SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 2nd July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Tier-1 Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 2nd July 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 2nd July 2019 Question Paper:

Q1. Select the correct indirect form of the given sentence.

Mrs. Gupta said to me, "Why are these boys standing in the sun?"

1. Mrs. Gupta asked me why were these boys standing in the sun.

2. Mrs. Gupta told me why those boys are standing in the sun.

3. Mrs. Gupta said to me that why are these boys standing in the sun.

4. Mrs. Gupta asked me why those boys were standing in the sun.

Answer: Mrs. Gupta asked me why those boys were standing in the sun.

Q2. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

Oh, what a lovely necklace! You need no buy such an expensive gift.

1. No improvement

2. needn’t have bought

3. hadn’t needed to buy

4. didn’t need to buying

Answer: needn’t have bought

Q3. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

EXOTIC

1. colourful

2. ordinary

3. curious

4. alien

Answer: ordinary

Q4. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

INNUENDO

1. verification

2. proof

3. evidence

4. implication

Answer: implication

Q5. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

throw in the towel

1. think of a solution

2. face the situation

3. drop something

4. admit defeat

Answer: admit defeat

Q6. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. assurance

2. assurable

3. assuredly

4. assure

Answer: assurence

Direction 7 to 11: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

Big Ben is the UK’s most iconic symbol. Since 2017, the Elizabeth Tower and the bell inside have been (1) ______ renovation. The structure is 160 years old and (2) ______ regular maintenance. (3) ______ many years, people had been painting the hands and numbers (4) ______ the clock black, but last Thursday, the workers (5) ______ the clock’s original colour, Prussian Blue!

Q7. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 1.

1. undermining

2. undertaking

3. undergoing

4. understanding

Answer: undergoing

Q8. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 2.

1. has needed

2. need

3. was needing

4. is needed

Answer: has needed

Q9. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 3.

1. In

2. About

3. For

4. Before

Answer: For

Q10. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 4.

1. of

2. for

3. at

4. to

Answer: of

Q11. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 5.

1. discovered

2. concealed

3. imparted

4. invented

Answer: discovered

Q12. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

I hope never to have another so experience as I had in Puri during Cyclone Fani.

1. same experience as

2. No improvement

3. such experience as

4. as experience as

Answer: such experience as

Q13. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

to air dirty linen in public

1. to discuss private affairs in public

2. to hang out clothes in the open

3. to stand up and fight

4. to continue to complain

Answer: to discuss private affairs in public

Q14. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The Public Works Department has propose to construct an elevated corridor which will run parallel to the National highway.

1. to the National highway

2. to construct an elevated corridor

3. The Public Works Department has propose

4. which will run parallel

Answer: The Public Works Department has propose

Q15. Select the word which me the same as the group of words given.

One who does not tire easily

1. inevitable

2. indefatigable

3. infallible

4. indelible

Answer: indefatigable

Q16. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. berry

2. barren

3. barrier

4. berrel

Answer: berrel

Q17. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

People’s will and determination can help them ______ most of the challenges of life.

1. overcome

2. overvalue

3. overdo

4. overview

Answer: overcome

Q18. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. Most of them are in jail because of their circumstances.

B. Not all prisoners are hardcore criminals.

C. So, they deserve a chance to rehabilitate themselves.

D. Therefore, learning a trade would help them reintegrate with society.

1. BACD

2. ABCD

3. DCBA

4. BDCA

Answer: BACD

Q19. Select the correct passive form of the given sentence.

The gardener has mowed the lawn.

1. The gardener has been mowed by the lawn.

2. The lawn is mowed by the gardener.

3. The lawn has been mowed by the gardener.

4. The lawn was mowed by the gardener.

Answer: The lawn has been mowed by the gardener.

Q20. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

HIND

1. first

2. front

3. near

4. rear

Answer: rear

Q21. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

SUCCINCT

1. terse

2. pithy

3. curt

4. lengthy

Answer: lengthy

Q22. Select the word which me the same as the group of words given.

A group of singers in a church

1. host

2. troop

3. choir

4. band

Answer: choir

Q23. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

In spite of being born in an ______ family, he chose to fight all odds and emerged as a notable statesman.

1. intelligent

2. immaculate

3. impeccable

4. impoverished

Answer: impoverished

Q24. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

I visited my friend to whom I had made an appointment.

1. I had made

2. to whom

3. I visited my friend

4. an appointment

Answer: to whom

Q25. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. He often asked questions which were strange and witty.

B. Emperor Akbar was in the habit of putting riddles and puzzles to his courtiers.

C. Once he asked a strange question that confused everyone.

D. It took much wisdom to answer these questions.

1. BACD

2. ABCD

3. CABD

4. BADC

Answer: BADC

Q26. Arrange the following words in a logical and meaningful order.

1. Promotion

2. Application

3. Job appointment

4. Written test

5. Merit list

a. 1. 2, 4, 5, 3, 1

b. 2. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1

c. 3, 2, 4, 1, 5

d. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Answer: 1. 2, 4, 5, 3, 1

Q27. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out .

a. LOPK

b. CXGT

c. GSVE

d. MNQJ

Answer: GSVE

Q28. Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q29. Select the option that is related to the third letter-cluster in the same way as the second letter-cluster is related to the first letter-cluster.

MARKET : IEONCV :: THERMO : ________

a. JKCTKQ

b. PLBUKQ

c. JLZUKQ

d. PLDSKQ

Answer: PLBUKQ

Q30. Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

24 ÷ 2 + 13 – 54 × 2 = 34

a. × and ÷

b. + and ×

c. - and ÷

d. - and ×

Answer: × and ÷

Q31. Select the figure that will come next in the following figure series.

Q32. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrateds the relationship between the following classes.

Raw material, Labourers, Machines

Q33. Select the option that is related to the third number in the same way as the second number is related to the first number.

54 : 41 :: 32 : ____

a. 17

b. 13

c. 11

d. 29

Answer: 13

Q34. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Spoke : Wheel

a. Word : Sentence

b. Printer : Computer

c. Square : Side

d. Tree : Branch

Answer: Word : Sentence

Q35. In a code language, PERMUTATION is written as IBKFRMXMFLG. How will PUBLICSECTOR be written as in that language?

a. IRVEFVLBVMLK

b. ICUFEVLBVMLJ

c. ICUFEVLBVNLK

d. IRUEFVLBVMLK

Answer: IRUEFVLBVMLK

Q36. In a family of 5 members, X is the sister of Y. M has two children and he is the son of E, who is the father-in-law of H. H has only one son. Y is not the grand-daughter of E. How is X related to E?

a. Grand-daughter

b. Grandson

c. Daughter

d. Sister

Answer: Grand-daughter

Q37. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

a. Purse

b. Suitcase

c. Bag

d. Carpet

Answer: Carpet

Q38. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

5, 9, 18, 43, 92, 213, 382, ?

a. 382

b. 671

c. 328

d. 617

Answer: 671

Q39. Three statements are given, followed by three conclusions numbered I, II and III. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follow(s) from the statements.

Statements:

Some essays are poems.

Some poems are directors.

All directors are singers.

Conclusions:

I. Some directors are poems.

II. Some singers are essays.

III. Some singers are poems.

a. Only conclusion I follows.

b. Only conclusions II and III follow.

c. Only conclusions I and II follow.

d. Only conclusions I and III follow.

Answer: Only conclusions I and III follow.

Q40. ‘Cardiologist’ is related to ‘Heart’ in the same way as ‘Chiropractor’ is related to ‘_________’.

a. Chest

b. Joints

c. Foot

d. Skin

Answer: Joints

Q41. Rahul has ₹340 in the denominations of ₹2 notes, ₹5 notes and ₹10 notes. The number of notes of each denomination is equal. What is the total number of notes that Rahul has?

a. 60

b. 40

c. 80

d. 20

Answer: 60

Q42. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(4, 10, 23)

a. (7, 23, 49)

b. (2, 6, 15)

c. (3, 7, 17)

d. (4, 12, 21)

Answer: (2, 6, 15)

Q43. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the gaps of the given letter series will complete the series.

ab_ba_babd_acb_bdba_b

a. dcabc

b. acbcd

c. cdabc

d. dcbac

Answer: dcbac

Q44. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

a. 7298

b. 4147

c. 9368

d. 8205

Answer: 7298

Q45. A paper is folded and cut a shown in the following figures. How will it appear when unfolded?

Q46. If MASTER is coded as 26138402536 and GOVIND is coded as 142254481288, then how will BACKSPACE be coded as?

a. 5172339317125

b. 4162238321625

c. 5172933373215

d. 4172393337125

Answer: 4162238321625

Q47. Two different positions of the same dice are shown. Find the number opposite to the face having 4.

a. 6

b. 1

c. 2

d. 3

Answer: 2

Q48. How many triangle are present in the following figure?

a. 10

b. 14

c. 13

d. 12

Answer: 13

Q49. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(5, 2, 30)

a. (7, 8, 114)

b. (5, 1, 29)

c. (9, 2, 87)

d. (4, 3, 28)

Answer: (7, 8, 114)

Q50. Select the option in which the given figure is embedded.

Q51. A person sold an article at a loss of 8%. Had he sold it at a gain of 10.5%, he would have received 37 more. What is the cost price of the article?

a. 240

b. 200

c. 210

d. 250

Answer: 200

Q52. (secθ + tanθ) (1-sinθ) / cosecθ (1 +cosθ) (cosecθ - cotθ) is equal to:

a. sec θ

b. sin θ

c. cos θ

d. cosec θ



Answer: cos θ

Q53. There are 90 students in a class, out of which 70% are from village A and others are from village B. The average score of students from village B in a test is 20% more than that from village A. If the average score of all the students is 53, then what is the average score of the students from village B?

a. 50

b. 60

c. 64

d. 54

Answer: 60

Q54. A is 20% more than B,B is 25% more than C,C is 60% less than D and D is 20% more than E. Based on the above information, which of the following is true?

a. E is 28% more than A.

b. A is 40% less than D.

c. C is 24% less than A.

d. D is 60% less than B.

Answer: A is 40% less than D.

Q55. The given Bar Graph presents the traget And Acutal production of AC Machines (numbers in thousands) of a factory over five months.

The ratio of the combined target production of AC Machines in January and April to that of the combined actual production of AC Machines in March and April was:

a. 5:6

b. 2:3

c. 4:5

d. 3:2

Answer: 5:6

Q56. If the eight-digit number 342x8y6 is divisible by 72, then what is the value of √9x+y, for the largest value of y?

a. 4√7

b. 6

c. 8

d. 2√7

Answer: 6

Q57. If 30 persons take 10 days to complete a certain work working 8 hours a day, then 40 persons should work how many hours a day so that the work is completed in 6 days?

a. 12

b. 8

c. 6

d. 10

Answer: 10

Q58. The given Bar Graph presents the target And Actual production of AC Machines (numbers in thousands) of a factory over five months.

In which month the actual production of AC machines was 25% more than the target production?

a. March

b. May

c. January

d. February

Answer: March

Q59. After allowing a discount of 10% on the marked price of an article, it is sold for 360. Had the discount not been given, the profit would have been 25%. what is the cost price of the article?

a. 325

b. 350

c. 360

d. 320

Answer: 320

Q60. The given Bar Graph presents the target And Actual production of AC Machines (numbers in thousands) of a factory over five months.

The actual production of AC Machines in April was that what percentage more than the average target production of AC Machines over five months?

a. 10%

b. 91/9%

c. 100/9%

d. 9%

Answer: 100/9%

Q61. The volume of a right circular cone is 924 cm⊃3;. If its height is 18 cm, then the area of its base (in cm⊃2;) is:

a. 132

b. 198

c. 176

d. 154

Answer: 154

Q62. Two circles of radii 15 cm and 12 cm interest each other, and the length of their common chord is 18 cm. what is the distance (in cm) between their centres?

a. 12 + 2√7

b. 18 + √7

c. 15 + √7

d. 12 + 3√7

Answer: 12 + 3√7

Q63. If 3√3x⊃3; - 2√2y⊃3; = (√3x - √2y) (Ax⊃2; - bxy + Cy⊃2;), then the value of (A⊃2; - B⊃2; + C⊃2;) is:

a. 7

b. 10

c. 17

d. 1

Answer: 7

Q64. The simple interest on a certain sum for 7/2 years at 10% per annum is 2,940. What will be the compound interest on the same sum for 5/2 years at the same rate when interest is compounded yearly (nearest to a rupee)?

a. 2,272

b. 2,372

c. 2,227

d. 2,327

Answer: 2,272

Q65. The value of 3÷{5 - 5 ÷ (6 - 7) x 8 + 9}/ 4 + 4 x 4 ÷ 4 of 4 is:

a. 1/18

b. 1/45

c. 1/3

d. 1/90

Answer: 1/90

Q66. In ▲ABC, D and E are the points on sides AB and AC, respectively, such that DE is parallel to BC. If DE : BC is 3 : 5, then (Area of ▲ADE) : (Area of quadrilateral DECB) is :

a. 9 : 16

b. 5 : 8

c. 3 : 4

d. 9 : 25

Answer: 9 : 16

Q67. Two concentric circles are of radii 15cm and 9cm. What is the length of the chord of the larger circle which is tangent to the smaller circle?

a. 24 cm

b. 18 cm

c. 20 cm

d. 25 cm

Answer: 24 cm

Q68. The ratio of incomes of A and B is 2 : 3 and that of their expenditures is 1 : 2. If 90% of B's expenditure is equal to the income of A, then what is the ratio of the savings of A and B?

a. 3 : 2

b. 1 : 1

c. 8 : 7

d. 9 : 8

Answer: 8 : 7

Q69. If cotΘ = 1/√3, then the value of 2-sin2Θ / 1-cos2Θ + (cosec2Θ + secΘ) is:

a. 4

b. 7

c. 6

d. 5

Answer: 5

Q70. If cos2Θ - sin2Θ - 3cosΘ + 2 = 0, 0° < Θ < 90°, then what is the value of 4cosecΘ + cotΘ?

a. 3

b. 4

c. 3√3

d. 4√3

Answer: 3√3

Q71. The given Bar Graph presents the target And Actual production of AC Machines (numbers in thousands) of a factory over five months.

The total target production of AC Machines in February, April and May was what percentage less than the total actual production of AC Machines over all the five months?

a. 47.1%

b. 46.2 %

c. 46.8%

d. 47.6%

Answer: 47.6%

Q72. In ▲ABC, AB =7cm, BC = 24cm & AC =25cm. If G is the centroid of the triangle, then what is the length of BG

a. 25/3

b. 10

c. 36/3

d. 9

Answer: 25/3

Q73. Two trains of same length are running on parallel tracks in the same direction at 54 km/hr and 42 km/hr respectively. The faster train passes the other train in 63 sec. What is the length of each train?

a. 81

b. 90

c. 105

d. 210

Answer: 105

Q74. If a2 + 4b2 + 49c2 + 18 = 2(2b + 28c - a), then the value of (3a + 2b + 7c) is:

a. 2

b. 1

c. 3

d. 0

Answer: 2

Q75. If a + b + c = 5, a2 + b2 + c2 = 27, and a3 + b3 + c3 =125, then the value of 4abc is:

a. 20

b. 15

c. -20

d. 15

Answer: -20

Q76. Panchavati, a key part of the Valmiki Ramayana is located in which state of India?

a. Uttarakhand

b. Uttar Pradesh

c. Maharashtra

d. Tamil Nadu

Answer: Maharashtra

Q77. Which of the following political parties was NOT an ally of the BJP-led NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

a. Asom Gana Parishad

b. AIADMK

c. DMK

d. Shiromani Akali Dal

Answer: DMK

Q78. In the new Union cabinet of 2019, the portfolio of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises was allocated to:

a. Ramvilas Paswan

b. Narendra Singh Tomar

c. Sadananda Gowda

d. Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Answer: Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Q79. Who among the following was the first Sayyid ruler of Delhi?

a. Muammad Shah

b. Alam Shah

c. Khizr Khan

d. Mubārak Shah

Answer: Khizr Khan

Q80. Which of the following metals has an ore named Galena?

a. Lead

b. Nickel

c. Copper

d. Iron

Answer: Lead

Q81. On the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' on 31 May, which state banned e-cigarettes?

a. Gujarat

b. Rajasthan

c. Assam

d. Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Rajasthan

Q82. Who among the following is the author of 'Kamayani', the epic poem that is considered as one of the greatest literary works in Hindi?

a. Mohan Rakesh

b. Premchand

c. Jaishankar Prasad

d. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Answer: Jaishankar Prasad

Q83. In June 2019, PepsiCo India proposed to invest $70 million to build a food manufacturing plant in:

a. Maharashtra

b. Uttar Pradesh

c. Gujarat

d. Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q84. In May 2019, the Government of India approved a new scheme which assures minimum monthly pension to all shopkeepers, retail traders and self employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years. How much is the pension amount?

a. 10,000

b. 3,000

c. 7,000

d. 5,000

Answer: 3,000

Q85. Which of the following states separates Nepal from Bhutan?

a. Bihar

b. Assam

c. Odisha

d. Sikkim

Answer: Sikkim

Q86. Which of the following are the highest-frequency electro magnetic waves?

a. Ultraviolet Rays

b. Microwaves

c. Radio Waves

d. Gamma Rays

Answer: Gamma Rays

Q87. Who is the director of the film 'PM Narendra Modi'?

a. Tigmanshu Dhulia

b. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

c. Omung Kumar

d. Hansal Mehta

Answer: Omung Kumar

Q88. Who among the following is the 2019 winner of the $100,000 Nine Dots Prize?

a. Shashi Tharoor

b. Annie Zaidi

c. Chetan Bhagat

d. Arundhati Roy

Answer: Annie Zaidi

Q89. Who was the captain of the Indian women's Kabaddi team that won silver at the 2018 Asian Games?

a. Shalini Pathak

b. Ritu Negi

c. Manpreet Kaur

d. Payel Chowdhury



Answer: Payel Chowdhury

Q90. Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell), which is in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is located in:

a. Uttar Pradesh

b. Rajasthan

c. Gujarat

d. Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Gujarat

Q91. A region of computer memory where frequently accessed data can be stored for rapid access is called:

a. Cookie

b. Plug-in

c. Token

d. Cache

Answer: Cache

Q92. What is the full form of GSTIN in relation to GST?

a. Goods and Services Tax Identification Number

b. Goods and Services Taxation Income Number

c. Goods and Services Tax Information Number

d. Goods and Services Tax Identification Note

Answer: Goods and Services Tax Identification Number

Q93. The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also called Dhola–Sadiya Bridge which connects Assam and _________.

a. Sikkim

b. Arunachal Pradesh

c. West Bengal

d. Meghalaya

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Q94. Paan Singh Tomar, who was a seven-time national champion, was associated with which of the following sports?

a. Shotput

b. Swimming

c. Steeplechase

d. Hockey

Answer: Steeplechase

Q95. During the passage of the Royal Titles Act 1876, the office of the British Prime Minister was occupied by:

a. Arthur Balfour

b. William Ewart Gladstone

c. John Russell

d. Benjamin Disraeli

Answer: Benjamin Disraeli

Q96. The joint process of vapourisation and condensation is called:

a. Chromatography

b. Crystallisation

c. Distillation

d. Sublimation

Answer: Distillation

Q97. In which year was Google incorporated as a private company?

a. 2000

b. 1998

c. 2002

d. 2005

Answer: 1998

Q98. Which of the following states shares the longest boundary with China?

a. Himachal Pradesh

b. Sikkim

c. Arunachal Pradesh

d. Uttarakhand

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Q99. Who among the following won a silver medal in the equestrian event at the 2018 Asian Games?

a. Rakesh Kumar

b. Ashish Malik

c. Fouaad Mirza

d. Jitender Singh

Answer: Fouaad Mirza

Q100. Which of the following terms refers to the running down or payment of a loan in instalments?

a. Credit creation

b. Amortisation

c. Backwardation

d. Discounted cashflow

Answer: Amortisation

