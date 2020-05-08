SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 8th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 8th January 2017 with Answer Keys: Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across the country. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 8th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 8th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Ganga : India : : Nile : ?

Options:

1) Pakistan

2) Egypt

3) America

4) United Kingdom

Answer: Egypt

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. RM : XG : : ER : ?

Options:

1) PK

2) LK

3) KL

4) PL

Answer: KL

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. ET : VG : : NO : ?

ET : VG : : NO : ?

Options:

1) IM

2) MI

3) ML

4) LM

Answer: ML

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

97 : 63 : : 67 : ?

Options:

1) 38

2) 56

3) 42

4) 45

Answer: 42

Q: 5 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Daman and Diu

2) Puducherry

3) Delhi

4) Chennai

Answer: Chennai

Q: 6 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) POR

2) MEF

3) TUD

4) STD

Answer: STD

Q: 7 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 636

2) 749

3) 864

4) 989

Answer: 989

Q: 8 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 1728

2) 2197

3) 3266

4) 2744

Answer: 3266

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Jupiter, ? , Uranus, Neptune

Options:

1) Saturn

2) Earth

3) Pluto

4) Mercury

Answer: Saturn

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. TP, UQ, WS, ZV, ?

Options:

1) EY

2) DZ

3) CY

4) CZ

Answer: DZ

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. RP, DM, SQ, CL, TR, ?

Options:

1) AJ

2) US

3) DM

4) BK

Answer: BK

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

-1, 1, 4, 9, 16, ?

Options:

1) 24

2) 27

3) 26

4) 36

Answer: 27

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Some notes are coins. (II) No coin is a card.

Conclusion:

(I) All cards can be notes.

(II) Some notes are neither coins nor cards.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follows

Q: 14 - If 27th December 2009 was a Thursday, then what day of the week was it on 1st March 2010?

Options:

1) Thursday

2) Friday

3) Sunday

4) Monday

Answer: Friday

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Obstacle

ii. Obscure

iii. Obsession

iv. Obstruct

Options:

1) iii, iv, i, ii

2) i, iv, iii, ii

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) iv, iii, ii, i

Answer: ii, iii, i, iv

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "REMINDER" is written as "SFNJMCDQ". How is "STANDARD" written in that code language?

Options:

1) TUBOEQZE

2) CZQETUBO

3) TUBOCZQC

4) TUBOEBSE

Answer: TUBOCZQC

Q: 17 – In the following question, Select the missing number from the given series.

19 5 ? D E P W J Z

Options:

1) 17

2) 18

3) 10

4) 9

Answer: 10

Q: 18 - If "A" denotes "added to", "B" denotes "divided by", "C" denotes "multiplied by" and "D" denotes "subtracted from", then 116 B 29 C 6 A 24 D 45 = ?

Options:

1) 4

2) 3

3) 5

4) 6

Answer: 3

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

_r_r_t_r_r_t

Options:

1) tpprpp

2) ttprrp

3) tpptpp

4) ttpprp

Answer: tpptpp

Q: 20 - A man is facing towards the east. He turns 270 degrees clockwise and then takes a right turn. Finally, he turns 90 degrees anticlockwise. Which direction is he facing now?

Options:

1) West

2) South

3) North

4) East

Answer: North

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘DOWN’.

Options:

1) 76, 59, 21, 33

2) 95, 79, 40, 43

3) 99, 57, 30, 42

4) 69, 65, 20, 85

Answer: 95, 79, 40, 43

Q: 22 - Nishi's grandfather is the brother of Om's father. Hemant is the son of Om. How is Hemant related to Nishi?

1) Brother

2) Son

3) Cousin

4) Nephew

Answer: Cousin

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Hindu, Muslim, Indian

Options:

Answer: 2

Q: 25 – A piece is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 2

Q: 26 - Web pages are created by using which of the following?

Options:

1) HTTP

2) SMTP

3) HTML

4) SGML

Answer: HTML

Q: 27 - Seismometer was invented by

Options:

1) Alexander Parkes

2) Luigi Palmieri

3) Alexey Pajitnov

4) Ransom Eli Olds

Answer: Luigi Palmieri

Q: 28 - Deﬁciency of which of the following causes non-clotting of blood?

Options:

1) Vitamin C

2) Vitamin K

3) Vitamin E

4) Vitamin B12

Answer: Vitamin K

Q: 29 - The process of producing energy in plants is known as

Options:

1) Absorption

2) Reduction

3) Photosynthesis

4) Transpiration

Answer: Photosynthesis

Q: 30 - Which Virus causes Chicken Pox?

Options:

1) Rubella Virus

2) Herpes Zoster Virus

3) Rabies

4) Variola Virus

Answer: Herpes Zoster Virus

Q: 31 - Which among the following is an endothermic reaction?

Options:

1) Respiration

2) Combustion

3) Sweating

4) Burning of natural gas

Answer: Sweating

Q: 32 - Name the catalyst used in the conversion of milk into curd.

Options:

1) Pepsin

2) Invertase

3) Lactase

4) Diastase

Answer: Lactase

Q: 33 - Bibi Ka Maqbara was built by

Options:

1) Humayun

2) Azam Shah

3) Babur

4) Aurangzeb

Answer: Azam Shah

Q: 34 - In which state of India 'Bodo language' is primarily spoken ?

Options:

1) Assam

2) Karnataka

3) Rajasthan

4) Andhra Pradesh

Answer: Assam

Q: 35 - A company faces a -2.5 price elasticity of demand for its product. It is presently selling 10,000 units/month. If it wants to increase quantity sold by 6%, it must lower its price by

Options:

1) 3.50%

2) 15%

3) 2.50%

4) 2.40%

Answer: 2.40%

Q: 36 - Lowering of value of currency relative to a foreign reference currency is called ...................

Options:

1) Devaluation

2) Revaluation

3) Down valuation

4) Negative valuation

Answer: Devaluation

Q: 37 - What does BOD5 refer to?

Options:

1) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 days

2) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 hours

3) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 minutes

4) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 Months

Answer: Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 days

Q: 38 - Kanha National Park saving the rare and almost extinct species of the Swamp Deer, also known as

Options:

1) Barasingha

2) Black Buck

3) Chinkara

4) Nilgai

Answer: Barasingha

Q: 39 - Which is the highest grossing movie of all time?

Options:

1) Avatar

2) Star Wars

3) Jurassic Park

4) Deadpool

Answer: Avatar

Q: 40 - Which state in India has the largest cover area of forest?

Options:

1) Uttarakhand

2) Madhya Pradesh

3) Kerala

4) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q: 41 - Longest day in the Northern hemisphere is ...................

Options:

1) 21st March

2) 21st September

3) 21st June

4) 21st April

Answer: 21st June

Q: 42 - World War I broke out in the year

Options:

1) 1904

2) 1914

3) 1924

4) 1934

Answer: 1914

Q: 43 - Name the poet who wrote "Prithviraj Raso", a poem describing Prithviraj Chauhan's life.

1) Vir Siroja

2) Chand Bardai

3) Meerja Umed

4) Nur Fateh

Answer: Chand Bardai

Q: 44 - ..................is the 2016 Oscar Winner for Best Supporting Actress.

Options:

1) Alicia Vikander

2) Jennifer Jason Leigh

3) Rooney Mara

4) Kate Winslet

Answer: Alicia Vikander

Q: 45 - For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, is Newton's

Options:

1) First law

2) Second law

3) Third law

4) Fourth law

Answer: Third law

Q: 46 - Which among the following is false about displacement?

Options:

1) It can be positive, negative or zero

2) Displacement is never greater than Distance

3) Its SI unit is meter

4) It is always positive

Answer: It is always positive

Q: 47 - The Governor takes the oath of ofﬁce by

Options:

1) Chief Justice of High Court

2) Chief Justice of India

3) President of India

4) Vice President of India

Answer: Chief Justice of High Court

Q: 48 - Which fundamental right is abolished by the 44th Amendment?

1) Right to Liberty

2) Right to Property

3) Right to Equality

4) Right to Religion

Answer: Right to Property

Q: 49 - In which sport in Asian Games, India has won maximum Gold Medals?

Options:

1) Athletics

2) Hockey

3) Wrestling

4) Shooting

Answer: Athletics

Q: 50 - "An Extraordinary Life, An Indian Destiny" is a biography on

Options:

1) Manmohan Singh

2) Sonia Gandhi

3) Shashi Tharoor

4) Indira Gandhi

Answer: Sonia Gandhi

Q: 51 - What is the value of (4a2 - 9b2)/(2a + 3b) is

Options:

1) 2a - 3b

2) 2a + 3b

3) 2a

4) 3b

Answer: 2a - 3b

Q: 52 - 5% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 20% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 28.8 percent

2) 24 percent

3) 25 percent

4) 21 percent

Answer: 24 percent

Q: 53 - A student multiplied a number by 5/6 instead of 6/5. What is the percentage error in the calculation?

1) 44 percent

2) 30.56 percent

3) 15.28 percent

4) 22 percent

Answer: 30.56 percent

Q: 54 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 12% per annum is Rs 900. What is the value of given sum (in Rs)?

Options:

1) 125000

2) 250000

3) 62500

4) 187500

Answer: 62500

Q: 55 - Given: 6x + 2(6-x) > 2x -2 < 5x/2 - 3x/4; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 9

2) -8

3) 5

4) -9

Answer: 5

Q: 56 - At least one pair of opposite angles is congruent in a ...................

Options:

1) Cyclic quadrilateral

2) Trapezium

3) Isosceles trapezium

4) Kite

Answer: Kite

Q: 57 - A rice trader buys 25 quintals of rice for Rs 1,825. 27% rice is lost in transportation. At what rate should he sell to earn 20% proﬁt?

Options:

1) Rs 44.4 per quintal

2) Rs 120 per quintal

3) Rs 87.6 per quintal

4) Rs 115.8 per quintal

Answer: Rs 120 per quintal

Q: 58 - (1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA) is equal to? (1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA) कसक बराबर होगा?

Options:

1) (cosecA - 1)/(cosecA + 1)

2) (cosecA + 1)/(cosecA - 1)

3) (secA + 1)/(secA - 1)

4) (secA - 1)/(secA + 1)

Answer: (cosecA + 1)/(cosecA - 1)

Q: 59 - Expanded and simpliﬁcation of (x + 3)(x - 1) will be equal to

Options:

1) x2 + 2x - 3

2) x2 + 3x + 2

3) x2 - 2x + 3

4) x2 + 3x - 2

Answer: x2 + 2x - 3

Q: 60 - If 4/5th of 6/7th of a number is 216, then 8/9th of that number will be

Options:

1) 179

2) 280

3) 160

4) 269

Answer: 280

Q: 61 - In an army selection process, the ratio of selected to unselected candidates was 9:2. If 80 less had applied and 20 less selected, the ratio of selected to unselected would have been 5:1. How many candidates had applied for the process?

Options:

1) 6160

2) 1540

3) 3080

4) 9240

Answer: 3080

Q: 62 - If sin 30° + cos 45° = X, then the value of X.

Options:

1) (2√2-√3)/2

2) 4/√3

3) (1-√3)/√3

4) (1+√2)/2

Answer: (1+√2)/2

Q: 63 - Product of digits of a 2-digit number is 18. If we add 63 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. Find the number.

Options:

1) 92

2) 29

3) 36

4) 63

Answer: 29

Q: 64 - The average weight of Somdev, Gurdeep and Ritu is 85 kg. If the average weight of Somdev and Gurdeep be 79 kg and that of Gurdeep and Ritu be 73 kg, then the weight of Gurdeep is

Options:

1) 78

2) 49

3) 72

4) 90

Answer: 49

Q: 65 - If sinC + sinD =X, then the value of X is?

Options:

1) 2cos[(C+D)/2]sin[(C-D)/2]

2) 2sin[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]

3) 2cos[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]

4) 2sin[(C+D)/2]sin[(D-C)/2]

Answer: 2sin[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]

Q: 66 - 4 hrs after a goods train passed a station, another train travelling at a speed of 72 km/hr following that goods train passed through that station. If after passing the station the train overtakes the goods train in 8 hours. What is the speed of the goods train?

Options:

1) 48 km/hr

2) 57.6 km/hr

3) 72 km/hr

4) 38.4 km/hr

Answer: 48 km/hr

Q: 67 - Find co-ordinates of the mid point of the segment joining points C (3,-5) and D (-7,3).

Options:

1) (-2, -1)

2) (5, -4)

3) (-5, 4)

4) (2, 1)

Answer: (-2, -1)

Q: 68 - A line passing through the origin perpendicularly cuts the line 2x + 3y = 6 at point M. Find M?

Options:

1) (6/11, 9/11)

2) (6/7, 9/7)

3) (6/11, -9/11)

4) (-6/7, 9/7)

Answer: (6/11, 9/11)

Q: 69 - P and Q can do a project in 6 and 12 days respectively. In how many days can they complete 25% of the project if they work together?

Options:

1) 2 days

2) 4 days

3) 1 days

4) 8 days

Answer: 1 days

Q: 70 - Find the radius of the circle if the length of its arc is 33 cm whose corresponding central angle is 90° ?

Options:

1) 21 cm

2) 14 cm

3) 7 cm

4) 28 cm

Answer: 21 cm

Q: 71 - A cylindrical vessel of radius 6 cm is partially ﬁlled with water. By how much will the water level rise if a sphere of radius 5 cm is completely immersed in this water? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 6.67 cm

2) 5.56 cm

3) 6.94 cm

4) 4.63 cm

Answer: 4.63 cm

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Division/Standard Boys Girls Division A/Standard 5 30 25 Division B/Standard 5 15 25 Division C/Standard 5 40 25 Division A/Standard 6 20 40 Division B/Standard 6 10 20 Division C/Standard 6 30 40

What is the ratio of boys to girls?

Options:

1) 29 : 35

2) 35 : 29

3) 31 : 37

4) 37 : 31

Answer: 29 : 35

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Marks Number of students 40 and above 26 30 and above 42 20 and above 55 10 and above 77 0 and above 107

How many students have scored marks 20 or more but less than 40?

Options:

1) 55

2) 29

3) 42

4) 97

Answer: 29

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year GDP growth rate for the year (in %) 2011 8 2012 5 2013 -6 2014 6 2015 -8

If the GDP of the country was $1 trillion at the end of 2013, what was it at the beginning of 2015?

Options:

1) $0.94 trillion

2) $0.92 trillion

3) $1.06 trillion

4) $0.98 trillion

Answer: $1.06 trillion

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Subjects Marks Scored English 80 Hindi 40 Math 30 Science 80 Arts 30

Five points are to be deducted from the student’s average of marks scored because of poor attendance. What will be the students net average marks scored?

Options:

1) 42

2) 37

3) 52

4) 47

Answer: 47

Q: 76 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I asked the shopkeeper (A)/"Do you have change(B)/for a ﬁve hundred rupees note?"(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 77 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

things that have been discarded as worthless. Options:

1) remains

2) flotsam

3) shambles

4) havoc

Answer: flotsam

Q: 78 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

(I myself think) that this investigation is biased.

Options:

1) I think myself

2) I thought myself

3) I myself thought

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 79 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Each boy was given (A)/a toy as a parting gift,(B)/which made them happy.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 80 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The ..................with which she manages the task is remarkable.

1) calm

2) comfort

3) ease

4) satisfaction

Answer: ease

Q: 81 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

The preacher said, "May God grant peace to the departed!" Options:

1) The preacher prays that God will grant peace to the departed.

2) The preacher prayed that God would grant peace to the departed.

3) The preacher said that God may grant peace to the departed.

4) The preacher said, God may grant peace to the departed.

Answer: The preacher prayed that God would grant peace to the departed.

Q: 82 - Select the antonym of

ingestion

Options:

1) gulp

2) slug

3) excrete

4) chug

Answer: excrete

Q: 83 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Today, however, when one in four rural Indians

P-in identifying the poor are far greater

Q-is poor, our chances of being wrong

R-and one in six urban Indians

Options:

1) PRQ

2) RQP

3) QRP

4) QPR

Answer: RQP

Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. Fans (queue) for the concert tickets since early morning.

Options:

1) has queued up

2) have had queued

3) have been queuing up

4) no improvement

Answer: have been queuing up

Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

become apparent through the appearance of symptoms. Options:

1) manifest

2) distinct

3) visible

4) divulged

Answer: manifest

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

splinter

Options:

1) stub

2) share

3) chip

4) friction

Answer: chip

Q: 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

In that case,

P-put together the best gender-just

Q-practices from all Personal Laws

R-a Uniform Civil Code would simply

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) RQP

4) PQR

Answer: RPQ

Q: 88 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Wear your heart on your sleeve

Options:

1) a very bold person

2) a noble pure person

3) make one's feelings apparent

4) being overtly polite at all times

Answer: make one's feelings apparent

Q: 89 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) comando

2) coolants

3) limphoid

4) permutted

Answer: coolants

Q: 90 - Select the synonym of

spartan

Options:

1) garish

2) forgiven

3) civilized

4) brave

Answer: brave

Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The Directors failed to understand the ..................behind the decision to suspend the manager. Options:

1) belief

2) politics

3) ideology

4) rationale

Answer: rationale

Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

When it rains, it pours

Options:

1) one getting much less than what one expected

2) calamity always occurs in bad times

3) you always fall into trouble when you are least prepared

4) When something bad occurs, it usually occurs more than once

Answer: When something bad occurs, it usually occurs more than once

Q: 93 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Dark clouds have overcast the evening sky. Options:

1) By the dark clouds the evening sky was overcast.

2) The evening sky has been overcast by the dark clouds.

3) Dark clouds overcastted the evening sky.

4) The sky of the evening was overcasted by dark clouds.

Answer: The evening sky has been overcast by the dark clouds.

Q: 94 - Select the antonym of

horrify

Options:

1) affright

2) petrify

3) appall

4) soothe

Answer: soothe

Q: 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) pillages

2) spliter

3) palenes

4) bloting

Answer: pillages

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Words give reality to life. Some do better than others, offering ..................as in twenty shades of grey. They do not ..................describe reality, they create it, giving it colour, depth, and form. ..................all, what I am really interested in here is talking about just one word which reveals a great ..................about India. The word tells us about its politics, its social self, and its communities. ............................... , that word is not jugaad. It's close, but the word is matlabi.

Q: 96 - offering ..................as in twenty shades of grey. Options:

1) distinction

2) nuance

3) hint

4) implication

Answer: nuance

Q: 97 - They do not ..................describe reality

Options:

1) so

2) just

3) somewhat

4) whatsoever

Answer: just

Q: 98 - ..................all, what I am really interested in here is talking about

Options:

1) Hence

2) So

3) Henceforth

4) But

Answer: But

Q: 99 - one word which reveals a great ..................about India. Options:

1) deal

2) amount

3) quantity

4) information

Answer: deal

Q: 100 - .................., that word is not jugaad.

Options:

1) Because

2) But

3) No

4) Yes

Answer: No

