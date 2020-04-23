SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 21st January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 21st January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was conducted online from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 21st January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 21st January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Hindu : Temple :: Muslim: ?

Options:

1) Synagogue

2) Mosque

3) Gurudwara

4) Church

Answer: Mosque

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

CIRCLE : CLECIR : : MANNER : ?

Options:

1) MNIVER

2) MINERV

3) MINVRE

4) MINVER

Answer: MINVER

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

GROUPS : FQNTOR : : TORTURE : ?

Options:

1) SNTSTQD

2) SNQSTQD

3) SNQTSQD

4) SMQSTQD

Answer: SNQSTQD

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

989 : 26 :: 868 : ?

Options:

1) 32

2) 22

3) 10

4) 21

Answer: 22

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Fish

2) Turtle

3) Crocodile

4) Frog

Answer: Fish

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) ST39

2) GF15

3) NO29

4) LM25

Answer: GF15

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 423

2) 789

3) 567

4) 356

Answer: 356

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 484

2) 784

3) 676

4) 575

Answer: 676

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Wind turbine, Generation, Battery bank, ? , Distribution

Options:

1) Steam

2) Turbine

3) Water

4) Transmission

Answer: Transmission

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

JD,?,QK, VP, BV

Options:

1) NP

2) NO

3) MG

4) MH

Answer: MG

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

OK, SN, WQ, AT, ?

Options:

1) KN

2) HJ

3) GH

4) EW

Answer: EW

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

289, 256, 225, 196, ?

Options:

1) 164

2) 165

3) 169

4) 170

Answer: 169

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statement to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Government is taking measures for safety of women in multi-dimensional aspects.

(II) Sensitization programmes for awareness are up through various modes of promotion.

Conclusions:

(I) Women helpline has been introduced for 24x7 for helping the females.

(II) The number of rape and extortion cases have reduced in last six months.

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follows

Q: 14 - I hire a taxi from my home to go to my workplace. The fare system in the city is such that for the ﬁrst kilometre, I am charged Rs 25, and after that, I am charged Rs 6 per kilometre. If my workplace is 10 km far from my home, what amount do I have to pay if I go by taxi?

Options:

1) Rs. 64

2) Rs. 89

3) Rs. 90

4) Rs. 79

Answer: Rs. 79

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Argument

ii. Augmentation

iii. Agility

iv. Astute

Options:

1) iii,ii,i,iv

2) iii,i,iv,ii

3) iii,i,ii,iv

4) iv,ii,iii,i

Answer: iii,i,iv,ii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "DIGIT" is written as "@#^#*" and "EAR" is written as "?!<". How is"TIGER" written in that codelangauge?

Options:

1) *#?^<

2) #*^?<

3) *#^##

4) *#^?<

Answer: *#^?<

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

4 6 8 32 42 56 8 ? 7

Options:

1) 6

2) 9

3) 7

4) 8

Answer: 7

Q: 18 - If "A" means "subtraction", "B" means "division", "C" means "addition" and "D" means "multiplication", then

330 B 6 A 32 C 45 D 12 = ?

Options:

1) 525

2) 547

3) 582

4) 563

Answer: 563

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it? NO_PQN_PP_NOP_Q

Options:

1) OPQP

2) POQP

3) PQQP

4) PONQ

Answer: POQP

Q: 20 - A person leaves from his ofﬁce on his motorcycle to watch a movie. He rides 50 km towards east, turns right and rides for another 24 km. Finally, he turns towards the west and rides 43 km further and reaches the movie hall. What is the minimum distance between the movie hall and his ofﬁce?

Options:

1) 15 km

2) 31 km

3) 25 km

4) 10 km

Answer: 25 km

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘Z’ can be represented by 41, 01 etc. and ‘H’ can be represented by 65, 59 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘PULP’.

Options:

1) 24,96,42,34

2) 33,67,10,75

3) 57,87,11,22

4) 66,78,03, 33

Answer: 66,78,03, 33

Q: 22 - Raman is Sunaina's father and Sunaina is Vidur's wife. Saksham is the father of Vidur's father. How is Saksham related to Sunaina?

Options:

1) Father-in-law

2) Grandfather-in-law

3) Son

4) Husband

Answer: Grandfather-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Bird, Reptile, Snake

Options:

Answer: 3

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 4

Q: 26 - Which caves is a cultural mix of religious arts of Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism?

Options:

1) Ajanta

2) Ellora

3) Elephanta

4) Badami

Answer: Ellora

Q: 27 - Which Indian actor has won maximum number of National awards?

Options:

1) Tabu

2) Kamal Haasan

3) Shabana Azmi

4) Kangana Ranaut

Answer: Shabana Azmi

Q: 28 - Which of the following induces souring of milk?

Options:

1) Acetic Acid

2) Citric Acid

3) Ascorbic Acid

4) Lactic Acid

Answer: Lactic Acid

Q: 29 - Which non-flowering, spore bearing plants have roots?

Options:

1) mosses

2) angiosperms

3) ferns

4) gymnosperms

Answer: ferns

Q: 30 - Which of the following is an excretory organ of cockroach?

Options:

1) Malphigian Tubules

2) Nephridia

3) Coxal Gland

4) Green Gland

Answer: Malphigian Tubules

Q: 31 - The Chemical formula of Cadmium nitrate is................

Options:

1) Cd(NO3)2

2) CdNO3

3) Cd2(NO3)2

4) Cd2NO3

Answer: Cd(NO3)2

Q: 32 - The common name of hydrogen peroxide is

Options:

1) borax

2) bleach (liquid)

3) baking soda

4) gypsum

Answer: bleach (liquid)

Q: 33 -...............is a series of supercomputers designed and assembled by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune, India.

Options:

1) PARAM

2) TITAN

3) SHAKTI

4) VIGYAN

Answer: PARAM

Q: 34 - Bharatanatyam is a folk dance of which state?

Options:

1) Kerala

2) Tamil Nadu

3) Andhra Pradesh

4) Uttarakhand

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Q: 35 - Reema wants to buy a certain designer party dress. The shop is offering a discount of 20% on that dress which is marked at Rs 5000. If Reema was willing to pay even Rs 7000 for that dress, Reema's consumer surplus is

Options:

1) Rs 3000

2) Rs 2000

3) Rs 1000

4) Rs 7000

Answer: Rs 3000

Q: 36 - The unemployment created at certain times of the year, when the demand for goods and services are lower than normal, is................

Options:

1) Cyclical unemployment

2) Frictional unemployment

3) Seasonal unemployment

4) Structural unemployment

Answer: Seasonal unemployment

Q: 37 - Evaporation of water takes place in which part of plants?

Options:

1) Stem

2) Stomata

3) Branch

4) Fruit

Answer: Stomata

Q: 38 - Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Tamil Nadu

2) Chhattisgarh

3) Arunachal Pradesh

4) Uttarakhand

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Q: 39 - Picture of which US President is on the 5 dollar note?

Options:

1) George Washington

2) Thomas Jefferson

3) Abraham Lincoln

4) Andrew Jackson

Answer: Abraham Lincoln

Q: 40 - Which country is the largest producer of Guava?

Options:

1) Brazil

2) China

3) United States

4) India

Answer: India

Q: 41 - Port Blair is the Capital City of................

Options:

1) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Bihar

4) West Bengal

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Q: 42 - Battle of Plassey was fought in................

Options:

1) 1657

2) 1707

3) 1757

4) 1807

Answer: 1757

Q: 43 - Shah Jahan (1627–1657 AD) was the ruler of which dynasty?

Options:

1) Mughal

2) Nanda

3) Maurya

4) Haryanka

Answer: Mughal

Q: 44 - Who was the ﬁrst Indian astronaut to travel in space?

Options:

1) Rakesh Sharma

2) Ravish Malhotra

3) Kalpana Chawla

4) Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor

Answer: Rakesh Sharma

Q: 45 - AV= constant, where A= area of cross-section and V= velocity of fluid. This equation is called................

Options:

1) Equation of discontinuity

2) Equation of continuity

3) Equation of sustenance

4) Equation of parallelism

Answer: Equation of continuity

Q: 46 - A body in equilibrium................

Options:

1) can move with constant acceleration

2) is always at rest

3) can move with constant velocity

4) can move with variable acceleration

Answer: can move with constant velocity

Q: 47 -

All India Trinamool Congress was founded in the year................

Options:

1) 1925

2) 1955

3) 1984

4) 1998

Answer: 1998

Q: 48 - Indian National Congress is a part of which political group?

Options:

1) United Progressive Alliance

2) National Democratic Alliance

3) Janata Parivar

4) Rashtra Parivar

Answer: United Progressive Alliance

Q: 49 - Which among the following countries won the Sultan Azlan Shah cup in 2016?

Options:

1) Netherlands

2) Germany

3) England

4) Australia

Answer: Australia

Q: 50 - Who wrote the book -"The Algebra of Inﬁnite Justice"?

Options:

1) Bankim Chandra Chatterji

2) Arundhati Roy

3) Ashwaghosha

4) Anita Desai

Answer: Arundhati Roy

Q: 51 - If 4(4x + 5) > 2x - 1 > 4x - 3, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 2

2) 3

3) -2

4) 0

Answer: 0

Q: 52 - Point Q(-2,b) is the midpoint of segment EF. Co-ordinates of E are (-7,-6) and F are (a,0). What is the value of a and b?

Options:

1) a = 3; b = -3

2) a = -3; b = -3

3) a = 3; b = 3

4) a = -3; b = 3

Answer: a = 3; b = -3

Q: 53 - Find x.

693.5 - (47.23 - x) - 82.48 = 8.172.

Options:

1) -720.578

2) -555.618

3) -650.078

4) 831.382

Answer: -555.618

Q: 54 - Coefﬁcient of x2 in (x + 7)(5 - 3x)(3x - 6) is

Options:

1) 96

2) -30

3) 42

4) -18

Answer: -30

Q: 55 - A man travels 420 kilometres in, partly by rail and partly by steamer. He spends 8 hours more time on steamer. If the velocity of the steamer is 35 km/hr and the velocity of rail is 65 km/hr, how much distance does he cover by steamer?

Options:

1) 395 km

2) 329 km

3) 494 km

4) 592 km

Answer: 329 km

Q: 56 - If cos -300° = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 1/2

2) -1/√2

3) -1/2

4) √3/2

Answer: 1/2

Q: 57 - What is the slope of the line 4x - 8y = 3?

Options:

1) -1/2

2) 2

3) 1/2

4) -2

Answer: 1/2

Q: 58 - Rajat sells a machine for Rs 53 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 64 lakh, his gain would have been 10 times the former loss. Find the cost price of the machine.

Options:

1) Rs 63 lakhs

2) Rs 69.3 lakhs

3) Rs 45 lakhs

4) Rs 54 lakhs

Answer: Rs 54 lakhs

Q: 59 - The ratio of present ages of Rambha and Sarvesh is 8:5. After 7 years the ratio of their ages will be 5:4. What is Rambha's present age?

Options:

1) 5

2) 30

3) 8

4) 48

Answer: 8

Q: 60 - ΔPQR is right angled at Q. QS is the altitude. PQ is 4√29 cm and PS is 8 cm. Find length of SR?

Options:

1) 10√29 cm

2) 8√29 cm

3) 50 cm

4) 20 cm

Answer: 50 cm

Q: 61 - In a rectangle................

Options:

1) Consecutive angles are congruent as well as supplementary

2) Diagonals are perpendicular to each other

3) Diagonals bisect opposite angles

4) Diagonals are not equal

Answer: Consecutive angles are congruent as well as supplementary

Q: 62 - If √(cosec2A - 1) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) tanA

2) sinA

3) cosA

4) cotA

Answer: cotA

Q: 63 - A can do a work in 15 days and B in 20 days. If they work on it together for 5 days, then what fraction of work is left?

Options:

1) 2/9

2) 3/10

3) 5/12

4) 1/4

Answer: 5/12

Q: 64 - A dishonest milkman buys milk at Rs 30 per litre and adds 1/5 of water to it and sells the mixture at Rs 32 per litre. What will be his gain?

Options:

1) 33.33 percent

2) 50 percent

3) 28 percent

4) 25 percent

Answer: 28 percent

Q: 65 - If the radius of a circle is increased by 21%, then its area will increase by what percent?

Options:

1) 42 percent

2) 21 percent

3) 23.205 percent

4) 46.41 percent

Answer: 46.41 percent

Q: 66 - A cylindrical capsule has hemispherical ends of the radii equal to radius of the cylindrical part. If length of the capsule is 40 m and radius 6 m, what is the total surface area of this capsule?

Options:

1) 3017.14 sq mts

2) 4525.71 sq mts

3) 1508.57 sq mts

4) 754.29 sq mts

Answer: 1508.57 sq mts

Q: 67 - If 2cos2A - 1 = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) cosec4A - sin4A

2) cos4A - sin4A

3) cos4A - tan4A

4) cosec4A - tan4A

Answer: cos4A - sin4A

Q: 68 - In a class of 56 students there are 28 girls. The average weight of these girls is 46 kg and average weight of the full class is 51 kgs. What is the average weight of the boys of the class?

Options:

1) 55

2) 56

3) 53

4) 54

Answer: 56

Q: 69 - The ratio of ages of father and son is 7:2. Five years ago the product of their ages was 150. What is the age of the father?

Options:

1) 30 years

2) 45 years

3) 35 years

4) 40 years

Answer: 35 years

Q: 70 - Three consecutive natural numbers are such that the square of the greatest is greater than the product of the other two by 19. The smallest of these numbers is

Options:

1) 5

2) 6

3) 7

4) 4

Answer: 5

Q: 71 - Deepanshu lent Rs. 8400 to Jaipal for 15 years and Rs. 5100 to Kareem for 14 years on simple interest at the same rate of interest and received Rs. 17766 in all from both of them as interest. The rate of interest per annum is

Options:

1) 9.5 percent

2) 10 percent

3) 10.5 percent

4) 9 percent

Answer: 9 percent

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (Kg) Height (m) Amrita 53 1.7 Anagha 78 1.55 Anamika 52 1.63 Anandi 54 1.62

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Amrita

2) Anagha

3) Anamika

4) Anandi

Answer: Amrita

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Company’s % Profit 2011 20 2012 10 2013 5 2014 10 2015 20

What was the Revenue of the company if its Expenditure was Rs. 400 crore in the year when its % profit was the least?

Options:

1) 460

2) 440

3) 420

4) 400

Answer: 420

Q: 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of Children Number of Houses 0 6 1 15 2 14 3 7

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 1.52

2) 1.77

3) 2.02

4) 1.27

Answer: 1.52

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Present % share Anand 15 Basu 30 Chinmay 15 Dhiraj 30 Ejaz 10

If the company has issued six lakh shares between its five partners and if chinmay offers to sell 15,000 of his shares to Dhiraj, then Dhiraj will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 180000 shares

2) 210000 shares

3) 165000 shares

4) 195000 shares

Answer: 195000 shares

Q: 76 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) crockery

2) ﬁligre

3) mobillity

4) saccristy

Answer: crockery

Q: 77 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To spill the beans

Options:

1) To reveal secret information unintentionally

2) To lose inherited wealth

3) To spread rumours to intentionally harm someone

4) To spend away hard earned savings

Answer: To reveal secret information unintentionally

Q: 78 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The pool was dry as the water (had been drained off) the day before.

Options:

1) has been drained off

2) was drained

3) has been drained away

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 79 - Select the antonym of

cosset

Options:

1) ignore

2) close

3) caress

4) fondle

Answer: ignore

Q: 80 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The essay is about

P-namely,

Q-what its title says,

R-the enemies of intellectual liberty

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q: 81 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The combination of high IQ and general knowledge makes it easier to...............these skills.

Options:

1) have

2) acquire

3) procure

4) get

Answer: acquire

Q: 82 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

"Bring me a cup of coffee” said Nita to her mother.

Options:

1) Nita asked her mother that would she bring her a cup of coffee.

2) Nita asked her mother that if she could bring her a cup of coffee.

3) Nita asked her mother that could she bring her a cup of coffee.

4) Nita asked her mother to bring her a cup of coffee.

Answer: Nita asked her mother to bring her a cup of coffee.

Q: 83 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Despite the bank's security staff...............a vigil over the treasury boxes, the cash was stolen.

Options:

1) putting

2) placing

3) keeping

4) taking

Answer: keeping

Q: 84 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Why did he break the vase?

Options:

1) Why is the vase broken by him?

2) Why was the vase broken by him?

3) Why had been the vase broken by him?

4) Why has been the vase broken by him?

Answer: Why was the vase broken by him?

Q: 85 - Select the synonym of

privation

Options:

1) hardship

2) abundance

3) private

4) luxury

Answer: hardship

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

carnage

Options:

1) accord

2) butchery

3) concord

4) cessation

Answer: butchery

Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To spin one's wheels

Options:

1) to take a chance

2) to do a job quickly

3) to narrate someone a confusing story

4) to waste one's time

Answer: to waste one's time

Q: 88 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The average age at which(A)/people die of heart diseases(B)/are decreasing.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 89 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to kill someone by covering their nose and mouth so that they suffocate

Options:

1) to smite

2) to extirpate

3) to lynch

4) to smother

Answer: to smother

Q: 90 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) smoldder

2) alveolar

3) canvacess

4) innosent

Answer: alveolar

Q: 91 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Hardly had I stepped(A)/out of my house when(B)/I saw them coming towards my house.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to break up into small parts as the result of impact or decay

Options:

1) to disintegrate

2) disharmony

3) to disinherit

4) to denigrate

Answer: to disintegrate

Q: 93 - Select the antonym of

hollow

Options:

1) alveolate

2) cleft

3) cavernous

4) solid

Answer: solid

Q: 94 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

It was never meant

P-upon fundamental rights

Q-to become a tool

R-to broaden the scope of restrictions

Options:

1) RQP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q: 95 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

(Her all) answers were incorrect.

Options:

1) All of her

2) Her every answer

3) All in her

4) no improvement

Answer: All of her

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

To impose costs on one of the parties at the end of a...............litigation is common; it is meant, among other things, to act as a...............against litigants abusing the process and the system of the law. But to seek pre-deposits with a view to prioritising a certain kind of case over another, by ………………….early dates of hearing to those that are capable of paying huge...............of money, is simply staggering. It reinforces a scheme of classism that ought to have no place in any court of law, let...............the apex court of the land.

Q: 96 - To impose costs on one of the parties at the end of a...............litigation is common

Options:

1) chronic

2) protracted

3) perpetual

4) inﬁnite

Answer: protracted

Q: 97 - to act as a...............against litigants abusing the process and the system of the law.

Options:

1) deterrent

2) incentive

3) catalyst

4) stimulus

Answer: deterrent

Q: 98 - by...............early dates of hearing

Options:

1) conceding

2) rewarding

3) donating

4) granting

Answer: granting

Q: 99 - capable of paying huge...............of money

Options:

1) total

2) quantity

3) sums

4) worth

Answer: sums

Q: 100 - let...............the apex court of the land.

Options:

1) only

2) lonely

3) alone

4) sole

Answer: alone

