SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 3rd February 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 3rd February 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. The same exam was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 3rd February 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 3rd February 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q. 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Five Point Someone : Chetan Bhagat : : Swami and Friends : ?

Options:

1) William Shakespeare

2) R.K. Narayan

3) Charles Dickens

4) Rabindra Nath Tagore

Answer: R.K. Narayan

Q. 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. EFG : OPQ : : ? : STU

Options:

1) GHI

2) LMN

3) JKL

4) IJK

Answer: IJK

Q. 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

? : GA : : QR : JI

Options:

1) KN

2) RS

3) NQ

4) TZ

Answer: TZ

Q. 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

14 : 30 : : 16 : ?

Options:

1) 68

2) 36

3) 34

4) 56

Answer: 34

Q. 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Singareni

2) Raniganj

3) Jharia

4) Narora

Answer: Narora

Q. 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) ZBD

2) JLN

3) QSU

4) NOP

Answer: NOP

Q. 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 1356

2) 5497

3) 8764

4) 9943

Answer: 1356

Q. 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 79

2) 59

3) 53

4) 75

Answer: 75

Q. 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, APJ Abdul Kalam,?

Options:

1) Rajendra Prasad

2) K.R.Narayanan

3) Shankar Dyal Sharma

4) V.V.Giri

Answer: K.R.Narayanan

Q. 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. DE, HI, LM,?

Options:

1) QA

2) PR

3) PQ

4) PU

Answer: PQ

Q. 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. PR, VX, BD, ?

Options:

1) EF

2) HI

3) HJ

4) HK

Answer: HJ

Q. 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

4, 13, 40, 121, ?

Options:

1) 350

2) 360

3) 364

4) 362

Answer: 364

Q. 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) 28 athletes are facing legal cases due to doping incidents.

(II) The new wave of Olympic doping cases is based on evidences.

Conclusions:

(I) The report of doping is based on the test that happen.

(II) Doping practice is very common these days among athletes.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q. 14 - There are ﬁve boys Prem, Raju, Sundar,Hari and Ompal. Raju has more share of land than Sundar but lesser than Prem.Ompal has the least share and Hari has lesser share of land than Sundar. Who owns the highest share of land?

Options:

1) Sundar

2) Raju

3) Hari

4) Prem

Answer: Prem

Q. 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary. i. Permanence

ii. Permanent iii. Permafrost iv. Permeability

Options:

1) ii, iii, iv, i

2) iii, ii, i, iv

3) iv, ii, i, iii

4) iii, i, ii, iv

Answer: iii, i, ii, iv

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q. 16 - In a certain code language, "TOAST" is written as "03210" and "RIGID" is written as "45759". How is "DOOR" written in that code language?

Options:

1) 9331

2) 9334

3) 3390

4) 1314

Answer: 9334

Q. 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

3 12 24 4 5 7 5 13 ?

Options:

1) 17

2) 18

3) 22

4) 25

Answer: 25

Q. 18 - If "+" means "minus", "x" means "divided by", "÷" means "plus" and "-" means "multiplied by", then

81 x 9 + 10 – 6 ÷ 5 = ?

Options:

1) 46

2) -46

3) -47

4) -74

Answer: -46

Q. 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

a_c_e_b_de

Options:

1) acab

2) abcd

3) bdac

4) abdc

Answer: bdac

Q. 20 - Amit is facing north. He turns 90° right and walks for 50 m, then turns towards the south and walks 50 m, then turns right to walk for another 50 m and from there, he walks 50 m towards north. In which direction/position is he from his original position?

Options:

1) South-west

2) At the original position

3) North-east

4) North-west

Answer: At the original position

Q. 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 43 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 58 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘HAIRY’.

Options:

1) 03,33,57,77,99

2) 03,33,57,78,96

3) 03,33,57,78,99

4) 03,33,75,79,99

Answer: 03,33,57,78,99

Q. 22 - Introducing a boy, a girl says, "He is the son of the sister of my mother's brother." How is the boy related to the girl?

Options:

1) Cousin

2) Brother-in-law

3) Father-in-law

4) Niece

Answer: Cousin

Q. 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 2

Q. 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Politician, Minister, Human

Options:

Answer: 2

Q. 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given Answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 1

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q. 26 - Group of Monuments at Hampi is in .

Options:

1) Karnataka

2) Madhya Pradesh

3) Maharashtra

4) Rajasthan

Answer: Karnataka

Q. 27 - Which movie has not won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film?

Options:

1) Court

2) Taare Zameen Par

3) Baahubali: The Beginning

4) Ship of Theseus

Answer: Taare Zameen Par

Q. 28 - Bambusa dendrocalmus is the scientiﬁc name of .

Options:

1) Banyan

2) Papaya

3) Bamboo

4) Pomegranate

Answer: Bamboo

Q. 29 - Acinonyx Jubatus is the scientiﬁc name of .

Options:

1) Bear

2) Horse

3) Cheetah

4) Zebra

Answer: Cheetah

Q. 30 - Atomic number of which of the following elements is greater than that of Zinc

Options:

1) Copper

2) Iron

3) Chromium

4) Bromine

Answer: Bromine

Q. 31 - Commonly used abbreviation SEO in computer science stands for?

Options:

1) System Engine Optimization

2) Search Engine Optimization

3) Structured Engine Optimization

4) Single Engine Optimization

Answer: Search Engine Optimization

Q. 32 - Chang Lo is a folk dance of .

Options:

1) Arunachal Pradesh

2) Punjab

3) Assam

4) Nagaland

Answer: Nagaland

Q. 33 - If one more cobbler is hired the output of a shoe making unit will increase from 50 pairs of shoes to 55 pairs per day, but then the shoe making unit will have to reduce the price of a pair of shoes from Rs 3200 to Rs 3000 per pair to sell the additional output, the marginal revenue product of the last cobbler is

Options:

1) Rs 1000

2) Rs 5000

3) Rs 4000

4) Rs 200

Answer: Rs 5000

Q. 34 - The Law of Demand is based on the concept that people .

Options:

1) buy more of a good as their income increases.

2) buy more of a good as the price of the good falls.

3) will spend all of their money on something.

4) want more of everything even if they have no money to buy anything.

Answer: buy more of a good as the price of the good falls.

Q. 35 - The ozone layer is mainly found in the lower portion of the .

Options:

1) stratosphere

2) troposphere

3) mesosphere

4) thermosphere

Answer: stratosphere

Q. 36 - Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Rajasthan

2)Andhra Pradesh

3) Arunachal Pradesh

4) Uttarakhand

Answer: Rajasthan

Q. 37 - How many Union Territories are there in India?

Options:

1) 6

2) 7

3) 8

4) 9

Answer: 7

Q. 38 - A hard coal containing little volatile matter is called .

Options:

1) Loess

2) Anthracite

3) Atoll

4) Lava

Answer: Anthracite

Q. 39 - Port of Spain is the Capital City of .

Options:

1) Saudi Arabia

2) North Korea

3) Czech Republic

4) Trinidad and Tobago

Answer: Trinidad and Tobago

Q. 40 - Chanakya was the chief advisor of .

Options:

1) Babur

2) Chandragupta Maurya

3) Akbar

4) Kautilya

Answer: Chandragupta Maurya

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q. 41 - Battle of Haldighati in 1576 was fought between Akbar and .

Options:

1) Sher Shah

2) Maharana Pratap

3) Hemu Vikramaditya

4) Nader Shah

Answer: Maharana Pratap

Q. 42 - Who invented JavaScript the programming language?

Options:

1) Brendan Eich

2) Willem Einthoven

3) George Eastman

4) Emil Erlenmeyer

Answer: Brendan Eich

Q. 43 - of a material is deﬁned as the minimum amount of the work necessary to remove a free electron from the surface of the material.

Options:

1) The electro-repulsive force

2) The coulomb factor

3) The power factor

4) The work function

Answer: The work function

Q. 44 - Human beings' hearing range is .

Options:

1) 50 to 50,000 Hz

2) 40 to 40,000 Hz

3) 30 to 30,000 Hz

4) 20 to 20,000 Hz

Answer: 20 to 20,000 Hz

Q. 45 - Which State has the highest Lok Sabha seats in India?

Options:

1) Maharashtra

2) Madhya Pradesh

3) Uttar Pradesh

4) Bihar

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q. 46 - The number of parliamentary seats (Lok Sabha) of Andhra Pradesh is .

Options:

1) 2

2) 13

3) 20

4) 25

Answer: 25

Q. 47 - Number of players in a Kabaddi team is .

Options:

1) 3

2) 7

3) 5

4) 9

Answer: 7

Q. 48 - Who is the author of "India: From Midnight to the Millennium"?

Options:

1) Anuj Tiwari

2) Mitali Meelan

3) Shashi Tharoor

4) Jhumpa Lahiri

Answer: Shashi Tharoor

Q. 49 - Decane has how many hydrogen atoms?

Options:

1) 22

2) 33

3) 11

4) 44

Answer: 22

Q. 50 - The pale yellow colour of urine is due to the presence of which pigment?

Options:

1) Urochrome

2) Urophyll

3) Chlorophyll

4) Chloroplast

Answer: Urochrome

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q. 51 - In a class of 60 students there are 30 girls. The average weight of these girls is 58 Kg and average weight of the full class is 63 kgs. What is the average weight of the boys of the class?

Options:

1) 67

2) 66

3) 68

4) 65

Answer: 68

Q. 52 - Two students appeared for an examination. One of them secured 21 marks more than the other and his marks were 80% of the sum of their marks. The marks obtained by them are

Options:

1) 88 and 67

2) 89 and 68

3) 28 and 7

4) 98 and 77

Answer: 28 and 7

Q. 53 - Pannalal has done 1/3rd of a job in 20 days, Saiprasad completes the rest of the job in 10 days. In how many days can they together do the job?

Options:

1) 12 days

2) 6 days

3) 3 days

4) 24 days

Answer: 12 days

Q. 54 - If Giridhar's salary is 5/3 times of Hariraj's and Shaunak's is 2/3 times of Hariraj's, what is the ratio of Giridhar's salary to Shaunak's.

Options:

1) 9:10

2) 10:9

3) 5:2

4) 2:5

Answer: 5:2

Q. 55 - If sec -7π/4 = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √2

2) -√2

3) -1/√3

4) -1

Answer: √2

Q. 56 - What should be the missing digit so that the number 275_476 becomes exactly divisible by 11?

Options:

1) 6

2) 4

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: 3

Q. 57 - If tan(A/2) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) (1 - cosA)/sinA

2) (1 + cosA)/sinA

3) √[(1 - cosA)/sinA]

4) √[(1 + cosA)/sinA]

Answer: (1 - cosA)/sinA

Q. 58 - If (secA - tanA)2 = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) (1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA)

2) √[(1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA)]

3) (1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA)

4) √[(1 + sinA)/(1 - sinA)]

Answer: (1 - sinA)/(1 + sinA)

Q. 59 - If a cylinder of radius 4 cm and height 8 cm is melted and constructed into a cone of the same radius, what will be the height of this cone?

Options:

1) 48 cm

2) 24 cm

3) 8 cm

4) 12 cm

Answer: 24 cm

Q. 60 - Points P and Q lie on side AB and AC of triangle ABC respectively such that segment PQ is parallel to side BC. If the ratio of AP:PB is 2:3, and area of Δ APQ is 8 sq cm, what is the area of trapezium PQCB?

Options:

1) 50 sq cm

2) 18 sq cm

3) 14 sq cm

4) 42 sq cm

Answer: 42 sq cm

Q. 61 - Find equation of the perpendicular bisector of segment joining the points (2,-5) and (0,7)?

Options:

1) x - 6y = 5

2) x + 6y = -5

3) x - 6y = -5

4) x + 6y = 5

Answer: x - 6y = -5

Q. 62 - Raghunandan sells a machine for Rs 45 lakhs at a loss. Had he sold it for Rs 55 lakh, his gain would have been 9 times the former loss. Find the cost price of the machine.

Options:

1) Rs 54 lakhs

2) Rs 46 lakhs

3) Rs 60 lakhs

4) Rs 38 lakhs

Answer: Rs 46 lakhs

Q. 63 - What is the measure of an interior angle of a regular decagon?

Options:

1) 120°

2) 140°

3) 144°

4) 150°

Answer: 144°

Q. 64 - The circumference of a circle is 88 cm, ﬁnd its area?

Options:

1) 616 sq cm

2) 308 sq cm

3) 154 sq cm

4) 77 sq cm

Answer: 616 sq cm

Q. 65 - At 15% discount the selling price of a microwave oven is Rs 34000, what is the selling price if the discount is 37.5%?

Options:

1) Rs 25000

2) Rs 15625

3) Rs 17968.75

4) Rs 29218.75

Answer: Rs 25000

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q. 66 - Coefﬁcient of x in (x + 9)(8 - 5x) is

Options:

1) 37

2) -53

3) -37

4) 53

Answer: -37

Q. 67 - At what rate of compound interest per annum will a sum of Rs 10000 become Rs 12321 in 2 years?

Options:

1) 22 percent

2) 11 percent

3) 7 percent

4) 15 percent

Answer: 11 percent

Q. 68 - If x - y = -9 and xy = -20, then ﬁnd x2 + y2

Options:

1) 61

2) 41

3) 85

4) 113

Answer: 41

Q. 69 - Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 36 and 54 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 3.5 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B is

Options:

1) 454 km

2) 567 km

3) 302 km

4) 378 km

Answer: 378 km

Q. 70 - Product of digits of a 2-digit number is 72. If we add 9 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. Find the number.

Options:

1) 98

2) 89

3) 78

4) 87

Answer: 89

Q. 71 - If 4x - 5(2x - 1) > 2x + 3 > 2 - 3x; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 1

2) 0

3) 2

4) -3

Answer: 0

Q. 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Number of employees Annual Salary (in lakhs) Bonus as percent of annual salary Manager 1 60 60% Executive 5 16 30% Trainee 1 2 20%

What is the average bonus (in rupees)?

Options:

1) 862857

2) 6039999

3) 260000

4) 412000

Answer: 862857

Q. 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company A 3000 4000 3000 3000 3000 Company B 2000 2000 1000 4000 2000 Company C 4000 3000 1000 3000 1000

For which of the following pairs of years the total exports from the three companies together are equal? (Note: Figures given are in lakh rupees)

Options:

1) 2011 & 2013

2) 2013 & 2015

3) 2011 & 2012

4) 2014 & 2015

Answer: 2011 & 2012

Q. 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following question.

Year Profit or (-Loss) in Rs Crore 2011 -25 2012 -20 2013 -5 2014 20 2015 -20

What was the total profit or loss of the company in last 5 years?

Options:

1) Proﬁt of Rs 50 crores

2) Loss of Rs 60 crores

3) Loss of Rs 50 crores

Answer: Loss of Rs 50 crores

Q. 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

India’s exports in 2015 Value in million US$ Jewellery 1000 Software 725 Cotton 700 Steel 700 Electronics 700

Jewellery was what percent of total exports?

Options:

1) 28.64 percent

2) 31.14 percent

3) 23.64 percent

4) 26.14 percent

Answer: 26.14 percent

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q. 76 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

This may be essential at

P-where the market fails to deliver

Q-swath of an economy

R-times, but there is a wide

Options:

1) QRP

2) QPR

3) PRQ

4) RQP

Answer: RQP

Q. 77 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

As management we are accountable (to) the Board of Directors.

Options:

1) towards

2) with

3) against

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 78 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A political leader who seeks support by appealing to popular desires and prejudices rather than by using rational argument. Options:

1) rebel

2) radical

3) demagogue

4) anarchistic

Answer: demagogue

Q. 79 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to go for broke

Options:

1) to risk everything in an all-out effort

2) failure in relationship or partnership

3) losing all money in an effort to revive a failing business

4) to start again after failing in a business

Answer: to risk everything in an all-out effort

Q. 80 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Kunal said, "Tanu is coming this week." Options:

1) Kunal says that Tanu was coming that week.

2) Kunal says that Tanu was coming this week.

3) Kunal said that Tanu was going to be come this week.

4) Kunal said that Tanu was coming that week.

Answer: Kunal said that Tanu was coming that week.

Q. 81 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) paterns

2) smudeging

3) dissuade

4) fripery

Answer: dissuade

Q. 82 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Usually the climate in the Northern parts of India is cooler (from) the Southern parts.

Options:

1) as

2) to

3) than

4) no improvement

Answer: than

Q. 83 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Jasbir has the of a movie star. Options:

1) jinx

2) charisma

3) flash

4) mysticism

Answer: charisma

Q. 84 - Select the antonym of

apocalypse

Options:

1) catastrophe

2) miracle

3) decimation

4) holocaust

Answer: miracle

Q. 85 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The substitution of cream(A)/ instead of milk in the recipe (B)/makes for a rich dessert.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q. 86 - Select the antonym of

to actuate

Options:

1) to retard

2) to spur

3) to impel

4) to propel

Answer: to retard

Q. 87 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

We must urgently

P-ethics that respects, and responds

Q-humanely to, the strangers in our cities

R-and consciously develop a new

Options:

1) RQP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QRP

Answer: RPQ

Q. 88 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

I took the grinder yesterday. Options:

1) The grinder was took by me yesterday.

2) The grinder was took by me the day before.

3) The grinder had been took by me the day before.

4) The grinder was taken by me yesterday.

Answer: The grinder was taken by me yesterday.

Q. 89 - Choose the correct meaning of the idiom/phrase: In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to go the extra mile

Options:

1) to get an unexpected bonus

2) to make a special effort to achieve something

3) to lose one's way and walk aimlessly

4) a vehicle which is very fuel efﬁcient

Answer: to make a special effort to achieve something

Q. 90 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The prince and princess(A)/made their way(B)/through the cheering crowd.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q. 91 - Select the synonym of

shimmering

Options:

1) stolid

2) glinting

3) daft

4) daffy

Answer: glinting

Q. 92 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The enzyme was the that triggered the chemical reaction.

Options:

1) catalyst

2) support

3) encouragement

4) incitation

Answer: catalyst

Q. 93 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) adendum

2) atlantise

3) inovate

4) abseiled

Answer: abseiled

Q. 94 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

The action of repeating something aloud from memory. Options:

1) paraphrase

2) rendition

3) erudition

4) recitation

Answer: recitation

Q. 95 - Select the synonym of

bounder

Options:

1) lout

2) mediocre

3) done

4) decorous

Answer: lout

Direction 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

the many existing cyber warfare scenarios, not excluding a coordinated cyber attack that sabotage multiple infrastructure assets, erecting proper defences is . Anonymity and low cost have meant that small disaffected groups — apart from hostile states and ofﬁcial agencies — could to cyber techniques.

Q. 96 - the many existing cyber warfare scenarios

Options:

1) Give

2) Given

3) Giving

4) To give

Answer: Given

Q. 97 - coordinated cyber attack that sabotage multiple infrastructure assets

Options:

1) would

2) should

3) could

4) will

Answer: could

Q. 98 - erecting proper defences is .

Options:

1) vital

2) vitality

3) to vital

4) vitalness

Answer: vital

Q. 99 - Anonymity and low cost have meant that small disaffected groups

Options:

1) too

2) not only

3) even

4) both

Answer: even

Q. 100 - hostile states and ofﬁcial agencies — could to cyber techniques.

Options:

1) camp

2) lodge

3) park

4) resort

Answer: resort

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips