SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 23 March 2018 Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Tier-1 Previous Year Papers to score high Marchks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 23 March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 23 March 2018 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

My first (1)/ task has (2)/ to go for shopping. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

In 2003, Delhi won the first 'Clean Cities International (1)/ Partner of the Year' award at its "bold efforts to curb (2)/ air pollution and support alternative fuel initiatives". (3) /(4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

______ is not well with her.

1) This

2) Always

3) It

4) All

Answer: All

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

A youth is ______ who is not a child anymore and is yet to enter adulthood.

1) someone

2) no one

3) anyone

4) every

Answer: someone

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Banal

1) Original

2) Commonplace

3) Distinctive

4) Sharp

Answer: Commonplace

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Contrite

1) Determined

2) Specific

3) Devise

4) Regretful

Answer: Regretful

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Benison

1) Amen

2) Approval

3) Blessing

4) Execration

Answer: Execration

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Drawn

1) Tense

2) Thin

3) Relaxed

4) Drained

Answer: Relaxed

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

All animals have

P: have memory

Q: animals do not

R: sensation but some

1) QRP

2) PRQ

3) RQP

4) PQR

Answer: RQP

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

She opened the lock.

1) The lock opened by her.

2) The lock was opened by her.

3) The lock is open by her.

4) The lock is to open by her.

Answer: The lock was opened by her.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Ram said, “I met her yesterday.”

1) Ram said that he met her yesterday.

2) Ram said he meet her the day before.

3) Ram said that he had met her the day before.

4) Ram met her the day before.

Answer: Ram said that he had met her the day before.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Possetion

2) Possession

3) Poessession

4) Posesion

Answer: Possession

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

We must remember that we cannot create a draconian state _________ order to end corruption. The moral transformation of civil society must be __________ and based on persuasive leadership. A ___________ definition of a sustainable lifestyle must be voluntarily accepted. Only _________ will the competitive urge to make more and more money end. Money should become meaningful, moral and deeply _____________. If true wealth is found in a rich heart, no one will want to touch money even with a barge pole.

Q. 13 - draconian state _________ order to end corruption.

1) into

2) so

3) in

4) for

Answer: in

Q. 14 - society must be __________ and based on

1) nature

2) natural

3) naturally

4) naturism

Answer: natural

Q. 15 - A ___________ definition of a sustainable lifestyle

1) clearly

2) clarity

3) clarification

4) clear

Answer: clear

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q. 16 - Only _________ will the competitive urge

1) than

2) thus

3) so

4) then

Answer: then

Q. 17 - moral and deeply _____________. If true wealth

1) satisfy

2) satisfaction

3) to satisfy

4) satisfying

Answer: satisfying

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be out of order

1) Some goods which are out of stock.

2) Do something against the court's ruling.

3) A device not working properly or at all.

4) Things kept in an organized manner.

Answer: A device not working properly or at all.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A sight for sore eyes

1) An ugly sight unpleasant to the eyes.

2) When one becomes tired of watching too much TV or reading.

3) A person or thing that one is extremely pleased or relieved to see.

4) A beautiful sight that you can visualise even with closed eyes.

Answer: A person or thing that one is extremely pleased or relieved to see.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Rude in a mean-spirited and surly way

1) Affable

2) Churlish

3) Cordial

4) Genteel

Answer: Churlish

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

A characteristic of one thing that is suggestive of another

1) Antithetic

2) Disparate

3) Conjecture

4) Reminiscence

Answer: Reminiscence

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The diesel engines replaced the steam engines and the old first class coaches (is replaced) by coupes in a corridor.

1) was replaced

2) were replaced

3) were replace

4) no improvement

Answer: were replaced

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

We kept aside our clothes, (clean) our hiking boots and made sure we had our thick woollen socks.

1) cleaned

2) cleans

3) to clean

4) no improvement

Answer: cleaned

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

I say a small

A-prayer whenever I ring

B-next assignment

C-the doorbell to my

1) ABC

2) CBA

3) CAB

4) ACB

Answer: ACB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) flounder

2) flounder

3) flaunder

4) flaundar

Answer: flounder

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Army : Soldier : : ? : ?

1) Troupe : Artist

2) Principal : School

3) Tyre : Car

4) Minister : Council

Answer: Troupe : Artist

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

354 : 351 : : 478 : ?

1) 481

2) 447

3) 475

4) 477

Answer: 475

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

PTY : DHM : : SQZ : ?

1) IEO

2) GEN

3) GFN

4) IFP

Answer: GEN

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) Table Tennis – Indoor

2) Cricket – Outdoor

3) Football – Outdoor

4) Indoor – Chess

Answer: Indoor – Chess

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) 33 – 40

2) 31 – 38

3) 21 – 28

4) 23 – 28

Answer: 23 – 28

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) IQY

2) CKT

3) EMU

4) HPX

Answer: CKT

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Infect

2. Inferior

3. Indulge

4. Induce

5. Indirect

1) 52143

2) 12453

3) 54312

4) 14532

Answer: 54312

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

23, 28, 34, 41, 49, ?

1) 57

2) 59

3) 56

4) 58

Answer: 58

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AFMG, CHOI, EJQK, GLSM, ?

1) HMVP

2) IOUH

3) MOUP

4) INUO

Answer: INUO

Q. 35 - Rahul is taller than Richa but not shorter than Mita. Mita and Mukesh are of same height. Rahul is shorter than Raju. Amongst the students, who is the second tallest?

1) Mita

2) Rahul

3) Mukesh

4) Cannot be determined

Answer: Cannot be determined

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Benevolent

1) Been

2) Nevin

3) Lent

4) Ben

Answer: Nevin

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “FLUTE” is written as “UOFGV”. How is “LAMPS” written in that code language?

1) ONKPT

2) OZNPS

3) OSNPZ

4) OZNKH

Answer: OZNKH

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '÷' represents '+', '-' represents 'x', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

6 x 20 ÷ 5 - 20 + 4 = ?

1) 11

2) 37

3) 14

4) 35

Answer: 11

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

16 - 2 ÷ 40 + 4 x 18 = 40

1) ÷ and –

2) + and x

3) + and ÷

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and -

Q. 40 - If 1!9 = 20, 9!5 = 28 and 5!5 = 20, then find the value of 7!3 = ?

1) 20

2) 15

3) 22

4) 24

Answer: 20

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

PQPQPRRQ, PQPQRRPQ, PQPRRQPQ, PQRRPQPQ, PRRQPQPQ, _______________.

1) PQPQPQRR

2) RRPQPQPQ

3) PQPQPRRQ

4) PQPQRRPQ

Answer: RRPQPQPQ

Q. 42 - A cross-country race route starts and goes 2 km East, then there is a turn towards North where the route goes on for 10 km, then there is a turn towards East where the route goes on for 7 km, then there is a right turn from where the route goes on 10 km to reach the end. What is the position of the end with respect to that start?

1) 5 km East

2) 9 km West

3) 5 km West

4) 9 km East

Answer: 9 km East

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All chains are ropes

Statement II: Some links are chains

Conclusion I: Some ropes are links

Conclusion II: All links are ropes



1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion I follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents paramedics, circle represents Athletes, triangle represents Poets and square represents Gymnasts. Which set of letters represents Gymnasts who are both Athletes as well as Poets?

1) G

2) GH

3) IG

4) IGH

Answer: G

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

HAT, MFY, RKD, WPI, ?

1) YRK

2) AWO

3) AVM

4) BUN

Answer: BUN

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

669, 660, 651, 642, 633, ?

1) 622

2) 620

3) 624

4) 618

Answer: 624

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (49, 45, 39)

2) (73, 68, 63)

3) (94, 89, 84)

4) (66, 61, 56)

Answer: (49, 45, 39)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one of set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example 'C' can be represented by 30, 43 etc and 'S' can be represented by 86, 97 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word 'VOLT'

1) 67,96,31,65

2) 20,89,14,59

3) 43,58,31,65

4) 30,57,30,68

Answer: 67,96,31,65

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q. 51 - Population of Patna city is 96,000, the decreasing rate of population is 800 per year. Population of Patliputra is 68,000, the increasing rate of population is 1200 per year. In how many years will the population of both places be equal?

1) 10

2) 14

3) 18

4) 22

Answer: 14

Q. 52 - The cost price of 3 exam pads and 2 pencils is Rs. 96, 4 exam pads and 3 pencils cost Rs. 134. Find the total cost (in Rs.) of an exam pad and that of a pencil.

1) 36

2) 38

3) 40

4) 42

Answer: 38

Q. 53 – Determine the value of x2 + y2 when x3 – y3 = 54, x – y = 18 and xy = 2.

1) 0

2) 1

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: 1

Q. 54 - A zoo has few numbers of penguins and polar bears. The total number of heads of both of them is 60 and the total number of their feet is 160. How many polar bears are there in the zoo?

1) 20

2) 40

3) 60

4) 80

Answer: 20

Q. 55 – Consider the following figure shown below and choose which of the following equation is CORRECT about the similarity of both triangles?

1) ∆ABC ~ ∆DEF

2) ∆ACB ~ ∆DEF

3) ∆ABC ~ ∆FDE

4) Both triangles are not similar.

Answer: Both triangles are not similar.

Q. 56 – Consider the following diagram as shown in figure in which AB is the tangent to the circle. Find the length of OQ (in cm) if the measure of largest chord of that circle is 6 cm and PQ is 4 cm.

1) 2

2) 3

3) 4

4) 5

Answer: 5

Q. 57 - The income of P is 50% more than Q’s income and the income of Q is 50% more than R’s income. P’s income is how much percentage more than R’s income?

1) 225

2) 150

3) 125

4) 100

Answer: 125

Q. 58 - What number should be added to each of 7, 17, 22 and 47 so that the resulting numbers will be in proportion in the given order?

1) 1

2) 3

3) 2

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 59 - In what ratio must a mixture of 15% spirit strength be mixed with that of 25% spirit strength to get a mixture of 21% spirit strength?

1) 1 : 3

2) 2 : 3

3) 3 : 4

4) 4 : 5

Answer: 2 : 3

Q. 60 - The average of three numbers is 58. First number is 3/4 of the third number. If the third number is 24 more than second number, then what will be the difference between the first and second number?

1) 24

2) 6

3) 16

4) 18

Answer: 6

Q. 61 - A sum of Rs 2500 becomes Rs 8100 in 2 years at a certain rate of compound interest. What will be the sum (in Rs) after 4 years?

1) 29824

2) 36284

3) 41624

4) 26244

Answer: 26244

Q. 62 - Rahul sells two helmets at the rate of Rs 1232 each. He gains 12% on one and loses 12% on the other. What will be the total loss (in Rs) in the whole transaction?

1) 54

2) 36

3) 18

4) 72

Answer: 36

Q. 63 - The Marchked price of a table is 50% more than its cost price. What discount percentage should be offered by the shopkeeper to sell his table at no profit or no loss?

1) 66.66

2) 33.33

3) 40

4) 25

Answer: 33.33

Q. 64 - What is the least number that should be added to the product 7 × 8 × 9 × 10 to make it a perfect square?

1) 144

2) 1

3) 289

4) 3

Answer: 1

Q. 65 - Working 9 hours a day, Manish can read a book in 16 days. How many hours a day should he work so as to finish the same work in 24 days?

1) 5

2) 7

3) 8

4) 6

Answer: 6

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Q. 66 - Two trains are running in opposite direction with the same speed. If the length of each train is 80 metres and they cross each other in 16 seconds, then what is the speed (in km/hr) of each train?

1) 12

2) 18

3) 24

4) 30

Answer: 18

Directions 67 to 70: The pie chart shows the results of an online survey which asked people about their favorite game. Study the diagram and answer the following question.

Q. 67 - Which game is the favorite of most people surveyed?

1) Basketball

2) Football

3) Hockey

4) Baseball

Answer: Football

Q. 68 - What is the total number of people who have responded to the survey?

1) 2100

2) 2200

3) 2400

4) 2500

Answer: 2400

Q. 69 - The measure of the central angle of the sector representing Baseball is ________ degrees.

1) 30

2) 60

3) 75

4) 45

Answer: 45

Q. 70 – Respondents who say their favorite game is Cricket and those who say their favorite game is Hockey constitute what percent of the total respondents?

1) 30%

2) 33.33%

3) 25%

4) 40%

Answer: 33.33%

Q. 71 - The perimeter and the breadth of a rectangle are 52 cm and 12 cm respectively. Find its area (in cm2).

1) 84

2) 336

3) 168

4) 252

Answer: 168

Q. 72 - Find the perimeter (in cm) of a semicircle of radius 7 cm.

1) 36

2) 72

3) 44

4) 88

Answer: 36

Q. 73 - The curved surface area and the height of a right circular cylinder are 660 cm2 and 10 cm respectively. Find its diameter (in cm).

1) 14

2) 10.5

3) 21

4) 17.5

Answer: 21

Q. 74 - What is the value of (tan30o + √3/2) ?

1) (4+√3)/2

2) 5/2√3

3) (4+√3)/2√3

4) (√3+1)/√3

Answer: 5/2√3

Q. 75 - In ∆XYZ measure of angle Y is 90o. If sec X = 17/8, and XY = 0.8cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side XZ?

1) 1.7

2) 1.5

3) 2

4) 2.5

Answer: 1.7

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - Economic growth is usually coupled with ___________.

1) deflation

2) inflation

3) Stagflation

4) hyper inflation

Answer: inflation

Q. 77 - The apex body for formulating plans and coordinating research work in agriculture and allied fields is: ___________.

1) Indian Council of Agricultural Research

2) Regional Rural Banks

3) State Trading Corporation

4) National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

Answer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research

Q. 78 - After the decline of the Palas, which dynasty established its rule in Bengal?

1) Sena dynasty

2) Gaur dynasty

3) Ilyas dynasty

4) Ganesh dynasty

Answer: Sena dynasty

Q. 79 - Which of the following were NOT related to the Congress Socialist Party?

1) Acharya Narendradev

2) Ram Manohar Lohia

3) Jai Prakash

4) Subhash Chandra Bose

Answer: Subhash Chandra Bose

Q. 80 - Which of the following is called 'the safety valve of nature'?

1) Earthquake

2) Ozone gas

3) Volcano

4) Rivers

Answer: Volcano

Q. 81 - Which regional division the Himalayas is situated between the Kali and Tista rivers?

1) Punjab Himalaya

2) Nepal Himalaya

3) Assam Himalaya

4) Kumaon Himalaya

Answer: Nepal Himalaya

Q. 82 - The folk dance "Bohag Bihu" is popular in ________________.

1) Assam

2) Bihar

3) Odisha

4) Jharkhand

Answer: Assam

Q. 83 - With which country China has signed a free trade agreement on December 8, 2017.

1) Pakistan

2) Nepal

3) Afghanistan

4) Maldives

Answer: Maldives

Q. 84 - Who authored the book Titled ‘The Story of a Brief Marchriage’, which won the DSC Prize 2017 for South Asian Literature?

1) Anuk Arudpragasam

2) Justin Mallik

3) Premdass Nayyar

4) Aziz Sharif

Answer: Anuk Arudpragasam

Q. 85 - The present Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is belong to which political party?

1) Rastriya Janata Party Nepal

2) Communist Party of Nepal (Unified)

3) Nepali Congress

4) Rastriya Prajatantra Party

Answer: Communist Party of Nepal (Unified)

Q. 86 - What is the maximum number of electrons that can be present in a shell represented by shell number ‘n’?

1) 2n

2) 2n2

3) n

4) n2

Answer: 2n2

Q. 87 - Which of the following is NOT an allotrope of carbon?

1) Diamond

2) Graphite

3) C-60

4) Methane

Answer: Methane

Q. 88 - The definition of Money Bill is given in which article of the Indian Constitution?

1) Article 56

2) Article 110

3) Article 252

4) Article 256

Answer: Article 110

Q. 89 - In India, which kind of emergency can be proclaimed on the grounds of war or external aggression or armed rebellion?

1) National Emergency

2) State Emergency

3) Financial Emergency

4) State and Financial Emergency both

Answer: National Emergency

Q. 90 - Buildup of which acid in our muscles during sudden activity causes cramps?

1) Lactic acid

2) Pyruvic acid

3) Carbonic acid

4) Oxalic acid

Answer: Lactic acid

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q. 91 - Who presented that all the plants and animals are composed of cells and that the cell is the basic unit of life?

1) M. Schleiden and T. Schwann

2) Virchow

3) J. E. Purkinje

4) Leeuwanhoek

Answer: M. Schleiden and T. Schwann

Q. 92 - In December 2017, the Prime Minister of India approved the setting up of National Nutrition Mission (NNM) with an outlay of ______.

1) Rs 8046.17 crore

2) Rs 9046.17 crore

3) Rs 7046.17 crore

4) Rs 10,000 crore

Answer: Rs 9046.17 crore

Q. 93 - In which country the world’s largest automated container terminal opened in December 2017?

1) China

2) Russia

3) India

4) Singapore

Answer: China

Q. 94 - In January 2018, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) raised $ 300 million via ______ at London Stock Exchange.

1) Yellow Masala Bonds

2) Green Masala Bonds

3) Red Masala Bonds

4) White Masala Bonds

Answer: Green Masala Bonds

Q. 95 - On 2 January 2018, Parliament passed NABARD (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which provides that Union Government alone must hold atleast how much capital share of NABARD?

1) 48%

2) 70%

3) 51%

4) 60%

Answer: 51%

Q. 96 - A bullet of mass 10 g is fired with a velocity of 20 m/s from a gun of mass 2 kg. Find the recoil velocity (in m/s) of the gun.

1) 1

2) 0.2

3) 0.1

4) 2

Answer: 0.1

Q. 97 - The product of force and the time for which the force acts on a body is equal to the change in _______________ of the body.

1) acceleration

2) torque

3) momentum

4) velocity

Answer: momentum

Q. 98 - Earthquake tremors are caused by the disturbance deep down inside the uppermost layer of the earth called the _________.

1) core

2) kernel

3) pith

4) crust

Answer: crust

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) Fan Zhendong won the Tennis 2017 Cincinnati Masters Men's Singles.

B) In 2018 IPL auctions, Mumbai Indians retained Sunil Narine.

C) Australia won the 2016–17 Women's FIH Hockey World League Final.

1) Only B

2) Only C

3) A, B and C

4) None of these

Answer: None of these

Q. 100 - Computers and communication technologies affect our lives in ways that include: __________, in the way we learn and shape the course of our learning according to our own interests.

1) Societal

2) Technological

3) Educational

4) Personal

Answer: Educational

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20