SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 19 March 2018 Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 19 March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

What happen (1)/ at your (2)/ college today? (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option.

Some girls are taking prior permission to (1)/ sport a loosely tied plait on the days (2)/ they had washed their hair. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Her trekking was met ______ obstacles.

Options:

1) with

2) from

3) by

4) of

Answer: with

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Aryabhatta was the first astronomer to state ______ that the earth is round and it rotates on its axis.

Options:

1) sympthatically

2) automatically

3) emphatically

4) accidentally

Answer: emphatically

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Barbarous

Options:

1) Refined

2) Polite

3) Crude

4) Civilized

Answer: Crude

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Pejorative

Options:

1) Right

2) Discussion

3) Derogatory

4) Complimentary

Answer: Derogatory

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Decimate

Options:

1) Preserve

2) Destroy

3) Execute

4) Abate

Answer: Preserve

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Adjure

Options:

1) Order

2) Require

3) Advise

4) Disclaim

Answer: Disclaim

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Cities have

P: intellectual stimulus

Q: always provided

R: and educational leadership

Options:

1) PQR

2) RQP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The watch man opened the gate.

Options:

1) The gate opened the watch man.

2) The gate is being opened by the watchman.

3) The gate was opened by the watchman.

4) The gate is opened by the watchman.

Answer: The gate was opened by the watchman.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

He said, “I am hungry.”

Options:

1) He inform about his hunger.

2) He says he was hungry.

3) He was feeling hungry.

4) He said that he was hungry.

Answer: He said that he was hungry.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Apeareance

2) Appearrance

3) Appearance

4) Appearance

Answer: Appearance

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the Answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Many a travelogue I read nowadays are about how the traveller went on a road less travelled ___________ some off-the-track trek or to an unknown destination or simply into the wild. How no internet ________________ is what you need to reconnect with yourself! How leaving your watch and phone __________ and going into the world of no check-ins and no updates would bring you solitude! These write-ups are laced with adjectives describing the geography of the region and filled with __________ details of the author’s days in that remote place. And, ironically, they all end with a strange advice to travel, and tell no one. I beg to _________.

Q. 13 - road less travelled ___________ some off-the-track trek

Options:

1) but

2) or

3) but also

4) also

Answer: or

Q. 14 - How no internet ________________ is what you need to

Options:

1) connectivity

2) to connect

3) connects

4) connecting

Answer: connectivity

Q. 15 - watch and phone __________ and going into

Options:

1) under

2) below

3) backside

4) behind

Answer: behind

Q. 16 - and filled with __________ details of the author’s

Options:

1) hour

2) second

3) time

4) minute

Answer: minute

Q. 17 - and tell no one. I beg to _________.

Options:

1) differ

2) different

3) difference

4) differentiation

Answer: differ

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A bad patch

Options:

1) A potholed road.

2) A medical bandage.

3) A period of difficulty.

4) Shoddy repair work.

Answer: A period of difficulty.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A dime a dozen

Options:

1) A very expensive proposition.

2) Something which appears cheap but which will prove expensive in the long run.

3) Something which appears attractive but has zero value.

4) Very common and of no particular value.

Answer: Very common and of no particular value.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Wrap or cover for warmth

Options:

1) Encourage

2) Muffle

3) Divulge

4) Expose

Answer: Muffle

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Keen interest or enthusiasm

Options:

1) Lassitude

2) Lethargy

3) Avidity

4) Soporific

Answer: Avidity

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The realisation came when we noticed that our children (had becoming) too dependent on us.

Options:

1) had become

2) has became

3) has become

4) no improvement

Answer: had become

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The technical aspect of English that deals with ironies (has always intrigue) my inquisitive mind.

Options:

1) is always intrigued

2) will always intrigued

3) has always intrigued

4) no improvement

Answer: has always intrigued

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

It is ethics and

A-values that have the inherent

B-of motivation into inspiration

C-potential to transform the spirit

Options:

1) ABC

2) ACB

3) CBA

4) CAB

Answer: ACB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) annotate

2) annotate

3) annotate

4) anottate

Answer: annotate

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Road : Asphalt : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Sugarcane : Sugar

2) Cloth : Shirt

3) Pen : Pencil

4) Metal : Ore

Answer: Metal : Ore

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

697 : 976 : : 532 : ?

Options:

1) 320

2) 354

3) 237

4) 325

Answer: 325

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

RTU : SUW : : CEF : ?

Options:

1) FGI

2) DGH

3) EGF

4) DFH

Answer: DFH

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Oxygen – Gas

2) Metal – Platinum

3) Liquid – Water

4) Solid – Iron

Answer: Oxygen – Gas

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the

Options:

1) 27 – 32

2) 31 – 36

3) 33 – 38

4) 23 – 27

Answer: 23 – 27

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) SPMJ

2) XURO

3) NKHE

4) ZWSP

Answer: ZWSP

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Tinned

2. Timber

3. Tinkle

4. Thunderstorm

5. Thursday

Options:

1) 53214

2) 21345

3) 45231

4) 12435

Answer: 45231

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

17, 20, 23, 26, 29, ?

Options:

1) 31

2) 34

3) 30

4) 32

Answer: 32

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

FT, JX, NB, RF, ?

Options:

1) TX

2) LJ

3) VJ

4) YJ

Answer: VJ

Q. 35 - Present age of Amit is twice of Baman’s present age. After 5 years Baman’s age will be 4 times of the Chetan’s present age. If Chetan celebrated his sixth birthday 7 years ago, then what will be the present age (in years) of Amit?

Options:

1) 98

2) 110

3) 94

4) 92

Answer: 94

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Compassionate

Options:

1) Pass

2) Moss

3) Passion

4) Comply

Answer: Comply

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “RAPID” is written as “GLSDU”. How is “WATER” written in that code language?

Options:

1) DZHKM

2) UHWDZ

3) VHKDZ

4) MKHDZ

Answer: UHWDZ

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '-' represents 'x', '÷' represents '+', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

18 ÷ 12 - 5 + 30 x 6 = ?

Options:

1) 19

2) 15

3) 41

4) 14

Answer: 14

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

20 + 14 ÷ 35 - 10 x 12 = 10

Options:

1) + and x

2) + and ÷

3) - and +

4) ÷ and x

Answer: + and x

Q. 40 - If 16#2 = 16, 12#6 = 36 and 6#1 = 3, then find the value of 4#4 = ?

Options:

1) 2

2) 4

3) 10

4) 8

Answer: 8

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

ABCABABAB, ABABCABAB, ABABABCAB, ABABABABC, ACBABABAB, _______________.

Options:

1) ABABCABAB

2) ABCABABAB

3) ABACBABAB

4) ABABACBAB

Answer: ABACBABAB

Q. 42 - A village woman walks 2.5 km South starting from her home in search of water. She then turns West and walks 1.5 km, then she turns South and walks 0.5 km, then she turns to her left and walks 1.5 km. Where is she now with respect to her home?

Options:

1) 2 km South

2) 3 km North

3) 3 km South

4) 2 km North

Answer: 3 km South

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: All tickets are coupons

Statement II: All cards are tickets

Conclusion I: Some coupons are cards

Conclusion II: Some cards are coupons

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Both conclusions I and II follow

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Opticians, circle represents Illustrators, triangle represents Photographers and square represents Football players. Which set of letters represents Football players who are both Photographers as well as Opticians?

Options:

1) D

2) ED

3) DF

4) EDF

Answer: D

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

KHQ, HEN, EBK, ?, YVE

Options:

1) ZWF

2) AXG

3) CZI

4) BYH

Answer: BYH

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

6, 9, 13, 18, 24, ?

Options:

1) 31

2) 34

3) 29

4) 28

Answer: 31

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (5, 16, 22)

2) (6, 19, 25)

3) (4, 13, 17)

4) (9, 28, 37)

Answer: (5, 16, 22)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A Word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘D’ can be represented by 24, 41 etc and ‘Y’ can be represented by 57, 98 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘BREW’.

Options:

1) 34,68,44,95

2) 43,78,23,59

3) 30,66,42,96

4) 23,68,22,66

Answer: 43,78,23,59

Q. 51 – Calculate the value of x if √1-(x/289) = (15/17).

Options:

1) 64

2) 44

3) 36

4) 54

Answer: 64

Q. 52 – Find the unit place digit in the given expression:

(153)144 – (155)123 – (111)510 + (216)25

Options:

1) 1

2) 5

3) 6

4) 3

Answer: 1

Q. 53 – Which of the following value of ‘X’ satisfies the equation 4x-1 . 92x-5 = 5184 ?

Options:

1) 2

2) 3

3) 4

4) 6

Answer: 4

Q. 54 – If S + (1/s) = 4, the find the value of S2 + (1/s2).

Options:

1) 14

2) 16

3) 20

4) 24

Answer: 14

Q. 55 - The tangent at any point of the circle is _________________ to the radius through the point of contact.

Options:

1) parallel

2) intersecting

3) perpendicular

4) equal

Answer: perpendicular

Q. 56 – Calculate the value of angle FED from the figure shown below.

Options:

1) 30°

2) 40°

3) 60°

4) 80°

Answer: 40°

Q. 57 - The income of X is 60% more than Y’s income and the income of Y is 40% more than Z’s income. X’s income is how much percentage more than Z’s income?

Options:

1) 134

2) 224

3) 100

4) 124

Answer: 124

Q. 58 - If x : y = 1 : 3, then what will be the ratio of (3y2 + 3x2) : (2y2 – 8x2)?

Options:

1) 4 : 1

2) 2 : 1

3) 3 : 1

4) 5 : 1

Answer: 3 : 1

Q. 59 - 5 litres of honey contains 80% sugar. 3 litres of water is added to this honey. What is the percentage of sugar in the new mixture?

Options:

1) 40

2) 50

3) 60

4) 75

Answer: 50

Q. 60 - Average of the marks of 132 students of a college is 40. If the average of the marks of the passed students is 42 and the average of the marks of the failed students is 20, then what will be the respective ratio of the total marks of passed students and the total marks of failed students?

Options:

1) 21 : 1

2) 23 : 2

3) 19 : 11

4) 9 : 2

Answer: 21 : 1

Q. 61 - A sum of Rs 8000 becomes Rs 12500 in 2 years at a certain rate of compound interest. What will be the sum (in Rs) after 3 years?

Options:

1) 13175

2) 14225

3) 12575

4) 15625

Answer: 15625

Q. 62 - If the selling price of an article is doubled, then its loss percentage gets converted into the equal profit percentage. What is the loss percentage?

Options:

1) 16.66

2) 50

3) 33.33

4) 37.5

Answer: 33.33

Q. 63 - The marked price of a pencil is 35% more than its cost price. What maximum discount percentage can be offered by the shopkeeper to sell his pencil at no profit or no loss?

Options:

1) 34.24

2) 44.44

3) 25.92

4) 18.18

Answer: 25.92

Q. 64 - What is the least number that should be added to the product 11 x 12 x 13 x 14 to make it a perfect square?

Options:

1) 1

2) 311

3) 5

4) 0

Answer: 1

Q. 65 - If 8 men can do a piece of work in 14 days, then in how much time (in days) will 7 men do the same piece of work?

Options:

1) 16

2) 15

3) 17

4) 18

Answer: 16

Q. 66 - Two buses are moving towards each other with speed of 20 km/hr and 34 km/hr respectively. What will be the distance (in metres) between the two buses one second before they collide?

Options:

1) 21

2) 18

3) 12

4) 15

Answer: 15

Direction 67 to 70: The bar graph shows how many visitors participated in which adventure activity during their stay in an adventure resort. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – Which adventure activity had the second lowest number of participants?

Options:

1) F

2) A

3) D

4) G

Answer: D

Q. 68 - What is the ratio of participants of activity G to participants of activity B?

Options:

1) 9 : 5

2) 12 : 7

3) 5 : 9

4) 7 : 12

Answer: 5 : 9

Q. 69 - Participants of activity A were lesser than that of F by ___________%.

Options:

1) 25

2) 30

3) 20

4) 35

Answer: 20

Q. 70 - If 30% of participants of activity F had chosen to participate in activity G instead then the number of participants of G would have increased (in percent) by?

Options:

1) 90

2) 55

3) 45

4) 60

Answer: 45

Q. 71 - The perimeter and the breadth of a rectangle are 82 cm and 20 cm respectively. Calculate the length of its diagonal (in cm).

Options:

1) 58

2) 21

3) 42

4) 29

Answer: 29

Q. 72 - Find the circumference (in cm) of a circle of radius 7 cm.

Options:

1) 56

2) 44

3) 16

4) 32

Answer: 44

Q. 73 - The volume of a hemisphere is 89.83 cm⊃3;. Find its diameter (in cm).

Options:

1) 3.5

2) 7

3) 14

4) 10.5

Answer: 7

Q. 74 - ∆ABC is right angled at B. If m∠C = 450, then find the value of (cosecA - √3).

Options:

1) (4-√3)/2

2) √2-√3

3) -√3/2

4) (√6-1)/√3

Answer: √2-√3

Q. 75 - In ∆PQR measure of angle Q is 900. If sinP = 12/13, and PQ = 1cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side QR?

Options:

1) 2.6

2) 3

3) 2.4

4) 4

Answer: 2.4

Q. 76 - Brent Index is associated with which of the followings?

Options:

1) crude oil prices

2) copper future prices

3) gold future prices

4) shipping rate index

Answer: crude oil prices

Q. 77 - Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

Options:

1) First Five Year Plan : 1951-56

2) Second Five Year Plan : 1956-61

3) Third Five Year Plan : 1961-66

4) Fourth Five Year Plan : 1966-71

Answer: Fourth Five Year Plan : 1966-71

Q. 78 - Where is the Southern Alps mountain range located?

Options:

1) Australia

2) New Zealand

3) South Africa

4) Indonesia

Answer: New Zealand

Q. 79 - By what name is the combined water stream of Ganga and Brahmaputra known?

Options:

1) Padma

2) Jamuna

3) Meghna

4) Tsangpo

Answer: Meghna

Q. 80 - Who was the exponent of Yog Darshan?

Options:

1) Patanjali

2) Gautam

3) Jaimini

4) Shankaracharya

Answer: Patanjali

Q. 81 - During the Maratha period, who was the officer responsible for the village administration?

Options:

1) Havaladar

2) Patil

3) Chaudhary

4) Sardeshmukh

Answer: Patil

Q. 82 - Govind Swami Pillai is associated with which musical instrument?

Options:

1) Mridangam

2) Tabla

3) Veena

4) Violin

Answer: Violin

Q. 83 - Which country's Parliament has passed a law that will limit the powers of its police?

Options:

1) Israel

2) France

3) Britain

4) China

Answer: Israel

Q. 84 - Who among the following has been awarded the Blue Planet Prize-2017 in October 2017?

Options:

1) Hans Joachim Schellnhuber

2) J.K. Anderson

3) M. Suzanchuk

4) Garry Bentzone

Answer: Hans Joachim Schellnhuber

Q. 85 - When was the national emblem of Bangladesh adopted?

Options:

1) 1971

2) 1973

3) 1975

4) 1977

Answer: 1971

Q. 86 - Mass number is always equal to ______.

Options:

1) number of protons

2) number of neutrons

3) sum of number of protons and number of electrons

4) sum of number of protons and number of neutrons

Answer: sum of number of protons and number of neutrons

Q. 87 - Which of the following statements are CORRECT?

I. Ethanol is a good solvent for organic compounds.

II. Boiling and melting points of ethanol are low with respect to water.

III. Ethanol is used tincture iodine.

Options:

1) Only I and II

2) Only I and III

3) Only II and III

4) All I, II and III

Answer: All I, II and III

Q. 88 - Along with ‘Right to Life’ in Article 21 of Indian Constitution, it also includes ______.

Options:

1) Right to Health

2) Right to Food

3) Right to Water

4) All options are correct.

Answer: All options are correct.

Q. 89 - Which Constitutional Amendment Act gave constitutional recognition to municipalities?

Options:

1) 72nd Constitutional Amendment Act

2) 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act

3) 74th Constitutional Amendment Act

4) 75th Constitutional Amendment Act

Answer: 74th Constitutional Amendment Act

Q. 90 - Which of the following is NOT a waste material removed from blood in the kidney?

Options:

1) Ammonia

2) Carbon dioxide

3) Urea

4) Uric acid

Answer: Carbon dioxide

Q. 91 - The movement of water molecules through the plasma membrane is called ______.

Options:

1) Osmosis

2) Sedimentation

3) Precipitation

4) Transpiration

Answer: Osmosis

Q. 92 - In November 2017, second phase of ‘Bharat Net Project’ was launched. How much is its approximate outlay?

Options:

1) Rs 55,000 crore

2) Rs 10,000 crore

3) Rs 20,000 crore

4) Rs 34,000 crore

Answer: Rs 34,000 crore

Q. 93 - NASA successfully tested supersonic landing parachute in November 2017 for its approximate ______ mission.

Options:

1) Zuma 2020

2) GOLD

3) ICON

4) Mars 2020

Answer: Mars 2020

Q. 94 - In October 2017, who launched India’s 3rd biggest ‘Initial Public Offering (IPO)’ of Rs 11,370 crore?

Options:

1) Reliance Industries Ltd

2) GIC Re

3) Coal India Ltd

4) Infosys

Answer: GIC Re

Q. 95 - On 5 January 2018, Lok Sabha passed High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017. The Bill proposes to hike the salary of Chief Justice of India (CJI) to nearly ______.

Options:

1) Rs 2.80 lakh per month

2) Rs 3.9 lakh per month

3) Rs 2 lakh per month

4) Rs 5 lakh per month

Answer: Rs 2.80 lakh per month

Q. 96 - What is the resistance (in Ω) of an electrical component if a current of 0.4 A passes through it on application of 12 V of potential difference across it?

Options:

1) 4.8

2) 60

3) 9.6

4) 30

Answer: 30

Q. 97 - If the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of earth is g, then the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of a planet whose mass is half of that of earth and radius is same as that of earth is _________________.

Options:

1) g/2

2) 4g

3) 2g

4) g/4

Answer: g/2

Q. 98 - An earthquake of magnitude _________________ on Richter scale has thousand times more destructive energy than an earthquake of magnitude 4.

Options:

1) 5

2) 7

3) 6

4) 8

Answer: 6

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Giannis Antetokounmpo played for the NBA team Houston Rockets.

B) In 2018 IPL auctions, Kings XI Punjab retained Axar Patel.

C) In 2017, David Warner captained the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Options:

1) Only B

2) A and B

3) A, B and C

4) None of these

Answer: Only B

Q. 100 - ___________ provides network backbone and e-governance support to government bodies in India.

Options:

1) NIC

2) NASSCOM

3) Department of Information Technology

4) State Bank of India

Answer: NIC

