SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 7th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Photosynthesis is (1)/ possible (2)/ because of sun. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Every effect we see, hear or speak in our outside (1)/ or physical world has a specific cause that (2)/ have its origin in the inner or mental world. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

______ worst is yet to come.

1) The

2) An

3) A

4) None

Answer: The

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Corruption is an evil generally more ______ in the underdeveloped and developing countries of the world.

1) reluctant

2) distant

3) rampant

4) extravagant

Answer: rampant

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Turbulence

1) Agitation

2) Calmness

3) Repose

4) Stillness

Answer: Agitation

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Quiescent

1) Dull

2) Questionable

3) Bright

4) Alive

Answer: Dull

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Sordid

1) Dirty

2) Black

3) Corrupt

4) Reputable

Answer: Reputable

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Relationship

1) Affinity

2) Member

3) Leaning

4) Opposition

Answer: Opposition

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The art of

P : efforts and practice

Q : fruit of persistent

R : effective presentation is the

1) QPR

2) RPQ

3) RQP

4) PRQ

Answer: RQP

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The girl caught the kite.

1) The kite was caught by the girl.

2) The kite is caught by the girl.

3) The kite was catch by the girl.

4) The kite is catch by the girl.

Answer: The kite was caught by the girl.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Tina said to him, “Please wait here till I return.”

1) Tina asked him to stay there.

2) Tina requested him to wait there till she returned.

3) Tina request him to wait until she comes.

4) Tina says he should wait there till her returned.

Answer: Tina requested him to wait there till she returned.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Laison

2) Liaison

3) Lieison

4) Liaisone

Answer: Liaison

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Photography is the _____________ we can get to stopping time. The camera is our pause button, the cork we use to stop time from running out. And the photo album is the most potent time machine ever ____________, one that transports you to a curated past where everything exists ________ you choose to remember it, one that lets you revisit ________ just people and places and ages, but the hidden crannies of ________ own memory and the strange landscape of emotions that lies beyond.

Q. 13 - Photography is the _____________ we can get to stopping time.

1) close

2) closest

3) closeness

4) closely

Answer: closest

Q. 14 - time machine ever ____________, one that transports

1) build

2) built

3) building

4) builds

Answer: built

Q. 15 - everything exists ________ you choose to

1) so

2) to

3) at

4) as

Answer: as

Q. 16 - lets you revisit ________ just people

1) nor

2) none

3) no

4) not

Answer: not

Q. 17 - but the hidden crannies of ________ own memory and

1) your

2) you

3) yourself

4) yourselves

Answer: your

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be left stranded

1) Unable to leave somewhere because of a problem.

2) Suffer a bad hair day.

3) Having only a single thing to hold on to save yourself.

4) To be the last person on whom the blame falls on eventually.

Answer: Unable to leave somewhere because of a problem.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

All thumbs

1) Permission from the concerned people to go ahead.

2) A crowd cheering their favourite team.

3) Physically awkward, especially with respect to the hands.

4) An illiterate person who cannot sign his name.

Answer: Physically awkward, especially with respect to the hands.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

A group of people leading the way in new developments or ideas

1) Sycophant

2) Stooge

3) Zealot

4) Vanguard

Answer: Vanguard

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Eager or quick to argue or fight; aggressively defiant

1) Docile

2) Truculent

3) Pliable

4) Pliant

Answer: Truculent

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The base of the cooking vessels would have a thick coating of carbon deposit and (clean) it was a pain.

1) cleaned

2) cleans

3) cleaning

4) no improvement

Answer: cleaning

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

It (has been pointed) out that people’s Facebook postings are not a real reflections of who they are.

1) has being pointed

2) has been point

3) has been pointing

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

The introduction of

A-had ruled from the time man learned to cook food

B-meant the end of firewood, which

C-the kerosene stove also

1) CAB

2) BCA

3) CBA

4) BAC

Answer: CBA

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) obsesive

2) obsessiv

3) obsessive

4) obsesiv

Answer: obsessive

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Rectangle : Four : : ? : ?

1) Square : Seven

2) Polygon : Two

3) Circle : Six

4) Triangle : Three

Answer: Triangle : Three

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number pair from the given alternatives.

13 : 17 : : ? : ?

1) 17 : 24

2) 19 : 23

3) 19 : 27

4) 21 : 23

Answer: 19 : 23

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter pair from the given alternatives.

EFG : GHI : : ? : ?

1) RFH : THJ

2) NPS : OQT

3) LAN : JYL

4) TOP : QLM

Answer: RFH : THJ

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) Length – Metre

2) Temperature – Degree

3) Ampere – Current

4) Work – Joule

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) 12 – 121

2) 14 – 169

3) 16 – 215

4) 18 – 289

Answer: 16 – 215

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) HFD

2) SQO

3) ZXV

4) BZU

Answer: BZU

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Brides

2. Boastful

3. Blizzard

4. Biology

5. Brilliant

1) 15234

2) 54321

3) 43215

4) 32145

Answer: 43215

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

12, 15, 19, 24, 30, ?

1) 38

2) 37

3) 39

4) 40

Answer: 37

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

A, D, H, M, ?

1) R

2) S

3) Q

4) T

Answer: S

Q. 35 - In a row, there are 8 girls between Aruna and Bimla and Aruna being the first girl in row. There are 5 girls between Bimla and Chetna. If there are 14 girls after Chetna, then how many minimum girls are there in the row?

1) 13

2) 15

3) 18

4) 16

Answer: 18

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Precious

1) Pire

2) Rise

3) Rose

4) Rest

Answer: Rest

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “RINKS” is written as “SKOMT”. How is “FRIED” written in that code language?

1) PQGHJ

2) HUKHD

3) KOTGJ

4) GTJGE

Answer: GTJGE

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, 'x' represents '+', '÷' represents 'x', '-' represents '÷' and '+' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

5 ÷ 4 - 10 + 7 x 16 = ?

1) 50

2) 5

3) 9

4) 11

Answer: 11

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

18 x 12 - 3 ÷ 10 + 2 = 64

1) + and x

2) + and ÷

3) ÷ and -

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and -

Q. 40 - If 9#3 = 120, 3#4 = 70 and 2#9 = 110, then find the value of 5#2 = ?

1) 40

2) 50

3) 70

4) 80

Answer: 70

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

QPPPPPP, QQPPPPP, QQQPPPP, QQQQPPP, QQQQQPP, _______________.

1) QQQQQQP

2) PPPPPPP

3) QPPPPPP

4) QQPPPPP

Answer: QQQQQQP

Q. 42 - A pilot takes off and flies 35 km West then, it turns South and flies 15 km, then it turns to its left and flies 20 km, then it turns north and flies 15 km. Where is the plane now with respect to its starting position?

1) 55 km West

2) 15 km East

3) 15 km West

4) 55 km East

Answer: 15 km West

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: No rings are bangles

Statement II: All gold are rings

Conclusion I: No bangles are gold

Conclusion II: Some rings are gold

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Both conclusions I and II follow

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Dentists, circle represents Bloggers, triangle represents Comedians and square represents Boxers. Which set of letters represents Dentists who are either Bloggers or Comedians?

1) LKCB

2) GLKC

3) FEC

4) K

Answer: GLKC

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

ANT, CPV, ERX, ?, IVB

1) GTZ

2) FSY

3) GTY

4) FSZ

Answer: GTZ

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

43, 44, 46, 47, 49, 49, 50, ?

1) 54

2) 53

3) 51

4) 52

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (10, 12, 14)

2) (12, 14, 16)

3) (18, 20, 22)

4) (24, 26, 30)

Answer: (24, 26, 30)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘B’ can be represented by 24, 31 etc and ‘X’ can be represented by 56, 59 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set of the word ‘AXES’.

1) 44,85,21,65

2) 44,98,40,75

3) 10,97,31,67

4) 23,56,11,79

Answer: 23,56,11,79

Q. 51 - Convert the 0.0068 in to vulgar fraction:

1) 7/1250

2) 17/2500

3) 17/5000

4) 7/1750

Answer: 17/2500

Q. 52 - How many 3-digit numbers are completely divided by 4.

1) 225

2) 224

3) 223

4) 222

Answer: 225

Q. 53 - There are two buckets, smaller bucket can hold only 3/5th of the water as compared to the larger bucket. If 6,000 buckets of larger capacity are needed to fill a pond. Then how many smaller capacity buckets are needed to fill the same pond?

1) 8000

2) 10000

3) 12000

4) 15000

Answer: 10000

Q. 54 –What is the value of the expression a3 – 5 + 128/16a, When a = 2?

1) 2

2) 5

3) 7

4) 8

Answer: 7

Q. 55 - The height of the equilateral triangle is 9 cm. What is the radius (in cm) of the circle circumscribing the three vertices?

1) 3

2) 6

3) 9

4) 12

Answer: 6

Q. 56 - The area of a circular cricket ground is 24.64 hectares. Find the cost of making rope boundary at the rate of Rs. 5.40 per metre.

1) Rs. 9,600

2) Rs. 9,504

3) Rs. 9,802

4) Rs. 9,876

Answer: Rs. 9,504

Q. 57 - 90% of X = 40% of Y and Y = a% of X. What is the value of a?

1) 225

2) 125

3) 2.25

4) 1.25

Answer: 225

Q. 58 - The sum of three numbers is 162. If the ratio of the first number to the second number is 5 : 7 and that of the second number to the third number is 5 : 3, then what is the second number?

1) 35

2) 70

3) 80

4) 40

Answer: 70

Q. 59 - S, T and U started a business by investing Rs 4200, Rs 6300 and Rs 8400 respectively. S left the business after 3 months, T left 6 months after the business had started and U remained in the business till one year. At the end of one year the total profit is Rs 6000. What is the U’s share (in Rs) in the profit?

1) 4200

2) 3200

3) 4000

4) 3600

Answer: 4000

Q. 60 - The average of 6 consecutive integers is 15/2. What is the average of last three integers?

1) 8

2) 9

3) 17/2

4) 7

Answer: 9

Q. 61 - Simple interest on a sum for six months at 5% per annum is Rs 65.5.What is the value (in Rs) of sum?

1) 2600

2) 2620

3) 1320

4) 2880

Answer: 2620

Q. 62 - The difference between cost price and selling price is Rs 221. If profit percentage is 17%, then what is the selling price (in Rs)?

1) 1079

2) 1300

3) 1521

4) 1724

Answer: 1521

Q. 63 - Marked price of an article is Rs 3600 and selling price is Rs 3132. What is the discount percentage?

1) 12%

2) 13%

3) 17.21%

4) 14.94%

Answer: 13%

Q. 64 - What is that least number that must be added to the product 684 × 686 to make it a perfect square?

1) 685

2) 1

3) 684

4) 686

Answer: 1

Q. 65 - Sumit and Amit undertook a work for Rs 7200. Sumit alone can do the work in 5 days and Amit alone can do the work in 4 days. If they work together, then what will be the difference (in Rs.) in the amount they receive?

1) 800

2) 1600

3) 1200

4) 1400

Answer: 800

Q. 66 - A man covered a certain distance by a train running at the speed of 50 km/hr and covers the same distance back by walking at the speed of 5 km/hr. If the whole journey took 5 hours 30 minutes, then what was the distance (in km) of one side?

1) 30

2) 25

3) 20

4) 18

Answer: 25

Directions 67 to 70: The pie chart shows the breakup of expenditure of a manufacturing company for the year 2017. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – The second highest expenditure is for which item ?

1) Labour

2) Power

3) Raw material

4) Rent

Answer: Raw material

Q. 68 - What is the total expenditure (in Rs lakhs) ?

1) 900

2) 1800

3) 2000

4) 1000

Answer: 1800

Q. 69 - The measure of the central angle of the sector representing Taxes is ________ degrees.

1) 40

2) 20

3) 60

4) 30

Answer: 30

Q. 70 - Expenditure on Labour and Raw material constitute what percent of total expenditure?

1) 33.30%

2) 44.44%

3) 40%

4) 30%

Answer: 44.44%

Q. 71 - The length of the diagonal and the breadth of a rectangle are 25 cm and 7 cm respectively. Find its perimeter (in cm).

1) 124

2) 41

3) 82

4) 62

Answer: 62

Q. 72 - If a regular polygon has 6 sides then the measure of its interior angle is greater than the measure of its exterior angle by how many degrees?

1) 90o

2) 100o

3) 60o

4) 108o

Answer: 60o

Q. 73 - The curved surface area and the slant height of a right circular cone are 99 cm2 and 9 cm respectively. Find its diameter (in cm).

1) 3.5

2) 7

3) 14

4) 10.5

Answer: 7

Q. 74 - What is the value of ( 1/3 - cot60°) ?

1) (2-√3)/2√3

2) (√2-1)/√2

3) (1-√3)/3

4) (√3-4)/2√3

Answer: (1-√3)/3

Q. 75 - ∆XYZ is right angled at Y. If tanX = 15/8, then what is the value of sinZ ?

1) 15/17

2) 17/8

3) 17/15

4) 8/17

Answer: 8/17

Q. 76 - Which of the following best defines free trade?

1) Imports are discouraged

2) There are no restrictions on exports and imports

3) There are no duties levied on export

4) Imported goods are made duty free

Answer: There are no restrictions on exports and imports

Q. 77 - Non-Tax revenue can be increased by improving the working of ___________.

1) Commercial Irrigation Projects

2) State Road Transport Corporation

3) Electricity Boards

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Commercial Irrigation Projects

Q. 78 - Which ruler of the Vijayanagar empire was the friend of the Portuguese Governor Albuquerque?

1) Devaraya II

2) Narsingh Raya

3) Krishna Deva Rai

4) Venkat II

Answer: Krishna Deva Rai

Q. 79 - Which of the following was not done during the time of Lord Curzon?

1) Partition of Bengal

2) Formation of Bhartiya Lok Sevv Mandal

3) Establishment of the Famine Commission

4) Formation of Hunter Commission

Answer: Formation of Hunter Commission

Q. 80 - A sector between the two longitude lines is known by which of the following name?

1) Belt

2) Gore

3) Time-block

4) Time box

Answer: Gore

Q. 81 - Which Indian territory was formerly known as 'Black Water' before Independence?

1) Lakshadweep Group

2) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

3) Diu

4) Aliabet and Khadiabet

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Q. 82 - Sitara Devi is associated with ________________.

1) Manipuri dance

2) Kathak dance

3) Garba dance

4) Hindustani Vocal

Answer: Kathak dance

Q. 83 - What was the name of the 11th edition of bilateral naval exercise conducted in December 2017 by India and Oman near Muscat?

1) Naseem-Al-Bhar

2) Dariyadili

3) Joha-al-Noor

4) Mohobbaten

Answer: Naseem-Al-Bhar

Q. 84 - Which actor won the best actor award in the 64th National Film Awards?

1) Manoj Joshi

2) Akshay Kumar

3) Aamir Khan

4) Manoj Bajpayee

Answer: Akshay Kumar

Q. 85 - What is NOT right about Bangladesh’s flag?

1) It consists of a red circle in the middle

2) It has a green background

3) The length to width ratio of the rectangle is 4:3

4) The middle circle has a radius of one fifth of the length

Answer: The length to width ratio of the rectangle is 4:3

Q. 86 - Oxygen molecule is ______.

1) Monoatomic

2) Diatomic

3) Triatomic

4) Polyatomic

Answer: Diatomic

Q. 87 - Which of the following statement(s) is/are CORRECT?

I. Acids are sour in taste and generate H+ ions.

II. Acids are sour in taste and generate OH– ions.

III. Bases are bitter in taste and generate OH– ions.

1) Only I and III

2) Only I and II

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: Only I and III

Q. 88 - In India, who among the following is also known as ‘the guardian of the public purse’?

1) Comptroller and Auditor General of India

2) Prime Minister of India

3) Chief Justice of India

4) Ministry of law and Justice

Answer: Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Q. 89 - Which among the following is/are All India Service(s)?

I. Indian Administrative Service

II. Indian Police Service

III. Indian Forest Service

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Both I and II

4) All I, II and III

Answer: All I, II and III

Q. 90 - ______ is the source of energy and materials in human beings.

1) Water

2) Sunlight

3) Food

4) Gas

Answer: Food

Q. 91 - The somatosensory receptors in human beings detect ______.

1) taste

2) smell

3) touch

4) hear

Answer: touch

Q. 92 - To make child labour free society, PENCIL portal was launched in September 2017 in India. What does ‘P’ stand for in ‘PENCIL’?

1) Partnership

2) Platform

3) Podium

4) People

Answer: Platform

Q. 93 - Which vaccine company has developed Typbar Typhoid Conjugate vaccine that has received pre – qualification from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for global use?

1) Panacea Biotech

2) Bharat Biotech

3) Biocon

4) Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Answer: Bharat Biotech

Q. 94 - As per the data released by the Income-Tax Department in December 2017, how much percent of total population paid income tax in the assessment year 2015-16?

1) 1.7

2) 5.7

3) 9.7

4) 11.7

Answer: 1.7

Q. 95 - On 20 July 2017, Lok Sabha passed IIIT-PPP Bill, 2017. The Bill seeks to allow 15 IIITs established on a PPP model to grant degrees. What does ‘PPP’ stand for?

1) Public Private Placement

2) Public Private Partnership

3) Public Private Pickup

4) Public Private Policy

Answer: Public Private Partnership

Q. 96 - Find the resistance (in mega Ω) of a wire of length 8 m, cross sectional area 2 cm2 and made of a material of resistivity 120 Ωm.

1) 1920

2) 4.8

3) 2.4

4) 960

Answer: 4.8

Q. 97 - The slope of a Distance-Time graph shows ___________.

1) acceleration

2) momentum

3) mass

4) speed

Answer: speed

Q. 98 - Air expands when it _______________.

1) is cooled

2) is heated

3) is under pressure

4) becomes more humid

Answer: is heated

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Wes Morgan captained the Premier League team Leicester City.

B) In 2017, Romelu Lukaku played for the Premier League team Manchester United.

C) France hosted the Tennis 2017 Davis Cup Final.

1) Only C

2) A and C

3) A, B and C

4) None

Answer: A, B and C

Q. 100 - In Microsoft Word, ____________ setting allows us to align the text at a particular point, or to create a tabular layout.

1) Indentation

2) Bullets

3) Numbering

4) Tabs

Answer: Tabs

