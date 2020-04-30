SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 16th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 16th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 16th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Sachin Tendulkar : Cricket : : Roger Federer : ?

Options:

1) Lawn Tennis

2) Football

3) Basket Ball

4) Volley Ball

Answer: Lawn Tennis

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

TC : EV : : NS : ?

Options:

1) QT

2) LK

3) PU

4) UP

Answer: UP

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

DR : KK : : LN : ?

Options:

1) QH

2) SH

3) SG

4) GR

Answer: SG

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

5 : 100 : : 6 : ?

Options:

1) 180

2) 150

3) 160

4) 170

Answer: 180

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Dhanraj Pillay

2) Pankaj Advani

3) Dhyan Chand

4) Sardara Singh

Answer: Pankaj Advani

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) LJH

2) XUS

3) VTR

4) FDB

Answer: XUS

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 153

2) 261

3) 104

4) 108

Answer: 104

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 243

2) 687

3) 978

4) 456

Answer: 456

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Matriculation, Intermediate, Graduate, ?

Options:

1) Post-graduate

2) Doctorate

3) Diploma

4) Philosophy

Answer: Post-graduate

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AK, DQ, GV, JZ, ?

Options:

1) NY

2) MC

3) MY

4) NZ

Answer: MC

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

SQ, R, XV, W, IK, ?

Options:

1) J

2) L

3) M

4) O

Answer: J

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

19, 29, 40, 44, ?

Options:

1) 50

2) 52

3) 54

4) 48

Answer: 52

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Men are sinners.

(II) Saints are men.

Conclusions:

(I) Saints are sinners.

(II) Sinners are saints.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Conclusion I follows

Q: 14 - If 27th February 2011 was Sunday, then 1st March 2012 will be what day of the week?

Options:

1) Thursday

2) Friday

3) Sunday

4) Monday

Answer: Thursday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i.Accuse

ii. Accustom

iii. Accumulation

iv. Accompany

Options:

1) iii, iv, i, ii

2) iv, iii, i, ii

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) iv, iii, ii, i

Answer: iv, iii, i, ii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "CERTAIN" is written as "DFSTBJO". How is "CRICKET" written in that code language?

Options:

1) DSJBLFU

2) DSJDLFU

3) DSJCLFU

4) DSJCLFV

Answer: DSJCLFU

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

7 6 5 2 3 3 98 ? 75

Options:

1) 108

2) 216

3) 144

4) 288

Answer: 108

Q: 18 - If "$" means "addition", "@" means "division", "#" means "multiplication" and "%" means "subtraction", then 84 @ 12 # 3 $ 24 % 35 = ?

Options:

1) 9

2) 8

3) 10

4) 6

Answer: 10

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

M_P_M_R_PM_PM_RR_P

Options:

1) RMPPRMP

2) RRMPPMP

3) RMRPRMP

4) MRMPRMP

Answer: RMRPRMP

Q: 20 - A compass is incorrectly aligned. For the direction of west, it is showing south-west. Which direction will it show for north?

Options:

1) East

2) North-west

3) North-east

4) South-east

Answer: North-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘MOVE’.

Options:

1) 98, 59, 42, 44

2) 86, 79, 40, 43

3) 88, 65, 20, 24

4) 68, 75, 30, 13

Answer: 88, 65, 20, 24

Q: 22 - Neha's is the only girl of her father and her father is the father-in-law of Pranav's brother. Pranav is Rajeev's nephew. How is Rajeev related to Neha?

Options:

1) Father-in-law

2) Daughter-in-law

3) Uncle

4) Brother

Answer: Father-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Cricketer, Footballer, Indian

Answer: 1

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question.

Answer: 1

Q: 26 - Processed data is known as

Options:

1) Data

2) Information

3) Knowledge

4) Analysis

Answer: Information

Q: 27 - Who invented logarithms?

Options:

1) Eden Snowden

2) Larry Page

3) Thomas Edison

4) John Napier

Answer: John Napier

Q: 28 - The largest gland of the human body is

Options:

1) Pancreas

2) Thyroid

3) Large Intestine

4) Liver

Answer: Liver

Q: 29 - Photosynthesis in plants takes place in

Options:

1) Stem

2) Leaves

3) Roots

4) Flower

Answer: Leaves

Q: 30 - Insects that transmit diseases are known as

Options:

1) Pathogens

2) Vectors

3) Drones

4) Scalars

Answer: Vectors

Q: 31 - _________ gets converted to phosgene, when exposed to sunlight.

Options:

1) Chloroform

2) Acetone

3) Benzene

4) Propylene

Answer: Chloroform

Q: 32 - Who discovered benzene?

Options:

1) Hal Anger

2) Michael Faraday

3) Bruce Ames

4) Nicolas Appert

Answer: Michael Faraday

Q: 33 - Who built Gateway of India?

Options:

1) Guru Ramdas

2) Maharaja Pratap Singh

3) Rabindra Nath Tagore

4) British Govt

Answer: British Govt

Q: 34 - Bhangra is a folk dance of

Options:

1) Arunachal Pradesh

2) Punjab

3) Assam

4) Nagaland

Answer: Punjab

Q: 35 - If the break-even quantity for a factory whose variable cost of manufacturing a cell is Rs. 15 and selling price is Rs. 24 is 2,400 units, find the fixed cost of the factory?

Options:

1) Rs. 21600

2) Rs. 36000

3) Rs. 57600

4) Rs. 14400

Answer: Rs. 21600

Q: 36 - At the equilibrium price

Options:

1) quantity demanded is equal to quantity supplied

2) quantity demanded is greater than quantity supplied

3) elasticity of demand equals elasticity of supply

4) price elasticity of demand is unity

Answer: quantity demanded is equal to quantity supplied

Q: 37 - Which of the following gases emitted from automobile exhaust is poisonous?

Options:

1) Carbon monoxide

2) Carbon dioxide

3) Hydrocarbons

4) Sulphur dioxide

Answer: Carbon monoxide

Q: 38 - Molybdenite is an ore/mineral of

Options:

1) Molybdenum

2) Nickel

3) Silver

4) Tin

Answer: Molybdenum

Q: 39 - Which state has decided to recruit transgender people as jail wardens?

Options:

1) Uttarakhand

2) Tamil Nadu

3) Kerala

4) Odisha

Answer: Odisha

Q: 40 - What are Equinox days?

Options:

1) When day is smaller than night

2) When day is the longest in the year

3) When day is greater than night

4) When day and night are equal

Answer: When day and night are equal

Q: 41 - Which is the largest Union Territory of India?

Options:

1) Goa

2) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

3) Puducherry

4) Chandigarh

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Q: 42 - Mahatma Gandhi was born in which year?

Options:

1) 1869

2) 1879

3) 1889

4) 1899

Answer: 1869

Q: 43 - Jahangir was born in the year

Options:

1) 1569

2) 1669

3) 1769

4) 1869

Answer: 1569

Q: 44 - Who won the Bharat Ratna on his 100th birthday?

Options:

1) Acharya Vinobha bhave

2) JRD Tata

3) D.K. Karve

4) Zakir Hussain

Answer: D.K. Karve

Q: 45 - Physical quantities, which have _______ only and no _______ are called scalar quantities.

Options:

1) direction, magnitude

2) magnitude, direction

3) speed, velocity

4) velocity, speed

Answer: magnitude, direction

Q: 46 - Sudden fall in the barometric reading is an indication of _______.

Options:

1) Storm

2) Scorching heat

3) Rain

4) Clear weather

Answer: Storm

Q: 47 - The Rajya Sabha members are elected for a term of _____ years.

Options:

1) 15

2) 12

3) 9

4) 6

Answer: 6

Q: 48 - The National Anthem was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in

Options:

1) 24th May 1949

2) 24th November 1949

3) 24th January 1950

4) 24th June 1950

Answer: 24th January 1950

Q: 49 - Who won the National Snooker Championship 2016?

Options:

1) Manan Chandra

2) Mahesh Yadav

3) Aditya Mehta

4) Pankaj Advani

Answer: Aditya Mehta

Q: 50 - Who is the author of 'Train to Pakistan'?

Options:

1) Jhumpa Lahiri

2) Amish Tripathi

3) Ravinder Singh

4) Khushwant Singh

Answer: Khushwant Singh

Q: 51 - All sides are congruent in a _____.

Options:

1) Rectangle

2) Parallelogram

3) Rhombus

4) Kite

Answer: Rhombus

Q: 52 - P and Q can complete a task in 50 and 20 days respectively. In how many days can they complete 70% of the task if they work together?

Options:

1) 20 days

2) 30 days

3) 40 days

4) 10 days

Answer: 10 days

Q: 53 - A dishonest milkman buys milk at Rs 24 per litre and adds 1/3 of water to it and sells the mixture at Rs 32 per litre. What is his gain?

Options:

1) 33.33 percent

2) 50 Percent

3) 77.78 percent

4) 66.67 percent

Answer: 77.78 percent

Q: 54 - A bank offers 15% compound interest per half year. A customer deposits Rs 7200 each on 1st January and 1st July of a year. At the end of the year, the amount he would have gained by means of interest is

Options:

1) Rs 6803

2) Rs 3402

3) Rs 1701

4) Rs 850

Answer: Rs 3402

Q: 55 - What is the measure of the central angle of the sector whose area is 462 sq cm and radius of the circle is 21 cm?

Options:

1) 90°

2) 60°

3) 30°

4) 120°

Answer: 120°

Q: 56 - √[(1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA)] is equal to?

Options:

1) secA - tanA

2) cosecA - cotA

3) secA + tanA

4) cosecA + cotA

Answer: secA - tanA

Q: 57 - What is the value of (4a2 + 8b + 14c + 2)/2 ?

Options:

1) 2a2 + 4b + 7c + 1

2) a2 + 4b + 7c + 1

3) 2a2 + 4b + 7c + 2

4) a2 + 4b + 7c + 2

Answer: 2a2 + 4b + 7c + 1

Q: 58 - Coefficient of x2 in (x + 9)(6 - 4x) is

Options:

1) 54

2) -4

3) -30

4) 4

Answer: -4

Q: 59 - If the number 247_679 is completely divisible by 9, then the smallest whole number in the place of the blank digit will be

Options:

1) 2

2) 7

3) 1

4) 5

Answer: 1

Q: 60 - What are the 2 natural numbers, sum of whose squares is 52?

Options:

1) 2, 7

2) 3, 5

3) 4, 6

4) 5, 6

Answer: 4, 6

Q: 61 - What is the value of cot 5π/3?

Options:

1) 1/√3

2) -1/√3

3) √3

4) -√3

Answer: -1/√3

Q: 62 - If sin3A = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) 3sinA + 4sin3A

2) 4sin3A - 3sinA

3) 4sin3A + sinA

4) 3sinA - 4sin3A

Answer: 3sinA - 4sin3A

Q: 63 - If 7x + 6y = 5xy and 10x - 4y = 4xy, then value of x and y is

Options:

1) 3, 2

2) 2, 3

3) 4, 2

4) 5, 6

Answer: 4, 2

Q: 64 - If the selling price is Rs 728 after getting a discount of 9%, what was the marked price?

Options:

1) Rs 793.52

2) Rs 800

3) Rs 662.48

4) Rs 667

Answer: Rs 800

Q: 65 - The cross-section of a canal is in the shape of an isosceles trapezium which is 3 m wide at the bottom and 5 m wide at the top. If the depth of the canal is 2 m and it is 110 m long, what is the maximum capacity of this canal? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 1760 cubic metres

2) 1650 cubic metres

3) 1056 cubic metres

4) 880 cubic metres

Answer: 880 cubic metres

Q: 66 - Two numbers are 30% and 37% lesser than a third number. By how much percent is the second number to be enhanced to make it equal to the first number?

Options:

1) 10 percent

2) 7 percent

3) 11.11 percent

4) 18.92 percent

Answer: 11.11 percent

Q: 67 - Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 24 and 32 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 2.5 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B is

Options:

1) 288 km

2) 360 km

3) 240 km

4) 192 km

Answer: 240 km

Q: 68 - The ratio of present ages of Rangana and Sayed is 7:5. After 11 years the ratio of their ages will be 4:3. What is Rangana's present age?

Options:

1) 55

2) 77

3) 70

4) 96

Answer: 77

Q: 69 - A factory buys 10 machines. 2 Machine-A, 3 Machine-B and rest Machine-C. Prices of the machines are Rs 95000, Rs 60000 and Rs 50000 respectively. What is the average cost of these machines?

Options:

1) 62000

2) 68333

3) 74666

4) 60500

Answer: 62000

Q: 70 - A line cuts the x-axis at the point (-3,0) and the y-axis at the point (0,6). What is the equation of the line?

Options:

1) x = 2y + 6

2) y = 2x - 6

3) x = 2y - 6

4) y = 2x + 6

Answer: y = 2x + 6

Q: 71 - The point Q(a,b) is first reflected in y-axis to Q1 and Q1 is reflected in x-axis to (-6,2). The co-ordinates of point Q are

Options:

1) (-6,-2)

2) (2,-6)

3) (6,-2)

4) (-2,6)

Answer: (6,-2)

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Division/Standard Boys Girls Division A/Standard 5 25 40 Division B/Standard 5 30 40 Division C/Standard 5 30 20 Division A/Standard6 20 30 Division B/Standard 6 40 20 Division C/Standard 6 30 20

What is the ratio of boys to girls?

Options:

1) 35 : 34

2) 34 : 35

3) 37 : 36

4) 36 : 37

Answer: 35 : 34

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Marks Number of Students 40 and above 30 30 and above 43 20 and above 60 10 and above 70 0 and above 85

How many students have scored marks 20 or more but less than 40?

Options:

1) 43

2) 60

3) 30

4) 103

Answer: 30

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year GDP growth rate for the year (in %) 2011 -6 2012 -6 2013 6 2014 8 2015 -4

If the GDP of the country was $3 trillion at the end of 2011, what was it at the beginning of 2013?

Options:

1) $3.18 trillion

2) $4.60 trillion

3) $3 trillion

4) $2.82 trillion

Answer: $2.82 trillion

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Subjects Marks Scored English 45 Hindi 65 Math 30 Science 45 Arts 35

Five Points are to be deducted from the student’s average of marks scored because of poor attendance. What will be the students net average marks scored?

Options:

1) 39

2) 34

3) 29

4) 44

Answer: 39

Q: 76 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) splintted

2) goudiest

3) gibbered

4) gleening

Answer: gibbered

Q: 77 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) toxicety

2) mamalia

3) collumned

4) notation

Answer: notation

Q: 78 - Select the antonym of

abominable

Options:

1) attractive

2) gross

3) grim

4) lousy

Answer: attractive

Q: 79 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

I said to her, "I will do it now or never."

Options:

1) I informed her that I would do it that moment or never.

2) I told her I would do it then or never.

3) I told her that I would not do it then or ever.

4) I told her that I would do it then or never.

Answer: I told her that I would do it then or never.

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Smell a rat

Options:

1) To sense that events will not be in one's favour

2) To begin to suspect trickery or deception

3) To be forewarned of danger to oneself

4) To prevent calamity by chance

Answer: To begin to suspect trickery or deception

Q: 81 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

An engineer building a bridge

P-find easy to comprehend

Q-picks the best plan

R-and not the one that motorists

Options:

1) RQP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q: 82 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

You may try but she is too ______________ to fall for your trick.

Options:

1) brilliant

2) intelligent

3) genius

4) witty

Answer: intelligent

Q: 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

The tendency to recur at intervals.

Options:

1) rotation

2) wheel

3) sequence

4) periodicity

Answer: periodicity

Q: 84 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

As the improvement in his situation was ______________, the doctor did not discharge him.

Options:

1) marginal

2) tiny

3) microscopic

4) negated

Answer: marginal

Q: 85 - Select the synonym of

aground

Options:

1) stranded

2) higher

3) afloat

4) buoyant

Answer: stranded

Q: 86 - Select the antonym of

flog

Options:

1) whop

2) compliment

3) flay

4) flax

Answer: compliment

Q: 87 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase

A dramatic entertainment, in which performers express through gestures

Options:

1) mimicry

2) ham

3) pantomime

4) depiction

Answer: pantomime

Q: 88 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

My father is going to build a six bedroom bungalow.

Options:

1) A six bedroom bungalow was going to be built by my father.

2) My father will have built a bungalow which will have six bedrooms.

3) A bungalow of six bedrooms will have been built by my father.

4) A six bedroom bungalow is going to be built by my father.

Answer: A six bedroom bungalow is going to be built by my father.

Q: 89 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

To begin with,

P-is not that they are 'unsmart'

Q-the problem with Indian cities

R-but that they are dysfunctional

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q: 90 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

My patients (were waited) for me since morning.

Options:

1) wait

2) had been waited

3) have been waiting

4) no improvement

Answer: have been waiting

Q: 91 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Sixth sense

Options:

1) An intuitive power of perception

2) A strong power of sense

3) An ability to perceive when something will go wrong

4) The false feeling that you know the truth

Answer: An intuitive power of perception

Q: 92 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

There is no question(A)/of me failing(B)/ in the examination.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 93 - Select the synonym of

decree

Options:

1) certificate

2) Law

3) title

4) award

Answer: Law

Q: 94 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

One should respect(A)/religious beliefs of others,(B)/as much as his owns.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 95 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

He is an atheist (yet) he goes to the church every Sunday.

Options:

1) because

2) and

3) however

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

_____________ nearly eight decades, the women's movement __________ and debated the desirability and feasibility of a Uniform Civil Code, and has ended up ___________ a simple question — what is the value of uniformity? Is it for the "integrity of the nation" that uniformity in laws is required, as some judicial pronouncements ___________? If so, who exactly is the beneficiary? Which sections of people benefit from "integrity of the nation", that abstract entity which is not exactly _______ the top of your mind as your husband throws you out on the street?

Q: 96 - _____________ nearly eight decades

Options:

1) About

2) Of

3) With

4) For

Answer: For

Q: 97 - the women's movement __________ and debated the desirability

Options:

1) discussed

2) has discussed

3) had discussed

4) had been discussing

Answer: has discussed

Q: 98 - and has ended up ___________ a simple question — what is the value of uniformity?

Options:

1) holding

2) positioning

3) posturing

4) posing

Answer: posing

Q: 99 - as some judicial pronouncements ___________?

Options:

1) have suggested

2) had been suggesting

3) suggests

4) suggested

Answer: have suggested

Q: 100 - that abstract entity which is not exactly _______ the top of your mind

Options:

1) in

2) for

3) at

4) of

Answer: at

