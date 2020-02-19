SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 21 March 2018 Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high Marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 21 March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 21 March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I look up (1)/ after the blast (2)/ of light enveloped the park. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

According to the Copernican principle, the Earth does not (1)/ occupy a unique position in the Universe while (2)/ implies life on other planets can be a possibility. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.



The ______ age movies are quite popular.

1) come of

2) long

3) coming of

4) over

Answer: coming of

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The love which is based on physical beauty is not ______.

1) imminent

2) deponent

3) remanent

4) permanent

Answer: permanent

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Mollify

1) Pacify

2) Agitate

3) Provoke

4) Worry

Answer: Pacify

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Importune

1) Appeal

2) Important

3) Imply

4) Purchase

Answer: Appeal

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Rotund

1) Fat

2) Broad

3) Dumpy

4) Slim

Answer: Slim

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Flamboyant

1) Glamorous

2) Modest

3) Colorful

4) Sporty

Answer: Modest

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Bringing equity

P: for the rural population should be

Q: a priority for the National Health Mission

R: in access to the doctors and medicines

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PRQ

4) RPQ

Answer: RPQ

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The cat caught a rat.

1) A rat has been caught by the cat.

2) A rat was caught by the cat.

3) A rat is caught by the cat.

4) A rat had been caught by the cat.

Answer: A rat was caught by the cat.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

The wolf cried out to the hound, “A thought has just come into my head.”

1) The wolf cried out that a thought had just came into his head.

2) The wolf cried out to the hound that a thought had just come into his head.

3) The wolf cried out about a thought into his head to the hound.

4) The wolf told hound about a thought into his head.

Answer: The wolf cried out to the hound that a thought had just come into his head.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Caetegory

2) Category

3) Cateigory

4) Categoury

Answer: Category

Direction 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Let us examine the facts in the case more ____________. First of all, language is no more ____________ a medium; it is like air to the creatures of the land or water to fishes. If it is perfectly clear and pure, we do not notice it any more than we notice pure air when the sun is shining ________ a clear sky, or the taste of pure cool water when we drink a glass __________ a hot day. Unless the sun is shining, there is no brightness; unless the water is cool, there is __________ refreshment.

Q. 13 - in the case more ____________. First of all

1) closely

2) close

3) closed

4) closeness

Answer: closely

Q. 14 - no more ____________ a medium;

1) then

2) so

3) such

4) than

Answer: than

Q. 15 - sun is shining ________ a clear sky,

1) inside

2) in

3) into

4) inner

Answer: in

Q. 16 - when we drink a glass __________ a hot day.

1) on

2) onto

3) of

4) for

Answer: on

Q. 17 - there is __________ refreshment.

1) not

2) no

3) none

4) never

Answer: no

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Don't put all your eggs in one basket

1) It is wise to have many baskets before you start collecting eggs.

2) The strength of the safe has to be in proportion to the value of goods it has to protect.

3) Have a fool proof plan before venturing on a risky mission.

4) Don't risk everything on the success of one venture.

Answer: Don't risk everything on the success of one venture.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Let your hair down

1) Behave uninhibitedly.

2) Accept your deeds.

3) Remove the mask.

4) Feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Answer: Behave uninhibitedly.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Senseless talk or writing

1) Astute

2) Balderdash

3) Sagacious

4) Prudent

Answer: Balderdash

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Made or done in the traditional or original way

1) Authentic

2) Effigy

3) Archetype

4) Forge

Answer: Authentic

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

At one time, the lock industry here flourished and locks (was exported) on a major scale.

1) is exported

2) were export

3) were exported

4) no improvement

Answer: were exported

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The bliss of (oversleeping) cuddled up under a warm and cosy blanket is just other-worldly.

1) oversleep

2) oversleeps

3) overslept

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Students who

A: intricacies of learning it

B: subject know the

C: study logic as a

1) CAB

2) BCA

3) BAC

4) CBA

Answer: CBA

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) scintillaters

2) scintilators

3) scintillators

4) scintilaters

Answer: scintillators

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Rabbit : Animal : : ? : ?

1) Sun : Moon

2) Pentagon : Figure

3) Lion : Bird

4) Animal : Cow

Answer: Pentagon : Figure

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number pair from the given alternatives.

63 : 36 : : ? : ?

1) 94 : 49

2) 35 : 54

3) 47 : 72

4) 73 : 39

Answer: 94 : 49

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

ACD : ZXW : : PMN : ?

1) LMN

2) MPN

3) KOP

4) KNM

Answer: KNM

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word from the given alternatives.

1) Rhombus

2) Cylinder

3) Cone

4) Sphere

Answer: Rhombus

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given options.

1) 14 – 18

2) 42 – 46

3) 22 – 28

4) 24 – 28

Answer: 22 – 28

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) UQMI

2) SOKG

3) MIEB

4) PLHD

Answer: MIEB

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Exception

2. Exceptional

3. Exchanging

4. Exchanged

5. Excess

1) 12543

2) 21453

3) 42531

4) 32154

Answer: 12543

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

11, 13, 17, 19, 23, ?

1) 29

2) 27

3) 31

4) 37

Answer: 29

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

BEG, DGI, FIK, HKM, ?

1) JNP

2) NMO

3) JMO

4) KLO

Answer: JMO

Q. 35 - Saurav, Mohit, Mukesh, Sumit and Bhim are arranged in descending order of their height from top to bottom. Saurav is at third place. Bhim is between Sumit and Saurav while Sumit is not at the top end. Who is at second place from the top?

1) Mohit

2) Mukesh

3) Bhim

4) Cannot be determined

Answer: Cannot be determined

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Contemptuous

1) Con

2) Tom

3) Pretty

4) Post

Answer: Pretty

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “DRAPE” is written as “IWFUJ”. How is “RIGID” written in that code language?

1) CPLPK

2) RVCVB

3) WNLNI

4) GTATK

Answer: WNLNI

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, 'x' represents '+', '÷' represents 'x', '-' represents '÷' and '+' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

4 x 18 ÷ 5 - 10 + 8 = ?

1) 35

2) 22

3) 5

4) 42

Answer: 5

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

12 - 16 x 25 ÷ 80 + 10 = 7

1) ÷ and x

2) - and +

3) x and –

4) ÷ and -

Answer: - and +

Q. 40 - If 6α1 = 70, 2α3 = 50 and 4α5 = 90, then find the value of 1α4 = ?

1) 50

2) 30

3) 10

4) 60

Answer: 50

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

BAAAAAAB, ABAAAAAB, AABAAAAB, AAABAAAB, AAAABAAB, _______________.

1) AAAAABAB

2) AAAAAABB

3) BAAAAAAB

4) ABAAAAAB

Answer: AAAAABAB

Q. 42 - A shopper in a mart loads his trolley and walks 30 m through an alley which is going South, then he turns to his left and walks 10 m, then he turns North and walks another 10 m, then he turns West and walks 45 m and then he turns North and walks 20 m. Where is he now with reference to his starting position?

1) 35 m West

2) 55 m West

3) 35 m East

4) 55 m East

Answer: 35 m West

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All watches are ornaments

Statement II: All clocks are watches

Conclusion I: All ornaments are clocks

Conclusion II: All clocks are ornaments

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Physicians, Circle represents Racers, triangle represents Writers and Square Represents Mother. Which set of letters represents Mother who are not Racers?

1) FGH

2) ECA

3) DFG

4) DGFI

Answer: DFG

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

GLN, HNQ, IPT, JRW, ?

1) KTZ

2) KUY

3) LTY

4) LUZ

Answer: KTZ

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

87, 62, 42, 27, 17, ?

1) 7

2) 12

3) 8

4) 10

Answer: 12

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (14, 29, 43)

2) (11, 23, 34)

3) (15, 31, 46)

4) (21, 42, 64)

Answer: (21, 42, 64)

Q. 48 – if a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 – A word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘C’ can be represented by 10, 34 etc and ‘Q’ can be represented by 85, 96 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GOES’.

1) 11,75,12,77

2) 32,76,44,95

3) 13,78,41,66

4) 33,88,21,89

Answer: 13,78,41,66

Q. 51 – Find the remainder in the expression (557 X 653 X 672)/9

1) 0

2) 3

3) 5

4) 6

Answer: 6

Q. 52 – Calculate the value of x, if √1-(x/529) = (16/23).

1) 283

2) 276

3) 273

4) 374

Answer: 273

Q. 53 - How many solutions does a pair of linear equations will have, if the equations are 4x+5y-6=0 and 16x+20y+20=0?

1) 0

2) 1

3) 2

4) Infinite

Answer: 0

Q. 54 – Determine the value of m for which 4x + √x/6 + m2/4 is a perfect square.

1) 1/24

2) 1/12

3) 12

4) 24

Answer: 1/12

Q. 55 – Consider the circles as shown in the figure and choose the CORRECT option for this case.

1) QC || PB

2) QC is never parallel to PB

3) QC = ½ PB

4) QC || PB, QC = ½ PB

Answer: QC || PB

Q. 56 - The angle subtended by the chord of length 10 cm is 120° at the centre. Calculate the distance of the chord (in cm) from the centre.

1) 5/√3

2) 6/√3

3) 4/√3

4) 5/2√3

Answer: 5/√3

Q. 57 - If P : Q = 9 : 7, then what is the value of (P – Q) : (P + Q)?

1) 1 : 2

2) 1 : 8

3) 1 : 4

4) 2 : 13

Answer: 1 : 8

Q. 58 - How much quantity (in kg) of wheat costing Rs 84 per kg must be mixed with 81 kg of wheat costing Rs 60 per kg so that on selling the mixture at Rs 75.9 per kg, there is a gain of 15%?

1) 27

2) 20.5

3) 22.75

4) 24

Answer: 27

Q. 59 - The average height of A, B and C is 148 cm. If the average height of A and B is 136 cm and that of B and C is 125 cm, then what is the height (in cm) of B?

1) 56

2) 78

3) 112

4) 130

Answer: 78

Q. 60 - Some part of Rs 17500 was lent at the rate of 24% per annum simple interest and the remaining part at the rate of 10% per annum simple interest. The total interest received after 5 years is Rs 13300. What is the ratio of money lent at the rate of 24% and 10%?

1) 12 : 13

2) 3 : 4

3) 3 : 2

4) 13 : 22

Answer: 13 : 22

Q. 61 - If 60% of total articles are sold at a loss of 50% and remaining articles are sold at a profit of 50%, then what will be the overall loss percentage?

1) 20

2) 15

3) 25

4) 10

Answer: 10

Q. 62 - If three successive discounts of 20%, 30% and 40% are given, then what will be the net discount (in percentage)?

1) 80

2) 87.6

3) 90

4) 66.4

Answer: 66.4

Q. 63 – Which of the following statement(S) is/are TRUE?

I. √676 + √6.76 + √0.0676 = 27.76

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Neither I nor II

4) Both I and II

Answer: Only II

Q. 64 - R is 80% more efficient than S. If S alone can make a book in 90 days, then R alone can make the book in how many days?

1) 65

2) 60

3) 50

4) 70

Answer: 50

Q. 65 - Diameter of a car wheel is 21 cm. A car driver moving at the speed of 66 km/hr takes 36 seconds to reach a destination. How many revolutions will the wheel make during the journey?

1) 1800

2) 1500

3) 1200

4) 1000

Answer: 1000

Q. 66 - What is the value of 88% of 1125 + 20% of 425?

1) 1025

2) 1125.2

3) 1075

4) 1055

Answer: 1075

Directions 67 to 70: The HR department of a company prepared a report. The pie chart from this report shows number of employees in all the departments that the company has. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – The most number of employees belong to which department?

1) E

2) F

3) G

4) A

Answer: E

Q. 68 - What is the total number of employees of the company?

1) 400

2) 600

3) 480

4) 540

Answer: 540

Q. 69 - The measure of the central angle of the sector representing department B is ________ degrees.

1) 30

2) 40

3) 50

4) 60

Answer: 40

Q. 70 - If the average monthly salary of the employees of this company is Rs 20,000 then what is the total of the salaries (in Rs lakhs) paid to all the employees of this company?

1) 112

2) 120

3) 124

4) 108

Answer: 108

Q. 71 - The area of an equilateral triangle is 49√3 cm2. Find its side (in cm).

1) 7

2) 14

3) 28

4) 42

Answer: 14

Q. 72 - What is the measure of an exterior angle of a regular polygon of 6 sides?

1) 45o

2) 60o

3) 40o

4) 36o

Answer: 60o

Q. 73 - The total surface area of a hemisphere is 1039.5 cm2. Find its diameter (in cm).

1) 21

2) 10.5

3) 42

4) 31.5

Answer: 21

Q. 74 - ∆DEF is right angled at E. If m∠F = 30o, then find the value of (cosD - 1/√2).

1) -1/2

2) (√6-1)/√3

3) (√2-2)/2√2

4) √3-2

Answer: (√2-2)/2√2

Q. 75 - In ∆PQR measure of angle Q is 90o. If tanP = 24/7, and PQ = 14cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side QR?

1) 50

2) 20

3) 26

4) 48

Answer: 48

Q. 76- The agricultural price support program is an example of ___________.

1) a price ceiling

2) a price floor

3) equilibrium pricing

4) No option is correct.

Answer: a price floor

Q. 77 - Which was the first modern industry to develop in India?

1) Iron and Steel Industry

2) Cement Industry

3) Cottage Industry

4) Engineering Industry

Answer: Iron and Steel Industry

Q. 78 - Which of the following lake lies on the Equator in Africa continent?

1) Tanganyika

2) Victoria

3) Nyasa lake

4) Lake Kariba

Answer: Victoria

Q. 79- Jog Falls is situated on which river?

1) Sharavati

2) Cauvery

3) Narmada

4) Chambal

Answer: Sharavati

Q. 80 - Faizi lived in the court of _________.

1) Humayun

2) Dara Shikoh

3) Bahadur Shah Zafar

4) Akbar

Answer: Akbar

Q. 81 - Where did the leader of the Individual Satyagraha movement, Acharya Vinoba Bhave started this movement?

1) Nashik

2) Poona

3) Pavnar

4) Nagpur

Answer: Pavnar

Q. 82 - The well-known dialogue between Nachiketa and Yama is mentioned in which Upanishada?

1) Chhandogyopanishad

2) Mundkopanishad

3) Kathopanishad

4) Kenopanishad

Answer: Kathopanishad

Q. 83 - Which country, in January 2018 broke India's monopoly in providing Internet access to Nepal by becoming country's second Internet service provider?

1) South Korea

2) China

3) Japan

4) Indonesia

Answer: China

Q. 84 - Which among the following is NOT a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akamemi's fellowships (Akademi Ratna)-2018?

1) Gajendra Chauhan

2) Ram Gopal Bajaj

3) Sunil Kothari

4) Arvind Parikh

Answer: Gajendra Chauhan

Q. 85 - When was the "Boxer Rebellion" happened in China?

1) 1895

2) 1900

3) 1905

4) 1909

Answer: 1900

Q. 86 - What is formed when helium atom loses one electron?

1) Proton

2) Positive helium ion

3) Negative helium ion

4) Alpha particle

Answer: Positive helium ion

Q. 87 - Apart from proposing atomic thoery, what did John Dalton researched on?

1) Plants

2) Colour blindness

3) Penicillin

4) Plastic

Answer: Colour blindness

Q. 88 - Which among the following is/are the unitary feature(s) of Indian Constitution?

I. Single Constitution for State and Centre

II. Single Citizenship

III. Integrated Judiciary

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Both I and II

4) All I, II and III

Answer: All I, II and III

Q. 89 - Article 360 of Indian Constitution, empowers whom to proclaim a Financial Emergency?

1) The Finance Minister of India

2) The Governor of Reserve Bank of India

3) The President of India

4) Defence Minister of India

Answer: The President of India

Q. 90 – Match the following.

Organism Feature of fission I. Amoeba 1. Many Daughter cells by multiple fission II. Leishmania 2. Fission takes place in definite orientation III. Plasmodium 3. Fission can take place in any plane

1) I – 2, II – 3, III – 1

2) I – 1, II – 3, III – 2

3) I – 2, II – 1, III – 3

4) I – 3, II – 2, III – 1

Answer: I – 3, II – 2, III – 1

Q. 91 - What is the basis of classifying various plant tissues as meristematic tissue and permanent tissue?

1) Size

2) Dividing capacity

3) Location

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Dividing capacity

Q. 92 - In December 2017, who launched project ‘DARPAN’ (Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for a New India)?

1) Jayant Sinha

2) Manoj Sinha

3) Ravi Shankar Prasad

4) Prakash Javadekar

Answer: Manoj Sinha

Q. 93 - Botanical Survey of India has discovered a new species of parasitic flowering plant Gleadovia Konyakianorum named in the honour of which community?

1) Toda

2) Caddo

3) Nagas

4) Tobu

Answer: Nagas

Q. 94 - In October 2017, State Bank of India announced to set up Country’s largest innovation centre in ______.

1) New Delhi

2) Bangalore

3) Navi Mumbai

4) Hyderabad

Answer: Navi Mumbai

Q. 95 - The Union Home Ministry will set up an Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), an apex coordination centre at which place to deal with cybercrimes?

1) Hyderabad

2) Pune

3) Bengaluru

4) New Delhi

Answer: New Delhi

Q.96 - A body of mass 6 kg accelerates from 6 m/s to 18 m/s in 3 seconds due to the application of a force on it. Calculate the magnitude of this force (in N).

1) 48

2) 60

3) 24

4) 96

Answer: 24

Q. 97 - We obtain average _____________ by dividing the total energy consumed by the total time taken.

1) force

2) power

3) torque

4) momentum

Answer: power

Q. 98 - Water covers _______________ % of the Earth’s surface.

1) 95

2) 75

3) 55

4) 35

Answer: 75

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Lewis Hamilton raced in Formula One for Mercedes.

B) In 2018 IPL auctions, Mumbai Indians retained Hardik Pandya.

C) Chen Meng won the Table Tennis 2017 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals Women's Singles.

1) Only A

2) Only B

3) Both B and C

4) A, B and C

Answer: A, B and C

Q. 100 - ______________ among the following is not an operating system.

1) Mozilla Firefox

2) Microsoft Windows

3) Linux

4) Apple MacOS

Answer: Mozilla Firefox

