Q: 94 - As per the guidelines issued by the RBI in September 2017, all Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) platforms will be treated as ______.

1) Payment Banks

2) Small Finance Banks

3) NBFCs

4) Regional Rural Banks

Answer: NBFCs

Q: 95 - In January 2018, who notified the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017?

1) Ministry of Finance

2) Ministry of Corporate Affairs

3) Ministry of Commerce and Industry

4) Ministry of Information and Technology (IT)

Answer: Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Q: 96 - Find the acceleration (in m/s2) of a body which accelerates from 15 m/s to 40 m/s in 2 seconds.

1) 12.5

2) 27.5

3) 25

4) 55

Answer: 12.5

Q: 97 - The gravitational force of attraction between two bodies is ____________________ the distance between the two bodies.

1) inversely proportional to the

2) directly proportional to the square of

3) inversely proportional to the square of

4) directly proportional to the

Answer: inversely proportional to the square of

Q: 98 - The boundaries of the plates of the earth's ___________ are the weak zones known as seismic or fault zones.

1) crust

2) core

3) kernel

4) pith

Answer: crust

Q: 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017 Pro Kabaddi League, Sandeep Narwal played for Bengaluru Bulls.

B) Alexander Norén won the Golf 2017 BMW PGA Championship.

C) In 2017, Michael Carrick captained the Premier League team Manchester City.

1) Only B

2) B and C

3) A, B and C

4) None of these

Answer: Only B

Q: 100 - Today __________ are seen as personal accessory - portable, powerful and simple to operate.

1) e-mail

2) e-business

3) e-content

4) Computers

Answer: Computers

