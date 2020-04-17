SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 25th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 25th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 25th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 25th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Tropic of Cancer : Latitude :: Prime Meridian : ?

Options:

1) Equinox

2) Contour line

3) Longitude

4) Climatic zone

Answer: Longitude

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

ECEIN :NIECE :: VANISH:?

Options:

1) HSINVA

2) SHINAV

3) HSINAV

4) HSNIAV

Answer: HSINAV

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

HNP :JPR :: QRS : ?

Options:

1) KNO

2) STU

3) NQR

4) TZA

Answer: STU

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

14 : 225 : : 17 : ?

Options:

1) 225

2) 324

3) 342

4) 569

Answer: 324

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Bridge

2) Escalator

3) Ladder

4) Staircase

Answer: Bridge

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) VTR

2) JLO

3) PNL

4) HFD

Answer: JLO

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 1256

2) 5397

3) 8765

4) 9842

Answer: 9842

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 1728

2) 5789

3) 6088

4) 4321

Answer: 1728

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Zoo, National Park, Wildlife Sanctuary, ?

Options:

1) Biosphere Reserve

2) Forest

3) Botanical Garden

4) Prairie

Answer: Biosphere Reserve

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

LMN, NPP, PSR, ?

Options:

1) QRS

2) RQT

3) PQR

4) RVT

Answer: RVT

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

FD, HF, KH, OJ, ?

Options:

1) GH

2) EF

3) RS

4) TL

Answer: TL

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

1, 6, 21, 66, ?

Options:

1) 250

2) 201

3) 310

4) 308

Answer: 201

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement :

(I) Demonetization has evolved need for leaning electronic payment system (EPS).

(II) EPS will enable people to go cashless and use plastic money for most of their transactions.

Conclusions :

(I) EPS is quick, safe, and easy way of transaction of money from one account to another.

(II) Cashless transactions will further curb the black marketing of money in upcoming time.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q: 14 - If day before yesterday was Sunday, then which day of the week will the sixth day from today be?

Options:

1) Wednesday

2) Tuesday

3) Monday

4) Thursday

Answer: Monday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Regulate

ii. Remedy

iii. Reassemble

iv. Research

Options:

1) iii,i,ii,iv

2) i,ii,iii,iv

3) iv,ii,i,iii

4) i,iii,iv,ii

Answer: iii,i,ii,iv

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, AUSTRALIA is written as @$!#^@*?@. How is "STRAIT" written in that code language?

Options:

1) !#^@?#

2) !#@^?#

3) !#^?@#

4) !#^@#?

Answer: !#^@?#

Q: 17 - In the following Question, select the missing number from the given series.

P M Q F C F J J ?

Options:

1) R

2) K

3) L

4) O

Answer: K

Q: 18 - If "+" means "subtraction", "x" means "division", "÷" means "addition" and "-" means "multiplication", then

15 x 11 + 78 – 5 ÷ 45 = ?

Options:

1) -331

2) -460

3) -475

4) -743

Answer: -331

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

CDEF_EDC_DE_FED_

Options:

1) FCFC

2) FCCD

3) DCCC

4) DEFC

Answer: FCFC

Q: 20 - A boy leaves his home. He walks 45 m in south-west direction and then 145 m in north-east direction. Then, he moves 60 m in south direction. How far is he now from his initial position?

Options:

1) 100 m

2) 80 m

3) 40 m

4) 60 m

Answer: 80 m

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 43 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GEAR’.

Options:

1) 03,99,57,77

2) 44,55,42,66

3) 41,00,02,78

4) 65,02,00,43

Answer: 44,55,42,66

Q: 22 - Introducing a boy, a girl says, "He is the son of the only sister of my mother's brother". How is the boy related to that girl?

Options:

1) Father-in-law

2) Brother

3) Cousin

4) Niece

Answer: Brother

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Society, Friends, Enemies

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q: 26 - Who built the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi?

Options:

1) Mughal Dynasty

2) Maurya Dynasty

3) Gupta Dynasty

4) Chola Dynasty

Answer: Maurya Dynasty

Q: 27 - Gulzar won Oscars for the movie "Slumdog Millionaire" in the category of _____ .

Options:

1) Best Sound Mixing

2) Best Original Score

3) Best Original Song

4) Best Foreign Language Film

Answer: Best Original Song

Q: 28 - Which of the following is a primary function of haemoglobin?

Options:

1) Utilization of energy

2) Prevention of anaemia

3) Destruction of bacteria

4) To transport oxygen

Answer: To transport oxygen

Q: 29 - Vascular bundles are absent in_______.

Options:

1) Bryophyta

2) Pteridophyta

3) Gymnosperms

4) Angiosperms

Answer: Bryophyta

Q: 30 - Sauria Lacertidae is the scientific name of________.

Options:

1) Crocodile

2) Hippopotamus

3) Lizard

4) House fly

Answer: Lizard

Q: 31 - In chemistry, soap is a salt of a ______ .

Options:

1) Fatty acid

2) Glycol

3) Phosphorus

4) Ammonium Carbonate

Answer: Fatty acid

Q: 32 - A _________ is a pair of forces, equal in magnitude, oppositely directed, and displaced by perpendicular distance or moment.

Options:

1) bond

2) couple

3) pair

4) duo

Answer: couple

Q: 33 - Which of these is not an Operating System?

Options:

1) Android

2) iOS

3) HTML

4) Symbian

Answer: HTML

Q: 34 - Chapchar Kut is a festival of which state?

Options:

1) Manipur

2) Nagaland

3) Mizoram

4) Meghalaya

Answer: Mizoram

Q: 35 - Find arc elasticity of demand, if quantity demanded falls from 750 units to 650 units when price of the item is increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20?

Options:

1) 0.5

2) -0.5

3) -2

4) 2

Answer: -0.5

Q: 36 - In which stage of the business cycle the inventory stock will be the highest?

Options:

1) Boom

2) Depression

3) Recession

4) Recovery

Answer: Depression

Q: 37 - Which type of pathogen causes the water-borne disease SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome)?

Options:

1) Viral

2) Parasitic

3) Protozoan

4) Bacterial

Answer: Viral

Q: 38 - Excessive richness of nutrients in a lake or other body of water is called _____ .

Options:

1) Biomagnification

2) Global Warming

3) Salination

4) Eutrophication

Answer: Eutrophication

Q: 39 - Which of the following is a Direct tax?

Options:

1) Excise Duty

2) Customs Duty

3) Service Tax

4) Wealth tax

Answer: Wealth tax

Q: 40 - The boundary line between India and Pakistan is called _________.

Options:

1) Mc Mohan line

2) Maginot line

3) Radcliffe line

4) Sir Creek

Answer: Radcliffe line

Q: 41 - Which city is located on the banks of the river Mahanadi?

Options:

1) Bangalore

2) Cuttack

3) Badrinath

4) Kota

Answer: Cuttack

Q: 42 - When was the battle of Haldighati fought?

Options:

1) 1776

2) 1676

3) 1576

4) 1476

Answer: 1576

Q: 43 - In 1498, which Portuguese explorer discovered a new sea route from Europe to India?

Options:

1) Vasco da Gama

2) Christopher Columbus

3) Sir Francis Drake

4) John Cabot

Answer: Vasco da Gama

Q: 44 - Who Invented Aspirin?

Options:

1) Ruth Handler

2) John Harington

3) Rowland Hill

4) Felix Hoffmann

Answer: Felix Hoffmann

Q: 45 - A larger force on a rotating body results in larger _____.

Options:

1) mass

2) torque

3) axis of rotation

4) centre of mass

Answer: torque

Q: 46 - What is the unit of the physical quantity, Magnetic flux density?

Options:

1) siemens

2) weber

3) henry

4) tesla

Answer: tesla

Q: 47 - Article 24 of the Indian Constitution "Prohibition of employment of children in factories, etc" deals with?

Options:

1) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

2) the Union Government

3) the State Government

4) the directive principles of state policy

Answer: the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Q: 48 - Article 134A of the Indian Constitution "Certificate for appeal to the Supreme Court" deals with?

Options:

1) the State Government

2) the Union Government

3) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

4) the directive principles of state policy

Answer: the Union Government

Q: 49 - Highest number of test hundreds is scored by _______.

Options:

1) Jacques Kallis

2) Sachin Tendulkar

3) Ricky Ponting

4) Brian Lara

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

Q: 50 - Who is the author of "Can Love Happen Twice"?

Options:

1) Keshav Aneel

2) Ravinder Singh

3) Sudeep Nagarkar

4) Aravind Adiga

Answer: Ravinder Singh

Q: 51 - The two numbers are 63 and 77, HCF is 7, Find the LCM.

Options:

1) 668

2) 693

3) 674

4) 680

Answer: 693

Q: 52 - The total cost of a washing machine with an electric chimney was Rs 57,750. The electric chimney was sold at a profit of 34% and the washing machine at a loss of 24%. If the sale price was the same in both the items, then the cost price of the cheaper item was _______.

Options:

1) Rs 26850

2) Rs 20900

3) Rs 28875

4) Rs 25850

Answer: Rs 20900

Q: 53 - If (7 - 12x) - (3x - 7) = 14, then the value of x is _____ .

Options:

1) -4

2) 0

3) 5

4) 2

Answer: 0

Q: 54 - Find the roots of the quadratic equation 6x2- 11x - 35 = 0

Options:

1) 5/3, -7/2

2) -5/3, 7/2

3) -3/5, 2/7

4) 3/5, -2/7

Answer: -5/3, 7/2

Q: 55 - If 5x + 2 < 4x + 1 and 2(x - 4) - 2 ≤ 4x - 1; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 0

2) 2

3) 4

4) -2

Answer: -2

Q: 56 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 10 marks more than the other and his marks were 75% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are

Options:

1) 52 and 42

2) 68 and 58

3) 63 and 53

4) 15 and 5

Answer: 15 and 5

Q: 57 - By increasing the price of entry ticket to a fair in the ratio 3:7, the number of visitors to the fair has decreased in the ratio 16:13. In what ratio has the total collection increased or decreased?

Options:

1) decreased in the ratio 91:48

2) increased in the ratio 48:91

3) increased in the ratio 39:112

4) decreased in the ratio 112:39

Answer: increased in the ratio 48:91

Q: 58 - To cover a distance of 315 km in 2.8 hours what should be the average speed of the car in meters/second?

Options:

1) 112.5 m/s

2) 56.25 m/s

3) 62.5 m/s

4) 31.25 m/s

Answer: 31.25 m/s

Q: 59 - In an arithmetic progression, if 17 is the 3rd term, -25 is the 17th term, then -1 is which term?

Options:

1) 10

2) 11

3) 9

4) 12

Answer: 9

Q: 60 - The distance between the points (4,-8) and (k,0) is 10. Find k?

Options:

1) k = 6 or -2

2) k = 10 or -2

3) k = 10 or -4

4) k = 6 or -4

Answer: k = 10 or -2

Q: 61 - Praful has done 1/2 of a job in 30 days, Sarabjit completes the rest of the job in 10 days. In how many days can they together do the job?

Options:

1) 30 days

2) 45 days

3) 15 days

4) 60 days

Answer: 15 days

Q: 62 - Ticket for an adult is Rs 500 and a child is Rs 200. 1 child goes free with two adults. If a group has 20 adults and 8 children what will be the discount the group get?

Options:

1) 53.43 percent

2) 13.79 percent

3) 32.2 percent

4) 35.06 percent

Answer: 13.79 percent

Q: 63 - A factory buys 8 machines. 3 Machine A, 2 Machine B and rest Machine C. Prices of the machines are Rs 100000, Rs 80000 and Rs 45000 respectively. Calculate the average cost of these machines?

Options:

1) 74375

2) 75000

3) 75625

4) 72875

Answer: 74375

Q: 64 - What is the equation of the line which passes through the points (2,3) and (-4,1)?

Options:

1) x - 3y = -7

2) x + 3y = 7

3) x - 3y = 7

4) x + 3y = -7

Answer: x - 3y = -7

Q: 65 - In ΔABC, the angle bisector of ∠A cuts BC at E. Find length of AC, if lengths of AB, BE and EC are 9 cm, 3.6 cm and 2.4 cm?

Options:

1) 5.4 cm

2) 8 cm

3) 4.8 cm

4) 6 cm

Answer: 6 cm

Q: 66 - The effective annual rate of interest corresponding to a nominal rate of 22% per annum payable half-yearly is

Options:

1) 44 percent

2) 23.21 percent

3) 46.42 percent

4) 22 percent

Answer: 23.21 percent

Q: 67 - In a triangle, the length of the opposite side of the angle which measures 45° is 8√2 cm, what is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 90°?

Options:

1) 16 cm

2) 4√3 cm

3) 8√3 cm

4) 6√3 cm

Answer: 16 cm

Q: 68 - If the volume of a cylinder is 2156 cubic cm and height is 14 cm, find its radius?

Options:

1) 14 cm

2) 21 cm

3) 3.5 cm

4) 7 cm

Answer: 7 cm

Q: 69 - What is the value of cot 4π/3?

Options:

1) 1/√3

2) -√3

3) -1

4) √3

Answer: 1/√3

Q: 70 - 2cos[(C+D)/2].cos[(C-D)/2] is equal to

Options:

1) cosC - cosD

2) sinC + sinD

3) cosC + cosD

4) sinC - sinD

Answer: cosC + cosD

Q: 71 - cot2Acos2A is equal to

Options:

1) cot2A + cos2A

2) tan2A - cos2A

3) cot2A - cos2A

4) tan2A + cos2A

Answer: cot2A - cos2A

Q: 72 – Refer the below table and answer the following Question.

Quantity of Stock Average Cost (Rs) Mobile Phones 70 9000 Cameras 70 9000 TVs 82 49000 Refrigerators 88 49000 ACs 37 27000

What is the value of the total stock (in lakh rupees)?

Options:

1) 1058.9

2) 143

3) 347

4) 105.89

Answer: 105.89

Q: 73 – Refer the below Table and Answer the following Question.

Year Ratio Import/Export 2011 0.7 2012 1.1 2013 0.9 2014 1.5 2015 1.2

If the imports in 2012 was Rs. 1000 Crores and the total exports in the years 2012 and 2013 together was Rs. 3200 Crores, then the imports in 2013 was?

Options:

1) 2062

2) 2291

3) 909

4) 2545

Answer: 2062

Q: 74 - Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Measured on Birthday Height of the child (in cms) 4 100 5 105 6 110 7 120 8 130 9 140 10 145 11 155 12 165 13 170 14 175 15 185 16 195

What was the increase in the height of the child from the 5th Birthday to the 14th Birthday?

Options:

1) 75 cms

2) 80 cms

3) 65 cms

4) 70 cms

Answer: 70 cms

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Deep Sleep 25 Dreaming 10 Light sleep 5 Extremely light sleep 25 Awake 35

Between 10pm to 6pm, a fitness band records the following data. How many long was the user Dreaming or in Extremely light sleep?

Options:

1) 2.8 hours

2) 2.3 hours

3) 1.3 hours

4) 3.3 hours

Answer: 2.8 hours

Q: 76 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) isommetry

2) artfully

3) mudling

4) carkasses

Answer: artfully

Q: 77 - Select the antonym of

privy

Options:

1) ulterior

2) obscure

3) covert

4) public

Answer: public

Q: 78 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

It is essential (thorough cleaning) the mixer after each batch.

Options:

1) to clean thoroughly

2) to through clean

3) to cleaning thoroughly

4) no improvement

Answer: to clean thoroughly

Q: 79 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

"You can do this job" said Nikki to Jyoti

Options:

1) Nikki told Jyoti she could do that job.

2) Nikki told Jyoti she could do this job.

3) Nikki told Jyoti that she could do that job.

4) Nikki told Jyoti that, that she could do this job.

Answer: Nikki told Jyoti that she could do that job.

Q: 80 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The kitten sat up(A)/the glass roof, and yawned(B)/and blinked its round eyes.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 81 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to bend over backwards

Options:

1) to accommodate every unreasonable request usually without getting anything back

2) stepping away from an unpleasant situation

3) to make every effort to achieve something, especially to be fair or helpful

4) submitting onerself completely to a higher authority

Answer: to make every effort to achieve something, especially to be fair or helpful

Q: 82 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The office boy vacuums and dusts the office every morning.

Options:

1) Every morning the office was vacuumed and dusted by the office boy.

2) Every morning the office had been vacuumed and dusted by the office boy.

3) Every morning the office is vacuumed and dusted by the office boy.

4) Every morning the office has been vacuumed and dusted by the office boy.

Answer: Every morning the office is vacuumed and dusted by the office boy.

Q: 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

feeling or showing deep and solemn respect.

Options:

1) pious

2) reverent

3) humble

4) devout

Answer: reverent

Q: 84 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I have been paying taxes for the past five years yet I do not have the __________ to vote as I am not a citizen.

Options:

1) authority

2) responsibility

3) right

4) claim

Answer: right

Q: 85 - Select the antonym of

to chuckle

Options:

1) to snicker

2) to guffaw

3) to lament

4) to chortle

Answer: to lament

Q: 86 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To declare invalid an official agreement, decision, or result.

Options:

1) to annul

2) to negate

3) to efface

4) to undo

Answer: to annul

Q: 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

This may sound like

P-the actual problem

Q-at the scale of

R-a lot, until one looks

Options:

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: RQP

Q: 88 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'. Which part of the sentence has an error?

Ajay glanced up(A)/at her laughing(B)/and watched her intently.(C)No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 89 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I didn't know he had such an _____________ collection of books.

Options:

1) sweeping

2) major

3) elaborate

4) extensive

Answer: extensive

Q: 90 - Select the synonym of

caricature

Options:

1) adulation

2) eulogy

3) cartoon

4) hokum

Answer: cartoon

Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I didn't know he had such an _____________ collection of books.

Options:

1) life is always choosing between two options

2) challenges are hidden opportunities

3) escaping one difficulty but falling into another

4) faced with two equally undesirable alternatives

Answer: faced with two equally undesirable alternatives

Q: 92 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) gondolas

2) snubing

3) smalters

4) stradle

Answer: gondolas

Q: 93 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Ravi (hadn't ought to) have done that to Shaina.

Options:

1) ought not

2) ought not to

3) have not ought to

4) no improvement

Answer: ought not to

Q: 94 - Select the synonym of

to predispose

Options:

1) to assail

2) to thwart

3) to defy

4) to incline

Answer: to incline

Q: 95 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

He must actually announce

P-how he intends to bring

Q-the businessman to book

R-a plan of action detailing

Options:

1) RPQ

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) QPR

Answer: RPQ

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

There _______________ three components to the UGC’s package governing the faculty. Of these, mostly two have proved to be ______________ of contention between the two parties. These have to do with the ________________ workload for teachers and student evaluation of courses, including ________________ the lecturer herself. But it is the third component that needs to be ___________________ for its suitability.

Q: 96 - There _______________ three components to the UGC’s package governing the faculty.

Options:

1) is

2) have been

3) had been

4) are

Answer: are

Q: 97 - Of these, mostly two have proved to be ______________ of contention between the two parties.

Options:

1) bones

2) muscles

3) teeth

4) nails

Answer: bones

Q: 98 - ______ of contention between the two parties. These have to do with the ________________ workload for teachers and student evaluation of courses

Options:

1) mandated

2) voluntary

3) charged

4) summoned

Answer: mandated

Q: 99 - including ________________ the lecturer herself.

Options:

1) for

2) of

3) with

4) about

Answer: of

Q: 100 - But it is the third component that needs to be ___________________ for its suitability.

Options:

1) pored over

2) scrutinised

3) scanned

4) perused

Answer: scrutinised

