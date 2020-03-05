SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 15th March 2018 Questions with Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th to 27th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 15th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 15th March 2018 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The fire in the (1)/ chemistry lab was (2)/ difficult to put off. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q: 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Saving water and ensuring that our stocks of water (1)/ are fair distributed to everyone who needs them, (2)/ is absolutely crucial for keeping us alive. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

She ______ in a small European country.

1) nourished

2) better

3) satisfied

4) lived

Answer: lived

Q: 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

When bad things happen to good people they become ______ not worse.

1) authentic

2) unrealistic

3) better

4) ideal

Answer: better

Q: 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Glib

1) Quiet

2) Artful

3) Dull

4) Hard

Answer: Artful

Q: 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Indissoluble

1) Fundamental

2) Permanent

3) Detachment

4) Inactive

Answer: Permanent

Q: 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Hummock

1) Ridge

2) Hill

3) Upland

4) Ditch

Answer: Ditch

Q: 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Chaste

1) Proper

2) Neat

3) Corrupt

4) Controlled

Answer: Corrupt

Q: 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

North India

P : needs a more holistic solution

Q : to the toxic air that residents

R : breathe at the onset of winter

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QRP

Answer: PQR

Q: 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The girl is ascending the Everest.

1) The Everest is being ascended by the girl.

2) The Everest was being ascended by the girl.

3) The girl ascended the Everest.

4) The Everest ascended by the girl.

Answer: The Everest is being ascended by the girl.

Q: 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

The contractor said, “She has finished the designs.”

1) The contractor said that she had finished the designs.

2) The contractor says she had finished the designs.

3) The contractor said that she have finished the designs.

4) The contractor said that she has finished the designs.

Answer: The contractor said that she had finished the designs.

Q: 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Vaccuumm

2) Vacuum

3) Vaecum

4) Wacuum

Answer: Vacuum

Direction 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

The abuse of phrases and the misuse of words rife among us can be checked __________ diligent exercises in good English, such as this book provides. ___________ exercises, in conjunction __________ others to be found in different volumes by the same author, will serve to correct careless diction and slovenly speech, and lead to the art of speaking and writing correctly; for, after all, ___________ in the use of words is more a matter of habit than of theory, and once it is acquired it becomes just as easy to speak or to write good English _____________ bad English.

Q: 13 - can be checked __________ diligent exercises

1) by

2) to

3) at

4) so

Answer: by

Q: 14 - this book provides. ___________ exercises,

1) This

2) These

3) That

4) Those

Answer: These

Q: 15 - in conjunction __________ others to be found

1) between

2) midst

3) with

4) in

Answer: with

Q: 16 - after all, ___________ in the use of words

1) accurate

2) accuracy

3) accurately

4) accuratenesses

Answer: accuracy

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips

Q: 17 - write good English _____________ bad English.

1) so

2) such

3) as

4) like

Answer: as

Q: 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Be glad to see the back of

1) Be always welcome whenever you go back.

2) Talk bad about somebody you hate behind their back.

3) Be happy when a person leaves.

4) Feel happy that you backed off from a fruitless plan.

Answer: Be happy when a person leaves.

Q: 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Crunch time

1) A time when everything seems to go wrong.

2) A time to hit the gym do some heavy exercise.

3) A critical moment near the end of a game when decisive action is needed.

4) The capable standout during tough situations.

Answer: A critical moment near the end of a game when decisive action is needed.

Q: 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Place or insert between one thing and another

1) Oust

2) Efface

3) Purge

4) Interpose

Answer: Interpose

Q: 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Making or spreading scandalous claims about someone with the intention of damaging their reputation

1) Exemplary

2) Laudable

3) Scurrilous

4) Stellar

Answer: Scurrilous

Q: 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

No two individuals (arriving) at the same conclusions and associations.

1) will arrive

2) to arrive

3) been arrived

4) no improvement

Answer: will arrive

Q: 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The bigger a group the less are the chances of an individual (get) the requisite attention when necessary.

1) getting

2) to get

3) got

4) no improvement

Answer: getting

Q: 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

I am also a

A-mother of three children in their

B-the wanderlust generation

C-twenties who belong to

1) ABC

2) CAB

3) ACB

4) BAC

Answer: ACB

Q: 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) falsefication

2) falsification

3) falsifikation

4) falsefikation

Answer: falsification

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

Q: 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Pressure : Pascal : : ? : ?

1) Length : Litre

2) Resistance : Ohm

3) Litre : Volume

4) Area : Second

Answer: Resistance : Ohm

Q: 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

31 : 3 : : 23 : ?

1) 7

2) 6

3) 5

4) 8

Answer: No Correct Answer ( Benefit to all )

Q: 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

KMN : OQR : : SUV : ?

1) VWY

2) WXZ

3) WYZ

4) XYZ

Answer: WYZ

Q: 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) January – 31,

2) July – 30

3) June – 30

4) September – 30

Answer: July – 30

Q: 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the

1) 15 – 45

2) 11 – 33

3) 15 – 55

4) 19 – 57

Answer: 15 – 55

Q: 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) BGK

2) HMR

3) LQV

4) FKP

Answer: BGK

Q: 32 - From the given alternatives, according to dictionary, which word will come at LAST position?

1. Armed

2. Atlas

3. Armour

4. Aspirin

5. Arrival

1) Arrival

2) Atlas

3) Armed

4) Aspirin

Answer: Atlas

Q: 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

42, 21, 21, ?, 63, 157.5

1) 30.75

2) 32.5

3) 31.5

4) 33.75

Answer: 31.5

Q: 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

F, J, M, Q, T, X, ?

1) B

2) Z

3) Y

4) A

Answer: A

Q: 35 - In a row of students, Ankit is 26th from the left end. Poonam is 18 ranks to the right of Ankit. If Poonam is 32nd from the right end, then what will be the rank of Ankit from the right end?

1) 52

2) 51

3) 76

4) 50

Answer: 50

Q: 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Commensurate

1) Rate

2) Sure

3) Men

4) Company

Answer: Company

Q: 37 - In a certain code language, “TRUCKS” is written as “WPXANQ”. How is “MOPERS” written in that code language?

1) XMSCNO

2) PMSCUQ

3) MXPMNQ

4) UCSMXQ

Answer: PMSCUQ

Q: 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents '+', '+' represents 'x', 'x' represents '÷' and '÷' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

16 x 4 ÷ 15 - 9 + 4 = ?

1) 10

2) 21

3) 41

4) 25

Answer: 25

Q: 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

15 x 2 + 10 - 8 ÷ 20 = 15

1) - and +

2) ÷ and x

3) + and ÷

4) x and -

Answer: + and ÷

Q: 40 - If 15#2 = 26, 11#3 = 16 and 10#9 = 2, then find the value of 11#4 = ?

1) 4

2) 6

3) 14

4) 16

Answer: 14

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

YXZYXYXY, YXYXZYXY, YXYXYXZY, YZXYXYXY, YXYZXYXY, _______________.

1) ZYXYXYXY

2) YXZYXYXY

3) YXYXZYXY

4) YXYXYZXY

Answer: YXYXYZXY

Q: 42 - Two women A and B start their morning run from the same point. A runs 3 km North, then turns West and runs 2 km, then turns to her right and runs 5.5 km. B runs 4 km West then turns to her right and runs 8.5 km. Where is B with respect to A now?

1) 6 km West

2) 2 km East

3) 6 km East

4) 2 km West

Answer: 2 km West

Q: 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: No cans are jars

Statement II: All tins are cans

Conclusion I: All jars are tins

Conclusion II: No tins are jars

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Only conclusion II follows

Q: 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Plumbers, circle represents Bakers, triangle represents Jugglers and square represents Joggers. Which set of letters represents Plumbers who are either Bakers or Jugglers?

1) HEG

2) AHG

3) FEGH

4) FE

Answer: FEGH

Q: 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

HIG, EFD, BCA, ?, VWU

1) ABZ

2) XYW

3) ZAY

4) YZX

Answer: YZX

Q: 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

3, 5, 7, 9, ?

1) 10

2) 11

3) 12

4) 13

Answer: 11

Q: 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (23, 28, 33)

2) (14, 19, 25)

3) (26, 31, 36)

4) (17, 22, 27)

Answer: (14, 19, 25)

Q: 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right images of the given figure?

Q: 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded

Q: 50 – A Word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘B’ can be represented by 34, 42 etc and ‘W’ can be represented by 97, 89 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘DAMP’.

1) 24,10,32,79

2) 33,95,24,97

3) 32,57,40,55

4) 30,55,24,67

Answer: 24,10,32,79

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 – Find the unit place digit in (192)102 + (193)103

1) 0

2) 1

3) 3

4) 5

Answer: 1

Q: 52 – Find the gratest number among (2)1/3, (3)1/2, (5)1/6.

1) (2)1/3

2) 1/2

3) 1

4) (5)1/6

Answer: (3)1/2

Q: 53 – Find the value of 27a3 + 1/a3, if 9a2 + 1/a2 = 43.

1) 240

2) 280

3) 320

4) 360

Answer: 280

Q: 54 – If y = √3 - √2, then find the value of (1/y3 – y3)

1) 11

2) 11√2

3) 22

4) 22√2

Answer: 22√2

Q: 55 – In the given figure, the angle bisectors of B and C of an isosceles triangle intersect at point O. Find the angle BOC (in degree), When ∠ABC = ∠ACB = 75°.

1) 105

2) 147.5

3) 160

4) 170

Answer: 105

Q: 56 - Find the in-radius (in cm) of an equilateral triangle whose sides are 6 cm each.

1) √3

2) 2√3

3) 3√3

4) 4√3

Answer: √3

Q: 57 - What is the value of 64% of 75% of 8100?

1) 4212

2) 3426

3) 2916

4) 3888

Answer: 3888

Q: 58 - If A : B = 3 : 5, then what is the value of A + B : B?

1) 2 : 1

2) 6 : 5

3) 8 : 5

4) 8 : 3

Answer: 8 : 5

Q: 59 - In a mixture, water and milk are in the ratio of 3 : 5. In the second mixture, the ratio of water and milk is 9 : 11. If these two mixtures be mixed to form a new mixture in which water and milk are in ratio 5 : 7, then what is the ratio of these two mixtures in the new mixture?

1) 1 : 2

2) 3 : 2

3) 4 : 5

4) 4 : 7

Answer: 4 : 5

Q: 60 - The average of 10 numbers is 30. If at the time of calculation one number was wrongly taken as 36 instead of 69, then what will be the correct average?

1) 33

2) 33.3

3) 36

4) 39

Answer: 33.3

Q: 61 - Two equal sum are invested in two different schemes. One scheme gives simple interest and the other gives compound interest (annual compounding). The sum of interest obtained after 2 years from both the schemes is Rs 3717. If both scheme have 13% per annum interest rate, then what is the first year interest (in Rs) for simple interest scheme?

1) 900

2) 1200

3) 1500

4) 600

Answer: 900

Q: 62 - If 70% of total articles are sold at a profit of 20% and remaining articles are sold at a loss of 20%, then what will be the overall profit percentage?

1) 8

2) 12

3) 16

4) 6

Answer: 8

Q: 63 - A shopkeeper purchased a chair whose marked price is Rs 1400, at two successive discount of 20% and 30% respectively. If he sells the chair for Rs 1176, then what is the profit percentage?

1) 50

2) 33.33

3) 37.5

4) 57.5

Answer: 50

Q: 64 – What is the value of ∛64 ×√121/√289 - √169?

1) 12

2) 11

3) 1/11

4) 1/12

Answer: 11

Q: 65 - X is 25% more efficient than Y. If Y alone can make a chair in 10 days, then X alone can make the chair in how many days?

1) 8

2) 12

3) 12.5

4) 7.5

Answer: 8

Q: 66 - A train starts moving from X at 5:00 p.m. and move towards Y with speed of 55 km/hr. Another train starts moving from Y at 7:00 p.m. move towards X with speed of 40 km/hr. Both of them meet at 11:00 p.m. at Z. What is the ratio of XZ and YZ?

1) 33 : 16

2) 7 : 5

3) 29 : 27

4) 11 : 9

Answer: 33 : 16

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Direction 67 to 70: The line graph shows the number of vacancies for accountants in a certain company. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q: 67 - In which year were the number of vacancies lesser than that of the previous year?

1) 2015

2) 2014

3) 2016

4) 2017

Answer: 2014

Q: 68 - What was the difference in the number of vacancies between the years 2012 and 2014?

1) 40

2) 70

3) 60

4) 50

Answer: 50

Q: 69 - The number of vacancies in 2014 were lesser than that in 2015 by ________.

1) 20%

2) 16.7%

3) 10%

4) 8.50%

Answer: 20%

Q: 70 - The salary of an accountant in the company is Rs 40,000, then what was the increase in the expense (in Rs lakhs) due to salaries that had to be paid when posts were filled for the vacancies in the year 2014?

1) 12

2) 14

3) 16

4) 15

Answer: 16

Q: 71 - The area of a square is 60.5 cm². Find the length of its diagonal (in cm).

1) 5.5

2) 22

3) 11

4) 16.5

Answer: 11

Q: 72 - What is the sum of the measures of all the interior angles of a regular polygon of 6 sides?

1) 1080

2) 1260

3) 1440

4) 720

Answer: 720

Q: 73 - The total surface area of a cube is 181.5 cm². Find its side (in cm).

1) 6.5

2) 4.5

3) 7.5

4) 5.5

Answer: 5.5

Q: 74 - ∆XYZ is right angled at Y. If m∠Z = 45°, then find the value of (cosecX - 2/√3).

1) (2-√3)/2√3

2) (1-√6)/√2

3) (√6-2)/√3

4) -1/√3

Answer: (√6-2)/√3

Q: 75 - In ∆PQR measure of angle Q is 90°. If tanP = 4/3, and PQ = 1.5cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side PR?

1) 2

2) 2.5

3) 3

4) 4.8

Answer: 2.5

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - Rate of the growth of an economy is measured in terms of ___________.

1) National income

2) Monthly family income

3) Number of people who have been lifted above the poverty line

4) Industrial Development

Answer: National income

Q: 77 - Which of the following Five Year Plan can be strategically associated with the Green Revolution?

1) Second Five Year Plan

2) Seventh Five Year Plan

3) Fourth Five Year Plan

4) Sixth Five Year Plan

Answer: Fourth Five Year Plan

Q: 78 - Which of the following is a Block Mountain?

1) Vosges

2) Black forest

3) Sierra Nevada

4) All options are correct.

Answer: All options are correct.

Q: 79 - Burzil Pass is situated in which of the following states?

1) Himachal Pradesh

2) Jammu and Kashmir

3) Sikkim

4) Uttarakhand

Answer: Jammu and Kashmir

Q: 80 - Kautilya was the Prime Minister of:

1) Chandragupta Vikramaditya

2) Ashok

3) Chandragupta Maurya

4) King Kanak

Answer: Chandragupta Maurya

Q: 81 - Whom did Lord Minto send to Ranjit Singh to make a peace immediate before the Treaty of Amritsar (1809)?

1) Robert Rebert

2) Joshua Child

3) Ochterlony

4) Charles Metcalfe

Answer: Charles Metcalfe

Q: 82 - S. Balachander is associated to which musical instrument?

1) Sitar

2) Santoor

3) Veena

4) Sarangi

Answer: Veena

Q: 83 - Which country has replaced Saudi Arabia for the first time to become India's top crude oil supplier in the current fiscal year?

1) Iran

2) Iraq

3) UAE

4) USA

Answer: Iraq

Q: 84 - In January 2018, who has been awarded the 9th Infosys award for engineering and computer science?

1) Sanghamitra Bondopadhyaya

2) Ananya J. Kabir

3) Upinder Singh Bhalla

4) Ritabrata Munsi

Answer: Sanghamitra Bondopadhyaya

Q: 85 - The oldest form of cultivation in Sri Lanka is known as __________.

1) Ladang

2) Chena

3) Jhumming

4) Tamarai

Answer: Chena

Q: 86 - What charge is present on a neutron?

1) positive

2) negative

3) no charge

4) No option is correct.

Answer: no charge

Q: 87 - Which of the following statements are CORRECT?

I. Esters are sweet smelling substance.

II Esters are used in making perfumes.

III. Functional group of ester is R-O-RꞋ.

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: Only I and II

Q: 88 - Article 12 to Article 35 of Indian Constitution mainly deals with Fundamental Rights, given in ______ of Indian Constitution.

1) Part I

2) Part II

3) Part III

4) Part IV

Answer: Part III

Q: 89 - Out of the 22 parts of the Indian Constitution that originally existed during its formation, the only part which has been deleted is ______.

1) Part V

2) Part VI

3) Part VII

4) Part VIII

Answer: Part VII

Q: 90 - The skin, the lining of the mouth, the lining of the blood vessels, lung alveoli and kidney tubules are all made of which type of tissue?

1) Epithelial tissue

2) Connective tissue

3) Muscular tissue

4) Nervous tissue

Answer: Epithelial tissue

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Q: 91 - Which of the following represents the CORRECT scheme of sub-groups at various levels in classification?

1) Kingdom → Phylum → Class → order → Family → Genus → Species

2) Kingdom → Order → Class → Family → Genus → Species → Phylum

3) Kingdom → Phylum → Order → Genus → Species → Class → Family

4) Phylum → Kingdom → Class → Order → Genus → Family → Species

Answer: Kingdom → Phylum → Class → order → Family → Genus → Species

Q: 92 - In September 2017, a Nation Wide campaign was launched to sensitise women about the preventive care for cancer. The theme of this Campaign was ‘Nurturing the Nurturer’. Who launched this Campaign?

1) Anupriya Patel

2) Rajiv Gauba

3) Hasmukh Adhiya

4) Injeti Srinivas

Answer: Anupriya Patel

Q: 93 - What is the name of the balloon – borne instrument set to be launch by NASA to study heavy cosmic particles?

1) Super LAMBA

2) Super TIGER

3) Super LION

4) Super MAMA

Answer: Super TIGER

Q: 94 - According to World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2017, Indian has closed ______ percentage of its gender gap.

1) 39

2) 67

3) 53

4) 91

Answer: 67

Q: 95 - Who has been appointed as the Head of the Committee constituted to frame guidelines on playing National Anthem in cinemas?

1) B. R. Sharma

2) Dinesh Sharma

3) Govind Jain

4) Jayant Gupta

Answer: B. R. Sharma

Q: 96 - A force of 200 N displaces a body by 4 m, calculate the work done (in J).

1) 40

2) 500

3) 80

4) 800

Answer: 800

Q: 97 - The ____________ of a substance is defined as the mass per unit volume.

1) density

2) viscosity

3) porosity

4) luminosity

Answer: density

Q: 98 - ______________ is produced from incomplete burning of fuels such as petrol and diesel.

1) Carbon dioxide

2) Carbon monoxide

3) Nitric oxide

4) Nitrogen dioxide

Answer: Carbon monoxide

Q: 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) Garbine Muguruza won the Tennis 2017 French Open Women's Singles.

B) Rafael Nadal won the Tennis 2017 US Open Men's Singles.

C) Valtteri Bottas won the Formula One 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix.

1) Only A

2) Only B

3) Only C

4) Both A and B

Answer: Only B

Q: 100 - In Microsoft Word, _______________ is a position we set for placing and aligning text on a page.

1) Standard tool bar

2) View Buttons

3) Formatting tool bar

4) Tab stop

Answer: Tab stop

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20