Venice Isn't Alone: 7 Sinking Cities Around the World

Urban areas worldwide are enduring a quiet crisis, subsidence, or settlement of land under them. Poured forward by human activities such as groundwater pumping and natural processes like crustal settling and erosion, this process threatens millions of citizens and billions of infrastructure. Coastal cities, in particular, are at risk not only of sinking but also of sea level rise induced by global warming, and their future hangs in the balance. Following is a listicle featuring seven sinking cities, their distinctive challenges, and the reasons why they are slowly sinking. 7 Sinking Cities and Their Major Causes City Country Primary Causes of Subsidence Unique Concerns Jakarta Indonesia Groundwater extraction, weight of infrastructure May become uninhabitable by 2030 Venice Italy Groundwater extraction, natural settling Iconic canals, historic preservation challenges New York City United States Urban infrastructure, groundwater extraction Large population, major economic center Houston United States Mineral/gas extraction, groundwater pumping Sinkholes, infrastructure threat Rotterdam Netherlands Geological settling, water management issues Advanced flood management, delta location Virginia Beach United States Groundwater extraction, natural geologic processes Hurricane/flood risk, dense coastline population Bangkok Thailand Weight of infrastructure, groundwater extraction Flood risk, major population center



Jakarta, Indonesia The city of Jakarta is commonly known to be one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world. This over extraction of ground water, used in homes and industry, and the sheer mass of the city infrastructure, has been stretching the city downwards. By 2030, the mass movement into the giant cities will render this city intolerable, and the authorities are making strategy preparations to move the capital out. Venice, Italy The beautiful canals of Venice are major tourist attractions and are visited by millions of tourists every year, yet the city is gradually sinking up because of human, as well as natural factors. Human activities such as groundwater pumping and settling of the crust of the earth following the last ice age have also made Venice sink- this is enhanced by the frequent flooding and the effects of climate change.

New York City, United States The large structures of New York City put enormous forces on the ground, and together with groundwater extraction, lead to gradual subsistence. The city is at risk of rising sea levels particularly in the low-lying and coastal areas. Houston, United States The aggressive mining of groundwater and minerals, oil and gas pumping contributes to the subsidence of Houston. Due to the displacing soil, sinkholes and cracks have begun to form in the infrastructures, which can have a long-term threat to the residents and businesses. Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotterdam is located at the outlet of a number of large rivers in the RhineMeuse delta. The city has geological settling and is always challenged by water management because of its low elevation. Although the Netherlands has been noted to have the best flood control mechanisms in the world, subsidence is still a major threat.