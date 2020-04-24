 SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 20th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 20th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted online from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country and then got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 20th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 20th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Traditional : Modern : : Sharp : ?

Options:

1) Difﬁcult

2) Plain

3) Tough

4) Blunt

Answer: Blunt

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

XYZ : CBA : : QRS : ?

Options:

1) HIJ

2) JIH

3) JKL

4) LKJ

Answer: JIH

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

JKL : LKJ : : YZA : ?

Options:

1) AZY

2) XZY

3) CBA

4) JKL

Answer: AZY

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

37 : 21 : : 29 : ?

1) 17

2) 28

3) 18

4) 19

Answer: 18

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Serious

2) Severe

3) Harsh

4) Deceptive

Answer: Deceptive

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) RQP

2) KJI

3) FED

4) GHI

Answer: GHI

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) EV

2) KP

3) IR

4) FT

Answer: FT

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 8512

2) 5125

3) 6216

4) 7345

Answer: 7345

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean (Antarctic ocean), Indian Ocean, ?

Options:

1) Atlantic Ocean

2) Paciﬁc Ocean

3) South Paciﬁc Ocean

4) North Paciﬁc Ocean

Answer: Atlantic Ocean

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

DFI, JNS, TZG, ?

Options:

1) HPV

2) HPY

3) HPX

4) IPV

Answer: HPY

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

VT, RP, NL, ?

Options:

1) HJ

2) KL

3) IJ

4) JH

Answer: JH

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

3, 7, 13, 27, 53, ?

Options:

1) 105

2) 106

3) 107

4) 103

Answer: 107

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) All pilots are brave men.

(II) All astronauts are pilots.

Conclusion:

(I) All astronauts are brave men.

(II) Some pilots are astronauts.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Both I and II follows

Q: 14 - Ravish is 7 years older than Vikas. Akash is 3 years younger than Ravish. Mohit is 5 years younger than Akash. Who is the youngest among all the four?

Options:

1) Vikas

2) Ravish

3) Mohit

4) Akash

Answer: Mohit

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Opposite

ii. Optimist

iii. Orthodox

iv. Operation

Options:

1) iii, i, ii, iv

2) iv, i, ii, iii

3) ii, i, iii, iv

4) iv, iii, ii, i

Answer: iv, i, ii, iii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "SCENE" is written as "TBFMF". How is "TRAIN" written in that code language?

Options:

1) UQBHO

2) OHBQU

3) UQCHO

4) HOBQU

Answer: UQBHO

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

3 4 12 5 6 30 8 ? 72

Options:

1) 9

2) 10

3) 12

4) 18

Answer: 9

Q: 18 - If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M" denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then

7 V 13 M 35 L 7 S 6 = ?

Options:

1) 23

2) 21

3) 28

4) 24

Answer: 24

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

p_rrq_p_rr_p

Options:

1) qqqp

2) qpqq

3) pqqr

4) rppq

Answer: qpqq

Q: 20 - A is to the west of C. B is to the north-east of A and is equidistant from A and C. In which direction is B with respect to C?

Options:

1) North-east

2) North-west

3) East

4) South-west

Answer: North-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N can be represented by 34, 43 etc. and ‘H’ can be represented by 56, 67 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘FLUTE’.

Options:

1) 22, 77, 13, 88, 21

2) 44, 88, 40, 58, 20

3) 11, 86, 31, 89, 24

4) 33, 95, 04, 67, 23

Answer: 22, 77, 13, 88, 21

Q: 22 - Nikhil is father in law of Tara. Tara is the wife of Rahul. How is Rahul's brother related to Nikhil?

Options:

1) Brother

2) Father

3) Son

4) Father-in-law

Answer: Son

Q: 23 – If mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figures?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Stationery, Pencil, Rubber

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q: 26 - Which world heritage site comprises of the tomb of Iltumish?

Options:

1) Humayun's Tomb

2) Mahabodhi Temple Complex

3) Qutub Minar

4) Red Fort Complex

Answer: Qutub Minar

Q: 27 - Highest Civilian Honour received by Mary Kom is

Options:

1) Padma Shri

2) Padma Bhushan

3) Padma Vibhushan

4) Bharat Ratna

Answer: Padma Bhushan

Q: 28 - Which drug is used for Pain Relief?

Options:

1) Risedronate

2) Tramadol

3) Folic Acid

4) Bupropion

Answer: Tramadol

Q: 29 - Sugarcane is a type of .............

Options:

1) creeper

2) tree

3) shrub

4) grass

Answer: grass

Q: 30 - Who is commonly known as "the Father of Microbiology"?

Options:

1) Robert Hooke

2) Antonie Philips van Leeuwenhoek

3) Carl Linnaeus

4) Charles Darwin

Answer: Antonie Philips van Leeuwenhoek

Q: 31 - Which of the following is a Synthetic rubber?

Options:

1) Leoprene

2) Monoprene

3) Neoprene

4) Isoprene

Answer: Neoprene

Q: 32 - NaCl has ............. NaCl

Options:

1) nonpolar bonds

2) polar covalent bonds

3) Metallic bonds

4) ionic bonds

Answer: ionic bonds

Q: 33 - Which of the following is equivalent to 1 Kilobyte?

Options:

1) 128 Bytes

2) 256 Bytes

3) 512 Bytes

4) 1024 Bytes

Answer: 1024 Bytes

Q: 34 - Marathi is the ofﬁcial language of .............

Options:

1) Chandigarh

2) Dadra and Nagar Haveli

3) Daman and Diu

4) Delhi

Answer: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Q: 35 - If demand curve for racing cycles is D = 59600 - 6P and supply curve is S = 29600 + 4P, ﬁnd the equilibrium Quantity?

Options:

1) 118000

2) 300

3) 41600

4) 6000

Answer: 41600

Q: 36 - Which of the following statements is incorrect, if resources were unlimited?

Options:

1) there would still be scarcity and opportunity costs

2) there would still be scarcity but no opportunity costs

3) there would be no scarcity, but there would be opportunity costs.

4) there would neither be scarcity nor opportunity costs

Answer: there would be no scarcity, but there would be opportunity costs.

Q: 37 - For the aquatic organisms, the source of food is

Options:

1) Phytoplankton

2) Sea Weed

3) Aqua plankton

4) Zooplankton

Answer: Phytoplankton

Q: 38 - Haemoglobin has the highest afﬁnity with which of the following?

Options:

1) SO2

2) CO2

3) CO

4) NO2

Answer: CO

Q: 39 - The Lena river passes through which country?

Options:

1) China

2) USA

3) Russia

4) Brazil

Answer: Russia

Q: 40 - Mars is the ............planet from the Sun.

Options:

1) 2nd

2) 4th

3) 6th

4) 8th

Answer: 4th

Q: 41 - Which city is located on the banks of the river Alaknanda?

Options:

1) Badrinath

2) Ayodhya

3) Allahabad

4) Lucknow

Answer: Badrinath

Q: 42 - Kalinga War was fought in the year ............

Options:

1) 1604 BC

2) 261 BC

3) 731 AD

4) 1113 AD

Answer: 261 BC

Q: 43 - The League of Nations was formed at the end of which war?

Options:

1) World War I

2) World War II

3) Gulf War I

4) Gulf War II

Answer: World War I

Q: 44 - Who developed the theory of Evolution?

Options:

1) Charles Darwin

2) Isaac Newton

3) Pranav Mistry

4) Galileo Galilei

Answer: Charles Darwin

Q: 45 - Which among the following is not a unit of distance?

Options:

1) Light year

2) Longsec

3) Astronomical unit

4) Parsec

Answer: Longsec

Q: 46 - The apparent weight of a person in a lift which is moving down with uniform acceleration is .............

Options:

1) greater than the weight when the person is stationary

2) twice the weight when the person is stationary

3) less than the weight when the person is stationary

4) same as the weight when the person is stationary

Answer: less than the weight when the person is stationary

Q: 47 - The form of power structure in which power effectively rests with a faction of persons or families is called

Options:

1) Tyranny

2) Fascism

3) Oligarchy

4) Plutocracy

Answer: Oligarchy

Q: 48 - The number of parliamentary seats (Lok Sabha) of Haryana is

Options:

1) 10

2) 26

3) 28

4) 48

Answer: 10

Q: 49 - Jeev Milkha Singh is associated with which game?

Options:

1) Polo

2) Badminton

3) Golf

4) Tennis

Answer: Golf

Q: 50 - Name the author of the book "Pakistan the Gathering Storm".

Options:

1) Parvez Musharraf

2) Benazir Bhutto

3) Chetan Bhagat

4) Javier Moro

Answer: Benazir Bhutto

Q: 51 - What are the co-ordinates of the centroid of a triangle, whose vertices are A(-2,5), B(3,-2) and C(5,3)?

Options:

1) (-2,-2)

2) (-2,2)

3) (2,2)

4) (2,-2)

Answer: (2,2)

Q: 52 - Ravindra walks at 6 km/hr and Riya cycles at 11 km/hr towards each other. What was the distance between them when they started if they meet after 42 minutes?

Options:

1) 17.9 kms

2) 14.9 kms

3) 8.9 kms

4) 11.9 kms

Answer: 11.9 kms

Q: 53 - If cot 135° = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) -1/√3

2) -√3

3) -1

4) -1/2

Answer: -1

Q: 54 - The slopes of two lines are 1/√3 and √3. What is the angle between these two lines?

Options:

1) 15°

2) 45°

3) 60°

4) 30°

Answer: 30°

Q: 55 - If √(1 - cos2A)/cosA = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) cotA

2) cosecA

3) tanA

4) secA

Answer: tanA

Q: 56 - If x + 2(3-5x) > -1 - 2x < 5 - x/3; then the value of x is

Options:

1) -3

2) -4

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: -3

Q: 57 - An angle is four times its complementary angle. What is the measure of the angle?

Options:

1) 72°

2) 108°

3) 54°

4) 36°

Answer: 72°

Q: 58 - In a Kite .............

Options:

1) One diagonal bisects the other

2) Both diagonals form two congruent triangles

3) Adjacent angles are supplementary

4) Opposite sides are parallel

Answer: One diagonal bisects the other

Q: 59 - Akhilesh is two times as good a workman as Bansi and therefore is able to ﬁnish a job in 39 days less than Bansi. Working together, they can do it in

Options:

1) 13 days

2) 24 days

3) 26 days

4) 12 days

Answer: 26 days

Q: 60 - If (4x - 3) = (3x + 8), then the numerical value of (x + 1)3 is

Options:

1) 1331

2) 1000

3) 1728

4) 729

Answer: 1728

Q: 61 - A rectangular swimming pool of length 30 m and breadth 15 m has a uniformly sloping floor. It is 1 m in depth on one end of its length and 2 m at the other. How much water is needed to completely ﬁll this pool?

Options:

1) 1350 cubic mts

2) 2025 cubic mts

3) 675 cubic mts

4) 2700 cubic mts

Answer: 675 cubic mts

Q: 62 - The sum of all prime numbers between 58 and 62 is

Options:

1) 116

2) 114

3) 120

4) 111

Answer: 120

Q: 63 - 25% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 22% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 41.5 percent

2) 50.63 percent

3) 47 percent

4) 27.5 percent

Answer: 41.5 percent

Q: 64 - 39 is 5.2% of?

Options:

1) 75

2) 750

3) 1500

4) 1875

Answer: 750

Q: 65 - A sum fetched a total simple interest of Rs. 8100 at the rate of 6% per year in 9 years. What is the sum?

Options:

1) Rs 15000

2) Rs 18000

3) Rs 12000

4) Rs 9000

Answer: Rs 15000

Q: 66 - If a - b = -6 and a2 + b2 = 44, then ab is

Options:

1) -4

2) 8

3) 4

4) -8

Answer: 4

Q: 67 - The ﬁrst and last terms of an arithmetic progression are 29 and -49. If the sum of the series is -140, then it has how many terms?

Options:

1) 13

2) 14

3) 12

4) 11

Answer: 14

Q: 68 - The average weight of Sudesh, Jyothi and Ritu is 89 kg. If the average weight of Sudesh and Jyothi be 98 kg and that of Jyothi and Ritu be 83 kg, then the weight of Jyothi is

Options:

1) 58

2) 56

3) 95

4) 66

Answer: 95

Q: 69 - By increasing the price of entry ticket to a fair in the ratio 7:17, the number of visitors to the fair has decreased in the ratio 9:5. In what ratio has the total collection increased or decreased?

Options:

1) decreased in the ratio 85:63

2) increased in the ratio 35:153

3) increased in the ratio 63:85

4) decreased in the ratio 153:35

Answer: increased in the ratio 63:85

Q: 70 - What is the value of √[(1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA)]?

Options:

1) cosA/(1 - sinA)

2) cosecA/(1 + sinA)

3) cosA/(1 + sinA)

4) cosecA/(1 - sinA)

Answer: cosA/(1 + sinA)

Q: 71 - Raghuram sells a machine for Rs 43 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 53 lakh, his gain would have been 7 times the former loss. Find the cost price of the machine.

Options:

1) Rs 51.75 lakhs

2) Rs 59.14 lakhs

3) Rs 36.75 lakhs

4) Rs 44.25 lakhs

Answer: Rs 44.25 lakhs

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Division/STd Boys Girls Division A/Standard 5 30 30 Division B/Standard 5 30 35 Division C/Standard 5 25 10 Division A/Standard 6 30 10 Division B/Standard 6 40 30 Division C/Standard 6 20 40

What is the ratio of boys to girls?

Options:

1) 31 : 35

2) 35 : 31

3) 37 : 33

4) 33 : 37

Answer: 35 : 31

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Marks Number of Students 40 and above 10 30 and above 40 20 and above 69 10 and above 81 0 and above 102

How many students have scored marks 20 or more but less than 40?

Options:

1) 69

2) 40

3) 109

4) 59

Answer: 59

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year GDP growth rate for the year (in %) 2011 3 2012 -7 2013 -7 2014 4 2015 3

If the GDP of the country was $1 trillion at the end of 2013, what was it at the beginning of 2015?

Options:

1) $1.03 trillion

2) $1.04 trillion

3) $0.93 trillion

4) $1.07 trillion

Answer: $1.04 trillion

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Subjects Marks Scored English 45 Hindi 70 Math 30 Science 80 Arts 35

Five points are to be deducted from this student’s average of marks scored because of poor attendance. What will be this student’s net average marks scored?

Options:

1) 37

2) 42

3) 47

4) 52

Answer: 47

Q: 76 - Select the synonym of:

to entrain

Options:

1) to alight

2) to debark

3) to mount

4) to disembark

Answer: to mount

Q: 77 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) virtuous

2) tabbulate

3) inﬁnete

4) feytishes

Answer: virtuous

Q: 78 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Gita had been(A)/dancing at the party little(B)/more than usual.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 79 - Select the antonym of

viviﬁed

Options:

1) invigorated

2) revived

3) dull

4) animated

Answer: dull

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Options:

1) The world is beautiful if one can see it that way

2) To see only beautiful things if one wants to make his life beautiful

3) That which one person ﬁnds beautiful or admirable may not appeal to another

4) For an infatuated person even bad qualities of the beloved appear good

Answer: That which one person ﬁnds beautiful or admirable may not appeal to another

Q: 81 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Earlier its forays

P-were concentrated on ancient

Q-and medieval India

R-in history

Options:

1) RPQ

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) QPR

Answer: RPQ

Q: 82 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

............your crime and your sentence may be reduced, suggested the police. Options:

1) Apologise

2) Communicate

3) Confess

4) Inform

Answer: Confess

Q: 83 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The painters painted the entire building. Options:

1) The entire building had been painted by the painters.

2) The painters had an entire building painted.

3) The entire building was painted by the painters.

4) The entire building has been painted by the painters.

Answer: The entire building was painted by the painters.

Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence

His condition has only deteriorated, his life (hangs with threads).

Options:

1) is hanging on threads

2) hangs by a thread

3) hangs on a thread

4) no improvement

Answer: hangs by a thread

Q: 85 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order:

Guardians of

P-the tyranny of the state

Q-four square against

R-intellectual liberty must stand

Options:

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: RQP

Q: 86 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Mother said, "Oh! It's a scorpion. Don't go near it, children."

Options:

1) Mother exclaimed with disgust that, that was a scorpion and told the children not to go near it.

2) Mother exclaimed disgustingly that, it was a scorpion and told the children not to go near it.

3) Mother exclaimed with disgust that it was a scorpion and told the children not to go near it.

4) Mother exclaimed with disgust that, that was a scorpion and told the children not to go near that.

Answer: Mother exclaimed with disgust that it was a scorpion and told the children not to go near it.

Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to have as belonging to one; own.

Options:

1) to dominate

2) to possess

3) to abandon

4) to hog

Answer: to possess

Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) panacease

2) saboteur

3) contraste

4) columunar

Answer: saboteur

Q: 89 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Necessity is the mother of invention

Options:

1) solution to a problem is easy if one is sufﬁciently desperate

2) great inventions happen only if you are desperate

3) there is always a mother behind every great scientist who has invented something

4) when the need for something becomes essential, you are forced to ﬁnd ways of getting it

Answer: when the need for something becomes essential, you are forced to ﬁnd ways of getting it

Q: 90 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

the action of making amends for a wrong one has done

Options:

1) reparation

2) extortion

3) reclamation

4) retrieval

Answer: reparation

Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The payment of dues have been ............delayed , informed the executive to the client.

Options:

1) incredibly

2) crazily

3) amazingly

4) unduly

Answer: unduly

Q: 92 - Select the synonym of

discerning

Options:

1) naive

2) asinine

3) inept

4) astute

Answer: astute

Q: 93 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Ramesh is far arrogant(A)/to learn the error(B)/of his ways.(C)/No error(D).

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 94 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

We are late because my wife took two hours to (put up) her make-up.

Options:

1) put on

2) put

3) put over

4) no improvement

Answer: put on

Q: 95 - Select the antonym of

wary

Options:

1) frugal

2) leery

3) prudent

4) inattentive

Answer: inattentive

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

India has already made ........................concessions to enable a consensus and successful outcome at Paris. Now it must ensure that it is not caught in a relentless ............process where each concession becomes an argument for making the next one. The post-Paris negotiations will determine more............the shape of the climate change architecture for the next several decades. We ............ensure that India’s vital interests are safeguarded and the principle ............equity and equitable burden-sharing is reflected across this architecture.

Q: 96 - India has already made ............concessions to enable a consensus

Options:

1) so much

2) substantial

3) many

4) a lot of

Answer: substantial

Q: 97 - Now it must ensure that it is not caught in a relentless ............process

Options:

1) lengthy

2) protracted

3) inﬁnite

4) attrition

Answer: attrition

Q: 98 - The post-Paris negotiations will determine more ............the shape of the climate change

Options:

1) precisely

2) exactly

3) reﬁnely

4) sophisticatedly

Answer: precisely

Q: 99 - We ............ensure that India's vital interests are safeguarded

Options:

1) would

2) could

3) must

4) have

Answer: must

Q: 100 - the principle ............equity

Options:

1) for

2) of

3) about

4) like

Answer: of

