SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 29th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 29th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Outbreak and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 29th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 29th January 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.



Iraq : Dinar :: Korea: ?

Options:

1) Pound

2) Yen

3) Dollar

4) Won

Answer: Won

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

AOE : ? : : GMA : IUO

Options:

1) MXI

2) MWS

3) MWI

4) MXJ

Answer: MWI

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

deF : Ihg : : wxY : ?

Options:

1) bAZ

2) Baz

3) BaZ

4) baz

Answer: Baz

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

81 : 121 : : 49 : ?

Options:

1) 81

2) 62

3) 52

4) 100

Answer: 81

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Car

2) Helicopter

3) Bus

4) Train

Answer: Helicopter

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) BEH

2) DGJ

3) HKN

4) MNO

Answer: MNO

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 5210

2) 8432

3) 8648

4) 7240

Answer: 7240

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 81

2) 125

3) 64

4) 198

Answer: 198

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.



ijk, mno, lmn, pqr, opq,?

Options:

1) stv

2) suv

3) stu

4) stt

Answer: stu

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AZ, BY, CX,?

Options:

1) CW

2) DW

3) DX

4) DY

Answer: DW

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

23, 32, 42, 53, 65, ?

Options:

1) 78

2) 88

3) 58

4) 98

Answer: 78

Q: 12 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.



Statement:

(I) Life is a journey with few known people, few partially known and mostly strangers.

(II) In a journey, the importance of destination is as equal as the pathway of reaching that destination.



Conclusions:

(I) Importance of people in life is considerable, as they are our journey mates.

(II) Life teaches us many lessons to face various known and unknown difficulties.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Only conclusion I follows

Q: 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Seed, Stem, leaf, ?

Options:

1) Plant

2) Tree

3) Fruit



4) Flower

Answer: Flower

Q: 14 - B is older than C but not as old as D. E is not as old as B. Who is the oldest of all?

Options:

1) B

2) E

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.



i. Stable

ii. Stranger

iii. Stability

iv. Struggle

Options:

1) iii, ii, i, iv

2) iii, i, ii, iv

3) iii, iv, i, ii

4) iv, i, ii, iii

Answer: iii, i, ii, iv

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q: 16 - In a certain code language "TITANIC" is written as "7371835" and "SEMATIC" is written as "6241735". How will "MAINTAIN" be written in that code language?

Options:

1) 41387138

2) 43187138

3) 41837138

4) 41783138

Answer: 41387138

Q: 17 – In the following Question, Select the missing number from the given series.

6 5 4 7 6 5 5 7 6 37 23 ?

Options:

1) 10

2) 12

3) 13

4) 14

Answer: 14

Q: 18 - After interchanging + & x and 12 &18, which of the following equations will hold true?

Options:

1) (9 + 12) x 18 = 60

2) (18 + 6) x 12 = 90

3) (12 + 18) x 12 = 72

4) (12 + 6) x 18 = 36

Answer: (18 + 6) x 12 = 90

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

ab_bc_bb_ _abb_c

Options:

1) babcb

2) bbaaa

3) aabbc

4) abcbc

Answer: babcb

Q: 20 - I am facing north. I turn left and walk 30 m. Then I turn right and walk 20 m, then I turn left and walk 10 m and then turning right and walk 50 m. Then I turn left and walk 50 m. In which direction am I from the starting point?

Options:

1) North

2) South

3) North-west

4) North-east

Answer: North-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘M’ can be represented by 10, 03 etc. and ‘H’ can be represented by 55, 78 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘MATH’.

Options:

1) 03, 59, 11, 78, 43

2) 10, 67, 22, 55, 01

3) 22, 75, 00, 66, 21

4) 44, 88, 23, 98, 20

Answer: 03, 59, 11, 78, 43

Q: 22 - Raju introduces Yash by saying, "He is the husband of the granddaughter of my grandmother's husband". How is Yash related to Raju?

Options:

1) Nephew

2) Father

3) Brother

4) Brother-in-law

Answer: Brother-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line XY, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.



Kitchen, Utensils, Glass

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear When Opened.

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 26 - The largest estuarine mangrove forest in the world is at?

Options:

1) Sundarbans National Park

2) Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

3) Keoladeo National Park

4) Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Answer: Sundarbans National Park

Q: 27 - Amartya Sen won Nobel Prize for?

Options:

1) Literature

2) Physics

3) Peace

4) Economic Sciences

Answer: Economic Sciences

Q: 28 - The amount of blood filtered together by both the kidneys in a 70 kg adult male human in a minute is

Options:

1) 1100 ml

2) 100 ml

3) 1500 ml

4) 500 ml

Answer: 1100 ml

Q: 29 - Which feature of a plant helps to distinguish a monocot from a dicot?

Options:

1) pollination

2) venation

3) vernation

4) aestivation

Answer: venation

Q: 30 - The Mutation Theory was proposed by _____ .

Options:

1) Charles Lyell

2) William Smith

3) Hugo De Vries

4) Harrison Schmitt

Answer: Hugo De Vries

Q: 31 - Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Helium

2) Potassium

3) Tungsten

4) Sulphur

Answer: Helium

Q: 32 - Atomic number of which of the following elements is greater than that of Phosphorus?

Options:

1) Aluminium

2) Silicon

3) Chlorine

4) Magnesium

Answer: Chlorine

Q: 33 - The designers of the Internet Protocol defined an IP address as a ____-bit number.

Options:

1) 8

2) 16

3) 32

4) 64

Answer: 32

Q: 34 - Which of the following is a wind based Indian musical instrument?

Options:

1) Taus

2) Swarmandal

3) Samvadini

4) Rabab

Answer: Samvadini

Q: 35 - Calculate the economic profit for a firm if its total revenues are Rs 180 crores, explicit costs are Rs 95 crores, and implicit costs are Rs 25 crores.

Options:

1) Rs 110 crores

2) Rs 300 crores

3) Rs 60 crores

4) Rs 250 crores

Answer: Rs 60 crores

Q: 36 - Insure payment of minimum wages for tea leave pickers

Options:

1) will improve quality of tea.

2) will reduce unemployment of tea leave pickers.

3) decreases unemployment.

4) will increase picking cost for all tea companies.

Answer: will increase picking cost for all tea companies.

Q: 37 - Which type of pathogen causes the water-borne disease Hepatitis-A?

Options:

1) Parasitic

2) Viral

3) Protozoan

4) Bacterial

Answer: Viral

Q: 38 - _________ is a natural electrical phenomenon characterized by the appearance of streamers of reddish or greenish light in the sky, especially near the northern or southern magnetic pole.

Options:

1) Acaulis

2) Alatus

3) Albopictus

4) Aurora

Answer: Aurora

Q: 39 - Sabrimala is a Hindu pilgrimage centre located in which Tiger Reserve area?

Options:

1) Bandipur

2) Kanha

3) Periyar

4) Panna

Answer: Periyar

Q: 40 - Earth's crust mainly contains ______.

Options:

1) bauxite

2) manganese

3) silica

4) iron

Answer: silica

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q: 41 - Seoul is the Capital City of _____ .

Options:

1) United Arab Emirates

2) Netherlands

3) South Korea

4) Italy

Answer: South Korea

Q: 42 - Indus Valley Civilization was a __________ age civilization.

Options:

1) Silver

2) Tin

3) Gold

4) Bronze

Answer: Bronze

Q: 43 - To whom did Akbar gave the title Mian?

Options:

1) Raja Todar Mal

2) Man Singh I

3) Birbal

4) Tansen

Answer: Tansen

Q: 44 - Who Invented Laser?

Options:

1) William Friese-Greene

2) Arthur Fry

3) Gordon Gould

4) Otto von Guericke

Answer: Gordon Gould

Q: 45 - What is the SI unit of Torque?

Options:

1) newton/meter

2) newton meter

3) newton second

4) newton/meter squared

Answer: newton meter

Q: 46 - What is the unit of the physical quantity, Illuminance?

Options:

1) siemens

2) tesla

3) lux

4) weber

Answer: lux

Q: 47 - Article 21 of the Indian Constitution "Protection of life and personal liberty" deals with?

Options:

1) the Union Government

2) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

3) the State Government

4) the directive principles of state policy

Answer: the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Q: 48 - Article 211 of the Indian Constitution "Restriction on discussion in the Legislature" deals with?

Options:

1) the directive principles of state policy

2) the Union Government

3) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

4) the State Government

Answer: the State Government

Q: 49 - The colour of Australian cricket team's cap is

Options:

1) Green

2) Blue

3) Red

4) Yellow

Answer: Green

Q: 50 - Who is the author of "The Secret Of The Nagas (Shiva Trilogy-2)"?

Options:

1) Amish Tripathi

2) Durjoy Datta

3) Keshav Aneel

4) Savi Sharma

Answer: Amish Tripathi

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 - Coefficient of x2 in 4x3 - 2x2 + 2x - 3 are

Options:

1) 6

2) -2

3) 3

4) -3

Answer: -2

Q: 52 - If a merchant offers a discount of 40% on the list price, then he makes a loss of 10%. What % profit or % loss will he make if he sells at a discount of 20% of the list price?

Options:

1) 4 percent loss

2) 14 percent profit

3) 5.5 percent loss

4) 20 percent profit

Answer: 20 percent profit

Q: 53 - The mean of marks secured by 60 students in division A of class X is 66, 45 students of division B is 62 and that of 75 students of division C is 60. Find the mean of marks of the students of three divisions of Class X.

Options:

1) 61.8

2) 62.5

3) 61.1

4) 63.9

Answer: 62.5

Q: 54 - On dividing 221a2b2 by 13b2, we get _____.

Options:

1) 17a2

2) 17b2

3) 13a2b2

4) 13

Answer: 17a2

Q: 55 - 40.36 - (9.347 - x ) - 29.02 = 3.68. Find x.

Options:

1) -56.353

2) 1.687

3) -17.007

4) 82.407

Answer: 1.687

Q: 56 - If x + 3 ≤ 4x + 4 and 5(4 - x) - 4 ≥ 5x -2; then

Options:

1) 2

2) 3

3) 1

4) -1

Answer: 1

Q: 57 - A missile travels at 1116 km/h. How many metres does it travel in one second?

Options:

1) 360 metres

2) 368 metres

3) 310 metres

4) 348 metres

Answer: 310 metres

Q: 58 - If the radius of a circle is increased by 31% its area increases by ______.

Options:

1) 62 percent

2) 31 percent

3) 35.805 percent

4) 71.61 percent

Answer: 71.61 percent

Q: 59 - A bank offers 20% compound interest per half year. A customer deposits Rs 6000 each on 1st January and 1st July of a year. At the end of the year, the amount he would have gained by way of interest is

Options:

1) Rs 7680

2) Rs 3840

3) Rs 1920

4) Rs 960

Answer: Rs 3840

Q: 60 - The third proportional of two numbers 4 and 28 is _______.

Options:

1) 52

2) 56

3) 84

4) 196

Answer: 196

Q: 61 - Mummy can bake 75 cakes in 15 hours, Mummy and Sister together can bake 120 cakes in 20 hours. How many cakes Sister can bake in 30 hours?

Options:

1) 45

2) 30

3) 60

4) 10

Answer: 30

Q: 62 - Between 200 and 400 how many numbers are divisible by 7?

Options:

1) 28

2) 29

3) 30

4) 31

Answer: 29

Q: 63 - The point P(a,b) is first reflected in origin to P1 and P1 is reflected in y-axis to (6,-5). The co-ordinates of point P are

Options:

1) (-6,-5)

2) (6,5)

3) (-6,5)

4) (6,-5)

Answer: (6,5)

Q: 64 - A rice trader buys 20 quintals of rice for Rs 8,580. However, 22% rice is lost in transportation. At what rate should he sell to earn 20% profit?

Options:

1) Rs 278.8 per quintal

2) Rs 514.8 per quintal

3) Rs 660 per quintal

4) Rs 654.2 per quintal

Answer: Rs 660 per quintal

Q: 65 - What is the equation of the line which has 3/2 and -4/7 as x and y intercept respectively?

Options:

1) 8x - 21y = -12

2) 8x + 21y = 14

3) 8x - 21y = 12

4) 8x + 21y = -14

Answer: 8x - 21y = 12

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q: 66 - A tetrahedron has 4 vertices. How many edges does it have?

Options:

1) 8

2) 12

3) 6

4) 10

Answer: 6

Q: 67 - The circumference of a circle is equal to the perimeter of an equilateral Δ. If the radius of the circle is 14 cm what is the length of the side of the equilateral Δ?

Options:

1) 88 cm

2) 88/3 cm

3) 88/√3 cm

4) 88√3 cm

Answer: 88/3 cm

Q: 68 - If the curved surface area of a right circular cone is 10010 sq cm and its radius is 35 cm, find its volume?

Options:

1) 6930 cubic cm

2) 13860 cubic cm

3) 3465 cubic cm

4) 27720 cubic cm

Answer: 13860 cubic cm

Q: 69 - What is the value of cosec 5π/3?

Options:

1) √2

2) -2/√3

3) -√2

4) 1/√3

Answer: -2/√3

Q: 70 - sin(A+B) - sin(A-B) is equal to

Options:

1) 2sinAcosB

2) 2cosAcosB

3) 2cosAsinB

4) 2sinAsinB

Answer: 2cosAsinB

Q: 71 - 2 - (cosA + sinA)2 is equal to

Options:

1) (cosecA - sinA)2

2) cosA - sinA

3) cosecA - sinA

4) (cosA - sinA)2

Answer: (cosA - sinA)2

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Quantity of stock Average Cost (Rs.) Mobile Phones 25 15000 Cameras 80 16000 TVs 54 55000 Refrigerators 41 27000 ACs 64 24000

What is the value of the total stock (in lakh rupees)?

Options:

1) 726.8

2) 137

3) 72.68

4) 264

Answer: 72.68

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Ratio Import/Export 2011 0.8 2012 0.9 2013 1 2014 1.5 2015 1.3

If the import in 2012 was Rs. 700 crores and the total exports in the years 2012 and 2013 together was Rs. 4000 crores, then the imports in 2013 was?

Options:

1) 3888

2) 3222

3) 778

4) 2500

Answer: 3222

Q: 74 – Refer below data table and answer the following Question.

Measured on birthday Height of the child (in cms) 4 100 5 110 6 115 7 125 8 130 9 135 10 140 11 45 12 50 13 55 14 160 15 170 16 175

What was the increase in the height of the child from the 7th Birthday to the 16th Birthday?

Options:

1) 55 cms

2) 60 cms

3) 45 cms

4) 50 cms

Answer: 50 cms

Q: 75 –Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Deep Sleep 5 Dreaming 30 Light Sleep 5 Extremely Light Sleep 20 Awake 40

Between 10pm to 6am, a fitness band records the following data. How long was the user in Deep Slow or was Awake?

Options:

1) 3.6 hours

2) 3.1 hours

3) 2.1 hours

4) 4.1 hours

Answer: 3.6 hours

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Practically (every) part of the coconut tree is used by man.

Options:

1) each

2) all

3) most

4) no improvement

Answer: each

Q: 77 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Imagine what this can do

P-the news industry in our part of the world

Q-for trust in, and engagement

R-with, professional journalism and

Options:

1) RQP

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: QRP

Q: 78 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Tanish has(A)/changed a lot(B)/since then.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 79 - Select the synonym of

deviance

Options:

1) accordance

2) compliance

3) alliance

4) aberrance

Answer: aberrance

Q: 80 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order

Truth was

P-to lead to a breach of peace as a false one

Q-no defence since

R-a true defamatory statement was as likely

Options:

1) QPR

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q: 81 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

I gave her the book that I (won) as a prize.

Options:

1) will win

2) had won

3) am winning

4) no improvement

Answer: had won

Q: 82 - Select the synonym of

alleviate

Options:

1) irritate

2) aggravate

3) allay

4) agitate

Answer: allay

Q: 83 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) mixible

2) dialects

3) venerete

4) pluging

Answer: dialects

Q: 84 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Unchecked industrial effluents discharging into the rivers has caused ______________ damage to the environment.

Options:

1) uncontrollable

2) disproportionate

3) infinite

4) incalculable

Answer: incalculable

Q: 85 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I express my gratitudes(A)/to all those who(B)/have voted for me.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 86 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I am sorry I am late, I was __________ up in traffic.

Options:

1) held

2) delayed

3) detained

4) stucked

Answer: held

Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

whole nine yards

Options:

1) love someone blindly

2) euphemism for an Indian dress called sari

3) a small area but sufficient

4) everything possible

Answer: everything possible

Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) erasable

2) nuerones

3) ignomminy

4) trouncees

Answer: erasable

Q: 89 - Select the antonym of

steadfast

Options:

1) staunch

2) pliant

3) ardent

4) rigid

Answer: pliant

Q: 90 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Speak or write about in an abusively disparaging manner.

Options:

1) crucify

2) ignify

3) vilify

4) basify

Answer: vilify

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 91 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

under the weather

Options:

1) changing moods like weather

2) a situation changes so fast that it leaves one unprepared

3) slightly unwell

4) raining heavily

Answer: slightly unwell

Q: 92 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

‘Don’t you know the way to the station?’ father said to Anjali.

Options:

1) Father asked Anjali if she did not knew the way to the station.

2) Father asked Anjali that if she did not knew the way to the station.

3) Father asked Anjali whether she did not know the way to the station.

4) Father asked to Anjali if she did not know the way to the station.

Answer: Father asked Anjali whether she did not know the way to the station.

Q: 93 - Select the antonym of

sibilate

Options:

1) whiz

2) boo

3) exalt

4) rasp

Answer: exalt

Q: 94 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The manager must look into this problem.

Options:

1) This problem shall be looked into by the manager.

2) Into this problem must take a look the manager.

3) This problem must be looked into by the manager.

4) This problem could be looked at by the manager.

Answer: This problem must be looked into by the manager.

Q: 95 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A feeling of unease or embarrassment; awkwardness.

Options:

1) slag

2) declivity

3) prolapse

4) discomfiture

Answer: discomfiture

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

All this does not bode _______________ for even the loosest definitions of cosmopolitanism. A city by definition is a space, as ________________ historians and sociologists have already told us, which ideally privileges and _________________ the unexpected encounter, and calls on its citizens to be able to respond humanely even to those _______________ are not linked to us in familial, ethnic, nationalist or caste ___________________.



Q: 96 - All this does not bode _______________ for even the loosest definitions of cosmopolitanism.

Options:

1) well

2) nice

3) good

4) fine

Answer: well

Q: 97 - A city by definition is a space, as ________________ historians and sociologists have already told us

Options:

1) infinite

2) innumerable

3) incalculable

4) multiple

Answer: innumerable

Q: 98 - which ideally privileges and _________________ the unexpected encounter,

Options:

1) nurtured

2) nurturing

3) nurtures

4) nurture

Answer: nurtures

Q: 99 - respond humanely even to those _______________ are not linked to us in familial

Options:

1) who

2) whom

3) whose

4) whoever

Answer: who

Q: 100 - ethnic, nationalist or caste ___________________.

Options:

1) partnerships

2) alliances

3) clans

4) affiliations

Answer: affiliations

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips