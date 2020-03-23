SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper-8th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 8th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 8th March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'. \

She reached to (1)/ station barely (2)/ on time. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The goal of personal development is to learn and apply that (1)/ which enable us to attain emotional well-being, understanding and (2)/ effectiveness, and to share this knowledge with others. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The dog runs ______ the street.

Options:

1) of

2) with

3) to

4) about

Answer: about

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

We must join hands and stop corruption which is posing ______ in the development of India.

Options:

1) tolerance

2) radiance

3) hindrance

4) relevance

Answer: hindrance

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Sustenance

Options:

1) Extras

2) Injury

3) Aid

4) Blockage

Answer: Aid

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Conscientious

Options:

1) Concentrated

2) Honest

3) Scientific

4) False

Answer: Honest

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Resolute

Options:

1) Agreeable

2) Determined

3) Constant

4) Faithful

Answer: Agreeable

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Nefarious

Options:

1) Evil

2) Pleasing

3) Rotten

4) Infernal

Answer: Pleasing

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Today India looks

P : to be on course

Q : of developed nations

R : to join the league

Options:

1) PRQ

2) QRP

3) RPQ

4) PQR

Answer: PRQ

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

Lily was making a fort.

Options:

1) Lily made a fort.

2) A fort was being made by Lily.

3) A fort made by Lily.

4) A fort got made by Lily.

Answer: A fort was being made by Lily.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Sita said, “Will he listen to such a man?”

Options:

1) Sita said would we listen to such a man.

2) Sita ask if he would listen to such a man.

3) Sita said would I listen to such a man.

4) Sita asked whether he would listen to such a man.

Answer: Sita asked whether he would listen to such a man.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Irresistable

2) Irresistible

3) Iresistible

4) Iresistable

Answer: Irresistible

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

While language as the medium ___________ thought may be compared to air as the medium of the sun's influence, in other _____________ it is like the skin of the body; a scurvy skin shows bad blood within, and a scurvy language shows inaccurate thought ___________ a confused mind. And as a disease once fixed on the skin reacts and poisons the blood in turn as it has first been poisoned by the blood, so careless use of language __________ indulged reacts on the mind to make it permanently and increasingly _____________, illogical, and inaccurate in its thinking.

Q. 13 - as the medium ___________ thought may

Options:

1) from

2) of

3) for

4) to

Answer: of

Q. 14 - in other _____________ it is like the skin

Options:

1) respectful

2) respectfully

3) respected

4) respects

Answer: respects

Q. 15 - shows inaccurate thought ___________ a confused mind.

Options:

1) and

2) but

3) so

4) then

Answer: and

Q. 16 - use of language __________ indulged reacts

Options:

1) of

2) then

3) if

4) at

Answer: if

Q. 17 - increasingly _____________, illogical, and

Options:

1) carelessness

2) carelessly

3) careless

4) care less

Answer: careless

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be in two minds

Options:

1) Behave smart at sometime and stupid at other.

2) Unable to decide.

3) Having a split personality disorder.

4) Trying to do two things at the same time.

Answer: Unable to decide.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.vv

Wet behind the ears

Options:

1) To take a bath.

2) Lacking experience or be immature.

3) To speak bad behind other's back.

4) Not able to eavesdrop despite trying hard.

Answer: Lacking experience or be immature.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Annoyed or irritated and quick to take offence at petty things

Options:

1) Appease

2) Mollify

3) Huffy

4) Soothe

Answer: Huffy

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Decrease or fade gradually before coming to an end

Options:

1) Surge

2) Accrual

3) Peter

4) Swell

Answer: Peter

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Thus we (going) back to what might be termed as old values.

Options:

1) went

2) gone

3) was going

4) no improvement

Answer: went

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Many novelists from the sub-continent (has provided) scathing accounts of this period.

Options:

1) have provided

2) have provide

3) have provides

4) no improvement

Answer: have provided

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

The absence of zebra

A-to the life and person

B-of citizens in most cities

C-crossings has become a threat

Options:

1) BCA

2) BAC

3) CAB

4) ACB

Answer: CAB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) conturtion

2) contorsion

3) contortion

4) contursion

Answer: contortion

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Book : Pages : :? :?

Options:

1) Writer : Write

2) Pen : Write

3) Car : Tyre

4) Tyre : Round

Answer: Car : Tyre

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

553 : 551 : : 447 :?

Options:

1) 443

2) 445

3) 441

4) 451

Answer: 445

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter pair from the given alternatives.

FOM : CLJ : :? :?

Options:

1) RQS : POQ

2) RAX : OXU

3) JKN : MNQ

4) ACD : CEF

Answer: RAX : OXU

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Zinc – Metal

2) Aluminium – Metal

3) Crocodile – Water

4) Gold – Metal

Answer: Crocodile – Water

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 9 – 81

2) 8 – 64

3) 6 – 36

4) 7 – 47

Answer: 7 – 47

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) BE

2) SU

3) AD

4) OR

Answer: SU

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Scrape

2. Scramble

3. Scream

4. Scornful

5. Scour

Options:

1) 12354

2) 35421

3) 51243

4) 45213

Answer: 45213

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

9, 13, 18, 24, 31,?

Options:

1) 39

2) 35

3) 40

4) 37

Answer: 39

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

XPK, VNJ, TLH, RJE,?

Options:

1) PHB

2) OIA

3) OIB

4) PHA

Answer: PHA

Q. 35 - In a row of swimmers Manish, is 23rd from the left end. Ramesh is 11 ranks to the left of Manish. If Ramesh is 16th from right end, then how many swimmers are there in this row?

Options:

1) 28

2) 27

3) 30

4) 29

Answer: 27

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Resources

Options:

1) Source

2) Rise

3) Pour

4) Sour

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “FRAME” is written as “79635” and “TOWEL” is written as “21854”. How is “WORM” written in that code language?

Options:

1) 9376

2) 8193

3) 9183

4) 1593

Answer: 8193

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents 'x', '÷' represents '+', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

12 - 6 + 4 x 10 ÷ 16 =?

Options:

1) 14

2) 2

3) 24

4) 5

Answer: 24

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

18 - 2 ÷ 20 + 5 x 16 = 69

Options:

1) ÷ and -

2) + and x

3) + and ÷

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and -

Q. 40 - If -2@-4 = -8, -1@-8 = -8 and -1@6 = 6, then find the value of -1@7 =?

Options:

1) 95

2) -88

3) 82

4) 7

Answer: 7

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

XXXXXXYY, XXXXXYXY, XXXXYXXY, XXXYXXXY, XXYXXXXY, _______________.

Options:

1) YXXXXXXY

2) XXXXXXYY

3) XYXXXXXY

4) XXXXXYXY

Answer: XYXXXXXY

Q. 42 - A marketing executive goes on his field work and walks 2 km North, then he turns West and walks 6 km, then he turns North and walks 7 km, and then he turns to his right and walks 6 km. Where is he now with respect to his starting position?

Options:

1) 5 km North

2) 9 km North

3) 9 km South

4) 5 km South

Answer: 9 km North

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All cakes are pastries

Statement II: Some bread are cakes

Conclusion I: No pastries are bread

Conclusion II: Some bread are pastries

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Chefs, circle represents Choreographers, triangle represents Divers and square represents Americans. Which set of letters represents Americans who are either Choreographers or Divers?

Options:

1) CDE

2) EGI

3) DEH

4) BCH

Answer: DEH

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

MAN, ODR, QGV, SJZ,?

Options:

1) UMD

2) VNC

3) UNC

4) VMD

Answer: UMD

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

192, 186, 180, 174,?, 162

Options:

1) 166

2) 168

3) 164

4) 170

Answer: 168

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (13, 26, 39)

2) (15, 30, 45)

3) (17, 34, 51)

4) (19, 38, 59)

Answer: (19, 38, 59)

Q. 48 - If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 – A word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘J’ can be represented by 21, 14 etc and ‘P’ can be represented by 95, 86 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set of the word ‘LITE’.

Options:

1) 14,97,42,78

2) 22,77,22,58

3) 24,79,12,56

4) 20,43,55,31

Answer: 20,43,55,31

Q. 51 – Calculate the value of 0.77777 + 0.7777 + 0.777 + 0.77 + 0.7 + 0.07.

Options:

1) 3.86274

2) 3.80247

3) 3.85274

4) 3.87247

Answer: 3.87247

Q. 52 - A crate of egg holds one rotten egg out of every 25 egg in it. If 5 out of 8 rotten eggs are unusable and there are total 10 unusable eggs in the crate, then calculate the number of eggs in the crate.

Options:

1) 380

2) 400

3) 420

4) 440

Answer: 400

Q. 53 - What is the area (in square units) of the figure enclosed by the x-axis, the y-axis and the line x + 2y = 6?

Options:

1) 3

2) 6

3) 9

4) 12

Answer: 9

Q. 54 - What is the number of decimal places in a cube root of a number having 27 decimal places?

Options:

1) 3

2) 6

3) 9

4) 27

Answer: 9

Q. 55 - Which of the following condition is sufficient to state that the triangle ABC and DEF are similar?

Options:

1) ∠A = ∠D and ∠C = ∠F

2) ∠A > ∠D and ∠B = ∠E

3) ∠B = ∠E and ∠C < ∠F

4) All option are correct.

Answer: ∠A = ∠D and ∠C = ∠F

Q. 56 - Which of the following option is CORRECT about the figure shown below?

Options:

1) OA – AR = OB + BR

2) OA + AR = OB – BR

3) OA + AR = OB + BR

4) None of these

Answer: OA + AR = OB + BR

Q. 57 - If the edge of a cube is increased by 10%, then what will be the percentage increase in its volume?

Options:

1) 30

2) 31.3

3) 136.1

4) 33.1

Answer: 33.1

Q. 58 - Rs 18200 is divided among X, Y and Z in the ratio of 1/3 : 1/4 : 1/2. What is the share (in Rs) of X?

Options:

1) 7000

2) 4400

3) 4200

4) 5600

Answer: 5600

Q. 59 - In what ratio must a mixture of 20% milk strength be mixed with that of 60% milk strength so as to get a new mixture of 25% milk strength?

Options:

1) 7 : 1

2) 4 : 1

3) 5 : 2

4) 9 : 2

Answer: 7 : 1

Q. 60 - What is the average of first 39 even numbers?

Options:

1) 39

2) 40

3) 20

4) 68

Answer: 40

Q. 61 - A sum becomes Rs 2286 in 3 years and Rs 2448 in 4 years at simple interest. What is the rate (in percentage) of interest per annum?

Options:

1) 10

2) 9

3) 8

4) 11

Answer: 9

Q. 62 - Selling price of a fan is Rs 4644. If profit percentage is 29%, then what is the cost price (in Rs) of fan?

Options:

1) 5900

2) 3500

3) 3800

4) 3600

Answer: 3600

Q. 63 - The marked price of a helmet is 30% more than its cost price. If the helmet is sold for Rs 744 after a discount of Rs 36, then what will be the profit percentage?

Options:

1) 24

2) 18

3) 21

4) 27

Answer: 24

Q. 64 - Which of the following statement (s) is/are TRUE?

I. 4√3 > 3√4

II. 8√2 > 2√8

Options:

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Neither I nor II

4) Both I and II

Answer: Both I and II

Q. 65 - S, T and U together can complete a work in 30 days. If the ratio of efficiency of S, T and U is 20 : 15 : 12 respectively, then in how many days U alone can complete the same work?

Options:

1) 195/2

2) 235/2

3) 225/2

4) 215/2

Answer: 235/2

Q. 66 - A train is moving at the speed of 90 km/hr. How many seconds it will take to cover a distance of 2275 meter?

Options:

1) 96

2) 91

3) 86

4) 93

Answer: 91

Directions 67 to 70: The line graph shows the number of deaths due to rail accidents in a certain state. Study the diagram and answer the following Questions.

Q. 67 – In which year were the number of deaths greater than that of the previous year?

Options:

1) 2013

2) 2012

3) 2014

4) 2015

Answer: 2012

Q. 68 - What was the difference in the number of deaths between the years 2012 and 2015?

Options:

1) 6500

2) 8500

3) 7500

4) 5500

Answer: 7500

Q. 69 - The number of deaths in 2017 were greater than that in 2013 by _________.

Options:

1) 50%

2) 35%

3) 62.5%

4) 37.5%

Answer: 62.5%

Q. 70 - If on an average Rs 5 lakhs was paid as insurance for each death due to a rail accident, then how much insurance was paid (in Rs crore) in the year 2014?

Options:

1) 225

2) 275

3) 125

4) 175

Answer: 175

Q. 71 - What must be the length (in cm) of the diagonal of a rectangle if its area and breadth are 120 cm2 and 8 cm respectively?

Options:

1) 34

2) 17

3) 15

4) 30

Answer: 17

Q. 72 - If the measure of the interior angle of a regular polygon is 90o greater than the measure of its exterior angle, then how many sides does it have?

Options:

1) 8

2) 9

3) 10

4) 12

Answer: 8

Q. 73 - Find the volume (in cm3) of a hemisphere of diameter 21 cm.

Options:

1) 2235.5

2) 2425.5

3) 2040

4) 1860

Answer: 2425.5

Q. 74 - What is the value of (cosec30o - 1/√3)?

Options:

1) (2√3-1)/√3

2) (√3-4)/2√3

3) -1/√3

4) 2/√3

Answer: (2√3-1)/√3

Q. 75 - In ∆XYZ measure of angle Y is 90o. If cosecX = 13/12, and XY = 1cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side YZ?

Options:

1) 2.6

2) 1.5

3) 2.4

4) 2

Answer: 2.4

Q. 76 - Disguised unemployment generally means___________.

Options:

1) Large number of people remain unemployed

2) alternative employment is NOT available

3) marginal productivity of labour is zero

4) productivity of workers is low

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q. 77 - The State Financial Corporations have given assistance mainly to develop___________.

Options:

1) agriculture farms

2) cottage industries

3) medium and small-scale industries

4) large scale industries

Answer: medium and small-scale industries

Q. 78 - Which of the following Pratyahara king took the title of 'Pramana'?

Options:

1) Mihirbhoj

2) Watsaraj

3) Ram Bhoj

4) Nagabhata II

Answer: Mihirbhoj

Q. 79 - Where did the telegraph line be laid first?

Options:

1) Calcutta to Agra

2) Agra to Jaipur

3) Delhi to Shimla

4) Raniganj to Calcutta

Answer: Calcutta to Agra

Q. 80 - Equinox means the date when ___________.

Options:

1) duration of day and night are equal

2) day is longer than the night

3) night is longer than the day

4) it is the shortest day and the shortest night of the year

Answer: duration of day and night are equal

Q. 81 - Which of the following countries does NOT has the international border with India?

Options:

1) Pakistan

2) Bangladesh

3) Bhutan

4) Sri Lanka

Answer: Sri Lanka

Q. 82 - Where was Guru Nanak Dev (the originator of Sikh religion) born?

Options:

1) Amritsar

2) Anandpur Sahib

3) Talwandi

4) Patna Sahib

Answer: Talwandi

Q. 83 - The 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting was held in which of the following countries?

Options:

1) Australia

2) China

3) Switzerland

4) France

Answer: Switzerland

Q. 84 - Who among the following is NOT one of the recipients of Major Dhayan Chand Award for the year 2017?

Options:

1) Bhupender Singh

2) Syed Shahid Hakim

3) Sumarai Tete

4) Brij Bhushan Mohanty

Answer: Brij Bhushan Mohanty

Q. 85 - Which of the following countries border touches with China?

Options:

1) Uzbekistan

2) Thailand

3) Vietnam

4) South Korea

Answer: Vietnam

Q. 86 - Polycot is a mixture of which among the following?

Options:

1) Polyester and cotton

2) Polyester and wool

3) Rayon and cotton

4) Rayon and wool

Answer: Polyester and cotton

Q. 87 - Which of the following is Inexhaustible Natural Resources?

Options:

1) Air

2) Minerals

3) Forests

4) Coal

Answer: Air

Q. 88 - According to Dr. Ambedkar which Article is the most important article of Indian constitution?

Options:

1) Article 21

2) Article 24

3) Article 32

4) Article 256

Answer: Article 32

Q. 89 - How many seats are reserved for women in Municipality?

Options:

1) 1/5

2) 1/7

3) 1/3

4) 1/4

Answer: 1/3

Q. 90 - How is the nitrogen taken up by the plants?

I. In the form of inorganic nitrates or nitrites

II. In the form of organic compounds

III. Directly taken up from the atmosphere

Options:

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: Only I and II

Q. 91 - Which of the following relation is true regarding the amounts of genetic material contributed by the father and mother to the child?

Options:

1) Father >> Mother

2) Father << Mother

3) Father = Mother

4) No relation can be determined.

Answer: Father = Mother

Q. 92 - In August 2017, the Government of India decided to launch a new scheme named “AGEY”. This new scheme is a part of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). What does ‘E’ stand for in ‘AGEY’?

Options:

1) Enterprise

2) Energy

3) Express

4) Engineering

Answer: Express

Q. 93 - SARAS PT1N is how many seater passenger aircraft designed and developed by CSIR-NAL?

Options:

1) 10

2) 14

3) 20

4) 25

Answer: 14

Q. 94 - What was the debt-to-GDP ratio for the Financial Year 2016-17?

Options:

1) 60.40%

2) 49.40%

3) 50.40%

4) 55.40%

Answer: 49.40%

Q. 95 - On 10 April 2017, Lok Sabha passed Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Bill seeks to give Constitutional Status to ______.

Options:

1) National Human Rights Commission

2) National Commission on Backward Classes

3) National Finance Commission

4) National Commission for Women

Answer: National Commission on Backward Classes

Q. 96 - What is the heat generated (in J) in a heating element of resistance 900 Ω when a current of 0.3 A passes through it for 10 seconds?

Options:

1) 2700

2) 810

3) 405

4) 1350

Answer: 810

Q. 97 - As the object covers unequal distances in equal intervals of time, it is said to be in ____________ motion.

Options:

1) uniform

2) linear

3) non-uniform

4) equilibrium

Answer: non-uniform

Q. 98 - The day-to-day condition of the atmosphere at a place with respect to the temperature, humidity, rainfall, windspeed, etc., is called the ________________ at that place.

Options:

1) climate

2) ecology

3) environment

4) weather

Answer: weather

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Glenn Maxwell captained the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

B) Roger Federer won the Table Tennis 2017 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals Men's Singles.

C) Bernhard Langer won the Golf 2017 Senior PGA Championship.

Options:

1) Only A

2) B and C

3) A and C

4) A and B

Answer: A and C

Q. 100 - In Microsoft Word, _______________ provides information about the current document.

Options:

1) Drawing tool bar

2) View Button

3) Status bar

4) Tab stop

Answer: Status bar

