SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 8th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 Questions of 2 marks each
Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Ganga : India : : Nile : ?
Options:
1) Pakistan
2) Egypt
3) America
4) United Kingdom
Answer: Egypt
Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. RM : XG : : ER : ?
Options:
1) PK
2) LK
3) KL
4) PL
Answer: KL
Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. ET : VG : : NO : ?
ET : VG : : NO : ?
Options:
1) IM
2) MI
3) ML
4) LM
Answer: ML
Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.
97 : 63 : : 67 : ?
Options:
1) 38
2) 56
3) 42
4) 45
Answer: 42
Q: 5 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) Daman and Diu
2) Puducherry
3) Delhi
4) Chennai
Answer: Chennai
Q: 6 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) POR
2) MEF
3) TUD
4) STD
Answer: STD
Q: 7 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 636
2) 749
3) 864
4) 989
Answer: 989
Q: 8 – Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.
Options:
1) 1728
2) 2197
3) 3266
4) 2744
Answer: 3266
Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Jupiter, ? , Uranus, Neptune
Options:
1) Saturn
2) Earth
3) Pluto
4) Mercury
Answer: Saturn
Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. TP, UQ, WS, ZV, ?
Options:
1) EY
2) DZ
3) CY
4) CZ
Answer: DZ
Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. RP, DM, SQ, CL, TR, ?
Options:
1) AJ
2) US
3) DM
4) BK
Answer: BK
Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
-1, 1, 4, 9, 16, ?
Options:
1) 24
2) 27
3) 26
4) 36
Answer: 27
Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.
Statements:
(I) Some notes are coins. (II) No coin is a card.
Conclusion:
(I) All cards can be notes.
(II) Some notes are neither coins nor cards.
Options:
1) Conclusion I follows
2) Conclusion II follows
3) Neither I nor II follows
4) Both I and II follows
Answer: Neither I nor II follows
Q: 14 - If 27th December 2009 was a Thursday, then what day of the week was it on 1st March 2010?
Options:
1) Thursday
2) Friday
3) Sunday
4) Monday
Answer: Friday
Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.
i. Obstacle
ii. Obscure
iii. Obsession
iv. Obstruct
Options:
1) iii, iv, i, ii
2) i, iv, iii, ii
3) ii, iii, i, iv
4) iv, iii, ii, i
Answer: ii, iii, i, iv
Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "REMINDER" is written as "SFNJMCDQ". How is "STANDARD" written in that code language?
Options:
1) TUBOEQZE
2) CZQETUBO
3) TUBOCZQC
4) TUBOEBSE
Answer: TUBOCZQC
Q: 17 – In the following question, Select the missing number from the given series.
|
19
|
5
|
?
|
D
|
E
|
P
|
W
|
J
|
Z
Options:
1) 17
2) 18
3) 10
4) 9
Answer: 10
Q: 18 - If "A" denotes "added to", "B" denotes "divided by", "C" denotes "multiplied by" and "D" denotes "subtracted from", then 116 B 29 C 6 A 24 D 45 = ?
Options:
1) 4
2) 3
3) 5
4) 6
Answer: 3
Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?
_r_r_t_r_r_t
Options:
1) tpprpp
2) ttprrp
3) tpptpp
4) ttpprp
Answer: tpptpp
Q: 20 - A man is facing towards the east. He turns 270 degrees clockwise and then takes a right turn. Finally, he turns 90 degrees anticlockwise. Which direction is he facing now?
Options:
1) West
2) South
3) North
4) East
Answer: North
Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘DOWN’.
Options:
1) 76, 59, 21, 33
2) 95, 79, 40, 43
3) 99, 57, 30, 42
4) 69, 65, 20, 85
Answer: 95, 79, 40, 43
Q: 22 - Nishi's grandfather is the brother of Om's father. Hemant is the son of Om. How is Hemant related to Nishi?
1) Brother
2) Son
3) Cousin
4) Nephew
Answer: Cousin
Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?
Answer: 1
Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Hindu, Muslim, Indian
Options:
Answer: 2
Q: 25 – A piece is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.
Answer: 2
Q: 26 - Web pages are created by using which of the following?
Options:
1) HTTP
2) SMTP
3) HTML
4) SGML
Answer: HTML
Q: 27 - Seismometer was invented by
Options:
1) Alexander Parkes
2) Luigi Palmieri
3) Alexey Pajitnov
4) Ransom Eli Olds
Answer: Luigi Palmieri
Q: 28 - Deﬁciency of which of the following causes non-clotting of blood?
Options:
1) Vitamin C
2) Vitamin K
3) Vitamin E
4) Vitamin B12
Answer: Vitamin K
Q: 29 - The process of producing energy in plants is known as
Options:
1) Absorption
2) Reduction
3) Photosynthesis
4) Transpiration
Answer: Photosynthesis
Q: 30 - Which Virus causes Chicken Pox?
Options:
1) Rubella Virus
2) Herpes Zoster Virus
3) Rabies
4) Variola Virus
Answer: Herpes Zoster Virus
Q: 31 - Which among the following is an endothermic reaction?
Options:
1) Respiration
2) Combustion
3) Sweating
4) Burning of natural gas
Answer: Sweating
Q: 32 - Name the catalyst used in the conversion of milk into curd.
Options:
1) Pepsin
2) Invertase
3) Lactase
4) Diastase
Answer: Lactase
Q: 33 - Bibi Ka Maqbara was built by
Options:
1) Humayun
2) Azam Shah
3) Babur
4) Aurangzeb
Answer: Azam Shah
Q: 34 - In which state of India 'Bodo language' is primarily spoken ?
Options:
1) Assam
2) Karnataka
3) Rajasthan
4) Andhra Pradesh
Answer: Assam
Q: 35 - A company faces a -2.5 price elasticity of demand for its product. It is presently selling 10,000 units/month. If it wants to increase quantity sold by 6%, it must lower its price by
Options:
1) 3.50%
2) 15%
3) 2.50%
4) 2.40%
Answer: 2.40%
Q: 36 - Lowering of value of currency relative to a foreign reference currency is called ...................
Options:
1) Devaluation
2) Revaluation
3) Down valuation
4) Negative valuation
Answer: Devaluation
Q: 37 - What does BOD5 refer to?
Options:
1) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 days
2) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 hours
3) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 minutes
4) Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 Months
Answer: Biochemical Oxygen Demand in 5 days
Q: 38 - Kanha National Park saving the rare and almost extinct species of the Swamp Deer, also known as
Options:
1) Barasingha
2) Black Buck
3) Chinkara
4) Nilgai
Answer: Barasingha
Q: 39 - Which is the highest grossing movie of all time?
Options:
1) Avatar
2) Star Wars
3) Jurassic Park
4) Deadpool
Answer: Avatar
Q: 40 - Which state in India has the largest cover area of forest?
Options:
1) Uttarakhand
2) Madhya Pradesh
3) Kerala
4) Uttar Pradesh
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Q: 41 - Longest day in the Northern hemisphere is ...................
Options:
1) 21st March
2) 21st September
3) 21st June
4) 21st April
Answer: 21st June
Q: 42 - World War I broke out in the year
Options:
1) 1904
2) 1914
3) 1924
4) 1934
Answer: 1914
Q: 43 - Name the poet who wrote "Prithviraj Raso", a poem describing Prithviraj Chauhan's life.
1) Vir Siroja
2) Chand Bardai
3) Meerja Umed
4) Nur Fateh
Answer: Chand Bardai
Q: 44 - ..................is the 2016 Oscar Winner for Best Supporting Actress.
Options:
1) Alicia Vikander
2) Jennifer Jason Leigh
3) Rooney Mara
4) Kate Winslet
Answer: Alicia Vikander
Q: 45 - For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, is Newton's
Options:
1) First law
2) Second law
3) Third law
4) Fourth law
Answer: Third law
Q: 46 - Which among the following is false about displacement?
Options:
1) It can be positive, negative or zero
2) Displacement is never greater than Distance
3) Its SI unit is meter
4) It is always positive
Answer: It is always positive
Q: 47 - The Governor takes the oath of ofﬁce by
Options:
1) Chief Justice of High Court
2) Chief Justice of India
3) President of India
4) Vice President of India
Answer: Chief Justice of High Court
Q: 48 - Which fundamental right is abolished by the 44th Amendment?
1) Right to Liberty
2) Right to Property
3) Right to Equality
4) Right to Religion
Answer: Right to Property
Q: 49 - In which sport in Asian Games, India has won maximum Gold Medals?
Options:
1) Athletics
2) Hockey
3) Wrestling
4) Shooting
Answer: Athletics
Q: 50 - "An Extraordinary Life, An Indian Destiny" is a biography on
Options:
1) Manmohan Singh
2) Sonia Gandhi
3) Shashi Tharoor
4) Indira Gandhi
Answer: Sonia Gandhi
Q: 51 - What is the value of (4a2 - 9b2)/(2a + 3b) is
Options:
1) 2a - 3b
2) 2a + 3b
3) 2a
4) 3b
Answer: 2a - 3b
Q: 52 - 5% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 20% cash back. What is the effective discount?
Options:
1) 28.8 percent
2) 24 percent
3) 25 percent
4) 21 percent
Answer: 24 percent
Q: 53 - A student multiplied a number by 5/6 instead of 6/5. What is the percentage error in the calculation?
1) 44 percent
2) 30.56 percent
3) 15.28 percent
4) 22 percent
Answer: 30.56 percent
Q: 54 - The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 12% per annum is Rs 900. What is the value of given sum (in Rs)?
Options:
1) 125000
2) 250000
3) 62500
4) 187500
Answer: 62500
Q: 55 - Given: 6x + 2(6-x) > 2x -2 < 5x/2 - 3x/4; then x can take which of the following values?
Options:
1) 9
2) -8
3) 5
4) -9
Answer: 5
Q: 56 - At least one pair of opposite angles is congruent in a ...................
Options:
1) Cyclic quadrilateral
2) Trapezium
3) Isosceles trapezium
4) Kite
Answer: Kite
Q: 57 - A rice trader buys 25 quintals of rice for Rs 1,825. 27% rice is lost in transportation. At what rate should he sell to earn 20% proﬁt?
Options:
1) Rs 44.4 per quintal
2) Rs 120 per quintal
3) Rs 87.6 per quintal
4) Rs 115.8 per quintal
Answer: Rs 120 per quintal
Q: 58 - (1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA) is equal to? (1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA) कसक बराबर होगा?
Options:
1) (cosecA - 1)/(cosecA + 1)
2) (cosecA + 1)/(cosecA - 1)
3) (secA + 1)/(secA - 1)
4) (secA - 1)/(secA + 1)
Answer: (cosecA + 1)/(cosecA - 1)
Q: 59 - Expanded and simpliﬁcation of (x + 3)(x - 1) will be equal to
Options:
1) x2 + 2x - 3
2) x2 + 3x + 2
3) x2 - 2x + 3
4) x2 + 3x - 2
Answer: x2 + 2x - 3
Q: 60 - If 4/5th of 6/7th of a number is 216, then 8/9th of that number will be
Options:
1) 179
2) 280
3) 160
4) 269
Answer: 280
Q: 61 - In an army selection process, the ratio of selected to unselected candidates was 9:2. If 80 less had applied and 20 less selected, the ratio of selected to unselected would have been 5:1. How many candidates had applied for the process?
Options:
1) 6160
2) 1540
3) 3080
4) 9240
Answer: 3080
Q: 62 - If sin 30° + cos 45° = X, then the value of X.
Options:
1) (2√2-√3)/2
2) 4/√3
3) (1-√3)/√3
4) (1+√2)/2
Answer: (1+√2)/2
Q: 63 - Product of digits of a 2-digit number is 18. If we add 63 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. Find the number.
Options:
1) 92
2) 29
3) 36
4) 63
Answer: 29
Q: 64 - The average weight of Somdev, Gurdeep and Ritu is 85 kg. If the average weight of Somdev and Gurdeep be 79 kg and that of Gurdeep and Ritu be 73 kg, then the weight of Gurdeep is
Options:
1) 78
2) 49
3) 72
4) 90
Answer: 49
Q: 65 - If sinC + sinD =X, then the value of X is?
Options:
1) 2cos[(C+D)/2]sin[(C-D)/2]
2) 2sin[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]
3) 2cos[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]
4) 2sin[(C+D)/2]sin[(D-C)/2]
Answer: 2sin[(C+D)/2]cos[(C-D)/2]
Q: 66 - 4 hrs after a goods train passed a station, another train travelling at a speed of 72 km/hr following that goods train passed through that station. If after passing the station the train overtakes the goods train in 8 hours. What is the speed of the goods train?
Options:
1) 48 km/hr
2) 57.6 km/hr
3) 72 km/hr
4) 38.4 km/hr
Answer: 48 km/hr
Q: 67 - Find co-ordinates of the mid point of the segment joining points C (3,-5) and D (-7,3).
Options:
1) (-2, -1)
2) (5, -4)
3) (-5, 4)
4) (2, 1)
Answer: (-2, -1)
Q: 68 - A line passing through the origin perpendicularly cuts the line 2x + 3y = 6 at point M. Find M?
Options:
1) (6/11, 9/11)
2) (6/7, 9/7)
3) (6/11, -9/11)
4) (-6/7, 9/7)
Answer: (6/11, 9/11)
Q: 69 - P and Q can do a project in 6 and 12 days respectively. In how many days can they complete 25% of the project if they work together?
Options:
1) 2 days
2) 4 days
3) 1 days
4) 8 days
Answer: 1 days
Q: 70 - Find the radius of the circle if the length of its arc is 33 cm whose corresponding central angle is 90° ?
Options:
1) 21 cm
2) 14 cm
3) 7 cm
4) 28 cm
Answer: 21 cm
Q: 71 - A cylindrical vessel of radius 6 cm is partially ﬁlled with water. By how much will the water level rise if a sphere of radius 5 cm is completely immersed in this water? (Take π = 22/7)
Options:
1) 6.67 cm
2) 5.56 cm
3) 6.94 cm
4) 4.63 cm
Answer: 4.63 cm
Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Division/Standard
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Division A/Standard 5
|
30
|
25
|
Division B/Standard 5
|
15
|
25
|
Division C/Standard 5
|
40
|
25
|
Division A/Standard 6
|
20
|
40
|
Division B/Standard 6
|
10
|
20
|
Division C/Standard 6
|
30
|
40
What is the ratio of boys to girls?
Options:
1) 29 : 35
2) 35 : 29
3) 31 : 37
4) 37 : 31
Answer: 29 : 35
Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Marks
|
Number of students
|
40 and above
|
26
|
30 and above
|
42
|
20 and above
|
55
|
10 and above
|
77
|
0 and above
|
107
How many students have scored marks 20 or more but less than 40?
Options:
1) 55
2) 29
3) 42
4) 97
Answer: 29
Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Year
|
GDP growth rate for the year (in %)
|
2011
|
8
|
2012
|
5
|
2013
|
-6
|
2014
|
6
|
2015
|
-8
If the GDP of the country was $1 trillion at the end of 2013, what was it at the beginning of 2015?
Options:
1) $0.94 trillion
2) $0.92 trillion
3) $1.06 trillion
4) $0.98 trillion
Answer: $1.06 trillion
Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.
|
Subjects
|
Marks Scored
|
English
|
80
|
Hindi
|
40
|
Math
|
30
|
Science
|
80
|
Arts
|
30
Five points are to be deducted from the student’s average of marks scored because of poor attendance. What will be the students net average marks scored?
Options:
1) 42
2) 37
3) 52
4) 47
Answer: 47
Q: 76 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.
I asked the shopkeeper (A)/"Do you have change(B)/for a ﬁve hundred rupees note?"(C)/No error(D) Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: C
Q: 77 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.
things that have been discarded as worthless. Options:
1) remains
2) flotsam
3) shambles
4) havoc
Answer: flotsam
Q: 78 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.
(I myself think) that this investigation is biased.
Options:
1) I think myself
2) I thought myself
3) I myself thought
4) no improvement
Answer: no improvement
Q: 79 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.
Each boy was given (A)/a toy as a parting gift,(B)/which made them happy.(C)/No error(D) Options:
1) A
2) B
3) C
4) D
Answer: D
Q: 80 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
The ..................with which she manages the task is remarkable.
1) calm
2) comfort
3) ease
4) satisfaction
Answer: ease
Q: 81 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.
The preacher said, "May God grant peace to the departed!" Options:
1) The preacher prays that God will grant peace to the departed.
2) The preacher prayed that God would grant peace to the departed.
3) The preacher said that God may grant peace to the departed.
4) The preacher said, God may grant peace to the departed.
Answer: The preacher prayed that God would grant peace to the departed.
Q: 82 - Select the antonym of
ingestion
Options:
1) gulp
2) slug
3) excrete
4) chug
Answer: excrete
Q: 83 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.
Today, however, when one in four rural Indians
P-in identifying the poor are far greater
Q-is poor, our chances of being wrong
R-and one in six urban Indians
Options:
1) PRQ
2) RQP
3) QRP
4) QPR
Answer: RQP
Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. Fans (queue) for the concert tickets since early morning.
Options:
1) has queued up
2) have had queued
3) have been queuing up
4) no improvement
Answer: have been queuing up
Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.
become apparent through the appearance of symptoms. Options:
1) manifest
2) distinct
3) visible
4) divulged
Answer: manifest
Q: 86 - Select the synonym of
splinter
Options:
1) stub
2) share
3) chip
4) friction
Answer: chip
Q: 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.
In that case,
P-put together the best gender-just
Q-practices from all Personal Laws
R-a Uniform Civil Code would simply
1) RPQ
2) QRP
3) RQP
4) PQR
Answer: RPQ
Q: 88 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
Wear your heart on your sleeve
Options:
1) a very bold person
2) a noble pure person
3) make one's feelings apparent
4) being overtly polite at all times
Answer: make one's feelings apparent
Q: 89 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) comando
2) coolants
3) limphoid
4) permutted
Answer: coolants
Q: 90 - Select the synonym of
spartan
Options:
1) garish
2) forgiven
3) civilized
4) brave
Answer: brave
Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.
The Directors failed to understand the ..................behind the decision to suspend the manager. Options:
1) belief
2) politics
3) ideology
4) rationale
Answer: rationale
Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.
When it rains, it pours
Options:
1) one getting much less than what one expected
2) calamity always occurs in bad times
3) you always fall into trouble when you are least prepared
4) When something bad occurs, it usually occurs more than once
Answer: When something bad occurs, it usually occurs more than once
Q: 93 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.
Dark clouds have overcast the evening sky. Options:
1) By the dark clouds the evening sky was overcast.
2) The evening sky has been overcast by the dark clouds.
3) Dark clouds overcastted the evening sky.
4) The sky of the evening was overcasted by dark clouds.
Answer: The evening sky has been overcast by the dark clouds.
Q: 94 - Select the antonym of
horrify
Options:
1) affright
2) petrify
3) appall
4) soothe
Answer: soothe
Q: 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.
Options:
1) pillages
2) spliter
3) palenes
4) bloting
Answer: pillages
Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.
Words give reality to life. Some do better than others, offering ..................as in twenty shades of grey. They do not ..................describe reality, they create it, giving it colour, depth, and form. ..................all, what I am really interested in here is talking about just one word which reveals a great ..................about India. The word tells us about its politics, its social self, and its communities. ............................... , that word is not jugaad. It's close, but the word is matlabi.
Q: 96 - offering ..................as in twenty shades of grey. Options:
1) distinction
2) nuance
3) hint
4) implication
Answer: nuance
Q: 97 - They do not ..................describe reality
Options:
1) so
2) just
3) somewhat
4) whatsoever
Answer: just
Q: 98 - ..................all, what I am really interested in here is talking about
Options:
1) Hence
2) So
3) Henceforth
4) But
Answer: But
Q: 99 - one word which reveals a great ..................about India. Options:
1) deal
2) amount
3) quantity
4) information
Answer: deal
Q: 100 - .................., that word is not jugaad.
Options:
1) Because
2) But
3) No
4) Yes
Answer: No
Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test