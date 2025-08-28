COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling Schedules Out; Check Full Time Table Here

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Aug 28, 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4. Choice filling begins on September 2, and the seat allotment result will be declared on September 5. This round is only for General Merit seats. Candidates must complete all steps on time to secure admission.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the final counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2025 round 4 on its official website, comedk.org. Choice filling for round 4 counselling will begin on September 2 at 3:00 PM. Candidates must complete and save their preference list by September 4, 10:00 AM. The seat allotment result for round 4 will be declared on September 5 at 2:00 PM.

This is the last round of COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling, and it is only for General Merit seats. Students who have passed the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam must take part in this round to get admission.

The counselling process includes choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, payment of fees, and finally, reporting to the allotted college. Candidates are advised to follow the schedule carefully and complete all steps within the given deadlines to confirm their admission.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the complete COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 counselling schedule in the table below.

Events

Dates & Timings

Choice Filling

September 2 (3 PM) to September 4 (10 AM)

Seat Allotment Result

September 5 (2 PM)

Decision-Making & Fee Payment

September 5 to September 9 (till 2 PM)

Reporting to Allotted College

September 2 to September 10 (till 4 PM)

