Top Most and Least Walkable Cities in 2025: The walkable cities not only influence where you are living, but also where you are planning to vacation. Recently, a new global study has revealed that the most and least walkable cities of 2025 highlight about depth of exploration of different cities, spending on travel, saving time during vacation and taking a clean breath during the vacations are necessary. Most Walkable Cities in 2025 According to the new research done by Compare the Market, European cities are at the top in the most walkable cities in 2025. From Munich (Germany), where nearly 86% of residents live within one kilometre, with a car-free zone, and these types of cities offer extensive networks for cycling and walking paths. Other than Munich, Milan (Italy), Warsaw (Poland), Helsinki (Finland), and Paris (France) are also European cities which come in the top 10 list of most walkable cities in 2025.

Other than European, Tokyo (Japan) secured sixth place, thanks to its vast pedestrian infrastructure and efficient urban design. Other notable mentions include Sydney (11) and Melbourne (17) in Australia. In the U.S., New York City (34) is the highest-ranked, followed closely by San Francisco (35) and Boston (36). Here is the list of the Top 10 Most Walkable Cities in 2025 Ranks Most Walkable Cities (2025) Country 1 Munich Germany 2 Milan Italy 3 Warsaw Poland 4 Helsinki Finland 5 Paris France 6 Tokyo Japan 7 Madrid Spain 8 Oslo Norway 9 Copenhagen Denmark 10 Amsterdam Netherlands Data Source: Compare the Market The Least Walkable Cities On the other hand, at the global level, there are not only the most walkable cities, but also there is least walkable cities, where most people gather to move and use pedestrian and most traffic for daily outings to the market, or going office, or for vacations to spend their holidays.

Johannesburg (South Africa) ranked the lowest worldwide for the least walkable cities in 2025, with a walkability safety score of just 19.31. The U.S. also saw several cities in the bottom 10, including Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Rank Least Walkable Cities (2025) Country 1 Johannesburg South Africa 2 Patras Greece 3 Dallas United States 4 Houston United States 5 Manila Philippines 6 Bangkok Thailand 7 Mumbai India 8 Cape Town South Africa 9 Quito Ecuador 10 Chicago United States Data Source: Compare the Market

Mumbai holds the 7th rank in the Least Walkable Cities 2025 As India is leading in the economic countries worldwide, but unfortunately, Mumbai (India) is l; lagging behind the most walkable cities, and despite it, Mumbai is in least wallaby city in 2025 and ranks at 7th position in the world. Mumbai has very poor pedestrian safety, has very limited car-free areas, and seasonal challenges, such as intense monsoon rains, which make Mumbai rank of the Least walkable cities in 2025.