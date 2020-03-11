SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 13th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 17th to 28th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 13th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 13th March 2018 Question Paper:

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

His hard (1)/ punch lay (2)/ him on the road . (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

In 1961, a meteoroid was defined as "a solid object moving in (1)/ interplanetary space, of a size considerably smaller than (2)/ an asteroid and considerably larger then an atom". (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He is a man of ______.

Options:

1) principal

2) efforts

3) principle

4) enthusiasm

Answer: principle

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Without education we are ______ and our lives are useless without any meaning attached to it.

Options:

1) someone

2) uncomplete

3) complete

4) incomplete

Answer: incomplete

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Abeyance

Options:

1) Revival

2) Inactivity

3) Operation

4) Continuation

Answer: Inactivity

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Excogitate

Options:

1) Communication

2) Die

3) Invent

4) Ignore

Answer: Invent

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Altruism

Options:

1) Charity

2) Kindness

3) Compassion

4) Spite

Answer: Spite

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Peer

Options:

1) Equal

2) Look

3) Match

4) Inferior

Answer: Inferior

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

An inference is

P : the direct, logical one

Q : the likely or probable

R : conclusion rather than

Options:

1) PRQ

2) QPR

3) RQP

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The assassin shot the President.

Options:

1) The President shot by the assassin.

2) The President was shoot by the assassin.

3) The President got shot by the assassin.

4) The President was shot by the assassin.

Answer: The President was shot by the assassin.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

He said to me, “I have often told you not to play in dark.”

Options:

1) He said to him that he shouldn’t play in dark.

2) He reminded me that he had often told me not to play in dark.

3) He asked him to not play in dark.

4) He asked me that he had told me to not play in dark.

Answer: He reminded me that he had often told me not to play in dark.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Pharaoh

2) Faraoh

3) Pharoah

4) Pharoar

Answer: Pharaoh

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Without habit, personality could not exist; for we could never do a thing twice alike, and ___________ would be a new person each succeeding moment. The acts which give us our own peculiar _____________ are our habitual acts--the little things that do themselves moment by moment without care or attention, and are the truest and best expression of our real selves. Probably _______ one of us could be very sure which arm he puts ________ the sleeve, or which foot he puts into the shoe, first; and yet each of us ____________ formed the habit long ago of doing these things in a certain way.

Q. 13 - twice alike, and ___________ would be a new person

Options:

1) hence

2) if

3) but

4) also

Answer: hence

Q. 14 - own peculiar _____________ are our habitual acts

Options:

1) individual

2) individuals

3) individuality

4) individualist

Answer: individuality

Q. 15 - Probably _______ one of us could

Options:

1) negative

2) never

3) no

4) nor

Answer: no

Q. 16 - which arm he puts ________ the sleeve

Options:

1) into

2) on

3) upon

4) to

Answer: into

Q. 17 - and yet each of us ____________ formed the habit

Options:

1) certain

2) certainty

3) certainly

4) be certain

Answer: certainly

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To quit on someone

Options:

1) To fire someone from a job.

2) To cheat with someone.

3) To give up on a difficult person.

4) To stop helping someone, especially when the support is needed.

Answer: To stop helping someone, especially when the support is needed.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Excuse my French

Options:

1) Used to apologize for swearing.

2) Said when one cannot speak the language of the other person correctly.

3) Used to make a flimsy excuse.

4) Used when you give up easily.

Answer: Used to apologize for swearing.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Reduce or decrease in speed or intensity

Options:

1) Expedite

2) Slacken

3) Impel

4) Spur

Answer: Slacken

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Comfort someone at a time of grief or disappointment

Options:

1) Arouse

2) Pique

3) Fluster

4) Console

Answer: Console

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Whether it (were balancing) the budget or the day-to-day menu, grandma was the expert.

Options:

1) has balancing

2) was balanced

3) was balancing

4) no improvement

Answer: was balancing

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

If all of us (had been) philosophical thinkers, we would not have been deceived by scheming politicians all these years.

Options:

1) has been

2) have been

3) had being

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Although not all those who study

A-better thinkers and leaders

B-become philosophers, they become

C-logic or philosophy may

Options:

1) CAB

2) BCA

3) CBA

4) BAC

Answer: CBA

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) inundate

2) inundat

3) inunndate

4) inunndat

Answer: inundate

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Grapes : Fruit : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Stem : Potato

2) Ginger : Branch

3) Tomato : Red

4) Ladyfinger : Vegetable

Answer: Ladyfinger : Vegetable

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number pair from the given alternatives.

42 : 55 : : ? : ?

Options:

1) 35 : 48

2) 64 : 80

3) 52 : 69

4) 36 : 54

Answer: 35 : 48

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

NPQ : SUV : : JLM : ?

Options:

1) PQS

2) ORS

3) PQR

4) OQR

Answer: OQR

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Cricket – Pitch

2) Rink – Skating

3) Hockey – Ground

4) Wrestling – Arena

Answer: Rink – Skating

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 13 – 15

2) 17 – 19

3) 11 – 13

4) 15 – 19

Answer: 15 – 19

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) KQW

2) BGN

3) MSY

4) NTZ

Answer: BGN

Q. 32 - From the given alternatives, according to dictionary, which word will come at FIRST position?

1. Glorious

2. Glider

3. Golden

4. Glisten

5. Grapes

Options:

1) Glider

2) Golden

3) Grapes

4) Glisten

Answer: Glider

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

21, 11, 32, 43, 75, ?

Options:

1) 125

2) 153

3) 118

4) 97

Answer: 118

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

GX, HW, IV, ?, KT

Options:

1) JU

2) KU

3) JV

4) JS

Answer: JU

Q. 35 - Rajan walks 24 metres towards east. Then turns right and walk another 24 metres. Then turn right and walks for 31 metres to reach shop A. He again turns to his right and walks for 24 metres. What is the straight line distance (in metres) between the starting point and shop A?

Options:

1) 14√2

2) 15√2

3) 25

4) 26

Answer: 25

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Ancillary

Options:

1) Ail

2) Navy

3) Nill

4) Any

Answer: Navy

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “POLIS” is written as “SROLV”. How is “MRUGS” written in that code language?

Options:

1) JLNQF

2) PUXJV

3) FNPRA

4) VJQZT

Answer: PUXJV

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '÷' represents '+', '-' represents 'x', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

20 x 12 ÷ 3 - 40 + 12 = ?

Options:

1) 25

2) 32

3) 18

4) 7

Answer: 18

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

14 ÷ 10 x 20 - 40 + 34 = 1

Options:

1) x and -

2) ÷ and -

3) ÷ and x

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and x

Q. 40 - If 30%6 = -5, 10%5 = -2 and 10%2 = -5, then find the value of 80%8 = ?

Options:

1) 40

2) 25

3) -10

4) 5

Answer: -10

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

aAAAAAA, AaAAAAA, AAaAAAA, AAAaAAA, AAAAaAA, _______________.

Options:

1) AAAAAAa

2) aAAAAAA

3) AaAAAAA

4) AAAAAaA

Answer: AAAAAaA

Q. 42 - A helicopter flies 80 km North, then it turns West and flies 50 km, then it turns North and flies 120 km, then it turns to its right and flies 50 km. Where is it now with reference to its starting position?

Options:

1) 40 km North

2) 200 km South

3) 40 km South

4) 200 km North

Answer: 200 km North

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: Some genies are ogres

Statement II: No magic are genies

Conclusion I: Some ogres are magic

Conclusion II: All magic are ogres\

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents web designers, circle represents Athletes, triangle represents Sculptors and square represents Asians. Which set of letters represents Asians who are not Athletes?

Options:

1) DEF

2) D

3) GF

4) DE

Answer: D

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

RMT, PKR, NIP, ?, JEL

Options:

1) KNL

2) LGN

3) MHO

4) KFM

Answer: LGN

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

144, 139, 133, 128, ?, 117, 111

Options:

1) 124

2) 123

3) 122

4) 126

Answer: 122

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (16, 48, 49)

2) (23, 69, 70)

3) (17, 51, 52)

4) (34, 112, 113)

Answer: (34, 112, 113)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 – A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘B’ can be represented by 24, 31 etc and ‘V’ can be represented by 86, 89 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘VAMP’.

Options:

1) 31,78,23,59

2) 86,44,20,67

3) 13,87,10,67

4) 21,88,32,96

Answer: 86,44,20,67

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 51 - What is the place value and face value of 9 in 68956 respectively?

Options:

1) 9, 900

2) 900, 9

3) 9, 9

4) 9000, 900

Answer: 900, 9

Q. 52 - Find the unit place digit in 71 x 72 x 73 x 74 x 76 x 77 x 78 x 79.

Options:

1) 2

2) 0

3) 4

4) 6

Answer: 6

Q. 53 – The value of 1 + 22 + 23 + 24 + …….. + 29 is __________x.

Options:

1) 255

2) 511

3) 1021

4) 2047

Answer: 1021

Q. 54 – What will be the value of a3 + b3, if a2 + b2 = 32 and a + b = 8?

Options:

1) 8

2) 32

3) 128

4) 256

Answer: 128

Q. 55 - The line bisecting all the three angles of a triangle meets at a common point. This point is known as ______________.

Options:

1) circum-center

2) centroid

3) orthocenter

4) in-center

Answer: in-center

Q. 56 - The point of the intersection of three medians is known as the ____________.

Options:

1) circum-centre

2) in-center

3) centroid

4) orthocenter

Answer: centroid

Q. 57 - If P = 5X and Q = X, then P is how much percentage more than Q?

Options:

1) 80

2) 320

3) 500

4) 400

Answer: 400

Q. 58 - The ratio of three numbers is 2 : 5 : 7. If their product is 1890, then what is the sum of the three numbers?

Options:

1) 82

2) 140

3) 42

4) 72

Answer: 42

Q. 59 - P starts a business with Rs 14000. After 8 months Q joins P with Rs 8000. After 3 years, what will be the ratio of the profit of P and Q?

Options:

1) 12 : 5

2) 9 : 4

3) 14 : 9

4) 15 : 8

Answer: 9 : 4

Q. 60 - A person bought 100 cars for Rs 40000. If the average price of 60 cars is Rs 500, then what will be the average price (in Rs) of remaining cars?

Options:

1) 200

2) 250

3) 300

4) 350

Answer: 250

Q. 61 - The simple interest on a sum for 5 years is Rs 16800. The rate of interest for the first 3 years is 8% per annum and for the next 2 years is 12% per annum. What is the value (in Rs) of sum?

Options:

1) 30000

2) 38000

3) 32000

4) 35000

Answer: 35000

Q. 62 - Selling price of an article is Rs 1144. If loss percentage is 12%, then what is the cost price (in Rs) of article?

Options:

1) 1300

2) 1006

3) 1242

4) 1440

Answer: 1300

Q. 63 - Marked price of a chair is Rs 800 and discount is 15%. What is additional discount (in percentage) should be offered to the customer to bring the price of chair to Rs 578?

Options:

1) 15

2) 10

3) 16.5

4) 17.5

Answer: 15

Q. 64 – Which of the following statement(s) is/are TRUE?

1. ∛512 X √256 > ∛343 X √289

2. √121 + ∛1331 > ∛125 X √125

Options:

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Neither I nor II

4) Both I and II

Answer: Only I

Q. 65 - Two pipes can fill a cistern in 28 and 21 hours respectively and an another pipe can empty 30 gallons of water per hour. All the three pipes working together can fill the empty cistern in 84 hours. What is the capacity (in gallons) of the cistern?

Options:

1) 350

2) 450

3) 420

4) 480

Answer: 420

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Q. 66 - A train is moving at the speed of 36 km/hr. How many seconds it will take to cover a distance of 600 meters?

Options:

1) 60

2) 120

3) 30

4) 40

Answer: 60

Directions 67 to 70: The line graph shows the number of a certain university who failed in the given year in their final exams. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – In which year were failures greater than that of the previous year?

Options:

1) 2014

2) 2013

3) 2015

4) 2016

Answer: 2014

Q. 68 - What was the difference in failures between the years 2011 and 2013?

Options:

1) 6000

2) 4500

3) 6500

4) 4000

Answer: 4500

Q. 69 - Failures in 2014 were greater than that in 2012 by ________.

Options:

1) 25%

2) 16.67%

3) 20%

4) 15%

Answer: 20%

Q. 70 - What is the average number of failures in the last three years?

Options:

1) 1500

2) 1250

3) 1350

4) 1400

Answer: 1500

Q. 71 - The area of a square is 40.5 cm⊃2;. Find the length of its diagonal (in cm).

Options:

1) 9

2) 4.5

3) 18

4) 13.5

Answer: 9

Q. 72 - What is the measure of an exterior angle of a regular polygon of 10 sides?

Options:

1) 30

2) 24

3) 36

4) 20

Answer: 36

Q. 73 - The total surface area of a hemisphere is 462 cm2. Find its diameter (in cm).

Options:

1) 7

2) 28

3) 21

4) 14

Answer: 14

Q. 74 - What is the value of (sin60° - 2/√3) ?

Options:

1) -1/2√3

2) -1/2

3) 1/√3

4) (1-2√3)/2

Answer: -1/2√3

Q. 75 - ∆PQR is right angled at Q. If tanP = 24/7, then what is the value of cosR ?

Options:

1) 25/7

2) 24/25

3) 24/7

4) 7/24

Answer: 24/25

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - Deindustrialisation means: ___________.

Options:

1) uprooting of people from agriculture and planting them in industries

2) movement of workforce from the industrial sector to the service sector

3) a deliberate effort to compel the existing industries to shut down

4) a deliberate effort to promote the new industries

Answer: movement of workforce from the industrial sector to the service sector

Q. 77 - Why are the Indian workers less skilled than the workers of western countries?

Options:

1) Low level of wages

2) Inferior quality of capital provided to labourers

3) High level of illiteracy

4) Strong trade unions

Answer: High level of illiteracy

Q. 78 - Junagadh inscription is the first inscription of which of the following languages?

Options:

1) Prakrit

2) Pali

3) Kharoshthi

4) Sanskrit

Answer: Sanskrit

Q. 79 - Who among the following is considered as a political guru of Mahatma Gandhi?

Options:

1) Dadabhai Naoroji

2) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

3) Lala Lajpat Rai

4) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Answer: Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Q. 80 - What is the main cause of temperature rise in the interior of the Earth?

Options:

1) Pressure

2) Breakdown of radioactive substances

3) Both the pressure and breakdown of radioactive substances

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Both the pressure and breakdown of radioactive substances

Q. 81 - The two volcanic islands located in the Indian territory are: ______________________.

Options:

1) Kavaratti and New Moore

2) Pamban and Barren

3) Barren and Narcondam

4) Great Andaman and Little Nicobar

Answer: Barren and Narcondam

Q. 82 - Sadir is a name of which ancient dance style of India?

Options:

1) Kathak

2) Odissi

3) Bharatanatyam

4) Mohiniattam

Answer: Bharatanatyam

Q. 83 - Which country has made world's first all-electric ship, which can travel up to 80 Km with 200 tons cargo after a two hour charge?

Options:

1) Japan

2) South Korea

3) China

4) Australia

Answer: China

Q. 84 - Who among the following has been awarded the ‘German Green Talent Award 2017’?

Options:

1) Sukhveer Rohilla

2) Pushpa Negrani

3) Shamik Chaudhary

4) Rishi Dholakiya

Answer: Shamik Chaudhary

Q. 85 - Where is the commercial capital of Sri Lanka?

Options:

1) Trincomalee

2) Colombo

3) Galle

4) Kandy

Answer: Colombo

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q. 86 - Generally atomic radius is measured in which unit?

Options:

1) Fermi

2) Millimeter

3) Angstrom

4) Micrometer

Answer: Angstrom

Q. 87 - Which of the statement(s) about the reaction given below is/are INCORRECT?

2PbO (s) + C (s) ⟶ 2Pb (s) + CO2 (g)

I. Lead is getting reduced.

II. Carbon is getting reduced.

III. Lead oxide is getting reduced.

Options:

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: Only I and II

Q. 88 - Who appoints Chairman of Union Public Service Commission in India?

Options:

1) Prime Minister of India

2) Home Minister of India

3) President of India

4) Chief Election Commissioner of India

Answer: President of India

Q. 89 - Part of XVII of India Constitution deals with ______.

Options:

1) elections

2) official language

3) Panchyat

4) fundamental rights

Answer: official language

Q. 90 - Breaking down of fats from large globules to smaller globules by Bile juice is similar to which of the following?

Options:

1) Emulsification of soaps

2) Esterification of alcohol

3) Fermentation of glucose

4) Eutrophication of water

Answer: Emulsification of soaps

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Q. 91 - Robert Hooke discovered cells by observing them in a ______.

Options:

1) onion peel

2) cork slice

3) pond water

4) No option is correct.

Answer: cork slice

Q. 92 - In September 2017, Government of India approved the revamped ‘Khelo India Programme’ at a cost of Rs 1756 crore for the period ______.

Options:

1) 2017-18 to 2019-20

2) 2017-18 to 2018-19

3) 2018-19 to 2019-20

4) 2018-19 to 2020-21

Answer: 2017-18 to 2019-20

Q. 93 - Which organization will launch two missions named GOLD and ICON to explore the ionosphere?

Options:

1) National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

2) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

3) China National Space Administration (CNSA)

4) European Space Agency (ESA)

Answer: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Q. 94 - In December 2017, as per the announcement made by the finance Ministry, nearly how much amount have banks lost on account of frauds in the fiscal 2016-17?

Options:

1) Rs 50,000 crore

2) Rs 5000 crore

3) Rs 17,000 crore

4) Rs 1,000 crore

Answer: Rs 17,000 crore

Q. 95 - On 26 July 2017, the Parliament passed the Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017. This Bill extends jurisdiction of the act to which state?

Options:

1) Manipur

2) Assam

3) Jammu and Kashmir

4) Nagaland

Answer: Jammu and Kashmir

Q. 96 - What is the effective resistance (in Ω) of two resistors 12 Ω and 24 Ω connected in parallel?

Options:

1) 36

2) 8

3) 16

4) 72

Answer: 8

Q. 97 - If the Distance-Time graph is a straight inclined line then it represents _______________.

Options:

1) uniform speed

2) non-uniform speed

3) constant displacement

4) non-uniform velocity

Answer: uniform speed

Q. 98 - When warm air rises up and cold air from the surrounding areas rushes in to fill its place then this sets up ________________ in air.

Options:

1) conduction

2) convection

3) radiation

4) agitation

Answer: convection

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2018 IPL auctions, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Steve Smith.

B) Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One 2017 Japanese Grand Prix.

C) Ma Long won the 2017 San Marino and Rimini's Coast Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Options:

1) Only A

2) Only B

3) A and C

4) A and B

Answer: Only B

Q. 100 - In Microsoft Word, ____________ view enables us to view our document as it would appear in a web browser such as the Internet Explorer.

Options:

1) Web Layout

2) Normal Layout

3) Reading Layout

4) Print Layout

Answer: Web Layout

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam