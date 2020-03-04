SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 17th March 2018 Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th to 27th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 17th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 17th March 2018 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

He cooked the (1)/ dinner and (2)/ than put the radio on. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q: 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Proteins are providers of energy in an emergency, (1)/ and are primarily used as building blocking (2)/ for growth and repair of many body tissues. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Anita ______ her work by the time he came.

1) had done

2) has done

3) is done

4) would done

Answer: had done

Q: 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He won’t pay the rent ______ how many times his landlord berates him.

1) seeing as

2) however

3) although

4) no matter

Answer: no matter

Q: 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Hackneyed

1) Tired

2) Fresh

3) Uncommon

4) New

Answer: Tired

Q: 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Accede

1) Admit

2) Submit

3) Grown

4) Consent

Answer: Consent

Q: 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Inundate

1) Engulf

2) Immerse

3) Overrun

4) Underwhelm

Answer: Underwhelm

Q: 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Wholesome

1) Impure

2) Healthy

3) Pure

4) Safe

Answer: Impure

Q: 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The invention of the turbine by

P: the beginning of jet transport

Q: Ohain in Germany in 1939 signalled

R: Frank whittle in England and Hans von

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) RPQ

Answer: RQP

Q: 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

One can achieve reward by hard work.

1) Reward could be achieved by hard work.

2) Reward is needed for hard work.

3) Reward is achieved by hard work.

4) Reward can be achieved by hard work.

Answer: Reward can be achieved by hard work.

Q: 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

She said, “Let us wait for the seat”

1) She proposed that they should wait for the seat.

2) She proposed that they could wait for the seat.

3) She proposed to wait for the seat.

4) She proposed let us wait for seat.

Answer: She proposed that they should wait for the seat.

Q: 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Acquaintance

2) Acuainatance

3) Acquaintence

4) Akquaintance

Answer: Acquaintance

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

The ___________ conversation-starter cultivated by years of ostentatious ___________ society is a simple ‘how do you do?’ followed by a polite shaking of hands and an optional comment on the weather. But aside __________ the mental trauma this ritual causes to those unfortunate souls who suffer from clammy hands, it also doesn’t provide much incentive to go on. Fascinating as the weather can be from time _________ time, one can speak only so much about the ____________ of the sun and express sympathy towards the depressions the Bay of Bengal faces.

Q: 13 – The ___________ conversation-starter cultivated

1) basic

2) base

3) basically

4) basics

Answer: basic

Q: 14 - years of ostentatious ___________ society is a simple

1) humanity

2) humanly

3) humanely

4) human

Answer: human

Q: 15 - But aside __________ the mental trauma

1) form

2) from

3) of

4) for

Answer: from

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q: 16 - from time _________ time, one

1) to

2) at

3) so

4) is

Answer: to

Q: 17 - much about the ____________ of the sun

1) brightness

2) bright

3) brightly

4) brighter

Answer: brightness

Q: 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Back to the drawing board

1) A creative person will always find a solution to any problem.

2) An artist will express his feelings by drawing.

3) It is better to work on a fanciful idea bound to fail than have no ideas at all.

4) Used to indicate that an idea has been unsuccessful and that a new one must be devised.

Answer: Used to indicate that an idea has been unsuccessful and that a new one must be devised.

Q: 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

In cahoots with

1) A marriage made in heaven.

2) A group of criminals.

3) With lot of determination.

4) In an alliance or partnership with.

Answer: In an alliance or partnership with.

Q: 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Acutely distressing

1) Palatable

2) Harrowing

3) Gratifying

4) Suave

Answer: Harrowing

Q: 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Revel in and make the most of something pleasing

1) Abhor

2) Bask

3) Fret

4) Edgy

Answer: Bask

Q: 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

This stove (had) a flat kerosene tank at the bottom.

1) have

2) has

3) has had

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

By then running water and electricity (had arrive), making the well and the lamp post redundant.

1) had arriving

2) had arrived

3) arriving

4) no improvement

Answer: had arrived

Q: 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

A lever enabled you

A-controlled the burner flame

B-to raise or lower the wicks

C-and this is how you

1) BAC

2) ACB

3) BCA

4) ABC

Answer: BCA

Q: 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) megalomaniac

2) megalomaniac

3) megalomaniac

4) megallomeniac

Answer: megalomaniac

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Q: 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Shout : Speak : : ? : ?

1) Petrol : Fuel

2) Rage : Anger

3) Drown : Water

4) Famous : People

Answer: Rage : Anger

Q: 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

46 : 48 : : 61 : ?

1) 67

2) 71

3) 65

4) 63

Answer: 63

Q: 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

VOT : SLQ : : HRX : ?

1) EMS

2) KOC

3) EOU

4) RVH

Answer: EOU

Q: 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) Car – Road

2) Water – Ship

3) Track – Train

4) Sky – Aeroplane

Answer: Car – Road

Q: 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number of the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) 12 – 24

2) 14 – 28

3) 44 – 88

4) 33 –88

Answer: 33 –88

Q: 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) LFZ

2) PJC

3) SMG

4) XRL

Answer: PJC

Q: 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Lighten

2. Liftoff

3. Lemonade

4. Leisure

5. Ladies

1) 32451

2) 21345

3) 13245

4) 54321

Answer: 54321

Q: 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

23, 24, 26, 27, 29, ?

1) 31

2) 30

3) 33

4) 32

Answer: 30

Q: 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

PCM, REO, TGQ, VIS, ?

1) XKU

2) WLV

3) XLV

4) WKU

Answer: XKU

Q: 35 - The ratio of the present ages of Reena and her husband is 4 : 5. 8 years from now, ages of her husband and her son will be in the ratio 24 : 9. If the present age of Reena is 32 years, then what will be her son’s present age (in years)?

1) 12

2) 15

3) 10

4) 8

Answer: 10

Q: 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Preparation

1) Paper

2) Ration

3) Part

4) People

Answer: People

Q: 37 - In a certain code language, “PROP” is written as “67” and “RATE” is written as “46”. How is “MOCK” written in that code language?

1) 41

2) 40

3) 42

4) 44

Answer: 44

Q: 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents 'x', '÷' represents '+', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

35 - 12 + 10 x 50 ÷ 14 = ?

1) 31

2) 6

3) 27

4) 15

Answer: 6

Q: 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

16 ÷ 4 x 8 - 10 + 14 = 12

1) x and –

2) ÷ and x

3) ÷ and –

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and x

Q: 40 - If 19!3 = 32, 13!4 = 18 and 12!2 = 20, then find the value of 17!3 = ?

1) 16

2) 28

3) 4

4) 8

Answer: 28

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

XZYXYXYXY, XYZXYXYXY, XYXZYXYXY, XYXYZXYXY, XYXYXZYXY, _______________.

1) ZXYXYXYXY

2) XZYXYXYXY

3) XYZXYXYXY

4) XYXYXYZXY

Answer: XYXYXYZXY

Q: 42 - Two navy ships start from the same port. Ship A travels 23 km West, then turns to its left and travels 19 km. Ship B travels 19 km West, then turns North and travels 5 km, then turns to its left and travels 4 km. Where is ship A with respect to ship B?

1) 14 km South

2) 24 km North

3) 24 km South

4) 14 km North

Answer: 24 km South

Q: 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All scissors are knives

Statement II: Some blades are scissors

Conclusion I: Some knives are blades

Conclusion II: All blades are knives

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion I follows

Q: 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents cinematographers, circle represents Lyricists, triangle represents Trekkers and square represents Joggers. Which set if letters represents Trekkers who are not Joggers?

1) ID

2) AD

3) CI

4) AC

Answer: AC

Q: 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

HOT, GMQ, FKN, EIK, ?

1) CHI

2) CGH

3) DGH

4) DHI

Answer: DGH

Q: 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

93, 100, 107, 114, ?, 128

1) 120

2) 121

3) 123

4) 122

Answer: 121

Q: 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (10, 20, 30)

2) (12, 22, 32)

3) (27, 37, 47)

4) (19, 29, 49)

Answer: (19, 29, 49)

Q: 48 – IF a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q: 50 – A Word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘D’ can be represented by 31, 43 etc and ‘W’ can be represented by 76, 57 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘SKIP’.

1) 41,97,23,65

2) 44,86,11,56

3) 21,98,31,86

4) 85,13,24,56

Answer: 85,13,24,56

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 - In a company 2/3 of the workers are girls, 1/2 of the girls are married and 1/3 of the married girls live in hostel. If 3/4 of the boys are married and 2/3 of married boys live in hostel. Calculate the part of workers who don’t live in hostel.

1) 11/18

2) 15/18

3) 17/18

4) 13/18

Answer: 13/18

Q: 52 - If a number 657423547X46 is divisible by 11, then find the value of X.

1) 7

2) 9

3) 8

4) 6

Answer: 9

Q: 53 – Determine the value of x + Y/x + 2y when 2x + y/x + 4y = 3.

1) 3/5

2) 7/10

3) 4/5

4) 9/10

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all )

Q: 54 – For what value of ‘y’, x2 + 1/12 x + y2 is a perfect square?

1) 1/24

2) 1/12

3) 1/6

4) 1/3

Answer: 1/24

Q: 55 - Which of the following statement is CORRECT about the tangents?

1) The tangents drawn at the end of diameter of a circle are parallel to each other.

2) The line segment which joins the point of contact of two parallel tangents to the circle is the diameter of the circle.

3) Tangents drawn from the external points subtends equal angle at the center.

4) All option are correct.

Answer: All option are correct.

Q: 56 – Which of the following option is CORRECT for SAS similarly criterion for the triangle ABC and DEF?

1) ∠A = ∠D and AB/DE = AC/DF

2) ∠B = ∠E and AB/DE = BC/EF

3) ∠C = ∠F and AC/DF = BC/EF

4) All option are correct

Answer: All option are correct

Q: 57 - If price of the table is increased by 25%, then a person can buy 25 table less for Rs 25000. What is the original price (in Rs) of the table?

1) 225

2) 250

3) 200

4) 167

Answer: 200

Q: 58 - A sum of Rs 125 is divided among u, v and w in such a way that u gets Rs 10 more than v and v gets Rs 5 more than w. What is the ratio of their shares?

1) 12 : 10 : 9

2) 10 : 8 : 7

3) 13 : 10 : 7

4) 5 : 4 : 3

Answer: 10 : 8 : 7

Q: 59 - In an alloy, lead and tin are in the ratio of 2 : 3. In the second alloy, the ratio of same elements is 3 : 4. If equal quantities of these two alloy are mixed to form a new alloy, then what will be the ratio of these two elements in the new alloy?

1) 1 : 3

2) 29 : 41

3) 25 : 37

4) 31 : 43

Answer: 29 : 41

Q: 60 - Average age of 6 boys is 14 years. Average age of 11 girls is 12 years. What is the average age (in years) of all boys and girls?

1) 12.7

2) 14.6

3) 19.3

4) 8.5

Answer: 12.7

Q: 61 - Simple interest on a sum for 10 years is equal to 5% of the principal. In how many years interest will be equal to the principal?

1) 100

2) 150

3) 200

4) 250

Answer: 200

Q: 62 - The ratio of selling price to the cost price is 21 : 16. What is the profit percentage?

1) 35.75

2) 21.75

3) 27.75

4) 31.25

Answer: 31.25

Q: 63 - Dinesh purchases 10 dozens of apples at the rate of Rs 180 per dozen. He sold each one of them at the rate of Rs 19.5. What is the profit (in percentage) of Dinesh?

1) 30

2) 15

3) 18

4) 25

Answer: 30

Q: 64 - If x = 4 + √15, then what is the value of [x2 + (1/x2)]?

1) 62

2) 64

3) 34

4) 36

Answer: 62

Q: 65 - Some masons promised to do a work in 10 days but 8 of them were absent and remaining did the work in 18 days. What was the original number of masons?

1) 10

2) 21

3) 15

4) 18

Answer: 18

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Q: 66 - A boat goes 8 km upstream and 12 km downstream in 7hours. It goes 9 km upstream and 18 km downstream in 9 hours. What is the speed (in km/h) of the boat in still water?

1) 5

2) 4

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: 3

Directions 67 to 70: The pie chart shows the results of an online survey which asked people about their favorite movie. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q: 67 - Which movie is the favourite of most people surveyed?

1) F

2) D

3) A

4) E

Answer: A

Q: 68 - What is the total numbers of people who have responded to the survey?

1) 1800

2) 2100

3) 2400

4) 2000

Answer: 1800

Q: 69 - The measure of the central angle of the sector representing number of people whose favourite movie is C is ________ degrees.

1) 15

2) 20

3) 30

4) 10

Answer: 20

Q: 70 - Respondents who say their favourite movie is D and those who say their favourite movie is B constitute what percent of the total respondents?

1) 30

2) 33.33

3) 40

4) 25

Answer: 33.33

Q: 71 - The perimeter and the length of one of the diagonals of a rhombus is 26 cm and 5 cm respectively. Find the length of its other diagonal (in cm).

1) 6

2) 12

3) 24

4) 18

Answer: 12

Q: 72 - If the area of a semi-circle is 1925 cm2, then find its radius (in cm).

1) 70

2) 31

3) 62

4) 35

Answer: 35

Q: 73 - The total surface area of a cube is 253.5 cm2. Find its side (in cm).

1) 7.5

2) 5.5

3) 6.5

4) 8.5

Answer: 6.5

Q: 74 - ∆DEF is right angled at E. If m∠F = 300, then find the value of (sinD - 1/3).

1) -1/2√3

2) (3√3-2)/6

3) (√2-√3)/√6

4) (2√2-1)/√2

Answer: (3√3-2)/6

Q: 75 - ∆DEF is right angled at E. If cosecD = 25/24, then what is the value of cosF ?

1) 25/7

2) 24/7

3) 24/25

4) 7/24

Answer: 24/25

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - Generally unemployment in a developing country takes place because of ___________.

1) lack of complementary factors of production

2) seasonal factors

3) lack of effective demand

4) switch over from one job to another

Answer: lack of complementary factors of production

Q: 77 - The Ex-officio Secretary of NDC is ___________.

1) Vice-Chairman of Planning Commission

2) General Secretary of Lok Sabha

3) Secretary of Finance Ministry

4) Secretary of Planning Commission

Answer: Secretary of Planning Commission

Q: 78 - Who of the following founded the Vikramashila University?

1) Devapala I

2) Dharmpala

3) Gopala

4) Devapala II

Answer: Dharmpala

Q: 79 - Which Governor General of India used to write poetry with the name of "Owen Meredith"?

1) Lord Dalhousie

2) Lord Ripon

3) Lord Lytton

4) Lord Canning

Answer: Lord Lytton

Q: 80 - Which of the following pairs is NOT correctly matched?

1) Etna : Italy

2) Fujiyama : Japan

3) Popa : Myanmar

4) Krakatau : Malaysia

Answer: Krakatau : Malaysia

Q: 81 - The highest mountain peak of Chhotanagpur Plateau is ________.

1) Dhoopgarh

2) Pachmarhi

3) Parasnath

4) Mahabaleshwar

Answer: Parasnath

Q: 82 - Begum Akhtar is associated to which art form?

1) Dance

2) Painting

3) Music

4) Folk Art

Answer: Music

Q: 83 - Which of the following countries has built the world's biggest air purifier, a 328 feet high tower, to combat air pollution?

1) Germany

2) India

3) Australia

4) China

Answer: China

Q: 84 - Who among the following writers won the 2017 Sahitya Academy Award for Hindi literature?

1) Niranjan Mishra

2) Ramesh Kuntal Megh

3) Uday Narayana Singh

4) Shrikant Deshmukh

Answer: Ramesh Kuntal Megh

Q: 85 - Which is the largest City of Nepal?

1) Hetauda

2) Pokhara

3) Biratnagar

4) Kathmandu

Answer: Kathmandu

Q: 86 - Elements having same atomic numbers but different mass number are called ______.

1) isotones

2) Isotopes

3) isotopes

4) isobar

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q: 87 - Washing soda is used ______.

I. for removing permanent hardness of water

II. for disinfecting drinking water

III. as a cleaning agent for domestic purpose

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: Only I and III

Q: 88 - What are the minimum qualifications of a person to become a member of Lok Sabha?

I. Must be a citizen of India.

II. Must not be less than 25 years of age.

III. Must hold an office of profit under Union Government.

1) Only I and II

2) Only II

3) Both I and III

4) I, II and III

Answer: No Correct Answer (Benefit to all)

Q: 89 - The India Parliament should meet at least ______.

1) Once a year

2) Twice a year

3) Thrice a year

4) Four times in a year

Answer: Twice a year

Q: 90 - Which is the longest part of alimentary canal?

1) Oesophagus

2) Small intestine

3) Large intestine

4) Buccul cavity

Answer: Small intestine

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q: 91 - Organs having different structure and components but perform similar functions are called ______.

1) Analogous organs

2) Homologous organs

3) Heterogeneous organs

4) Homogenous organs

Answer: Analogous organs

Q: 92 - In August 2017, Environment Ministry of India launched ‘Gaj Yatra’ to protect ______.

1) Tigers

2) Elephants

3) Lions

4) Rhino

Answer: Elephants

Q: 93 - Which country has made the world’s largest amphibious aircraft named AG600?

1) United States of America

2) Russia

3) China

4) Saudi Arabia

Answer: China

Q: 94 - In August 2017, which of the following launched world’s first future contracts in ‘diamonds’?

1) Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX)

2) Multi Commodity Exchange (MCEX)

3) National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ)

4) None of these

Answer: Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX)

Q: 95 - On 3 January 2018, Lok Sabha passed Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Bill seeks to permit construction in ‘Prohibited areas’ for ______.

1) Private Purposes

2) Public Purposes

3) Both public and private Purposes

4) None of these

Answer: Public Purposes

Q: 96 - What is the resistance (in Ω) of an electrical component if a current of 0.2 A passes through it on application of 8 V of potential difference across it?

1) 40

2) 1.6

3) 80

4) 3.2

Answer: 40

Q: 97 - The value of acceleration due to gravity (g) ______________________________.

1) is greater at the poles than at the equator

2) is lesser at the poles than at the equator

3) is greater at the North pole than at the South pole

4) is greater at the South pole than at the North pole

Answer: is greater at the poles than at the equator

Q: 98 - Seismic waves are recorded by an instrument called the ________________.

1) seismograph

2) odograph

3) isograph

4) lithograph

Answer: seismograph

Q: 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Dani Pedrosa raced in MotoGP for Yamaha.

B) Alexander Zverev won the Tennis 2017 Miami Open Men's Singles.

C) Viktor Axelsen won the Badminton 2017 BWF Super Series Finals Men's Singles.

1) Only B

2) Only C

3) Both A and C

4) None of these

Answer: Only C

Q: 100 - Computer networks constituting the internet are connected by telephones, underwater cables and _____________

1) e-mail

2) e-books

3) Public telephone booths

4) Satellites

Answer: Satellites

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20