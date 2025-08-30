KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Top 10 Most and Least Walkable Cities in the World: Check the Updated List in 2025

By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 30, 2025, 14:38 IST

A new 2025 global study highlights the most and least walkable cities worldwide. European cities like Munich, Milan, and Paris lead with strong pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, while Johannesburg, Dallas, and Mumbai rank lowest due to poor safety and planning. These rankings stress the importance of sustainable, inclusive urban development.

Top 10 Most and Least Walkable Cities in the World
Top Most and Least Walkable Cities in 2025: The walkable cities not only influence where you are living, but also where you are planning to vacation. Recently, a new global study has revealed that the most and least walkable cities of 2025 highlight about depth of exploration of different cities, spending on travel, saving time during vacation and taking a clean breath during the vacations are necessary.

Most Walkable Cities in 2025

According to the new research done by Compare the Market, European cities are at the top in the most walkable cities in 2025. From Munich (Germany), where nearly 86% of residents live within one kilometre, with a car-free zone, and these types of cities offer extensive networks for cycling and walking paths.

Other than Munich, Milan (Italy), Warsaw (Poland), Helsinki (Finland), and Paris (France) are also European cities which come in the top 10 list of most walkable cities in 2025.

Other than European, Tokyo (Japan) secured sixth place, thanks to its vast pedestrian infrastructure and efficient urban design.

Other notable mentions include Sydney (11) and Melbourne (17) in Australia. 

In the U.S., New York City (34) is the highest-ranked, followed closely by San Francisco (35) and Boston (36).

Here is the list of the Top 10 Most Walkable Cities in 2025

Ranks

Most Walkable Cities (2025)

Country

1

Munich

Germany

2

Milan

Italy

3

Warsaw

Poland

4

Helsinki

Finland

5

Paris

France

6

Tokyo

Japan

7

Madrid

Spain

8

Oslo

Norway

9

Copenhagen

Denmark

10

Amsterdam

Netherlands

Data Source: Compare the Market

The Least Walkable Cities

On the other hand, at the global level, there are not only the most walkable cities, but also there is least walkable cities, where most people gather to move and use pedestrian and most traffic for daily outings to the market, or going office, or for vacations to spend their holidays.

Johannesburg (South Africa) ranked the lowest worldwide for the least walkable cities in 2025, with a walkability safety score of just 19.31. 

The U.S. also saw several cities in the bottom 10, including Dallas, Houston, and Chicago.

Rank

Least Walkable Cities (2025)

Country

1

Johannesburg

South Africa

2

Patras

Greece

3

Dallas

United States

4

Houston

United States

5

Manila

Philippines

6

Bangkok

Thailand

7

Mumbai

India

8

Cape Town

South Africa

9

Quito

Ecuador

10

Chicago

United States

Data Source: Compare the Market

Mumbai holds the 7th rank in the Least Walkable Cities 2025

As India is leading in the economic countries worldwide, but unfortunately, Mumbai (India) is l; lagging behind the most walkable cities, and despite it, Mumbai is in least wallaby city in 2025 and ranks at 7th position in the world. Mumbai has very poor pedestrian safety, has very limited car-free areas, and seasonal challenges, such as intense monsoon rains, which make Mumbai rank of the Least walkable cities in 2025.

Despite its poor walkability, Mumbai remains notable for affordability. The city offers one of the world’s cheapest public transport systems, second only to Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Conclusion

In 2025, there has been revealed of the most and least walkable cities in 2025 by Compare the Market. And among most walkable cities, Europe comes in the top 10 list due to their sustainable urban design, pedestrian safety, and car-free space, but despite this, many other cities are also there, where it has been struggling with poor safety for pedestrians and legging the smart urban infrastructure and Mumbai (India) comes at 7th position in least walkable cities in 2025. These rankings highlight the urgent need for better urban planning to ensure healthier, cleaner, and more inclusive cities.


