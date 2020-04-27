SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 19th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 19th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted online from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country and then got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 19th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 19th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Prompt : Gradual :: Reverse : ?

Options:

1) Decrease

2) Forward

3) Backward

4) Inclination

Answer: Forward

Q: 2 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

KOT : PJO : : FIR : ?

Options:

1) TMN

2) NKM

3) KDM

4) MNJ

Answer: KDM

Q: 3 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

QRU : RQF : : GIC : ?

Options:

1) GHJ

2) HGH

3) HHX

4) IGV

Answer: HHX

Q: 4 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

1331 : 11:: 13824 : ?

Options:

1) 20

2) 23

3) 18

4) 24

Answer: 24

Q: 5 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Anger

2) Enquiry

3) Investigation

4) Probe

Answer: Anger

Q: 6 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) ZVR

2) MIE

3) TXP

4) RNJ

Answer: TXP

Q: 7 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 1/2

2) 1/3

3) 1/4

4) 1/5

Answer: 1/3

Q: 8 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 897

2) 969

3) 888

4) 432

Answer: 432

Q: 9 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Qutb­ud­din Aibak, Iltutmish, ?, Ghiyas­ud­din Balban

Options:

1) Razia Sultana

2) Ala­ud­din Khilji

3) Firoz Shah Tughlaq

4) Bahlol Lodi

Answer: Razia Sultana

Q: 10 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AB,EFG,KLMN,?

Options:

1) TSUVW

2) STVUW

3) STUVW

4) RSTUV

Answer: STUVW

Q: 11 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AZ,BY,CX,?

Options:

1) KN

2) EV

3) EW

4) ED

Answer: ED

Q: 12 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

8,21,60,177,?

Options:

1) 425

2) 528

3) 525

4) 575

Answer: 528

Q: 13 ­ In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Out of 100 people 87 do regular exercising and 35 restrain from unnecessary diet.

(II) These 100 people belong to metro city region.

Conclusion:

(I) 35 % people do exercising and dieting.

(II) In metro city region people are more health conscious.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q: 14 ­ Rahul's age is three times the age of Sumit. If Rahul is 15 years old presently, determine the age (in years) of Sumit after 12 years.

Options:

1) 16

2) 15

3) 10

4) 17

Answer: 17

Q: 15 ­ Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Preview

ii. Preventive

iii. Prefer

iv. Preformation

Options:

1) iii,ii,i,iv

2) iv,iii,i,ii

3) iii,iv,ii,i

4) iii,i,ii,iv

Answer: iii,iv,ii,i

Q: 16 ­ In a certain code language, "BRING" is written as "25698" and "JAIL" is written as "4367". How is "BRINJAL" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 2566437

2) 2569437

3) 2569347

4) 2659437

Answer: 2569437

Q: 17 ­In the following question, Select the missing number from the given series.

5 12 18 6 11 12 61 265 ?

Options:

1) 465

2) 470

3) 468

4) 430

Answer: 468

Q: 18 ­ If "A" means "subtraction", "B" means "division", "C" means "addition" and "D" means "multiplication", then

305 B 5 A 28 C 43 D 12 = ?

Options:

1) 569

2) 549

3) 560

4) 530

Answer: 549

Q: 19 ­ Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

AB_AB_AA_BB_

Options:

1) ABBA

2) BBBB

3) ABBB

4) BBBA

Answer: ABBA

Q: 20 ­ Ram is facing towards the south. He turns to his left and moves 40 km, and then turns to his right and moves 50 km more. Finally, he turns to his left again and moves 60 km. Which direction is he facing now?

Options:

1) East

2) West

3) North

4) South

Answer: East

Q: 21 ­ A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘Y’ can be represented by 21, 40 etc. and ‘U’ can be represented by 96, 67 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘CARRY’.

Options:

1) 42,65,57,13,86

2) 11, 99,12,43,68

3) 23,04,66,95,89

4) 34,79,00,66,97

Answer: 34,79,00,66,97

Q: 22 ­ A man says to a lady, "Your father is the father­in­law of my father's only child." How is the lady related to the man?

Options:

1) Sister­in­law

2) Granddaughter

3) Wife

4) Daughter

Answer: Wife

Q: 23 ­If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 ­ Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Vegetable, Park, Carrot

Options:

Answer: 3

Q: 25 ­A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the Question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 1

Q: 26 ­ The command that merges the contents of one file to another is

Options:

1) APPEND

2) RENAME

3) RESTORE

4) ADD

Answer: APPEND

Q: 27 ­ Dishwasher was invented by ..................

Options:

1) John Barber

2) Sir Henry Cole

3) Josephine Cochrane

4) Bartolomeo Cristofori

Answer: Josephine Cochrane

Q: 28 ­ Prothrombin, responsible for clotting of blood is released by..................

Options:

1) Small Intestine

2) Blood Platelets

3) Large Intestine

4) Heart

Answer: Blood Platelets

Q: 29 ­ Acacia arabica is the scientific name of

Options:

1) Neem

2) Teak

3) Babhul

4) Pomegranate

Answer: Babhul

Q: 30 ­ Cannis Vulpes is the scientific name of

Options:

1) Dog

2) Wolf

3) Fox

4) Hyena

Answer: Fox

Q: 31 ­ What is the pH of water?

1) 7

2) 5

3) 3

4) 1

Answer: 7

Q: 32 ­ Solid carbon dioxide is known as ..................

Options:

1) Hypo

2) Borax

3) Alum

4) Dry ice

Answer: Dry ice

Q: 33 ­ Oil paint was first used for Buddhist paintings by Indian and Chinese painters in western .................sometime between the fifth and tenth centuries.

Options:

1) Iraq

2) Afghanistan

3) Pakistan

4) India

Answer: Afghanistan

Q: 34 ­ Flamingo festival is celebrated in which state?

Options:

1) Karnataka

2) Kerala

3) Andhra Pradesh

4) Maharashtra

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Q: 35 ­ If for the year a country's GDP was $990 million, consumer spending was $630 million, investment by businesses was $110 million, exports were $55 million and imports were $45 million, calculate government spending?

Options:

1) $260 million

2) $240 million

3) $480 million

4) $460 million

Answer: $240 million

Q: 36 ­ In economic equilibrium .................

Options:

1) supply is equal to the demand.

2) the surplus is larger than the shortage.

3) elasticity of demand equals elasticity of supply

4) price elasticity of demand is unity

Answer: supply is equal to the demand.

Q: 37 ­ Beryl is an ore/mineral of

Options:

1) Nickel

2) Beryllium

3) Lead

4) Tin

Answer: Beryllium

Q: 38 ­ What is the Greenhouse Effect?

Options:

1) The fall in population of plants due to human activity

2) It is the warming of earth's surface due to its atmosphere

3) The polluting effect of burning fossil fuels

4) The heating of the atmosphere due to depletion of the ozone layer

Answer: It is the warming of earth's surface due to its atmosphere

Q: 39 ­ The longest railway platform in India

Options:

1) Amritsar

2) Gorakhpur

3) Kathgodam

4) Kanpur

Answer: Gorakhpur

Q: 40 ­ In terms of size, Saturn ranks no. in our Solar System.

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 41 ­ Which of the following continents has the smallest land area?

Options:

1) Antarctica

2) Europe

3) North America

4) South America

Answer: Europe

Q: 42 ­ Who built Jodhpur Fort?

Options:

1) Guru Ramdas

2) Shah Jahan

3) Rao Jodhaji

4) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: Rao Jodhaji

Q: 43 ­ Battle of Panipat was fought in the year ..................

Options:

1) 1764

2) 1757

3) 1526

4) 1857

Answer: 1526

Q: 44 ­ Name the first Indian to get Nobel prize in literature.

Options:

1) Rabindranath Tagore

2) CV Raman

3) Lal Bahadur Shastri

4) Amartya Sen

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Q: 45 ­ Atmospheric pressure is measured by ..................

Options:

1) Barometer

2) Hexameter

3) Nanometer

4) Glaxometer

Answer: Barometer

Q: 46 ­ Instrument for measuring rainfall is called

Options:

1) Lucimeter

2) Galactometer

3) Hyetometer

4) Hygrometer

Answer: Hyetometer

Q: 47 ­ What is the total number of members in Rajya Sabha from States and Union Territories?

Options:

1) 218

2) 228

3) 238

4) 248

Answer: 238

Q: 48 ­ The Look East Policy in India was started by which of the following Prime Ministers?

Options:

1) Rajiv Gandhi

2) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

3) P.V. Narasimha Rao

4) Manmohan Singh

Answer: P.V. Narasimha Rao

Q: 49 ­ Who won the Gold Medal in 400m sprint in 2016 Summer Olympics?

Options:

1) Usain Bolt

2) Justin Gatlin

3) Andre De Grasse

4) Wayde van Niekerk

Answer: Wayde van Niekerk

Q: 50 ­ Who wrote the book "The God of Small Things"?

Options:

1) Arundhati Roy

2) Anita Desai

3) Amartya Sen

4) Arun Shourie

Answer: Arundhati Roy

Q: 51 ­ If (cosecA ­ 1)/(cosecA + 1) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) (sinA/(1 + cosA))2

2) cosA/(1 + sinA)

3) (cosA/(1 + sinA))2

4) sinA/(1 + cosA)

Answer: (cosA/(1 + sinA))2

Q: 52 ­ Product of 6ab, 3b and 4a is

Options:

1) 72a2b2

2) 144ab

3) 72ab

4) 144a2b2

Answer: 72a2b2

Q: 53 ­ An octahedron has 6 vertices. How many edges does it have?

Options:

1) 8

2) 12

3) 6

4) 10

Answer: 12

Q: 54 ­ By increasing the price of entry ticket to a fair in the ratio 5:7, the number of visitors to the fair has decreased in the ratio 11:9. In what ratio has the total collection increased or decreased?

Options:

1) increased in the ratio 55:63

2) decreased in the ratio 63:55

3) increased in the ratio 45:77

4) decreased in the ratio 77:45

Answer: increased in the ratio 55:63

Q: 55 ­ The largest 5 digit number exactly divisible by 84 is:

Options:

1) 99960

2) 99955

3) 99952

4) 99956

Answer: 99960

Q: 56 ­ If 3x + 2 ≥ x ­1 and 2x ­ 4 ≤ 2 ­x/3; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) ­2

2) 3

3) 5

4) ­1

Answer: ­1

Q: 57 ­ What is the length of the side of a regular hexagon, if its area is 54√3 sq cm?

Options:

1) 12 cm

2) 9 cm

3) 6 cm

4) 15 cm

Answer: 6 cm

Q: 58 ­ If cot π/3c ­ tan π/4c = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √3+2

2) (1­√3)/√3

3) (1­√2)/√2

4) (√3+4)/2√3

Answer: (1­√3)/√3

Q: 59 ­ The effective annual rate of interest corresponding to a nominal rate of 19% per annum payable half­yearly is:

Options:

1) 38 percent

2) 19.9 percent

3) 39.81 percent

4) 19 percent

Answer: 19.9 percent

Q: 60 ­ In the first 38 overs of a cricket match, the run rate was 4.5 runs/over. Calculate the required run rate in the remaining 12 overs to reach the target of

288 runs?

Options:

1) 10.35

2) 10.95

3) 9.75

4) 9.15

Answer: 9.75

Q: 61 ­ The sum of the ages of husband and wife at present is 56. Ten years ago the product of their ages was 320. What is the age of the husband and the wife?

Options:

1) 28, 28

2) 32, 24

3) 30, 26

4) 29, 27

Answer: 30, 26

Q: 62 ­ If 27% of an electricity bill is deducted, Rs 1825 is still to be paid. How much was the bill?

Options:

1) Rs 1437

2) Rs 2536

3) Rs 2500

4) Rs 1473

Answer: Rs 2500

Q: 63 ­ If secA = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √(1 ­ cot2A)

2) √(1 ­ tan2A)

3) √(1 + cot2A)

4) √(1 + tan2A)

Answer: √(1 + tan2A)

Q: 64 ­ The costs of daily ticket of local train is Rs 130 and Monthly Pass costs Rs 3091.40. If I buy the Monthly Pass and travel for 29 days in a month than I save (in percentage)?

Options:

1) 16 percent

2) 18 percent

3) 15 percent

4) 14 percent

Answer: 18 percent

Q: 65 ­ A vendor buys some lemons at the rate of 11 for Rs 10 and sells at the rate of 4 for Rs 5. What will be the result?

Options:

1) 37.5 percent loss

2) 27.27 percent gain

3) 37.5 percent gain

4) 27.2 percent loss

Answer: 37.5 percent gain

Q: 66 ­ If 7x ­ 5y = 13 and 2x ­ y = 5, then (x ­ y) is

Options:

1) 3

2) 4

3) 5

4) 1

Answer: 1

Q: 67 ­ The perimeters of a square and an equilateral triangle are equal. If the diagonal of the square is 9 cm, what is the area of the equilateral triangle?

Options:

1) 18√3 sq cm

2) 9√3 sq cm

3) 18√2 sq cm

4) 9√2 sq cm

Answer: 18√3 sq cm

Q: 68 ­ A thief is stopped by a policeman from a distance of 350 metres. When the policeman starts the chase, the thief also starts running. Assuming the speed of the thief as 7 km/h and that of police man as 12 km/h, how far the thief would have run, before he is overtaken?

Options:

1) 490 metres

2) 392 metres

3) 588 metres

4) 294 metres

Answer: 490 metres

Q: 69 ­ Painter 'A' can paint a house in 10 days and 'B' can do it in 20 days. With help of 'C', they did the job in 5 days only. Then, 'C' alone can do the job in:

Options:

1) 20 days

2) 10 days

3) 40 days

4) 50 days

Answer: 20 days

Q: 70 ­ What is the slope of the line parallel to the line passing through the points (­4,­6) and (2,­3)?

Options:

1) ­1/2

2) ­2

3) 2

4) 1/2

Answer: 1/2

Q: 71 ­ The total surface area of a cuboid is 376 sq cm. Find its volume if its length and breadth are 10 cm and 8 cm respectively?

Options:

1) 960 cubic cms

2) 240 cubic cms

3) 480 cubic cms

4) 720 cubic cms

Answer: 480 cubic cms

Q: 72 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Quantity of stock Average Cost (Rs.) Mobile Phones 47 11000 Cameras 60 9000 TVs 21 43000 Refrigerators 31 60000 ACs 82 22000

What is the value of the total stick (in lakh rupees)?

Options:

1) 562.4

2) 145

3) 56.24

4) 241

Answer: 56.24

Q: 73 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Ratio Import/Export 2011 0.7 2012 1.1 2013 0.9 2014 1.2 2015 1

If the import in 2012 was Rs. 1500 crores and the total exports in the years 2012 and 2013 together was Rs. 2000 crores, then the imports in 2013 was?

Options:

1) 573

2) 636

3) 1364

4) 707

Answer: 573

Q: 74 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Measured on Birthday Height of the child (in cms) 4 100 5 105 6 115 7 125 8 130 9 135 10 140 11 150 12 160 13 170 14 180 15 185 16 195

What was the increase in the height of the child from the 7th Birthday to the 13th Birthday?

Options:

1) 55 cms

2) 50 cms

3) 45 cms

4) 40 cms

Answer: 45 cms

Q: 75 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Deep Sleep 10 Dreaming 25 Light Sleep 10 Extremely light sleep 10 Awake 45

Between 10pm to 6pm, a fitness band records the following data. How long was the user in Deep Sleep or was in Extremely light sleep?

Options:

1) 3.1 hours

2) 1.1 hours

3) 1.6 hours

4) 2.1 hours

Answer: 1.6 hours

Q: 76 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Ignorance is bliss

Options:

1) Lack of knowledge is a curse

2) Sometimes it is better for you if you do not know all the facts

3) Fools believe they know more than the wise

4) To be truly happy one should ignore everything else

Answer: Sometimes it is better for you if you do not know all the facts

Q: 77 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) fidellity

2) befalen

3) probable

4) salwager

Answer: probable

Q: 78 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Varun goes (for cinema) every Friday.

Options:

1) to cinema

2) to the cinema

3) in cinema

4) no improvement

Answer: to the cinema

Q: 79 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Have a blast

Options:

1) A party with very loud music

2) To have peace amidst noise

3) To have a lot of fun

4) An explosion of happiness

Answer: To have a lot of fun

Q: 80 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

It is impossible to do this job.

Options:

1) This job is impossible to be done.

2) This job cannot be done with.

3) No one can do this job.

4) This job cannot be done by anyone.

Answer: This job is impossible to be done.

Q: 81 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) essoteric

2) manerly

3) sawsages

4) dissolve

Answer: dissolve

Q: 82 ­ In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

This is the time that you need to .................all your strength.

Options:

1) muster

2) build

3) capture

4) show

Answer: muster

Q: 83 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

There is renewed sense(A)/of urgency in(B)/completing the project.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) There is renewed sense

2) of urgency in

3) completing the project.

4) No error

Answer: There is renewed sense

Q: 84 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to allay the sorrow or grief

Options:

1) to lament

2) to console

3) distress

4) solace

Answer: to console

Q: 85 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Your motivational speech(A)/has had the tremendous(B)/effect on my students.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) Your motivational speech

2) has had the tremendous

3) effect on my students.

4) No error

Answer: has had the tremendous

Q: 86 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

A significant number

P­in the rural non­farm sector

Q­to be created

R­of these jobs will have

Options:

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: RQP

Q: 87 ­ In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The child looked up at her teacher, obviously afraid that she would further .................her. Options:

1) revere

2) extol

3) laud

4) chastise

Answer: chastise

Q: 88 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Jyoti said to her sister, "The RBI is India's central bank".

Options:

1) Jyoti told her sister the RBI was India's central bank.

2) Jyoti told her sister that the RBI was India's central bank.

3) Jyoti told her sister that the RBI is India's central bank.

4) Jyoti told her sister the RBI is India's central bank.

Answer: Jyoti told her sister that the RBI is India's central bank.

Q: 89 ­ Select the antonym of

escort

Options:

1) entourage

2) cavalier

3) foe

4) convoy

Answer: foe

Q: 90 ­ Select the synonym of

to permeate

1) to desiccate

2) to imbue

3) torrid

4) stale

Answer: to imbue

Q: 91 ­ Select the antonym of

demon

Options:

1) spectre

2) angel

3) shadow

4) zombie

Answer: angel

Q: 92 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to teach a person to accept a set of beliefs uncritically

Options:

1) to drill

2) to instill

3) to indoctrinate

4) to convince

Answer: to indoctrinate

Q: 93 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence

Mr. Shah (is having) two houses.

Options:

1) has

2) got

3) has been having

4) no improvement

Answer: has

Q: 94 ­ Select the synonym of

swine

Options:

1) hog

2) simple

3) immaculate

4) shine

Answer: hog

Q: 95 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order

By doing so, it

P­brought it closer

Q­to cultural and social life

R­has redefined politics and

Options:

1) RPQ

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) QPR

Answer: RPQ

­Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Anti­apartheid activist Desmond Tutu is even more hard­headed when he says, "In almost ................. language, the most difficult words are 'I am sorry’." Mr. Tutu adds that .................reconciliations can only lead to spurious healing. .................him forgiveness is a wager, an ethical wager on the future of .................relationship. This is why the few events of apology which stand up to .................scrutiny deserve to be treasured.

Q: 96 "In almost .................language, the most difficult words are 'I am sorry'."

Options:

1) each

2) all

3) any

4) every

Answer: every

Q: 97 ­ Mr. Tutu adds that .................reconciliations can only lead to spurious healing.

Options:

1) artificial

2) phony

3) spurious

4) bogus

Answer: spurious

Q: 98 ­ .................him forgiveness is a wager

Options:

1) For

2) To

3) By

4) About

Answer: For

Q: 99 ­ an ethical wager on the future of .................relationship.

Options:

1) the

2) a

3) them

4) him

Answer: a

Q: 100 ­ In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Anti­apartheid activist Desmond Tutu is even more hard­headed when he says, "In almost ................. language, the most difficult words are 'I am sorry’." Mr. Tutu adds that .................reconciliations can only lead to spurious healing. .................him forgiveness is a wager, an ethical wager on the future of.................relationship. This is why the few events of apology which stand up to .................scrutiny deserve to be treasured.

This is why the few events of apology which stand up to .................scrutiny deserve to be treasured.

Options:

1) critical

2) sarcastic

3) cynical

4) satirical

Answer: critical

