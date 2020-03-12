SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 12th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be held in online mode from 17th to 28th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th March 2018 Question Paper:

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

She chose (1)/ to stayed (2)/ there for a while. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.



Along with Plato, Aristotle is considered the father of Western (1)/ Philosophy, which from his teachings inherited almost its entire (2)/ lexicon, including problems and methods of inquiry. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 4

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

What is it? ______ it wait?

Options:

1) may

2) can’t

3) would

4) is

Answer: can’t

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

______ citizen of India must know about our country’s history, struggle, culture and other important things

Options:

1) Each

2) Any

3) Every

4) No

Answer: Every

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Winsome

Options:

1) Repulsive

2) Charming

3) Ugly

4) Repellent

Answer: Charming

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Amorous

Options:

1) Detest

2) Correct

3) Erotic

4) Appreciate

Answer: Erotic

Q. 107 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Unprecedented

Options:

1) Exceptional

2) Bizarre

3) Fantastic

4) Known

Answer: Known

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Antithesis

Options:

1) Opposite

2) Reverse

3) Harmony

4) Conflict

Answer: Harmony

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The first and decisive step

P : in the expansion of

Q : conquest of the Atlantic ocean

R : Europe overseas was the

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QPR

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PRQ

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice. I will conquer it.

Options:

1) It would conquer me.

2) It will be conquered by me.

3) Conquered it will be by me.

4) It will be conquer by me.

Answer: It will be conquered by me.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech. The teacher said, “Wow! You have done well.”

Options:

1) The teacher applauded him, saying that he had done well.

2) The teacher appreciated me.

3) The teacher said wow, he had done well.

4) The teacher applauded him by saying wow.

Answer: The teacher applauded him, saying that he had done well.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Ocurrense

2) Ocurrence

3) Occurrence

4) Occurence

Answer: Occurrence

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

The English language is ___________ complex in character that it can scarcely be learned by rule, and can __________ be mastered by the study of such idioms and phrases as are provided in this book; but just as care must be taken to place every accent or stress _________ the proper syllable in the ______________ of every word it contains, so must the stress or emphasis be placed on the proper word in ___________ sentence spoken.

Q. 13 - The English language is ___________ complex in character

Options:

1) as

2) to

3) at

4) so

Answer: so

Q. 14 - and can __________ be mastered by the study

Options:

1) good

2) best

3) nice

4) fine

Answer: best

Q. 15 - accent or stress _________ the proper

Options:

1) on

2) in

3) into

4) to

Answer: on

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 16 - syllable in the ______________ of every word

Options:

1) pronounce

2) pronounces

3) pronounced

4) pronunciation

Answer: pronunciation

Q. 17 - proper word in ___________ sentence spoken.

Options:

1) all

2) while

3) every

4) as

Answer: every

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be in the air

Options:

1) Harmful gaseous effluents from a factory.

2) To fly like a bird or a plane.

3) When an emotion or idea is on everyone's mind.

4) To be likely to happen.

Answer: When an emotion or idea is on everyone's mind.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Children should be seen and not heard

Options:

1) The voice of children is often drowned in company of adults.

2) Some children will seek attention by crying.

3) Children should not speak in the presence of adults.

4) Those children are likable who dress neatly.

Answer: Children should not speak in the presence of adults.

Q. 20- In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Instruct or improve someone morally or intellectually.

Options:

1) Hoodwink

2) Allude

3) Beguile

4) Edify

Answer: Edify

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Characterized by bitterness or resentment

Options:

1) Piety

2) Amity

3) Rancorous

4) Fidelity

Answer: Rancorous

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

That game (were interrupted) by the rains, it resumed an hour after, when the rains stopped.

Options:

1) are interrupted

2) was interrupt

3) was interrupted

4) no improvement

Answer: was interrupted

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The course (has been) a success with more than a thousand students joining it.Options:

1) have been

2) is been

3) was been

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

If a country wants to

A-to listen to the World Bank, the

B-custodian of big business

C-prove it is business-friendly, it has

Options:

1) BCA

2) CAB

3) BAC

4) ACB

Answer: CAB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) immpenetrable

2) impenetrable

3) impanetrable

4) immpanetrable

Answer: impenetrable

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Elephant : Mammal : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Crocodile : Mammal

2) Snake : Rodents

3) Rabbit : Mammal

4) Whale : Reptile

Answer: Rabbit : Mammal

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

56 : 30 : : 34 : ?

Options:

1) 24

2) 12

3) 7

4) 9

Answer: 12

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

TOK : UQN : : ROL : ?

Options:

1) SQO

2) SLP

3) PQM

4) RHO

Answer: SQO

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Cone

2) Cylinder

3) Rectangle

4) Prism

Answer: Rectangle

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 15 – 19

2) 17 – 21

3) 19 – 23

4) 11 – 13

Answer: 11 – 13

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) HFDB

2) KIGD

3) VTRP

4) NLJH

Answer: KIGD

Q. 32 - From the given alternatives, according to dictionary, which word will come at THIRD position?

1. Serious

2. Single

3. Salted

4. Sand

5. Sickle

Options:

1) Single

2) Sand

3) Sickle

4) Serious

Answer: Serious

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

23, 29, 24, 30, 25, ?

Options:

1) 30

2) 31

3) 26

4) 28

Answer: 31

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

EF, GI, IL, KO, ?

Options:

1) MR

2) NP

3) MS

4) NQ

Answer: MR

Q.35 - Raja, Komal, Rupal, Sneha and Tarun are sitting in a line facing south. Raja and Komal are sitting together. Rupal is sitting at west end and Sneha is sitting at east end. Tarun is neighbour of Komal and Rupal. Who is sitting in the middle?

Options:

1) Raja

2) Tarun

3) Komal

4) Rupal

Answer: Komal

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Visitors

Options:

1) Viss

2) Visit

3) Sitor

4) Site

Answer: Site

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “POWER” is written as “RMYCT”. How is “TABLE” written in that code language?

Options:

1) VYXED

2) VYDJG

3) VWEGT

4) TGJVW

Answer: VYDJG

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, 'x' represents '+', '÷' represents 'x', '-' represents '÷' and '+' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

17 x 18 ÷ 30 - 20 + 14 = ?

Options:

1) 30

2) 9

3) 37

4) 13

Answer: 30

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

14 + 16 ÷ 40 x 8 - 48 = 46

Options:

1) ÷ and x

2) x and -

3) ÷ and -

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and x

Q. 40 - If 40@8 = 50, 30@3 = 100 and 10@2 = 50, then find the value of 20@5 = ?

Options:

1) 70

2) 50

3) 40

4) 90

Answer: 40

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

PRQPQPQPQ, PQRPQPQPQ, PQPRQPQPQ, PQPQRPQPQ, PQPQPRQPQ, _______________.

Options:

1) PQPQPQRPQ

2) RPQPQPQPQ

3) PRQPQPQPQ

4) PQRPQPQPQ

Answer: PQPQPQRPQ

Q. 42 - An eagle starts from its nest and flies 1 km East, the turns North and flies 2 km, then turns West and flies 7 km, then turns to its left and flies 2 km. Where is it now with respect to its nest?

Options:

1) 8 km West

2) 6 km West

3) 6 km East

4) 8 km East

Answer: 6 km West

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: No umbrellas are raincoats

Statement II: Some jackets are umbrellas



Conclusion I: All raincoats are jackets

Conclusion II: All jackets are raincoats

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Lawyers, circle represent Bakers, triangle represents Singer and square represents Golfers. Which set of letters represents Golfers who are not Bakers?

Options:

1) IBF

2) HAG

3) CJK

4) KFG

Answer: CJK

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

ZCS, XAQ, VYO, TWM, ?

Options:

1) SUJ

2) RUK

3) SVK

4) RVJ

Answer: RUK

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

147, 149, 152, 156, 161, ?

Options:

1) 168

2) 167

3) 166

4) 165

Answer: 167

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (2, 4, 8)

2) (3, 9, 27)

3) (4, 16, 32)

4) (5, 25, 125)

Answer: (4, 16, 32)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘H’ can be represented by 12, 34 etc and ‘Z’ can be represented by 85, 96 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘KNIT’.

Options:

1) 32,76,40,87

2) 34,67,21,85

3) 21,69,40,68

4) 22,59,14,68

Answer: 32,76,40,87

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 51 - Ankit runs 324 metres every day for his fitness. According to his daily routine in how many days he covers 8.1 km.

Options:

1) 21

2) 23

3) 25

4) 27

Answer: 25

Q. 52 – Simplify: (13)2 – (14)2 + (17)2 – 250 = √?.

Options:

1) 196

2) 169

3) 121

4) 144

Answer: 144

Q. 53 – Determine the value of a2 + b2/a3 + b3 when a = 2 + √3 and b = 2 - √3.

Options:

1) 0.27

2) 0.42

3) 0.58

4) 0.93

Answer: 0.27

Q. 54 - What is the x-intercept of line joining (4, 2) and (6, 3)?

Options:

1) 0

2) 1

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: 0

Q. 55 - Which of the following triangle is formed when the triangle has all the three medians of equal length?

Options:

1) Scalene

2) Isosceles

3) Equilateral

4) Right angled

Answer: Equilateral

Q. 56 - If the ratio of the angle bisector segments of the two equiangular triangles are in the ratio of 3:2 then what is the ratio of the corresponding sides of the two triangles?

Options:

1) 2:3

2) 3:2

3) 6:4

4) 4:6

Answer: 3:2

Q. 57 - Which number is 30% less than 80% of 800?

Options:

1) 524

2) 192

3) 448

4) 368

Answer: 448

Q. 58 - A box contain equal number of 1 rupee, 2 rupee and 5 rupee coins. If the total amount is Rs 184, then how many coins of each type are there?

Options:

1) 18

2) 26

3) 25

4) 23

Answer: 23

Q. 59 - A 50 litre mixture of water and alcohol contains 10% alcohol. How much more alcohol must be added to make the strength of alcohol 40% in the new mixture?

Options:

1) 25

2) 30

3) 20

4) 23

Answer: 25

Q. 60 - In a committee there are 25 members. If two members whose ages are 64 years and 40 years are replaced by the two new members, then average age of 25 members is dereased by 2 years. What is the average age (in years) of the new members?

Options:

1) 27

2) 32

3) 38

4) 44

Answer: 27

Q. 61 - Simple interest on a sum of Rs 3300 for 5 years is Rs 1980. What is the annual rate (in percentage) of interest?

Options:

1) 10

2) 15

3) 12

4) 9

Answer: 12

Q. 62 - On selling 30 caps, a shopkeeper earns profit equal to the selling price of 3 caps. What is the profit percentage?

Options:

1) 12.5

2) 11.11

3) 10

4) 14.28

Answer: 11.11

Q. 63 - Selling price of an article is Rs 2397 and discount offered is 15%. What is the marked price (in Rs)?

Options:

1) 2756.5

2) 2856.6

3) 2740

4) 2820

Answer: 2820

Q. 64 - If 3√2 + √18 + √50 = 15.55, then what is the value of √32 + √72?

Options:

1) 13.22

2) 10.83

3) 14.13

4) 16.54

Answer: 14.13

Q. 65 - Both X and Y together can complete a work in 12 days and Y alone can complete the same work in 30 days. In how many days will X alone complete the work?

Options:

1) 15

2) 20

3) 18

4) 16

Answer: 20

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Q. 66 - A 600 metres long train is running at the speed of 81 km/hr. If it crosses a platform in 40 seconds, then what is the length of the platform (in metres)?

Options:

1) 220

2) 300

3) 360

4) 410

Answer: 300

Directions 67 to 70: The pie chart shows the investments made by 7 partners in a business. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – Which partner has made the second highest investment?

Options:

1) B

2) C

3) D

4) E

Answer: E

Q. 68 - What is the total investment (in Rs lakhs) in the business?

Options:

1) 400

2) 350

3) 300

4) 250

Answer: 300

Q. 69 - The measure of the central angle of the sector representing investment of partner E is ________ degrees.

Options:

1) 60

2) 36

3) 50

4) 72

Answer: 72

Q. 70 - If the business makes Rs 45 lakh profit which is distributed between the partners how much does C get (in Rs lakhs)?

Options:

1) 3

2) 2

3) 1.5

4) 2.5

Answer: 1.5

Q. 71 - The lengths of the two diagonals of a rhombus are 7 cm and 24 cm. Find the length of its perimeter (in cm).

Options:

1) 25

2) 100

3) 75

4) 50

Answer: 50

Q. 72 - If the perimeter of a semicircle is 36 cm, then find its area (in cm2).

Options:

1) 154

2) 35

3) 77

4) 70

Answer: 77

Q. 73 - The volume of a hemisphere is 19404 cm3. Find its diameter (in cm).

Options:

1) 42

2) 21

3) 84

4) 63

Answer: 42

Q. 74 - What is the value of (tan600 - 1/3) ?

Options:

1) 3-√2

2) (2√2-√3)/2

3) -1/2√3

4) (3√3-1)/3

Answer: (3√3-1)/3

Q. 75 - In ∆UVW measure of angle V is 900. If sinU = 24/25, and UV = 0.7cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side VW?

Options:

1) 2.5

2) 3

3) 2.4

4) 4

Answer: 2.4

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - The Currency Convertibility concept in its original form is originated in___________.

Options:

1) Taylors agreement

2) Wells agreement

3) Bretton Woods agreement

4) Symonds agreement

Answer: Bretton Woods agreement

Q. 77 - India has changed over to the decimal system of coinage in___________.

Options:

1) April, 1958

2) April, 1959

3) April, 1995

4) April, 1957

Answer: April, 1957

Q. 78 - Which of the following Vedic texts is mentioned the eastern and western seas for the first time?

Options:

1) Tandya Brahmana

2) Satpath Brahmana

3) Gopath Brahmana

4) Kaustiki Brahmana

Answer: Satpath Brahmana

Q. 79 - Mir Hassan Dehlavi was in the court of which of the following?

Options:

1) Alauddin Khilji

2) Mubarak Khilji

3) Muhammad Bin Tughlaq

4) Firoj Tughlaq

Answer: Alauddin Khilji

Q. 80 - Which of the following planets has the highest revolutionary motion?

Options:

1) Mercury

2) Venus

3) Mars

4) Jupiter

Answer: Jupiter

Q. 81 - Which country forms the longest international border with India in the far east?

Options:

1) China

2) Myanmar

3) Thailand

4) Vietnam

Answer: Myanmar

Q. 82 - Saint Kabir was the disciple of whom?=

Options:

1) Ramanujacharya

2) Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

3) Swami Haridas

4) Ramananda

Answer: Ramananda

Q. 83 - What was the name of the operation launched by India to help Bangladesh in solving with Rohingya crisis?

Options:

1) Operation Saksham

2) Operation Manavata

3) Operation Khushhali

4) Operation Insaniyat

Answer: Operation Insaniyat

Q. 84 - Who among the following has been awarded the Dronacharya Award for the year 2017?

Options:

1) Bhupender Singh

2) Devendra Nath

3) Syed Shahid Hakim

4) Roshan Lal

Answer: Roshan Lal

Q. 85 - Which of the following country’s national flag has a Dragon on it?

Options:

1) Nepal

2) Sri Lanka

3) Myanmar

4) Bhutan

Answer: Bhutan

Q. 86 - Which of the following is an example of thermoplastics?

Options:

1) Bakelite

2) Melamine

3) PVC

4) No option is correct.

Answer: PVC

Q. 87 - Which among the following has highest electron affinity?

Options:

1) Chlorine

2) Fluorine

3) Helium

4) Xenon

Answer: Chlorine

Q. 88 - If any Fundamental Right of a citizen is breached then under Article 226 of Indian Constitution he can move to ______.

Options:

1) Prime Minsiter of India

2) Chief Justice of India

3) President of India

4) High Court of State

Answer: High Court of State

Q. 89 - What is the minimum age required to become a member of municipality?

Options:

1) 15 years

2) 20 years

3) 21 years

4) 25 years

Answer: 21 years

Q. 90 - In Paramecium, the food is moved to a specific spot by the movement of ______ which cover the entire surface of the cell.

Options:

1) cilia

2) villi

3) pseudopodia

4) vacuole

Answer: cilia

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q. 91 - Which among the following is respiratory pigment in human beings?

Options:

1) Melanin

2) Haemoglobin

3) Rhodopsin

4) Bilirubin

Answer: Haemoglobin

Q. 92 - In July 2017, the Central Government has set the investment limit per fiscal year for ‘Hindu Undivided Family’ to ______ kg under ‘Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme’.

Options:

1) 2

2) 10

3) 4

4) 15

Answer: 4

Q. 93 - China has successfully launched two Beidou-3 satellites on board of which carrier rocket?

Options:

1) Kuaizhou

2) Chang–4

3) Simorgh

4) Long March–3B

Answer: Long March–3B

Q. 94 - In May 2017, the Base year of All-Indian WPI (Wholesale Price Index) has been revised from 2004-05 to ______.

Options:

1) 2010-11

2) 2015-16

3) 2011-12

4) 2016-17

Answer: 2011-12

Q. 95 - From May 2017, the Real Estate Act has come into effect. It aims to protect the interests of ______.

Options:

1) Bureaucrats

2) Home Buyers

3) Lenders

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Home Buyers

Q. 96 - Calculate the frequency (in Hz) of a sound wave of wavelength 4m travelling with a speed of 200 m/s.

Options:

1) 50

2) 800

3) 100

4) 400

Answer: 50

Q. 97 - The numerical value of a physical quantity is its _______________.

Options:

1) vector

2) magnitude

3) direction

4) property

Answer: magnitude

Q. 98 - Humidity is a measure of the _______________.

Options:

1) pressure in the air

2) viscosity of the air

3) air resistance

4) moisture in air

Answer: moisture in air

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) Aryan Tari won the 2017 World Junior Chess Championship.

B) Dustin Johnson won the Golf 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

C) Rafael Nadal won the Tennis 2017 Wimbledon Championships Men's Singles.

Options:

1) Only A

2) A and B

3) A, B and C

4) None of these

Answer: A and B

Q. 100 - Books in electronic formats are called _________.

Options:

1) i-books

2) e-books

3) e-library

4) e-learning

Answer: e-books

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam