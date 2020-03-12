SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 11th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Online Exam will be held from 17th to 28th March 2020 across different Exam Centres in the country. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the SSC CHSL 11th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 11th March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The person were (1)/ duly rewarded (2)/ for her bravery. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

We wish to make globalisation a means to expand human well being and freedom, (1)/ and to bring democracy and developmental (2)/ to local communities where people live.(3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He needs to ______ his soul.

Options:

1) bare

2) bear

3) beer

4) bee

Answer: bare

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Career ______ the kind of lifestyle one will lead and his/her position in the society.

Options:

1) determined

2) determines

3) deter

4) has been determine

Answer: determines

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Hyperbole

Options:

1) Spoliation

2) Overstatement

3) Simplification

4) Injury

Answer: Overstatement

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Lucid

Options:

1) Murky

2) Clear

3) Dim

4) Dumb

Answer: Clear

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Halcyon

Options:

1) Calm

2) Gentle

3) Palmy

4) Agitated

Answer: Agitated

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Moot

Options:

1) Open

2) Doubtful

3) Definite

4) Controversial

Answer: Definite

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Private companies are

P : exploiting groundwater

Q : resources in India

R : due to outdated law

Options:

1) QPR

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) PRQ

Answer: PQR

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

She made a very remarkable observation.

Options:

1) A very remarkable observation made by her.

2) A very remarkable observation is make by her.

3) A very remarkable observation make by her.

4) A very remarkable observation was made by her.

Answer: A very remarkable observation was made by her.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

“Do you really come from Spain?” said the Queen.

Options:

1) The Queen asked did he really came from Spain.

2) The Queen enquired about his country.

3) The Queen asked whether he really came from Spain.

4) The Queen ask which country he is from.

Answer: The Queen asked whether he really came from Spain.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Exhilarate

2) Exhilrate

3) Exhielarate

4) Eshilariate

Answer: Exhilarate

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

These terms imply two different distinct functions of the human mind. The active function _______________ the volitional, voluntary thinking. It is the conscious focusing of the mind _________ some mental problem. Banishing ________ the mind all thoughts and ideas _______ in harmony with your special subject of study implies Active Mentation. This function is used _________ the active, wide-awake man in his busy and energetic moments.

Q. 13 - The active function _______________ the volitional,

Options:

1) performs

2) perform

3) performing

4) performed

Answer: performs

Q. 14 - the mind _________ some mental

Options:

1) in

2) of

3) on

4) to

Answer: on

Q. 15 - Banishing ________ the mind all thoughts

Options:

1) form

2) from

3) for

4) at

Answer: from

Q. 16 - and ideas _______ in harmony with your special

Options:

1) do not

2) no

3) neither

4) not

Answer: not

Q. 17 - This function is used _________ the active, wide-awake

Options:

1) by

2) with

3) plus

4) around

Answer: by

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Catch red-handed

Options:

1) Apprehend someone in the course of wrongdoing.

2) Successfully accomplish a difficult physical task.

3) Catch someone with colour on his hands.

4) Be warned of imminent danger.

Answer: Apprehend someone in the course of wrongdoing.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A sea change

Options:

1) A profound or notable transformation.

2) An upcoming storm.

3) Someone who appears turbulent on the outside but is actually calm deep inside.

4) As you go deeper into the situation you will see a very different picture.

Answer: A profound or notable transformation.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Gratify an immoral or distasteful desire

Options:

1) Depress

2) Frustrate

3) Offend

4) Pander

Answer: Pander

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Break up into small parts as the result of impact or decay

Options:

1) Disintegrate

2) Juxtapose

3) Conjugate

4) Entwine

Answer: Disintegrate

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The footpath (had been hijacked) by gigantic blue-and-green barricades.

Options:

1) have been hijacked

2) have being hijacked

3) had been hijacking

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Needless to say, cooking (has become) easier now.

Options:

1) is become

2) has becoming

3) have become

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Finally, what is left are an

A-innocuous bunch of audit

B-queries, useful for auditors and

C-harmless for staff members

Options:

1) ABC

2) CBA

3) CAB

4) BCA

Answer: ABC

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) recuparate

2) rekuperate

3) rekuparate

4) recuperate

Answer: recuperate

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Sedimentary : Rocks : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Rock : Strong

2) Alluvial : Soil

3) Water : Hot

4) Moon : Planet

Answer: Alluvial : Soil

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

56 : 51 : : 76 : ?

Options:

1) 71

2) 69

3) 73

4) 75

Answer: 71

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

WYV : PRN : : TPJ : ?

Options:

1) MIC

2) NJD

3) MJC

4) NID

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Gold – Metal

2) Pencil – Stationery

3) Animal – Lion

4) Car – Vehicle

Answer: Animal – Lion

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 5 – 10

2) 6 – 11

3) 7 – 12

4) 8 – 15

Answer: 8 – 15

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) VNG

2) PKD

3) WPI

4) XQJ

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Faint

2. Facelift

3. Facade

4. Fade

5. Fake

Options:

1) 32415

2) 52143

3) 32541

4) 25431

Answer: 32415

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

13, 17, ?, 28, 35, 43

Options:

1) 20

2) 22

3) 25

4) 26

Answer: 22

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

XRN, UPM, RNL, ?, LJJ

Options:

1) PKL

2) OLK

3) OML

4) OMK

Answer: OLK

Q. 35 - Aman started running from his school, he first ran for 11 km towards south, then he turned towards west and ran √23 km in that direction. How far (in km) and in which direction is Aman now from his school?

Options:

1) 10, South-West

2) 15, South-East

3) 12, South-West

4) 17, South-East

Answer: 12, South-West

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Catrophobia

Options:

1) Photo

2) Cat

3) Bit

4) Biology

Answer: Biology

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “blue” means “car”, “car” means “wood”, “wood” means “rice”, “rice” means “chair” and “chair” means “table”. What do we eat?

Options:

1) rice

2) chair

3) wood

4) blue

Answer: chair

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '÷' represents '+', '-' represents 'x', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

14 x 10 ÷ 5 - 20 + 4 = ?

Options:

1) 19

2) 29

3) 34

4) 50

Answer: 29

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

5 + 8 ÷ 40 - 20 x 25 = 6

Options:

1) + and ÷

2) - and +

3) + and x

4) ÷ and x

Answer: + and x

Q. 40 - If 20#4 = -5, 50#25 = -2 and 80#16 = -5, then find the value of 10#2 = ?

Options:

1) -30

2) -40

3) -20

4) -5

Answer: -5

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

QPRQPQPQ, QPQPRQPQ, QPQPQPRQ, QRPQPQPQ, QPQRPQPQ, _______________.

Options:

1) RQPQPQPQ

2) QPRQPQPQ

3) QPQPRQPQ

4) QPQPQRPQ

Answer: QPQPQRPQ

Q. 42 - A woman is returning from the city to her village. She walks 2 km North, then turns West and walks 5 km, then turns South and walks 2 km, then turns to her right and walks 7 km. Where is she now with reference to her starting position?

Options:

1) 2 km West

2) 12 km East

3) 12 km West

4) 2 km East

Answer: 12 km West

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All hats are caps

Statement II: All headgears are hats

Conclusion I: No caps are headgears

Conclusion II: No headgears are caps

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Journalists, circle represents Illustrators, triangle represents Poets and square represents Americans. Which set of letters represents Americans who are not Illustrators?

Options:

1) AD

2) CGFE

3) A

4) FE

Answer: A

Q.45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AHF, FMK, KRP, ?, UBZ

Options:

1) PWV

2) RXU

3) PWU

4) RXV

Answer: PWU

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

178, 172, 166, 160, ?, 148

Options:

1) 156

2) 154

3) 152

4) 158

Answer: 154

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (47, 44, 41)

2) (49, 46, 43)

3) (59, 56, 53)

4) (91, 88, 84)

Answer: (91, 88, 84)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figure is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘A’ can be represented by 31, 23 etc and ‘R’ can be represented by 56, 98 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘ECHO’.

Options:

1) 42,44,14,97

2) 14,78,13,66

3) 22,69,11,75

4) 14,87,32,67

Answer: 42,44,14,97

Q. 51 – Find the value of ‘?’ in 512 X 125 ÷ 15625 = 3125 X 25?.

Options:

1) 4

2) 3

3) 2

4) 1

Answer: 2

Q. 52 - Divide 150 into two parts such that the sum of their reciprocals is 3/112. Calculate both the parts.

Options:

1) 50, 90

2) 70, 80

3) 60, 90

4) 50, 100

Answer: 70, 80

Q. 53 – Find the value of 5√3/2 + √108

Options:

1) 7√3/2

2) 17√3/2

3) 27√3/2

4) 37√3/2

Answer: 17√3/2

Q. 54 – If a2 + 1/a2 = 38, the find the value of (a – 1/a).

Options:

1) 2

2) 4

3) 6

4) 8

Answer: 6

Q. 55 – Choose the CORRECT option for the figure shown below.

Options:

1) ∠AOP = ∠AOQ

2) ∠OAP = ∠OQA

3) AO = OQ

4) AP = AO

Answer: ∠AOP = ∠AOQ

Q. 56 - If the side of the equilateral triangle is 8√3 cm, then what is the length (in cm) of the in radius of the triangle?

Options:

1) 2

2) 4

3) 8√3

4) 16√3

Answer: 4

Q. 57 - The population of a town is 350000. It increases annually at the rate of 20%. What will be the population after 2 years?

Options:

1) 490000

2) 497000

3) 504000

4) 508000

Answer: 504000

Q. 58 - The incomes of P and Q are in the ratio 4 : 7 and their expenditures are in the ratio 3 : 7. If P saves Rs 10000 and Q saves Rs 7000, then what will be the income (in Rs) of P?

Options:

1) 28000

2) 23000

3) 30000

4) 19000

Answer: 28000

Q. 59 - Akash starts a business with Rs 85000 and Payal joins him with Rs 102000. If the profit at the end of a year is divided in the ratio 1 : 1, then after how many months did Payal join Akash?

Options:

1) 3

2) 2

3) 9

4) 8

Answer: 2

Q. 60 - What is the average of all the one digit, two digit and three digit natural numbers?

Options:

1) 300

2) 500

3) 1000

4) 1250

Answer: 500

Q. 61 - If the time increases by 7 years, then simple interest increases by Rs 8400 on a sum of Rs 6000. What is the rate (in percentage) of interest per annum?

Options:

1) 18

2) 12

3) 20

4) 24

Answer: 20

Q. 62 - Cost price of a refrigerator is Rs 13400. If loss percentage is 4%, then what is the selling price (in Rs) of the refrigerator?

Options:

1) 12203

2) 12864

3) 14420

4) 11312

Answer: 12864

Q. 63 - On Selling a toy at 20/31 of the marked price there is a loss of 20%. What will be the ratio of marked price and cost price of the toy?

Options:

1) 31 : 18

2) 25 : 18

3) 31 : 25

4) 23 : 18

Answer: 31 : 25

Q. 64 – What is the value of √128 + √72/√32 ?

Options:

1) 3.5

2) 7

3) 4.5

4) 9

Answer: 3.5

Q. 65 - Two pipes X and Y can fill an empty tank in 16 hours and 20 hours respectively. Pipe Z alone can empty the completely filled tank in 25 hours. Firstly both pipes X and Y are opened and after 6 hours pipe Z is also opened. What will be the total time (in hours) taken to completely fill the tank?

Options:

1) 80/7

2) 67/7

3) 28/3

4) 304/29

Answer: 304/29

Q. 66 - A person crosses a 900 metres wide road in 120 seconds. What is his speed (in km/hr)?

Options:

1) 24

2) 21

3) 36

4) 27

Answer: 27

Direction 67 to 70: The line graph shows the number of deaths due to heart attacks in a certain state. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 - In which year were the number of deaths lesser than that of the previous year?

Options:

1) 2013

2) 2012

3) 2014

4) 2015

Answer: 2013

Q. 68 - What was the difference in the number of deaths between the years 2017 and 2013?

Options:

1) 3000

2) 2500

3) 3500

4) 2000

Answer: 2000

Q. 69 - The number of deaths in 2016 were lesser than that in 2012 by ________.

Options:

1) 0.5

2) 0.6

3) 0.225

4) 0.375

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q. 70 - If on an average Rs 20 lakhs was paid as insurance for each death due to a heart attack, then how much insurance was paid (in Rs crore) in the year 2013?

Options:

1) 1000

2) 100

3) 20

4) 200

Answer: 100

Q. 71 - What must be the length (in cm) of the diagonal of a rectangle if its area and breadth are 60 cm⊃2; and 5 cm respectively?

Options:

1) 26

2) 8

3) 16

4) 13

Answer: 13

Q. 72 - The area of a circle is 616 cm⊃2;. What is its circumference (in cm).

Options:

1) 176

2) 88

3) 70

4) 140

Answer: 88

Q. 73 - What is the curved surface area (in cm⊃2;) of a hemisphere of diameter 42 cm?

Options:

1) 2332

2) 1778

3) 1556

4) 2772

Answer: 2772

Q. 74 - What is the value of (tan600 + 1/3) ?

Options:

1) (2√2+1)/2

2) (√3+1)/√3

3) (3√3+1)/3

4) (3+√2)/3√2

Answer: (3√3+1)/3

Q. 75 - ∆PQR is right angled at Q. If cosP = 3/5, then what is the value of cosR ?

Options:

1) 3/4

2) 5/3

3) 4/5

4) 4/3

Answer: 4/5

Q. 76 - In which of the following is true for instruments of Monetary Policy?

Options:

1) Open market operations

2) Bank rate policy

3) Selective credit controls

4) All options are correct.

Answer: All options are correct.

Q. 77 - Time period of Annual Plans was ___________.

Options:

1) 1990-1992

2) 1987-1990

3) 1992-1994

4) No option is correct.

Answer: 1990-1992

Q. 78 - Who gave the title of Raja to Ranjit Singh?

Options:

1) Diwan Shah

2) Lord Lake

3) Zaman Shah

4) King of Kashmir

Answer: Zaman Shah

Q. 79 - Who of the following was the last Governor General of Bengal?

Options:

1) William Bentinck

2) Warren Hastings

3) Lord Canning

4) Lord Wellesley

Answer: William Bentinck

Q. 80 - Which of the following is NOT a metamorphic rock?

Options:

1) Slate

2) Schist

3) Diorite

4) Phyllite

Answer: Diorite

Q. 81 - Which of the following is the second highest mountain peak in the world?

Options:

1) Godwin Austen

2) Kanchenjunga

3) Nanda Devi

4) Nanga Parvat

Answer: Godwin Austen

Q. 82 - "Yakshagana" folk dance is associated to which Indian state?

Options:

1) Kerala

2) Karnataka

3) Tamil Nadu

4) Andhra Pradesh

Answer: Karnataka

Q. 83 - In which of the following countries militants killed more than 230 people attacking at a mosque on 24th November, 2017?

Options:

1) Pakistan

2) Afghanistan

3) Iran

4) Egypt

Answer: Egypt

Q. 84 - Who among the following has been awarded the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integraty on October 31, 2017?

Options:

1) Praveen Nair

2) Pankaj Ruhela

3) T.M. Krishna

4) K.R. Reddy

Answer: T.M. Krishna

Q. 85 - Pakistan is located in which part of Asia?

Options:

1) Southern Asia

2) Northern Asia

3) Eastern Asia

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Southern Asia

Q. 86 - What is the other name of sodium carbonate?

Options:

1) Baking soda

2) Washing soda

3) Baking powder

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Washing soda

Q. 87 – Match the following items of column (A) with column (B).

Column A Column B I. Vinegar 1. Tartaric acid II. Orange 2. Lactic acid III. Tamarind 3. Acetic acid IV. Sour Milk 4. Citric acid

Options:

1) I – 3, II – 4, III – 1, IV – 2

2) I – 4, II – 3, III – 1, IV – 2

3) I – 3, II – 4, III – 2, IV – 1

4) I – 3, II – 2, III – 1, IV – 4

Answer: I – 3, II – 4, III – 1, IV – 2

Q. 88 - Which among the following is NOT a member of any of the two Houses of the Indian Parliament?

I. Prime Minister of India

II. Finance Minister of India

III. President of India

Options:

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Only III

4) Both II and III

Answer: Only III

Q. 89 - Who appoints the chairman of all the parliamentary committees of Lok Sabha?

Options:

1) President of India

2) Prime Minister of India

3) Speaker of Lok Sabha of India

4) Home Minister of India

Answer: Speaker of Lok Sabha of India

Q. 90 - The alimentary canal is a long tube that extends from ______.

Options:

1) mouth to stomach

2) stomach to large intestine

3) small intestine to anus

4) mouth to anus

Answer: mouth to anus

Q. 91 - Which among the following have a perfect pair of sex chromosomes?

Options:

1) Only men

2) Only women

3) Both men and women

4) Neither men nor women

Answer: Only women

Q. 92 - Under Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), there will be an assured periodic return over tenure of ______.

Options:

1) 5 years

2) 10 years

3) 15 years

4) 20 years

Answer: 10 years

Q. 93 - What is the name of the most advance reading machine for visually challenged developed by CSIR?

Options:

1) Divya Nayan

2) Drishti

3) Darshan

4) Divya Paath

Answer: Divya Nayan

Q. 94 - Indusind Bank recently signed loan agreement of $ 200 million with ______ to provide finance to low-income women borrowers in rural India.

Options:

1) Asian Development Bank

2) World Bank

3) Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

4) None of these

Answer: Asian Development Bank

Q. 95 - On 28 July 2017, Lok Sabha passed Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bill, 2017. The Bill has a provision to place the Annual report of the IIM’s in the parliament and auditing of their accounts by ______.

Options:

1) Chief Economic Adviser

2) Economic Affairs Secretary

3) Comptroller and Auditor General

4) Attorney General

Answer: Comptroller and Auditor General

Q. 96 - A body of mass 18 kg is moving with a velocity of 6 m/s, find its momentum.

Options:

1) 108

2) 4.5

3) 54

4) 9

Answer: 108

Q. 97 - The rate of change of linear momentum of a body is proportional to the ___________ acting on it.

Options:

1) impulse

2) torque

3) force

4) kinetic energy

Answer: force

Q. 98 - The swift movement of the falling water droplets along with the rising air create lightning and sound. It is this event that we call a ________________.

Options:

1) thunderstorm

2) hail

3) twister

4) cloudburst

Answer: thunderstorm

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, David Warner captained the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

B) In 2017, Romelu Lukaku played for the Premier League team Manchester City.

C) Canada hosted the Table Tennis 2017 ITTF Men's World Cup.

Options:

1) Only A

2) Only B

3) Both B and C

4) None of these

Answer: Only A

Q. 100 - MS-Excel is an integral component of ____________.

Options:

1) MS-Office

2) MS-Word

3) Gnome Office

4) Koffice

Answer: MS-Office

