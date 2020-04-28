SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 18th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country and due to COVID-19 Lockdown the exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 18th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 18th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Exactly : Precisely :: Evidently : ?

Options:

1) Happily

2) Distinctly

3) Apparently

4) Hesitatingly

Answer: Distinctly

Q: 2 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. EGIK : VTRP :: DFHJ : ?

Options:

1) WSQU

2) WSUQ

3) WUSQ

4) WUSP

Answer: WUSQ

Q: 3 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. ERASE : FSBTF :: MAGIC : ?

Options:

1) NHBJD

2) NBHGD

3) NBJHD

4) NBHJD

Answer: NBHJD

Q: 4 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

8 : 27: : 9 : ?

Options:

1) 31

2) 30

3) 17

4) 32

Answer: 30

Q: 5 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Armchair

2) Sofa

3) Table

4) Paperweight

Answer: Paperweight

Q: 6 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) JPM

2) DJG

3) BHE

4) SDA

Answer: SDA

Q: 7 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 156

2) 200

3) 182

4) 240

Answer: 200

Q: 8 ­ Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 462

2) 297

3) 674

4) 891

Answer: 674

Q: 9 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Khilji dynasty, ? , Sayyid dynasty, Lodi dynasty

Options:

1) Mughal dynasty

2) Sur dynasty

3) Tughlaq dynasty

4) Slave dynasty

Answer: Tughlaq dynasty

Q: 10 ­ A seris is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. ZBJ, YCK, XDL, ?

Options:

1) VMW

2) WDM

3) WEM

4) WFM

Answer: WEM

Q: 11 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. AT, DR, GP, JN, ?

Options:

1) MJ

2) MN

3) MK

4) ML

Answer: ML

Q: 12 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

3, 4, 12, 48, ?

Options:

1) 426

2) 576

3) 467

4) 512

Answer: 576

Q: 13 ­ In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Demand of wooden furniture has gone down in an aggregate scenario.

(II) Wooden furniture has been replaced by fiber or plastic made furniture.

Conclusion:

(I) Wooden furniture needs more maintenance and it is difficult to handle.

(II) Plastic furniture is termite free and can be easily handled.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Conclusion I and II both follow

Q: 14 ­ Amit's age is four times the age of Babli. Babli's age is three times the age of Priya. If the present age of Priya is 5 years, what is the present age (in years) of Amit?

Options:

1) 65

2) 45

3) 55

4) 60

Answer: 60

Q: 15 ­ Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Harmony

ii. Harness

iii. Honey

iv. Harangue

Options:

1) iii,ii,i,iv

2) iv,i,iii,ii

3) iv,ii,i,iii

4) iv,i,ii,iii

Answer: iv,i,ii,iii

Q: 16 ­ In a certain code language, "CUTE" is written as "9251" and "REST" is written as "4135". How is "RESCUE" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 413921

2) 431291

3) 423911

4) 413912

Answer: 413921

Q: 17 In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

B A B C C D Y P ?

Options:

1) E

2) D

3) J

4) H

Answer: J

Q: 18 ­ If "A" means "subtraction", "B" means "division", "C" means "addition" and "D" means "multiplication", then

294 B 6 A 30 C 31 D 4 = ?

Options:

1) 16

2) 156

3) 143

4) 163

Answer: 143

Q: 19 ­ In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it? W_YZ_X_ZW_Y_

Options:

1) ZWZXX

2) YWYYZ

3) XWYYZ

4) XWYXZ

Answer: XWYXZ

Q: 20 ­ Ankita travels 35 km towards the west, takes a right turn and travels 50 km more. Next, she takes another right turn and travels 35 km in that direction. How far is she now from her original position?

Options:

1) 75 km

2) 25 km

3) 50 km

4) 20 km

Answer: 50 km

Q: 21 ­ A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘Y’ can be represented by 21, 03 etc. and ‘U’ can be represented by 96, 67 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘COME’.

Options:

1) 11,44,58, 01

2) 23,65,13, 77

3) 85,57,12,87

4) 34, 20,76,99

Answer: 34, 20,76,99

Q: 22 ­ Introducing a boy, a man says, "He is the son of the brother of my grandfather's son." How is the boy related to the man?

Options:

1) Brother

2) Grandfather

3) Nephew

4) Cousin

Answer: Cousin

Q: 23 ­If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 ­ Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Biosphere, Hydrosphere, Atmosphere

Options:

Answer: 1

Q: 25 ­A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 1

Q: 26 which temple is built in the form of the chariot of Surya, the Sun God with 24 wheels?

Options:

1) Soorya Narayana Temple

2) Dakshinaraka Temple

3) Surya Pahar Temple

4) Konark Sun Temple

Answer: Konark Sun Temple

Q: 27 ­ Kangana Ranaut has won how many National awards?

Options:

1) 4

2) 3

3) 2

4) 1

Answer: 3

Q: 28 ­ Vitamin A is also known as .............

Options:

1) Thiamine

2) Riboflavin

3) Retinol

4) Calciferol

Answer: Retinol

Q: 29 ­ Some roots, called ............, arise from an organ other than the radicle.

Options:

1) tap roots

2) stilt roots

3) fibrous roots

4) adventitious roots

Answer: adventitious roots

Q: 30 ­ Spiders belong to which class of animals?

Options:

1) Arachnids

2) Aves

3) Gastropods

4) Anthozoa

Answer: Arachnids

Q: 31 ­ Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Bromine

2) Zinc

3) Lead

4) Calcium

Answer: Bromine

Q: 32 ­ Ethane gas has a slightly ............taste.

Options:

1) sweet

2) bitter

3) sour

4) salty

Answer: sweet

Q: 33 ­ ROM in computer science stands for?

Options:

1) Random Only Memory

2) Read Out Memory

3) Read Only Memory

4) Rotation Only Memory

Answer: Read Only Memory

Q: 34 ­ Which among the following is not a folk dance form of Kerala?

Options:

1) Kathakali

2) Thullal

3) Kaikottikali

4) Chappeli

Answer: Chappeli

Q: 35 ­ The minimum price at which I was willing to sell my old TV was Rs 37,000. I quoted Rs 50,000 while selling it, but it sold for Rs 42,000. This transaction generated .............

Options:

1) Rs 5000 worth of consumer surplus

2) Rs 8000 worth of consumer surplus

3) Rs 5000 worth of producer surplus

4) Rs 8000 worth of producer surplus

Answer: Rs 5000 worth of producer surplus

Q: 36 ­ ............is a good whose quantity demanded decreases when consumer income rises.

Options:

1) Veblen good

2) normal good

3) exclusive good

4) inferior good

Answer: inferior good

Q: 37 ­ Which of the following processes is responsible for causing rain?

Options:

1) Filtration

2) Evaporation and Condensation

3) Evaporation

4) Condensation

Answer: Evaporation and Condensation

Q: 38 ­ Manas National Park is in which state?

Options:

1) Orissa

2) Maharashtra

3) Assam

4) Sikkim

Answer: Assam

Q: 39 ­ Who sang the song "Jag Ghoomeya" from the Movie Sultan?

Options:

1) Sonu Nigam

2) Shaan

3) Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

4) Arijit

Answer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Q: 40 ­ Marble is a metamorphic rock of .............

Options:

1) Sandstone

2) Limestone

3) Granite

4) Clay

Answer: Limestone

Q: 41 ­ Which city is located on the banks of the river Chambal?

Options:

1) Ahmedabad

2) Ayodhya

3) Badrinath

4) Kota

Answer: Kota

Q: 42 ­ The battle of Tarain was fought between Prithviraj Chauhan and .............

Options:

1) Mahmood Gaznabi

2) Muhammad Ghori

3) Babar

4) Humayun

Answer: Muhammad Ghori

Q: 43 ­ World War II started in the year?

Options:

1) 1914

2) 1919

3) 1939

4) 1945

Answer: 1939

Q: 44 ­ ISRO built India's first satellite known as .............

Options:

1) Aryabhata

2) Bhaskara

3) Rohini

4) Insat 1A

Answer: Aryabhata

Q: 45 ­ The value of acceleration due to gravity (g) at a distance of 2R from the surface of earth, where R is the radius of earth is .............

Options:

1) g/3

2) g/4

3) g/9

4) g/2

Answer: g/9

Q: 46 ­ The unit of which physical quantity is not pascal?

Options:

1) Moment of inertia

2) Pressure

3) Stress

4) Young's modulus

Answer: Moment of inertia

Q: 47 ­ What is the full form of the Indian Political Party, "AITC"?

Options:

1) All India Trinamool Congress

2) All India Telugu Congress

3) All India Telugu Communist

4) All India Trinamool Communist

Answer: All India Trinamool Congress

Q: 48 ­ The number of parliamentary seats (Rajya Sabha) of Karnataka is .............

Options:

1) 12

2) 16

3) 18

4) 31

Answer: 12

Q: 49 ­ Apurvi Chandela is related to .............

Options:

1) Boxing

2) Archery

3) Swimming

4) Shooting

Answer: Shooting

Q: 50 ­ Who wrote the book "The Broken Wing"?

Options:

1) APJ Abdul Kalam

2) Kiran Bedi

3) Sarojini Naidu

4) Premchand

Answer: Sarojini Naidu

Q: 51 ­ A factory buys 10 machines. 1 Machine­A, 4 Machine­B and rest Machine­C. Prices of the machines are Rs 90000, Rs 40000 and Rs 40000 respectively. Calculate the average cost of these machines?

Options:

1) 56666.6

2) 68333.3

3) 45000

4) 43500

Answer: 45000

Q: 52 ­ The reciprocal of the sum of the reciprocals of 8/7 and 5/6 is:

Options:

1) 83/40

2) 42/83

3) 83/42

4) 40/83

Answer: 40/83

Q: 53 ­ If 3x ­ 2(4 ­ 3x) < 2x ­ 5 < 3x + 3; then the value of x is

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 5

4) 0

Answer: 0

Q: 54 ­ Simplify (b2x3a2z4)*(b2x4a4z3)/(a3b2z4)

Options:

1) b2x7a3z3

2) b3x7a3z3

3) b2x5a3z3

4) b2x7a3z2

Answer: b2x7a3z3

Q: 55 ­ A sum fetched a total simple interest of Rs. 9648 at the rate of 12% per year in 6 years. What is the sum?

Options:

1) Rs 16080

2) Rs 10720

3) Rs 8040

4) Rs 13400

Answer: Rs 13400

Q: 56 ­ A shopkeeper, sold dried apricots at the rate Rs 1,310 a kg and bears a loss of 13%. Now if he decides to sell it at Rs 1,441 per kg, what will be the result?

Options:

1) 8.6 percent loss

2) 4.3 percent gain

3) 4.3 percent loss

4) 8.6 percent gain

Answer: 4.3 percent loss

Q: 57 ­ If cos 240° = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) ­1/√2

2) ­√3/2

3) 1/2

4) ­1/2

Answer: ­1/2

Q: 58 ­ 3 hrs after a goods train passed a station, another train travelling at a speed of 88 km/hr following that goods train passed through that station. If after passing the station the train overtakes the goods train in 8 hours. What is the speed of the goods train?

Options:

1) 76.8 km/hr

2) 64 km/hr

3) 96 km/hr

4) 51.2 km/hr

Answer: 64 km/hr

Q: 59 ­ If a + b = 9 and a2 + b2 = 61, then ab is

Options:

1) 20

2) 10

3) 81

4) 142

Answer: 10

Q: 60 ­ Reflection of the point (­2,5) in the x­axis is

Options:

1) (2,5)

2) (2,­5)

3) (­2,5)

4) (­2,­5)

Answer: (­2,­5)

Q: 61 ­ The price of an article is discounted by 25%, to restore to its original value, the new price must be increased by

Options:

1) 57 percent

2) 36.31 percent

3) 71.25 percent

4) 33.33 percent

Answer: 33.33 percent

Q: 62 ­ If 1/√(1+tan2A) = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) cosA

2) sinA

3) cosecA

4) secA

Answer: cosA

Q: 63 ­ 20% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 5% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 24 percent

2) 25.2 percent

3) 25 percent

4) 6 percent

Answer: 24 percent

Q: 64 ­ A wooden bowl is in shape of a hollow hemisphere of internal radius 8 cm and thickness 1 cm. Find the total surface area of the bowl?

Options:

1) 964.85 sq cms

2) 1125.14 sq cms

3) 1687.71 sq cms

4) 281.29 sq cms

Answer: 964.85 sq cms

Q: 65 ­ If 6A = 7B = 5C; find A : B : C

Options:

1) 42:30:35

2) 30:35:42

3) 5:7:6

4) 35:30:42

Answer: 35:30:42

Q: 66 ­ Abhinav is 2 times as good a workman as Balwant and therefore is able to finish a job in 36 days less than Balwant. Working together, they can do it in

Options:

1) 12 days

2) 6 days

3) 18 days

4) 24 days

Answer: 24 days

Q: 67 ­ The first and last terms of an arithmetic progression are 23 and ­42. What is the sum of the series if it has 14 terms?

Options:

1) ­91

2) ­133

3) 93

4) 133

Answer: ­133

Q: 68 ­ What is the equation of the line passing through the point (0,­4) and making an angle of ­45° with the positive x­axis?

Options:

1) x + y = 4

2) x ­ y = ­4

3) x + y = ­4

4) x ­ y = 4

Answer: x + y = ­4

Q: 69 ­ In a Rhombus ABCD, measure of angle CAB is 30°, what is the measure of angle ABC?

Options:

1) 60°

2) 120°

3) 90°

4) 150°

Answer: 120°

Q: 70 ­ In which of the following quadrilaterals only one pair of opposite angles is supplementary?

Options:

1) Isosceles Trapezium

2) Parallelogram

3) Cyclic quadrilateral

4) Rectangle

Answer: Cyclic quadrilateral

Q: 71 ­ What is the value of √[(1 + sinA)/(1 ­ sinA)]?

Options:

1) secA ­ tanA

2) cosecA + tanA

3) secA + tanA

4) cosecA ­ tanA

Answer: secA + tanA

Q: 72 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Boys Girls Medical 25 70 Engineering 75 35

What percent students who chose Engineering are girls?

Options:

1) 17.07

2) 33.33

3) 46.67

4) 31.82

Answer: 31.82

Q: 73 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Cumulative Production January 600 February 1200 March 1900 April 2310 May 2860 June 3210

How many cars were manufactured in the month of April and May?

Options:

1) 1110

2) 900

3) 960

4) 5170

Answer: 960

Q: 74 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Day of the week Distance jogged (in kms) Monday 0.5 Tuesday 3 Wednesday 0.5 Thursday 2.5 Friday 2 Saturday 3.5 Sunday 1

If 400 Calories are burned by jogging 5km, how many calories were burnt in the given week?

Options:

1) 990 calories

2) 1090 calories

3) 1040 calories

4) 940 calories

Answer: 1040 calories

Q: 75 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Items Yearly Expense in Rs Lakhs Raw Materials 9 Labour 7 Rent 4 Interest 3 Taxes 3

Labour and Taxes are what Percent of total expenses?

Options:

1) 45.71 percent

2) 31.21 percent

3) 23.96 percent

4) 38.46 percent

Answer: 38.46 percent

Q: 76 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Ravi had committed a mistake.

Options:

1) A mistake has been committed by Ravi.

2) A mistake had been committed by Ravi.

3) A mistake was committed by Ravi.

4) A mistake is committed by Ravi.

Answer: A mistake had been committed by Ravi.

Q: 77 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) comands

2) prigish

3) adhesive

4) serenly

Answer: adhesive

Q: 78 ­ Select the antonym of

endeavour

Options:

1) passive

2) buck

3) assay

4) intend

Answer: passive

Q: 79 ­ In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

To understand the nature of electromagnetic radiation, it is imperative that we grasp the ............nature of light.

Options:

1) twice

2) dual

3) double

4) dichotomous

Answer: dual

Q: 80 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To put the cat among the pigeons

Options:

1) To hunt easy prey

2) To be different in a group where everybody is alike

3) To do something that is likely to cause controversy

4) When the entire group feels trapped in a bad situation

Answer: To do something that is likely to cause controversy

Q: 81 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

He spent a third

P­was of any consequence

Q­made sure that none of them

R­of the time describing his tax proposals, but

Options:

1) QRP

2) QPR

3) PRQ

4) RQP

Answer: RQP

Q: 82 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The temple is(A)/within a hundred yards(B)/from my house(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 83 ­ Select the synonym of

to moan

Options:

1) to sigh

2) to beam

3) to smirk

4) to simper

Answer: to sigh

Q: 84 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

deserving reward or praise

Options:

1) meritorious

2) honourable

3) virtuous

4) noble

Answer: meritorious

Q: 85 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The candidate was likely to win the assembly elections (with the) sweeping majority.

Options:

1) by the

2) with a

3) by a

4) no improvement

Answer: by a

Q: 86 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

I am certain that(A)/the officer is not only(B)/greedy but corrupt.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 87 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

‘Do you have anything to tell me, little princess?' asked the king.

Options:

1) The king ask the little princess if she have anything to tell him.

2) The king asked the little princess that if she had anything to tell him.

3) The king said to the little princess if she had anything to say to him.

4) The king asked the little princess whether she had anything to tell him.

Answer: The king asked the little princess whether she had anything to tell him.

Q: 88 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

involving or showing violence and bloodshed

Options:

1) inundate

2) gory

3) sanguine

4) imbrue

Answer: gory

Q: 89 ­ Select the antonym of

beleaguer

Options:

1) gnaw

2) assist

3) badger

4) pester

Answer: assist

Q: 90 ­ In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The special court was ............without having reached any decision on the case.

Options:

1) adjourned

2) dispersed

3) postponed

4) recessed

Answer: adjourned

Q: 91 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) bloting

2) terrazo

3) gulible

4) pyroxene

Answer: pyroxene

Q: 92 ­ Select the synonym of

melodramatic

Options:

1) tranquil

2) halcyon

3) bucolic

4) theatrical

Answer: theatrical

Q: 93 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The yatra focussed P­for poor and Q­marginalised communities

R­on access to development and dignity

Options:

1) RQP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QRP

Answer: RPQ

Q: 94 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to shoot the breeze

Options:

1) To do random acts hoping one will be successful

2) To have a casual conversation

3) To release stomach gases

4) To brag about some mild achievement

Answer: To have a casual conversation

Q: 95 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

It was hard to believe that she (were) dead for three months.

Options:

1) was

2) has been

3) is

4) no improvement

Answer: has been

­Directions 96 to 100: In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

............being an intangible idea, the nation is quite real because it is a shared idea. ............of nationhood are important for this sharing to be reliably reproduced, which is why we have familiar ............to memory like maps, flags, or the figure of Mother India. National symbols are extremely powerful ............they connect to compressed reservoirs of intense.............

Q: 96 ............being an intangible idea

Options:

1) Inspite

2) Although

3) Despite of

4) Despite

Answer: Despite

Q: 97 ............of nationhood are important

Options:

1) Symbols

2) Badges

3) Emblems

4) Figures

Answer: Symbols

Q: 98 ­we have familiar ............to memory like maps, flags, or the figure of Mother India.

Options:

1) assistance

2) aids

3) help

4) support

Answer: aids

Q: 99 ­National symbols are extremely powerful ............

Options:

1) since

2) because

3) so

4) thereof

Answer: because

Q: 100 ­they connect to compressed reservoirs of intense .............

Options:

1) compassion

2) empathy

3) emotion

4) elation

Answer: emotion

