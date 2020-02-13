SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 4th July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 4th July 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 4th July 2019 Question Paper:

Q1. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

MEAGRE

1. plentiful

2. scarce

3. common

4. minor

Answer: plentiful

Q2. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

That which cannot be heard

1. incorrigible

2. inaudible

3. invisible

4. incredible

Answer: inaudible

Q3. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

She kept her clothes neatly arranged in the ______ .

1. wardrobe

2. godown

3. warehouse

4. larder

Answer: wardrobe

Q4. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. affluence

2. attendance

3. affiliate

4. alliance

Answer: affilate

Q5. Identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The number of visitors at the fair were much larger than expected.

1. The number of

2. visitors at the fair

3. were much larger

4. than expected

Answer: were much larger

Q6. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

SANE

1. foolish

2. crazy

3. sensible

4. sensitive

Answer: sensible

Q7. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. Children are the most adversely affected.

B. Their eyesight goes weak from their very childhood.

C. Watching television continuously is very harmful for the eyes.

D. This debilitating effect on eyes results in severe headaches as well.

1. ACBD

2. CABD

3. CBDA

4. ABDC

Answer: CABD

Q8. Select the most appropriate indirect form of the given sentence.

She said, "Deepak slipped when he was trying to skate."

1. She said that Deepak was slipping when he was trying to skate.

2. She said that Deepak has slipped when he was trying to skate.

3. She said that Deepak slipped when he was trying to skate.

4. She said that Deepak had slipped when he was trying to skate.

Answer: She said that Deepak slipped when he was trying to skate.

Q9. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

The old man has lost his memory. He is suffering from ______ .

1. acacia

2. anaesthesia

3. amnesia

4. ambrosia

Answer: ambrosia

Q10. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

GREEN THUMB

1. to have talent in painting

2. to have talent in gardening

3. to be envious

4. to be angry

Answer: to have talent in gardening

Q11. Select the most appropriate passive form of the given sentence.

How much monthly rent did you pay for the house?

1. How much monthly rent was being paid for the house?

2. How much monthly rent was paid for the house?

3. How much monthly rent is being paid for the house?

4. How much monthly rent is paid for the house?

Answer: How much monthly rent is paid for the house?

Q12. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

Those who have not received the invitation he should leave.

1. they should leave

2. should leave

3. he should be leaving

4. No substitution

Answer: they should leave

Direction 13 to 17: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

Agatha Christie is a well known writer of mystery books. The (1) ______ in each of her stories involves everyday characters (2) ______ we can relate to. This makes her stories more (3) ______ because whatever she writes about can happen (4) ______ any of us. What makes her stories more interesting (5) ______ the twist at the end.

Q13. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 1

1. plot

2. style

3. ending

4. title

Answer: plot

Q14. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 2

1. those

2. that

3. these

4. whose

Answer: that

Q15. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 3

1. realistic

2. sarcastic

3. artistic

4. exotic

Answer: realistic

Q16. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 4

1. from

2. to

3. on

4. by

Answer: to

Q17. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 5

1. were

2. is

3. are

4. was

Answer: is

Q18. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. They have no mind of their own.

B. It is misleading to imagine that computers can think like hum.

C. However, they make it possible for people to accumulate thoughts.

D. They cannot do so.

1. BDAC

2. ABCD

3. BACD

4. ACBD

Answer: BDAC

Q19. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

URBAN

1. casual

2. alien

3. modern

4. rural

Answer: rural

Q20. Identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The soldiers had no choice when to obey the commander.

1. the commander

2. The soldiers

3. when to obey

4. had no choice

Answer: had no choice

Q21. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

1. to daydream

2. to be very tall

3. to feel giddy

4. to be very lazy

Answer: to daydream

Q22. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

CANDID

1. cruel

2. frank

3. sweet

4. arrogant

Answer: frank

Q23. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

No other man in the city is as rich than he is.

1. as rich as he

2. No substitution

3. more richer than he

4. so much rich as he

Answer: as rich as he

Q24. Select the correctly spelt word.

1. guilty

2. genuine

3. general

4. generus

Answer: genuine

Q25. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

A remedy for all diseases

1. antibiotic

2. panacea

3. Antidote

4. patent

Answer: panacea

Q26. If ‘TRANSFER’ is coded as '2018114196518', then how will ‘INCLUDED’ be coded as in that language?

1. 91431221454

2. 18231220454

3. 91331121454

4. 81431222353

Answer: 91431221454

Q27. In a code language, COLD is written as ALHY. How will IRON be written in the same language?

1. GPKI

2. GUKI

3. FOKI

4. GOKI

Answer: GOKI

Q28. Two years ago a man was six times as old as his son. In 18 years, he will be twice as old as his son. What are their present ages of the man and his son?

1. 32 and 13 years

2. 32 and 7 years

3. 34 and 9 years

4. 34 and 7 years

Answer: 32 and 7 years

Q29. Which two signs should be interchanged to make the given equation correct?

14 + 4 ÷ 5 – 18 × 2 = 25

1. × and +

2. × and –

3. × and ÷

4. ÷ and +

Answer: × and ÷

Q30. If 'E' is coded as '5' and 'PEN' is coded as '35' then how will 'PAGE' be coded?

1. 36

2. 29

3. 27

4. 28

Answer: 29

Q31. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the gaps of the given letter series will complete the series.

U _ _ R P K Q _ U K D _ P K _ R _ K D R _ K _ R

1. KDRRQPPR

2. KQPRQUPQ

3. KDRRUURQ

4. KDRRQUPQ

Answer: KDRRQUPQ

Q32. Select the correct alternative to indicate the arrangement of the following phrases in a logical and meaningful order.

1. World

2. Mumbai

3. Gateway of India

4. Asia

5. Maharashtra

6. India

1. 3, 2, 5, 4, 6, 1

2. 3, 2, 5, 6, 1, 4

3. 3, 2, 5, 6, 4, 1

4. 3, 2, 6, 5, 4, 1

Answer: 3, 2, 5, 6, 4, 1

Q33. Select the option figure which contains figure X embedded in it as its part. (Rotation is not allowed)

Q34. Three different positions of life same dice, which has one to six dots on its six faces, are shown below. When six dots are at the bottom then the number of dots on the top will be:

1. 5

2. 2

3. 3

4. 4

Answer: 2

Q35. Which two numbers should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

618 + 37 × 12 –703 ÷ 14 = 767

1. 14 and 37

2. 12 and 37

3. 618 and 14

4. 703 and 12

Answer:14 and 37

Q36. Rishabh is Namita's only brother. Rishabh's wife, Mridu has a brother Sonu. Illena is Namita's only niece. How is Sonu related to Illena?

1. Brother

2. Maternal uncle

3. Father

4. Paternal uncle

Answer: Maternal uncle

Q37. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Waiter : Serve

1. Lawyer : Legal

2. Architect : Fashion

3. Engineer : Technical

4. Mechanic : Repair

Answer: Mechanic : Repair

Q38. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

8, 6, 28

1. 6, 4, 30

2. 10, 5, 85

3. 12, 6, 98

4. 7, 2, 45

Answer: 6, 4, 30

Q39. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

7, 11, ?, 31, 47

1. 29

2. 5

3. 19

4. 55

Answer: 19

Q40. Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q41. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrated the relationship between the following classes.

Sikkim, Manipur, Imphal

Q42. How many triangles are there in the figure given below?

1. 34

2. 33

3. 35

4. 32

Answer: 33

Q43. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 99

2. 89

3. 83

4. 97

Answer: 99

Q44. Select the number-pair in which the two numbers are related in the same way as are the two numbers of the following number-pair.

4 : 49

1. 6 : 64

2. 5 : 81

3. 7 : 100

4. 8 : 144

Answer: 7 : 100

Q45. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. DGMJ

2. KNTQ

3. SVBY

4. PSZV

Answer: PSZV

Q46. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

1. Slippers

2. Shoes

3. Shirt

4. Sandals

Answer: Shirt

Q47. Select the term that will come next in the following series.

FBA, IGE, LLI, OQM, ?

1. QVQ

2. RVQ

3. RUP

4. RVP

Answer: RVQ

Q48. A figure of transparent sheet with a pattern is given below. Figure out from amongst the four as to how the pattern would appear when the transparent sheet is folded at the dotted line.

Q49. In a code language, ‘HEDONISM’ is written as ‘QFGJOUKP’. How will ‘PROFITED’ be written as in that language?

1. HQTRFGVK

2. GSQRFGUK

3. HQTSFFVK

4. HQTREGVL

Answer: HQTRFGVK

Q50. Select the figure that will come next in the following figure series.

Q51. In a ∠ABC, the bisectors of ∠B and ∠C meet at point O within the triangle. If ∠A is given, then which among the given is true?

1. ∠BOC=180°- (∠A/2)

2. ∠BOC=90°- (∠A/2)

3. ∠BOC=180°- (∠A)

4. ∠BOC=90°+ (∠A/2)

Answer: ∠BOC=90°+ (∠A/2)

Q52. If tan x = cot (65°+ 9x), then what is the value of x ?

1. 2.5°

2. 1.5°

3. 1.0°

4. 2.0°

Answer: 2.5°

Q53. 10 years ago, the average age of a family of five members was 38 years. Now, two new members join, whose age difference is 8 years. If the present average age of the family is the same as it was 10 years ago, what is the age (in years) of the new younger member?

1. 15

2.10

3.9

4.17

Answer: 9

Q54. A man bought 2 articles for Rs.2650 each. He sold one article at 10% profit and another at 5% profit. The total profit percentage he earned is :

1. 7.5%

2. 8.5%

3. 10%

4. 8%

Answer: 7.5%

Q55. Let ∠ABC ~ ∠QPR and ar(∠ABC)/ar(∠QPR) = 9/4. If AB = 9cm, BC = 6cm and AC = 12 cm then QR is equal to:

1. 8cm

2. 16cm

3. 9cm

4. 12cm

Answer: 8cm

Q56. If a 10-digit number 1220x558y2 is divisible by 88, then the value of (x+y) is:

1. 9

2. 15

3. 7

4. 11

Answer: 9

Q57. Rs.60000 invested at a certain rate for a certain even number of years, compounded annually, grows to Rs.63,654. To how much amount would it grow if it is invested at the same rate for the half the period?

1. Rs.61675

2. Rs.61800

3. Rs.61809

4. Rs.61827

Answer: 61,800

Q58. The simplified value of 5 of 8 - 6 + [(27-3) ÷ 6-4] is:

1. 114

2. 124

3. 120

4. 116

Answer: 114

Q59. The given Bar graph presents the results in terms of number of students in a school for the five academic years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

What is the approximate percentage of students passed during give academic years (correct to the nearest integer) ?

1. 72%

2. 73%

3. 78%

4. 79%

Answer: 73%

Q60. The given Bar graph presents the results in terms of number of students in a school for the five academic years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

What is the average of failed students in five academic years?

1. 50

2. 100

3. 75

4. 90

Answer: 90

Q61. A, B and C can complete of piece of work in 10,20 and 60 days respectively. Working together, they can complete the same work in how many days ?

1. 6

2. 10

3. 5

4. 8

Answer: 6

Q62. If x + X¯4 = 2207, (x>0) then the value of x + x¯1 is:

1. 7

2. 9

3. 19

4. 11

Answer: 7

Q63. A number is increased by 30%, then decreased by 25%, and the further increased by 25%. what is the net increase/decrease percent in the number (correct to the nearest integer)

1. 22% increase

2. 21% decrease

3. 22% decrease

4. 21% increase

Answer: 22% increase

Q64. The given Bar graph presents the results in terms of number of students in a school for the five academic years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

The difference between the number of students passed and those who failed is the highest in which academic year?

1. 2015-2016

2. 2016-2017

3. 2017-2018

4. 2014-2015

Answer: 2015-2016

Q65. If x - 1/x = 10 , then x⊃3;- 1/x⊃3; is equal to:

1. 1000

2. 970

3. 1100

4. 1030

Answer: 1030

Q66. There was 29% off on bags. A lady bought a bag and got 12% discount for paying in cash. She paid Rs. 312.40. What is the price tag (in Rs) on the bag ?

1. 625

2. 500

3. 450

4. 600

Answer: 500

Q67. Two circle of radii 5 cm and 8 cm intersect at the points A and B. If AB = 8 cm and the distance between the centres of two circles is x cm, then the value of x (to the closet integer) is:

1. 8

2. 9

3. 11

4. 10

Answer: 10

Q68. If cos = 2p / p⊃2;+1, then sin is equal to:

1. 2p / p⊃2;-1

2. p⊃2;+1/ p⊃2;-1

3. p⊃2;-1 / p⊃2;+1

4. 2p / p⊃2;+1

Answer: p⊃2;-1 / p⊃2;+1

Q69. What is the area of a rhombus (in cm⊃2;) whose side is 10 cm and the smaller diagonal is 12 cm ?

1. 50

2. 96

3. 192

4. 120

Answer: 96

Q70. If (x - 7)⊃3; + (x - 8)⊃3; + (x + 6)⊃3; = 3(x - 7) (x - 8) (x + 6), then what is the value of x?

1. 3

2. 8

3. 10

4. 6

Answer: 3

Q71. A circle is inscribed in a triangle ABC. It touches sides AB, BC and AC at the points P, Q and R respectively. If BP = 6.5 cm, CQ = 4.5 cm and AR = 5.5 cm, then the perimeter (in cm) of the triangle AABC is:

1. 16.5

2. 22

3. 33

4. 66

Answer: 33

Q72. In triangle ABC, D and E are two points on the sides AB and AC respectively so that DE || BC and AD/BD = 3/4. The ratio of the area of trapezium DECB to the area of ∠ABC is:

1. 49:33

2. 40:49

3. 33:49

4. 49:40

Answer: 40:49

Q73. A train covers 360 km at a uniform speed. If the speed had been 10 km/h more, it would have taken 3 hours less for the same journey. What is the speed of the train (in km/h)?

1. 25

2. 40

3. 50

4. 30

Answer: 30

Q74. The given Bar graph presents the results in terms of number of students in a school for the five academic years, 2013-2014 to 2017-2018.

In which year the percentage increase in the total number of students is the highest in comparison to the previous academic year?

1. 2016-2017

2. 2014-2015

3. 2015-2014

4. 2017-2018

Answer: 2014-2015

Q75. If a⊃2;+ b⊃2;= 88 and ab = 6, (a > 0, b > 0) then what is the value of (a⊃3;+ b⊃3;) ?

1. 820

2. 1180

3. 1000

4. 980

Answer: 820

Q.76 Which is the largest bone in the human body?

1. Malleus

2. Incus

3. Stapes

4. Femur

Answer: Femur

Q.77 When is 'International Dance Day' celebrated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for performing arts of UNESCO?

1. 8th May

2. 7th June

3. 29th April

4. 23rd March

Answer: 29th April

Q.78 Who among the following has the power to promulgate ordinances under Article 123 of the Constitution of India?

1. The President

2. The Attorney-General

3. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha

4. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha

Answer: The President

Q.79 Who amongst the following established an institution named 'Kalashram' for imparting training in dance and associated disciplines?

1. Shambhu Maharaj

2. Pandit Birju Maharaj

3. Sitara Devi

4. Lachhu Maharaj

Answer: Pandit Birju Maharaj

Q.80 Where was Khelo India Youth Games 2019 held?

1. Delhi

2. Noida

3. Pune

4. Ludhiana

Answer: Pune

Q.81 Albert Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year _______.

1. 1920

2. 1924

3. 1934

4. 1921

Answer: 1921

Q.82 In March 2019, the Reserve Bank of India bought how many USD billions through long-term forex swap auction in a bid to ease liquidity ahead of elections?

1. USD 1 billion

2. USD 5 billion

3. USD 2 billion

4. USD 4 billion

Answer: USD 5 billion

Q.83 Which book among the following won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction 2019?

1. The Underground Railroad

2. Less

3. The Sympathizer

4. The Overstory

Answer: The Overstory

Q.84 In which city of India would you find the Swami Vivekananda Airport?

1. Ranchi

2. Durgapur

3. Kanyakumari

4. Raipur

Answer: Raipur

Q.85 In May 2019, who among the following was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as the new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)?

1. Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar

2. Private Ankush Cheema

3. Lieutenant General Frank Kamanzi

4. Colonel Amit Gupta

Answer: Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar

Q.86 Sanjhi Art is associated to which of the following states of India?

1. Rajasthan

2. Gujarat

3. West Bengal

4. Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q.87 Who among the following created the Electronic Discrete Variable Automatic Computer (EDVAC) with a memory to hold both, a stored program as well as data?

1. Arthur Samuel

2. John von Neumann

3. Bletchley Park

4. Thomas H Flowers

Answer: John von Neumann

Q.88 With how many states/Union Territories does Uttar Pradesh share its borders?

1. 9

2. 7

3. 6

4. 8

Answer: 6

Q.89 Bugyals are high altitude meadows and pastures in the Himalayan slopes. In which state would you find them most?

1. Assam

2. Uttarakhand

3. Sikkim

4. Tamil Nadu

Answer: Uttarakhand

Q.90 Which one of the following business groups is associated to Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), one of the largest abrasive manufacturing companies in India?

1. Adani Group

2. Birla Group

3. Murugappa Group

4. Kirloskar Group

Answer: Murugappa Group

Q.91 Which of the following computers are used in hospitals to measure the heartbeat of patients?

1. Mainframe computers

2. Hybrid computers

3. Analog computers

4. Digital computers

Answer: Mainframe computers

Q.92 What is the minimum age requirement to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly ?

1. 20 years

2. 32 years

3. 25 years

4. 42 years

Answer: 25 years

Q.93 In which of the following states is the Kolleru Lake located?

1. Kerala

2. Andhra Pradesh

3. Tamil Nadu

4. Karnataka

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Q.94 According to Global Peace Index 2019, which one of the following is the most peaceful country?

1. Bhutan

2. Iceland

3. Indonesia

4. India

Answer: Iceland

Q.95 The Barabar Caves, the oldest surviving rock-cut caves in India, mostly belong to which of the following periods?

1. Maurya Empire

2. Gupta Empire

3. Chola Dynasty

4. Chera Dynasty

Answer: Maurya Empire

Q.96 During the reign of which of the following kings did Chinese traveller Xuanzang visit India?

1. Chandragupta Maurya

2. Harshavardhana

3. Prabhakara Vardhana

4. Ashoka

Answer: Chandragupta Maurya

Q.97 Rafael Nadal, one of the top male tennis players in the world hails from which European country?

1. Switzerland

2. Serbia

3. Austria

4. Spain

Answer: Spain

Q.98 Which of the following countries was declared as a malaria-free country in May 2019 by World Health Organization?

1. Madagascar

2. Nigeria

3. Argentina

4. India

Answer: Argentina

Q.99 Which of the following instruments is used for the visual examination of eardrum?

1. Phonograph

2. Polygraph

3. Optometer

4. Otoscope

Answer: Otoscope

Q.100 Which of the following teams won the UEFA Champions League football trophy at Madrid on 1 June 2019?

1. Real Madrid

2. Liverpool

3. Manchester United

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Answer: Liverpool

