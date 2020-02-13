SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 5th July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 5th July 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 5th July 2019 Question Paper:

Q1. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

The man ______ heavy losses in his investments.

1. earned

2. incurred

3. raised

4. reaped

Answer: incurred

Q2. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

During the curfew the army was ______ at strategic locations.

1. supplied

2. dispersed

3. employed

4. deployed

Answer: deployed

Q3. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

Darkness spilled like ink and began to spread at everything.

1. like ink

2. spread at everything

3. and began to

4. Darkness spilled

Answer: spread at everything

Q4. Select the correctly spelt word.

1. Janury

2. Novamber

3. February

4. Octuber

Answer: February

Q5. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. This code contains information about its nature.

B. Each living organism has a DNA code.

C. If this genetic material is altered, it would alter the organism.

D. The nature of an individual is determined by the unique genetic material in the code.

1. DBCA

2. BADC

3. DCAB

4. BCDA

Answer: BADC

Q6. Select the most appropriate indirect form of the given sentence.

Seema said to her daughter, "Don't go near the well."

1. Seema warned her daughter not to go near the well.

2. Seema requested to her daughter to go near the well.

3. Seema told her daughter that don't go near the well.

4. Seema said her daughter you shouldn't go near the well.

Answer: Seema warned her daughter not to go near the well.

Q7. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

Something that catches fire easily

1. inflammable

2. infallible

3. incredible

4. inflatable

Answer: inflammable

Q8. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

Despite of his efforts he couldn't get a decent job.

1. he couldn't get

2. a decent job.

3. his efforts

4. Despite of

Answer: Despite of

Q9. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. The fire destroyed many buildings which were rebuilt with red clay tiles.

B. In the year 1689, a huge fire engulfed the city.

C. Prague in the Czech Republic is known for its striking red roofs.

D. Even now, traditional red roofs are included in any repairs or new construction.

1. CADB

2. DCBA

3. BADC

4. CBAD

Answer: CBAD

Q10. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

Gift of the gab

1. have the ability to adapt

2. achieve sudden greatness

3. receive a precious gift

4. have the talent to speak well

Answer: have the talent to speak well

Q11. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

He persisted to do that he thought was right.

1. in doing what he thought

2. No substitution

3. for doing this which he thought

4. to do what he thinks

Answer: in doing what he thought

Q12. Select the most appropriate passive form of the given sentence.

She wered fifty questions in one hour.

1. Fifty questions have been wered by her in one hour.

2. Fifty questions were wered by her in one hour.

3. Fifty questions were being wered by her in one hour.

4. Fifty questions are wered by her in one hour.

Answer: Fifty questions were wered by her in one hour.

Q13. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

CENSURE

1. distrust

2. shame

3. praise

4. criticism

Answer: praise

Q14. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

PROSPERITY

1. simplicity

2. nobility

3. affinity

4. adversity

Answer: adversity

Q15. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

We are going to have pleasure in accepting your kind invitation.

1. We are having pleasure

2. We will have a pleasure

3. No substitution

4. We have pleasure

Answer: We have pleasure

Q16. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

STERN

1. proud

2. shrewd

3. Mellow

4. strict

Answer: strict

Q17. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. nurture

2. particle

3. consize

4. discern

Answer: consize

Directions 18 to 22: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

In July, 1937, the Japanese used an incident to provoke a war. They (1) ______ China and occupied a major portion (2) ______ it. Chinese and Japanese (3) ______ clashed in northern China, throwing the entire country into (4) ______. Millions of people were shot (5) ______ death.

Q18. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 1

1. included

2. invaded

3. persuaded

4. extended

Answer: invaded

Q19. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 2

1. for

2. of

3. from

4. by

Answer: of

Q20. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 3

1. carav

2. crowds

3. mobs

4. troops

Answer: troops

Q21. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 4

1. tranquility

2. peace

3. turmoil

4. progress

Answer: turmoil

Q22. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 5

1. on

2. in

3. for

4. to

Answer: to

Q23. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

To take the bull by the horns

1. to escape unhurt

2. to face danger boldly

3. to enjoy risky sports

4. to act foolishly

Answer: to face danger boldly

Q24. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

THRIFTY

1. frugal

2. discreet

3. grand

4. rigid

Answer: frugal

Q25. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

One who is difficult to please

1. fanatic

2. feminist

3. fastidious

4. fatalist

Answer: fastidious

Q26. Three persons A, B and C have different amounts of rupees with them. If A takes Rs. 6 from C, A will have equal amount as B has. A and B together have total Rs. 74. How many rupees does B have?

1. 44

2. 40

3. 34

4. 30

Answer: 40

Q27. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(5, 7, 11)

1. (23, 29, 31)

2. (15, 17, 23)

3. (17, 19, 21)

4. (14, 16, 18)

Answer: (23, 29, 31)

Q28. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the gaps of the given letter series will complete the series.

s_ _m r q c t_p d m _ q _ t s _ _ m r q c t

1. rdsrcrd

2. pdsrcrd

3. pdsrbpd

4. pdsrcpd

Answer: pdsrcpd

Q29. Two statements are given, followed by three conclusions numbered I, II and III. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follow(s) from the statements.

Statements:

All purses are rupees.

Some rupees are coins.

Conclusions:

I. Some purses are coins.

II. No purse is coin.

III. No rupee is coin.

1. Either Conclusion I or II follows.

2. Only Conclusion II and III follow.

3. Only Conclusion I and II follow.

4. Only Conclusion I and III follow.

Answer: Either Conclusion I or II follows.

Q30. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

16, 18, 21, 26, 33, ?

1. 45

2. 43

3. 46

4. 44

Answer: 44

Q31. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(2, 4, 8)

1. (4, 16, 64)

2. (1, 2, 6)

3. (5, 25, 625)

4. (3, 9, 34)

Answer: (4, 16, 64)

Q32. Select the number-pair in which the two numbers are related in the same way as are the two numbers of the following number-pair.

19 : 380

1. 14 : 196

2. 13 : 182

3. 12 : 146

4. 17 : 289

Answer: 13 : 182

Q33. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrates the relationship between the following classes.

Fuel, Diesel, Liquid

Q34. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

1. History

2. Political Science

3. Sociology

4. Biology

Answer: Biology

Q35. A figure of transparent sheet with a pattern is given below. Select the option that shows how the pattern would appear when the transparent sheet is folded at the dotted line.

Q36. ‘Kidney’ is related to ‘Excretion’ in the same way as ‘Heart’ is related to ‘_________’.

1. Blood Circulation

2. Heart Chambers

3. Human body

4. Artery

Answer: Blood Circulation

Q37. How many triangle are present in the given figure?

1. 23

2. 25

3. 22

4. 24

Answer: 24

Q38. Select the correct mirror image is the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q39. Two different positions of the same dice are shown below, the six faces of which are numbered 1 to 6. Find the number on the face opposite to the one having '5'.

1. 1

2. 4

3. 3

4. 2

Answer: 1

Q40. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Zinc : Brass

1. Copper : Bronze

2. Gold : Ornament

3. Mercury : Thermometer

4. Silver : Ring

Answer: Copper : Bronze

Q41. A+ B means: ‘A is husband of B’

A– B means: ‘A is brother of B’

A×B means: ‘A is sister of B’

A÷B means: ‘A is mother of B’.

If P + R ÷ S × M – K, then how is R related to K?

1. Mother

2. Daughter

3. Paternal grandmother

4. Sister

Answer: Mother

Q42. In a code language, VERBATIM is written as EUHYPLWD. How will SALESMAN be written as in that language?

1. OHVDDQVP

2. HODVQDPV

3. VDOHQDPV

4. HODVVPDQ

Answer: HODVQDPV

Q43. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 50

2. 195

3. 170

4. 65

Answer: 195

Q44. Select the option that is related to the third letter-cluster in the same way as the second letter-cluster is related to the first letter-cluster.

MDUK : QHYO : : SALQ : ?

1. WEPV

2. WEPU

3. VDPV

4. WDPU

Answer: WEPU

Q45. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. HLPT

2. CGKQ

3. DHLP

4. XBFJ

Answer: CGKQ

Q46. Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

405 + 27 × 40 – 308 ÷ 22 = 314

1. + and ÷

2. ÷ and ×

3. + and –

4. × and +

Answer: + and ÷

Q47. If YOGHURT is coded as 7678392, then how will QUICKLY be coded as?

1. 8393237

2. 7383237

3. 8393127

4. 8393117

Answer: 8393237

Q48. Select the figure that will come next in the following figure series.

Q49. Arrange the following activities in a logical and meaningful order.

1. Return journey

2. Travel arrangements

3. Hotel stay

4. Sightseeing

5. Reaching destination

1. 3, 2, 5, 4, 1

2. 2, 5, 3, 1, 4

3. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1

4. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

Answer: 2, 5, 3, 4, 1

Q50. Select the option in which Figure-X is embedded. (Rotation is not allowed)

Q51. If 12 cot² θ- 31 cosecθ + 32 = 0, 0° < θ< 90°, then the value of sin will be:

1. 2/3 ,1/4

2. 4/5 ,3/4

3. 5/4 ,4/3

4. 1/3 ,3/2

Answer: 4/5 ,3/4

Q52. A, B and C can complete a piece of work in 5, 20 and 60 days respectively. Working together, they can complete the same work in how many days?

1. 23/4

2. 15/4

3. 13/4

4. 21/4

Answer: 15/4

Q53. A man bought 2 articles for Rs. 3050 each. He sold one article at 10% loss and another at 20% profit. The total profit/loss percentage he earned is:

1. 10% profit

2. 5% loss

3. 10% loss

4. 5% profit

Answer: 5% profit

Q54. A number is decreased by 30%, then increased by 30%, then further increased by 30%. What is the net increase/decrease percent in the number (correct to the nearest integer)?

1. 19% increase

2. 18% decrease

3. 19% decrease

4. 18% increase

Answer: 18% increase

Q55. 9 years ago, the average age of a family of five members was 33 years. Now, three new members join whose ages are in ascending order with consecutive gaps of 8 years. If the present average age of the family is the same as it was 9 years ago, what is the age (in years) of the youngest new member?

1. 26

2. 29

3. 35

4. 17

Answer: 26

Q56. In triangle ABC, D and E are two points on the sides AB and AC respectively so that DE || BC and AD/BD = 3/4. The ratio of the area of ∠ABC to the area of trapezium DECB is :

1. 96 : 121

2. 121 : 36

3. 121 : 96

4. 36 : 121

Answer: 121 : 96

Q57. The simplified value of 15 of 8 + 6 +[(27-3) ÷ 6 + 4] is :

1. 128

2. 130

3. 134

4. 136

Answer: 134

Q58. If x4 + X¯4 = 1442, (x>0) then the value of x + x¯1 is:

1. 4√10

2. 15

3. ²√10

4. ³√10

Answer: ²√10

Q59. A car covers 25 km at a uniform speed. If the speed had been 8 km/h more, it would have taken 10 hours less for the same journey. What is the speed of the car (in km/h)?

1. 4

2. 2

3. 2.5

4. 3

Answer: 2

Q60. The given Bar Graph presents the Imports and Exports of an item (in tonnes) manufactured by a company for the five financial years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

In which financial year the percentage increase in Imports and Exports taken together is the highest is the highest in comparison to its previous financial year?

1. 2015 – 2016

2. 2014 – 2015

3. 2016 – 2017

4. 2017 - 2018

Answer: 2016 - 2017

Q61. Three numbers are in the ratio 1/2 : 2/3 : 3/4. The difference between the greatest and the smallest number is 27. The smallest number is:

1. 54

2. 40

3. 81

4. 69

Answer: 69

Q62. A circle is inscribed in a triangle ABC. It touches sides AB, BC and AC at the points P, Q and R respectively. If BP = 9 cm, CQ = 10 cm and AR = 11 cm, then the perimeter (in cm) of the ∠ABC is:

1. 57.5

2. 75

3. 72.5

4. 60

Answer: 60

Q63. Two circles of radii 7 cm and 9 cm intersect at the points A and B. If AB = 10 cm and the distance between the centres of the circle is x cm, then the value of X is:

1. 2(√6 +√7)

2. (√6 + 7)

3. 2(√6 + √14)

4. (√6 +√14)

Answer: 2(√6 + √14)

Q64. If a² + b² = 135 and ab = 11, (a > 0, b > 0) then the value of (a³ + b³) is:

1. 1680

2. 1350

3. 1600

4. 1562

Answer: 1562

Q65. If (2x - 7)³ + (2x - 8)³ + (2x + 6)³ = 3 (2x - 7) + (2x - 8) + (2x + 6), then what is the value of x?

1. 2

2. 3

3. 4

4. 1

Answer: 3

Q66. A certain amount invested at a certain rate, compounded annually, grows to an amount in five years, which is a factor of 1.191016 more than to what it would have grown in three years. What is the rate percentage?

1. 6

2. 8

3. 4

4. 5

Answer: 6

Q67. What is the area of a rhombus (in cm²) whose side is 13 cm and the smaller diagonal is 10 cm ?

1. 392

2. 384

3. 350

4. 396

Answer: 384

Q68. The given Bar Graph presents the Imports and Exports of an item (in tonnes) manufactured by a company for the five financial years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

What is the average of Export (in toones) during the five financial years

1. 1025.9

2. 1279.5

3. 1552.4

4. 1279.6

Answer: 1279.6

Q69. There was 25% off on bags. A lady bought a bag and got 20% discount for paying in cash. She paid Rs.480. What was the price tag (in Rs) on the bag?

1. 800

2. 950

3. 750

4. 825

Answer: 800

Q70. The given Bar Graph presents the Imports and Exports of an item (in tonnes) manufactured by a company for the five financial years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

What is the ratio of total Imports to total Exports during the five financial years ?

1. 3199 : 3073

2. 4175 : 4011

3. 3073 : 3199

4. 4011 : 4175

Answer: 3073 : 3199

Q71. The given Bar Graph presents the Imports and Exports of an item (in tonnes) manufactured by a company for the five financial years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

In Which financial year, total of Exports and Imports is the highest ?

1. 2015 – 2016

2. 2014 – 2015

3. 2017 – 2018

4. 2016 - 2017

Answer: 2016 - 2017

Q72. If cosθ = 2p / p²+1,(p ≠ 0)then sin is equal to:

1. 2p / p² +1

2. p²+1/ p²-1

3. 2p / p²-1

4. p²-1/2p

Answer: p²+1/ p²-1

Q73. In a ∠ABC, the bisectors of ∠B and ∠C meet at point O within the triangle. If ∠BOC = 148° , then the measure of ∠A is:

1. 58°

2. 116°

3. 87°

4. 29°

Answer: 116°

Q74. If a 10-digit number 6220x558y2 is divisible by 88, then the value of (5x+5y) is:

1. 552. 45

3. 25

4. 20

Answer: 20

Q75. If 2 sin² θ + 5 cosθ - 4 = 0 0° < θ < 90° , then the value of cotθ + cosecθ is:

1. √3/2

2. 2/√3

3. √3

4. 3√3/2

Answer: √3

Q76. According to Article 243 V of the Constitution of India, the minimum age requirement for becoming a member of a Municipalty is ___________.

1. 28 years

2. 21 years

3. 32 years

4. 24 years

Answer: 21 years

Q77. In which state is the Kamakhya Temple situated?

1. Assam

2. Arunachal Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

4. Jharkhand

Answer: Assam

Q78. Which of the following states is the biggest Jute producer in India?

1. Rajasthan

2. West Bengal

3. Karnataka

4. Nagaland

Answer: West Bengal

Q79. In February 2018, ________ was appointed as the first independent female director of ICC.

1. Nita Ambani

2. Indra Jai Singh

3. Indra Nooyi

4. Chanda Kochhar

Answer: Indra Nooyi

Q80. Which of the following countries will host the World Leaders Conference to Combat Anti-Semitism in October 2020?

1. Sweden

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Belgium

Answer: Sweden

Q81. Which part of the human body gets affected by the illness called osteoporosis?

1. Kidney

2. Bones

3. Lungs

4. Brain

Answer: Bones

Q82. When is the World Thyroid Day observed every year?

1. 25th May

2. 25th October

3. 5th September

4. 15th January

Answer: 25th May

Q83. What is the SI unit of electrical resistance?

1. Ohm

2. Mole

3. Volt

4. Ampere

Answer: Ohm

Q84. Who among the following is called the 'father of supercomputing'?

1. Vint Cerf

2. Alan Perlis

3. Ken Thompson

4. Seymour Cray

Answer: Seymour Cray

Q85. In May 2019, ____________, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) professor, was awarded the '2019 Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health' at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva.

1. Seema Sahay

2. Alagarasu Kalichamy

3. Balram Bhargava

4. Ajay Vir Singh

Answer: Balram Bhargava

Q86. The Bacille Calmette-Guerin vaccine (popularly called BCG vaccine) is a vaccine to prevent which of these diseases?

1. Polio

2. Typhoid

3. Tuberculosis

4. Jaundice

Answer: Tuberculosis

Q87. A company that has been founded after 2003 and that has a current valuation of more than 1 billion USD is referred to as in the industry by which term?

1. Blue Moon Startup Company

2. Unicorn Startup Company

3. 5th Gear Startup Company

4. Stratosphere Startup Company

Answer: Unicorn Startup Company

Q88. Which country houses the headquarters of the intergovernmental organisation, ‘The International Bureau of Weights and Measures’?

1. France

2. Belgium

3. Switzerland

4. Austria

Answer: France

Q89. Which of the following airports was crowned the 'World’s Best Airport' for the seventh time in a row by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019?

1. Haneda International Airport

2. Indira Gandhi International Airport

3. Changi Airport

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Answer: Changi Airport

Q90. Who among the following won an award in the 'Best Actor (Female)' category at the 64th Filmfare Awards held in 2019?

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Sara Ali Khan

3. Janhvi Kapoor

4. Neena Gupta

Answer: Alia Bhatt

Q91. Which of the districts listed as options is not one of the three districts in the Chambal division of the state of Madhya Pradesh?

1. Sheopur

2. Bhind

3. Chhindwara

4. Morena

Answer: Chhindwara

Q92. In which state is 'Tarnetar' fair celebrated annually?

1. Telangana

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Manipur

4. Gujarat

Answer: Gujarat

Q93. Which of the following words was inserted in the Preamble by the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution of India?

1. Belief

2. Political

3. Integrity

4. Economic

Answer: Integrity

Q94. Jadugora, in Singhbhum district, Jharkhand is an important mine for which of the following?

1. Manganese

2. Emerald

3. Uranium

4. Coal

Answer: Uranium

Q95. Which one of the following statements about gratuity is NOT CORRECT?

1. Gratuity can be paid before the completion of five years of the death of an employee or if he has become disabled due to accident or disease.

2. Gratuity is given by the employer to his/her employee for the services rendered by him/her during the period of employment.

3. A person is eligible to receive gratuity only if he has completed minimum seven years of service with an organisation.

4. Gratuity is usually paid at the time of retirement but it can be paid before retirement provided certain conditions are met.

Answer: A person is eligible to receive gratuity only if he has completed minimum seven years of service with an organisation.

Q96. Who among the following Australian cricket players was NOT banned by Cricket Australia for ball tampering in 2018?

1. Cameron Bancroft

2. Steve Smith

3. Glenn Maxwell

4. David Warner

Answer: Glenn Maxwell

Q97. In the context of computers, what is the full form of PDF?

1. PowerPoint Document Format

2. Personal Document Format

3. Portable Document Format

4. Portable Details Format

Answer: Portable Document Format

Q98. Who was affectionately called 'The Grand Old Man of India"?

1. Rajendra Prasad

2. Lal Bahadur Shastri

3. Bipin Chandra Pal

4. Dadabhai Naoroji

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

Q99. In which year was the Non-Cooperation Movement launched?

1. 1856

2. 1920

3. 1919

4. 1877

Answer: 1920

Q100. Who was the coach of the Indian Under-19 men’s cricket team, which won the Under-19 World Cup 2018?

1. Lalchand Rajput

2. Robin Singh

3. Rahul Dravid

4. Anil Kumble

Answer: Rahul Dravid

