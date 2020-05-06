SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 10th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 10th January 2017 with Answer Keys: Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across the country. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 10th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 10th January 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Ctrl+X : Cut : : Ctrl+C : ?

Options:

1) Undo

2) Paste

3) Redo

4) Copy

Answer: Copy

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

DI : M : : CR : ?

Options:

1) Y

2) Q

3) P

4) U

Answer: U

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

TU : MN : : JK : ?

Options:

1) CD

2) RS

3) TM

4) KL

Answer: CD

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

36 : 25 : : 100 : ?

Options:

1) 81

2) 30

3) 35

4) 40

Answer: 81

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Herb

2) Shrub

3) Tree

4) Root

Answer: Root

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) MS

2) RX

3) BI

4) JP

Answer: BI

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 82

2) 75

3) 64

4) 31

Answer: 64

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 512

2) 100

3) 125

4) 216

Answer: 100

Candidate Answer: 125

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Cell, Tissue, Organ, ?

Options:

1) Respiratory system

2) Organ system

3) Digestive system

4) Nervous system

Answer: Organ system

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

ZA, TG, NM, ?

Options:

1) HS

2) SH

3) GT

4) TG

Answer: HS

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.



NM, PK, SI, ?



Options:

1) VE

2) WF

3) VG

4) WG

Answer: WG

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.



1, 5, 30, 210, 1680, ?

Options:

1) 15120

2) 13440

3) 11760

4) 8400

Answer: 15120

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) 1 < 2

(II) 2 < 3

Conclusion:

(I) 1 < 3

(II) 2 < 3

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Both I and II follows

Q: 14 - The sum of the ages of Rohit and Ankit is 78. Rohit's age is twice the age of Ankit. What is the age (in years) of Rohit?

Options:

1) 26

2) 52

3) 54

4) 48

Answer: 52

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Translucent

ii. Transparent

iii. Transport

iv. Transistor

Options:

1) iv, i, ii, iii

2) iv, i, iii, ii

3) i, iii, ii, iv

4) i, ii, iii, iv

Answer: iv, i, ii, iii

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "INSTANT" is written as "IOUWESZ". How is "FORGET" written in that code language?

Options:

1) FPOGXI

2) FOSIGX

3) FPSKHW

4) FPTJIY

Answer: FPTJIY

Q: 17 – In the following Question, select the missing number from the given series.

? 198 120 9 11 12 4 18 10

Options:

1) 32

2) 30

3) 28

4) 36

Answer: 36

Q: 18 - If "A" means "plus", "B" means "divide", "C" means "multiply" and "D" means "minus", then 187 B 17 C 4 A 7 D 17 = ?

Options:

1) 30

2) 44

3) 33

4) 34

Answer: 34

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?



l_n_o_m_lm_o

Options:

1) mnoln

2) mlnmn

3) monln

4) mnmno

Answer: monln

Q: 20 - A boy travels 4 km towards south and then takes a right turn travels another 3 km in that direction. How far and in which direction is he now from his original position?

Options:

1) 6 km, south

2) 5 km, south-west

3) 4 km, north

4) 5 km, north-west

Answer: 5 km, south-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘TEST’.

Options:

1) 96, 20, 34, 77

2) 58, 30, 69, 79

3) 76, 44, 23, 11

4) 85, 04, 88, 33

Answer: 76, 44, 23, 11

Q: 22 - Kishan is the son-in-law of Rajesh's father-in-law. Rajesh's wife has a younger sister. How is Rajesh related to Kishan?

Options:

1) Brother-in-law

2) Brother

3) Father

4) Cousin

Answer: Brother-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 4

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Mammals, Dogs, Humans

Options:

Answer: 3

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the Question figures. From the given answer figures, Indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 2

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 26 - Syntax Errors are determined by

Options:

1) Interpreter

2) ALU

3) Logic Unit

4) Control Unit

Answer: Control Unit

Q: 27 - Arithmometer was invented by

Options:

1) Evangelista Torricelli

2) Charles Xavier Thomas

3) Edward Teller

4) Gustav Tauschek

Answer: Charles Xavier Thomas

Q: 28 - Which of the following is induced by Oncogene?

Options:

1) Polio

2) Cancer

3) Diarrhoea

4) Dengue

Answer: Cancer

Q: 29 - Azadirachata indica is the scientific name of

Options:

1) Neem

2) Teak

3) Silver Oak

4) Tulsi

Answer: Neem

Q: 30 - Octopus belongs to the phylum

Options:

1) Mollusca

2) Cnidaria

3) Echinodermata

4) Chordata

Answer: Mollusca

Q: 31 - What is the full form of PVC?

Options:

1) Phosphonil vinyl Carbonate

2) Polyvinyl S Carbonate

3) Polyvinyl Carbonate

4) Polyvinyl Chloride

Answer: Polyvinyl Chloride

Q: 32 - Aromatic hydrocarbons contain at least _____ benzene like ring in their molecules.

Options:

1) four

2) three

3) two

4) one

Answer: one

Q: 33 - Ranthambhore Fort is in

Options:

1) Maharashtra

2) Orissa

3) Rajasthan

4) Sikkim

Answer: Rajasthan

Q: 34 - Dogri is primarily spoken in which State?

Options:

1) Assam

2) West Bengal

3) Meghalaya

4) Jammu & Kashmir

Answer: Jammu & Kashmir

Q: 35 - A beedi making workshop can hire 5 women by paying them Rs. 300 per day. The 6th woman demands Rs. 350 per day. If this woman is hired then all other women must be paid Rs. 350. The marginal resource (labour) cost of the 6th woman is

Options:

1) Rs. 600

2) Rs. 50

3) Rs. 300

4) Rs. 100

Answer: Rs. 600

Q: 36 - Stagflation is defined as

Options:

1) low inflation, low growth, low unemployment

2) high inflation, low growth, high unemployment

3) high inflation, high growth, high unemployment

4) low inflation, high growth, low unemployment

Answer: high inflation, low growth, high unemployment

Q: 37 - A living part of the organisms environment is known as

Options:

1) Abiotic Factor

2) Habitat

3) Biotic Factor

4) Non-living factor

Answer: Biotic Factor

Candidate Answer: Habitat

Q: 38 - Chromite is an ore/mineral of

Options:

1) Zinc

2) Uranium

3) Chromium

4) Titanium

Answer: Chromium

Q: 39 - Who played Gandhi in 1982's Oscar Winning Movie of the same name?

Options:

1) Ben Kingsley

2) Saeed Jaffrey

3) Marlon Brando

4) Richard Attenborough

Answer: Ben Kingsley

Q: 40 - What percentage of India's population is employed in agriculture?

Options:

1) 85%

2) 70%

3) 55%

4) 40%

Answer: 70%

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q: 41 - Which is the closest star to our solar system?

Options:

1) Alpha Centauri

2) Beta Centauri

3) Proxima Centauri

4) Barnard

Answer: Proxima Centauri

Q: 42 - East India Company was established in ________.

Options:

1) 1400

2) 1500

3) 1600

4) 1700

Answer: 1600

Q: 43 - Who was the eldest brother among the Pandavas?

Options:

1) Yudhishthira

2) Bhima

3) Sahadeva

4) Nakula

Answer: Yudhishthira

Q: 44 - __________ is the 2016 Oscar Winner for Best Actress.

Options:

1) Brie Larson

2) Cate Blanchett

3) Jennifer Lawrence

4) Charlotte Rampling

Answer: Brie Larson

Q: 45 - If an object is thrown upwards, what will be its velocity, when it reaches its maximum height?

Options:

1) 0 m/s

2) 4.9 m/s

3) 14.7 m/s

4) 20 m/s

Answer: 0 m/s

Q: 46 - If a force acts upon two objects at rest, and having different masses for the same amount of time, then which one of the following will be the same for both the objects?

Options:

1) Acceleration

2) Kinetic Energy

3) Velocity

4) Momentum

Answer: Momentum

Q: 47 - During an emergency all of the following fundamental rights are suspended, except

Options:

1) freedom of association

2) freedom of speech and expression

3) personal liberty

4) freedom of assembly without arms

Answer: personal liberty

Q: 48 - From which of the following are the Fundamental duties adopted?

Options:

1) French Constitution

2) Indian Constitution

3) Spanish Constitution

4) USSR Constitution

Answer: USSR Constitution

Q: 49 - “Sultan Johor Cup” is associated with ______.

Options:

1) Hockey

2) Cricket

3) Football

4) Golf

Answer: Hockey

Q: 50 - Who wrote the book, 'Indian Home Rule'?

Options:

1) M K Gandhi

2) Jawaharlal Nehru

3) Subhash Chandra Bose

4) Babasaheb Ambedkar

Answer: M K Gandhi

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 - Raj sells a machine for Rs 51 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 60 lakh, his gain would have been 8 times the earlier loss. What is the cost price of the machine?

Options:

1) Rs 59 lakhs

2) Rs 52 lakhs

3) Rs 66.375 lakhs

4) Rs 45 lakhs

Answer: Rs 52 lakhs

Q: 52 - A does 75% of a work in 50 days. He then calls in B and they together finish the remaining work in 10 days. How long B alone would take to complete the whole work?

Options:

1) 200 days

2) 50 days

3) 100 days

4) 125 days

Answer: 100 days

Q: 53 - If 2cosAsinB = x, then the value of x is?

Options:

1) sin(A+B) + sin(A-B)

2) cos(A+B) + cos(A-B)

3) sin(A+B) - sin(A-B)

4) cos(A-B) - cos(A+B)

Answer: sin(A+B) - sin(A-B

Q: 54 - Factors of 48x3 - 8x2 - 93x - 45 are

Options:

1) (4x + 3)(4x - 3)(3x - 5)

2) (4x - 3)(4x - 3)(3x - 5)

3) (4x + 3)(4x + 3)(3x - 5)

4) (4x - 3)(4x + 3)(3x + 5)

Answer: (4x + 3)(4x + 3)(3x - 5)

Q: 55 - x and y are two numbers such that their mean proportion is 8 and third proportion is 512. What is the value of x and y?

Options:

1) 2 and 16

2) 2 and 32

3) 4 and 32

4) 4 and 16

Answer: 2 and 32

Q: 56 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 12% per annum is Rs 72. What is the value of given sum (in Rs)?

Options:

1) 10000

2) 20000

3) 5000

4) 15000

Answer: 5000

Q: 57 - The average weight of Shivshankar, Gopesh and Reena is 97 kg. If the average weight of Shivshankar and Gopesh is 93 kg and that of Gopesh and Reena is 82 kg, then the weight of Gopesh is

Options:

1) 72

2) 56

3) 59

4) 63

Answer: 59

Q: 58 - If cosec4A - cosec2A = x, then value of x is?

Options:

1) tan4A + tan2A

2) cot4A + cot2A

3) cot4A - cot2A

4) tan4A - tan2A

Answer: cot4A + cot2A

Q: 59 - What is the measure of an interior angle of a regular Octagon?

Options:

1) 135°

2) 120°

3) 140°

4) 144°

Answer: 135°

Q: 60 - If 4(2x -4) - 2 > 3x - 1 ≥ 4x -7, then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 7

2) 6

3) 2

4) 0

Answer: 6

Q: 61 - Chords PQ and RS of a circle extended externally intersect at point T. Length of the segment PT, if lengths of QT, RT and ST are 9 cm, 18 cm and 6 cm respectively, is

Options:

1) 18 cm

2) 16 cm

3) 9 cm

4) 12 cm

Answer: 12 cm

Q: 62 - If a + b = 11 and a2 + b2 = 61, then value of ab is

Options:

1) 12

2) 96

3) 24

4) 30

Answer: 30

Q: 63 - What is the value of tan-240°?

Options:

1) -√3

2) 1/√3

3) -1/√3

4) √3

Answer: -√3

Q: 64 - Rakesh goes on a trip on his motor-cycle and rides for 368 kms. If he rides for 5 hours at a speed of 49 km/hr, at what speed he travels for the remaining 3 hours of the journey?

Options:

1) 58 km/hr

2) 41 km/hr

3) 54 km/hr

4) 46 km/hr

Answer: 41 km/hr

Q: 65 - What is the total surface area (in sq cm) of a hollow cylinder open at both ends, if its length is 22 cm, external radius is 7 cm and thickness is 1 cm? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 1879.43

2) 3758.86

3) 939.715

4) 2819.145

Answer: 1879.43

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q: 66 - What is the distance between the points (4,7) and (-1,-5)?

Options:

1) 10 units

2) 13 units

3) 5 units

4) 11 units

Answer: 13 units

Q: 67 - At 22% discount the selling price of a refrigerator is Rs 26000, what is the selling price if the discount is 40%?

Options:

1) Rs 12000

2) Rs 14640

3) Rs 21840

4) Rs 20000

Answer: Rs 20000

Q: 68 - 26 is 0.4% of which number?

Options:

1) 6500

2) 650

3) 13000

4) 16250

Answer: 6500

Q: 69 - Divide 20 into two parts such that the sum of the square of the parts is 232. What is the value of the two parts?

Options:

1) 6, 14

2) 8, 12

3) 4, 16

4) 10, 10

Answer: 6, 14

Q: 70 - What will be the equation of the perpendicular bisector of segment joining the points (5,-3) and (0,2)?

Options:

1) x + y = 2

2) x - y = -3

3) x + y = -2

4) x - y = 3

Answer: x - y = 3

Q: 71 - 4*(-0.1(5.5 + 8.5)) of 0.5 = ?

Options:

1) -2.8

2) -1.68

3) -1.28

4) -0.84

Answer: -2.8

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (Kg) Height (m) Archita 67 1.63 Arpana 67 1.51 Arpita 57 1.56 Arundhati 73 1.59

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Archita

2) Arpana

3) Arpita

4) Arundhati

Answer: Arpita

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Company's % Profit 2011 5 2012 10 2013 15 2014 10 2015 15

What was the revenue of the company if its expenditure was Rs 550 crore in the year when its % profit was the least?

Options:

1) 605

2) 577.5

3) 632.5

4) 550

Answer: 577.5

Q: 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of Children Number of Houses 0 7 1 11 2 15 3 5

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 1.97

2) 1.72

3) 1.47

4) 1.22

Answer: 1.47

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Present % Share Anand 10 Basu 15 Chinmay 10 Dhiraj 15 Ejaz 50

If the company has issued six lakh shares between its five partners and if Chinmay offers to sell 15000 of his shares to Dhiraj, then Dhiraj will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 120000 shares

2) 90000 shares

3) 105000 shares

4) 75000 shares

Answer: 105000 shares

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

_____________ around the bush.

Options:

1) To hit

2) To beat

3) To circle

4) To hide

Answer: To beat

Q: 77 - Select the antonym of

adulterate

Options:

1) attenuated

2) purify

3) vitiated

4) dilute

Answer: purify

Q: 78 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

In punishment for the uprising,

P-called tributes, to participate

Q-each of the twelve districts must provide

R-one girl and one boy,

Options:

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) RQP

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q: 79 - Select the antonym of



conjoined

Options:

1) sever

2) adjoin

3) meld

4) affix

Answer: sever

Q: 80 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.



It was obviously for everyone (A)/that grandfather was (B)/hiding something from all of us.(C)/ No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 81 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

an event or a group of events occurring as part of a sequence

Options:

1) stanza

2) episode

3) series

4) lesson

Answer: episode

Q: 82 - Select the synonym of



consolidate

Options:

1) centralize

2) variate

3) declare

4) announce

Answer: centralize

Q: 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.



A dime a dozen

Options:

1) Strength is in numbers

2) People who say bad things have no value

3) Very common and of no particular value

4) You save more if you buy in large numbers

Answer: Very common and of no particular value

Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.



The public vent their anger on social media to protest (toward) police brutality.

Options:

1) for

2) against

3) regards

4) no improvement

Answer: against

Q: 85 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) missible

2) saosages

3) emullator

4) abdicate

Answer: abdicate

Q: 86 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.



Recently I visited Kerala(A)/and found the sceneries(B)/to be breathtaking.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The twenty-four tributes

P-that could hold anything from a

Q-will be imprisoned in a vast outdoor arena

R-burning desert to a frozen wastelan

Options:

1) PQR

2) PRQ

3) QPR

4) RQP

Answer: QPR

Q: 88 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.



Have the car stolen!

Options:

1) Steal the car.

2) You should have the stolen car.

3) Get someone to steal the car.

4) They have stolen the car.

Answer: Get someone to steal the car.

Q: 89 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.



Look at this video clip in which (I, my friend and you) are enjoying a boat ride.

Options:

1) you, my friend and I

2) I, you and my friend

3) my friend, you and I

4) no improvement

Answer: you, my friend and I

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 90 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

The teacher said to the students, "Don't make noise."

Options:

1) The teacher asked the students not to make noise.

2) The teacher scolded the students, they should not make noise.

3) The teacher warned the students not to make noise.

4) The teacher told the students that don't make noise.

Answer: The teacher warned the students not to make noise.

Q: 91 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) eraseable

2) probabble

3) secretes

4) esteemeed

Answer: secretes

Q: 92 - Select the synonym of



inscription

Options:

1) scrubbed

2) rivet

3) jaded

4) engrave

Answer: engrave

Q: 93 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.



Every evening a ____________ of wolves descends into the valley to hunt.

Options:

1) pack

2) gang

3) company

4) herd

Answer: pack

Q: 94 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.



A drop in the bucket

Options:

1) So much silence that even a drop can be heard

2) A very small amount compared with what is needed

3) The final act before the task is done

4) A small favour is worth a lot to a person in trouble

Answer: A very small amount compared with what is needed

Q: 95 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.



Represent something as being less important than it really is.

Options:

1) discriminant

2) stride

3) underplay

4) imperious

Answer: underplay

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.



Instead of finding the root cause of_________ of Indians, the British government took to more ____________ measures. Under the Defense of India Act, it gave more power to the police to arrest persons to stop processions with ____________ movements and actions. The Act brought in the Central Legislative Assembly was defeated by one vote. Even then it was to be passed in the form of an ordinance in the "interest of the public." Bhagat Singh who was in hiding all this while, volunteered to throw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly where the meeting to pass the ordinance was being held. It was a carefully laid out _________, not to cause death or injury but to _____________ the attention of the government, that the modes of its suppression could no more be tolerated. It was decided that Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt would court arrest after throwing the bomb.



Q: 96 - Instead of finding the root cause of_________ of Indians

Options:

1) discontent

2) problem

3) sadness

4) protest

Answer: discontent

Q: 97 - the British government took to more ____________ measures.

Options:

1) drastic

2) angrier

3) repressive

4) damaging

Answer: repressive

Q: 98 - to arrest persons to stop processions with ____________ movements and actions.

Options:

1) out of the ordinary

2) suspicious

3) cautious

4) skeptical

Answer: suspicious

Q: 99 - It was a carefully laid out _________

Options:

1) scam

2) trick

3) trap

4) plot

Answer: plot

Q: 100 - not to cause death or injury but to _____________ the attention of the government

Options:

1) draw

2) bring

3) get

4) notice

Answer: draw

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips