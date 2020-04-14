SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 30th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 30th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 30th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 30th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Choose the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Seismology : Earthquake :: Hydrology : ?

Options:

1) Child

2) Water

3) Medicine

4) Disease

Answer: Water

Q: 2 - Choose the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

DR:SE :: NC: ?

Options:

1) PF

2) DO

3) OD

4) PE

Answer: DO

Q: 3 - Choose the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

KD:PW :: RN: ?

Options:

1) IM

2) MI

3) WM

4) ME

Answer: IM

Q: 4 - Choose the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

37: 10 :: 65: ?

Options:

1) 11

2) 15

3) 16

4) 14

Answer: 11

Q: 5 - Choose the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Quit India Movement

2) Non-Cooperation Movement

3) Salt Satyagraha Movement

4) Bardoli Satyagraha Movement

Answer: Bardoli Satyagraha Movement

Q: 6 - Choose the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) PR

2) LN

3) YW

4) AC

Answer: YW

Q: 7 - Choose the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 235

2) 678

3) 347

4) 268

Answer: 678

Q: 8 - Choose the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 48

2) 180

3) 18

4) 150

Answer: 150

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

?, Vice President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister

Options:

1) Chief Minister

2) Governor

3) Defense Minister

4) President

Answer: President

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

JI, LK, NM, ?

Options:

1) ST

2) OP

3) QR

4) PO

Answer: PO

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Gw, Jt, Np, ?

Options:

1) SK

2) Sk

3) Rk

4) Rl

Answer: Sk

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

17, 27, 42, 62,?

Options:

1) 82

2) 87

3) 81

4) 84

Answer: 87

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Many rituals, if incorporated in daily routine can make positive changes in one's life.

(II) Bending forward in mosque or prostrating before God are great exercises as these involve backstretch, squat, bend and rise again.

Conclusions:

(I) Religion offers great scope for exercise.

(II) If only these religious rituals are practiced daily, they can make positive changes in health of an individual.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Conclusion I and II both follow

Q: 14 - If the 14th September of an year is a Tuesday, then which day of the week will the 17th October of the same year be?

Options:

1) Thursday

2) Saturday

3) Sunday

4) Monday

Answer: Sunday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Heredity

ii. Hesitate

iii. Heavy

iv. Herald

Options:

1) iii, iv, i, ii

2) i, iv, iii, ii

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) iv, iii, ii, i

Answer: iii, iv, i, ii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language,"MASTER" is written as "RETSAM". How is "LITERACY" written in that code language?

Options:

1) ETICRACY

2) YCARETIL

3) YARCETIC

4) ETICYACR

Answer: YCARETIL

Q: 17 – In the following Question, Select the missing number from the given series.

R X ? D V L N B F

Options:

1) Q

2) R

3) S

4) T

Answer: R

Q: 18 - If "A" denotes "added to", "B" denotes "divided by", "C" denotes "multiplied by" and "D" denotes "subtracted from", then

76 B 19 C 7 A 3 D 25=?

Options:

1) 4

2) 3

3) 5

4) 6

Answer: 6

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

M_N_M_MR_R_N

Options:

1) RMRMN

2) RRNNM

3) RNRNM

4) MMRRN

Answer: RRNNM

Q: 20 - Starting from his house, Manish moves 25 km towards south-east and then turns to the west and covers another 7 km. How far (in kilometres) is he now from his house?

Options:

1) 21

2) 23

3) 24

4) 28

Answer: 24

Q: 21 – A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘SNOW’.

Options:

1) 76, 43, 59, 21

2) 95, 23, 79, 10

3) 99, 01, 57, 30

4) 69, 12, 65, 20

Answer: 69, 12, 65, 20

Q: 22 - Anjali's brother, Shyam, is the grandfather of Rajendra's son. How is Shyam related to Rajendra?

Options:

1) Brother

2) Son

3) Father

4) Maternal Uncle

Answer: Father

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 2

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Husband, Wife, Son

Options:

Answer: 4

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 2

Q: 26 - Which of these Indians has been awarded with Bharat Ratna?

Options:

1) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

2) Subhas Chandra Bose

3) Rahul Gandhi

4) P. V. Narasimha Rao

Answer: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Q: 27 - _________________ is a drug that makes your heart work more slowly, used for treating high blood pressure.

Options:

1) Contraceptive

2) Beta-Blocker

3) Depressant

4) Enema

Answer: Beta-Blocker

Q: 28 - Ocimum tenuiflorum is the scientific name of ___________.

Options:

1) Neem

2) Mango

3) Babul

4) Tulsi

Answer: Tulsi

Q: 29 - Which gland secretes bile, a digestive fluid?

Options:

1) pancreas

2) liver

3) thyroid

4) testes

Answer: liver

Q: 30 - The Chemical formula of Ammonium chloride is ___________.

Options:

1) (NH4) 2 Cl

2) NH 4 Cl 3

3) NH 4 Cl 2

4) NH 4 Cl

Answer: NH 4 Cl

Q: 31 - Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Iron

2) Nitrogen

3) Iodine

4) Lead

Answer: Nitrogen

Q: 32 - In Internet, what is the full form of TCP ?

Options:

1) Transfer Control Program

2) Transfer Control Protocol

3) Transmission Control Program

4) Transmission Control Protocol

Answer: Transmission Control Protocol

Q: 33 - Which of these languages is generally not spoken in Southern part of India?

Options:

1) Telugu

2) Konkani

3) Maithili

4) Malayalam

Answer: Maithili

Q: 34 - If demand curve for radial car tyres is D = 230000 - 19P and supply curve is S = 180000 + 6P, find the equilibrium Quantity?

Options:

1) 19200 units

2) 291000 units

3) 29100 units

4) 192000 units

Answer: 192000 units

Q: 35 - Match the characteristics with their market structure:

(a) Differentiated products, but close substitutes for consumers so their demand curves are elastic.

(b) Firm will tend to set output so that it earns maximum profits.

Options:

1) (a) Pure competition, (b) Pure Monopoly

2) (a) Monopolistic competition, (b) Oligopoly

3) (a) Oligopoly, (b) Pure Monopoly

4) (a) Monopolistic competition, (b) Pure Monopoly

Answer: (a) Monopolistic competition, (b) Pure Monopoly

Q: 36 - Indravati Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Telangana

2) Rajasthan

3) Chhattisgarh

4) West Bengal

Answer: Chhattisgarh

Q: 37 - Pyrolusite is an ore/mineral of ___________.

Options:

1) Mercury

2) Manganese

3) Molybdenum

4) Lead

Answer: Manganese

Q: 38 - What does IMF stand for?

Options:

1) International Monetary Fund

2) Indian Money Fund

3) International Machine Federation

4) Institute of Monetary Finance

Answer: International Monetary Fund

Q: 39 - What is the capital of Ireland?

Options:

1) Brussels

2) Helsinki

3) Ottawa

4) Dublin

Answer: Dublin

Q: 40 - A bound collection of maps is called ___________.

Options:

1) Cryosphere

2) Geomorphology

3) Atlas

4) Contour lines

Answer: Atlas

Q: 41 - Which of these countries got Independence from United Kingdom?

Options:

1) Uzbekistan

2) India

3) Venezuela

4) South Korea

Answer: India

Q: 42 - The Biography of Humayun was written by ___________.

Options:

1) Nur Jehan

2) Jodha

3) Anarkali

4) Gulbadan Begum

Answer: Gulbadan Begum

Q: 43 - Who Invented Internet Protocol?

Options:

1) Vint Cerf

2) David Chaum

3) Georges Claude

4) Josephine Cochrane

Answer: Vint Cerf

Q: 44 - Find the power of a convex lens if the image formed is at a distance of 10 cm from the lens when the object is placed on the other side of the lens at 40 cm from the optical centre?

Options:

1) 12.5 diopters

2) 7.5 diopters

3) -12.5 diopters

4) -7.5 diopters

Answer: 12.5 diopters

Q: 45 - Filament of electric bulb is made of _____.

Options:

1) Magnesium

2) Lead

3) Tin

4) Tungsten

Answer: Tungsten

Q: 46 - Under which Article was Emergency in India declared in 1975?

Options:

1) Article 1

2) Article 152

3) Article 286

4) Article 352

Answer: Article 352

Q: 47 - The United Nations Green Climate Fund is Headquartered in which country?

Options:

1) South Korea

2) U.S.A

3) Canada

4) Australia

Answer: Canada

Q: 48 - Anjum Chopra is associated with which Sport?

Options:

1) Javelin Thrower

2) Archery

3) Cricket

4) Badminton

Answer: Cricket

Q: 49 - Who is the author of "Life of Pi"?

Options:

1) Eleanor Catton

2) Aravind Adiga

3) Yann Martel

4) Kiran Desai

Answer: Yann Martel

Q: 50 - Which was the first garden-tomb in the Indian subcontinent?

Options:

1) Tomb of Jahangir

2) Humayun's Tomb

3) Taj Mahal

4) Tomb of Muhammad Iqbal

Answer: Humayun's Tomb

Q: 51 - If (7x - 13) - (12x + 3) = 14, then the value of x is ______ .

Options:

1) -6

2) 6

3) 2/5

4) -2/5

Answer: -6

Q: 52 - Chutki can bake 30 cakes in 15 hours. Chutki and Badki together can bake 90 cakes in 30 hours. How many cakes Badki can bake in 10 hours?

Options:

1) 75

2) 20

3) 10

4) 60

Answer: 10

Q: 53 - If 3x2 = 102 - 52, find the value of x?

Options:

1) 7

2) 5

3) 9

4) 11

Answer: 5

Q: 54 - The average revenues of 9 consecutive years of a company is Rs 65 lakhs. If the average of first 5 years is Rs 60 lakhs and that of last 5 years is Rs 72 lakhs, find the revenue for the 5th year.

Options:

1) Rs 77 lakhs

2) Rs 75 lakhs

3) Rs 73 lakhs

4) Rs 71 lakhs

Answer: Rs 75 lakhs

Q: 55 - What should be the missing digit so that the number 347_547 becomes exactly divisible by 11?

Options:

1) 5

2) 3

3) 9

4) 2

Answer: 3

Q: 56 - Rajesh sells a machine for Rs 57 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 67 lakh, his gain would have been 7 times the former loss. Find the cost price of the machine.

Options:

1) Rs 58.25 lakhs

2) Rs 65.75 lakhs

3) Rs 75.14 lakhs

4) Rs 50.75 lakhs

Answer: Rs 58.25 lakhs

Q: 57 - If 7 + 4x > 3 + 3x and 3x - 2 < 5 - x; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 2

2) 3

3) 1

4) -5

Answer: 1

Q: 58 - If 2 pair of trouser is offered free on purchase of 3 pair of trousers priced Rs 900 each what is the effective discount on each pair of trouser?

Options:

1) 40 percent

2) 33.33 percent

3) 30 percent

4) 20 percent

Answer: 40 percent

Q: 59 - Find the value of p if 3x + p, x - 10 and -x + 16 are in arithmetic progression.

Options:

1) 16

2) 36

3) -16

4) -36

Answer: -36

Q: 60 - The point P(3,-2) divides the segment joining the points (x,0) and (0,y) in the ratio 1:3. Find x and y?

Options:

1) x = 4; y = -8

2) x = -3; y = -8

3) x = 3; y = 8

4) x = -3; y = 8

Answer: x = 4; y = -8

Q: 61 - What is the equation of the line if its slope is 1/4 and y-intercept is -3?

Options:

1) x - 4y = 12

2) x + 4y = 12

3) x - 4y = -12

4) x + 4y = -12

Answer: x - 4y = 12

Q: 62 - A thief is stopped by a policeman from a distance of 250 metres. When the policeman starts the chase, the thief also starts running. Assuming the speed of the thief as 5 km/h and that of police man as 7 km/h, how far the thief would have run, before he is over­-taken?

Options:

1) 500 metres

2) 750 metres

3) 375 metres

4) 625 metres

Answer: 625 metres

Q: 63 - In ΔABC, D and E are points on side AB and AC respectively. DE is parallel to BC. If lengths of AD, DB and DE are 8 cm, 6 cm and 7.2 cm respectively, find length of BC?

Options:

1) 12.6 cm

2) 9.3 cm

3) 8.1 cm

4) 5.4 cm

Answer: 12.6 cm

Q: 64 - In a triangle the length of the side opposite the angle which measures 30 degree is 9√3 cm, what is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 60 degree?

Options:

1) 27 cm

2) 9 cm

3) 12√3 cm

4) (15√3)/2 cm

Answer: 27 cm

Q: 65 - When a number is increased by 26, it becomes 113% of itself. What is the number?

Options:

1) 200

2) 312

3) 390

4) 234

Answer: 200

Q: 66 - Volume of a cylinder is 2310 cubic cm. If circumference of its base is 44 cm, find the curved surface area of the cylinder?

Options:

1) 660 sq cm

2) 1320 sq cm

3) 1980 sq cm

4) 330 sq cm

Answer: 660 sq cm

Q: 67 - A bank offers 5% compound interest per half year. A customer deposits Rs. 3200 each on 1st January and 1st July of a year. At the end of the year, the amount he would have gained by way of interest is:

Options:

1) Rs 976

2) Rs 244

3) Rs 488

4) Rs 122

Answer: Rs 488

Q: 68 - By increasing the price of entry ticket to a fair in the ratio 11:16, the number of visitors to the fair has decreased in the ratio 19:9. In what ratio has the total collection increased or decreased?

Options:

1) decreased in the ratio 209:144

2) increased in the ratio 144:209

3) increased in the ratio 99:304

4) decreased in the ratio 304:99

Answer: decreased in the ratio 209:144

Q: 69 - What is the value of cos 4π/3?

Options:

1) -1/2

2) √3/2

3) -1/√2

4) -√3/2

Answer: -1/2

Q: 70 - tan3A is equal to

Options:

1) 3tanA - tan3A(1 - 3tan2A)

2) 3tanA + tan3A(1 - 3tan2A)

3) 3tanA - tan3A(1 + 3tan2A)

4) 3tanA + tan3A(1 + 3tan2A)

Answer: 3tanA - tan3A(1 - 3tan2A)

Q: 71 - sinA/(1 + cos A) is equal to

Options:

1) (cosecA - cotA)

2) (cosecA + cotA)

3) √[(cosecA - cotA)]

4) √[(cosecA + cotA)]

Answer: (cosecA - cotA)

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Boys Girls Medical 30 80 Engineering 80 40

What Percent Students who chose Engineering are girls?

Options:

1) 33.33

2) 17.39

3) 66.67

4) 50

Answer: 33.33

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Cumulative production January 360 February 620 March 840 April 1510 May 1800 June 2250

How many cars were manufactured in the months of April and May?

Options:

1) 740

2) 890

3) 3310

4) 960

Answer: 960

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Day of the week Distance jogged (in Kms) Monday 1.5 Tuesday 0.5 Wednesday 2 Thursday 4.5 Friday 4 Saturday 4 Sunday 4

If 400 calories are burned by jogging 5km, how many calories were burnt in the given week?

Options:

1) 1690 calories

2) 1590 calories

3) 1540 calories

4) 1640 calories

Answer: 1590 calories

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Items Yearly Expense in Rs. Lakhs Raw Materials 12 Labour 8 Rent 5 Interest 3 Taxes 1

Labour and Interest are what percent of total expenses?

Options:

1) 20.34 percent

2) 13.09 percent

3) 34.84 percent

4) 27.59 percent

Answer: 27.59 percent

Q: 76 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.



feeding frenzy

Options:

1) a mad rush to complete a big project before deadline

2) an episode of frantic competition for something

3) a party where people hog on food

4) a craze which rapidly spreads all over the world

Answer: an episode of frantic competition for something

Q: 77 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

You might as well(A)/read a novel instead of(B)/staring at the ceiling.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 78 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) galeons

2) audasity

3) garbbling

4) cerebrum

Answer: cerebrum

Q: 79 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.



The pet has just finished its meal (and is satisfied now).

Options:

1) now and was satisfied

2) now and is satisfied

3) then and is satisfied

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 80 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.



Ajit said to the policeman, 'What have I done to deserve so severe a punishment?'

Options:

1) Ajit asked the policeman that, what he has done to be deserving so severe a punishment.

2) Ajit asked the policeman that, what he has done to deserve so severe a punishment.

3) Ajit asked the policeman that, what he had done to deserve so severe a punishment.

4) Ajit asked the policeman what he had done to deserve so severe a punishment.

Answer: Ajit asked the policeman what he had done to deserve so severe a punishment.

Q: 81 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.



One will need to watch what

P-happens in the United States

Q-presidential elections

R-after the forthcoming

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) QPR

Answer: PRQ

Q: 82 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.



The kangaroo carried her baby in her pouch.

Options:

1) The baby is carried by the kangaroo in her pouch.

2) The baby is being carried by the kangaroo in her pouch.

3) The baby had been carried by the kangaroo in her pouch.

4) The baby was carried by the kangaroo in her pouch.

Answer: The baby was carried by the kangaroo in her pouch.

Q: 83 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.



There was already a sizable(A)/ gap between her car and(B)/the one front of her.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 84 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.



Involving or causing sudden great damage or suffering.

Options:

1) tragic

2) fatal

3) catastrophic

4) pathetic

Answer: catastrophic

Q: 85 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.



The air hostess gave me a cup (which had) coffee.

Options:

1) containing

2) filled with

3) of

4) no improvement

Answer: of

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of



to concoct

Options:

1) to obliterate

2) to contrive

3) to decimate

4) to pulverize

Answer: to contrive

Q: 87 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.



My aunt wears _________ outfits to ensure she is noticed everywhere she goes.

Options:

1) vivid

2) spirited

3) active

4) b

Answer: vivid

Q: 88 - Select the antonym of



to exile

Options:

1) to relegation

2) to usher

3) to banish

4) to ostracism

Answer: to usher

Q: 89 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.



Three examples will

P-suffice as evidence

Q-of her backsliding

R-on long-held positions

Options:

1) QRP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PQR

Q: 90 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.



Mayur's second promotion in eleven months confirms he is at the __________ of his career.

Options:

1) roof

2) zenith

3) climax

4) vertex

Answer: zenith

Q: 91 - Select the antonym of



to envisage

Options:

1) oblivious

2) to apprehend

3) to confront

4) to visualize

Answer: oblivious

Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.



excuse my French

Options:

1) to apologize for swearing

2) to speak in a language that others can't understand

3) being excessively polite

4) lack of foreign language skills

Answer: to apologize for swearing

Q: 93 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.



A small, nonrigid airship or dirigible, especially one used chiefly for observation.

Options:

1) float

2) poise

3) bob

4) blimp

Answer: blimp

Q: 94 - Select the synonym of



eccentric

Options:

1) whimsical

2) chronic

3) bona fide

4) typic

Answer: whimsical

Q: 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) ameenable

2) bevarage

3) chorused

4) loudable

Answer: chorused

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

But representatives have cynically chosen to look the other _________________ when matters of justice are involved. They seem to have only a will to power; to be part of a new ___________________ elite. _________________ they forget that the history of struggle is the future of struggle. Maoism is one extreme ____________________ struggle ___________________ corrupt appropriative and greedy elites; there are others.

Q: 96 - look the other _________________ when matters of justice are involved.

Options:

1) road

2) action

3) way

4) method

Answer: way

Q: 97 - They seem to have only a will to power; to be part of a new ___________________ elite.

Options:

1) exploitative

2) decent

3) ethical

4) fair

Answer: exploitative

Q: 98 - _________________ they forget that the history of struggle is the future of struggle.

Options:

1) Hence

2) So

3) Inspite of

4) But

Answer: But

Q: 99 - Maoism is one extreme ____________________ struggle

Options:

1) size

2) form of

3) sample

4) paragon

Answer: form of

Q: 100 - ___________________ corrupt appropriative and greedy elites; there are others.

Options:

1) against

2) of

3) for

4) with

Answer: against

