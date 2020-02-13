SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 8th July 2019 Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th to 27th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 8th July 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 8th July 2019 Question Paper:

Q1. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

I was astonished on the ignorance in the villagers.

1. No substitution

2. at the ignorance of

3. over the ignorance between

4. on the ignorance by

Answer: at the ignorance of

Q2. Select the most appropriate passive form of the given sentence.

The surgeon successfully operated upon the patient.

1. The surgeon has been successfully operated upon by the patient.

2. The patient was successfully operated upon by the surgeon.

3. The patient is being successfully operated upon by the surgeon.

4. The patient is successfully operated upon by the surgeon.

Answer: The patient was successfully operated upon by the surgeon.

Q3. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

An official pardon

1. amnesty

2. Amnesia

3. Redemption

4. regicide

Answer: amnesia

Q4. Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. extension

2. eligible

3. explaination

4. extract

Answer: explaination

Q5. Identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

Lack of formal education did not prevent Lincoln to become a great leader.

1. a great leader

2. did not prevent

3. to become

4. Lack of

Answer: to become

Q6. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

INTREPID

1. invisible

2. Cowardly

3. Gallant

4. insecure

Answer: gallant

Q7. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

One who walks on foot

1. pediatrician

2. Pedestrian

3. Protagonist

4. pauper

Answer: pauper

Q8. Identify the segment which contains the grammatical error

Pleasure cannot derive from giving pain to innocent people.

1. innocent people

2. from giving

3. Pleasure cannot derive

4. pain to

Answer: Pleasure cannot derive

Q9. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

RESOLUTE

1. determined

2. unsure

3. hesitant

4. uncertain

Answer: determined

Directions 10 to 14: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

As the rains receded I got a strange job. Our neighbour, a (1) ______ merchant decided to become a politician. But he was (2) ______ so he wanted me to (3) ______ him everywhere he went and read and write (4) ______ him. For my work I was to be paid decent (5) ______.

Q10. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 1

1. populous

2. affluent

3. prosperous

4. ambitious

Answer: prosperous

Q11. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 2

1. illegible

2. illegitimate

3. illiterate

4. illogical

Answer: illiterate

Q12. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 3

1. coincide

2. accompany

3. coexist

4. attend

Answer: accompany

Q13. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 4

1. through

2. from

3. on

4. for

Answer: for

Q14. Select the most appropriate option to fill in blank number 5

1. bonus

2. wages

3. reward

4. prize

Answer: wages

Q15. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

FLEXIBLE

1. variable

2. stiff

3. elastic

4. pliant

Answer: stiff

Q16. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. But when their short racing careers are over, greyhounds are adopted as household pets.

B. Greyhound racing is a popular spectator sport in the United States.

C. They worry that the greyhounds would need a large space to run to get sufficient exercise.

D. Unfortunately, many people hesitate to adopt a retired racing greyhound as a pet.

1. BDAC

2. DACB

3. DBCA

4. BADC

Answer: BADC

Q17. Select the correctly spelt word.

1. opportunity

2. opportunity

3. opportunity

4. opportunity

Answer: opportunity

Q18. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

As the crow flies

1. to be directionless

2. the shortest route

3. to be uncertain

4. a long winding path

Answer: the shortest route

Q19. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

All organizations seek sincere and ______ employees.

1. industrious

2. inactive

3. inert

4. industrial

Answer: industrious

Q20. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

No sooner was his name called out when he was gone onto the stage to receive the award.

1. and he was going

2. than he went

3. but he went

4. No substitution

Answer: than he went

Q21. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate word.

I had ______ pain in the stomach after taking lunch.

1. huge

2. heavy

3. acute

4. strict

Answer: acute

Q22. Select the most appropriate indirect form of the given sentence.

Father said to his daughter, "I will attend your convocation tomorrow."

1. Father told his daughter that he would attend her convocation the next day.

2. Father told his daughter I will attend her convocation tomorrow.

3. Father told his daughter that he will attend her convocation tomorrow.

4. Father told his daughter that he will be attending her convocation the next day.

Answer: Father told his daughter that he would attend her convocation the next day.

Q23. Select the most appropriate antonym of the given word.

ASCENT

1. crescent

2. descent

3. recent

4. nascent

Answer: descent

Q24. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given pick the one that gives their correct order.

A. Little did she know that I was out of job once again.

B. But all the money soon vanished into the bottomless pit of household needs.

C. I returned home with my pockets full of my earnings.

D. However, my grandmother was happy that I had become responsible.

1. CDAB

2. BCDA

3. DBAC

4. CBDA

Answer: CBDA

Q25. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

Pass the hat

1. to avoid work

2. to play a game

3. to collect money

4. to sell something

Answer: to collect money

Q26. In a code language, CARNIVAL is written as LPYAJYTG. How will DISTANCE be written as in that language?

1. RPGBCZLY

2. RQGBDAMY

3. RQGBCALY

4. SQHBCALZ

Answer: RQGBCALY

Q27. Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. DFHJ

2. BDGJ

3. JLNP

4. VXZB

Answer: BDGJ

Q28. Select the option that is related to the third letter-cluster in the same way as the second letter-cluster is related to the first letter-cluster.

KSOE : MQQC : : ACZN : ?

1. CABK

2. CABL

3. DACL

4. CBBL

Answer: CABL

Q29. Three friends A, B and C have different amounts of rupees with them. If B takes ₹7 from A, then B will have equal amount as C has. B and C together have total ₹157. How many rupees does C have?

1. 80

2. 83

3. 81

4. 82

Answer: 82

Q30. Select the number-pair in which the two numbers are related in the same way as are the two numbers of the following number-pair.

12 : 102

1. 6 : 52

2. 14 : 126

3. 8 : 68

4. 16 : 218

Answer: 8 : 68

Q31. Select the word-pair in which the two words are related in the same way as are the two words in the following word-pair.

Exercise : Fitness

1. Education : Institute

2. Hobby : Internet

3. Treatment : Recovery

4. Harmony : War

Answer: Treatment : Recovery

Q32. Two statements are given, followed by three conclusions numbered I, II and III. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follow(s) from the statements.

Statements:

All equipment are screw-drivers.

All machines are equipment.

Conclusions:

I. Some screw-drivers are equipment.

II. Some screw-drivers are machines.

III. All equipment are machines.

1. Only conclusions II and III follow.

2. Only conclusions I and III follow.

3. All conclusions follow.

4. Only conclusions I and II follow.

Answer: Only conclusions I and II follow.

Q33. Which of the following sequence of signs will correctly solve the given equation by replacing the question marks?

1105 ? 65 ? 835 ? 25 ? 5 = 727

1. +, ÷, –, ×

2. ×, –, +, ÷

3. +, –, ×, ÷

4. ÷, +, –, ×

Answer: ÷, +, –, ×

Q34. A figure of transparent sheet with a pattern is given below. Select the option that shows how the pattern would appear when the transparent sheet is folded at the dotted line.

Q35. Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q36. ‘Heart’ is related to ‘Circulation’ in the same way as ‘Lungs’ are related to ‘_________’.

1. Excretion

2. Ribs

3. Respiration

4. Oxygen

Answer: Respiration

Q37. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(4, 41, 5)

1. (7, 81, 9)

2. (5, 61, 6)

3. (6, 85, 8)

4. (2, 21, 4)

Answer: (7, 81, 9)

Q38. A + B means ‘A is mother of B’

A – B means ‘A is husband of B’

A × B means ‘A is son of B’

A ÷ B means ‘A is brother of B’

If Q ÷ U × K × H – D + J, then how is K related to J?

1. Father

2. Paternal uncle

3. Brother

4. Sister

Answer: Brother

Q39. Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the gaps of the given letter series will complete the series.

t s m _ _ n q _ _ s m m n _ _ s t _ m m n _ q s

1. nmstnqns

2. mmstmqtn

3. mnstnqsn

4. mnstnqmn

Answer: mnstnqsn

Q40. Arrange the following activities in a logical and meaningful order.

1. Marriage hall booking

2. Deciding marriage day

3. Inviting guests

4. Marriage ceremony

5. Invitation cards printing

1. 2, 1, 3, 5, 4

2. 1, 2, 3, 5, 4

3. 2, 1, 3, 4, 5

4. 2, 1, 5, 3, 4

Answer: 2, 1, 5, 3, 4

Q41. Select the figure that will come next in the following figure series.

Q42. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the numbers of the following set.

(8, 27, 64)

1. (216, 343, 529)

2. (125, 636, 864)

3. (343, 512, 729)

4. (49, 64, 81)

Answer: (343, 512, 729)

Q43. How many triangles are present in the given figure?

1. 28

2. 29

3. 30

4. 27

Answer: 27

Q44. Select the option in which Figure- X is embedded. (Rotation is not allowed)

Q45. If FINANCIAL is coded as 695153913, then how will LUCRATIVE be coded as?

1. 433922945

2. 333912955

3. 343912945

4. 333912945

Answer: 343912945

Q46. Select the Venn diagram that best illustrated the relationship between the following classes.

Mobile phones, Electronic devices, Laptops

Q47. Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

1. Energy

2. Protein

3. Carbohydrates

4. Vitamins

Answer: Energy

Q48. Three of the following four numbers are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 171

2. 191

3. 173

4. 193

Answer: 171

Q49. Two different positions of the same dice are shown below, the six faces of which are numbered 1 to 6. Find the number opposite to the face having 1

1. 5

2. 2

3. 3

4. 4

Answer: 2

Q50. Which number will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

25, 42, 67, 101, 145, ?

1. 199

2. 200

3. 201

4. 202

Answer: 200

Q51. If a 8-digit number 30x558y2 is divisible by 88, then the value of (6x + 6y) is:

1. 42

2. 66

3. 35

4. 30

Answer:42

Q52. In a ∠ABC, the bisectors of ∠B and ∠C meet at point O within the triangle. If ∠A = 132°, then the measure of ∠BOC is:

1. 110°

2. 84°

3. 145°

4. 55°

Answer:145°

Q53. The sum of salaries of A and B is Rs 43000. A spends 95% of his salary and B spends 80% of his salary. If their savings are the same, what is A's salary (in Rs)?

1. 8000

2. 34400

3. 10600

4. 35000

Answer: 34400

Q54. Two students, A and B, appeared for an examination. A secured 8 marks more than B and the marks of the former was 55% of the sum of their marks. The sum of the marks obtained by A and B is:

1. 90

2. 80

3. 75

4. 100

Answer:80

Q55. A and B can complete a piece of work in 15 days and 10 days respectively. They got a contact to complete the work for Rs35000. The share of A (in Rs) in the contracted money will be:

1. 14000

2. 7000

3. 15000

4. 21000

Answer:14000

Q56. If each side of a rectangle is measured by 22%, then its area will increase by:

1. 44%

2. 50%

3. 48.84%

4. 46.65%

Answer: 48.84%

Q57. In triangle ABC, the length of BC is less than twice the length of AB by 3 cm. The length of AC exceeds the length of AB by 9 cm. The perimeter of triangle is 34 cm. The length (in cm) of the smallest side of the triangle is:

1. 7

2. 10

3. 9

4. 8

Answer: 9

Q58. If (x + 8)³ + (2x + 16)³ +(2x + 13)³ = 3(x - 8) + (2x + 16) +(2x + 13), then what is the value of x?

1. 0.7

2. -1

3. 0

4. 1

Answer: 1

Q59. If x = 2 +√3 then the value of x³ + x-3 is:

1. 52

2. -52

3. -52√3

4. 52√3

Answer: 52

Q60. A person purchased a vehicle for Rs 4,90,828 and sold it for Rs 5,89,828. What is the percent profit earned on the vehicle (correct to two decimal places) ?

1. 20.42%

2. 25%

3. 18.65%

4. 15%

Answer: 20.42%

Q.61. The ratio between the speed of two trains is 2 : 5. If the first train covers 350 km in 5 hours, then the speed (in km/h) of the first train is:

1. 180

2. 175

3. 165

4. 150

Answer: 175

Q62. Two numbers are in the ratio 3 : 4. On increasing each of them by 30, the ratio becomes 9:10. The sum of the numbers is :

1. 25

2. 35

3. 30

4. 32

Answer: 35

Q63. A dealer buys an article marked at Rs.20000 with two successive discounts of 20% and 5%. He spends Rs.1000 for its repair and sells it for Rs.20000. What is his profit/loss percent (correct to two decimal places) ?

1. 25.64% loss

2. 23.46% profit

3. 25.64% profit

4. 23.64% loss

Answer: 23.46% profit

Q64. The average age of fifteen persons is years. If two more persons are added, then the average is increased by years. The new persons have age difference of years. The age (in years) of the younger among the new persons is:

1. 50

2. 61

3. 54

4. 58

Answer: 54

Q65. If 34√x + 44√x = 54√x then the value of x is:

1. 2

2. 4

3. 8

4. 16

Answer: 16

Q66. The given Bar Graph presents the number of students of two schools for six years.

What is the average number of students from school B during the six year period (correct to two decimal places) ?

1. 656.17

2. 616.67

3. 664.37

4. 660.17

Answer: 616.67

Q67. The chord of the contact of tangents drawn from a point on the circle x² + y² = a² to the circle x² + y² = c² such that bp = am cn ,where m,n,p N, and m,n,p are prime to each other, then the value of 2m + n + 2p - 3 is:

1. 6

2. 4

3. 5

4. 2

Answer: 4

Q68. The simplified value of (16/5 + 3/5) ÷ 8/5 / 8/7 ÷ {5/7 + (1/7 ÷ 1/3)} is:

1. 19/64

2. 19/16

3. 19/7

4. 19/8

Answer: 19/8

Q69. If cosec θ = 3x and cot θ = 3/x, (x≠o) then the value of 6(x² - 1/ x²) is:

1. 1/4

2. 1/2

3. 1

4. 2/3

Answer: 2/3

Q70. The given Bar Graph presents the number of students of two schools for six years.

In which year, the absolute difference between the numbers of students in two schools is the highest?

1. 2010

2. 2013

3. 2012

4. 2011

Answer: 2012

Q71. If cos x = -1/2 and π < x < 3π /2, then the value of 2tan²x + 3cosec²x is:

1. 10

2.8

3.4

4.2

Answer: 2

Q72. The given Bar Graph presents the number of students of two schools for six years.

In which year, the percentage increase in students in school B is the highest in comparison to its previous year?

1. 2013

2. 2009

3. 2010

4. 2011

Answer: 2009

Q73. If 2(sec² 39°- cot²31°)- 2/3sin 90° - tan²56° y tan² 34° = y/3, then the value of y is:

1. -1

2. -2/3

3. 2/3

4. 1

Answer:1

Q74. There are two circle of radius 5 cm and 3 cm respectively. The distance between their centres is 10 cm. The length (in cm) of a transverse common tangent is:

1. 6

2. 9

3. 8

4. 10

Answer: 6

Q75. The given Bar Graph presents the number of students of two schools for six years.

What is the ratio of students taken for all years together from School B to that from school A ?

1. 401:415

2. 429:370

3. 370:429

4. 415:401

Answer:

Q76. The 'Pattachitra' style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of _______.

1. Rajasthan

2. Odisha

3. Assam

4. West Bengal

Answer: Answer:Odisha

Q77. In which city has India's first HIV treatment centre and clinic for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trgender and queer (LGBTQ) community been inaugurated?

1. Bhopal

2. Mumbai

3. Bengaluru

4. Kolkata

Answer: Mumbai

Q78. The currency of Japan is _________ .

1. Renminbi

2. Dollar

3. Euro

4. Yen

Answer: Yen

Q79. The first session of the first Lok Sabha commenced on ________.

1. 13th May 1952

2. 15th August 1951

3. 15th August 1947

4. 26th January 1950

Answer: 13th May 1952

Q80. Which of the following is the capital of the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli?

1. Port Blair

2. Daman

3. Silvassa

4. Kavaratti

Answer: Silvassa

Q81. Which one of the folllowing is the joint Army exercises between France and India?

1. Sampriti

2. Garuda Shakti

3. Khanjar

4. Shakti

Answer: Shakti

Q82. With which of the following sports was Narender Hirwani associated?

1. Football

2. Cricket

3. Hockey

4. Boxing

Answer: Cricket

Q83. In August 2018, ________ became the first Indian to win the 'Best Actor' award at the Norwegian national awards held in Haugesund, Norway.

1. Adil Hussain

2. Nasiruddin Shah

3. Irrfan Khan

4. Nawazuddin Siddique

Answer: Adil Hussain

Q84. The hill station of Chail is located in __________.

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Arunachal Pradesh

3. Himachal Pradesh

4. Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

Q85. The border between India and Bhutan adjoins ________ Indian states.

1. Five

2. Two

3. Three

4. Four

Answer: Four

Q86. Rusting of iron is an example of _______.

1. evaporation

2. combustion

3. corrosion

4. condensation

Answer: corrosion

Q87. Which one of the following is an Audio Tool?

1. Avidemus

2. Blender

3. Dscaler

4. Ardour

Answer: Ardour

Q88. With which of the following sports is the term 'Cox' associated?

1. Javelin Throw

2. Boat Racing

3. Boxing

4. Long Jump

Answer: Boat Racing

Q89. The 'i-help' initiative to promote digital electoral literacy has been launched in which of the following states?

1. Arunachal Pradesh

2. Bihar

3. Chhattisgarh

4. Assam

Answer: Assam

Q90. ______ was the network that became the basis for the Internet.

1. SSID

2. Clusters

3. ARPANET

4. HTTP

Answer: ARPANET

Q91. India won a total of ________ medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Abu Dhabi from 14 to 21 March 2019.

1. 368

2. 312

3. 252

4. 441

Answer: 368

Q92. Who among the following wrote the book 'The Namesake'?

1. Arundhati Roy

2. Jhumpa Lahiri

3. Siddhartha Mukherjee

4. Amitav Ghosh

Answer: Jhumpa Lahiri

Q93. The present day city of Bhopal was built by which of the following Pratihara rulers?

1. Mihir Bhoja

2. Vijayasena

3. Mahendra Bhoja

4. Rajyapala

Answer: Mihir Bhoja

Q94. _______ gas gives an orange glow when electricity is passed through it. It is generally used in fluorescent lighting.

1. Neon

2. Nitrogen

3. Hydrogen

4. Oxygen

Answer: Neon

Q95. Who decides the admissibility of Questions in Lok Sabha?

1. Deputy Speaker

2. Speaker

3. Prime Minister

4. Vice President

Answer: Speaker

Q96. _______ are stable, negatively charged particles found in all atoms.

1. Protons

2. Electrons

3. Photons

4. Neutrons

Answer: Electrons

Q97. From which Indian state did 'Warli Art' originate?

1. Madhya Pradesh

2. Rajasthan

3. Maharashtra

4. Kerala

Answer: Maharashtra

Q98. Which of the following rivers originates in Amarkantak Hill in Madhya Pradesh?

1. Narmada

2. Periyar

3. Ravi

4. Gomti

Answer: Narmada

Q99. __________ is the final value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period.

1. Government revenue

2. Gross Domestic Product

3. Gross National Product

4. Net National Product

Answer: Gross Domestic Product

Q100. The Vikramashila University was founded by ________.

1. Dharmapala

2. Bimbisara

3. Ashoka

4. Chandragupta-I

Answer: Dharmapala

