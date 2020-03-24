SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 6th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 6th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 6th March 2018 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

My best wishes (1)/ are always (2)/ with you. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 4

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

This year, we were visited by the director of Austrian Culture Forum, (1)/ based on Delhi and together we all wanted (2)/ to initiate an art festival in South India. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Ramesh ______ into his own trap.

1) falling

2) was fell

3) fell

4) fall down

Answer: fell

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

India is the second most populous country ______ the seventh largest country by area in the world.

1) but

2) however

3) and

4) while

Answer: and

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Lucrative

1) Impoverished

2) Worthwhile

3) Useless

4) Inconsiderable

Answer: Worthwhile

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Actuate

1) True

2) Move

3) Select

4) Kill

Answer: Move

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Jubilant

1) Happy

2) Excited

3) Celebrating

4) Sorrowful

Answer: Sorrowful

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Courtly

1) Formal

2) Elegant

3) Conventional

4) Rough

Answer: Rough

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The government should

P : provide health insurance

Q : to buy their own

R : for those unable

1) PQR

2) RPQ

3) QRP

4) PRQ

Answer: PRQ

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

Someone has invited me to the cruise.

1) Someone has sent invitation to the cruise.

2) I had been invited to the cruise.

3) I have been invited to the cruise.

4) I was invite to the cruise by somebody.

Answer: I have been invited to the cruise.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Rohan said , “I am going”

1) Rohan had said he is gone.

2) Rohan is going.

3) Rohan said that he is gone.

4) Rohan said that he was going.

Answer: Rohan said that he was going.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Fluorescent

2) Floresecent

3) Floroscent

4) Flowrascent

Answer: Fluorescent

Direction 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

If we can permit ourselves to _______________ movement fully, we permit ourselves to perceive, think ________ reflect. We allow ourselves the privilege of reimagining dance, music, and the way you and I talk, or think, or love. We move _____________ an incredible space of __________, primarily in thought, but perhaps more restrictively in defining ____________, or maybe even doing away with it.

Q. 13 - ourselves to _______________ movement fully

1) understood

2) understandable

3) understandably

4) understand

Answer: understand

Q. 14 - perceive, think ________ reflect.

1) but

2) nor

3) and

4) so

Answer: and

Q. 15 - We move _____________ an incredible

1) of

2) so

3) into

4) for

Answer: into

Q. 16 - space of __________, primarily in thought,

1) liberty

2) liberation

3) liberties

4) liberal

Answer: liberty

Q. 17 - defining ____________, or maybe even doing

1) beautifully

2) beauty

3) beautiful

4) beautify

Answer: beauty

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be in force

1) To enjoy a short period of fame or power.

2) In great strength or numbers.

3) A hateful act done in a haste.

4) Be the current winner.

Answer: In great strength or numbers.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Make a scene

1) To perform beautifully in front of an audience.

2) Make a public disturbance or excited emotional display.

3) To narrate an elaborate false story.

4) Describe a scene in so much detail that it comes vivid.

Answer: Make a public disturbance or excited emotional display.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence

Extremely happy, peaceful, or picturesque

1) Idyllic

2) Abominable

3) Iota

4) Amiss

Answer: Idyllic

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Showing a lack of courage or confidence

1) Tenacious

2) Indomitable

3) Timid

4) Gutsy

Answer: Timid

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The trick is in (keep) the flavours simple and fresh.

1) keeping

2) keeps

3) to keep

4) no improvement

Answer: keeping

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Yes, amazing things (has happen) with the launch of the internet.

1) is happening

2) had happen

3) have happened

4) no improvement

Answer: have happened

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

I learnt he had

A-spoke about yoga, slums, and Indian

B-never been to India, yet he

C-cinema with conviction

1) ACB

2) BAC

3) ABC

4) CBA

Answer: BAC

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) coniferous

2) coniferos

3) coniferrous

4) coniferros

Answer: coniferous

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Wood : Door : : ? : ?

1) Car : Truck

2) Table : Window

3) Clay : Statue

4) Wood : Plastic

Answer: Clay : Statue

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

41 : 4 : : 37 : ?

1) 34

2) 21

3) 22

4) 16

Answer: 21

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

AMC : COE : : RAX : ?

1) MKZ

2) TCZ

3) ECB

4) FBT

Answer: TCZ

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word from the given alternatives.

1) Teacher

2) Justice

3) Lawyer

4) Chef

Answer: Justice

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) 11 – 121

2) 12 – 144

3) 15 – 225

4) 13 – 171

Answer: 13 – 171

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) MSY

2) KQW

3) RXC

4) DJP

Answer: RXC

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Seaman

2. Scruples

3. Script

4. Second

5. Seat

1) 32154

2) 45321

3) 12345

4) 25341

Answer: 32154

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

1728, 864, 432, 216, ?

1) 54

2) 108

3) 116

4) 200

Answer: 108

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

GLP, HNR, IPT, JRV, ?

1) KUY

2) KWA

3) KTX

4) LVZ

Answer: KTX

Q. 35 - Aman is 4 years older to Bimal. Bimal is 2 years younger to Chaman. Chaman is 6 years older to Dhruv. Dhruv is 9 years younger to Esha. Who is the second eldest?

1) Aman

2) Bimal

3) Chaman

4) Dhruv

Answer: Aman

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Apparent

1) Pear

2) Pent

3) Rent

4) Relevent

Answer: Relevent

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “MONEY” is written as “ZDONN”. How is “RATED” written in that code language?

1) FBVYE

2) EZSDW

3) EDUZS

4) WVMKB

Answer: EDUZS

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents '+', '+' represents 'x', 'x' represents '÷' and '÷' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

3 ÷ 12 - 40 + 5 x 20 = ?

1) 42

2) 1

3) 45

4) 30

Answer: 1

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

40 ÷ 8 x 5 + 15 - 2 = 30

1) ÷ and -

2) + and ÷

3) - and +

4) x and -

Answer: x and -

Q. 40 - If 8α9 = -72, -9α3 = 27 and -6α1 = 6, then find the value of -3α6 = ?

1) -98

2) -87

3) 18

4) 29

Answer: 18

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

AAAAAaA, AAAAaAA, AAAaAAA, AAaAAAA, AaAAAAA, _______________.

1) aAAAAAA

2) AAAAAAa

3) AAAAAaA

4) AAAAaAA

Answer: aAAAAAA

Q. 42 - Two motorcycle riders A and B start their rides from the same point. Rider A goes 11 km East then turns to his right and rides for another 9 km. Rider B goes 8 km North, then turns East and rides for 11 km and then turns to his right and rides 7 km. Where is rider A with respect to rider B?

1) 10 km South

2) 8 km South

3) 10 km North

4) 8 km North

Answer: 10 km South

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All bolts are nails

Statement II: Some screws are bolts

Conclusion I: All nails are screws

Conclusion II: All screws are nails

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 - In the following, rectangle represents Coppersmiths, circle represents Bakers, triangle represents Gamers and Square represents Fathers. Which set of letters represents Coppersmiths who are neither Gamers nor Bakers?

1) BAF

2) CG

3) CDG

4) A

Answer: A

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

SAY, TDD, UGI, VJN, ?

1) WMR

2) WMS

3) WNR

4) WNS

Answer: WMS

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

46, 41, 35, 30, ?, 19, 13

1) 26

2) 24

3) 28

4) 22

Answer: 24

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (8, 17, 33)

2) (11, 23, 45)

3) (13, 27, 51)

4) (17, 35, 69)

Answer: (13, 27, 51)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 – A word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘B’ can be represented by 21, 42 etc and ‘O’ can be represented by 95, 89 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set of the word ‘YUCK’.

1) 42,97,30,59

2) 40,97,40,55

3) 65,59,20,12

4) 13,69,24,99

Answer: 65,59,20,12

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 51 – Find the unit place digit in (194)102 + (294)103.

1) 0

2) 6

3) 8

4) 2

Answer: 0

Q. 52 - Find the average of all prime numbers between 20 and 50.

1) 35.857

2) 35.657

3) 34.857

4) 36.657

Answer: 35.857

Q. 53 - Determine the value of “s” for which the equation 5x + 35 = 60x + s has infinite number of solutions.

1) 420

2) 440

3) 460

4) 480

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 54 – What is the sum of a3 + b3 + c3 – 3 abc, when the value of a = 4, b = 2 and c = -6?

1) 0

2) 2

3) 4

4) 6

Answer: 0

Q. 55 - Which of the following conditions is TRUE for the two line segments AB and CD to be congruent?

1) AB=CD

2) AB>CD

3) AB<CD

4) None of these

Answer: AB=CD

Q. 56 - If each median of an equilateral triangle has a length of 12cm. Then what will be the value of in-radius (in cm) of the equilateral triangle?

1) 3

2) 4

3) 5

4) 6

Answer: 4

Q. 57 - The population of a town increases by 5% in the first year, by 6% in the second year and by 8% in third year. The present population of town is 120204. What was the population of the town 3 years ago?

1) 102000

2) 100000

3) 98000

4) 101204

Answer: 100000

Q. 58 - A sum of Rs 3170 is divided among X, Y and Z such that if Rs 13, Rs 12 and Rs 18 will be diminished from the shares of X, Y and Z respectively, then their shares will be in the ratio 20 : 18 : 21. What is the initial share (in Rs) of Z?

1) 1131

2) 1530

3) 910

4) 1350

Answer: 1131

Q. 59 - In what ratio sugar of Rs 38 per kg and Rs 30 per kg be mixed with each other so that on selling mixture at Rs 35.2 per kg there will be a profit of 10%?

1) 1 : 3

2) 3 : 7

3) 13 : 7

4) 9 : 4

Answer: 1 : 3

Q. 60 - Among four students sitting in a row, average age of last three students is 20 years and the average age of first three students is 21 years. If the age of first student is 26 years, then what is the age (in years) of the last student?

1) 23

2) 37

3) 24

4) 29

Answer: 23

Q. 61 - A person borrows some money for 4 years at the rate of simple interest. If the ratio of principal and total interest is 5 : 1, then what is the rate ( in percentage) of interest?

1) 5

2) 25

3) 10

4) 20

Answer: 5

Q. 62 - Cost price of a calculator is Rs 495. If the profit percentage is 40%, then what is the value (in Rs) of profit?

1) 226

2) 198

3) 186

4) 218

Answer: 198

Q. 63 - Rajesh buys a table of Rs 900 and sells it. Rajesh gives two successive discount of 10% and 20% to the customer. What will be the selling price (in Rs) of the table?

1) 568

2) 648

3) 728

4) 668

Answer: 648

Q. 64 – What is the value of √34+122 ?

1) 13

2) 15

3) 17

4) 19

Answer: 15

Q. 65 - A work can be completed by 28 women in 36 days. If 4 women leave after working for 18 days, then how many days will be needed to complete the remaining work?

1) 24

2) 21

3) 27

4) 25

Answer: 21

Q. 66 - A car moves at a speed of 72 km/hr after repairing and moves at the speed of 54 km/hr before repairing. It covers X distance in 6 hours after repairing. How much time (in hours) will it take to cover 3X distance before repairing?

1) 20

2) 24

3) 18

4) 21

Answer: 24

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Directions 67 to 70: The bar graph shows average marks scored in a 100 marks English exam by students of 7 divisions of standard X. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – Which division scored the second highest average marks?

1) F

2) B

3) G

4) D

Answer: G

Q. 68 - What is the ratio of average marks scored by Division C to Division G?

1) 2 : 1

2) 1 : 2

3) 4 : 7

4) 7 : 4

Answer: 1 : 2

Q. 69 - Marks of division F were greater than that of Division B by _________

1) 50%

2) 150%

3) 200%

4) 100%

Answer: 100%

Q. 70 - If all students of Division B got bonus 5 marks each for winning an interschool match their new average marks would increase by how much?

1) 12.50%

2) 5%

3) 25%

4) 10%

Answer: 12.50%

Q. 71 - The length and breadth of a rectangle are 24 cm and 7 cm respectively. Calculate its perimeter (in cm).

1) 124

2) 48

3) 62

4) 96

Answer: 62

Q. 72 - If the diameter of a circle is 35 cm, then what will be its circumference (in cm)?

1) 110

2) 220

3) 21

4) 42

Answer: 110

Q. 73 - Find the volume (in cm3) of a sphere of diameter 7 cm.

1) 140.25

2) 179.67

3) 337.16

4) 213.74

Answer: 179.67

Q. 74 - ∆PQR is right angled at Q. If m∠R = 45°, then find the value of (cosecP - √3/2).

1) (3√3-1)/3

2) 2/√3

3) (2-√3)/√3

4) (2√2-√3)/2

Answer: (2√2-√3)/2

Q. 75 - ∆XYZ is right angled at Y. If cosecX = 17/15, then what is the value of cotZ ?

1) 17/15

2) 8/17

3) 17/8

4) 15/8

Answer: 15/8

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - Which among the following is NOT a ‘geographical indicator?

1) Kani Shawi

2) Naga Mircha

3) Mysore Silk

4) Darjeeling Basmati

Answer: Darjeeling Basmati

Q. 77 - The first Chairman of Disinvestment Commission was___________.

1) GV Ramkrishna

2) Madhu Dandavete

3) C Rangarajan

4) Indira Gandhi

Answer: GV Ramkrishna

Q. 78 - Which of the following was not mentioned in the Dhamma?

1) Obedience to parents

2) Charity

3) Paternalism

4) Faith in Sangha

Answer: Faith in Sangha

Q. 79 - Which of the following work is not credited to Lord Dalhousie?

1) Merger of Punjab

2) Merger of Bengal

3) Merger of Mysore

4) Merger of Satara

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 80 - Which of the following are the smaller planets than the size of the Earth?

1) Uranus and Mars

2) Neptune and Venus

3) Venus and Mars

4) Neptune and Mars

Answer: Venus and Mars

Q. 81 - Which of the following Indian states has the smallest coastline?

1) Goa

2) Kerala

3) Odisha

4) West Bengal

Answer: Goa

Q. 82 - Which place is NOT associated with Gautama Buddha?

1) Saranath

2) Bodh Gaya

3) Kushinagar

4) Pawapuri

Answer: Pawapuri

Q. 83 - Kishanganga Project is a major reason for contention between India and________.

1) Nepal

2) Bangladesh

3) Pakistan

4) China

Answer: Pakistan

Q. 84 - Which of the following man has been honoured with ‘Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak’ the second-highest Gallantry award for civilians?

1) Salim Gafur Shaikh

2) Saurabh Sinha

3) Nihalchand Sodhi

4) Mahendra Giri

Answer: Salim Gafur Shaikh

Q. 85 - What is the name of official capital of Sri Lanka?

1) Colombo

2) Sri Jayewardenepura

3) Ceylon

4) Kandy

Answer: Sri Jayewardenepura

Q. 86 - Which statements are CORRECT?

I. In early 1930’s Nylon was prepared from coal, water and air.

II. Nylon was the first fully synthetic fibre.

III. Nylon fibre was strong, elastic and light.

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: All I, II and III

Q. 87 - Which of the following statement is CORRECT?

1) Gold and Silver are not ductile.

2) Phophorus and Nitrogen are ductile.

3) Copper and Platinum are ductile.

4) Sulphur and Phophorus are sonorous.

Answer: Copper and Platinum are ductile.

Q. 88 - ______ is not formally prescribed device available to members of parliament.

1) Zero hour

2) Call Attention Notice

3) Half-an hour discussion

4) Short-duration discussion

Answer: Zero hour

Q. 89 - Which type of city administration controls smaller urban areas?

1) Nagar Panchayat

2) Municipal Council

3) Municipal Corporation

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Municipal Council

Q. 90 - Gaseous exchange takes place in leaves through tiny pores for the purpose of photosynthesis. What are these pores?

1) Chloroplast

2) Stomata

3) Chlorophyll

4) Vacuole

Answer: Stomata

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q. 91 - Lymph carries digested and absorbed fat from ______.

1) lungs

2) intestine

3) stomach

4) kidney

Answer: intestine

Q. 92 - How many ‘Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat’ would be organised across the country in next one and half year under the ‘Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat Yojna?’

1) 2 lakh

2) 1 lakh

3) 3 lakh

4) 5 lakh

Answer: 1 lakh

Q. 93 - What is the name of the new upgraded version of indigenous transport aircraft SARAS?

1) SARAS PT1N

2) SARAS ML-3S

3) SARAS AL-5C

4) SARAS FF-1F

Answer: SARAS PT1N

Q. 94 - In December 2017, Mid-Term Review of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) was released. The review announced how much percent increase each in incentive rates of Merchandise Exports from India Scheme and Services Export from India Scheme?

1) 5%

2) 10%

3) 2%

4) 15%

Answer: 2%

Q. 95 - On 10 April 2017, Lok Sabha passed the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and AIDS (Prevention Control) Bill, 2017. Under the new provisions, which of the following is not included?

1) Establishments keeping records of information of person living with HIV must adopt data protection measures.

2) Person will be compelled to disclose his HIV status if even he/she does not give his/her Consent.

3) Prohibits any individual from advocating feeling of hatred against HIV positive persons.

4) All are included.

Answer: Person will be compelled to disclose his HIV status if even he/she does not give his/her Consent.

Q. 96 - A body of mass 5 kg accelerates from 12 m/s to 20 m/s in 4 seconds due to the application of a force on it. Calculate the magnitude of this force (in N).

1) 40

2) 10

3) 20

4) 80

Answer: 10

Q. 97 - For a body moving with uniform acceleration its final velocity equals _________________.

1) average velocity - initial velocity

2) 2 x average velocity - initial velocity

3) 2 x average velocity + initial velocity

4) average velocity + initial velocity

Answer: 2 x average velocity - initial velocity

Q. 98 - Features and habits that help animals to adapt to their surroundings are a result of the process of ______________.

1) maturation

2) evolution

3) progression

4) renewal

Answer: evolution

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) Indian Grandmaster won the 2017 Chess World Cup.

B) In 2017, Roberto Firmino played for the Premier League team Leicester City.

C) In 2018 IPL auctions, Rajasthan Royals retained MS Dhoni.

1) Only A

2) Only B

3) Only C

4) None

Answer: None

Q. 100 - In Microsoft Word, there are basically two types of formatting - character formatting and _____________.

1) Paragraph formatting

2) Sentence formatting

3) Word formatting

4) Font formatting

Answer: Paragraph formatting

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam