SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 2nd February 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 2nd February 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 2nd February 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 2nd February 2017 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Frog : Amphibian : : Cobra : ?

Options:

1) Insect

2) Protozoa

3) Parasite

4) Reptiles

Answer: Reptiles

Q. 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

EFGH: LNPR : : ABCD : ?

Options:

1) PQRS

2) HJLN

3) HIJK

4) EFGH

Answer: HJLN

Answer: HJLN

Q. 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

JS : QH : : VW : ?

Options:

1) HM

2) PQ

3) JQ

4) ED

Answer: ED

Q. 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

25: 260 : : 30 : ?

1) 320

2) 310

3) 340

4) 300

Answer: 310

Q. 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Truck

2) Car

3) Motorcycle

4) Airplane

Answer: Airplane

Q. 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) FLR

2) KQW

3) PIB

4) CIO

Answer: PIB

Q. 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 6210

2) 7020

3) 1431

4) 1280

Answer: 1280

Q. 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 86

2) 68

3) 136

4) 102

Answer: 86

Q. 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

RS, ZA, HI, ?

Options:

1) LM

2) KL

3) PQ

4) PR

Answer: PQ

Q. 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

PON, LKJ, GFE, ?

Options:

1) ABC

2) EFG

3) AZY

4) DEA

Answer: AZY

Q. 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

250, 275, 301, ?

Options:

1) 396

2) 328

3) 395

4) 300

Answer: 328

Q. 12 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Children start writing with a pen in sixth standard.

(II) Ink pen is prescribed by most of the schools for school kids to write with as it maintains the handwriting and comfort of child.

Conclusions:

(I) Till ﬁfth standard kids are unable to use pen on their own completely.

(II) Ink pen maintains a proper flow of ink on paper and takes less effort to put words on paper.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q. 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Millimetre, Micrometre, Nanometre, ?

1) Picometre

2) Kilometre

3) Metre

4) Centimetre

Answer: Picometre

Q. 14 - A, B, C, D and E are standing in a row. D is the immediate neighbour of A and E. B is at the right of E and C is in the extreme right. Who is fourth to the left of C?

Options:

1) B

2) E

3) C

4) A

Answer: A

Q. 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Shortage

ii. Shore

iii. Shamelessly iv. Shadiness

v. Shallow

Options:

1) iii, iv, v, ii, i

2) iv, iii, i, ii, v

3) iv, v, iii, ii, i

4) iii, iv, ii, i, v

Answer: iv, v, iii, ii, i

Q. 16 - In a certain code language, "SPARROW" is written as "1326654", and "RING" is written as "6978". How is "RAINS" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 62971

2) 62972

3) 62917

4) 62977

Answer: 62971

Q. 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

36 44 32 72 88 64 54 66 ?

Options:

1) 44

2) 48

3) 50

4) 64

Answer: 48

Q. 18 - Which of the following interchanges in signs will make the given equation correct?

17- 15 x 5 = 250

Options:

1) = and x

2) + and -

3) = and -

4) x and -

Answer: x and -

Q. 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

_k_m_kl_jk_m

Options:

1) jljlm

2) jljml

3) jllmj

4) jllmm

Answer: jljml

Q. 20 - Rahul leaves his home and walks 5 km towards east, turns in the south-east direction and walks for 10km, then he turns north-east and moves 10 km. Again, he moves towards the north for 10km. In which direction is he now from starting point?

Options:

1) West

2) East

3) North-east

4) North-west

Answer: North-east

Q. 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘J’ can be represented by 28, 58 etc. and ‘A’ can be represented by 12, 69 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘ANIMAL’.

Options:

1) 69,22,99,56,23,03

2) 69,22,99,56,03,23

3) 69,22,98,56,03,23

4) 69,22,99,65,03,23

Answer: 69,22,99,56,03,23

Q. 22 - Introducing a boy a Ankit said," He is the son of daughter of my grandfather's son". How is that boy related to Ankit?

Options:

1) Cousin

2) Brother

3) Father-in-law

4) Nephew

Answer: Nephew

Q. 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Sweets, Sugar, Salt, Jaggery

Options:

Q. 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown in the below question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q. 26 - is a drug or substances that makes you feel relaxed and makes your body work and react more slowly.

Options:

1) Antidote

2) Analgesic

3) Antihistamine

4) Depressant

Answer: Depressant

Q. 27 - Carica papaya is the scientiﬁc name of.

Options:

1) Peepal

2) Papaya

3) Tamarind

4) Drumstick

Answer: Papaya

Q. 28 - Muscles get tired when there is shortfall of.

1) Lactic acid

2) Na+ ions

3) ATP

4) Sulphates

Answer: ATP

Q. 29 - The Chemical formula of Ammonium nitrate is.

Options:

1) (NH2)2NO3

2) NH4NO3

3) NH4(NO3)2

4) NH2NO3

Answer: NH4NO3

Q. 30 - Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Xenon

2) Iodine

3) Barium

4) Magnesium

Answer: Xenon

Q. 31 - Choose odd one out

Options:

1) Cyberspace

2) Internet

3) HTML

4) WWW

Answer: HTML

Q. 32 - Which of these is not an Indian Musical Instrument?

Options:

1) Sitar

2) Bansuri

3) Madal

4) Tanpura

Answer: Madal

Q. 33 - If price of an article decreases from Rs 240 to Rs 220, when quantity demanded increases from 200 units to 210 units. Find point elasticity of demand?

1) 0.6

2) -1.8

3) -0.6

4) 1.8

Answer: -0.6

Q. 34 - Match the characteristics with their market structure:

(a) Firm has control over quantity of output but it must take into account reactions of competitors. b) Firm will tend to set output so that it earns maximum proﬁts.

Options:

1) (a) Oligopoly, (b) Pure competition

2) (a) Monopolistic competition, (b) Oligopoly

3) (a) Pure Monopoly, (b) Pure competition

4) (a) Oligopoly, (b) Pure Monopoly

Answer: (a) Oligopoly, (b) Pure Monopoly

Q. 35 - People in all the following countries had to be resettled after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, except

Options:

1) Kazakhstan

2) Belarus

3) Russia

4) Ukraine

Answer: Kazakhstan

Q. 36 - The outermost layer of the earth's atmosphere is .

Options:

1) stratosphere

2) troposphere

3) mesosphere

4) exosphere

Answer: exosphere

Q. 37 - is the ﬁrst Indian company to list on NASDAQ.

Options:

1) Industries Limited

2) Infosys

3) TCS

4) Bharti Airtel

Answer: Infosys

Q. 38 - Which city is located on the banks of the river Narmada?

1) Bharuch

2) Bhopal

3) Nagpur

4) Kota

Answer: Bharuch

Q. 39 - Which of these countries got Independence from United Kingdom?

Options:

1) Uzbekistan

2) Pakistan

3) Venezuela

4) South Korea

Answer: Pakistan

Q. 40 - Aurangzeb, the Mughal Emperor died in?

Options:

1) 1507

2) 1607

3) 1707

4) 1807

Answer: 1707

Q. 41 - Who Invented Induction Coil?

Options:

1) Edwin Howard Armstrong

2) John Barber

3) Edwin Beard Budding

4) Nicholas Callan

Answer: Nicholas Callan

Q. 42 - Find the power of a convex lens if the image formed is at a distance of 16 cm from the lens when the object is placed on the other side of the lens at 2 cm from the optical centre?

Options:

1) -3.75 diopters

2) -11.25 diopters

3) 3.75 diopters

4) 11.25 diopters

Answer: 11.25 diopters

Q. 43 - What is the unit of the physical quantity "Inductance"?

1) weber

2) farad

3) henry

4) tesla

Answer: henry

Q. 44 - In which form of government priests rule in the name of God?

Options:

1) Fascism

2) Monarchy

3) Theocracy

4) Oligarchy

Answer: Theocracy

Q. 45 - Who was the ﬁrst temporary chairman of the Constituent Assembly?

Options:

1) B R Ambedkar

2) Jawahar Lal Nehru

3) Rajendra Prasad

4) Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha

Answer: Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha

Q. 46 - Who won the ﬁrst T-20 Cricket World Cup?

Options:

1) West Indies

2) India

3) Australia

4) New Zealand

Answer: India

Q. 47 - Who is the author of "Chokher

Options:

1) Rabindranath Tagore

2) Jhumpa Lahiri

3) Amish Tripathi

4) Chetan Bhagat

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Q. 48 - Shiva cave is located in .

Options:

1) Ajanta Caves

2) Ellora Caves

3) Elephanta Caves

4) Badami Caves

Answer: Elephanta Caves

Q. 49 - Vikas Khanna is an award winning starred Indian chef.

Options:

1) Apollo

2) Michelin

3) Goodyear

4) Viking

Answer: Michelin

Q. 50 - Triton is the moon of which planet?

Options:

1) Neptune

2) Uranus

3) Saturn

4) Venus

Answer: Neptune

Q. 51 - Which of the following is correct?

Options:

1) (4x - 5y)2 = 16x2 - 20xy + 25y2

2) (4x - 5y)2 = 16x2 + 40xy - 25y2

3) (4x - 5y)2 = 16x2 - 40xy + 25y2

4) (4x - 5y)2 = 16x2 - 20xy - 25y2

Answer: (4x - 5y)2 = 16x2 - 40xy + 25y2

Q. 52 - If the radius of a circle is increased by 15% its area increases by .

Options:

1) 30 percent

2) 32.25 percent

3) 15 percent

4) 16.125 percent

Answer: 32.25 percent

Q. 53 - Ticket for an adult is Rs 1600 and a child is Rs 600. 1 child goes free with two adults. If a group has 17 adults and 7 children what is the discount the group gets?

Options:

1) 13.37 percent

2) 26.02 percent

3) 24.41 percent

4) 32.2 percent

Answer: 13.37 percent

Q. 54 - When 0.090909.....is converted into a fraction, then the result is

Options:

1) 1/33

2) 1/11

3) 2/33

4) 6/11

Answer: 1/11

Q. 55 - The bus fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 5:11. Find the increase in the fare, if the original fare is Rs. 275.

Options:

1) Rs 605

2) Rs 121

3) Rs 330

4) Rs 242

Answer: Rs 330

Q. 56 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 9% per annum is Rs 405. The sum is .

Options:

1) Rs 50000

2) Rs 100000

3) Rs 200000

4) Rs 150000

Answer: Rs 50000

Q. 57 - Which of the following quadratic equations has real roots?

Options:

1) 4x2 - 7x + 5 = 0

2) 5x2 - 11x + 7 = 0

3) 5x2 - 11x + 8 = 0

4) 2x2 - 7x + 5 = 0

Answer: 2x2 - 7x + 5 = 0

Q. 58 - If 5x + 5 > 2 + 2x and 5x + 3 ≤ 4x + 5; then x can take which of the following values?

1) 3

2) -2

3) -3

4) 1

Answer: 1

Q. 59 - The 4th term of an arithmetic progression is 15, 15th term is -29, ﬁnd the 10th term?

Options:

1) -5

2) -13

3) -17

4) -9

Answer: -9

Q. 60 - In what ratio is the segment joining (-1,-12) and (3,4) divided by the x-axis?

Options:

1) 1:3

2) 3:2

3) 3:1

4) 2:3

Answer: 3:1

Q. 61 - A can do a work in 20 days and B in 50 days. If they work on it together for 5 days, then what fraction of work is

Options:

1) 13/20

2) 1/3

3) 1/6

4) 2/9

Answer: 13/20

Q. 62 - At what point does the line 4x - 3y = -6 intercept the y-axis?

Options:

1) (0,2)

2) (0,3/2)

3) (2,0)

4) (3/2,0)

Answer: (0,2)

Q. 63 - In ΔDEF, G and H are points on side DE and DF respectively. GH is parallel to EF. If G divides DE in the ratio 1:3 and HF is 7.2 cm, ﬁnd length of

Options:

1) 2.4 cm

2) 4.8 cm

3) 3.6 cm

4) 9.6 cm

Answer: 9.6 cm

Q. 64 - The mean of marks secured by 65 students in division A of class X is 54, 30 students of division B is 50 and that of 55 students of division C is 48. Find the mean of marks of the students of three divisions of Class X.

1) 50.3

2) 49.6

3) 51

4) 52.4

Answer: 51

Q. 65 - In a triangle the length of the side opposite the right angle is 9√3 cm, what is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 30 degree?

Options:

1) 9 cm

2) 3√3 cm

3) 6 cm

4) (9√3)/2 cm

Answer: (9√3)/2 cm

Q. 66 - Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 30 and 44 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 3.5 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B is

Options:

1) 330 km

2) 396 km

3) 495 km

4) 264 km

Answer: 330 km

Q. 67 - Rajeev sells a machine for Rs 55 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 67 lakh, his gain would have been 5 times the former loss. Find the cost price of the machine.

Options:

1) Rs 65 lakhs

2) Rs 57 lakhs

3) Rs 78 lakhs

4) Rs 49 lakhs

Answer: Rs 57 lakhs

Q. 68 - Curved surface area of a cylinder is 528 sq cm. If circumference of its base is 44 cm, ﬁnd the height of the cylinder?

Options:

1) 12 cm

2) 24 cm

3) 36 cm

4) 6 cm

Answer: 12 cm

Q. 69 - What is the value of sin 5π/3?

1) √3/2

2) 2/√3

3) 1/√3

4) -2/√3

Answer: √3/2

Q. 70 - cos3A is equal to

Options:

1) cos3A - 3sin2cosA

2) cos3A + 4sin2cosA

3) cos3A + 3sin2cosA

4) cos3A - 4sin2cosA

Answer: cos3A + 3sin2cosA

Q. 71 - 2 sec2A is equal to

Options:

1) (1 - tanA)2 - (1 + tanA)2

2) √[(1 - tanA)2 + (1 + tanA)2]

3) √[(1 - tanA)2 - (1 + tanA)2]

4) (1 - tanA)2 + (1 + tanA)2

Answer: (1 - tanA)2 + (1 + tanA)2

Q. 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (kg) Height in meter Anita 56 1.71 Anjali 64 1.52 Anjalika 51 1.72 Anjana 52 1.59

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Anita

2) Anjali

3) Anjalika

4) Anjana

Answer: Anjalika

Q. 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Company’s % Profit 2011 5 2012 10 2013 20 2014 25 2015 15

What was the Revenue of the company if its Expenditure was Rs. 450 crore in the year when its % profit was the least?

Options:

1) 472.5

2) 495

3) 517.5

4) 450

Answer: 472.5

Q. 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of children Number of Houses 0 7 1 9 2 20 3 3

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 1.74

2) 1.99

3) 1.24

4) 1.49

Answer: 1.49

Q. 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Present % share Anand 5 Basu 10 Chinmay 30 Dhiraj 5 Ejaz 50

If the company has issued six lakh shares between its five partners and if Basu offers to sell 15, 000 of his shares to Ejaz, then Ejaz will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 300000 shares

2) 315000 shares

3) 330000 shares

4) 285000 shares

Answer: 315000 shares

Q. 76 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The recession is going to cause times for families who are already struggling to pay their bills. Options:

1) furious

2) agitated

3) turbulent

4) wild

Answer: turbulent

Candidate Answer: [NOT ANSWERED]

Q. 77 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Mother said, "Lie down, Arjun." Options:

1) Mother told lie down Arjun.

2) Mother told Arjun for lying down.

3) Mother asked Arjun to lie down.

4) Mother asked Arjun to be lied down.

Answer: Mother asked Arjun to lie down.

Q. 78 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

ethnic cleansing

Options:

1) a social revolution where negative aspects of a culture are removed

2) to perform mass religious conversions

3) the mass killing of members of one ethnic group

4) removal of all signs of culture from a society

Answer: the mass killing of members of one ethnic group

Q. 79 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. I don't want an award (for help to you).

Options:

1) to have helped you

2) for helping you

3) for helping to you

4) no improvement

Answer: for helping you

Candidate Answer: [NOT ANSWERED]

Q. 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Very rude or coarse; vulgar. Options:

1) gross

2) adipose

3) porcine

4) corpulent

Answer: gross

Q. 81 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To stop doing something; cease or abstain. Options:

1) to endure

2) to desist

3) to persevere

4) to dismay

Answer: to desist

Q. 82 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I have sign over(A)/the cheque, you can(B)/collect it tomorrow.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q. 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

every cloud has a silver lining

Options:

1) no bad situation is permanent

2) if one wants rain then one has to bear with dark clouds

3) every blessing comes with a hidden curse

4) every bad situation has some good aspects to it

Answer: every bad situation has some good aspects to it

Q. 84 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

It is a crisis which

P-unless policymakers

Q-exercise some intelligence

R-will get even worse

Options:

1) RPQ

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) QPR

Answer: RPQ

Q. 85 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Shouts of the crowd cheering the home team now (stuff) the air.

Options:

1) ﬁll

2) occupy

3) infest

4) no improvement Answer: ﬁll

Q. 86 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) dementia

2) quaterain

3) necrosys

4) frenetec

Answer: dementia

Q. 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

In Tamil nadu,

P-cows and bulls are worshipped and celebrated

Q-on Maattu Pongal,

R-and the ﬁnale is Jallikattu

Options:

1) QRP

2) QPR

3) PRQ

4) RPQ

Answer: QPR

Q. 88 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The seawater eventually corroded the pillars of the bridge. Options:

1) Eventually the pillars of the bridge are being corroded by the seawater.

2) Eventually the pillars of the bridge have been corroded by the seawater.

3) The pillars of the bridge were eventually corroded by the seawater.

4) The pillars of the bridge have been eventually corroded by the seawater.

Answer: The pillars of the bridge were eventually corroded by the seawater.

Q. 89 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

On the trip, we needed a guide to the foreign language for us. Options:

1) describe

2) illustrate

3) mimic

4) interpret

Answer: interpret

Q. 90 - Select the antonym of

to remand

Options:

1) to ﬁlibuster

2) to tarry

3) to expedite

4) to adjourn

Answer: to expedite

Q. 91 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

He told me the same(A)/story which he told(B)/you yesterday.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q. 92 - Select the synonym of

proximal

Options:

1) frontier

2) obscure

3) remote

4) adjacent

Answer: adjacent

Q. 93 - Select the antonym of

eternity

Options:

1) perpetuity

2) yonder

3) aeon

4) ephemeral

Answer: ephemeral

Q. 94 - Select the synonym of

to alight

Options:

1) to escalate

2) to clamber

3) to disembark

4) to astride

Answer: to disembark

Q. 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) prophesey

2) nihilism

3) aesthet

4) avulusion

Answer: nihilism

Direction 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the Answer: for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

The answer to the third question is __________ answered; State leaders ___________ great willingness to play into the hands of the Central government, presumably for a price. _______ the process, representatives have forgotten the history of their own societies. But they fail to _________ that history cannot be disremembered, it constantly nudges us to recollect past struggles ____________ injustice in these States.

Q. 96 - The answer to the third question is ____________________ answered

Options:

1) easily

2) easy to

3) easy for

4) so easy

Answer: easily

Q. 97 - State leaders _______________ great willingness to play into the hands of the Central government

Options:

1) is showing

2) have shown

3) to show

4) have showed

Answer: have shown

Q. 98 - ____________ the process, representatives have forgotten the history of their own societies.

Options:

1) As

2) So

3) Into

4) In

Answer: In

Q. 99 - But they fail to ___________ that history cannot be disremembered,

Options:

1) forget

2) memorize

3) recall

4) by heart

Answer: recall

Q. 100 - it constantly nudges us to recollect past struggles _________ injustice in these States.

Options:

1) against

2) for

3) to

4) from

Answer: against

