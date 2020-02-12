SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 10th July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th to 27th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 10th July 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 10th July 2019 Question Paper:

Q1. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom

Put your best foot forward

1. walk very cautiously

2. check every step

3. take care to dress well

4. try as hard as one can

Answer: try as hard as one can

Q2. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom

at snail's pace

1. do something very slowly

2. do something very carefully

3. keep your moves secret

4. be very persistent

Answer: do something very slowly

Q3. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. Today, he is popular for creating scaled-down models of automobiles that are not just showpieces but are working toys.

B. "I used to ride it during playtime in the evenings as a five-year old," recalls Arun Kumar.

C. As a kid I used to pester my parents for toy cars but my carpenter father often couldn't afford them.

D. Then, one day he got an old tricycle from the junkyard, made three wooden wheels and fitted them to the cycle.

1. CDBA

2. BCDA

3. CADB

4. ACDB

Answer: CDBA

Q4. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. horizontal

2. bureaucracy

3. plateau

4. fomentation

Answer: bureaucrecy

Direction 5 to 9: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

The pattern of birds flocking to Pakhal lake has been observed over several years. So far, (1) ______ than 190 bird species (2) ______ been identified and this is one of the best (3) ______ in the state for bird-watchers to (4) ______. In fact, we can spot (5) ______ 80 species of birds in a single day.

Q5. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank No.1.

1. many

2. More

3. much

4. most

Answer: more

Q6. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank No.2.

1. is

2. Has

3. Have

4. are

Answer: have

Q7. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank No.3.

1. lake

2. place

3. places

4. sanctuary

Answer: places

Q8. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank No.4.

1. visits

2. visited

3. visit

4. visiting

Answer: visit

Q9. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank No.5.

1. any

2. around

3. near

4. between

Answer: around

Q10. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

RADIANCE

1. depth

2. redness

3. sparkle

4. dryness

Answer: sparkle

Q11. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. As man's intelligence grew so did his power.

B. This intelligence made him cleverer and stronger than enormous animals which would otherwise have destroyed him.

C. The chief difference between man and the other animals was the intelligence of man.

D. Combining intelligence with power, man developed weapons to fight his enemies.

1. CBAD

2. ACDB

3. DABC

4. BCDA

Answer: CBAD

Q12. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank

The Board of Directors of the pharma company has approved the ______ of investment limits in its wholly- owned subsidiary.

1. enforcement

2. enhancement

3. entrenchment

4. enchantment

Answer: enhancement

Q13. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

Durga is now the Executive Vice- President of the company with a responsibility to marketing for the entire northern zone.

1. with the responsibility of marketing

2. with a responsibility by marketing

3. No improvement

4. with responsibility from marketing

Answer: with the responsibility of marketing

Q14. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

SHALLOW

1. slight

2. crooked

3. narrow

4. deep

Answer: deep

Q15. Select the most appropriate word for the given group of words.

A person or thing that has the same name as another

1. pseudonym

2. namesake

3. relative

4. successor

Answer: namesake

Q16. Select the correct indirect form of the given sentence.

"Don't park here," the policeman said to them.

1. Don't park here he said to the policeman.

2. The policeman ordered them not to park here.

3. The policeman said to them not to park here.

4. The policeman ordered them not to park there.

Answer: The policeman ordered them not to park there.

Q17. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

RECAPITULATION

1. prominence

2. summary

3. Movement

4. readiness

Answer: summary

Q18. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank

The ______ of ancient scientists often made up for the lack of proper equipment.

1. anxiety

2. dedication

3. creation

4. concern

Answer: dedication

Q19. Identify the segment in the sentence which contains the grammatical error.

Deepak said he would pack few things he had and vacate the hostel room the next day.

1. and vacate the hostel room

2. the next day

3. Deepak said he would pack

4. pack few things he had

Answer: pack few things he had

Q20. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

"I'm afraid I must left now," said the guest after the inaugural function was over.

1. I'm afraid I can left now

2. No improvement

3. I'm afraid I has to be leaving now

4. I'm afraid I must leave now

Answer: I'm afraid I must leave now

Q21. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

RANDOM

1. irregular

2. casual

3. specific

4. formal

Answer: specific

Q22. Select the correct passive form of the given sentence.

His mother gave him a note for his teacher.

1. He is given a note for his teacher by his mother.

2. He had been given a note for his teacher by his mother.

3. His teacher was given a note for his mother.

4. He was given a note for his teacher by his mother.

Answer: He was given a note for his teacher by his mother.

Q23. Select the most appropriate word for the given group of words.

Able to adapt to many different functions or activities

1. versatile

2. expert

3. deputy

4. surrogate

Answer: versatile

Q24. Identify the segment in the sentence which contains the grammatical error.

Even Sharat tried his best, he could not clear all the examination papers in one attempt.

1. he could not clear

2. in one attempt

3. Even Sharat tried his best

4. all the examination papers

Answer: Even Sharat tried his best

Q25. Select the correctly spelt word.

1. commemorate

2. commemorate

3. Commemorate

4. commemorate

Answer: commemorate

Q26. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Mumbai : Capital

1. Yen : Currency

2. Delhi : Taj mahal

3. New york : China

4. Hill : High

Answer: Yen : Currency

Q27. In a code language, ROCKET is written as TEKROC. How will DRIVER be written as in that language?

1. REUDRI

2. REVDRJ

3. RFVDRI

4. REVDRI

Answer: REVDRI

Q28. A paper is folded and cut as shown below. How will it appear when unfolded?

Q29. Select the option that is related to the third letter-pair in the same way as the second letter-pair is related to the first letter-pair.

GI : KN : : PQ : ?

1. TX

2. TV

3. VT

4. UV

Answer: TV

Q30. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 259

2. 639

3. 459

4. 189

Answer: 259

Q31. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

12, 22, 42, 72, ?

1. 102

2. 112

3. 92

4. 122

Answer: 112

Q32. Select the number-pair in which the two numbers are related in the same way as are the two numbers of the following number-pair.

8 : 72

1. 11 : 132

2. 12 : 144

3. 13 : 156

4. 15 : 625

Answer: 11 : 132

Q33. If EAST is coded as 180 and NORTH is coded as 375, then how will SOUTH be coded as?

1. 83

2. 332

3. 625

4. 415

Answer: 415

Q34. Select the Answer Fig. that will come next in the following Problem Fig. series.

Q35. If it was a Sunday on 1 January 2017, what was the day of the week on 31 December 2017?

1. Tuesday

2. Sunday

3. Friday

4. Monday

Answer: Sunday

Q36. S is son of M. R is the father of Q and A. A is the daughter of M. How is A related to S?

1. Sister

2. Daughter

3. Aunt

4. Mother

Answer: Sister

Q37. Three different positions of a dice are shown below. Which number appears on the face opposite the number 6?

1. 1

2. 5

3. 4

4. 3

Answer: 1

Q38. Which letter-pair will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

HE, ? , NK, TQ, BY

1. IK

2. IG

3. JG

4. JH

Answer: JG

Q39. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrates the relationship between the following classes.

Flowers, Roses, Yellow

Q40. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. DGL

2. KOS

3. BFJ

4. MQU

Answer: DGL

Q41. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(16, 64, 320)

1. (15, 45, 180)

2. (10, 40, 200)

3. (25, 75, 125)

4. (15, 60, 310)

Answer: (10, 40, 200)

Q42. How many squares are present in the following figure:

1. 10

2. 12

3. 15

4. 16

Answer: 15

Q43. Three statements are given, followed by three conclusions numbered I, II and III. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follow(s) from the statements.

Statements:

All hens are eggs.

No birds are eggs.

All eggs are lions.

Conclusions:

I. All hens are lions.

II. Some lions are hens.

III. No eggs are birds.

1. Only conclusions I and II follow.

2. Either conclusion II or III follows.

3. All the conclusions follow.

4. Only conclusion I follows.

Answer: All the conclusions follow

Q44. Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

35 + 7 - 5 × 2 ÷ 25 = 20

1. + and ÷

2. × and –

3. × and ÷

4. + and -

Answer: + and ÷

Q45. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different.

Pick the odd word out.

1. Duster

2. Stationery

3. Blackboard

4. Chalk

Answer: Stationery

Q46. Select the correct mirror image of the given figure is placed to the left of the figure.

Q47. Arrange the following words in a logical sequence as they would appear in the English dictionary.

1. Jacklight

2. Jacket

3. Jade

4. Joker

5. Jampacked

1. 2, 3, 1, 4, 5

2. 3, 1, 2, 5, 4

3. 2, 1, 3, 5, 4

4. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Answer: 2, 1, 3, 5, 4

Q48. ‘HONEY’ is related to ‘BEE’ in the same way as ‘EGG’ is related to ‘________’.

1. YOLK

2. OOLOGY

3. BIRD

4. LARVA

Answer: Bird

Q49. Select the option in which the given figure is embedded.

Q50. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(15, 49, 151)

1. (5, 19, 61)

2. (25, 79, 137)

3. (17, 55, 155)

4. (6, 18, 37)

Answer: (5, 19, 61)

Q51. ABCDEFGH is a regular octagon inscribed in a circle with centre at O. The ratio of ∠OAB to ∠AOB is equal to:

1. 8 : 3

2. 3 : 2

3. 4 : 3

4. 3 : 1

Answer: 3 : 2

Q52. A borrows a sum of Rs. 2000 from his friend B on 31 December 2011 on the condition that he will return the same after one year with simple interest at 8% per annum. However, A get into a position of returning the money on 1 July 2012. How much amount he has to return to B?

1. 2088

2. 2200

3. 2070

4. 2080

Answer: 2080

Q53. Θ being an acute angle, it is given that sec2Θ + 4tan2Θ = 6. What is the value of Θ ?

1. 0°

2. 45°

3. 60°

4. 30°

Answer: 45°

Q54. If a + b - c = 12 and a2 + b2 + c2 = 110, then which among the following relations is true?

(p) ab + bc + ca = 34,

(q) ab + bc - ca = 17,

(r) ab - bc + ca = 17,

(s) ab - bc - ca = 17

1. (s)

2. (q)

3. (p)

4. (r)

Answer: (s)

Q55. Fill in the Blank.

The average of first 101 _______ numbers is equal to 102.

1. even

2. odd

3. perfect square

4. natural

Answer: even

Q56. By selling an article for Rs. 144, a shopkeeper loses 28%. What should be the selling price for bringing down the loss to 14%?

1. 172

2. 180

3. 176

4. 178

Answer: 172

Q57. a1/3 + b1/3 + c1/3 = 0, then (a + b + c)6 is equal to:

1. 81 a2b2c2

2. 729 abc

3. 729 a2b2c2

4. 81 abc

Answer: 729 a2b2c2

Q58. Which among the following number is exactly divisible by 11, 13 and 7?

(a) 624613

(b) 624624

(c) 624635

(d) 624646

1. (d)

2. (b)

3. (a)

4. (c)

Answer: (b)

Q59. A shopkeeper normally allows a discount of 10% on the marked price of each article. During a sale season, he decides to give two more discounts, the first being at a rate of 50% of the original and the second at a rate of 40% of the first. What is the percentage rate of the equivalent single discount?

1. 13.27

2. 16.21

3. 11.25

4. 14.85

Answer: 16.21

Q60. Rs. 10,000/- has to be distributed among 3 craftsmen, 5 helpers and 6 labourers such that each helper receives the amount twice as much as a labourer receives and each craftsman receives the amount thrice as much as a labourer receives. What is the amount received by the three craftsmen?

1. 4000

2. 2400

3. 2700

4. 3600

Answer: 3600

Q61. The price of sugar got raised by 25%. To maintain the same level of expenses on sugar, a person reduced the consumption of sugar by 4% and also increased his expenditure on sugar by x%. The value of x is:

1. 21

2. 19.5

3. 20

4. 18

Answer: 20

62. If a + 1/a, the the value of (a6 + 1/a6) is equal to:

1. 319

2. 780

3. 730

4. 322

Answer: 322

Q63. A book has been co-authored by X and Y. The prices of the book in India and abroad are Rs. 800 and Rs. 1000 respectively. The royalties earned on sale in India and abroad are 10% and 16% respectively. The royalty amount is distributed among X and Y in the ratio 5 : 3. The given Bar graph presents the number of copies of the book sold in India (A) and abroad (B) during 2012-2016).

What is the difference between the royalties earned by X and Y during the years 2014 and 2015 taken together?

1. 57000

2. 57550

3. 41250

4. 41340

Answer: 57000

Q64. What is the simplified value of sin321°+ cos319°/sin21°+ cos19°+ sin620°+ sin271°+ 1/sin69°cosec71°is:

1. 1

2. 2

3. 3

4. 4

Answer: 2

Q65. The simplified value of 1/2 of 8/5 ÷ {11/5 - (5/16 + 3/5 x 15/8 ÷ 2/3)} is:

1. 1/5

2. 2/5

3. 1

4. 4

Answer: 4

Q66. Which among the following is an irrational quantity?

(a) tan30°tan60°

(b) sin 30°

(c) tan 45°

(d) cos 30°

1. (b)

2. (d)

3. (a)

4. (c)

Answer: (d)

Q67. It is given that the area of a triangle is A. The values of its perimeter, in radius, circumradius and the average of the lengths of the medians are respectively, p, r, R and d. The ration A : p is equal to:

1. r : 1

2. (R : r)2 : d

3. r : 2

4. (R - r)2 : r

Answer: r : 2

Q68. Equilateral triangles are drawn on the hypotenuse and one of the perpendicular sides of a right-angled isosceles triangles. Their areas are H and A respectively. A/H is equal to:

1. 1/4

2. 1/√2

3. 1/2

4. 1/2√2

Answer: 1/2

Q69. Given that the lengths of the paths of a ball thrown with different speeds by two boys are the same, if they take 0.6 sec and 1 sec respectively to cover the said length, what is the average speed of travel for the first throw, if the same for the second is 96 km/hr?

1. 100 km/hr

2. 150 km/hr

3. 160 km/hr

4. 120 km/hr

Answer: 160 km/hr

Q70. A book has been co-authored by X and Y. The prices of the book in India and abroad are Rs. 800 and Rs. 1000 respectively. The royalties earned on sale in India and abroad are 10% and 16% respectively. The royalty amount is distributed among X and Y in the ratio 5 : 3. The given Bar graph presents the number of copies of the book sold in India (A) and abroad (B) during 2012-2016).

What is the total amount of royalty paid to the author during the years 2012, 2013 and 2016?

1. 272000

2. 273400

3. 316000

4. 271600

Answer: 316000

Q71. Twelve sticks, each of length 1 unit, are used to form a right - angled triangle. The area of the triangle is:

1. 6 sq units

2. 4 sq units

3. 10 sq units

4. 8 sq units

Answer: 6 sq units

Q72. If 40 men working 12 hrs a day can complete a work in 8 days, then how many men working 4 hrs a day can complete the same work in 16 days?

1. 54

2. 60

3. 45

4. 50

Answer: 60

Q73. A book has been co-authored by X and Y. The prices of the book in India and abroad are Rs. 800 and Rs. 1000 respectively. The royalties earned on sale in India and abroad are 10% and 16% respectively. The royalty amount is distributed among X and Y in the ratio 5 : 3. The given Bar graph presents the number of copies of the book sold in India (A) and abroad (B) during 2012-2016).

What is the ratio of royalties earned in the following cases - By X for sale of book in India in 2013 and 2014 and by Y for sale of book in Abroad in 2015 and 2016 ?

1. 62 : 117

2. 63 : 130

3. 64 :135

4. 65 : 138

Answer: 65 : 138

Q74. Two circles of diameters 2 cm and 5.6 cm are such that the distance between their centre is 8.2 cm. What is the length of a common tangent to the circles that does not intersect the line joining the centre?

1. 8 cm

2. 7.2 cm

3. 6.4 cm

4. 8.4 cm

Answer: 8 cm

Q75. A book has been co-authored by X and Y. The prices of the book in India and abroad are Rs. 800 and Rs. 1000 respectively. The royalties earned on sale in India and abroad are 10% and 16% respectively. The royalty amount is distributed among X and Y in the ratio 5 : 3. The given Bar graph presents the number of copies of the book sold in India (A) and abroad (B) during 2012-2016).

What is the total numbers of the copies of the book sold in India during 2012-2015?

1. 1600

2. 1400

3. 1800

4. 2000

Answer: 1400

Q76. National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) aims to achieve country wide elimination of Hepatitis C by ______.

1. 2028

2. 2025

3. 2030

4. 2022

Answer: 2030

Q77. ______ is the only active volcano in South Asia.

1. Narcondam Island

2. Tosham Hills

3. Dhinodhar Hills

4. Barren Island

Answer: Barren Island

Q78. Which of the following cities has recently included Hindi as third official court language?

1. Dubai

2. Abu Dhabi

3. Ajman

4. Sharjah

Answer: Abu Dhabi

Q79. Ultrasonic sounds are the sounds which have frequencies?

1. higher than 40 kHz

2. higher than 30 kHz

3. higher than 20 kHz

4. higher than 50 kHz

Answer: higher than 20 kHz

Q80. In the context of a word document, the term gutter stands for ______.

1. the space between two paragraphs

2. the blank page inserted in between two filled pages

3. the space left on the left side for rough work

4. the space left on one side for stitching and binding

Answer: the space left on one side for stitching and binding

Q81. The famous Kandariya temple is located at:

1. Khajurao

2. Vidisha

3. Hampi

4. Gangaikondacholapuram

Answer: Khajurao

Q82. The book titled 'Every Vote Counts - The Story of India’s Elections’ was written by ______.

1. JM Lyngdoh.

2. Navin Chawla

3. Hamid ari

4. SY Qureshi

Answer: Navin Chawla

Q83. _______ is one of the liquids commonly used in liquid-in-glass thermometers.

1. Liquid nitrogen

2. Liquid hydrogen

3. Water

4. Alcohol

Answer: Alcohol

Q84. The book 'Target 3 Billion' is written by ______.

1. Shankar Dayal Sharma

2. Pranab Mukherjee

3. Ram Nath Kovind

4. A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Answer: A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Q85. Which of the following is a landlocked country?

1. Eritrea

2. Turkey

3. Syria

4. Mongolia

Answer: Mongolia

Q86. In the context of the Mughals, which of the following statements is NOT correct?

1. Babur was pushed out of his homeland Farghana by Uzbeks.

2. Babur was related to Ghenghis Khan from his mother’s side.

3. The Mughal court chronicles describe them as the descendents of a legendary Iranian king Afrasiyab.

4. They were the descendants of Taimur on the paternal side.

Answer: The Mughal court chronicles describe them as the descendents of a legendary Iranian king Afrasiyab.

Q87. The IAAF Male Athlete of the Year Award has been won by Usain Bolt ______ time(s).

1. one

2. two

3. five

4. six

Answer: six

Q88. In 19th century, the Satnami movement in central India was founded by ______.

1. Narayan Guru

2. Keshab Chander Sen

3. Haridas Thakur

4. Guru Ghasidas

Answer: Guru Ghasidas

Q89. In the context of agriculture, the term 'barani' refers to ______.

1. mixed farming

2. dry farming

3. rainfed farming

4. irrigated farming

Answer: rainfed farming

Q90. Which of the following articles of Indian Constitution provides for the appointment of a Finanace Commission?

1. Article 290

2. Article 280

3. Article 300

4. Article 320

Answer: Article 280

Q91. Badhti ka naam zindagi' is the tagline of which of the following banks?

1. Axis

2. Corporation

3. Syndicate

4. Indian

Answer: Axis

Q92. The lens-type commonly used for correcting presbyopia is ______.

1. bifocal lens

2. concave lens

3. cylindrical lens

4. convex lens

Answer: bifocal lens

Q93. Which of the following cities hosted the Special Olympics World Games 2019?

1. Seattle

2. Abu Dhabi

3. London

4. Istanbul

Answer: Abu Dhabi

Q94. Which of the following cities hosted an international summit which adopted a declaration on digital health?

1. Dhaka

2. Paris

3. Delhi

4. Toronto

Answer: Delhi

Q95. As per the Census 2011, which of the following states/union territories claimed second rank in terms of literacy rate?

1. Lakshdweep

2. Mizoram

3. Puducherry

4. Goa

Answer: Lakshdweep

Q96. Which of the following regions has earned Geographical Indication for its oranges?

1. Meerut

2. Faizabad

3. Coorg

4. Wayanad

Answer: Coorg

Q97. Pradeep Kumar Banerjee, who bagged the ESPN Multi-Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement, is related to ______.

1. football

2. shooting

3. hockey

4. archery

Answer: football

Q98. On any issue pertaining to the disqualification of any member of Lok Sabha under 10th Schedule of Indian constitution, the final decision is taken by ______.

1. Vice-President of India

2. Speaker, Lok Sabha

3. Election Commission of India

4. President of India

Answer: Speaker, Lok Sabha

Q99. In the domain names, the expression .au stands for ______.

1. Antigua

2. Austria

3. Australia

4. African Union

Answer: Australia

Q100. In the Interim Budget of 2019, the Union Government launched a minimum assured pension scheme for those working in the unorganised sector, after they attain the age of 60. The scheme has been named as the Pradhan Mantri ________.

1. Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana

2. Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana

3. Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

4. Suraksha Vima Yojan

Answer: Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana

