SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 7th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 7th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across the country. Due to COVID-19 Lockdown the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 7th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 7th January 2017 Question Paper:
General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 Questions of 2 marks each
Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Hirakund : Mahanadi : : Tehri Dam : ?
Options:
1) Damodar
2) Bhagirathi
3) Yamuna
4) Son
Answer: Bhagirathi
Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. LG : WM : : DC : ?
Options:
1) IJ
2) EF
3) GE
4) LI
Answer: GE
Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. IM : RZ : : HF : ?
Options:
1) MP
2) OK
3) PL
4) QR
Answer: PL
Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
16 : 40 : : 20 : ?
1) 29
2) 21
3) 50
4) 60
Answer: 50
Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) Mohammad Azharuddin
2) Sunil Gavaskar
3) Dhyan Chand
4) Yuvraj Singh
Answer: Dhyan Chand
Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) EV
2) GT
3) JQ
4) MO
Answer: MO
Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 4246
2) 8314
3) 9546
4) 7284
Answer: 8314
Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 78, 26
2) 19, 20
3) 20, 40
4) 36, 12
Answer: 19, 20
Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Constable, Head constable, ? , Inspector
Options:
1) Deputy Superintendent of Police
2) Superintendent of Police
3) Sub-inspector
4) Assistant Commissioner of Police
Answer: Sub-inspector
Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
3, 6, 9, 36, 41, ?
Options:
1) 244
2) 225
3) 246
4) 410
Answer: 246
Q: 11 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.
Statements:
(I) Some scooters are trucks.
(II) All trucks are trains.
Conclusion:
(I) Some scooters are trains.
(II) No truck is a scooter.
Options:
1) Conclusion I follows
2) Conclusion II follows
3) Neither I nor II follows
4) Both I and II follows
Answer: Conclusion I follows
Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. JLN, RTV, ZBD, ?
Options:
1) SUW
2) HJL
3) GHI
4) TVX
Answer: HJL
Q: 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. XV, BA, JK, ?
1) MP
2) VS
3) VZ
4) UD
Answer: VZ
Q: 14 - If yesterday was Tuesday, then what day of the week will the tenth day from today be?
Options:
1) Friday
2) Sunday
3) Monday
4) Saturday
Answer: Saturday
Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.
i. Collaborate
ii. Constant
iii. Correspondence
iv. Combination
Options:
1) iv, ii, i, iii
2) iii, ii, iv, i
3) iv, iii, i, ii
4) i, iv, ii, iii
Answer: i, iv, ii, iii
Q: 16 - In a certain code language, 'TAPERECORDER' is written as '!#&@^@?%^+@^'. How is 'REPORT' written in that code language?
Options:
1) ^@&^%!
2) ^@&%!
3) ^@&%^!
4) ^@%&^!
Answer: ^@&%^!
Q: 17 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.
|
13
|
169
|
961
|
15
|
?
|
2601
|
12
|
144
|
441
Options:
1) 81
2) 361
3) 289
4) 225
Answer: 225
Q: 18 - If "*" denotes "added to", "&" denotes "divided by", "@" denotes "multiplied by" and "%" denotes "subtracted from", then 153 & 17 @ 6 % 9 * 18 = ?
Options:
1) 63
2) 98
3) 93
4) 10
Answer: 63
Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?
d_fde_ _deee_
Options:
1) eeff
2) cdef
3) ddee
4) deee
Answer: eeff
Q: 20 - A man travels 25 km towards the west and then turns 90° to his left and travels another 4 km. Finally, he turns left and covers 25 km. In which direction is he now from his original position?
Options:
1) West
2) East
3) South
4) North
Answer: South
Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 67 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘HUNT’.
Options:
1) 40, 33, 03, 88
2) 99, 23, 56, 00
3) 59, 42, 12, 79
4) 13, 11, 30, 41
Answer: 13, 11, 30, 41
Q: 22 - Introducing a girl, a man says, "She is the daughter of the daughter of my wife". How is man related to the girl?
Options:
1) Maternal uncle
2) Son
3) Maternal grandfather
4) Father
Answer: Maternal grandfather
Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?
Answer: 4
Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Olympic games, Tennis, Wrestling, Ludo
Options:
Answer: 1
Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.
Answer: 3
Q: 26 - Group of 4 bits forms a
Options:
1) Byte
2) Nibble
3) Gigabyte
4) Terabyte
Answer: Nibble
Q: 27 - Barograph was invented by
Options:
1) Lucien Vidi
2) John Venn
3) Theophilus Van Kannel
4) Lewis Urry
Answer: Lucien Vidi
Q: 28 - Diabetes is caused by
Options:
1) Excess of insulin
2) Low production of Insulin
3) Malfunction of liver
4) Higher production of bilirubin
Answer: Low production of Insulin
Q: 29 - Tectona grandis Linn is the scientiﬁc name of
Options:
1) Guava
2) Teak
3) Amla
4) Chiku
Answer: Teak
Q: 30 - Sea-Anemones belongs to the phylum
Options:
1) Arthropoda
2) Cnidaria
3) Porifera
4) Mollusca
Answer: Cnidaria
Q: 31 - Which among the following is present inside the nucleus of an atom?
Options:
1) Protons and Neutrons
2) Electrons and Protons
3) Neutrons and Electrons
4) Neutrons, Protons, Electrons
Answer: Protons and Neutrons
Q: 32 - What is baking soda?
Options:
1) Aluminium bicarbonate
2) Sodium isolate
3) Sodium bicarbonate
4) Aluminium sulphate
Answer: Sodium bicarbonate
Q: 33 - Elephanta Caves is in
Options:
1) Maharashtra
2) Orissa
3) Rajasthan
4) Sikkim
Answer: Maharashtra
Q: 34 - Which of the following is a classical dance from North India?
Options:
1) Bharatanatyam
2) Kuchipudi
3) Kathak
4) Kathakali
Answer: Kathak
Q: 35 - If demand curve for camping tents is D = 100000 - 17P and supply curve is S = 50000 + 8P, ﬁnd the equilibrium Price?
Options:
1) Rs. 1000
2) Rs. 2000
3) Rs. 4000
4) Rs. 500
Answer: Rs. 2000
Q: 36 - Value of Total Goods and Services produced in a country is its ...................
1) Gross Domestic Product
2) Gross Revenue Income
3) Total Goods Revenue
4) Total Income
Answer: Gross Domestic Product
Q: 37 - Dissolved oxygen in rivers is close to ..................parts per million.
Options:
1) 125
2) 25
3) 5
4) 0
Answer: 5
Q: 38 - Which of the following is also known as a Common Water Hyacinth?
Options:
1) Pistia
2) Opuntia
3) Aegilops
4) Echhornia
Answer: Echhornia
Q: 39 - Rukmini Devi Arundale is associated with ...................
Options:
1) Kathak
2) Bharatnatyam
3) Kuchipudi
4) Bhangra
Answer: Bharatnatyam
Q: 40 - Which state does not share a common border with Haryana?
Options:
1) Uttar Pradesh
2) Madhya Pradesh
3) Himachal Pradesh
4) Rajasthan
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Q: 41 - Which planet is also referred to as a "Dwarf planet"?
Options:
1) Pluto
2) Mercury
3) Jupiter
4) Saturn
Answer: Pluto
Q: 42 - Who was the founder of the Brahmo Samaj, founded in 1828?
Options:
1) Rabindranath Tagore
2) Subhash Chandra Bose
3) Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
4) Raja Ram Mohan Roy
Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy
Q: 43 - Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal in memory of ...................
Options:
1) Ruqayya Sultan Begum
2) Jodha Bai
3) Mumtaz Mahal
4) Nur Jahan
Answer: Mumtaz Mahal
Q: 44 - Which actor won the best actor award in the 1st Filmfare Awards?
Options:
1) Dev Anand
2) Rajesh Khanna
3) Dilip Kumar
4) Amitabh Bachchan
Answer: Dilip Kumar
Q: 45 - Which of the following physical quantities is a scalar quantity?
Options:
1) Weight
2) Impulse
3) Young's Modulus
4) acceleration
Answer: Young's Modulus
Q: 46 - Which among the following elements is a liquid at room temperature?
Options:
1) Phosphorus
2) Mercury
3) Sodium
4) Aluminium
Answer: Mercury
Q: 47 - How many maximum terms, a person can serve as Prime Minister of India?
Options:
1) 3
2) 5
3) 7
4) No limit
Answer: No limit
Q: 48 - If the president declares emergency then this proclamation must be approved by the Parliament within ...................
Options:
1) 1 year
2) 6 months
3) 3 months
4) one month
Answer: one month
Q: 49 - Deepika Kumari is associated with ...................
Options:
1) Archery
2) Wrestling
3) Boxing
4) Swimming
Answer: Archery
Q: 50 - The Arthashastra was written by
Options:
1) Chanakya
2) Kalidasa
3) Harsha Vardhana
4) Vatsyayana
Answer: Chanakya
Q: 51 - In ΔABC, D and E are points on side AB and AC respectively. DE is parallel to BC. If lengths of AD, DB and DE are 10 cm, 5 cm and 6 cm respectively. What is the length of BC?
Options:
1) 9 cm
2) 2 cm
3) 3 cm
4) 11 cm
Answer: 9 cm
Q: 52 - If 2x - 1 < 5x + 2 and 2x + 5 < 6 - 3x, then x can take which of the following values?
Options:
1) 1
2) 0
3) 2
4) -2
Answer: 0
Q: 53 - A carpenter can build a cupboard in 60 hours. After 15 hours he takes a break. What fraction of the cupboard is yet to be built?
Options:
1) 0.5
2) 0.9
3) 0.75
4) 0.25
Answer: 0.75
Q: 54 - There is 75% increase in an amount in 5 years at simple interest. What will be the compound interest of Rs 40000 after 2 years at the same rate?
Options:
1) Rs 25800
2) Rs 32250
3) Rs 12900
4) Rs 19350
Answer: Rs 12900
Q: 55 - Which of the following equations has the sum of its roots as 5?
Options:
1) x2 - 5x + 6 = 0
2) x2 - 5x - 6 = 0
3) x2 + 5x + 6 = 0
4) x2 + 5x - 6 = 0
Answer: x2 - 5x + 6 = 0
Q: 56 - The base angle of an isosceles trapezium is 45°. If the shorter side and both the equal sides are 10 cm each, what is the area of the trapezium?
Options:
1) 50√2 + 50 sq cm
2) 50√2 + 100 sq cm
3) 100√2 + 50 sq cm
4) 100√2 + 100 sq cm
Answer: 50√2 + 50 sq cm
Q: 57 - Rahul sells a machine for Rs 50 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 60 lakh, his gain would have been 7 times the earlier loss. What is the cost price of the machine?
Options:
1) Rs 51.25 lakhs
2) Rs 58.75 lakhs
3) Rs 67.14 lakhs
4) Rs 43.75 lakhs
Answer: Rs 51.25 lakhs
Q: 58 - If the radius of a circle is increased by 27%, then its area will increase by
Options:
1) 61.29 percent
2) 54 percent
3) 27 percent
4) 30.645 percent
Answer: 61.29 percent
Q: 59 - If Girilal's salary is 11/7 times of Hariram's and Shekhar's is 3/4 times of Hariram's, what is the ratio of Girilal's salary to Shekhar's salary.
Options:
1) 44:21
2) 28:33
3) 33:28
4) 21:44
Answer: 44:21
Q: 60 - (cosA + sinA)2 + (cosA - sinA)2 is equals to
Options:
1) 1
2) 1/2
3) 2
4) 0
Answer: 2
Q: 61 - If a merchant offers a discount of 20% on the list price, then she makes a loss of 16%. What % proﬁt or % loss will she make if she sells goods at a discount of 10% of the list price?
Options:
1) 14 percent proﬁt
2) 20 percent proﬁt
3) 50 percent proﬁt
4) 5.5 percent loss
Answer: 5.5 percent loss
Q: 62 - The sum of all prime numbers between 30 and 42 is
Options:
1) 103
2) 109
3) 105
4) 104
Answer: 109
Q: 63 - The curved surface area of a hemisphere is 2772 sq cm and volume is 19404 cubic cm, what is its radius? (Take π = 22/7)
Options:
1) 42 cms
2) 21 cms
3) 10.5 cms
4) 31.5 cms
Answer: 21 cms
Q: 64 - If cosC - cosD = x, then value of x is
Options:
1) 2sin[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]
2) 2cos[(C+D)/2]sin[(C-D)/2]
3) 2sin[(C+D)/2]sin[(D-C)/2]
4) 2cos[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]
Answer: 2sin[(C+D)/2]sin[(D-C)/2]
Q: 65 - The value of x for which the expressions 12 - 6x and 4x + 2 become equal is
Options:
1) 0
2) 2
3) 1
4) 4
Answer: 1
Q: 66 - Δ DEF and Δ GHI are similar triangles. Length of DE is 4 cm and length of the corresponding side GH is 9 cm. What is the ratio of areas of
Options:
1) 81:16
2) 4:9
3) 16:81
4) 9:4
Answer: 16:81
Q: 67 - To travel 816 km, an Express train takes 9 hours more than Rajdhani. If however, the speed of the Express train is doubled, it takes 4 hours less than
Rajdhani. What is the speed of Rajdhani?
Options:
1) 48 km/hr
2) 62.8 km/hr
3) 33.2 km/hr
4) 77.5 km/hr
Answer: 48 km/hr
Q: 68 - What would be the equation of the line, which intercepts x-axis at -5 and is perpendicular to the line y = 2x + 3?
Options:
1) x - 2y = -5
2) x + 2y = 5
3) x + 2y = -5
4) x - 2y = 5
Answer: x + 2y = -5
Q: 69 - If 4pxy = (x + 2y)2 - (x - 2y)2, then what will be the value of p?
Options:
1) 0.5
2) 0.25
3) 4
4) 2
Answer: 2
Q: 70 - In the ﬁrst 26 overs of a cricket match, the run rate was 5.4 runs/over. What is the required run rate in the remaining 24 overs to reach the target of 294 runs?
Options:
1) 7
2) 6.4
3) 7.6
4) 5.8
Answer: 6.4
Q: 71 - What is the value of tan -5π/6?
Options:
1) -1/√3
2) 1/√3
3) √3
4) -√3
Answer: 1/√3
Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Number of employees
|
Annual Salary (in Lakhs)
|
Bonus as percent of annual salary
|
Manager
|
1
|
48
|
40%
|
Executive
|
6
|
16
|
20%
|
Trainee
|
2
|
2
|
20%
What is the average bonus (in rupees)?
Options:
1) 3920004
2) 220000
3) 228000
4) 435556
Answer: 435556
Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
Company A
|
4000
|
3000
|
3000
|
1000
|
2000
|
Company B
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
5000
|
4000
|
Company C
|
1000
|
1000
|
4000
|
2000
|
1000
For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal?
Options:
1) 2013 & 2014
2) 2013 & 2015
3) 2011 & 2012
4) 2014 & 2015
Answer: 2013 & 2014
Q: 74 – Refer the below data table answer the following Question.
|
Year
|
Profit or (-Loss) in Rs. Crore
|
2011
|
5
|
2012
|
-5
|
2013
|
20
|
2014
|
5
|
2015
|
-5
What was the total profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?
Options:
1) Proﬁt of Rs 30 crores
2) Loss of Rs 20 crores
3) Loss of Rs 30 crores
4) Proﬁt of Rs 20 crores
Answer: Proﬁt of Rs 20 crores
Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
India's exports in 2015
|
Value in million US$
|
Jewellery
|
500
|
Software
|
850
|
Cotton
|
950
|
Steel
|
1000
|
Electronics
|
875
Electronics was what percent of total exports?
Options:
1) 23.46 percent
2) 25.96 percent
3) 18.46 percent
4) 20.96 percent
Answer: 20.96 percent
Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test
Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy
Q: 76 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.
Open to more than one interpretation; not having one obvious meaning. Options:
1) trite
2) opposite
3) exceptional
4) ambiguous
Answer: ambiguous
Q: 77 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) humanoide
2) rikshaw
3) deviance
4) virtuos
Answer: deviance
Q: 78 - Select the antonym of
vibrant
Options:
1) drab
2) gaudy
3) jazzy
4) vivid
Answer: drab
Q: 79 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
If you are caught using a calculator in the exam then it will be ...................
1) taken
2) conﬁscated
3) conﬁsticate
4) under possession
Answer: conﬁscated
Q: 80 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.
"Please don't hit me" Rita said to the attacker. Options:
1) Rita begged the attacker to not to hit her.
2) Rita told the attacker to not hit her.
3) Rita begged the attacker not to hit her.
4) Rita pleaded with the attacker to not to hit her.
Answer: Rita begged the attacker not to hit her.
Q: 81 - Select the synonym of
dignity
Options:
1) decency
2) immoral
3) primacy
4) chagrin
Answer: decency
Q: 82 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.
Indian Defence forces(A)/fought the enemy(B)/till the last soldier was standing.(C)/No error(D) Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: A
Q: 83 - Choose the synonym of
defecate
Options:
1) chaff
2) quench
3) ingest
4) secrete
Answer: secrete
Q: 84 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) bargundy
2) panacea
3) revolwer
4) cantinue
Answer: panacea
Q: 85 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
..................and my younger brother went to the movies all by ourselves. Options:
1) I
2) Mine
3) Myself
4) My own self
Answer: I
Q: 86 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order
The truth about these P-communities is that Q-they deserve to die
R-dysfunctional, downscale
Options:
1) PQR
2) QPR
3) RPQ
4) RQP
Answer: RPQ
Q: 87 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.
The unfortunate old man was knocked (away by) the rash driver.
Options:
1) out by
2) off by
3) by
4) no improvement
Answer: out by
Q: 88 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase
Something widely feared as a possible dangerous occurrence. Options:
1) spectre
2) beguile
3) monolith
4) canny
Answer: spectre
Q: 89 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.
The landlord could not(A)/tell which of the servant(B)/broke the glass.(C)/No error(D) Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: B
Q: 90 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. One should get (trained) to prepare one's own breakfast.
Options:
1) habituated
2) used
3) prepared
4) no improvement
Answer: used
Q: 91 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
Mrs. Vaijanthi teaches us literature. Options:
1) We have been taught literature by Mrs. Vaijanthi.
2) Literature is being taught by Mrs. Vaijanthi to us.
3) Literature is being taught to us by Mrs. Vaijanthi.
4) Literature is taught by Mrs. Vaijanthi to us.
Answer: Literature is being taught to us by Mrs. Vaijanthi.
Q: 92 - Select the antonym of
deep-seated
1) chronic
2) temporary
3) inbred
4) subconscious
Answer: temporary
Q: 93 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
Zero tolerance
Options:
1) Accuracy is paramount
2) Non-acceptance of antisocial behaviour
3) No return without risk
4) No problem at all
Answer: Non-acceptance of antisocial behaviour
Q: 94 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.
Do not be anxious about
P-thanksgiving, present your requests to God
Q-and petition, with
R-anything, but in every situation, by prayer
Options:
1) PRQ
2) PQR
3) QRP
4) RQP
Answer: RQP
Q: 95 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
Variety is the spice of life
Options:
1) New experiences make life more interesting
2) Experimentation may be risky
3) Life is very beautiful
4) There is no life without excitement
Answer: New experiences make life more interesting
Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.
Potholes and ..................placed speed breakers of all shapes and sizes on city streets have become a health ..................for two-wheeler riders. From cuts and bruises, wounds, and a visit to the emergency room to serious and ..................back and neck-related complications, potholes have become an .................. for those on the road. Doctors report an increase in patients with injuries and serious bone-related ..................in the monsoon.
Q: 96 - Potholes and ..................placed speed breakers
Options:
1) haphazardly
2) accidently
3) casually
4) randomly
Answer: haphazardly
Q: 97 - a health ..................for two-wheeler riders. Options:
1) risk
2) threat
3) danger
4) hazard
Answer: hazard
Q: 98 - to serious and ..................back and neck-related complications
Options:
1) chronic
2) painful
3) hurtful
4) terrible
Answer: chronic
Q: 99 - potholes have become an .................. Options:
1) health risk
2) dangerous situation
3) imminent threat
4) epidemic
Answer: imminent threat
Q: 100 - serious bone-related ..................in the monsoon. Options:
1) confusions
2) complications
3) complexities
4) difﬁculties
Answer: complications
Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test