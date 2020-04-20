SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 24th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 in online mode across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 24th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 24th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Snooker : Stick : : Cricket : ?

Options:

1) Ball

2) Bat

3) Pad

4) Helmet

Answer: Bat

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

MT : JW : : RP : ?

Options:

1) LM

2) OS

3) KL

4) NR

Answer: OS

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.



TZ : W : : NT : ?

Options:

1) P

2) K

3) R

4) Q

Answer: Q

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

23 : 6 : : 43 : ?

Options:

1) 10

2) 9

3) 18

4) 12

Answer: 12

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Sagarmatha

2) Mount Everest

3) Kanchenjunga

4) Chomolungma

Answer: Kanchenjunga

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) MNO

2) LSS

3) PQR

4) TUV

Answer: LSS

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 222

2) 2222

3) 2332

4) 10648

Answer: 222

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 5687

2) 4267

3) 5789

4) 4977

Answer: 5789

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Telephone, Radio, ? , Laptop

Options:

1) Telescope

2) Bulb

3) Pen

4) Mobile

Answer: Mobile

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

AB, FG, KL, PQ, ?

Options:

1) ST

2) UV

3) QS

4) FO

Answer: UV

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

KRK, LTN, MVQ, ?

Options:

1) OXT

2) NYT

3) NXT

4) NYU

Answer: NXT

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

11, 121, 1331, 14641, ?

Options:

1) 16051

2) 161051

3) 131769

4) 29282

Answer: 161051

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Happiness is around everyone, we have to find it.

(II) Happiness is a state of mind. If we can't find it, we should create it.

Conclusions:

(I) Creation of happiness itself makes an individual satisfied and happy because creativity is constructive.

(II) It's all about analyzing the situational factors to understand happiness.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q: 14 - If 5th September 2008 was a Monday, what day of the week was 9th October 2008?

Options:

1) Saturday

2) Friday

3) Sunday

4) Monday

Answer: Sunday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Savage

ii. Sausage

iii. Savour

iv. Saviour

Options:

1) iii, iv, i, ii

2) ii, i, iv, iii

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) iii, iv, ii, i

Answer: ii, i, iv, iii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "RUMOUR" is written as "MURRUO". How is "RACKET" written in that code language?

Options:

1) TEKCAR

2) CARKET

3) CARTEK

4) TEKCAR

Answer: CARTEK

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

2 3 6 5 5 7 343 512 ?

Options:

1) 2197

2) 729

3) 709

4) 1000

Answer: 2197

Q: 18 - If "A" means "plus", "B" means "divide", "C" means "multiply" and "D" means "minus", then

162 B 27 C 5 A 8 D 35 = ?

Options:

1) 0

2) 3

3) 1

4) 2

Answer: 3

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

K_L_K_LN_M_N

Options:

1) MNMLK

2) NMMLK

3) MNMKL

4) MLNKM

Answer: MNMKL

Q: 20 - A man is facing towards the west. He turns 45 degrees clockwise and then another 180 degrees anticlockwise. Finally, he turns 90 degrees in the right. Which direction is he facing now?

Options:

1) West

2) South-east

3) North-east

4) South-west

Answer: South-west

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘TURN’.

Options:

1) 67, 20, 76, 43

2) 57, 01, 65, 12

3) 85, 30, 89, 23

4) 97, 02, 78, 22

Answer: 85, 30, 89, 23

Q: 22 - Shubham's mother is the sister-in-law of Shashi and Shashi is the only daughter of Parmeshwar. Ravi is Shubham's brother. How is Shashi related to Ravi?

Options:

1) Grandmother

2) Aunt

3) Sister

4) Cousin

Answer: Aunt

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.



Women, Trainer, Pilot

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q: 26 - ___________ is a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, built by Maharaja Jai Singh II.

Options:

1) Jantar Mantar, Delhi

2) Group of Monuments at Hampi

3) Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

4) Nalanda, Bihar

Answer: Jantar Mantar, Delhi

Q: 27 - B.D.Goenka Award was established to recognise contributions made by individuals in building and furthering the cause of ____________.

Options:

1) Science

2) Journalism

3) Technology

4) Sports

Answer: Journalism

Q: 28 - The fat digesting enzyme Lipase is secreted by which of the following

Options:

1) Kidneys

2) Pancreas

3) Large Intestine

4) Liver

Answer: Pancreas

Q: 29 - The arrangement of leaves on an axis or stem is called

Options:

1) Phyllotaxy

2) vernation

3) venation

4) phytotaxy

Answer: Phyllotaxy

Q: 30 - The study of Cells is also known as

Options:

1) Cytology

2) Physiology

3) Nucleology

4) Cellology

Answer: Cytology

Q: 31 - The Chemical formula of Urea is

Options:

1) (NH 4 ) 2 CO 2

2) (NH 2 )CO

3) (NH 4 ) 2 CO

4) (NH 2 ) 2 CO

Answer: (NH 2 ) 2 CO

Q: 32 - Atomic number of which of the following elements is greater than that of Magnesium

Options:

1) Neon

2) Fluorine

3) Sodium

4) Aluminium

Answer: Aluminium

Q: 33 - TCP in computer science stands for?

Options:

1) Transmission Control Protocol

2) Total Control Protocol

3) Technology Control Protocol

4) Transfer Control Protocol

Answer: Transmission Control Protocol

Q: 34 - "Ganga Sagar Mela" fair is held in which state?

Options:

1) Uttarakhand

2) Uttar Pradesh

3) West Bengal

4) Maharashtra

Answer: West Bengal

Q: 35 - If a person's income increases from Rs 20 lakhs per year to Rs 24 lakhs per year and tax increases from Rs 3,50,000 to Rs 4,00,000 the marginal tax rate is

Options:

1) 8 percent

2) 12.5 percent

3) 10 percent

4) 15 percent

Answer: 12.5 percent

Q: 36 - If goods A and Z are complements, an increase in the price of good Z will _____.

Options:

1) increase demand for good A

2) decrease demand for good A

3) decrease demand for good Z

4) increase demand for good Z

Answer: decrease demand for good A

Q: 37 - Which of the following is a renewable source of energy?

Options:

1) Coal

2) Petroleum

3) Plant

4) Natural Gas

Answer: Plant

Q: 38 - Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary is in which state?

Options:

1) Orissa

2) Maharashtra

3) Gujarat

4) Karnataka

Answer: Karnataka

Q: 39 - Khangchendzonga National Park, also known as Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve, is located in ________.

Options:

1) West Bengal

2) Assam

3) Sikkim

4) Meghalaya

Answer: Sikkim

Q: 40 - Shimla is the capital of which Indian State?

Options:

1) Chattisgarh

2) Goa

3) Himachal Pradesh

4) Jharkhand

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

Q: 41 - What is the capital of Denmark?

Options:

1) Copenhagen

2) Stockholm

3) Vienna

4) Oslo

Answer: Copenhagen

Q: 42 - Tripitakas are sacred books of _______.

Options:

1) Sikhs

2) Jews

3) Buddhists

4) Muslims

Answer: Buddhists

Q: 43 - Bahadur Shah I (1707–1712 AD) was the ruler of which dynasty?

Options:

1) Nanda

2) Maurya

3) Mughal

4) Haryanka

Answer: Mughal

Q: 44 - Who Invented water turbine?

Options:

1) Enrico Fermi

2) Adolf Gaston Eugen Fick

3) Sandford Fleming

4) Benoit Fourneyron

Answer: Benoit Fourneyron

Q: 45 - ______________ of a wave is the rate of transfer of energy per unit area perpendicular to the direction of travel of the wave.

Options:

1) Interference

2) Rectification

3) Intensity

4) Diffraction

Answer: Intensity

Q: 46 - Motion of a train is an example of ______.

Options:

1) Rotatory motion

2) Spin motion

3) Projectile motion

4) Translatory motion

Answer: Translatory motion

Q: 47 - What is the full form of the Indian Political Party "BSP"?

Options:

1) Bharatiya Samaj Party

2) Bahujan Samaj Party

3) Bharatiya Sangh Party

4) Bahujan Sangh Party

Answer: Bahujan Samaj Party

Q: 48 - The number of parliamentary seats (Rajya Sabha) of Tamil Nadu is

Options:

1) 12

2) 16

3) 18

4) 31

Answer: 18

Q: 49 - Santosh Trophy is related to which sports?

Options:

1) Boxing

2) Kabaddi

3) Football

4) Basketball

Answer: Football

Q: 50 - Who is the author of "Midnight's Children"?

Options:

1) Jhumpa Lahiri

2) Amish Tripathi

3) Ravinder Singh

4) Salman Rushdie

Answer: Salman Rushdie

Q: 51 - Which of the following is correct?

Options:

1) (4x + 5y)(5x - 4y) = 20x2 + 9xy - 20y2

2) (4x + 5y)(5x - 4y) = 20x2 + 41xy - 20y2

3) (4x + 5y)(5x - 4y) = 20x2 - 9xy + 20y2

4) (4x + 5y)(5x - 4y) = 20x2 - 41xy + 20y2

Answer: (4x + 5y)(5x - 4y) = 20x2 + 9xy - 20y2

Q: 52 - Ticket for an adult is Rs 1200 and a child is Rs 800 respectively. One child goes free with two adults. If a group has 25 adults and 5 children what is the discount the group gets?

Options:

1) 17.24 percent

2) 24. percent

3) 24.41 percent

4) 11.76 percent

Answer: 11.76 percent

Q: 53 - When 0.363636.....is converted into a fraction, then the result is _____.

Options:

1) 7/11

2) 4/11

3) 14/33

4) 8/33

Answer: 4/11

Q: 54 - Rajan sells a machine for Rs 52 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 62 lakh, his gain would have been 9 times the former loss. What is the cost price of the machine?

Options:

1) Rs 61 lakhs

2) Rs 53 lakhs

3) Rs 67.77 lakhs

4) Rs 45 lakhs

Answer: Rs 53 lakhs

Q: 55 - If 25% of an electricity bill is deducted, Rs 1788 is still to be paid. How much was the bill?

Options:

1) Rs 1430

2) Rs 2420

3) Rs 1466

4) Rs 2384

Answer: Rs 2384

Q: 56 - The sum of the ages of husband and wife at present is 60. Four years ago the ratio of their ages was 7:6. What is the age of the husband?

Options:

1) 28 years

2) 32 years

3) 42 years

4) 38 years

Answer: 32 years

Q: 57 - If 5x - 1 < 3x + 2 and 5x + 5 > 6 - 2x; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 0

2) 1

3) -1

4) 2

Answer: 1

Q: 58 - In an arithmetic progression, if 9 is the 5th term, -26 is the 12th term, then -6 is which term?

Options:

1) 11

2) 8

3) 10

4) 7

Answer: 8

Q: 59 - What is the distance between the points (11,-5) and (-1,0)?

Options:

1) 169 units

2) 12 units

3) 13 units

4) 144 units

Answer: 13 units

Q: 60 - What is the equation of the line if its slope is 4/3 and it passes through the point (-7 , 2)?

Options:

1) 4x - 3y = -22

2) 4x + 3y = -34

3) 4x + 3y = -22

4) 4x - 3y = -34

Answer: 4x - 3y = -34

Q: 61 - In ΔPQR, S and T are points on side PQ and PR respectively. ST is parallel to QR. If S divides PQ in the ratio 1:5 and length of QR is 15 cm, find ST?

Options:

1) 2.4 cm

2) 3.6 cm

3) 2.5 cm

4) 5.6 cm

Answer: 2.5 cm

Q: 62 - If the amount received at the end of 2nd and 3rd year at Compound Interest on a certain Principal is Rs 16854, and Rs 17865.24 respectively, what is the rate of interest?

Options:

1) 3 percent

2) 12 percent

3) 6 percent

4) 10 percent

Answer: 6 percent

Q: 63 - Meghnad can do a piece of work in 45 hours. If he is joined by Jayshri, who is 50% more efficient, in what time will they together finish the work?

Options:

1) 9 hours

2) 6 hours

3) 12 hours

4) 18 hours

Answer: 18 hours

Q: 64 - The average revenues of 11 consecutive years of a company is Rs 77 lakhs. If the average of first 6 years is Rs 72 lakhs and that of last 6 years is Rs 84 lakhs, What is the revenue for the Sixth year.

Options:

1) Rs 91 lakhs

2) Rs 87 lakhs

3) Rs 85 lakhs

4) Rs 89 lakhs

Answer: Rs 89 lakhs

Q: 65 - In Δ ABC, the median AD is 8 cm and CB is 16 cm, measure of angle CAB is_____ .

Options:

1) 90°

2) 30°

3) 60°

4) 120°

Answer: 90°

Q: 66 - The third proportional of two numbers 12 and 48 is

Options:

1) 84

2) 96

3) 192

4) 144

Answer: 192

Q: 67 - If curved surface area of a cylinder is 616 sq cm and height is 14 cm, find its radius?

Options:

1) 14 cm

2) 7 cm

3) 21 cm

4) 3.5 cm

Answer: 7 cm

Q: 68 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 22 marks more than the other and his marks were 55% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are _______.

Options:

1) 121 and 99

2) 43 and 21

3) 58 and 36

4) 86 and 64

Answer: 121 and 99

Q: 69 - What is the value of cot 11π/6?

Options:

1) -√3

2) -1

3) √3

4) -1/2

Answer: -√3

Q: 70 - 2cos[(C+D)/2]sin[(C-D)/2] is equal to

Options:

1) sinC + sinD

2) sinC - sinD

3) cosC - cosD

4) cosC + cosD

Answer: sinC - sinD

Q: 71 - tan2Asin2A is equal to

Options:

1) tan2A - sin2A

2) tan2A + sin2A

3) cot2A - sin2A

4) cot2A + sin2A

Answer: tan2A - sin2A

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Number of employees Annual Salary (in lakhs) Bonus as percent of annual Salary Manager 1 36 60% Executive 6 8 30% Trainee 2 2 20%

What is the average bonus (in rupees)?

Options:

1) 3680001

2) 153333

3) 408889

4) 244000

Answer: 408889

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company A 5000 5000 1000 1000 3000 Company B 5000 4000 2000 5000 5000 Company C 5000 4000 2000 5000 3000



For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)

Options:

1) 2011 & 2013

2) 2013 & 2015

3) 2011 & 2012

4) 2014 & 2015

Answer: 2014 & 2015

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Profit or (-Loss) in Rs Crore 2011 -20 2012 -20 2013 -5 2014 10 2015 -10

What was the total profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?

Options:

1) Loss of Rs 55 crores

2) Loss of Rs 45 crores

3) Profit of Rs 45 crores

4) Profit of Rs 55 crores

Answer: Loss of Rs 45 crores

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

India’s exports in 2015 Value in million US$ Jewellery 950 Software 525 Cotton 725 Steel 525 Electronics 950

Electronics was what percent of total exports?

Options:

1) 30.85 percent

2) 28.35 percent

3) 25.85 percent

4) 23.35 percent

Answer: 25.85 percent

Q: 76 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Who taught you to drive a truck?

Options:

1) To drive a truck by whom were you taught?

2) Driving a truck by whom were you taught?

3) Driving a truck by who were you being taught?

4) By whom were you taught to drive a truck?

Answer: By whom were you taught to drive a truck?

Q: 77 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

backseat driver

Options:

1) A person who keeps giving advice to others for things that they are not responsible

2) The one who is sitting in the back seat behaves like a boss

3) The real power lies in the hands of those who control the strings

4) The puppet dances to the actions of the puppeteer

Answer: A person who keeps giving advice to others for things that they are not responsible

Q: 78 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

A truly free nation will

P-will fail in the marketplace of ideas

Q-destruction as a bad idea that

R-confidently view even its advocated

Options:

1) QRP

2) QPR

3) PRQ

4) RQP

Answer: RQP

Q: 79 - Select the synonym of

antithesis

Options:

1) contradictory

2) harmony

3) affinity

4) analogy

Answer: contradictory

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Back to square one

Options:

1) Remembering one's past makes one humble

2) To be back to where one started, with no progress having been made

3) To become friends once again with a person with whom you had a fight

4) To apologize for one's past actions

Answer: To be back to where one started, with no progress having been made

Q: 81 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

I am not demanding

P-a set of ethical scripts whose

Q-political possibilities could be played out

R-a census of atrocity but

Options:

1) RQP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QRP

Answer: RPQ

Q: 82 - Select the antonym of

to wring

Options:

1) to gouge

2) to untwist

3) to extort

4) to choke

Answer: to untwist

Q: 83 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The stadium was full(A)/of spectators(B)/from one end to other.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 84 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Very poor or bad.

Options:

1) gnarly

2) bully

3) lousy

4) rad

Answer: lousy

Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A formal agreement between individuals or parties.

Options:

1) protocol

2) norm

3) league

4) pact

Answer: pact

Q: 86 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech

Amit said to the gardener, "Did you find the ring anywhere?"

Options:

1) Amit asked the gardener that whether he had found the ring anywhere.

2) Amit asked the gardener that if he did find the ring anywhere.

3) Amit asked the gardener that if he did find the ring somewhere.

4) Amit asked the gardener if he had found the ring anywhere.

Answer: Amit asked the gardener if he had found the ring anywhere.

Q: 87 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The professor always answers my questions.

Options:

1) My questions were always answered by the professor.

2) My questions are always answered by the professor.

3) My questions were always being answered by the professor.

4) My questions had always been answered by the professor.

Answer: My questions are always answered by the professor.

Q: 88 ­ Select the antonym of

to inundate

Options:

1) to underwhelm

2) to glut

3) to deluge

4) to engulf

Answer: to underwhelm

Q: 89 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

an axe to grind

Options:

1) preparing for a fight

2) to have a problem with something or someone

3) some important task to do

4) one's skill should always be practiced or their edge becomes blunt

Answer: to have a problem with something or someone

Q: 90 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

a piece of living tissue that is transplanted surgically.

Options:

1) hybrid

2) bud

3) scion

4) graft

Answer: graft

Q: 91 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

When he arrived at the party, he (had been dressed) in a black suit.

Options:

1) dressed

2) had dressed

3) was dressed

4) no improvement

Answer: was dressed

Q: 92 ­ Select the antonym of

to reveal

Options:

1) to concede

2) to repudiate

3) to avow

4) to divulge

Answer: to repudiate

Q: 93 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

No democracy

P­can survive without the Q­philosophical imagination R­roots of such an ethical and

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) QPR

Answer: PRQ

Q: 94 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Anita said, "I bought a phone yesterday".

Options:

1) Anita said she had bought a phone the day before.

2) Anita said that she had bought a phone the day before.

3) Anita said she has bought a phone the day before.

4) Anita said she has bought a phone yesterday.

Answer: Anita said that she had bought a phone the day before.

Q: 95 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to cut up (food, especially meat) into very small pieces

Options:

1) to crumble

2) to chop

3) to mince

4) to grind

Answer: to mince

Directions 96 to 100:­ In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

In its .................phase, the big telco monopolies tried to levy a "tax" on all Internet content .................. The Internet companies were then the new kids on the ................................... They and the Internet user community fought back such attempts. This was the first net neutrality war, and it .................the principle of .................on the Internet between different types of content or sites.

Q: 96 In its ................. phase

Options:

1) nascent

2) potential

3) fresh

4) promising

Answer: nascent

Q: 97 ­ all Internet content ..................

Options:

1) stakeholders

2) providers

3) manufacturers

4) coders

Answer: providers

Q: 98 ­ The Internet companies were then the new kids on the ..................

Options:

1) slab

2) bar

3) block

4) square

Answer: block

Q: 99 ­ This was the first net neutrality war, and it .................

Options:

1) established

2) establishes

3) was establishing

4) were establishing

Answer: established

Q: 100 ­ the principle of ................. on the Internet between different types of content or sites.

Options:

1) suffarage

2) quota

3) non­alignment

4) non­discrimination

Answer: non­discrimination

