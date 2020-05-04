SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 12th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 12th January 2017 with Answer Keys: Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Honest : Truthful : : Obdurate : ?

Options:

1) Adamant

2) Soft

3) Yielding

4) Submissive

Answer: Adamant

Q: 2 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

FGH : ? : : QRS : SUW

Options:

1) OPQ

2) GHI

3) HIJ

4) HJL

Answer: HJL

Q: 3 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

CDE : XWV : : ? : QPO

Options:

1) KLM

2) JKL

3) GHI

4) ABC

Answer: JKL

​Q: 4 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

2 : 10 : : 3 : ?

Options:

1) 30

2) 25

3) 17

4) 35

Answer: 30

Q: 5 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Adamant

2) Stubborn

3) Tenacious

4) Lenient

Answer: Lenient

Q: 6 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) XAD

2) PRU

3) JLO

4) ACF

Answer: XAD

Q: 7 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 325

2) 428

3) 326

4) 177

Answer: 325

Q: 8 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 532

2) 413

3) 111

4) 541

Answer: 111

Q: 9 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Nanga Parbat, Kanchenjunga, Mount Godwin­Austen, ?

Options:

1) Mount Everest

2) Nanda Devi

3) Dunagiri

4) Aravalli

Answer: Mount Everest

Q: 10 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. GHI, ? , TUV, BCD

Options:

1) MNO

2) ONP

3) QRS

4) CDE

Answer: MNO

Q: 11 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

?, YZ, DE, JK

Options:

1) VU

2) UV

3) TU

4) TS

Answer: UV

Q: 12 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

2, 3, 7, 16, ?

Options:

1) 21

2) 30

3) 32

4) 23

Answer: 32

Q: 13 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

0.5, 2, 3.5, ? , 6.5

Options:

1) 5

2) 4.5

3) 4

4) 6

Answer: 5

Q: 14 ­ Mohan, Ritika, Janvi, Priya and Riya are friends. Janvi runs faster than Ritika but slower than Priya. Mohan is the slowest runner and Riya runs faster than Priya. Who runs the fastest among the five?

Options:

1) Priya

2) Riya

3) Ritika

4) Mohan

Answer: Riya

Q: 15 ­ Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Beguile

ii. Bigot

iii. Begun

iv. Bigamy

1) i, iii, ii, iv

2) i, iii, iv, ii

3) i, ii, iii, iv

4) i, iv, iii, ii

Answer: i, iii, iv, ii

Q: 16 ­ In a certain code language, "RAINBOW" is written as "1987645" and "SNAP" is written as "3790". How is "PIANO" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 8976

2) 8947

3) 8974

4) 8977

Answer: 8974

Q: 17 ­ In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statement to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) All birds are trees.

(II) Some trees are hens.

Conclusion:

(I) Some birds are hens.

(II) Some hens are trees.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Conclusion II follows

Q: 18 ­ If "A" denotes "multiplied by", "B" denotes "subtracted from", "C" denotes "added to" and "D" denotes "divided by", then

8 B 31 C 49 D 7 A 16 = ?

1) 89

2) 98

3) 102

4) 11

Answer: 89

Q: 19 ­ Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

x_zz_xx_z_yx

Options:

1) xyxy

2) xxxy

3) yyyz

4) zyyy

Answer: yyyz

Q: 20 ­ Ram travels towards east covering 5 km. He takes a left turn and travels 10 km more. Then, he takes a right turn and travels another 5km and finally takes a right turn to cover 10 km. How far is he from his original position?

Options:

1) 10 km

2) 20 km

3) 15 km

4) 25 km

Answer: 10 km

Q: 21 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) America

2) India

3) Bangladesh

4) Pakistan

Answer: America

Q: 22 ­ Akram is the son of Shahid. Shahid's sister, Julie has a son Zeeshan and a daughter Yana. Zeba is the sister of Zeeshan's mother. How is Yana related to

Zeba?

Options:

1) Mother

2) Granddaughter

3) Sister

4) Niece

Answer: Niece

Q: 23 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Seed, Sapling, Plant, Flower, ?

Options:

1) Stem

2) Fruit

3) Root

4) Branch

Answer: Fruit

Q: 24 ­ Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Aperture

ii. Application

iii. Appliance

iv. Appeal

Options:

1) iv, i, ii, iii

2) i, iv, iii, ii

3) i, iii, ii, iv

4) i, ii, iii, iv

Answer: i, iv, iii, ii

Q: 25 ­ A's weight is more than the weight of C, and A has the second highest weight. E weighs more than A. B weighs more than D. Who is the heaviest?

Options:

1) B

2) D

3) E

4) A

Answer: E

Q: 26 ­ Which of the following is a server side scripting language?

Options:

1) HTML

2) DHTML

3) JavaScript

4) PHP

Answer:

Q: 27 ­ Who invented Vacuum Flask?

Options:

1) Charles Babbage

2) Alexander Fleming

3) Gregory Pincus

4) James Dewar

Answer: James Dewar

Q: 28 ­ Myopia is a defect of eyes which is also known as

Options:

1) Far Sightedness

2) Near Sightedness

3) Astigmatism

4) Night Blindness

Answer: Near Sightedness

Q: 29 ­ Who is known as the father of Green Revolution?

1) Dr. Robert Nucleus

2) Dr. Ian Wilmut

3) Dr. NE Borlaug

4) Dr. JC Bose

Answer: Dr. NE Borlaug

Q: 30 ­ Panthera Tigris is the scientific name of

Options:

1) Panther

2) Tiger

3) Whale

4) Goat

Answer: Tiger

Q: 31 ­ Glass is also called .............

Options:

1) Supercooled liquid

2) Super liquid

3) Ideal liquid

4) Distilled liquid

Answer: Supercooled liquid

Q: 32 ­ Pentane has ............structural isomers.

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q: 33 ­ Which is representative of Dravida style of temple architecture?

Options:

1) Viman

2) Shikhara

3) Mandapa

4) Gopuram

Answer: Viman

Q: 34 ­ Kud is a folk dance of

Options:

1) Kerala

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Jammu & Kashmir

4) Maharashtra

Answer: Jammu & Kashmir

Q: 35 ­ Calculate the economic profit for a firm if it's total revenues are Rs. 35 crores, explicit costs are Rs. 7 crores, and implicit costs are Rs. 10 crores.

Options:

1) Rs. 32 crores

2) Rs. 52 crores

3) Rs. 18 crores

4) Rs. 38 crores

Answer: Rs. 18 crores

Q: 36 ­ An increase in the growth rate of the nominal money supply results in

Options:

1) Lower rate of inflation

2) Higher rate of inflation

3) Lower interest rates

4) Currency appreciation

Answer: Higher rate of inflation

Q: 37 ­ Workers in leather tanning industries tend to suffer from

Options:

1) asthma

2) heart diseases

3) skin diseases

4) blood diseases

Answer: skin diseases

Q: 38 ­ Sphalerite is an ore/mineral of

Options:

1) Mercury

2) Molybdenum

3) Silver

4) Zinc

Answer: Zinc

Q: 39 ­ Which of the following is a designated terror group?

Options:

1) Tehreek­e­Taliban

2) Jamaat­ul­Fakwa

3) Jamaat­ul­Ahrar

4) Tehreek­e­islamiyat

Answer: Jamaat­ul­Ahrar

Q: 40 ­ Dehradun is the capital city of .............

Options:

1) Uttarakhand

2) Uttar Pradesh

3) Tripura

4) Arunachal Pradesh

Answer: Uttarakhand

Q: 41 ­ Gir forest is located in .............

Options:

1) Kerala

2) Gujarat

3) Jammu & Kashmir

4) Karnataka

Answer: Gujarat

Q: 42 ­ Babur was born in the year

Options:

1) 1483

2) 1583

3) 1683

4) 1783

Answer: 1483

Q: 43 ­ Who was the First Governor General of Bengal?

Options:

1) Lord William Bentinck

2) Sir William Denison

3) The Lord Napier

4) Warren Hastings

Answer: Warren Hastings

Q: 44 ­ Who was the 1st Indian to win Mrs. World in 2001?

Options:

1) Sonali Bendre

2) Reita Faria

3) Lara Dutta

4) Aditi Gowitrikar

Answer: Aditi Gowitrikar

Q: 45 ­ If a body slides over a surface, the force resisting the motion between them is called .............

Options:

1) Centripetal force

2) Friction

3) Centrifugal force

4) Inertia

Answer: Friction

Q: 46 ­ In a streamline flow, ............at every point in the fluid remains same.

Options:

1) force

2) pressure

3) velocity

4) speed

Answer: velocity

Q: 47 ­ The drafting committee wrote the Indian Constitution in which language?

Options:

1) English and Hindi

2) Only English

3) English and Urdu

4) English, Hindi and Urdu

Answer: English and Hindi

Q: 48 ­ 'M' in BIMARU stands for which state?

Options:

1) Maharashtra

2) Manipur

3) Madhya Pradesh

4) Mizoram

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q: 49 ­ Who has won the Formula One Australian Grand Prix 2016?

Options:

1) Daniel Ricciardo

2) Lewis Hamilton

3) Nico Rosberg

4) Sebastian Vettel

Answer: Nico Rosberg

Q: 50 ­ Who wrote the book "Gone with the Wind"?

Options:

1) Jane Austen

2) William Blake

3) Charles Dickens

4) Margaret Mitchell

Answer: Margaret Mitchell

Q: 51 ­ If the selling price of an item is Rs 1150 after getting a discount of 8%, what is its marked price?

Options:

1) Rs 1250

2) Rs 1242

3) Rs 1058

4) Rs 1064

Answer: Rs 1250

Q: 52 ­ What is the simplest form of (1 + cosA)(cosecA ­ cotA)?

Options:

1) cosA

2) tanA

3) cotA

4) sinA

Answer: sinA

Q: 53 ­ In Δ ABC, the median AD is 6 cm and CB is 12 cm, measure of angle CAB is

Options:

1) 90°

2) 30°

3) 60°

4) 120°

Answer: 90°

Q: 54 ­ What should be added to 3(x­2y) to obtain 2(3x + y) ­ 5(2x + 3)?

Options:

1) 8y ­ 7x ­ 15

2) 8y ­ 7x + 15

3) 8y + 7x + 15

4) 8y + 7x ­ 15

Answer: 8y ­ 7x ­ 15

Q: 55 ­ Curved surface area of a cylinder is 440 sq cm. If circumference of its base is 44 cm, what is the volume of the cylinder? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 1540 cubic cm

2) 3080 cubic cm

3) 770 cubic cm

4) 2310 cubic cm

Answer: 1540 cubic cm

Q: 56 ­ 2sinAsinB is equal to

Options:

1) sin(A+B) + sin(A­B)

2) cos(A­B) ­ cos(A+B)

3) sin(A+B) ­ sin(A­B)

4) cos(A+B) + cos(A­B)

Answer: cos(A­B) ­ cos(A+B)

Q: 57 ­ For triangle PQR, what is the equation of altitude PS if co­ordinates of P, Q and R are (5,1), (0,­4) and (­2,3) respectively?

Options:

1) 7x + 2y = 33

2) 2x ­ 7y = 9

3) 2x ­ 7y = ­3

4) 7x + 2y = ­33

Answer: 2x ­ 7y = 9

Q: 58 ­ If 51.97 ­ (81.18 ­ x ) ­ 59.39 = 5.268, then value of x will be

Options:

1) ­24.912

2) ­68.492

3) 93.868

4) 197.808

Answer: 93.868

Q: 59 ­ If Gadadhar's salary is 3/2 times of Haamid's and Sarvesh's is 4/3 times of Haamid's, what is the ratio of Gadadhar's salary to Sarvesh's?

Options:

1) 9:8

2) 1:2

3) 2:1

4) 8:9

Answer: 9:8

Q: 60 ­ What is the value of sin ­300°?

Options:

1) 1

2) ­√3/2

3) ­1/2

4) √3/2

Answer: √3/2

Q: 61 ­ If 31% of an electricity bill is deducted, Rs 1794 is still to be paid. How much was the original bill amount?

Options:

1) Rs 1369

2) Rs 2600

3) Rs 2636

4) Rs 1405

Answer: Rs 2600

Q: 62 ­ If 2(3x + 5) > 4x ­ 5 < 3x + 2; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 8

2) 6

3) ­8

4) ­10

Answer: 6

Q: 63 ­ Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 60 and 108 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 2 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B?

Options:

1) 270 km

2) 324 km

3) 405 km

4) 216 km

Answer: 270 km

Q: 64 ­ If (4x ­ 5) = (3x ­ 1), then the numerical value of (x + 4)2 is

Options:

1) 16

2) 64

3) 32

4) 8

Answer: 64

Q: 65 ­ A does 50% of a work in 12 days. He then calls in B and they together finish the remaining work in 8 days. How long B alone would take to complete the whole work?

Options:

1) 12 days

2) 24 days

3) 36 days

4) 48 days

Answer: 48 days

Q: 66 ­ Divide 32 into two parts such that the sum of the square of the parts is 674. What is the value of the parts?

Options:

1) 22, 10

2) 30, 2

3) 25, 7

4) 20, 12

Answer: 25, 7

Q: 67 ­ The average revenues of 13 consecutive years of a company is Rs 78 lakhs. If the average of first 7 years is Rs 73 lakhs and that of last 7 years is Rs 85 lakhs, what is the revenue for the 7th year?

Options:

1) Rs 94 lakhs

2) Rs 90 lakhs

3) Rs 88 lakhs

4) Rs 92 lakhs

Answer: Rs 92 lakhs

Q: 68 ­ In what ratio is the segment joining the points (2,5) and (­6,­10) divided by the y­axis?

Options:

1) 3:1

2) 1:3

3) 2:5

4) 5:2

Answer: 1:3

Q: 69 ­ A wholesaler sells a watch to a retailer at a profit of 25% and the retailer sells it to a customer at a loss of 12%. If the customer pays Rs 1045, what had it cost the wholesaler?

Options:

1) Rs 950

2) Rs 1149

3) Rs 1244

4) Rs 751

Answer: Rs 950

Q: 70 ­ A bank offers 5% compound interest per half year. A customer deposits Rs 4800 each on 1st January and 1st July of a year. At the end of the year, the amount he would have gained by way of interest?

Options:

1) Rs 732

2) Rs 1464

3) Rs 366

4) Rs 183

Answer: Rs 732

Q: 71 ­ If the sum of the measures of all the interior angles of polygon is 2340°. What is the number of sides of the polygon?

Options:

1) 13

2) 15

3) 17

4) 11

Answer: 15

Q: 72 ­ If (1 + secA)/tanA = x, then x is

Options:

1) cot(A/2)

2) tan(A/2)

3) cosec(A/2)

4) sec(A/2)

Answer: cot(A/2)

Q: 73 ­ ΔPQR is right angled at Q. QS is the altitude. PQ is 2√13 cm and PS is 8 cm. What is the length of SR?

Options:

1) 6√13 cm

2) 4√13 cm

3) 18 cm

4) 9 cm

Answer: 18 cm

Q: 74 ­ What are the roots of the quadratic equation: x2 + 3x ­ 154 = 0

Options:

1) 11, 14

2) 11, ­14

3) 14, ­11

4) 14, ­22

Answer: 11, ­14

Q: 75 ­ If a cylinder of radius 4.3 cm and height 4.8 cm is melted and constructed into a cone of the same radius, what will be the height of this cone? (Use π =22/7)

Options:

1) 28.8 cm

2) 14.4 cm

3) 7.2 cm

4) 21.6 cm

Answer: 14.4 cm

Q: 76 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) pamflet

2) montaage

3) illusary

4) stroller

Answer: stroller

Q: 77 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The Finance Minister, under

P­whose supervision this

Q­has not made any definite statement

R­has taken place,

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) QPR

Answer: PRQ

Q: 78 ­ Select the synonym of

metropolitan

Options:

1) idyllic

2) arcadian

3) bucolic

4) urbane

Answer: urbane

Q: 79 ­ In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He succeeded in proving his point with ............logic. Options:

1) diabolical

2) irrefutable

3) rational

4) analytical

Answer: irrefutable

Q: 80 ­ Select the antonym of

impiety

1) blasphemy

2) heresy

3) profanity

4) reverence

Answer: reverence

Q: 81 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To bite off more than one can chew

Options:

1) To take on a commitment that one cannot fulfill

2) A task which has unexpectedly become very difficult

3) A greedy person will always suffer

4) To grab a share more than what is rightfully theirs

Answer: To take on a commitment that one cannot fulfill

Q: 82 ­ Select the antonym of

pompous

Options:

1) modern

2) turgid

3) modest

4) vain

Answer: modest

Q: 83 ­ Select the synonym of

clasp

Options:

1) grip

2) commute

3) clemency

4) acquittal

Answer: grip

Q: 84 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To bite the bullet

Options:

1) Hatred should be nipped in the bud

2) To do something difficult that one has been hesitating over

3) To punish someone who was later found to be not guilty

4) To prevent someone form getting killed

Answer: To do something difficult that one has been hesitating over

Q: 85 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to shut a door, window, or lid forcefully and loudly

Options:

1) to clam

2) to strike

3) to shutter

4) to slam

Answer: to slam

Q: 86 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

This too, is a classic

P­"stock versus flow" problem, where

Q­focusing only on the latter

R­completely distorts the picture

1) QRP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PQR

Q: 87 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Veer said, "I was playing football".

Options:

1) Veer said he had been playing football.

2) Veer said he was playing football.

3) Veer said that, that he was playing football.

4) Veer said that he had been playing football.

Answer: Veer said that he had been playing football.

Q: 88 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

At the party(A)/Rohit introduced me to his friend(B)/who is radio jockey.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 89 ­ In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Expectant mothers are more ............to lung damage due to smoking.

Options:

1) vulnerable

2) disposed

3) sensitive

4) affected

Answer: vulnerable

Q: 90 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Sarah's father, died(A)/of heart attack at(B)a very young age.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 91 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) circulate

2) cordonned

3) binommial

4) fontannel

Answer: circulate

Q: 92 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The footballers (has been) arguing with the coach since morning.

1) was

2) had been

3) have been

4) no improvement

Answer: have been

Q: 93 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. She has not been well (for the past) few months

Options:

1) since the past

2) for past

3) since the last

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 94 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

sums of money expressed in a specified monetary unit

Options:

1) to denominate

2) to monetise

3) to nominate

4) demarche

Answer: to denominate

Q: 95 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The storm destroyed several huts in the village.

Options:

1) The storm in the village had destroyed several huts.

2) Several huts in the village have been destroyed by the storm.

3) The storm was destructive for the several huts in the village.

4) Several huts in the village were destroyed by the storm.

Answer: Several huts in the village were destroyed by the storm.

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

But what does this enthusiasm for voting actually ........................? One popular theory ............ that poor people ............because they are intimidated into doing so. Intimidation occurs for sure but why then, voters in places where there is no intimidation do so? Another theory is that people vote in return for ............. But recent research across India ............that those who spend the most do not always win elections and voters do not feel any obligation to vote for those handing out freebies. In fact, they often accept the goodies from all parties but vote for only one.

Q: 96 ­But what does this enthusiasm for voting actually ............?

Options:

1) answer

2) signify

3) ponder

4) suppose

Answer: signify

Q: 97 ­ One popular theory ............

1) poses

2) supposes

3) disposes

4) proposes

Answer: proposes

Q: 98 poor people ............because they are intimidated into doing so.

Options:

1) vote

2) are voting

3) have voted

4) voted

Answer: vote

Q: 99 Another theory is that people vote in return for .............

Options:

1) bribes

2) favours

3) inducements

4) help

Answer: inducements

Q: 100 But recent research across India ............that those who spend the most do not always win elections

Options:

1) show

2) has shown

3) had shown

4) showed

Answer: has shown

