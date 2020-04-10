SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 1st February 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 1st February 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 1st February 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 1st February 2017 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Farmer : Plough:: Painter: ?

Options:

1) Brush

2) Harrow

3) Axe

4) Knife

Answer: Brush

Q. 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. DB: IC:: YE: ?

Options:

1) FJ

2) JF

3) TH

4) WL

Answer: JF

Q. 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

AEG: GKM :: MQS : ?

Options:

1) SWY

2) SWZ

3) ZWQ

4) SWB

Answer: SWY

Q. 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

17: 71 :: 35: ?

Options:

1) 69

2) 56

3) 60

4) 53

Answer: 53

Q. 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Joule

2) Ohm

3) Watt

4) Magnetic Field

Answer: Magnetic Field

Q. 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) BGF

2) FDH

3) BAE

4) CDE

Answer: CDE

Q. 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 2197

2) 3375

3) 4099

4) 2744

Answer: 4099

Q. 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 794

2) 576

3) 668

4) 992

Answer: 576

Q. 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, ?

Options:

1) Bharat Ratna

2) Ashok Chakra

3) Sahitya Akademi Award

4) Arjuna Award

Answer: Bharat Ratna

Q. 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. C A E, F D H, I G K, ?

Options:

1) L J N

2) O M Q

3) K L M

4) P O N

Answer: L J N

Q. 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. AY, CW, EU, ?

Options:

1) GS

2) HS

3) GR

4) HR

Answer: GS

Q. 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

122, 197, 290, ?

Options:

1) 399

2) 400

3) 401

4) 402

Answer: 401

Q. 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) India's GDP continues to grow at one of the reasonable rates but job creation is not picking up the similar pace. (II) Every year over 20 million young Indians join the workforce.

Conclusions:

(I) Population increase is more than the job creation rate.

(II) Supply basket is less and the demand basket for jobs is very high.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Conclusion I and II both follow

Q. 14 - Five girls are sitting facing towards the north. Rekha is between Shalini and Neetu. Pooja is to the immediate right of Neetu and Shalini is to the immediate right of Neha. Who is sitting in the middle?

Options:

1) Shalini

2) Neetu

3) Rekha

4) Pooja

Answer: Rekha

Q. 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary. i. nature

ii. nest

iii. numeric iv. news

Options:

1) iii, i, ii, iv

2) iv, ii, iii, i

3) i, ii, iv, iii

4) i, ii, iii, iv

Answer: i, ii, iv, iii

Q. 16 - In a certain code language, "TRAIN" is written as "NIART". How is "SCOOTER" written in that code language?

Options:

1) RETOOCS

2) RETOCSO

3) RETSCOO

4) SCOORET

Answer: RETOOCS

Q. 17 - If "+" means "minus", "x" means "divided by", "÷" means "plus" and "-" means "multiplied by", then

38 x2 – 6 + 19 ÷ 35 = ?

Options:

1) 130

2) 140

3) 135

4) 145

Answer: 130

Q. 18 - Which of the following interchanges in signs and numbers will make the given equation correct?

8 x 9 + 2 = 74

Options:

1) x and =, 2 and 9

2) x and +, 8 and 2

3) + and x, 8 and 9

4) + and =, 74 and 2

Answer: x and +, 8 and 2

Q. 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

a_b_a_c_a_bc

Options:

1) bccbb

2) bcbca

3) cabca

4) acbcb

Answer: bccbb

Q. 20 - A man is facing west and he turns anti-clockwise by 90 degrees and moves 10m straight, then he again turns 90 degrees anti-clockwise. Which direction is the man facing now?

Options:

1) North

2) West

3) South

4) East

Answer: East

Q. 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘P’ can be represented by 95, 86 etc. and ‘T’ can be represented by 85, 95 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘ALIKE’.

Options:

1) 56, 10, 55, 31, 97

2) 67, 21, 66, 96, 86

3) 78, 32, 77, 12, 86

4) 89, 43, 76, 01, 30

Answer: 78, 32, 77, 12, 86

Q. 22 - Pointing towards a lady in a photograph, a girl says, "Vidit's grandmother is the mother-in-law of this lady". How is the lady in the photograph related to Vidit?

Options:

1) Mother

2) Sister

3) Aunt

4) Grandmother

Answer: Mother

Q. 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Football, Volleyball, Outdoor Games, Carrom.

Options:

Q. 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q. 26 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station was designed by

Options:

1) Frederick William Stevens

2) Santiago Calatrava

3) Fazlur Rahman Khan

4) Frei Otto

Answer: Frederick William Stevens

Q. 27 - Who won Nobel prize for Physics in 2015?

Options:

1) Hiroshi Amano

2) Takaaki Kajita

3) Isamu Akasaki

4) Makoto Kobayashi

Answer: Takaaki Kajita

Q. 28 - Kidney stones are composed of .

Options:

1) Calcium Oxalate

2) Sodium Chloride

3) Magnesium Nitrate

4) Calcium Bicarbonate

Answer: Calcium Oxalate

Q. 29 - Which of the following is not true about Angiosperms?

Options:

1) Dominant phase is gametophytes

2) Vascular bundles are present

3) Spores are heterospores

4) Seeds are covered

Answer: Dominant phase is gametophytes

Q. 30 - All of the following are excretory (waste) products of animals, except

Options:

1) Uric Acid

2) Ammonia

3) Carbohydrates

4) Urea

Answer: Carbohydrates

Q. 31 - RNA is a polymeric molecule. What does RNA stand for?

Options:

1) Rado Nuclear Acid

2) Ribo Nucleic Acid

3) Rhino Nuclear Acid

4) Resto Nucleus Acid

Answer: Ribo Nucleic Acid

Q. 32 - The common name of dichlorodiﬂuoromethane is .

Options:

1) galena

2) Freon

3) gypsum

4) borax

Answer: Freon

Q. 33 - performs tasks such as inserting, updating, or deleting data occurrences.

Options:

1) Data deﬁnition language

2) Data manipulation language

3) Query language

4) OQL

Answer: Data manipulation language

Q. 34 - The Razmnama is a Persian translation of the .

Options:

1) Mahabharata

2) Ramayana

3) Vedas

4) Upanishads

Answer: Mahabharata

Q. 35 - If demand curve for house cleaning services is D = 45000 - 21P and supply curve is S = 15000 + 9P, ﬁnd the equilibrium Quantity?

Options:

1) 12000 units

2) 6000 units

3) 24000 units

4) 30000 units

Answer: 24000 units

Q. 36 - Goods whose demand is proportional to price are called

Options:

1) inferior goods

2) Veblen goods

3) normal goods

4) exclusive goods

Answer: Veblen goods

Q. 37 - Similipal Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Maharashtra

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Chhattisgarh

4) Odisha

Answer: Odisha

Q. 38 - Which of the following is a greenhouse gas or a gas which can deplete the ozone layer?

Options:

1) N2O

2) AsH3

3) N2

4) C5H12

Answer: N2O

Q. 39 - Manohar Parrikar is India's .

Options:

1) Railway Minister

2) Finance Minister

3) HRD Minister

4) Defence Minister

Answer: Defence Minister

Q. 40 - What is the capital of Finland?

Options:

1) Tashkent

2) Helsinki

3) Bern

4) Dublin

Answer: Helsinki

Q. 41 - Which city is located on the banks of the river Mula-Mutha?

Options:

1) Surat

2) Ahmedabad

3) Nagpur

4) Pune

Answer: Pune

Q. 42 - Ajatashatru was the son of

Options:

1) Brahmadatta

2) Bindusara

3) Bimbisara

4) Chetaka

Answer: Bimbisara

Q. 43 - Chhatrapati Sambhaji (1680–1688 AD) was the ruler of which dynasty?

Options:

1) Maratha

2) Nanda

3) Haryanka

4) Maurya

Answer: Maratha

Q. 44 - Who Invented the computer mouse?

Options:

1) Gene Dolgoff

2) Brendan Eich

3) Douglas Engelbart

4) Federico Faggin

Answer: Douglas Engelbart

Q. 45 - states that internal energy is a function of state and the increase in internal energy is equal to the sum of the heat supplied to system and work done by the system.

Options:

1) First law of thermodynamics

2) Hooke's Law

3) The coulomb's law

4) Faraday's Law

Answer: First law of thermodynamics

Q. 46 - What is the direction of torque?

Options:

1) Perpendicular to the direction of applied force

2) Same as the direction of applied force

3) Opposite to the direction of applied force

4) Parallel to the radius

Answer: Perpendicular to the direction of applied force

Q. 47 - Article 27 of the Indian Constitution "Freedom as to payment of taxes for promotion of any particular religion" deals with?

Options:

1) the Union Government

2) the State Government

3) the directive principles of state policy

4) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Answer: the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Q. 48 - Article 31C of the Indian Constitution "Saving of laws giving effect to certain directive principles" deals with?

Options:

1) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

2) the State Government

3) the Union Government

4) the directive principles of state policy

Answer: the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Q. 49 - Who among the following has not scored a double hundred in an ODI?

Options:

1) Virender Sehwag

2) Sachin Tendulkar

3) Brian Lara

4) Rohit Sharma

Answer: Brian Lara

Q. 50 - Who is the author of

Options:

1) Sudeep Nagarkar

2) Devdutt Pattanaik

3) R. K. Narayan

4) Aravind Adiga

Answer: Devdutt Pattanaik

Q. 51 - If 7A = 5B = 2C; ﬁnd A : B : C.

Options:

1) 35:14:10

2) 14:10:35

3) 2:5:7

4) 10:14:35

Answer: 10:14:35

Q. 52 - Which of the following numbers is not a prime number?

Options:

1) 731

2) 227

3) 347

4) 461

Answer: 731

Q. 53 - A factory buys 7 machines. 2 Machine A, 2 Machine B and rest Machine C. Prices of the machines are Rs 95000, Rs 75000 and Rs 43000 respectively. Calculate the average cost of these machines?

Options:

1) 71000

2) 67000

3) 75000

4) 65500

Answer: 67000

Q. 54 - The value of x for which the expressions 7x + 13 and 13x - 7 become equal is .

Options:

1) -10/3

2) 3/10

3) -3/10

4) 10/3

Answer: 10/3

Q. 55 - A can do a work in 15 days and B in 9 days. If they work on it together for 5 days, then what fraction of work is

Options:

1) 1/6

2) 3/7

3) 1/3

4) 1/9

Answer: 1/9

Q. 56 - On dividing 256a2b2c2 by 64a2, we get

Options:

1) 2c2

2) 2b2

3) 4

4) 4b2c2

Answer: 4b2c2

Q. 57 - Rehman walks at 8 km/hr and Roma cycles at 13 km/hr towards each other. What was the distance between them when they started if they meet after 36 minutes?

Options:

1) 12.6 kms

2) 18.9 kms

3) 15.8 kms

4) 9.5 kms

Answer: 12.6 kms

Q. 58 - On a certain Principal if the Simple interest for two years is Rs 4800 and Compound interest for the two years is Rs 5088, what is the rate of Interest?

Options:

1) 6 percent

2) 24 percent

3) 12 percent

4) 18 percent

Answer: 12 percent

Q. 59 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 24 marks more than the other and his marks were 65% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are .

Options:

1) 78 and 54

2) 85 and 61

3) 67 and 43

4) 52 and 28

Answer: 52 and 28

Q. 60 - If 3x - 4 > 2 - x/3 and 3x + 5 > 4x - 5; then ﬁnd the value of x?

Options:

1) 7

2) 10

3) -11

4) 1

Answer: 7

Q. 61 - When a discount of 25% is given on a wedding gown, the proﬁt is 32%. If the discount is 17%, then the proﬁt is .

Options:

1) 46.08 percent

2) 49 percent

3) 51.92 percent

4) 43.16 percent

Answer: 46.08 percent

Q. 62 - If 3x + 2y = 7 and 4x - y = 24, then x - y = .

Options:

1) 9

2) 1

3) -9

4) -1

Answer: 9

Q. 63 - The co-ordinates of the centroid of a triangle ABC are (-1,-2) what are the co-ordinates of vertex C, if co-ordinates of A and B are (6,-4) and (-2,2) respectively?

Options:

1) (-7,-4)

2) (7,4)

3) (7,-4)

4) (-7,4)

Answer: (-7,-4)

Q. 64 - What is the slope of the line parallel to the line passing through the points (4,-2) and (-3,5)?

Options:

1) 3/7

2) 1

3) -3/7

4) -1

Answer: -1

Q. 65 - At 24% discount the selling price of a washing machine is Rs 38000, what is the selling price if the discount is 40%?

Options:

1) Rs 18000

2) Rs 30000

3) Rs 22320

4) Rs 31920

Answer: Rs 30000

Q. 66 - Dodecahedron has 20 vertices. How many edges does it have?

Options:

1) 30

2) 16

3) 12

4) 24

Answer: 30

Q. 67 - The diagonal of a square is equal to the side of an equilateral triangle. If the area of the square is 15√3 sq cm, what is the area of the equilateral triangle?

Options:

1) 45/√2 sq cm

2) 45√2 sq cm

3) 45 sq cm

4) 45/2 sq cm

Answer: 45/2 sq cm

Q. 68 - If the curved surface area of a right circular cone is 3080 sq cm and its slant height is 35 cm, ﬁnd its total surface area?

Options:

1) 11088 sq cm

2) 1848 sq cm

3) 5544 sq cm

4) 2772 sq cm

Answer: 5544 sq cm

Q. 69 - What is the value of cosec 11π/6?

Options:

1) -2/√3

2) √2

3) -2

4) -√2

Answer: -2

Q. 70 - cos(A+B) + cos(A-B) is equal to cos(A+B) + cos(A-B) कसक बराबर है?

Options:

1) 2cosAcosB

2) 2sinAsinB

3) 2sinAcosB

4) 2cosAsinB

Answer: 2cosAcosB

Q. 71 - 1/(tanA + cotA) is equal to

1/(tanA + cotA) कसक बराबर है?

Options:

1) (cosecA + sinA)(secA - cosA)

2) √[(cosecA - sinA)(secA - cosA)]

3) √[(cosecA + sinA)(secA - cosA)]

4) (cosecA - sinA)(secA - cosA)

Answer: (cosecA - sinA)(secA - cosA)

Q. 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (kg) Height in meter Aruna 79 1.61 Arushi 52 1.68 Arya 52 1.5 Asha 53 1.63

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Aruna

2) Arushi

3) Arya

4) Asha

Answer: Arushi

Q. 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Company’s % Profit 2011 25 2012 5 2013 10 2014 15 2015 20

What was the Revenue of the company if its Expenditure was Rs. 575 crore in the year when its % profit was the least?

Options:

1) 632.5

2) 603.75

3) 661.25

4) 575

Answer: 603.75

Q. 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of Children Number of Houses 0 4 1 13 2 17 3 5

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 2.09

2) 1.84

3) 1.59

4) 1.34

Answer: 1.59

Q. 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Present % share Anand 10 Basu 5 Chinmay 30 Dhiraj 5 Ejaz 50

If the company has issued six lakh shares between its five partners and if Chinmay offers to sell 15, 000 of his shares to Dhiraj, then Dhiraj will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 45000 shares

2) 30000 shares

3) 60000 shares

4) 15000 shares

Answer: 45000 shares

Q. 76 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The lawyer tried to his client to accept the generous settlement offer. Options:

1) draw

2) seduce

3) incite

4) persuade

Answer: persuade

Q. 77 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The stranded pilgrims (had waited) in the bitter cold for more than two hours now.

Options:

1) has been waiting

2) have been waiting

3) have waited

4) no improvement

Answer: have been waiting

Q. 78 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I am coming directly(A)/to my ofﬁce(B)/from the station.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) B

2) A

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q. 79 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The exhausted travellers seemed relieved when the train ﬁnally (came into) the station.

Options:

1) pulled in

2) pulled into

3) pulled onto

4) no improvement

Answer: pulled in

Q. 80 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

It is for the government,

P-especially one with such a

Q-signiﬁcant majority, to have the

R-intelligence and leadership to think long term

Options:

1) QRP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QPR

Answer: PQR

Q. 81 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to drink like a ﬁsh

Options:

1) a person who spends a lot

2) a person who keeps cheating for a very long time without getting noticed

3) a person who needs to relive himself very frequently

4) to drink excessive amounts of alcohol

Answer: to drink excessive amounts of alcohol

Q. 82 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

There is a deeper

P-ﬁssure here that goes

Q-from western theory

R-beyond explanations

Options:

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) QPR

4) RPQ

Answer: PRQ

Q. 83 - Select the synonym of

to preside

Options:

1) to acquiesce

2) to concur

3) to ofﬁciate

4) to accord

Answer: to ofﬁciate

Q. 84 - Select the synonym of

dabble

Options:

1) solemn

2) austere

3) meditative

4) dally

Answer: dally

Q. 85 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The owners remodelled the car to help it sell. Options:

1) The car was remodelled by the owners to help it sell.

2) The car is being remodelled by the owners to help it sell.

3) The car was remodelled by the owners to help it being sold.

4) The car is being remodelled by the owners to help it being sold.

Answer: The car was remodelled by the owners to help it sell.

Q. 86 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) thresonical

2) numeracy

3) nepotesm

4) tolarate

Answer: numeracy

Q. 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A person who is lazy and has low standards of cleanliness. Options:

1) hog

2) slob

3) swine

4) brute

Answer: slob

Q. 88 - Select the antonym of

therapeutic

Options:

1) ameliorative

2) analeptic

3) salubrious

4) inimical

Answer: inimical

Q. 89 - Select the antonym of

to perpetuate

Options:

1) to eternize

2) to canonize

3) to cease

4) to bolster

Answer: to cease

Q. 90 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The task of(A)/writing a autobiography(B)/is a difﬁcult one.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q. 91 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

down to the wire

Options:

1) removing the bondage that is keeping one down

2) the last second before the bomb explodes

3) to denote a situation whose outcome is not decided until the very last minute

4) ﬁnishing all of one's resources to the last penny

Answer: to denote a situation whose outcome is not decided until the very last minute

Q. 92 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Manoj said, "I must go now." Options:

1) Manoj said that he must go then.

2) Manoj said that he must go than.

3) Manoj said he has to go then.

4) Manoj said that he should be going than. Answer: Manoj said that he must go then.

Q. 93 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To exclude from a society or group. Options:

1) to ostracise

2) to deport

3) to boycott

4) to snub

Answer: to ostracise

Q. 94 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) glucose

2) hermetec

3) wigling

4) derrogate

Answer: glucose

Q. 95 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

If immigrants don't learn to speak the native languages of their new countries, they won't be able to themselves into society. Options:

1) conjoin

2) interface

3) integrate

4) reconciliate

Answer: integrate

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), the government had purchased assets of struggling banks with a view ensuring that they did not collapse taking them the rest of the ﬁnancial system. These assets later at a proﬁt by thegovernment! The U.S. government had acted smartly, while in the Indian case the banks now ﬁnd themselves with loans made by them to an individual with negative net worth.

Q. 96 - the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)

Options:

1) Below

2) Down

3) Lower

4) Under

Answer: Under

Q. 97 - (TARP), the government had purchased assets of struggling banks with a view

Options:

1) to

2) of

3) for

4) so

Answer: to

Q. 98 - they did not collapse taking them the rest of the ﬁnancial system.

Options:

1) from

2) all

3) along with

4) also with

Answer: along with

Q. 99 - These assets later at a proﬁt by the government!

Options:

1) are disposed of

2) were disposed of

3) are disposed off

4) had been disposed off

Q. 100 - ﬁnd themselves with loans made by them to an individual with negative net worth.

Options:

1) saddled

2) bafﬂed

3) puzzled

4) caught

Answer: saddled

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

